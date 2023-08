NFC executive: Giants' Daniel Jones will be a top 10 QB

Too bad the NFC Executive didn't put his name to this.An anonymous NFC executive:“I laugh every time I hear someone questioning the Giants for giving him that $160 million (contract). When you’ve got a quarterback like that, you don’t let him walk,” the executive said. “And this guy has all the tools. There are only a handful of guys in this league who can both run and throw like that."“And I keep coming back to this: Look at what he did with nobody around him. I mean nobody. He had no help and he carried that team to the playoffs. He’s got better weapons this year. Not great, but better. If they can protect him, he’s going to be a top-10 (quarterback). Just watch.” Daniel Jones Top Ten - ( New Window