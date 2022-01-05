NFC executive: Giants' Daniel Jones will be a top 10 QB

Too bad the NFC Executive didn't put his name to this.
An anonymous NFC executive:
“I laugh every time I hear someone questioning the Giants for giving him that $160 million (contract). When you’ve got a quarterback like that, you don’t let him walk,” the executive said. “And this guy has all the tools. There are only a handful of guys in this league who can both run and throw like that."
“And I keep coming back to this: Look at what he did with nobody around him. I mean nobody. He had no help and he carried that team to the playoffs. He’s got better weapons this year. Not great, but better. If they can protect him, he’s going to be a top-10 (quarterback). Just watch.” Daniel Jones Top Ten
LOL!!!
Reporter forgot to ask Schoen how to spell it. ;)
Terps was a DJ fan before most of the pollyanna posse even knew who DJ was.
Ha, there are still more than a few Giants fans (and BBI'ers) that would also disagree, some vehemently.
I think he will be great this year and I'm excited for this season. Hopefully he really does keep that arrow pointing up!
The OL talent is moving in the right direction, but still some question marks and lack of depth is still pretty scary.
Some posters should take notes on how to admit that they possibly could have been wrong about DJ.
I remember when Thegratefulhead was 99% out on DJ. But he gave the new regime a chance and witnessed a turnaround.
Sadly, many were 100% out.
I'm really hoping Danny lives up to the new contract. If the preseason drive is any indication it should be an exciting year.
I would assert he is already a top 10 QB. He is close enough to that at worst, so that you don't move on to him on a lottery ticket to get one better
The OL talent is moving in the right direction, but still some question marks and lack of depth is still pretty scary.
There was a podcast, I think it was Pat Traina talking with a former scout/exec that used to work with the Giants. He mentioned swing tackle as being the area on OL he was concerned about. To me it's still about Neal making a jump...the good thing for Neal..which didn't happen a year ago..is Azeez and KT have been healthy and able to give him good looks. The downside is he lost a little time with that concussion protocol. I think the development on the OL is still my main concern as well..though I do think they are improved/will be better the question is by how much.
GoTerps would disagree.
Terps was a DJ fan before most of the pollyanna posse even knew who DJ was.
A lot of BBI posters should be going to CVS to buy Prevagen.
I remember Terps and I disagreeing with Jones's pro day performance. I thought it wasn't a good performance. Dull at best. Terps liked it because he thought it would fit Shurmur's style of offense. And I believe he even predicted at that point that NYG would draft Jones.
His opinion changed after he watched Jones play for FY'19. For each subsequent year, he was noticing more and more flaws.
Exactly. Poor might be an understatement
I agree.
Some posters should take notes on how to admit that they possibly could have been wrong about DJ.
I remember when Thegratefulhead was 99% out on DJ. But he gave the new regime a chance and witnessed a turnaround.
Sadly, many were 100% out.
I'm really hoping Danny lives up to the new contract. If the preseason drive is any indication it should be an exciting year.
For whatever it's worth, the contract is structured in such a way that no matter how DJ performs, he will live up to the contract because the contract will basically just adjust to his play.
If he regresses badly, the Giants are out after two years. In that scenario, it will have been an expensive two years, but the escape hatch greatly reduces the pain. If he excels, he gets every penny and then some (and probably gets a new contract before this one ends). And if he's somewhere in between, the contract will itself also be middle of the pack by the end of it.
That aside, I think some posters should be a little bit judicious about the haters vs. supporters nonsense. For example, I'm sure most here would consider me among the DJ haters, yet I was consistently posting significantly higher contract predictions for DJ than most of the so-called supporters were throughout much of last season.
The debate was not as simple as whether DJ was good or not. It was also largely about the economics of the game in the cap era. And that topic is one where many of the DJ supporters just don't bring much to the conversation.
So when I would post something like, "DJ has earned a new contract, but is he worth $35M+ AAV?" that was viewed as me hating him. But when one of the outspoken supporters would predict a $30M AAV, he was viewed as a fan. Did it matter that I was actually viewing it through a lens much closer to reality? Apparently not when there are haters to villainize and victory laps to be taken.
He's the type of QB that checks out practically every checkbox you want in a QB and thus someone who should excel as a QB, like the opportunity is there for him to seize. Except he had one major flaw, he did not have talented teammates.
And in that scenario, his incentives will be kicking in (increasing his AAV) and he'll probably get a new deal before this one is over.
The interesting part about DJ's contract is that while it nominally carries a $40M AAV, it's a VERY narrow path to him actually landing on a $40M AAV. The best and worst case scenarios both land the effective AAV north of that number.
For whatever it's worth, the contract is structured in such a way that no matter how DJ performs, he will live up to the contract because the contract will basically just adjust to his play.
If he regresses badly, the Giants are out after two years. In that scenario, it will have been an expensive two years, but the escape hatch greatly reduces the pain. If he excels, he gets every penny and then some (and probably gets a new contract before this one ends). And if he's somewhere in between, the contract will itself also be middle of the pack by the end of it.
That aside, I think some posters should be a little bit judicious about the haters vs. supporters nonsense. For example, I'm sure most here would consider me among the DJ haters, yet I was consistently posting significantly higher contract predictions for DJ than most of the so-called supporters were throughout much of last season.
The debate was not as simple as whether DJ was good or not. It was also largely about the economics of the game in the cap era. And that topic is one where many of the DJ supporters just don't bring much to the conversation.
So when I would post something like, "DJ has earned a new contract, but is he worth $35M+ AAV?" that was viewed as me hating him. But when one of the outspoken supporters would predict a $30M AAV, he was viewed as a fan. Did it matter that I was actually viewing it through a lens much closer to reality? Apparently not when there are haters to villainize and victory laps to be taken.
That's a more than fair take. Obviously economics is a huge part of the NFL and should be taken into account.
I don't think it's Jones' fault that the Giants failed to take advantage of his rookie contract.
I also don't think it was a mistake to forgo his 5th year option. He probably would have gotten a similar extension anyway.
As far as posters go...I do remember Go Terps being somewhat of a Jones defender after his draft. But he went so scorched earth on Gettleman(some of it deservedly so) that he was blinded by anything DJ could have done well. Go Terps is an intelligent guy and a good poster so a lot of other posters rallied around him, which in turn started the whole hater vs Pollyanna era.
Truth be told, I'm sure there is a happy medium here. Jones is far from the perfect QB. But, he has shown himself to be a capable playmaker and efficient passer. He can win. We can build around him. He earned his contract.
In comment 16180572 IchabodGiant said:
GoTerps would disagree.
Terps was a DJ fan before most of the pollyanna posse even knew who DJ was.
A lot of BBI posters should be going to CVS to buy Prevagen.
I remember Terps and I disagreeing with Jones's pro day performance. I thought it wasn't a good performance. Dull at best. Terps liked it because he thought it would fit Shurmur's style of offense. And I believe he even predicted at that point that NYG would draft Jones.
His opinion changed after he watched Jones play for FY'19. For each subsequent year, he was noticing more and more flaws.
His opinion did change but he was dug in and the problem seems to be the coaching he was receiving. Even last year when Sy was starting to say, he has his limitations but needs NFL caliber WRs, Terps wouldn't relent.
He was good as an amateur evaluator, but not quite as good as the professionals.
Schoen gets the economics: pay for QB, DL, OL, and CB. Set your price on the other positions and don't overpay.
Those advocating for getting rid of Jones and getting a cost-controlled QB are advocating for a huge roll of the dice. Sure, you could get lucky and wind up with a Herbert or a Burrow. But usually there is lucky to be one QB like that per draft. Chances are you are getting a QB worse than Jones.
Anyone who still thinks that Terps was somehow adding anything positive to this message board is on another planet. The guy is gone because he's a coward.
I don't mind that take. I have him around 13ish until I know guys like Stafford and Wilson have truly hit their expiration date.
Jones is going to have ample opportunity to make a solid case in the NFC as THE top QB. The NFC is a clear two or three rungs below the AFC in QB stock.
Now Jones has a true #1 target (Waller), more speed at WR, a variety of WR styles, some TE depth< Barkley and SB. And a great set of offensive coaches.
That is a lot of boxes checked.
Kudos for this post. Seriously.
The simple act of putting a missed call on your shoulders and owning it straight up... instead of the sad twisting and back-flipping to avoid admitting you were wrong that so often happens instead.
In certain professions where a lot rides on decisions, this simple act gets a lot of respect. Well done.
Anyone who still thinks that Terps was somehow adding anything positive to this message board is on another planet. The guy is gone because he's a coward.
Agree comletely. Let's not start with revisionist history re GT and his DJ takes. For years almost any thread or any topic was circumvented by GT into a DJ discussion. And if you disagreed with him, you were an idiot. Also, don't forget he thought Taylor was a better option than DJ.
Anyone who still thinks that Terps was somehow adding anything positive to this message board is on another planet. The guy is gone because he's a coward.
His insights were not worthy. They were completely unreasonable and beyond discussion. Which is why he left the message board when he started realizing everything he had said for 2 years was completely backwards and detached from reality.
Anyone who says a team won't lose anything with Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm starting instead of Daniel Jones loses all their credibility to discuss football. In all seriousness. If you say things like that, you don't deserve to join topics of conversation.
Oh, so Go Terps "liked" Jones before sabotaging every thread for 2 years saying Jones sucks and was terrible at football and that there would no difference if Jake Fromm or Mike Glennon was our starter? And anyone who wanted to stay the course with Jones was considered an absolute moron by him? I guess that totally makes up for it then. He also thought Saquon Barkley was a net negative football player. He also said that Malik Willis, a guy who literally can't throw a football, should be considered by the Giants in the 2022 draft - in the first round - and that he had a way better ceiling than Jones because of his ability that Terps had somehow scouted. Turns out that opinion (although it was stated as fact at the current time) was completely terrible as well.
Anyone who still thinks that Terps was somehow adding anything positive to this message board is on another planet. The guy is gone because he's a coward.
Bullshit, the board is less without him. Hisini9n insights were worthy, his problem was an inability to ignore stupid. He tried to debate everyone with a differing opinion. It was too much and turned him into a pariah. His posting was better than the "any criticism of anything NY Giants is a personal attack on me crowd.
I disagree as to what his problem was. I think his problem was that he was so dug in on DJ that any information or data that could counter his position was immediately rejected,
This message board is a place for Giants fans to discuss their elation or their misery. It's a place to offer opinions on what the team should do, why they like certain things, why they don't, etc. It is not a place for people who have an agenda and to get satisfaction on making proclamations that have no basis in fact or reality.
His purpose for 2 full years was to tear down Daniel Jones as a football player and make sure that everyone got on board. When that didn't happen, he left.
Proving once again the pen is mightier than the sword.
I anticipate that when Terps does return, the BBI Score Keeping Society ("BBISKS") will gleefully show up to get their pound of flesh...
We disagree.
No biggie.
If you were one of the people engaging in regular ad hominem attacks with GTit would be hard to possess a unbiased viewpoint on him( i dont know). I both agreed and disagreed at times with GT. I never needed him to accept my PoV though. We engaged and moved on.
Proving once again the pen is mightier than the sword.
I anticipate that when Terps does return, the BBI Score Keeping Society ("BBISKS") will gleefully show up to get their pound of flesh...
I mean, what do you expect? If for years, you berate anyone who thinks Daniel Jones might be a good QB, don't you kind of deserve to get it dished back a little bit when you are shown to be wrong?
It was pretty obvious the talent Jones had and that there were significant issues with the coaching, OL, and lack of offensive talent beyond Barkley.
He seemed more an anti-Jones fan than a Giants fan. Shit, if I have doubts about a Giants player, there's nothing more I want than to be wrong.
I mean, what do you expect? If for years, you berate anyone who thinks Daniel Jones might be a good QB, don't you kind of deserve to get it dished back a little bit when you are shown to be wrong?
It was pretty obvious the talent Jones had and that there were significant issues with the coaching, OL, and lack of offensive talent beyond Barkley.
He seemed more an anti-Jones fan than a Giants fan. Shit, if I have doubts about a Giants player, there's nothing more I want than to be wrong.
I expect exactly what I wrote.
I will stand corrected, but I don't think Terps ever dismissed the conditions - coaching, talent, etc - that surrounded Jones. He just didn't give that piece of the argument the weight others did.
Terps expected Jones to show much more than he did. And tried to use the numbers to justify that.
Proving once again the pen is mightier than the sword.
I anticipate that when Terps does return, the BBI Score Keeping Society ("BBISKS") will gleefully show up to get their pound of flesh...
Are we talking about the same guy whose plan to fix the Giants was to waive/cut/trade EVERY player on the team and start over from scratch? This is the "great" poster? Never forgotten that statement, and it seemed like he was very serious about it too. Im sure he had his moments, but an opinion like that is just moronic.
Here's how this season likely plays out
Go Terps : 5/1/2022 12:24 am : link
1. Jones plays poorly and/or is injured and gives way to Taylor
2. Giants win 3-6 games
3. Jones walks at the end of the year to be a backup elsewhere
4. Giants enter spring 2023 with a QB depth chart of Taylor and Webb
From a QB development perspective 2022 will have been a waste of a year.
Not how I would have handled it, but oh well. One more year of the scholarship and then we're probably using (forcing) our first round pick on a quarterback come hell or high water.
Now that’s a spot on prediction!!! Lol.
It's a shame - and revealing - that many posters didn't/don't have the ability to accept his opinions and manage around his style.
Proving once again the pen is mightier than the sword.
I anticipate that when Terps does return, the BBI Score Keeping Society ("BBISKS") will gleefully show up to get their pound of flesh...
Are we talking about the same guy whose plan to fix the Giants was to waive/cut/trade EVERY player on the team and start over from scratch? This is the "great" poster? Never forgotten that statement, and it seemed like he was very serious about it too. Im sure he had his moments, but an opinion like that is just moronic.
Gettleman derangement syndrome. Gettleman sucked. I honestly think the only good thing he did was hit on most 1st rounders. Some have a refusal to acknowledge even that. Thomas and Lawrence are top 5 at their position. Barkley is as well. Jones is arguably top 10 at his.
Fortunately, Schoen and Daboll didn’t suffer from this condition and realized Lawrence, Thomas, and Jones were a damn good trio to build around
Quote:
It's a shame - and revealing - that many posters didn't/don't have the ability to accept his opinions and manage around his style.
Proving once again the pen is mightier than the sword.
I anticipate that when Terps does return, the BBI Score Keeping Society ("BBISKS") will gleefully show up to get their pound of flesh...
Are we talking about the same guy whose plan to fix the Giants was to waive/cut/trade EVERY player on the team and start over from scratch? This is the "great" poster? Never forgotten that statement, and it seemed like he was very serious about it too. Im sure he had his moments, but an opinion like that is just moronic.
We were going through a decade of misery, so he wanted to strip it down and start over with cheap, young talent. Let's be honest, NOTHING was working at the time. NOTHING.
So, let's not act like we were on some precipice of a breakthrough as an organization. We were an unmitigated disaster.
Like some of you here get to walk around suggesting that Daniel Jones had a "perfect" year last year and he's already an elite or top 10 QB when there just really isn't supporting data for that. Enough people have agreed to share an optimistic viewpoint that you have grown accustomed to just not needing to prove your points at all and behaving as if they are validated.
GT at times should have put his foot in his mouth and I'm sure said some things more out of frustration than logic and I know I've been there. When someone digs in so hard against your or a group of people the best of us find ourselves feeling more and more dug in on the other side. An unwillingness to find a middle ground or grand someone a basic level of respect will do this.
And some of you need to reflect on how much GT still bothers you even in absentia. You are telegraphing your feelings on him. If you felt he was that dumb or incorrect he wouldn't live rent free in your head. The people that do that are the ones that made you feel small or stupid for whatever reason so you are basically advertising that you felt he was right on more things than you whether or not you are aware of it.
GT thought in a unique way and I didn't always agree with him myself, sometimes he would have a friendlier view of Giants management and sometimes I would. That is how you know you are dealing with an open minded person, when you actually find yourself advocating for different angles at different time.
Most smart people will tell you the information they value the most is unique or different. And they would even prefer a different perspective they didn't agree with than one they do.
The in BS we trust thing is already happening again. And just to let you all know, if your opinion is if JD or BD do something it means it is right because they are smart and you are dumb or whatever. Your opinion is pretty much worthless. Some of you act like you are still in grade school and are going to get points for kissing up. And that was already more about making you an obedient cog than anything to your benefit anyway.
You will be a smarter person if you start trying to understand differing opinions vs. being offended by them.
In the end most of the players he wanted to dump received big investments from this regime.
Interesting that they see Ojulari as a potential break out player. This front has some potential. Stay healthy.
This message board is a place for Giants fans to discuss their elation or their misery. It's a place to offer opinions on what the team should do, why they like certain things, why they don't, etc. It is not a place for people who have an agenda and to get satisfaction on making proclamations that have no basis in fact or reality.
His purpose for 2 full years was to tear down Daniel Jones as a football player and make sure that everyone got on board. When that didn't happen, he left.
FWIW, I was very very down on Jones and I did not think he's the guy. I now think there's a really really good chance he is, though I want to see him have that baller season. The difference is that now I think he has it in him -- I didn't think that before.
I'm surprised that people think it's admirable to admit being wrong about Jones, because even the "Jones haters" *wanted* to be wrong about him, considering we all root for the Giants.
I don't think Jones is a top 10 QB right now. But I want nothing more than to be completely, totally, and abjectly wrong about that.
The reason why so many Jones defenders are not letting the issue die, is because we were bombarded on a daily basis for a long time, with such arrogant declarations that Jones just sucks and anyone who disagreed is just not as knowledgeable.
Most of the Jones defenders never made a definitive declaration about him. We simply pointed out the long list of shit that was going against him (that was out of his control) and said maybe if he just had decent coaching, OL and targets... Not great, just decent!
We were told those are just excuses and we're stupid for thinking he might be good someday. They were the BBI QB experts.
If they had posted with the smallest amount of humility, there would be no hard feelings.
As it is, Joey in VA is one of the few (along with Thegratefulhead and I think cosmicj), who has the balls to say he was wrong (and I dont even recall him being one of the "haters", ie, one who would turn every thread into a bash Jones thread).
I think Jones will have by far his best yr in '23. Statistically he's going to take a big jump (we won't have to hear "15 TDs" anymore, as if that was all on him). The debate will be over and they'll be negotiating an extension, possibly in the offseason of '25.
In comment 16180699 bw in dc said:
It's a shame - and revealing - that many posters didn't/don't have the ability to accept his opinions and manage around his style.
Proving once again the pen is mightier than the sword.
I anticipate that when Terps does return, the BBI Score Keeping Society ("BBISKS") will gleefully show up to get their pound of flesh...
Are we talking about the same guy whose plan to fix the Giants was to waive/cut/trade EVERY player on the team and start over from scratch? This is the "great" poster? Never forgotten that statement, and it seemed like he was very serious about it too. Im sure he had his moments, but an opinion like that is just moronic.
Gettleman derangement syndrome. Gettleman sucked. I honestly think the only good thing he did was hit on most 1st rounders. Some have a refusal to acknowledge even that. Thomas and Lawrence are top 5 at their position. Barkley is as well. Jones is arguably top 10 at his.
Fortunately, Schoen and Daboll didn’t suffer from this condition and realized Lawrence, Thomas, and Jones were a damn good trio to build around
Anyone who uses "__________ derangement syndrome" is a pretty good bet to be someone who relies on force-fed soundbites in lieu of actual thought.
In the end most of the players he wanted to dump received big investments from this regime.
Interesting that they see Ojulari as a potential break out player. This front has some potential. Stay healthy.
Agreed. I never had anything against Terps and I still don't. Hell I remember having arguments with him about Collins before we drafted Eli... lol
It was the constant bombing of threads in pre-2022 about how much the QB sucked literally every time someone even typed J-O-N-E-S that bothered me... lol. Literally thousands of posts in threads with people arguing that he sucks and they were the only few smart guys that seemed to be able to figure it out. That got SUPER old... lol
60 seconds after the OP went live, and this is your post?
Do you have any thoughts on this Daniel Jones topic?
This message board is a place for Giants fans to discuss their elation or their misery. It's a place to offer opinions on what the team should do, why they like certain things, why they don't, etc. It is not a place for people who have an agenda and to get satisfaction on making proclamations that have no basis in fact or reality.
His purpose for 2 full years was to tear down Daniel Jones as a football player and make sure that everyone got on board. When that didn't happen, he left.
Were there facts or reality informing your prediction that DJ would give the Giants a hometown discount? Were there facts or reality informing your prediction of a $30M AAV when multiple supposed "DJ haters" were all suggesting that the QB market alone would dictate a significantly higher price?
Terps lives rent free in your head, and you're as guilty of the same biases that bother you about him, just from the exact opposite viewpoint.
It really is building up. DJ being a big story all by himself but also whether the overall team can continue progressing at the pace it showed last season. Nobody liked the ending but they took some big steps in the right direction.
It’s both
It’s both
100%
But his greatest contribution is how much he bothers some the worst posters on BBI in his absence.
Were there facts or reality informing your prediction that DJ would give the Giants a hometown discount? Were there facts or reality informing your prediction of a $30M AAV when multiple supposed "DJ haters" were all suggesting that the QB market alone would dictate a significantly higher price?
Do recall if our good friend ryan also posited that Team Williams would also give us a discount for his contract?
GoTerps would disagree.
60 seconds after the OP went live, and this is your post?
Do you have any thoughts on this Daniel Jones topic?
Huh?
The sooner you move into earth the better. Good luck getting there.
But his greatest contribution is how much he bothers some the worst posters on BBI in his absence.
“Great contributor.” That’s hilarious. You made my day.
Proving once again the pen is mightier than the sword.
I anticipate that when Terps does return, the BBI Score Keeping Society ("BBISKS") will gleefully show up to get their pound of flesh...
I enjoyed his posts, whether I agreed or not.
I predicted Jones would get anywhere from 30-35 million and said, verbatim, that id have no issues going to 40 or even over 40 if that’s what it took. Because I then said, all you people who are laughing at that will realize it’s a steal down the road.
And now, like the clown you are, you’re reversing it to say that I somehow got the DJ contract wrong because of my prediction.
Get a fucking grip my dude. Enjoy the season.
It's a shame - and revealing - that many posters didn't/don't have the ability to accept his opinions and manage around his style.
Proving once again the pen is mightier than the sword.
I anticipate that when Terps does return, the BBI Score Keeping Society ("BBISKS") will gleefully show up to get their pound of flesh...
I enjoyed his posts, whether I agreed or not.
Terps moved the needle. BBI needs posters like that.
Monoliths are so boring...
But his greatest contribution is how much he bothers some the worst posters on BBI in his absence.
“Great contributor.” That’s hilarious. You made my day.
Uh oh, I was being too subtle (I meant you).
Go Terps was a great contributor to this site for many years before and during Jones's time here.
But his greatest contribution is how much he bothers some the worst posters on BBI in his absence.
“Great contributor.” That’s hilarious. You made my day.
Uh oh, I was being too subtle (I meant you).
Ouch.
That's your thought?
So, safe to say you don't actually have any thoughts of your own to contribute?
Of course I do. GoTerps was the worst poster this board has ever had.
His insights were not worthy. They were completely unreasonable and beyond discussion. Which is why he left the message board when he started realizing everything he had said for 2 years was completely backwards and detached from reality.
He left the board because a mod threatened to ban hin for something totally innocuous. I can prove it in 30 seconds.
Also, you shouldn't clutch pearls. You reacted with far more hostility and snark to Jones skepticism than most anti-Jones guys deployed. It was like you wanted to be a poor man's Fatman.
I predicted Jones would get anywhere from 30-35 million and said, verbatim, that id have no issues going to 40 or even over 40 if that’s what it took. Because I then said, all you people who are laughing at that will realize it’s a steal down the road.
And now, like the clown you are, you’re reversing it to say that I somehow got the DJ contract wrong because of my prediction.
Get a fucking grip my dude. Enjoy the season.
You're delusional. Your predictions were in the mid to high $20M AAV range for most of last season and it had to be pointed out to you - repeatedly - that there wasn't a price band in the current QB market that included that range. I'm happy to direct you to those threads in the archives if you'd find that helpful.
Stop acting like you are some sort of BBI paladin. You aren't. And you're just as biased as Terps was, but those same biases seem to interfere with your self-awareness along with your memory of your own posts.
Seems like he's had some pretty strong competition since Feb '22.
Just because I stayed the course and don’t give a shit about calling out idiot posters who made a mockery of this place for years doesn’t mean I’m biased.
I’m a realist. And I’m also not afraid to say that people who called Gettleman the worst GM in the history of sports are also morons too.
Nobody has patience anymore and that includes you and a lot of posters who are shockingly no longer here.
You guys are suffering from someone who ingrained it into your minds that DJ sucked and would never be good. He even got Eric on board with it, but I’m guessing Eric won’t be admitting that.
Just because I stayed the course and don’t give a shit about calling out idiot posters who made a mockery of this place for years doesn’t mean I’m biased.
I’m a realist. And I’m also not afraid to say that people who called Gettleman the worst GM in the history of sports are also morons too.
Nobody has patience anymore and that includes you and a lot of posters who are shockingly no longer here.
You guys are suffering from someone who ingrained it into your minds that DJ sucked and would never be good. He even got Eric on board with it, but I’m guessing Eric won’t be admitting that.
No one takes you seriously. No one. Not even the posters who have similar opinions about the Giants. You're just the new jtgiants, right down to the unsolicited insult toward Eric.
Enjoy your self-proclaimed "reality" lap.
I said he’d take a lower deal with the Giants over another team - so long as it wasn’t something completely outlandish. That’s all I said. I didn’t say “well he will just accept whatever the Giants offer no matter what it is.”
So again, I’ve been very clear in my comments but the entire board pretty much knows you’re a troll. Just enjoy the season and let this go.
I’m a realist. And I’m also not afraid to say that people who called Gettleman the worst GM in the history of sports are also morons too.
Would the history of the NFL be more precise?
I’m a realist. And I’m also not afraid to say that people who called Gettleman the worst GM in the history of sports are also morons too.
Would the history of the NFL be more precise?
Sorry Matt Millen’s throne to that honor May never be broken.
Sorry Matt Millen’s throne to that honor May never be broken.
Fair point - to a degree.
However, Millen was hired straight from the broadcasting booth to be the CEO of the Lions, not the GM. I believe Ford sort of forced the GM role on Millen and Millen took it on reluctantly. He did a horrible job, but I don't believe he ever pretended to know how to do the job.
Gettleman has been in the front office for decades. And walked into 1925 Giants Way full of arrogance and acting like he was indeed the savior...
I would assert he is already a top 10 QB. He is close enough to that at worst, so that you don't move on to him on a lottery ticket to get one better
Those guys were great. Now if you want to get real, let's talk Joe Pisarcik and Randy Dean. :)
Im talking about having patience with the players he drafted. Which nobody did.
I spent a year pretty annoyed at myself for defending Gettleman all those years. It was embarrassing. I moved on from it.
FMiC?
Please?
Im talking about having patience with the players he drafted. Which nobody did.
This might blow your mind, but all that defending and the corresponding pissing of your pants, might have impacted your credibility with the crowd.
I spent a year pretty annoyed at myself for defending Gettleman all those years. It was embarrassing. I moved on from it. Quote:
I spent a year pretty annoyed at myself for defending Gettleman all those years. It was embarrassing. I moved on from it.
FMiC?
Please?
Only if it's one of those exercises where he writes down his true feelings on a note card and forgets to burn it.
David Alan Gettleman, March 2019, former GM of NYG (2018-21)
19-46
In comment 16180834 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16180833 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16180812 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16180773 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16180572 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
GoTerps would disagree.
60 seconds after the OP went live, and this is your post?
Do you have any thoughts on this Daniel Jones topic?
Huh?
That's your thought?
What are you blabbering on about?!
So, safe to say you don't actually have any thoughts of your own to contribute?
Of course I do. GoTerps was the worst poster this board has ever had.
Do you have any thought or opinion as to Daniel Jones being a top 10 QB or not?
Please don't get me wrong,I am very pleased with what I have seen so far.
But I am trying to wait until he delivers in the regular season
I am encouraged by the OL and the addition of weapons around DJ
But let's pump the brakes here
A lot of BBI posters should be going to CVS to buy Prevagen.
I remember Terps and I disagreeing with Jones's pro day performance. I thought it wasn't a good performance. Dull at best. Terps liked it because he thought it would fit Shurmur's style of offense. And I believe he even predicted at that point that NYG would draft Jones.
His opinion changed after he watched Jones play for FY'19. For each subsequent year, he was noticing more and more flaws.
No, he became overcome with emotion. The fkaws the he thought that he saw weren't rel.
I can't speak to how posters read another poster's tone.
My recollection was that GT was pretty cold blooded about DJ after 2019 and 2020. He saw flaws, those flaws were showing up in the metrics, and he then proposed cutting the cord so we can begin finding another solution. GT, like many of us, saw the benefits of a rookie contract and wanted to re-start that process.
Was GT unyielding? Absolutely. However, if you are being fair, there was a lot of evidence - visually and statistically - that supported his view.
Just because those wishes come true once a decade, doesn't make it a stronger way to operate in life.
The respite has been enjoyable but we all know they’re lurking and waiting. Sad way to live if they’re actually Giants fans.
Hell, a couple of talking heads spouted positivity this week and we’re getting a taste again from the “realists, capologists and elite thinkers”
Seeing an uptick in terms like bootlickers, sheeple, polyannas, etc etc.
Spring and summer are over….Thought controllers gotta prepare the board for the long winter ahead.
Just because I stayed the course and don’t give a shit about calling out idiot posters who made a mockery of this place for years doesn’t mean I’m biased.
I’m a realist. And I’m also not afraid to say that people who called Gettleman the worst GM in the history of sports are also morons too.
Nobody has patience anymore and that includes you and a lot of posters who are shockingly no longer here.
You guys are suffering from someone who ingrained it into your minds that DJ sucked and would never be good. He even got Eric on board with it, but I’m guessing Eric won’t be admitting that.
You are like a lottery winner bragging about the numbers you chose.
You don’t deserve credit because the only framework you think in is ridiculously optimistic. The big short wasn’t written about some guy that predicted the market would go up which is does more often than not.
You are almost unrealistically optimistic as if you are like a Mara playing out a deranged fantasy about if someone actually appreciated everything they did.
You are confusing being so optimistic that you speed past some of the other optimists that they can’t even understand you.
And you are clearly so unfamiliar with any kind of actual persuasion that you are completely unaware that your biggest problem here is over congratulating yourself for your own uninteresting and simple opinions that you are like much of your ilk speeding right on past the things you can and should give yourself credit for to overreaching.
Multiple levels.
DJ is a franchise QB (when most of even his biggest fans say on that path not there already)
AND ALSO because he’s a franchise QB you guys were wrong about everything else, Dave Gettleman, I bet you think your parents love you but they don’t!
Why do you keep acting like all of these “Jones haters” are disappearing in shame. We’ve all been here the whole time moving our view of the ceiling on Jones up. But it is never good enough for you. You want us force us to exaggerate our own views and say things that we don’t believe but you do so so much that you think your highly uninformed an emotional opinions should or need to be shared by others.
Your opinions are both highly unoriginal and thoroughly uneducated which is like very hard to do both as well as you do so for that I will congratulate you.
I’ll leave you with one more parallel for some of the oddest behavior I’ve ever seen demand credit for. If a 5 year old is walking down the block and saying dog a bunch and around the corner comes a dog are they a psychic or do they just like dogs?
I know you are a little slow on the take so I’ll explain it to you. You are the 5 year old, you just like Daniel Jones you don’t have a mastery of the cosmic universe. Only unlike the 5 year old who would probably have the sense and the self awareness to admit that they just like dogs you very clearly do not have those things.
So I hope for your sake you aren’t a real person (btw the middle initial is a little suspect on that front) and if you are maybe go to Tibet or something. Find some god because treating your favorite sports figures like that is more than sad.
Some of you, in your petulance, seem to forget we are all fans. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t enjoy the Vikings win thoroughly, regardless of my doubts for Jones. But people talk about the Eagles game as if it is tainted data that must be thrown out.
We are supposed to crown a man for a less important game than the loss that he seems to simultaneously get almost no blame for?
We get that you like Jones, I’m excited for this season but a little worried we didn’t do enough to win with a harder schedule. But I feel like if I held up a 10/10 at the end of a Jones performance you’d chastise me for not throwing an 11 like you.
Just for me to put a pin in this, I don’t think you are a real person. You should do something to prove you are or just come clean about whatever your real motivations are.
No one could possibly be both so unspectacular and confident at the same time
Just because those wishes come true once a decade, doesn't make it a stronger way to operate in life.
Lol. You don’t think that people who thought Jones was a talented QB were watching his athleticism and ability, while also observing the poor coaching under Judge particularly, the poor OL play, and a lack of offensive weapons? It’s not just hope thinking that Jones could be a good QB if he had some good coaching, a better OL, and some offensive weapons
I was upset when we drafted Jones as I wanted the big name QB in Haskins that year. Watching Jones in that Preseason you could see the arm talent was there and was glad to be proven wrong. He put up pretty damn good numbers minus the turnovers for a rookie qb in a big time market.
Just because those wishes come true once a decade, doesn't make it a stronger way to operate in life.
There were several people that pointed to attributes traits and even play on the field That those who were once doubters are now pointing to as the reasons they like DJ.
There's debate based on observation, and debate based on wishes.
Just because those wishes come true once a decade, doesn't make it a stronger way to operate in life.
Lol. You don’t think that people who thought Jones was a talented QB were watching his athleticism and ability, while also observing the poor coaching under Judge particularly, the poor OL play, and a lack of offensive weapons? It’s not just hope thinking that Jones could be a good QB if he had some good coaching, a better OL, and some offensive weapons
Do you consider Sy a fair and objective resource here at BBI?
If so, go read his games review from 2020 and 2021. You will read that in Sy's view Jones was doing things that quality QBs don't do, regardless of coaching, talent, etc.
In comment 16180617 bw in dc said:
A lot of BBI posters should be going to CVS to buy Prevagen.
I remember Terps and I disagreeing with Jones's pro day performance. I thought it wasn't a good performance. Dull at best. Terps liked it because he thought it would fit Shurmur's style of offense. And I believe he even predicted at that point that NYG would draft Jones.
His opinion changed after he watched Jones play for FY'19. For each subsequent year, he was noticing more and more flaws.
No, he became overcome with emotion. The fkaws the he thought that he saw weren't rel.
I can't speak to how posters read another poster's tone.
My recollection was that GT was pretty cold blooded about DJ after 2019 and 2020. He saw flaws, those flaws were showing up in the metrics, and he then proposed cutting the cord so we can begin finding another solution. GT, like many of us, saw the benefits of a rookie contract and wanted to re-start that process.
Was GT unyielding? Absolutely. However, if you are being fair, there was a lot of evidence - visually and statistically - that supported his view.
GT lost his mind in 2019 and it clouded his judgment. He was unrelenting in his Desire to not allow anyone to have a conversation that painted any sort of positive picture of Daniel Jones.
Prior to 2019 I liked him. After 2019 he contributed nothing positive to BBI.
He became MiS and mgorga.
The respite has been enjoyable but we all know they’re lurking and waiting. Sad way to live if they’re actually Giants fans.
Hell, a couple of talking heads spouted positivity this week and we’re getting a taste again from the “realists, capologists and elite thinkers”
Seeing an uptick in terms like bootlickers, sheeple, polyannas, etc etc.
Spring and summer are over….Thought controllers gotta prepare the board for the long winter ahead.
Oh man you could go to broadway with the performance if “The Victim”
Capital letters there friendo. I’ll just go ahead and field this one because I will 100% own bootlickers and the sheeple thing was also me just on the one post in this thread.
The fact that people having their own opinions about things is so personally threatening to you that you are crying thought control that is a problem with you. If the term bootlicker offends you, it just might be because a little bit of you actually sees it in yourself.
It basically went something like people that if people refused to be as optimistic as you and your people wanted they would be berated by others to be more optimistic and if that didn’t work next came the personal attacks.
In your mind the people that simply wanted to keep their own opinions and allowed to have a respectful discourse around them are the villains in this?
Sheeple come from people that are just going with the pack and not really have their own ideas. So people that always just go with the narratives the team wants to push that these are off based terms to use?
I’m tired of being berated into giving more credit than feels right to me and what’s more it doesn’t make me feel like wanting to be very generous about giving credit if I feel like the second I say DJ will be a pro bowler you’d be asking why I didn’t say 1st team all pro.
Oh and one more thing, people that have strong minds don’t really walk around complaining about other people controlling their thoughts. If the ideas of others feel so invasive and infectious to you it means there aren’t very good ones up there already. This process by which other people’s ideas feel so damaging to you is embarrassing for your constitution not some crime to report to the thought-police, thought-police
There's debate based on observation, and debate based on wishes.
Just because those wishes come true once a decade, doesn't make it a stronger way to operate in life.
We disagree.
There were several people that pointed to attributes traits and even play on the field That those who were once doubters are now pointing to as the reasons they like DJ.
I think there were very few people who predicted Jones would succeed because of his legs, a short passing game, and a near league leading RPO + play action combo.
Maybe you can refresh my memory, I'm genuinely all ears.
Any rational and sane person could and should realize that. And any rational Giants fan could see they when he actually had time to throw and receivers who could actually get open and catch, that he was a winning quarterback with a bright future.
You guys are still not able to realize that.
Any rational and sane person could and should realize that. And any rational Giants fan could see they when he actually had time to throw and receivers who could actually get open and catch, that he was a winning quarterback with a bright future.
You guys are still not able to realize that.
Want an example of a bad framework.
“Jones needed some time, good coaching, and a solid offense around him.”
Actually you don’t know what he needed because unlike most QBs taken where he was in the draft there wasn’t much of any data suggesting that Jones had what it takes to be great and lead a team to greatness in the field.
You were guessing and other people tried to explain to you why they were just guessing because you weren’t putting forth a logical framework and you just did what you are doing now, acting all victimized by us not loving Jones as much as you do.
I think you just have to accept that no one is going to love Jones as much as you do but if they do that may just be your soul mate.
JFC
I want the people with a viewpoint different than my own the freedom and space to speak freely without a necessity to defend every view they ever had.
Isn't it tiresome?
You can't defend every decision NY Giants blue and act smart when it finally works out.
You look foolish.
There are some very good football discussions in this thread by people that have been religiously researching NY Giants and football related topics for decades.
Stop focusing on what we get wrong and start reminding each other of what we get right.
Dangerous thinking, I know.
Anyone want to try something different?
We might learn something.
Gasp.
Anyone who is a Giants fan should not only want Jones to succeed, but should be really impressed by the way he's grown, and those who act like he hasn't grown - - well, that's more on their lack of intellect.
I'm not going to even touch the fact that a guy who positions himself as an analytics "expert" posts assorted shit that has nothing to do with analytics to deride Jones, like the way he chose a chair at a press conference. BA HA HA. You really sticking to that??
Cue a ridiculous link to a resume....
Any rational and sane person could and should realize that. And any rational Giants fan could see they when he actually had time to throw and receivers who could actually get open and catch, that he was a winning quarterback with a bright future.
You guys are still not able to realize that.
On the other hand, a guy like Herbert enters the NFL, plays for a horrible HC and a horrible OL...yet, kills it.
Thoughts?
You aren’t fooling anyone and you are also failing to understand that when you are as wrong as much has you have been your whole dismissive gimmick really loses effect.
Like most things you are terrible at your fake retirement too. Because you are apparently an emotionally unstable enough person that you both get your jollies by bullying people you disagree with and also too big of a garbage person to admit to any wrongdoing they’d rather pretend to leave a place they clearly rather they didn’t leave.
You mock yourself by posting, even more than you did before and that was already a lot
I’m sorry dude. But if you think that’s true, you’re watching a completely different sport.
The switch didn't turn on for Jones because of better blocking or better talent.
The switch has a name - Daboll.
I still don't understand how we have the best LT in the sport and still have such a terrible line, lol.
The Giants offensive line was about as bad across every measure last year, as it was his first 3 years.
I still don't understand how we have the best LT in the sport and still have such a terrible line, lol.
Hey according to our resident doofus it was just fine.
The Giants offensive line was about as bad across every measure last year, as it was his first 3 years.
I’m sorry dude. But if you think that’s true, you’re watching a completely different sport.
According to PFF, the Giants finished 30th in OL effectiveness in 2022.
I wonder what sport he is watching that the rest of us aren’t but I think if I got to watch that sport I have to believe all the Giants games the last 10 years and DJ’s first 3 years would have felt a lot more enjoyable than it did to me.
I’d probably sign up for that if I was assured that the special powers to completely ignore data in my strongly help beliefs just applied to the Giants and not make me walk around the world like that kind of idiot
You aren’t fooling anyone and you are also failing to understand that when you are as wrong as much has you have been your whole dismissive gimmick really loses effect.
Like most things you are terrible at your fake retirement too. Because you are apparently an emotionally unstable enough person that you both get your jollies by bullying people you disagree with and also too big of a garbage person to admit to any wrongdoing they’d rather pretend to leave a place they clearly rather they didn’t leave.
You mock yourself by posting, even more than you did before and that was already a lot
"Fake Retirement"?? What the fuck are you babbling about? Why should it matter why I don't post here daily, or weekly? Listen you ignorant twat - you and you alone are the one saying Jones won't succeed because of the way he chose a chair at a press conference (a non-analytic take, Chief).
Stick to threatening legal action for things said on a message board (as you bizarrely continue to link to your outside interests as if it lends credence to your bullshit takes).
Let's bottom line it - you have stuck to the premise that Jones lacks confidence based on the way he chose a chair at a press conference and continue to reference it to this day. You look stupid today and will continue to as the years go forward, but that is irrelevant - stop acting like you have some insight as to his thinking and just sit back as a "supposed" Giants fan and enjoy the ride.
My "retirement" will continue to talk glowingly about Jones and the Giants as we do weekly recaps on the podcast. while you will stay steadfast in the idea Jones sucks because of some ridiculous, and erroneous take you had at an opening press conference (unrelated to analytics). You sad and thin skinned idiot.
You can’t even insult someone without compulsively needing to push your extremely dark and sad fantasies about people’s intentions. I’ll give you a hint though: if you need top off your points with imagined ideas it means your ideas aren’t very good in the first place.
Your whole vibe says my ideas suck and I’m mad about it. Your podcast? Lol. Oh yeah your super famous podcast. Do you think you’ll remember us little people at BBI when it blows up? I know, it’s crazy how much time that podcast must be taking to pull you away from your 30 hour a week hall monitor job here.
Lol. Podcast lol. You sound like you got dumped in college and see telling everyone you didn’t have time for that relationship anyway because your band is about to take off.
Oh yeah sorry if it wasn’t apparent enough to you already you are a joke. Your podcast! LOL
My favorite part is when you “enlighten” us that perhaps we’re offended because all your bullshit hits so close to home. You’ve got us pegged, us small minded bootlicking sheeple who just want to read happy Giant thoughts.
You like to tell us how and what smart people think. In my experience, the smartest people either get off on controlling the thoughts of others, get off on hearing themselves talk about how smart they are, or listen. I don’t post much. I may have limited intellectual horsepower. But you? Boy you’re special. You’re BBI’s Phil Mickelson.
Looking forward to your next manifesto Figjam.
What is invented is this idea that the people who did this generally pretty effectively for such a great many years couldn’t take warranted criticism about the team without feeling harmed by that. Well see that is an imaginative thing and playing the victim involves much more imagined circumstances.
I’m confident because I research and think out my opinions a lot. And I don’t think people should talk down to me when they’ve barely read what is written let alone think about it. You seem to have made a lot of anti-intellectual statements in a short period so I don’t expect you’d like intellectual ideas that much. But whatever I guess just resume whining about all of the mean people voicing their displeasure with how bad a team was and how people demanded of them to be more optimistic
Link - ( New Window )
Again, you guys are terrible at this. Jones needed some time, good coaching, and a solid offense around him. He had none of that early on. That’s what every QB needs. He didn’t get the coaching or the decent players and OL until the 4th year of his career.
Any rational and sane person could and should realize that. And any rational Giants fan could see they when he actually had time to throw and receivers who could actually get open and catch, that he was a winning quarterback with a bright future.
You guys are still not able to realize that.
On the other hand, a guy like Herbert enters the NFL, plays for a horrible HC and a horrible OL...yet, kills it.
Thoughts?
It’s called having great skill position players. Something Jones never had (outside of 1.5 years of Barkley).
Not to mention that his coaching and OL - as bad as it was - wasn’t nearly as awful as what Jones had to endure.
Judge and Garett makes LA coaches look like bill Walsh. And that was two seasons!
The switch didn't turn on for Jones because of better blocking or better talent.
The switch has a name - Daboll.
This is correct, though I would add Schoen as well. Jones flashed quite a bit as a rookie with Shurmur. He regressed under Judge. Now he again has a real offensive coach last year with still pretty poor OL play, and pretty terrible skill position guys. Now imagine what he can do with the second year with an actual good coach, a (hopefully) close to average OL, and a lot of added weapons like Campbell, Hyatt, and especially Waller.
There were two main theories on Jones: 1. He was complete garbage and the Giants should move on from him (and then he would be a backup) somewhere else and 2. He was a talented QB who was in an impossible situation, with 2 head coaches in 3 years, the 2nd one an absolute dud. He had poor coaching, terrible OL play, and nobody decent to throw the ball to (anyone remember the pathetic separation stats?)
GoTerps was the leader of category 1 and he would treat anyone who was in category 2 as if they were a complete moron who knew nothing about football. In reality, he was the complete moron who knew nothing about football.
Last year, Jones got 1 of the 3 things those in category 2 thought he needed: the coaching. Daboll put him in a position to succeed with poor OL play and no skill position guys beyond Barkley. But now, those in category 2 were just lucky in their belief? Give me a damn break. They knew what they were watching. Perhaps the only “lucky” thing was that the Giants finally hit on their GM and coach combo.
Reality is Jones was under a rookie contract still. Get a coach with a good offensive reputation in, who had coached a QB with similar athleticism, and see what Jones can do. That was the smart and prudent approach. Getting QB after QB to see what shit sticks against the wall was not. That was the Cleveland Browns approach. I’m not sure if Mahomes would have succeeded coming into the Giants with Judge coaching his 2nd and 3rd years with that OL and position players.
Now that category 2 turned out to be correct ( and we have only seen glimpses of what Jones can do in preseason with 2 of the 3 things fixed), much of category 1 is still calling category 2 morons. But, hey, lucky morons. It’s comical really.
Link - ( New Window )
Terps derangement syndrome.
This isn't a serious question, right?
I think hiding from getting caught doctoring quotes is pretty important context.
Why should it matter what reason the Brown and Goldman families have for not inviting OJ to Thanksgiving?
The Giants offensive line was about as bad across every measure last year, as it was his first 3 years.
I’m sorry dude. But if you think that’s true, you’re watching a completely different sport.
How could anyone question your credibility and football knowledge?!
If Ralph Wiggum were on BBI, he'd look down on you.
GoTerps called people wrong for years on every thread when it was not determined yet they were wrong on their belief. But now that he has been determined to be dead wrong, those who were right and berated for years can’t take a victory lap? Come on
Terps derangement syndrome.
You are a knowledgeable poster but spend most of your time harassing people.
Maybe you can refresh my memory, I'm genuinely all ears.
There were others.
My point is I don't think anyone predicted if the Giants had an equally bad offensive line and were down to their third wave of pass catchers -- that's what Jones needed to flourish.
I remember the general consensus being Jones needed:
- a better offensive system (which he got)
- needed better deep threats because the deep ball was his strength
- needed to run less because he kept getting hurt running
In short, I'm not particularly impressed with anyone's predictive skills when the outcome is far different than the prediction.
I read many of the game reviews and watched the games. As a scout, I am sure Sy is able to differentiate between game performance and skill/talent/ability. I am also sure that he understands that poor coaching, bad OL play, and a lack of skill position players doesn't help a young QB.
As for the game reviews, I'm willing to bet, Judge, the OL (save for mostly Thomas), and the skill position players (except for mostly Barkley and maybe the occasional Slayton) weren't getting rave reviews either.
It was pretty obvious what Judge was doing. Jones had a very promising rookie year, but had the issue with turnovers. Judge played an ultra conservative offense so as to minimize turnovers. This also minimized Jones' effectiveness.
My point is I don't think anyone predicted if the Giants had an equally bad offensive line and were down to their third wave of pass catchers -- that's what Jones needed to flourish.
I remember the general consensus being Jones needed:
- a better offensive system (which he got)
- needed better deep threats because the deep ball was his strength
- needed to run less because he kept getting hurt running
In short, I'm not particularly impressed with anyone's predictive skills when the outcome is far different than the prediction.
WTF? So people who predicted that Jones would be a lot better with decent coaching, better offensive skill players, and better OL play (all of which were atrocious during the Judge years) were wrong because Jones was better when only 1 of those (the coaching) was better last year? You have got to be kidding me.
That makes them even more right as all it took was one of those things changing to make a marked improvement in his on the field performance. Daboll's coaching also helped put Jones in the best position to succeed with what he was dealing with at the time: a poor OL and skill position players that couldn't be changed in a year.
Ok. Here are table stakes: 1) lead team to the playoffs; 2) do not get injured, 3) 4,000 yards passing, 500 yards rushing; 4) 25 passing TDs, 5 rushing TDs; 5) less than 7 total turnovers.
I remain skeptical that DJ can achieve any of these objectives, and if so, only with the supremely gifted coaching of Daboll and Kafka using guard rails and training wheels to compensate for his deficiencies. If he achieves these five objectives, the contract that pays him nearly twenty percent of the cap will be justified. If he doesn't, the contract will have been a mistake. It is purely binary at this point now. There is no gray area.
As a side note in reading this thread, GoTerps has been one of the best posters on this site and his contributions that both stretch our thinking and provide needed balance is what has made BBI the best forum for NYG public discourse. He has forgotten more about football than many here will ever know in their lifetime. Which is of course why he remains so often mentioned to this day...
Ok. Here are table stakes: 1) lead team to the playoffs; 2) do not get injured, 3) 4,000 yards passing, 500 yards rushing; 4) 25 passing TDs, 5 rushing TDs; 5) less than 7 total turnovers.
I remain skeptical that DJ can achieve any of these objectives, and if so, only with the supremely gifted coaching of Daboll and Kafka using guard rails and training wheels to compensate for his deficiencies. If he achieves these five objectives, the contract that pays him nearly twenty percent of the cap will be justified. If he doesn't, the contract will have been a mistake. It is purely binary at this point now. There is no gray area.
As a side note in reading this thread, GoTerps has been one of the best posters on this site and his contributions that both stretch our thinking and provide needed balance is what has made BBI the best forum for NYG public discourse. He has forgotten more about football than many here will ever know in their lifetime. Which is of course why he remains so often mentioned to this day...
Yeah, Jones could never lead the Giants to making the playoffs. He could never lead them to a 31-24 playoff victory against the Vikings, while throwing for over 300 yards and 2 TDs, and rushing for almost 80 yards. That was all a figment of the imagination....
DJ is a top ten QB?
Ok. Here are table stakes: 1) lead team to the playoffs; 2) do not get injured, 3) 4,000 yards passing, 500 yards rushing; 4) 25 passing TDs, 5 rushing TDs; 5) less than 7 total turnovers.
I remain skeptical that DJ can achieve any of these objectives, and if so, only with the supremely gifted coaching of Daboll and Kafka using guard rails and training wheels to compensate for his deficiencies. If he achieves these five objectives, the contract that pays him nearly twenty percent of the cap will be justified. If he doesn't, the contract will have been a mistake. It is purely binary at this point now. There is no gray area.
As a side note in reading this thread, GoTerps has been one of the best posters on this site and his contributions that both stretch our thinking and provide needed balance is what has made BBI the best forum for NYG public discourse. He has forgotten more about football than many here will ever know in their lifetime. Which is of course why he remains so often mentioned to this day...
Yeah, Jones could never lead the Giants to making the playoffs. He could never lead them to a 31-24 playoff victory against the Vikings, while throwing for over 300 yards and 2 TDs, and rushing for almost 80 yards. That was all a figment of the imagination....
Do you think one game (against a porous defense) is the same level of sample size as a full season?
Clearly "make the playoffs" is something that DJ has already achieved. So has Barkley, maybe we should tell Schoen that he didn't need to add "+playoffs" to every single one of Barkley's incentive clauses.
In comment 16181129 The Mike said:
Quote:
DJ is a top ten QB?
Ok. Here are table stakes: 1) lead team to the playoffs; 2) do not get injured, 3) 4,000 yards passing, 500 yards rushing; 4) 25 passing TDs, 5 rushing TDs; 5) less than 7 total turnovers.
I remain skeptical that DJ can achieve any of these objectives, and if so, only with the supremely gifted coaching of Daboll and Kafka using guard rails and training wheels to compensate for his deficiencies. If he achieves these five objectives, the contract that pays him nearly twenty percent of the cap will be justified. If he doesn't, the contract will have been a mistake. It is purely binary at this point now. There is no gray area.
As a side note in reading this thread, GoTerps has been one of the best posters on this site and his contributions that both stretch our thinking and provide needed balance is what has made BBI the best forum for NYG public discourse. He has forgotten more about football than many here will ever know in their lifetime. Which is of course why he remains so often mentioned to this day...
Yeah, Jones could never lead the Giants to making the playoffs. He could never lead them to a 31-24 playoff victory against the Vikings, while throwing for over 300 yards and 2 TDs, and rushing for almost 80 yards. That was all a figment of the imagination....
Do you think one game (against a porous defense) is the same level of sample size as a full season?
Clearly "make the playoffs" is something that DJ has already achieved. So has Barkley, maybe we should tell Schoen that he didn't need to add "+playoffs" to every single one of Barkley's incentive clauses.
The poster put that Jones needs to make the playoffs to prove something to him. That was the first thing he mentioned. When he just made the playoffs and won a playoff game last year.
I also love how you conveniently dismiss Jones' performance against a "porous defense" while failing to mention how bad the Giants OL and skill players skill were. Their best WR last year was a waiver wire pickup.
WTF? So people who predicted that Jones would be a lot better with decent coaching, better offensive skill players, and better OL play (all of which were atrocious during the Judge years) were wrong because Jones was better when only 1 of those (the coaching) was better last year? You have got to be kidding me.
That makes them even more right as all it took was one of those things changing to make a marked improvement in his on the field performance. Daboll's coaching also helped put Jones in the best position to succeed with what he was dealing with at the time: a poor OL and skill position players that couldn't be changed in a year.
I think you should read some of the posts from ryanmkeane on this thread, the poster to whom my original comment was addressing.
When a poster, with the benefit of hindsight, can't grasp actual outcomes -- no I am not impressed with his analytical and predictive skills.
It's like a boxer talking shit all week about a knockout, and then winning on a nail biting split decision.
I appreciate the confidence, but let's not open up the palm reading booth just yet.
My point is I don't think anyone predicted if the Giants had an equally bad offensive line and were down to their third wave of pass catchers -- that's what Jones needed to flourish.
I remember the general consensus being Jones needed:
- a better offensive system (which he got)
- needed better deep threats because the deep ball was his strength
- needed to run less because he kept getting hurt running
In short, I'm not particularly impressed with anyone's predictive skills when the outcome is far different than the prediction.
I have been fortunate enough to spend the better part of the last 9 seasons watching players develop. On the field, in the film room, and in the locker room. I have been blessed to do it with a top shelf coaching staff.
Some improve, some stagnate and some break-out. I does not make me an expert, but it does give me some perspective.
DJ had all of the tools. Had all of the intangibles. What he lacked was a supporting cast. He hasn't broken-out but he has improved and the arrow is pointing up.
I don't care about his rating or his status with regards to his peers. I am only interested in his development. I see a player that belongs on the stage.
Football is not about what anyone else is or is not. It is about us.
It's not stupid. It's pretty accurate.
Gettleman sucked. His coaching hire of Judge was disastrous. His FA pickups were beyond awful. His team building was largely terrible. In FA and waivers. But some can't even acknowledge that he was good at one thing: he hit on some very good players in the 1st. Thomas, Lawrence, and Jones were all excellent picks.
Throwing away the baby with the bathwater as those who wanted rid of every player from the Gettleman era was not a smart move. You can call it whatever you want.
Good thing Schoen was smarter than that and realized that a top 5 LT, a top 5 DT, and a borderline top 10 QB are something to build around.
You can agree or disagree with the benchmarks themselves (as you did, fairly, on the turnovers), but I think the argument itself is valid. If we can agree that there were factors holding Jones back in the past, why is it difficult to also agree that those factors have now largely been addressed heading into the 2023 season and that we should expect some level of improvement? What's the problem with trying to quantify what would be a good measure for that improvement being deemed successful?
I read your hesitancy to find common ground here as a reluctance to give up any excuses that you might want to use at a later date in case the improvement we're all hoping for doesn't come to fruition.
Let me be clear: I'm hoping that every single reason that DJ's most ardent supporters have listed over the years for his struggles prove to be correct, and that with a much more favorable environment surrounding him, DJ will legitimately flourish. The only differences, for me anyway, are that a) I don't consider last season to be evidence of flourishing just yet, though I do see it as a massive step forward and agree that DJ not only earned his contract, but earned our confidence as fans; and b) I'm not willing to just accept the assumed version of what will happen this year - I'd like to see it actually happen, and see how it plays out.
I don't see why this would be difficult for anyone to accept, but I suspect we're all just still too entrenched in our opinions of each other's past views on the topic.
Ok. Here are table stakes: 1) lead team to the playoffs; 2) do not get injured, 3) 4,000 yards passing, 500 yards rushing; 4) 25 passing TDs, 5 rushing TDs; 5) less than 7 total turnovers.
I remain skeptical that DJ can achieve any of these objectives, and if so, only with the supremely gifted coaching of Daboll and Kafka using guard rails and training wheels to compensate for his deficiencies. If he achieves these five objectives, the contract that pays him nearly twenty percent of the cap will be justified. If he doesn't, the contract will have been a mistake. It is purely binary at this point now. There is no gray area.
As a side note in reading this thread, GoTerps has been one of the best posters on this site and his contributions that both stretch our thinking and provide needed balance is what has made BBI the best forum for NYG public discourse. He has forgotten more about football than many here will ever know in their lifetime. Which is of course why he remains so often mentioned to this day...
We agree.
"the rest of your post"
Not so much.
You can find many, many posts from me from 2019 onward where I posted Jones had the requisite talent to be a good, not great quarterback. And that success at QB is more about the situation where he's drafted, and less about the player.
I soured on Jones because I felt he wasn't making decisions quick enough and his health couldn't support being a running quarterback. I'm pleased I was wrong.
But my point isn't about Jones, it's posters sucking their own junk about their football evaluation skills, when they can't even see basic outcomes in hindsight.
The point of those quotes wasn't about the outcome. It was about the demeanor. It was the same sort of shit that some posters on this thread say about Lamar Jackson's playoff performances. I wasn't expecting the Giants to beat the Eagles in the playoffs last year (though I rooted like hell for them to figure out a way, just like I'm sure you and everyone else on BBI did), but I was pointing out that Sy went beyond the statline and the final score when he used words like "Jones folded."
You don't have to consider that a concern of your own, but I'll say that I take Sy's opinion seriously enough that if he thinks Jones folded in a playoff game against a rival, it's something that deserves mention and bears watching in big games in the future.
And listen, people said that sort of thing about Peyton Manning for years, so it's not like that type of criticism is never cast toward superstar elite QBs. I just think it's worth keeping an eye on in the future - hopefully we continue to have some big games for Jones to prove that the Eagles game was just an outlier. The same sort of thing happened to Eli before he finally won the whole thing.
I honestly don't even think the OL needs to be some great unit for Jones to succeed. The better the OL is, the better for Jones obviously. I would even be fine if the OL moves up to the 20-25 range. I think Daboll can scheme around it and the OL will continue to improve as Neal and JMS do. The Giants have the 3 most important positions filled with a stud in Thomas and 2 promising high picks in JMS and Neal.
I agree Jones has very little "excuses" this year (barring some massive injury spree) to not see marked improvement this year. As stated, second year in Daboll's system, plenty of offensive weapons, and (hopefully as this is the big question mark) improved OL play.
Worst thing the Giants have going for them is they are still on paper possibly the 3rd best team in the division. It's a very tough division. And if Howell is good with WAS, there might not be an easy game in the diviision.
You missed the point - the stats I mentioned were all top ten in the NFL in 2022. Mahomes was not top ten in the category of "turnovers" in 2022.
And there is no shifting goal posts. The past is irrelevant. All that matters now is we have a quarterback occupying nearly twenty percent of the cap and, as a result, is expected to perform as a top ten quarterback. The stats I mentioned, which by the way are the critical objective measures of quarterback play, are each "top ten" for 2022. He should feel free to exceed them in 2023, as they will most likely improve this year given the shifting nature of the sport.
No more excuses. No more pollyanna delusions. He needs to produce this year. There will be no "ifs and buts" going forward. He cashed in the "scholarship of patience" when he demanded and accepted the "ransom of the spectacular now"...
You can find many, many posts from me from 2019 onward where I posted Jones had the requisite talent to be a good, not great quarterback. And that success at QB is more about the situation where he's drafted, and less about the player.
I soured on Jones because I felt he wasn't making decisions quick enough and his health couldn't support being a running quarterback. I'm pleased I was wrong.
But my point isn't about Jones, it's posters sucking their own junk about their football evaluation skills, when they can't even see basic outcomes in hindsight.
IMV, Jones possesses the skills and traits to be a great NFL QB, sans for one (that improved in 2023), trust, in both himself and his teammates. If that continues to grow in 2024, we will see top notch QB play in NY.
We'll see if that happens again. It will be tougher this season- tougher schedule and no surprises. If he does come up blah, all of these anonymous commentators will never be heard from again and the talking heads will be falling all over themselves jumping off the bandwagon.
I guess he doesn't meet your 7 turnover requirement
You missed the point - the stats I mentioned were all top ten in the NFL in 2022. Mahomes was not top ten in the category of "turnovers" in 2022.
And there is no shifting goal posts. The past is irrelevant. All that matters now is we have a quarterback occupying nearly twenty percent of the cap and, as a result, is expected to perform as a top ten quarterback. The stats I mentioned, which by the way are the critical objective measures of quarterback play, are each "top ten" for 2022. He should feel free to exceed them in 2023, as they will most likely improve this year given the shifting nature of the sport.
No more excuses. No more pollyanna delusions. He needs to produce this year. There will be no "ifs and buts" going forward. He cashed in the "scholarship of patience" when he demanded and accepted the "ransom of the spectacular now"...
Mike, I agree with pretty much everything you wrote on this. One of my big frustrations with the Jones conversations is what good games look like--we can all agree that games like the Colts/Vikings are superb efforts, but I thought pedestrian games where Jones' best trait was that he didn't screw up were forced down our throats as examples of great QB play.
I'm more numbers focused than most, I guess, but at some point the great QBs produce great numbers. Maybe not every season, but eventually. Eli produced a lot of TDs, led elite offenses, etc.
We'll see if that happens again. It will be tougher this season- tougher schedule and no surprises. If he does come up blah, all of these anonymous commentators will never be heard from again and the talking heads will be falling all over themselves jumping off the bandwagon.
You act as if people have crowned Jones as the next Eli: some future HOF QB that will be here 15 years. In reality, the debate was whether they should dump Jones or see what he can do with a good offensive coach in Daboll. He still needs to further his improved development and prove he can take further steps in his career. The deal Schoen structured signifies that as well.
Precisely. Jones had a decent year last year with a handful of very good games but the way some here carried on and on about what an amazing season he had (or how he was "prefect" according to BBI's longtime Eli hater HBart)....man, talk about lowering the bar.
Let's see it this year. If he's gonna start producing like a top quarterback rather than a middle of the pack guy, now's the time.
Oh come on - there are more than a few people here doing exactly that.
I agree Jones has very little "excuses" this year (barring some massive injury spree) to not see marked improvement this year. As stated, second year in Daboll's system, plenty of offensive weapons, and (hopefully as this is the big question mark) improved OL play.
I think you are pretty spot on here.
Let's break it down for the record:
-- Waller is a #1 receiving target
-- We have a nice blend of speed and size WRs
-- We have a nice blend of horizontal and vertical WRs
-- We have a nice blend of TEs
-- We have a top five RB
-- We have a top five LT
-- We an emerging top five coaching staff for offense.
I would actually say, pending health, there are no excuses anymore.
You act as if people have crowned Jones as the next Eli: some future HOF QB that will be here 15 years.
Oh come on - there are more than a few people here doing exactly that.
I'd be very interested for you to find one post of someone even insinuating that Jones is a HOF QB.
In comment 16181141 KDavies said:
Quote:
I guess he doesn't meet your 7 turnover requirement
You missed the point - the stats I mentioned were all top ten in the NFL in 2022. Mahomes was not top ten in the category of "turnovers" in 2022.
And there is no shifting goal posts. The past is irrelevant. All that matters now is we have a quarterback occupying nearly twenty percent of the cap and, as a result, is expected to perform as a top ten quarterback. The stats I mentioned, which by the way are the critical objective measures of quarterback play, are each "top ten" for 2022. He should feel free to exceed them in 2023, as they will most likely improve this year given the shifting nature of the sport.
No more excuses. No more pollyanna delusions. He needs to produce this year. There will be no "ifs and buts" going forward. He cashed in the "scholarship of patience" when he demanded and accepted the "ransom of the spectacular now"...
Mike, I agree with pretty much everything you wrote on this. One of my big frustrations with the Jones conversations is what good games look like--we can all agree that games like the Colts/Vikings are superb efforts, but I thought pedestrian games where Jones' best trait was that he didn't screw up were forced down our throats as examples of great QB play.
I'm more numbers focused than most, I guess, but at some point the great QBs produce great numbers. Maybe not every season, but eventually. Eli produced a lot of TDs, led elite offenses, etc.
There are zero examples where a quarterback is considered top ten in the NFL and doesn't have objective measures that support the argument. Zero. In most cases, the argument goes the other way - he achieves the stats but doesn't have the leadership, intelligence, instincts, etc. to win in big games. Kirk Cousins is a good example.
The debate on DJ's "potential" ended when Schoen signed him to the big contract. I would not have agreed to the price tag for all of the reasons hashed here for years, but that is now irrelevant. The only thing that matters now is whether he can live up to the expectations built into the contract - which are precisely quantifiable. Schoen and Daboll believe he can in their system. So we as fans should expect nothing less.
but I thought pedestrian games where Jones' best trait was that he didn't screw up were forced down our throats as examples of great QB play.
Precisely. Jones had a decent year last year with a handful of very good games but the way some here carried on and on about what an amazing season he had (or how he was "prefect" according to BBI's longtime Eli hater HBart)....man, talk about lowering the bar.
Let's see it this year. If he's gonna start producing like a top quarterback rather than a middle of the pack guy, now's the time.
I'd be more sympathetic to the argument that Jones is a top ten QB if he put up even average passing stats--he has bottom five passing production for a starting QB. I love his running--it's top 3, maybe 5, in the league--I just think it's a less valuable skillset than being an elite passer.
I agree Mike, I hated the contract. Praying Schoen and Daboll are right and I am wrong.
2. Like any poor analysis it seeks to completely minimize the potential downside risks and hammer on the upside Jones held the ball too long in college. Read Sy's draft review. He held the ball too long in the NFL pointed out even in his best season last year including the most important one of the year Sy pointed to this ongoing problem. So 8 years of having this problem at the highest levels of football and we are just blaming his teammates for all of that? This is his primary display of on the field lack of confidence. I've pointed out some off the field body language and decision making issues that reinforce that these on the field issues might represent more pervasive and unfixable lack of confidence no one ever suggested that you fail in the NFL because you can't pick a chair or look like a meek unconfident person with your hands in your pockets in a commercial.
3. Inventing arguments I didn't say my confidence concerns would sink Jones. In fact I consistently say he very well could overcome them but it will be challenging. This is literally the same conversation we were having before last year, basically: "Well some of this data looks concerning for the projections you want to make, and I don't think you are looking at these risk factors" All of a sudden that means we are haters and are accused of saying he will never be this or that or the other thing because we want to talk about risk factors. The only immovable people in these debates are the people that not only need to insist that Jones has the goods but seems to want these ever escalating penance demands for the severe transgressions of wanting to look at and talk about risk factors instead of wave our pom poms around.
4. Having no conception of what makes a prediction one that deserves credit or even what an appropriate amount to take is Jones has undeniable athletic talents. The only questions about him ever and they were and are legitimate ones is if he can display them consistently and display consistent growth. All rocket missions that set out for the moon certainly can go to the moon. You Jones people on this thread want to be like SEE I TOLD YOU IT WOULD MAKE IT I TOLD YOU IT HAD ALL THE PARTS. And people are like well yeah I'm thrilled about that, there was plenty of bad test data but super pleased that the team that ran the mission got everything together. But like it did have a bit of a crash when it came back down to earth at the end of the mission. And the response is like WELL IT WAS A HARD MISSION AND YOU HATE ROCKETS YOU'VE ALWAYS HATED ROCKETS, SAY IT IS GOING TO GO TO MARS NOW WITH NO PROBLEMS OR YOU WILL JUST KEEP BEING A ROCKET HATER.
I'm essentially saying I think one of the important rocket parts may have some design flaws that might it a risky for ongoing missions. I know some things about confidence and body language and leadership. It doesn't mean I'm always right but it doesn't mean I think DJ is going to fail but at least I'm trying to add to the conversation with a different lens of information.
Jesus with you people. I don't have any personal issues with Jones he just has a pretty decent history of a display of confidence issues (drawing more from ON the field data here) and I'm concerned paying someone a lot of money with that kind of data. Which was always my concern with Jones not that he was "bad" just that a lot of people here seemed to overrate him and Mara seemed to as well which made overpayment a concern.
If I he overcomes this I'll be happy and I won't think for a second about overhauling my thinking frameworks because confidence issues do normally present issues for leaders, one person isn't going to change that data set. But there is no winning with you people, either we are too mean and rubbing your faces in "needing to be right" or if you are right about some of the things you said it means you are all of a sudden right about everything ever. I think most of us "haters" just want to be able to talk about the potential of Jones without attempts us to be forced to be more optimistic about Jones than our research suggests.
Saying someone is more than their numbers is great but you still need to make points. He can certainly be better with a better cast but how much better? Other players took big leaps under BD, how much of Jones improvement was due to a lightbulb turning on for him? If it is primarily a coach that helps a player improve how much is it worth it to pay that player beyond a much cheaper player that you can also coach up?
Everyone wants to pretend like because they said Jones was a swell chap and a hard worker it means they knew he would improve. Ok, so why did all that hard work only pay-off with 1/4 of his coaches? Wouldn't that suggest it was more the coach? How do we evaluate hard work? Who are the other hard workers that made big leaps forward after actually regressing in years 2 and 3 of their careers?
If you can't point to some foundational reasons that your prediction was a good one before it happened you are just some person rooting for a rocket to go the moon and acting like you can predict rocket launches because it did.
And so - now that it appears to be happening - why are you somehow still perplexed about this? What is the issue here?
There were a lot of posters calling it quits on Jones and calling it pathetic to keep holding on to hope that he would one day be good - while at the same time having no analytical skills to realize that the main reason he was not succeeding were *mostly* things outside of his control.
I'm not trying to take a "victory lap." But even if I was - who gives a shit? Isn't it a good thing that Daniel Jones can turn out to be a top 8 quarterback in football?
Why are you guys so fucking sensitive to this issue? You had it wrong the whole time. It happens.
And also - again - Jones performed really well at times throughout his first 3 seasons. This wasn't some guy who looked completely lost and awful and people kept saying "just hold out hope, he's gonna be good..." we watched the throws he made, his runs, his ability to stand in the pocket and take a hit, leadership abilities, and said hey...once this guy gets someone who can actually coach football, he's gonna be fucking good. Which is exactly what is happening.
Should have cut Jones and let Glennon/Fromm battle it out...
No one cares what it tells you.
And now that you want this particular topic to be fully adjudicated, you appear to have a very strong desire for the conversation to end, lest it be relitigated in a way that deprives you of your desperate attempt at the validation that you think a victory lap will give you.
But that validation is never coming. And the conversation is never going to end until DJ's career is over. Every fan message board of every team in the NFL will discuss their QB for the entirety of that QB's career. And every fanbase will have people who are all over the map in their opinions, including those who need every single thing to have a rosy outlook or it's met with a tantrum.
I don't think your predictions are based on football acumen or observations. I think they are guesses. So you guessing right about one thing, in a sea of things you've guessed wrong about isn't interesting to me. That you think that is notch on your belt is amusing.
Add that to your propensity to be a sniveling butthole makes you an entirely unlikeable addition to this site.
We all observe football on a spectrum from guesses to semi-informed. When our guesses turn out correct, there are no gold stars.
That is not an arguable statement.
And what happened?
You act as if people have crowned Jones as the next Eli: some future HOF QB that will be here 15 years.
Oh come on - there are more than a few people here doing exactly that.
That is true. The tone of some of my fine friends in the DJFC would have you believe Jones's season in 2022 was more like:
70%, 26/5 TD/INT, 7.8 YPA, 4,500 yards, a few MVP votes...
I have to give credit to one admirable trait they have. Persistence. Unfortunately it is mostly off the mark.
That is not an arguable statement.
The Giants gave up the 5th most sacks, the 5th most total pressures, Jones scrambled the 3rd most of any quarterback.
The Giants had the 29th ranked pass block win rate.
PFF ranked the Giants offensive line 4th worst in the NFL.
That's not terrible to you?
Sure, if you watched the games against the Eagles and Cowboys you might think the OL was terrible. Outside of those games I don't recall a single game where the OL was overmatched. In fact, most games it was average or above average. Jones had time to throw. Receivers got open, and Barkley had room to run most weeks. Sure - some weeks it was poor. Most of the time, it held up fine.
They gave up 49 sacks which was tied with the Titans, about 2.8 sacks per game. And then the team that is 12th on that list is the Jets with 42 sacks. A whopping difference of about a half sack per game. What happened on those plays? Was it Jones just having zero chance of getting a play off? Was it a coverage sack?
If you watched the Giants play with your eyes - which you did - you would realize that the OL was much improved in terms of Jones time in the pocket and time for the play to develop.
The Eagles gave up 44 sacks. Would you say their OL is terrible?
We'll see if that happens again. It will be tougher this season- tougher schedule and no surprises. If he does come up blah, all of these anonymous commentators will never be heard from again and the talking heads will be falling all over themselves jumping off the bandwagon.
You're generalizing or speaking in platitudes just to make a point. You're also ignoring how good he was in 22. IN short, you're mistaken.
@ Ryan, you are underestimating how consistently bad our OL was last year. It's exactly why the Eagles kicked our asses in every game that mattered. Better than the Nate Solder years is a very low bar. If anything derails this team this year it will be OL play same as last year, moreso than lack of WR did. We can't beat the Eagles unless our OL play improves. I expect it to, but it's not a given. And even though I am super optimistic DJ plays lights out this year... who knows? We shall see.
And NGD, honestly I try to stay away from responding to your condescending BS, but it's REALLY tough to do sometimes. You literally remind me of some customer engineers that sit across from me in meetings that always have to be the smartest guy in the room, always having the last word.... Interjecting lengthy diatribes that shows how smart they are, and why they are right, while making condescending remarks about how much less smart everyone else is... lol. Lighten the fuck up man. The only thing I see people posting regarding the current Giants QB is an opinion, and different levels of optimism. And frankly high levels of optimism are currently warranted (My OPINION). It doesn't make them stupid.
Your most common post during your Gettleman glory years was, "let's see how it plays out."
And what happened?
It's still playing out, nitwit.
What a crock of shit. You few posters are ramping right back again with this BS 10,000 post threads arguing that DJ is not (and probably never will be) a good QB.
Where did I even remotely suggest this?
I'll write it off for now as you just being daft.
That is not an arguable statement.
What makes you think you have any sense of who has credibility here or for what reason. To wit, you think you have credibility here. That seems like a pretty massive hole in your perspective.
At best, you're a broken clock. Although I would say that being right twice a day might represent a good stretch goal for you.
His number of scrambles increased dramatically, and his air yards per attempt went down dramatically.
Jones was throwing quickly or running at rate he has never done in his career.
Under no circumstances did he have more time in the pocket.
The numbers I referenced above were a composite of factors. Taken is a whole, it's really not difficult -- the offensive line was bad.
What a crock of shit. You few posters are ramping right back again with this BS 10,000 post threads arguing that DJ is not (and probably never will be) a good QB.
Where did I even remotely suggest this?
I'll write it off for now as you just being daft.
Give me a break. The somewhat subtle veil of disdain for the Giants QB you have added since he has been proving himself a bit under this regime is more transparent than you think, guy. And honestly, I couldn't care less that you hate the QB. Have at it. But acting like some QB expert that knows more about the QB position than anyone else on BBI or in pundit land (well, unless of course they agree with you opinion)... I don't think that's the case.
Boy I guess I really am stoopid.
Let Pollyanna be Pollyanna and let doomsday be doomsday.
Make your point about what you think and move on.
Constantly calling people out, especially the same people, makes a thread unreadable.
Let Pollyanna be Pollyanna and let doomsday be doomsday.
Make your point about what you think and move on.
Constantly calling people out, especially the same people, makes a thread unreadable.
It's true. I get sucked into these threads, even though I sit there thinking.... MUST.... NOT... RESPOND... GAH!!
lol
For what it's worth I agree BH and I apologize to you having to wade through this. At least on my part. I really don't have any hard feelings with anyone here. I just always allow myself to get sucked in to these dopey arguments.... lol
I think virtually everyone is excited, and optimistic Jones will take the next step. What's there to die down?
I've never particularly put importance on camp/exhibition performances before, and I'm not going to start now.
Give me a break. The somewhat subtle veil of disdain for the Giants QB you have added since he has been proving himself a bit under this regime is more transparent than you think, guy. And honestly, I couldn't care less that you hate the QB. Have at it. But acting like some QB expert that knows more about the QB position than anyone else on BBI or in pundit land (well, unless of course they agree with you opinion)... I don't think that's the case.
In other words, you can't prove what you allege.
Shocker.
The idea that the DJ debate ended when he signed his contract was ludicrous to begin with. As Gatorade so eloquently stated above, the real debate has only just begun.
...?
Let Pollyanna be Pollyanna and let doomsday be doomsday.
Make your point about what you think and move on.
Constantly calling people out, especially the same people, makes a thread unreadable.
It's true. I get sucked into these threads, even though I sit there thinking.... MUST.... NOT... RESPOND... GAH!!
lol
For what it's worth I agree BH and I apologize to you having to wade through this. At least on my part. I really don't have any hard feelings with anyone here. I just always allow myself to get sucked in to these dopey arguments.... lol
I have a tendency, correct or not, to back my guys. I also will back pollyanna simply because most of the posts are benign.
That said, I am always listening to those that make a solid argument pro or con, as long as they aren't so dug in, that only observations that align are acceptable.
I am my brothers' keeper.
Again, you guys are terrible at this. Jones needed some time, good coaching, and a solid offense around him. He had none of that early on. That’s what every QB needs. He didn’t get the coaching or the decent players and OL until the 4th year of his career.
Any rational and sane person could and should realize that. And any rational Giants fan could see they when he actually had time to throw and receivers who could actually get open and catch, that he was a winning quarterback with a bright future.
You guys are still not able to realize that.
On the other hand, a guy like Herbert enters the NFL, plays for a horrible HC and a horrible OL...yet, kills it.
Thoughts?
Kills it? He's posted some nice stats and a decent won loss record and hasn't won fuck all in the postseason. How many playoff games has he even been in? One? Kills it seems a little much especially when you factor in how much good he's had around him. Even in 22 the excuses seemed a little over the top. Good Qb to be sure. Let's slow down. If I had a dollar for every perfect young QB who ends his career not so perfect...
Who cares anyway. JH won't win a fucking thing when all is said n done because Chargers gonna charge.
This thread is so angry. Shouldn't be.
Give me a break. The somewhat subtle veil of disdain for the Giants QB you have added since he has been proving himself a bit under this regime is more transparent than you think, guy. And honestly, I couldn't care less that you hate the QB. Have at it. But acting like some QB expert that knows more about the QB position than anyone else on BBI or in pundit land (well, unless of course they agree with you opinion)... I don't think that's the case.
In other words, you can't prove what you allege.
Shocker.
Look BW, I actually think you are a smart poster and add value to a lot of discussion on this board. So, I am not really meaning to take pot shots at you here. And that goes for NGD as well (although I REALLY wish he would lose the condescending stuff) That said these DJ threads get under my skin. No Giants fan is an idiot because they are super bullish on Jones, that is all I have ever tried to argue on these threads.
but I thought pedestrian games where Jones' best trait was that he didn't screw up were forced down our throats as examples of great QB play.
Precisely. Jones had a decent year last year with a handful of very good games but the way some here carried on and on about what an amazing season he had (or how he was "prefect" according to BBI's longtime Eli hater HBart)....man, talk about lowering the bar.
Let's see it this year. If he's gonna start producing like a top quarterback rather than a middle of the pack guy, now's the time.
You're parsing words and no one ever said Jones was amazing or truly meant amazing in a relative way. And HB said Jones was perfect in what the coaching and system demanded of him. He didn't mean he was Phil Simms super bowl 21 perfect. And you knew that.
This thread is a used diaper.
I'm excited to see what he looks like behind an offense line that's not bottom 5 in the NFL, and what he looks like with 17 games of competent pass catchers.
I think both of those things are much more likely this year.
But most importantly, I absolutely love Daboll and Kafka, and I don't think they'll run out the same thing this year. They are smart enough to self scout and realize Philly laid out a pretty good blue print to stop them.
You participate in a lot of discussion you don't want to.
Should we be worried someone is holding you hostage? Is there a gun to your head?
Give a sign and we'll call for help.
Look BW, I actually think you are a smart poster and add value to a lot of discussion on this board. So, I am not really meaning to take pot shots at you here. And that goes for NGD as well (although I REALLY wish he would lose the condescending stuff) That said these DJ threads get under my skin. No Giants fan is an idiot because they are super bullish on Jones, that is all I have ever tried to argue on these threads.
All good. I certainly post my fair share of content that deserves criticism.
This thread is a used diaper.
You participate in a lot of discussion you don't want to.
Should we be worried someone is holding you hostage? Is there a gun to your head?
Give a sign and we'll call for help.
Just calling it like I see it. I read the whole thing through because there was some good insight but there was also some argumentative crap and lazy, half assed hot takes.
I didn't name names.
People dig in. Sign of the times.
I'm excited to see what he looks like behind an offense line that's not bottom 5 in the NFL, and what he looks like with 17 games of competent pass catchers.
I think both of those things are much more likely this year.
But most importantly, I absolutely love Daboll and Kafka, and I don't think they'll run out the same thing this year. They are smart enough to self scout and realize Philly laid out a pretty good blue print to stop them.
Probably preaching to the choir on this one, but Daboll and Kafka were running what they could based on the situation they found themselves in. Shit OL, limited receivers. Agreed that the offense will look very different this year, though I do think there will still be some OL limitations especially at the start of the season
Some of you can't see what's right the fuck in front of you.
I agree with this--I also thought Jones was much better in the pocket.
I also take exception to some saying no more excuses this season. Uhh, the excuses were from 21. 22 needs no excuses because Jones was the most important offensive player on a team that had only one other great offensive player in barkley.
If NYG go 8-9 and the offense scores only 385 pts and Jones looks "ok," he's still starting in 2024. That means the no more exucses line is nonsense.
I think there are some people here who just won't accept Daniel Jones being called a viable and solid starting QB right this very second. Forget the stupid rankings. He's good enough to start for a team with postseason aspirations. Some here can't acknowledge that or don't want to. That's just weird.
my thought on the difference between the numbers on their OL ranking and what Ryan was describing he saw is coaching. Although not markedly different statistically, I do agree that the OL looked better. A large part of that IMO is the coaching. Daboll/Kafka were much better able to make chicken salad out of the offense with the chicken shit OL they had.
I agree with this--I also thought Jones was much better in the pocket.
Which was also likely a result of coaching. I don't think it can be overstated what a right choice the Giants made in going with the Schoen/Daboll combo.
It's all in the team stats which is a much better indicator of your team than individual ones.
Look at the most losses. Drop in carries and YPC.
This exposed the two biggest weaknesses.
1. The OL
2. Subpar skill group
With the right matchup (Minny) they were able to run more of a complete offense.
Looks to me the front office saw the same issues. We will see if they are right believing the OL players will step up.