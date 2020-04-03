for display only
Isiah Simmons traded to Giants

Heisenberg : 10:31 am
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Trade: Isaiah Simmons is being traded from the Cardinals to the NY Giants for a seventh-round pick in 2024, per source.
Wow, great Pickup. cardinals already having an early fire sale  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 10:32 am : link
great move
Schoen  
ajr2456 : 10:33 am : link
Is going to be good at this GM thing
Wow  
Mark from Jersey : 10:34 am : link
Great move. Can see Wink getting a lot out of him.
One year left on his deal  
Heisenberg : 10:34 am : link
Not bad at all
damn you're quick  
djm : 10:34 am : link
I just heard it on NFL radio and wanted to get a little sticky.
No-brainer  
DanMetroMan : 10:34 am : link
for a 7th
Wow  
Johnny5 : 10:34 am : link
That's an odd one. He moved to safety on his own request with Arizona. I wonder if he'll be happy about going back to LB? I can't imagine we are looking at him as a saftey.
woah  
BigBlue7 : 10:34 am : link
Love it
If nothing  
Straw Hat : 10:35 am : link
Else, this is FUN
Wow  
Kevin in Annapolis : 10:35 am : link
For a 7th? Wow
I’m excited  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:35 am : link
I really really wanted him in 2020 draft. He hasn’t lived up to the potential but I still believe in his talent. He just needs to find a role that suits his skill set. He will play the Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins role that we saw deployed last year.
Wow.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:35 am : link
For only a 7th?
Is a safety or a  
NBGblue : 10:35 am : link
linebacker ?
RE: damn you're quick  
Heisenberg : 10:35 am : link
In comment 16181276 djm said:
Quote:
I just heard it on NFL radio and wanted to get a little sticky.


Haha, I just happened to refresh X and the Schefter had just X'd it.
Wildcard  
VanillaVick : 10:36 am : link
I can see him being a wildcard in this defense given his versatility
Nice!!!  
Anakim : 10:36 am : link
Love it. Low-risk, high-reward.
RE: Is a safety or a  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:37 am : link
In comment 16181287 NBGblue said:
Quote:
linebacker ?

Yes.
No more talking about  
46and2Blue : 10:37 am : link
how the eagles fleece teams. Shoen has his shears out!
Wow  
Matt in SGS : 10:37 am : link
I remember all the discussion if the Giants should go for the OL to see if they could get Simmons who would be this versatile defender who could dominate at various positions. Giants get the best of both worlds and an easy gamble for a 7th. I'm curious what Wink does with him. Love it.
Liked him a lot coming out  
jeff57 : 10:37 am : link
Certainly worth a 7th rounder.
Let’s  
uncledave : 10:37 am : link
Gooooooooooooooooo
Wink will blitz him  
ajr2456 : 10:38 am : link
A lot id imagine
Holy smokes Schoen  
Breeze_94 : 10:38 am : link
You dog

Simmons has a bust stigma, but had a good year for Cards last season and graded out well for PFF

Confusing move by AZ, but new regime that probably didn’t see him as a fit.

This is what good GM’s do…they take advantage of distinction in other franchises (Waller and now Simmons)
RE: Is a safety or a  
Anakim : 10:39 am : link
In comment 16181287 NBGblue said:
Quote:
linebacker ?


Chess piece. Line him up all over the place. Don't pigeonhole him into one position. Move him around. But he should be one of the 11 players on defense to start.
Let's see if Wink can unlock him  
larryflower37 : 10:40 am : link
The guy was a beast in college but always needed a DC that was willing to maximize his skill set.
Great trade!  
The Mike : 10:40 am : link
Huge win for Joe Schoen!
RE: Is a safety or a  
UberAlias : 10:41 am : link
In comment 16181287 NBGblue said:
Quote:
linebacker ?
Position less defense.
Hasn’t lit the world on fire but has not been a bust  
Knickstape : 10:41 am : link
I think this is a super exciting piece for wink to deploy a ton of different ways.

Definition of a Swiss Army knife for the defense
Some  
pjcas18 : 10:41 am : link
people will be pissed that the Giants gave up a 7th round pick, lol.

If Simmons gets cut and the Giants still need to give up the pick, I make this trade 10 times out of 10.
From @doug_analytics  
ajr2456 : 10:41 am : link
Isaiah Simmons snap counts last two years, per PFF

2022: 897 snaps (17 games)
• 409 at slot corner (46%)
• 407 in the box/d-line (45%)
• 53 at free safety (6%)

2021: 1086 snaps (17 games)
• 161 at slot corner (15%)
• 820 in the box/d-line (76%)
• 22 at wide corner (2%)
Great  
AcidTest : 10:42 am : link
trade. For a seventh? That's a no-brainer, even though he only has one year left on his rookie deal. And that's true even though we drafted Riley and Owens in the seventh round this year, two players who look like they have a real future with the Giants.

More excellent work by this FO.
Shane you imgrate!!!  
dancing blue bear : 10:42 am : link
Dude. We gave up a 7th?!?! We need all the draft capitassets we have. We are rebuilding and 3 years out from competing. Imgrate!
RE: Is a safety or a  
section125 : 10:42 am : link
In comment 16181287 NBGblue said:
Quote:
linebacker ?


Yes!
It is Wink's defense -
Just read an interesting article on him  
larryflower37 : 10:43 am : link
Linked below
Article 3 days ago about the team's frustration - ( New Window )
This is an interesting trade  
OBJRoyal : 10:43 am : link
For a 7th it’s worth the shot!
Didn't Y28 target  
ColHowPepper : 10:43 am : link
exactly this?
The Cards' 'tank for Caleb Williams'  
RCPhoenix : 10:44 am : link
Begins.

The Cards are in rebuild mode for sure, they are stockpiling picks for next year. They now have 10 picks, I believe:

two firsts
a second
two thirds
a fourth
two fifths
two sevenths
This guy is great with contact. He hits like my father in a drunken  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 10:44 am : link
rage! i am stoked on this trade, we really needed a thumper like him!!
Perfect fit for Wink...  
The Mike : 10:44 am : link
And perfect fit for Simmons. Huge win/win that matches talent to scheme. Fantastic move!
RE: Schoen  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:44 am : link
In comment 16181270 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Is going to be good at this GM thing


Nice to see a GM not sitting pat on hands.
oh fuck yes  
Eric on Li : 10:44 am : link
i think i just became a full on joe schoen fanboy.

now for the love of god put the man on the edge and let him eat.

wow this is my favorite offseason in team history. i love joe schoen.
I don't express opinions on many draft prospects  
shyster : 10:44 am : link
but went heavily negative on Simmons because of his physique.

As long as NYG is getting him for a future 7th, what the hell.

PFF grades:

2020: 59.9
2021: 51.0
2022: 67.9
I think we all remember that many wanted Isaiah Simmons over an OT  
Anakim : 10:44 am : link
at #4 overall...
RE: The Cards' 'tank for Caleb Williams'  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:45 am : link
In comment 16181329 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Begins.

The Cards are in rebuild mode for sure, they are stockpiling picks for next year. They now have 10 picks, I believe:

two firsts
a second
two thirds
a fourth
two fifths
two sevenths


I like the fact that it seems Schoen is picking apart turd orgs.
that's insane  
KDavies : 10:46 am : link
what a great move. If he does well, the Giants either re-sign him, or may get well more than what they paid back in a comp pick.
RE: I don't express opinions on many draft prospects  
ColHowPepper : 10:46 am : link
In comment 16181335 shyster said:
Quote:
but went heavily negative on Simmons because of his physique....

shyster, too many AO physique types at ER? Athletic but not good edge setters?
A lot of folks here wanted Simons in the draft  
ZogZerg : 10:47 am : link
Well, now you have him.

For a 7th? Wow.
Cowden hiring already paying off because this is a steal at that price  
Brandon Walsh : 10:47 am : link
he worked closely in the Titans front office with Cardinals new GM, Monti Ossenfort
Little risk, potentially major rewards  
Greg from LI : 10:48 am : link
As others have said, can't wait to see what Wink could get out of him
Cardinals  
Professor Falken : 10:48 am : link
highlights.
Simmons - ( New Window )
RE: Schoen  
PatersonPlank : 10:48 am : link
In comment 16181270 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Is going to be good at this GM thing


Yes, he definitely shows some potential
Simmons  
GF1080 : 10:48 am : link
Fantastic move by Schoen! Absolutely love it for a 7th!!

What LB/S that was on the bubble just lost their job with this move?
Look what a less than top of his game Landon Collins  
jvm52106 : 10:48 am : link
brought to the team last year. Simmons can play in coverage and can match up with TE's and play the run in our "smaller" packages.

I would think his size speed combo at the very least gives us depth behind guys who may not be much in coverage- McFadden and Beavers.
ok sorry for this i hate back patting but in simmons case i have to  
Eric on Li : 10:49 am : link
i have been a fan of his since his draft year. i thought he was going to do what parsons has done in the NFL, and it surprises me to this day nobody has put him on the edge and just cut him loose.

hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped.



i think this is like when arizona gave up on hasaan reddick, except simmons is more explosive.
the case for trading for isaiah simmons - ( New Window )
It  
AcidTest : 10:49 am : link
sounds from that article that there was a real chance Simmons could be cut. Schoen knew if that happened another team with a higher waiver-wire claim status would get him. So he traded a seventh to effectively jump to the front of the waiver-wire.
Maybe Simmons thrives in a new situation.  
ajr2456 : 10:49 am : link
Where he’s not excepted to be the guy and instead has a defined role as a supporting player.
RE: Hasn’t lit the world on fire but has not been a bust  
k2tampa : 10:49 am : link
In comment 16181314 Knickstape said:
Quote:
I think this is a super exciting piece for wink to deploy a ton of different ways.

Definition of a Swiss Army knife for the defense


In the box 3rd safety (like Collins a few years back). But he CAN cover tight ends. He can also play edge, freeing up KT to line up anywhere along the front. Gives Martindale all kinds of flexibility.
Now, what's the cap implication?
BTW, not for nothing,  
Anakim : 10:49 am : link
Simmons had 4 sacks last season. He would've been tied with Thibs for 3rd on the team.


This trade is the epitome of a low-risk, high-reward trade. Another excellent job by Schoen.
I’m fine with this trade but let’s contain our expectations.  
cosmicj : 10:49 am : link
Simmons has apparently had a dreadful camp. This is a rebuild for Wink. Gonna be a challenge.
RE: Simmons  
Eric on Li : 10:49 am : link
In comment 16181347 GF1080 said:
Quote:
Fantastic move by Schoen! Absolutely love it for a 7th!!

What LB/S that was on the bubble just lost their job with this move?


i would say ximines or bobby mccain or both?
RE: RE: Is a safety or a  
Beezer : 10:49 am : link
In comment 16181293 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16181287 NBGblue said:


Quote:


linebacker ?


Yes.


Ha! My thought exactly. Wink has to be fired up this morning. Hope he's having decaf.
RE: RE: I don't express opinions on many draft prospects  
shyster : 10:49 am : link
In comment 16181341 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16181335 shyster said:


Quote:


but went heavily negative on Simmons because of his physique....


shyster, too many AO physique types at ER? Athletic but not good edge setters?


Too tall to have the agility of a premium cover guy and not stout enough to be a premium LB.

But that was in the context of whether he was worth a top 5 or top 10 overall pick.

For a seventh, fine and dandy.
RE: I’m fine with this trade but let’s contain our expectations.  
Beezer : 10:50 am : link
In comment 16181354 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Simmons has apparently had a dreadful camp. This is a rebuild for Wink. Gonna be a challenge.


Amazing what a change of scenery can do. Let's hope!
Wow  
rasbutant : 10:51 am : link
This is interesting.

Seems to be good value too. Agree we are loaded at Safety so he probably fits with the ILB's. Wink likes speed at that position, I believe Simmons has that.
Love this trade.  
BrettNYG10 : 10:52 am : link
.
8th overall pick in 2020 draft  
Daniel in Kentucky : 10:52 am : link
4.39 40 yard time.

Wow - 7th round pick
Never was a big fan of this guy and didn't like him as a #1 pick  
PatersonPlank : 10:52 am : link
in 2020. However for a 7th its a no-brainer. The guy is a tweener but I'm sure Wink can find him a pass rushing slot somewhere.

Could be the end of Ximines
At worst can be a good sub package guy  
GiantsFan84 : 10:52 am : link
With covering backs or tight ends and blitzing. For the cost of a 7th well worth the gamble. Would also think with his size and speed he’d be excellent on ST
JOE SCHOEN IS THE FRIGGIN MAN !!!!!  
blueblood : 10:53 am : link
I mean this dude is out here playing Chess when many other dudes is playing marbles !!!!
Very, very  
Biteymax22 : 10:53 am : link
very good gamble. The physical talent is clearly there, he's just a guy without a position. For Wink's D, him being positionless is actually an advantage. He'll move around, play some edge, play in the slot etc...

Also nice to have someone that can man up on a TE.
Sy talked about him at length in his Draft previews  
Anakim : 10:53 am : link
"I have done more research and re-watching of tape on Simmons than any non-QB I have ever scouted. "
Link - ( New Window )
Cap hit  
section125 : 10:53 am : link
about $3.4 mill? Hard to tell with all the different categories...
JOE SCHOEN IS THE FRIGGIN MAN !!!!!  
blueblood : 10:53 am : link
I mean this dude is out here playing Chess when many other dudes is playing marbles !!!!
This is great for the rotation at edge. This dude is not a safety  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 10:54 am : link
LB or edge. He was not being played right in Arizona. Schoen is the man!!
Solid!  
BigBlue22 : 10:54 am : link
I love the speed Simmons brings to that the wildcard position. He will rack up some sacks with winks style
Wow. Saw the thread title and figured we'd have given up a 4th or 5th  
Metnut : 10:54 am : link
For a 7th is a no brainer.
RE: Cardinals  
Johnny5 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 16181345 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
highlights. Simmons - ( New Window )

Well, hard not to get excited after watching that... lol. So curious to see what Wink has in mind for him. And what bubble player gets whacked.
so which current Giant who is on the bubble (or close)  
Del Shofner : 10:57 am : link
is most likely not to make the 53 because of the acquisition of Simmons?
For a seventh? A seventh???  
santacruzom : 10:57 am : link
Fine, Simmons obviously has not lived up to his draft status but has he been so bad that a seventh should have been his market price?

It's like Schoen is channeling Eagles-trading-3rd-string-QB energy.
wait..... what's wrong with him?  
ATL_Giants : 10:58 am : link
 
I  
AcidTest : 10:59 am : link
agree he's somewhat positionless, but as someone said, that could work to his advantage in Wink's defense. His speed should help our edge rush, in space, and on ST.

Here are his stats:

Link. - ( New Window )
Just read the AZ fan forums  
PatersonPlank : 11:00 am : link
Seems they had given up on him as a LB and were trying him at Safety, which turned out the be a disaster. No one is particularly upset about this, but some do say a good coach could have developed him into a situation pass rusher (which is what I am guessing Wink does).

Wink loves getting to the passer
RE: Some  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:00 am : link
In comment 16181315 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
people will be pissed that the Giants gave up a 7th round pick, lol.

If Simmons gets cut and the Giants still need to give up the pick, I make this trade 10 times out of 10.


People were pissed at trading a 4th for Alec Ogletree. No one will be pissed at trading a 7th for Simmons.
They plan to use him as a LB  
jeff57 : 11:00 am : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Unreal pick up  
Rjanyg : 11:01 am : link
This defense should be legit.
Woah  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:02 am : link
This team knows how to use a players talents. I am sure they have specific ideas about how to get the most out of him. Loved him in the draft. Hope they can make this a real asset.

F’ing Schoen. Love this guy.
I Saw The Thread Title And Hoped It Wasn’t For A 2nd Or 3rd  
Trainmaster : 11:02 am : link
A 7th; holy crap! I was one of those who liked him in the first round in 2020 (the Andrew Thomas pick seemed to have worked out instead 😅)

Simmons played at Clemson and drafted in 2020 so he was Dex’s teammate at Clemson, right? I assume Dex will be a positive influence on Simmons.

A positionless player for a positionless defense!
RE: RE: RE: I don't express opinions on many draft prospects  
ColHowPepper : 11:05 am : link
In comment 16181359 shyster said:
Quote:
Too tall to have the agility of a premium cover guy and not stout enough to be a premium LB.
But that was in the context of whether he was worth a top 5 or top 10 overall pick.
For a seventh, fine and dandy.

Got it and agree, esp. on the not stout enough.
Between Wink and Schoen, they'll figure out his optimal use.
This coaching/front office are proving to be really thoughtful and smart, in our opinions lol
RE: oh fuck yes  
DavidinBMNY : 11:05 am : link
In comment 16181334 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i think i just became a full on joe schoen fanboy.

now for the love of god put the man on the edge and let him eat.

wow this is my favorite offseason in team history. i love joe schoen.
Micah Parsons Lite is the first thing i thought of as well.
The league minimum...Schoen is a fucking king  
Anakim : 11:05 am : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton

The Cardinals declined Isaiah Simmons' 5th year option, so the Giants will pay him around the league minimum this season ... for a 7th round pick.
RE: ok sorry for this i hate back patting but in simmons case i have to  
HBart : 11:06 am : link
In comment 16181349 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i have been a fan of his since his draft year. i thought he was going to do what parsons has done in the NFL, and it surprises me to this day nobody has put him on the edge and just cut him loose.

hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped.



i think this is like when arizona gave up on hasaan reddick, except simmons is more explosive. the case for trading for isaiah simmons - ( New Window )

Nice work. Mic drop.
Great trade/value  
whispa : 11:06 am : link
Was really excited to see him in blue back in the draft and to now have him for a 7th rounder AND Thomas? He is only 25 years old...wow
Simmons playing LB  
BigBlue7 : 11:07 am : link
behind the bodies we have up front is a very good thing. He had nobody in Arizona to keep him clean, so Arizona decided to use him at corner and safety.

That franchise is a disaster
RE: I’m excited  
Optimus-NY : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16181283 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I really really wanted him in 2020 draft. He hasn’t lived up to the potential but I still believe in his talent. He just needs to find a role that suits his skill set. He will play the Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins role that we saw deployed last year.


Good point.
RE: Just read the AZ fan forums  
BigBlue7 : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16181393 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Seems they had given up on him as a LB and were trying him at Safety, which turned out the be a disaster. No one is particularly upset about this, but some do say a good coach could have developed him into a situation pass rusher (which is what I am guessing Wink does).

Wink loves getting to the passer

https://www.revengeofthebirds.com/2023/8/21/23840047/isaiah-simmons-not-at-fault-for-mahomes-td-pass-to-watson - ( New Window )
RE: so which current Giant who is on the bubble (or close)  
ColHowPepper : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16181385 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
is most likely not to make the 53 because of the acquisition of Simmons?

Maybe Ximenes? They have Ward, who's better on the edge than Ximenes (gets washed out too often) and not that great getting to the QB. Your performance may vary
What are the roster implications here?  
Chris684 : 11:07 am : link
Who just lost a spot they would have otherwise likely had?
RE: ok sorry for this i hate back patting but in simmons case i have to  
Klaatu : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16181349 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i have been a fan of his since his draft year. i thought he was going to do what parsons has done in the NFL, and it surprises me to this day nobody has put him on the edge and just cut him loose.

hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped.



i think this is like when arizona gave up on hasaan reddick, except simmons is more explosive. the case for trading for isaiah simmons - ( New Window )


RAS al Ghul for the win!

RE: I Saw The Thread Title And Hoped It Wasn’t For A 2nd Or 3rd  
DavidinBMNY : 11:08 am : link
In comment 16181401 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
A 7th; holy crap! I was one of those who liked him in the first round in 2020 (the Andrew Thomas pick seemed to have worked out instead 😅)

Simmons played at Clemson and drafted in 2020 so he was Dex’s teammate at Clemson, right? I assume Dex will be a positive influence on Simmons.

A positionless player for a positionless defense!
Good call re: Dex. That will help.
We got him for a 7th round pick  
Essex : 11:08 am : link
he has not been very good. This is basically a flier.
At worst  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:08 am : link
Simmons and upgraded version of Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins. He has role in Wink’s D.
even though Wink runs a positionless defense  
Dave on the UWS : 11:08 am : link
Simmons skill set can:
-add depth to slot corner
-add depth to Edge
-add depth to inside LB
-add depth to safety

for a 7th?? Holy Smokes!
RE: At worst  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:09 am : link
In comment 16181423 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Simmons and upgraded version of Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins. He has role in Wink’s D.


Simmons is an upgraded version
Wow  
logman : 11:09 am : link
Great move and a nice fit for Wink's defense.
RE: RE: ok sorry for this i hate back patting but in simmons case i have to  
Eric on Li : 11:10 am : link
In comment 16181420 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16181349 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


i have been a fan of his since his draft year. i thought he was going to do what parsons has done in the NFL, and it surprises me to this day nobody has put him on the edge and just cut him loose.

hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped.



i think this is like when arizona gave up on hasaan reddick, except simmons is more explosive. the case for trading for isaiah simmons - ( New Window )



RAS al Ghul for the win!


 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:11 am : link
I am on browsing that Cards SB site on the Simmons trade article. Seems their fans are incredulous they only got a 7th too.
RE: Sy talked about him at length in his Draft previews  
Joe Beckwith : 11:12 am : link
In comment 16181374 Anakim said:
Quote:
"I have done more research and re-watching of tape on Simmons than any non-QB I have ever scouted. " Link - ( New Window )

Sy’56 had him at 89. If he plays at 80,…..my oh my!
I think they’ll let him loose of responsibility and cover with another down low S.
Nuk's a fan  
Anakim : 11:12 am : link
Deandre Hopkins
@DeAndreHopkins
The Giants just got a steal in @isaiahsimmons25, 7th rounder 🤣🤣
RE: Shane you imgrate!!!  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 11:14 am : link
In comment 16181319 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
Dude. We gave up a 7th?!?! We need all the draft capitassets we have. We are rebuilding and 3 years out from competing. Imgrate!


First of all, it's "ingrate." Second, we are competing this year, not three years from now.
Can He Be a Special Teams Force  
clatterbuck : 11:15 am : link
in addition to being multiple on D? That would be additional value for a seventh-round investment.
Nice!  
ryanmkeane : 11:15 am : link
really no downside to this
Probably an ILB more at risk of not making it  
jeff57 : 11:16 am : link
As a result of the pick up. Maybe someone like Cam Brown.
Team speed has been a clear priority this offseason.  
bceagle05 : 11:16 am : link
Schoen continues to cook.
Wink is all about packages  
Dave on the UWS : 11:16 am : link
EVERYONE will play. Simmons' packages will utilize his skillset, so he can do what he does best- run and hit. You can't teach 4.39 speed. Wink WILL get the best out of him. They continue to upgrade speed on defense and team speed overall.
RE: RE: Shane you imgrate!!!  
Anakim : 11:16 am : link
In comment 16181435 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 16181319 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


Dude. We gave up a 7th?!?! We need all the draft capitassets we have. We are rebuilding and 3 years out from competing. Imgrate!



First of all, it's "ingrate." Second, we are competing this year, not three years from now.


He was being facetious, my man
RE: RE: Shane you imgrate!!!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:16 am : link
In comment 16181435 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 16181319 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


Dude. We gave up a 7th?!?! We need all the draft capitassets we have. We are rebuilding and 3 years out from competing. Imgrate!



First of all, it's "ingrate." Second, we are competing this year, not three years from now.


I think the original post was sarcasm.
This is the kind of trade the Eagles make  
Paulie Walnuts : 11:17 am : link
Steal a guy for nothing. Worth it
Stapleton  
Professor Falken : 11:17 am : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Hearing Giants believe Simmons played out of position at safety with the Cardinals, and they think he can thrive at ILB in Wink's system and be a weapon in creative setting that plays to his strengths.
RE: ok sorry for this i hate back patting but in simmons case i have to  
ColHowPepper : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16181349 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i have been a fan of his since his draft year. i thought he was going to do what parsons has done in the NFL, and it surprises me to this day nobody has put him on the edge and just cut him loose.

hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped. ...( New Window )....

I thought it might have been Y28, but that thread cite says otherwise. Well done, Eric
Power moves!  
mfsd : 11:17 am : link
I’m confident Wink will deploy him the right way, probably primarily as a blitzer and short zone cover guy, like a hybrid OLB.

Wink says ‘positionless defense’ all the time, so the specific position is less important that his situational value
I see him as a situational pass rusher and maybe an ILB on  
PatersonPlank : 11:18 am : link
definite passing downs. For a 7th its great, but don't see him being a full time player. He could easily replace someone like Ximines.
RE: RE: Shane you imgrate!!!  
mfjmfj : 11:18 am : link
In comment 16181435 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 16181319 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


Dude. We gave up a 7th?!?! We need all the draft capitassets we have. We are rebuilding and 3 years out from competing. Imgrate!



First of all, it's "ingrate." Second, we are competing this year, not three years from now.


First of all it is sarcasm. Second, it is sarcasm.
Cam Brown wasn't going to make it to begin with  
Anakim : 11:19 am : link
And I would say one of Coughlin, Beavers and McFadden will be gone and my money is on Coughlin.
A guy who was in the conversation to be the 4th pick in 2020  
Sean : 11:19 am : link
And Schoen trades for him for a 7th. No brainer.
So, who's getting cut?  
logman : 11:19 am : link
Holmes?
Does anyone have a link to Sy'56  
blueblood : 11:19 am : link
original analysis on Simmons?
Why is no one  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:20 am : link
Mentioning Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins role that we saw last season? He’s perfect for that role. A huge upgrade on both guys.
RE: A guy who was in the conversation to be the 4th pick in 2020  
Essex : 11:20 am : link
In comment 16181453 Sean said:
Quote:
And Schoen trades for him for a 7th. No brainer.

This is definitely a gamble (flier) worth taking. Flier vs. 7th round. But, we are not going to pick up his option (will we renegotiate with him?!?) so this is basically a rental.
This is huge  
allstarjim : 11:20 am : link
Love it. I was one who was on the Simmons' train in his draft class. This could really elevate the Giants' defense to a championship level, I really believe that. I had a sense they were a player away from that on defense, there's a good chance Simmons is that player.
RE: So, who's getting cut?  
PatersonPlank : 11:20 am : link
In comment 16181454 logman said:
Quote:
Holmes?


My guess Ximines or a backup ILB
Nice move by Schoen but can't just line Simmons up on the edge  
ThomasG : 11:20 am : link
and cut him loose. He won't hold up there with his size.

Assume Wink will use him at LB to be rangy to the sidelines and coming forward on frequent blitzes. Would rather him coming forward versus being in secondary/safety hybrid roles.
RE: Does anyone have a link to Sy'56  
Anakim : 11:20 am : link
In comment 16181455 blueblood said:
Quote:
original analysis on Simmons?


I posted it in this thread at 10:53 AM
ILB? Interesting  
Greg from LI : 11:21 am : link
My first reaction was that they were acquiring him in large part to make him a pass-rushing OLB
RE: So, who's getting cut?  
Anakim : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16181454 logman said:
Quote:
Holmes?



No one. We had an empty roster spot from waiving Rodarious Williams
Alrighty then  
Professor Falken : 11:21 am : link
Simmons had a pick six last year. Check out this tweet:

Doug Analytics
@Doug_Analytics
·
20m
Isaiah Simmons reached a top speed of 20.68 mph on this play, per NGS.

It was the fastest recorded speed for a LB ball-carrier all season.
Pick 6 - ( New Window )
Concur….  
bceagle05 : 11:21 am : link
Alex Wilson
@AlexWilsonESM

The Giants' projected starting 11 on defense:

CB: Deonte Banks
CB: Tre Hawkins
CB: Adoree Jackson
OLB: Kayvon
OLB: Ojulari
DE: Leonard Williams
DT: Dexter Lawrence
LB: Bobby Okereke
LB: Isaiah Simmons
SS: Jason Pinnock
FS: Xavier McKinney

Safe to say... IM HYPED.
He will be an all time steal if Wink can unlock his athletic ability  
Rick in Dallas : 11:22 am : link
Cardinals could never figure out which position he should play
Really liked him coming out of college.the big ? about Simmons is what position he should play
RE: ILB? Interesting  
Anakim : 11:22 am : link
In comment 16181467 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
My first reaction was that they were acquiring him in large part to make him a pass-rushing OLB


He'll be blitzing plenty. So will Okereke.
RE: Cam Brown wasn't going to make it to begin with  
mfsd : 11:22 am : link
In comment 16181452 Anakim said:
Quote:
And I would say one of Coughlin, Beavers and McFadden will be gone and my money is on Coughlin.


Yup, I think it’s fair to say they seem a bit underwhelmed by all the ILBs not named Okereke. It’s also tough to hold roster spots for 2 core special teamers like Brown and Coughlin
Wink said yesterday  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:23 am : link
That when you have a fast MLB, then you have a fast defense - in reference to Bobby O. Add this guy to his side and you have the fastest ILB combo in the NFL? And all kinds of versatility?
RE: ILB? Interesting  
Eric on Li : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16181467 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
My first reaction was that they were acquiring him in large part to make him a pass-rushing OLB


wink has blitzed his ILB's a lot, it was maybe what mcfadden was best at, so i think it's safe to say simmons will be going after the QB more this year than any other.

whether or not they put him on the edge at all im not sure but i hope they do. that was what unlocked reddick. and obviously was a great move for parsons even though he didnt do it in college.
Quick clarification on the cap math:  
Big Blue Blogger : 11:23 am : link
For the Cardinals, Simmons had a cap hit of $6,574,927. That included:
Signing Bonus Amortization: $3,147,101
Roster Bonus (Paid in July): $2,417,826
Base Salary (paid in-season): $1,010,000

The Giants only pay the salary, which is the minimum for a fourth-year player regardless of draft status. The rest is dead money for Arizona.
RE: Stapleton  
ColHowPepper : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16181446 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Hearing Giants believe Simmons played out of position at safety with the Cardinals, and they think he can thrive at ILB in Wink's system and be a weapon in creative setting that plays to his strengths.

wow...how does a player than long and lean not get chewed up in the backwash at ILB, unless it's strictly to blitz?
I'll leave it to Wink.
RE: Concur….  
PatersonPlank : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16181470 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Alex Wilson
@AlexWilsonESM

The Giants' projected starting 11 on defense:

CB: Deonte Banks
CB: Tre Hawkins
CB: Adoree Jackson
OLB: Kayvon
OLB: Ojulari
DE: Leonard Williams
DT: Dexter Lawrence
LB: Bobby Okereke
LB: Isaiah Simmons
SS: Jason Pinnock
FS: Xavier McKinney

Safe to say... IM HYPED.


I think McFadden starts, Simmons on pass packages (a Landon Collins type role). I think Collins played like a 3rd of the plays (I may be wrong but close).
Also I take Simmons over Anthony Barr everyday of the week  
Rick in Dallas : 11:23 am : link
This puts Ximines in jeopardy of not making team.
Sy's predraft writeup  
US1 Giants : 11:23 am : link
Quote:

*Zack Baun, Terrell Lewis, Azur Kamara, Carter Coughlin are all graded in EDGE group

Isaiah Simmons / Clemson / 6’4 – 238

Grade: 89

Summary: Fourth year junior entry and two year starter from Olathe, Kansas. After an accomplished high school football and long jump career, Simmons redshirted his first year on campus at Clemson. When he finally got on the field in 2017, his upside jumped off the screen and the coaches knew they had a budding star who couldn’t be kept to one position. They moved him around a lot, seeing snaps at linebacker, nickel corner, safety, and edge rusher. It resulted in two straight years of production across the board, leading the team in tackles in 2018 and 2019 respectively in addition to 25.5 TFL and 9.5 sacks. Simmons also intercepted 4 passes, broke up 13 others, and forced 4 fumbles over that span. Simply put, he is a defensive playmaker who will wear several hats for a defense if schemed properly. He is a very non-traditional player, thus putting him into a traditional role would be a massive mistake. Simmons is the player you scheme around, not the other way around.

*I have done more research and re-watching of tape on Simmons than any non-QB I have ever scouted. No, not because I wasn’t sure of him being elite or close to elite, but because he has played in countless roles against countless style-offenses. He plays to a sub 4.4 (which he ran at the combine), his stats are NOT inflated, and what really puts me over the hill on him are the reports I got on his character and intelligence. If you are going to gamble on an athlete at the top of the draft, make sure the intangibles are there. Simmons’ role within this defense is unknown to me – that is above my pay grade.

Do I think it can work? Absolutely. Do I think this kid is going to make plays on a defense that doesn’t have a playmaker? Absolutely. Do I think this kid can cover tight ends, spy the most athletic quarterbacks, and rush the passer? Absolutely. You just have to make sure you aren’t keeping him in one spot. As said in my summary, you need to build the scheme around him, not the other way around. If this new, motivated, young, innovation-hungry scheme is confident they can do with Simmons, pull the trigger. But one must know, he isn’t instinctive or stout against the run. He flashes power on the move but he won’t handle NFL linemen and blocking tight ends well. Put him in the wrong role, he is a day 2 kind of player.

RE: RE: So, who's getting cut?  
KDavies : 11:24 am : link
In comment 16181468 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16181454 logman said:


Quote:


Holmes?




No one. We had an empty roster spot from waiving Rodarious Williams


I assume it is meant for the final 53
RE: RE: Does anyone have a link to Sy'56  
blueblood : 11:24 am : link
In comment 16181466 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16181455 blueblood said:


Quote:


original analysis on Simmons?



I posted it in this thread at 10:53 AM


Thanks found it...

there was one particular comment I found interest...

"if you put him in a tradition role he will more like a Day 2 guy "

and this is probably what happened.. People sticking him in a traditional role instead of moving him around...
RE: RE: Shane you imgrate!!!  
Klaatu : 11:24 am : link
In comment 16181435 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 16181319 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


Dude. We gave up a 7th?!?! We need all the draft capitassets we have. We are rebuilding and 3 years out from competing. Imgrate!



First of all, it's "ingrate." Second, we are competing this year, not three years from now.


RE: I’m fine with this trade but let’s contain our expectations.  
HBart : 11:24 am : link
In comment 16181354 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Simmons has apparently had a dreadful camp. This is a rebuild for Wink. Gonna be a challenge.

Clearly Wink wanted him; it's easy to see why in his defense. AZ may have been having a fish climb a tree with too many WR coverage assignments (whether he wanted that or not).
Assuming Simmons works his way into the starting lineup  
DaveInTampa : 11:24 am : link
8 of our 11 starters on D will be 25 years old or younger:

Kayvon--22
Banks--22
Azeez--23
Hawkins--23
Pinnock--24
McKinney--24
Dex--25
Simmons--25
RE: Does anyone have a link to Sy'56  
mfjmfj : 11:25 am : link
In comment 16181455 blueblood said:
Quote:
original analysis on Simmons?


Linked earlier in the thread.

Rereading Sy gave me wood.

Wanted this guy in the draft. Still think he can be special with the right coaching.

Despite what Art said on Twitter, I think cap hit will be $3.4MM (salary + roster) unless AZ takes back some cap hit.

With the right coaching the ceiling for Simmons is so high. Plus according to Sy he is a hard worker and smart. It is almost impossible for him to actually reach my expectations at this point. I think my mid year he could be the second best player on this defense. I know. Insane.
Biggest win some he can actually cover TEs  
larryflower37 : 11:26 am : link
Simmons can run with any TE out there which has been an Achilles heel for this team for too long.
Players like this is what keeps Wink that make Wink the coach he is. You know he will be up late for the next 2 weeks building schemes to get this guy in the right position to make plays.
The first thing I thought about was matching up with Hurts/Eagles  
BSIMatt : 11:26 am : link
Specifically the Hurts run/pass threat.

Then read his scouting report from Zierlien.

Quote:
His unique potential to spy and shrink the field against dual-threat quarterbacks could push him way up the draft board.


Really liked him coming out but he's proven to be the ultimate tweener  
regulator : 11:27 am : link
I thought he would put on some size and been a dominant ILB in the NFL... with that frame I figured he could have done it and still been a the top 10% athlete at the position.

A hybrid role in a "positionless" defense like Wink's seems to be the ideal fit for him. He's made plays with his hand on the ground, in the run game and in coverage. Properly deployed (e.g., not in a traditional LB or S role) I think he can be a weapon.

For a 7th, a low-risk acquisition and, if I understand the implications correctly, only ~$3.5m hit since AZ is on the hook for his prorated SB. Love it.
one other thing to note about a move like this  
Eric on Li : 11:27 am : link
if simmons blows up here and gets a big contract elsewhere, they will get back a much higher comp pick than the pick they gave up.

that is tangible the value of good coaching.

whatever he produces on the field this year
+ whatever contract / comp pick he gets next year
= coaching war
RE: Nice move by Schoen but can't just line Simmons up on the edge  
HBart : 11:27 am : link
In comment 16181463 ThomasG said:
Quote:
and cut him loose. He won't hold up there with his size.

Assume Wink will use him at LB to be rangy to the sidelines and coming forward on frequent blitzes. Would rather him coming forward versus being in secondary/safety hybrid roles.

Micah Parsons lines up on the edge 80% of the time.
Wow  
jc in c-ville : 11:28 am : link
Between him, Waller and Campbell- Joe is a stud. Simmons was a wrecking ball at Clemson. Hopefully a change of scenery is a boom, and for a 7 th- …
RE: RE: So, who's getting cut?  
logman : 11:28 am : link
In comment 16181468 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16181454 logman said:


Quote:


Holmes?




No one. We had an empty roster spot from waiving Rodarious Williams


Right. Forgot about that move.
RE: They plan to use him as a LB  
dpinzow : 11:29 am : link
In comment 16181396 jeff57 said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


That means one of the ILBs is getting cut most likely. It also means Schoen is looking for a guard because he has already shown the desire to trade draft picks (mostly lower rounds) to improve the roster
I leave the house  
Bill in UT : 11:29 am : link
for 1 f'n hour and this happens? :) Let's see what Wink can do with him.
RE: one other thing to note about a move like this  
mfsd : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16181499 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
if simmons blows up here and gets a big contract elsewhere, they will get back a much higher comp pick than the pick they gave up.

that is tangible the value of good coaching.

whatever he produces on the field this year
+ whatever contract / comp pick he gets next year
= coaching war


Great point
and the best thing is if he has some kind of attitude, his buddy Dex  
PatersonPlank : 11:30 am : link
will beat it out of him
RE: one other thing to note about a move like this  
KDavies : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16181499 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
if simmons blows up here and gets a big contract elsewhere, they will get back a much higher comp pick than the pick they gave up.

that is tangible the value of good coaching.

whatever he produces on the field this year
+ whatever contract / comp pick he gets next year
= coaching war


That's what I said. Imagine getting him for a 7th and him doing well? Win-win. You either get a higher pick for him 4th or 5th or whatever (I don't expect the Giants to be huge players in FA going forward), or you re-sign him.
Haven’t read the entire thread  
bubba0825 : 11:31 am : link
But maybe the giants believe that our DT’s can keep Simmons free from having to shed blocks, something that isn’t great at thus using his speed to go sideline to sideline e
RE: RE: Stapleton  
BSIMatt : 11:31 am : link
In comment 16181480 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16181446 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Hearing Giants believe Simmons played out of position at safety with the Cardinals, and they think he can thrive at ILB in Wink's system and be a weapon in creative setting that plays to his strengths.


wow...how does a player than long and lean not get chewed up in the backwash at ILB, unless it's strictly to blitz?
I'll leave it to Wink.


Martindale's defense is constantly moving players around..and yes, Simmons was a fantastic blitzer...I'd expect him to be used in that role quite a bit.
RE: Why is no one  
k2tampa : 11:31 am : link
In comment 16181458 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Mentioning Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins role that we saw last season? He’s perfect for that role. A huge upgrade on both guys.


It's been mentioned a couple of times.
Man do we have speed now at LB - 180 degrees flip  
PatersonPlank : 11:32 am : link
from last season. Okerkee and Simmons are fast. Wink says if you have fast LB's you have a fast D.
As  
AcidTest : 11:33 am : link
others have said, this is another move indicating that Schoen wants to improve team speed. I agree it's somewhat interesting that they apparently plan to play him at ILB. But we basically have nothing there after Okereke.
Isiah Simmons highlights  
US1 Giants : 11:33 am : link
on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzmdjOd0GMc - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Nice move by Schoen but can't just line Simmons up on the edge  
Eric on Li : 11:34 am : link
In comment 16181500 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16181463 ThomasG said:


Quote:


and cut him loose. He won't hold up there with his size.

Assume Wink will use him at LB to be rangy to the sidelines and coming forward on frequent blitzes. Would rather him coming forward versus being in secondary/safety hybrid roles.


Micah Parsons lines up on the edge 80% of the time.


reddick too. simmons has natural pass rush ability bending around the edge too. again i dont know how someone hasnt tried this just because of how obvious it is and how valuable pass rushers are.

RE: ok sorry for this i hate back patting but in simmons case i have to  
Optimus-NY : 11:34 am : link
In comment 16181349 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i have been a fan of his since his draft year. i thought he was going to do what parsons has done in the NFL, and it surprises me to this day nobody has put him on the edge and just cut him loose.

hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped.



i think this is like when arizona gave up on hasaan reddick, except simmons is more explosive. the case for trading for isaiah simmons - ( New Window )


Thank you. Good stuff Eric. I saw this post by Y28 there too:

Quote:
Clearly the Giants
Y28 : mute : 5/3/2023 1:07 pm : link
could use another LB.

I have previously suggested Rashaan Evans, and now we see that Patrick Queen could be available (he typed "Sheesh !!" when the Ravens drafted a Day Two linebacker Friday and then deleted anything Ravens related from his social media).

But looking at the Wink's D, I agree Simmons is the best LB fit.

An interesting point, Simmons is represented by David Mulugheta at Athletes First. Mulugheta was recently involved in Daniel Jones switching agents and getting his long term deal with the Giants.

As far as compensation, I think it would cost a 2024 4th rounder.

It you look at LBs drafted in the 1st round in the past few years, it often has much more to do with the 5th year cost than it does with the players ability and team contribution.

Simmons would have cost the Cardinals over $12 mil in his 5th had the option been accepted. This is why you don't draft a linebacker in Round One.
definition  
cactus : 11:34 am : link
of a "no-brainah"
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:35 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
55m
Simmons played 409 snaps in slot last season, 297 in box, 28 at corner, 53 free safety, 110 on D-line. Gets a fresh start in Wink’s system #NYGiants
RE: ...  
dpinzow : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16181524 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
55m
Simmons played 409 snaps in slot last season, 297 in box, 28 at corner, 53 free safety, 110 on D-line. Gets a fresh start in Wink’s system #NYGiants


Simmons will probably play almost exclusively at LB (both pass rusher and ILB) unless there are a lot of injuries in the secondary
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:37 am : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
51m
Hearing Giants believe Simmons played out of position at safety with the Cardinals, and they think he can thrive at ILB in Wink's system and be a weapon in creative setting that plays to his strengths.
Good call by Eric on Li  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:37 am : link
he has mentioned him a few times.

Interesting that the reporter is hearing ILB. That's Wink's bread and butter position.

We'll learn more shortly.
RE: Why is no one  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16181458 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Mentioning Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins role that we saw last season? He’s perfect for that role. A huge upgrade on both guys.


My first thought too.
Interesting  
mittenedman : 11:38 am : link
The front office guy we just got has a relationship with new Cards GM Monti Ossenfort. I'm sure it didn't hurt in getting this done.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:38 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
38m
The Giants plan to use Isaiah Simmons as a linebacker. He's bounced around between linebacker and safety in Arizona.

As one NFL executive told me: "Perfect project for Wink." #Giants #Cardinals
RE: Just read the AZ fan forums  
Bill in UT : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16181393 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Seems they had given up on him as a LB and were trying him at Safety, which turned out the be a disaster. No one is particularly upset about this, but some do say a good coach could have developed him into a situation pass rusher (which is what I am guessing Wink does).

Wink loves getting to the passer


I started a thread about him last week, saying he looked lousy at deep safety.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:39 am : link
Deandre Hopkins
@DeAndreHopkins
·
39m
The Giants just got a steal in
@isaiahsimmons25
, 7th rounder 🤣🤣
Klaatu knows all the tricks:  
Big Blue Blogger : 11:39 am : link
Dramatic irony, metaphor, bathos, puns, parody, litotes, and... [sob]... Satire!
Good move  
debo_GIANTS : 11:39 am : link
The defense needed someone to cover Waller in practice!
RE: RE: so which current Giant who is on the bubble (or close)  
DavidinBMNY : 11:40 am : link
In comment 16181418 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16181385 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


is most likely not to make the 53 because of the acquisition of Simmons?


Maybe Ximenes? They have Ward, who's better on the edge than Ximenes (gets washed out too often) and not that great getting to the QB. Your performance may vary
This.
Middle of the defense is FAST  
AcesUp : 11:42 am : link
Okereke and Simmons + Pinnock, don't think people discuss how he is one of the best athletes at safety in the NFL. Went from Jarad Davis + Jaylen Smith and Julian Love (who is a good player but not a burner) to these guys.

There was some speculation/discussion here and on social about a Day 3 pick for Simmons back in March, better late than never.
What a great move  
Eli2020 : 11:42 am : link
by Trader Joe.
RE: RE: so which current Giant who is on the bubble (or close)  
Bill in UT : 11:42 am : link
In comment 16181418 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16181385 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


is most likely not to make the 53 because of the acquisition of Simmons?


Maybe Ximenes? They have Ward, who's better on the edge than Ximenes (gets washed out too often) and not that great getting to the QB. Your performance may vary


Outside of Azeez, Thibs and Ward, does it really matter who they cut at Edge? They're all JAGs
RE: Man do we have speed now at LB - 180 degrees flip  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16181516 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
from last season. Okerkee and Simmons are fast. Wink says if you have fast LB's you have a fast D.



Yes, he has said this a few times.

Giants have the potential imv to have a outstanding DL.

Lot of potential with speed behind it.
RE: RE: Why is no one  
Eric on Li : 11:45 am : link
In comment 16181531 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16181458 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Mentioning Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins role that we saw last season? He’s perfect for that role. A huge upgrade on both guys.



My first thought too.


julian love also played a lot of his snaps in the box, slot, and even some on the edge.

here was simmons usage last year:


here was loves:


this roster was searching for a slot defender, 3rd edge rusher, and ILB depth. they just got all 3 with 1 move.

honestly im still kind of floored they pulled this off. perfect move.
RE: RE: RE: so which current Giant who is on the bubble (or close)  
Rory : 11:46 am : link
In comment 16181558 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16181418 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 16181385 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


is most likely not to make the 53 because of the acquisition of Simmons?


Maybe Ximenes? They have Ward, who's better on the edge than Ximenes (gets washed out too often) and not that great getting to the QB. Your performance may vary



Outside of Azeez, Thibs and Ward, does it really matter who they cut at Edge? They're all JAGs


lol when average people mention high octane athletes as just a guy. How ironic
What is his cap hit?  
US1 Giants : 11:47 am : link
Do the Giants need to restructure someone to put him on the roster?
RE: Speed  
mittenedman : 11:48 am : link
It's an obvious point of emphasis on both sides of the ball. Waller, Campbell & Hyatt is a speed infusion.

And Banks, Hawkins, Okereke & Simmons is a massive infusion defensively.

They match up better athletically with PHI and DAL now.
Holy shit!  
SteelGiant : 11:48 am : link
This is awesome
RE: What is his cap hit?  
Eric on Li : 11:49 am : link
In comment 16181571 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Do the Giants need to restructure someone to put him on the roster?


it's just over 3m. if they are planning to cut holmes it's only a net of 1m difference, if they are planning to keep holmes then they probably need to make a move.
RE: Didn't Y28 target  
santacruzom : 11:49 am : link
In comment 16181328 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
exactly this?


Someone absolutely did just recently. I do think it was Y28, and he wrote a good rationale for it as well.
feel like this has been coming  
Rory : 11:52 am : link
since the injury to Jarrad Davis.
Pat Traina just re-upped some quotes from dex in 2020 re simmons  
Eric on Li : 11:52 am : link
nothing groundbreaking but they did win a championship together at clemson.

Quote:
“I would love it if he winds up here,” Lawrence said. “Just to have another familiar face and winning attitude in the building who knows what he’s doing and knows how to win is an important factor that can go a very long way.”

Lawrence got a firsthand look at Simmons' unique versatility and freakish athleticism. At Clemson, Simmons' numerous roles included outside linebacker, rushing the passer, covering the slot, and dropping back into coverage as a deep-half-safety.

“His skill set is rare to come by," Lawrence opined. "Having him around would be great in a lot of different ways. His ability to rush the passer and drop back in coverage would give our defense a boost in both areas where he excels.”
link  
Eric on Li : 11:53 am : link
to pats article.
Dexter Lawrence II on Isaiah Simmons: "His skill set is rare to come by." - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Speed  
KDavies : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16181572 mittenedman said:
Quote:
It's an obvious point of emphasis on both sides of the ball. Waller, Campbell & Hyatt is a speed infusion.

And Banks, Hawkins, Okereke & Simmons is a massive infusion defensively.

They match up better athletically with PHI and DAL now.


The line of scrimmage is the big concern with the Giants OL vs. the DL of those two. Giants DL depth is much improved.
You get what you pay for...  
Milton : 11:57 am : link
31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.
RE: RE: RE: RE: so which current Giant who is on the bubble (or close)  
Bill in UT : 11:57 am : link
In comment 16181565 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 16181558 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 16181418 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 16181385 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


is most likely not to make the 53 because of the acquisition of Simmons?


Maybe Ximenes? They have Ward, who's better on the edge than Ximenes (gets washed out too often) and not that great getting to the QB. Your performance may vary



Outside of Azeez, Thibs and Ward, does it really matter who they cut at Edge? They're all JAGs



lol when average people mention high octane athletes as just a guy. How ironic


yeah, I see what you mean. I guess none of us should be commenting on Pro players in any sport.
RE: Alrighty then  
Semipro Lineman : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16181469 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Simmons had a pick six last year. Check out this tweet:

Doug Analytics
@Doug_Analytics
·
20m
Isaiah Simmons reached a top speed of 20.68 mph on this play, per NGS.

It was the fastest recorded speed for a LB ball-carrier all season. Pick 6 - ( New Window )


I'm just using this as an excuse to post a gif of the interception in the following series
One other thing  
Anakim : 11:59 am : link
The Cardinals draft a lot of athletes who don’t fit in perfectly at a particular position. I think it’s a Steve Keim thing (I think he was the GM for all these picks). Haason Reddick, Simmons, Zavien Collins, Budda Baker to an extent.

When Reddick left Arizona, he has absolutely thrived. He was a monster for the Eagles last year. We could see something similar with Simmons.

Just don’t pigeonhole him. He’s a chess piece. Call it STAR, JOKER, whatever. Move him around. Let him cover the Goederts of the world. Let him cover the RBs out of the backfield. Blitz him inside and out. Use him in a variety of ways. He’s a special athlete.
Wink has utilized player(s).....  
BillKo : 11:59 am : link
as wildcards and jokers - he did this in Baltimore. I distinctly remember him using one time a very undersized player at the DE position!

When we resigned Landon Collins last year, I had that in mind.

With Simmons - this is the perfect guy to do this with.

How effective it will be remains to be seen, but this is a good gamble IMO.
Just Sayin'  
manh george : 12:01 pm : link
Simmons apparently needs to be coached up a great deal. His actual value may be high if that works, zero if it doesn't, just a wasted slot. Teams needed to be willing to make that gamble.
RE: Wink has utilized player(s).....  
BillKo : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16181594 BillKo said:
Quote:
as wildcards and jokers - he did this in Baltimore. I distinctly remember him using one time a very undersized player at the DE position!

When we resigned Landon Collins last year, I had that in mind.

With Simmons - this is the perfect guy to do this with.

How effective it will be remains to be seen, but this is a good gamble IMO.


HOWEVER - going thru the thread it seems he'll play exclusively at ILB.

Is he big enough to play there? How does a guy play the slot corner and also play inside LB?

I guess the days of Harry Carson in the NFL are long gone lol
...  
christian : 12:05 pm : link
Fucking A Eric in Li -- great call.
Many  
Toth029 : 12:05 pm : link
Great linebackers played MLB/ILB and could cover. Brian Urlacher was one.

I guarantee he does not simply play ILB. Wink will move him all over the field.
RE: You get what you pay for...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16181588 Milton said:
Quote:
31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.


You mean like when the Giants acquired Darren Waller for a late 3rd round pick?
RE: RE: Wink has utilized player(s).....  
PatersonPlank : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16181600 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 16181594 BillKo said:


Quote:


as wildcards and jokers - he did this in Baltimore. I distinctly remember him using one time a very undersized player at the DE position!

When we resigned Landon Collins last year, I had that in mind.

With Simmons - this is the perfect guy to do this with.

How effective it will be remains to be seen, but this is a good gamble IMO.



HOWEVER - going thru the thread it seems he'll play exclusively at ILB.

Is he big enough to play there? How does a guy play the slot corner and also play inside LB?

I guess the days of Harry Carson in the NFL are long gone lol


It will come down to match ups. If its a passing, wide open offense, then he can play there with Okerkee being the thumper guy. If its Tenn, and you know Henry will be banging away, then maybe McFadden plays more. Wink is all about situations
I've seen a lot of posts mentioning a cap hit of $3MM+  
Big Blue Blogger : 12:06 pm : link
Pretty sure that's wrong. Looks like $1.01MM, which matches Stapleton's tweet.
mfjmfj: The roster bonus was due a month ago.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12:09 pm : link
Unless the Cardinals negotiated a deferral, they paid the bonus and it's dead money for Arizona.
I  
AcidTest : 12:09 pm : link
assume Schoen only traded the seventh (which is fine) because Arizona wasn't interested in any of the players we will likely cut, which means that those players likely also have no trade value to any other team as well.
Using IS as LB...  
bw in dc : 12:10 pm : link
makes more sense.

Obviously, getting him for a 7th is a gift, but using him at safety would have been superfluous.
RE: Why is no one  
ColHowPepper : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16181563 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16181531 shockeyisthebest8056 said: Quote:
In comment 16181458 JoeyBigBlue said: Quote:
Mentioning Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins role that we saw last season? He’s perfect for that role. A huge upgrade on both guys. ///////
My first thought too. ////////////
julian love also played a lot of his snaps in the box, slot, and even some on the edge.

here was simmons usage last year:
here was loves:

this roster was searching for a slot defender, 3rd edge rusher, and ILB depth. they just got all 3 with 1 move.

honestly im still kind of floored they pulled this off. perfect move.

Great analysis, Eric, Joey, shock
The amount of speed added this past offseason on both sides  
ThomasG : 12:14 pm : link
of the ball has been fairly significant.

We may not have a great season, but it won't be because our guys are old and slow.
Schoen basically killed three birds with one stone here  
Anakim : 12:15 pm : link
He got a starting player who can fill in the starting spot next to Okereke in name, a situational pass-rusher on the edge and inside, and a guy who can cover the slot.
RE: RE: You get what you pay for...  
TheBlueprintNC : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16181608 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16181588 Milton said:


Quote:


31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.



You mean like when the Giants acquired Darren Waller for a late 3rd round pick?


Bingo
wow  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:16 pm : link
Eric on Li nailed it.
RE: Klaatu knows all the tricks:  
Klaatu : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16181537 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Dramatic irony, metaphor, bathos, puns, parody, litotes, and... [sob]... Satire!


RE: wow  
Del Shofner : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16181629 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Eric on Li nailed it.


Even if Simmons just comes in on third downs to start with, he could add a lot of value given his skillset.
Seen this move a few times  
ghost718 : 12:21 pm : link
Regardless of who the GM is

This one just has more draft hype
This team seems to lover zeroing in on traits  
UberAlias : 12:22 pm : link
And then developing them. Like what they said about Jordon Riley --they admitted the tape wasn't good. But with Riley, and Hawkins, and Pinnock, and now Simmons, as examples, they seem confident to get the traits and see what they can develop into. I tie this back to Ezudu --there is a reason they keep giving him chances even though to date he's been out played by the other two.
RE: You get what you pay for...  
santacruzom : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16181588 Milton said:
Quote:
31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.


I feel like teams that acquire a guy with late round capital via the draft or trade often benefit from a strange confluence of events, where one or more teams that might ordinarily place a higher round value on a player don't pull the trigger because of other roster or financial considerations. Perhaps that what happens here.
He is going to lose his mind here in the best way possible  
gtt350 : 12:25 pm : link
what a chess piece he is. He will just love Wink and the support from team culture.
Have to believe he can thrive under Wink  
Gap92 : 12:25 pm : link
But if he doesn't, we haven't committed much.

This roster and coaching  
Thegratefulhead : 12:25 pm : link
Can win a SB and they are going for it.
On paper this looks like a steal  
George : 12:27 pm : link
But the word out of Arizona on him has always been muted at best. He’s had a lousy pre-season, and that’s not a good thing.

I really liked him out of college, but I’m not holding my breath right now: he hasn’t shown that he is a difference maker in the NFL, and it’s not fair to expect him to suddenly be the next coming of LT all of a sudden.

I’m rooting for him, but I’m also setting the bar low.
RE: This roster and coaching  
bw in dc : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16181649 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Can win a SB and they are going for it.


I have no idea if Simmons is some final piece - hoping the change of scenery theory can be applied here - but I agree there are enough parts here to compete for a spot in the NFCC.
RE: You get what you pay for...  
Giantsbigblue : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16181588 Milton said:
Quote:
31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.


He is also on the last year of his contract. No one us going to give a ton up for that. Especially when he is a player that probably hasn't been used correctly. He has a chance to be special in this defense.
RE: On paper this looks like a steal  
Eric on Li : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16181653 George said:
Quote:
But the word out of Arizona on him has always been muted at best. He’s had a lousy pre-season, and that’s not a good thing.

I really liked him out of college, but I’m not holding my breath right now: he hasn’t shown that he is a difference maker in the NFL, and it’s not fair to expect him to suddenly be the next coming of LT all of a sudden.

I’m rooting for him, but I’m also setting the bar low.


what was word out of arizona when they let hasaan reddick go to carolina on a 1 year?
The traits with Simmons  
Breeze_94 : 12:31 pm : link
Are there, but he needs the right scheme. One that allows him to attack and play freely.

Winks defense is actually perfect for him, he’s a really good blitzer, and in the run game having a big DL that can take on blocks will keep him clean and allow him to use his elite speed versus the run game.

He’s also a useful guy who can spy running QB’s the Giants will face this year (Hurts, Allen)


Just don’t put him in man coverage against a WR. Cardinals fans were really down on him this preseason because he got burnt by Rashee Rice. Of course he did - that’s on coaching and scheme, not player.
tight end  
Hilary : 12:31 pm : link
6 4 with speed. Wow if he can cover a tight end that will be a first for big blue
RE: RE: RE: You get what you pay for...  
k2tampa : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16181628 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
In comment 16181608 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16181588 Milton said:


Quote:


31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.



You mean like when the Giants acquired Darren Waller for a late 3rd round pick?



Bingo
A late third (before all the comp picks) for a 30-year-old tight end with injuries over the last two years is a whole lot more than a mid to late 7th for a 25-year-old guy with no injury history. Not a good comparison.

My concern with Simmons is that he doesn't like the physicality of playing near the LOS. He likes to hit, but maybe doesn't like to get hit? Hence his desire to play only safety?

A 7th for Simmons is worth it, and am surprised others weren't interested. A late third? Not so much. Maybe this was the former Carolina front office connection. But it does seem weird no one would offer more than a mid to late 7th.
RE: You get what you pay for...  
Eric on Li : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16181588 Milton said:
Quote:
31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.


did they get what they paid for with the other isaiah (hodgins) last year?

how many other teams passed on him twice? oh all of them.
RE: You get what you pay for...  
regulator : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16181588 Milton said:
Quote:
31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.


Not all GMs and coach is staffs are created equal. We just spent years with Dave Gettleman paying a premium to acquire players like Alec Ogletree (for two picks) or Leonard Williams (bought high, even if he panned out), and defensive coordinators who routinely had players underachieving.

Quality front offices and coaches aren't dime-a-dozen. By no means is there a guarantee that Simmons will be effective in Blue, but he has the tools and the trade carries next to 0 risk. I am cautiously willing to give Schoen and Daboll/Wink the benefit of the doubt...
Odd move by the Cardinals but great for the Giants. If Simmons plays  
Ivan15 : 12:32 pm : link
Well, he probably is only a 1 season rental because he may want a bigger contract than the Giants can or will give, but the Giants can get a comp pick.

If he plays mediocre like in the past, he could still be traded for a draft pick at the trading deadline and the Giants can recoup what they spent to get him.

I think the Giants are in close to the same position with Parris Campbell. Both 4th year players.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:40 pm : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
Here’s a little bit of what I was able to dig up on the #Giants new defensive toy Isaiah Simmons, for
@SNYtv
&
@SNYGiants


- Not much of a surprise #NYG went out and got him. Wink Martindale LOVED him coming out of Clemson. Seriously. Wink gave Simmons the highest grade of any player on his board in the 2020 draft. He thought he’d be a star in his defense. Simmons ended up going No. 8. The Ravens went with LB Patrick Queen. Wink now gets to show what he saw in him a few years later.

- From my understanding the Giants view Simmons as more LB than safety. That’s interesting because Simmons told the Cardinals he doesn’t want to play LB — he’s a safety. The problem: He’s a very bad safety. He has a 28.0 PFF grade in that role this year. Simmons’ PFF regular season grades during his career (as LB) have been 59.9, 51.1 & 67.9. He did show some promise as a rusher last year — 83.5 mark, 4 sacks.

- Everything I’ve heard about Simmons is that, while labeled a tweener, he’s more than capable of playing LB on an every-down basis. He has all the talent in the world and is a ridiculous athlete. He just needs to want it — a problem at times in Arizona. The other issue in Arz, I was told, lack-of physicality.

- The one thing that’s been stressed to me is that if anyone can find a way to motivate & get Simmons to work .. it’s Wink. Not just because he loved him coming out but because he’s tremendous at identifying a player’s skill set, then putting them in a position where that skill set can shine. Highlight strengths, mask weaknesses. Simmons can rush (Wink will use him there) & is a good rover. That’s what Giants will have him do. Think a suped-up Landon Collins from a year ago.

- There’s a reason the Giants were able to get Simmons for what they did. There are very real concerns with his ability to be a good football player. But … who cares?! Joe Schoen gave up a seventh rounder. It’s the ultimate low risk, high reward addition. If it works … great. If it doesn’t … you lost a seventh rounder.
RE: RE: RE: Wink has utilized player(s).....  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16181610 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:




It will come down to match ups. If its a passing, wide open offense, then he can play there with Okerkee being the thumper guy. If its Tenn, and you know Henry will be banging away, then maybe McFadden plays more. Wink is all about situations


Sure, but I don’t think we’ll see Simmons on the field for 1st & 10 even if the other team is in 11 personnel (unless numbers show they’re much more likely to pass). He’s a guy who’s going to be on the field for whatever the matchup and down/distance dictates is likely to be a “passing down”.
Really  
Y28 : 12:41 pm : link
thrilled to see this move.

Exactly what I felt was missing on this D.

Just speculation on my part, but player agents all talk. I have a strong feeling that yesterday afternoon McKinney learned that this move was happening-thus his tweet about being "under appreciated".
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: so which current Giant who is on the bubble (or close)  
Rory : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16181589 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16181565 Rory said:


Quote:


In comment 16181558 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 16181418 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 16181385 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


is most likely not to make the 53 because of the acquisition of Simmons?


Maybe Ximenes? They have Ward, who's better on the edge than Ximenes (gets washed out too often) and not that great getting to the QB. Your performance may vary



Outside of Azeez, Thibs and Ward, does it really matter who they cut at Edge? They're all JAGs



lol when average people mention high octane athletes as just a guy. How ironic



yeah, I see what you mean. I guess none of us should be commenting on Pro players in any sport.


or just be more constructive in your criticism.
RE: On paper this looks like a steal  
bw in dc : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16181653 George said:
Quote:
But the word out of Arizona on him has always been muted at best. He’s had a lousy pre-season, and that’s not a good thing.

I really liked him out of college, but I’m not holding my breath right now: he hasn’t shown that he is a difference maker in the NFL, and it’s not fair to expect him to suddenly be the next coming of LT all of a sudden.

I’m rooting for him, but I’m also setting the bar low.


There were certainly a lot of rumblings about Simmons slipping in his performance. Of course, who the hell knows what's going on in Arizona with such a young, unproven coaching staff in place now.

But it still boils down to this - it's a low-risk investment, right? And maybe a change of scenery will bring out more of his upside.

Hard to complain about the price.  
Section331 : 12:46 pm : link
Tremendous athlete, but a bit of a tweener. I trust Wink to put him in situations where he can excel.
RE: I leave the house  
Dr. D : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16181507 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
for 1 f'n hour and this happens? :) Let's see what Wink can do with him.

you should leave the house more often ;)
Simmons  
PaulN : 12:50 pm : link
Puts this defense over the top. We will compete now with the Eagles and 49rs, and Cowboys. This guy fits into Winks system like a fucking glove. Think about 3rd down alone. Williams, Dexter, Thibodeaux, Ojulari, Okereke, Simmons, Hawkins, Banks, Jackson, Pinnock, McKinney. Look at the size and speed. Wink is going to have a lot of fun.
It  
Y28 : 12:50 pm : link
is interesting that the Giants official press release is calling Simmons a "safety".
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:55 pm : link
Isaiah Simmons
@isaiahsimmons25
·
15m
Gods plan🙏🏾 let’s get to work!!
RE: It  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16181708 Y28 said:
Quote:
is interesting that the Giants official press release is calling Simmons a "safety".


I wouldn't read too much into that.

The reporters have heard linebacker.
RE: It  
Johnny5 : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16181708 Y28 said:
Quote:
is interesting that the Giants official press release is calling Simmons a "safety".

Yeah I'm really scratching my head. Seems an odd signing to me, but WTH do I know? lol
RE: RE: It  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16181721 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16181708 Y28 said:


Quote:


is interesting that the Giants official press release is calling Simmons a "safety".


Yeah I'm really scratching my head. Seems an odd signing to me, but WTH do I know? lol


Why does it seem odd? Wink had him rated as the best defensive player in the draft three years ago. They got him for a 7th rounder and he fills a need.
RE: I've seen a lot of posts mentioning a cap hit of $3MM+  
JoeSchoens11 : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16181612 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Pretty sure that's wrong. Looks like $1.01MM, which matches Stapleton's tweet.
I was wondering that as well. Are we on the hook for the 2.4M roster bonus?
He was a guy a lot of us wanted.  
FStubbs : 1:02 pm : link
Now we have him. Let's see what he can do. New chance for him to restart his career.
RE: wow  
Eric on Li : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16181629 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Eric on Li nailed it.


i may need to put in a handle change request to 'in schoen i trust'.
I think  
Giantsbigblue : 1:03 pm : link
Players like Simmons are definitely affected by team culture. Arizona to my knowledge wasnt really a good place for that. For the first time in years we have a team culture that people want to be a part of(recent Gronkowski interview). Darren Waller looks like an All Pro again and happy on this team. I am excited to see where this is all headed.
RE: RE: Wink has utilized player(s).....  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16181600 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 16181594 BillKo said:


Quote:


as wildcards and jokers - he did this in Baltimore. I distinctly remember him using one time a very undersized player at the DE position!

When we resigned Landon Collins last year, I had that in mind.

With Simmons - this is the perfect guy to do this with.

How effective it will be remains to be seen, but this is a good gamble IMO.



HOWEVER - going thru the thread it seems he'll play exclusively at ILB.

Is he big enough to play there? How does a guy play the slot corner and also play inside LB?

I guess the days of Harry Carson in the NFL are long gone lol

I don't think anyone can plug a player into an exclusive role in this defense. I feel pretty confident that we won't see Dexter Lawrence roaming the back end or playing boundary corner, but for players like Simmons (and really the entire LB corps), there are times when they'll follow their assignment into the slot, or they'll rush off the edge, or they'll have traditional gap assignments in the middle. There really isn't an exclusively ILB sort of role in Wink's scheme, so Simmons will be asked to perform versatile tasks regardless; it's exciting because his physical profile seems really well suited for that.
RE: RE: wow  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16181737 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16181629 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Eric on Li nailed it.



i may need to put in a handle change request to 'in schoen i trust'.

As long as you respect JonC's claim to "The Reign of Schoen"
This is an outstanding move  
gidiefor : Mod : 1:05 pm : link
an average Isiah Simmons is much better than anything the Giants have at the number 2 ILB - and he can cover and rush.

Do not overlook his relationship with Dex, the ability of this FO to identify talent that fits what the staff is looking for, and the staff's ability to coach up their players.

The play of Okereke is going to highly benefit from this acquisition. I loved Simmons coming out of Clemson.

What I wonder is who just lost their job.
RE: RE: I've seen a lot of posts mentioning a cap hit of $3MM+  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16181731 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16181612 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


Pretty sure that's wrong. Looks like $1.01MM, which matches Stapleton's tweet.

I was wondering that as well. Are we on the hook for the 2.4M roster bonus?

Spotrac has the roster bonus as due at the start of training camp, so if that's correct, it's already been paid and therefore would remain on ARI's cap this year.
"My God, It's full of Stars" Imagine Azeez on RDE, Kavon LDE, and  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 1:06 pm : link
Simmons in the middle rushing up middle with Dex taking up blocks. This could be a real devastating defense.
RE: This guy is great with contact. He hits like my father in a drunken  
Joey in VA : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16181331 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
rage! i am stoked on this trade, we really needed a thumper like him!!
Rich. We should talk.
RE: You get what you pay for...  
ColHowPepper : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16181646 santacruzom said:
Quote:
...I feel like teams that acquire a guy with late round capital via the draft or trade often benefit from a strange confluence of events, where one or more teams that might ordinarily place a higher round value on a player don't pull the trigger because of other roster or financial considerations. Perhaps that what happens here.

I agree with this perspective.
Also think timing is important here. JS pounced when most FOs are preoccupied with next Tuesday cuts and how to juggle the players/positions they have and were looking post-cutdown day.
Wink (and JS) has to feel good about his odds with IS and scheming around his strengths.
Here is link to IS' 40 at the Combine:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1694719378774954038
Brad Van Pelt 2?  
PaulN : 1:08 pm : link
Maybe, just maybe.
RE: It  
Johnny5 : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16181726 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16181721 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 16181708 Y28 said:


Quote:


is interesting that the Giants official press release is calling Simmons a "safety".


Yeah I'm really scratching my head. Seems an odd signing to me, but WTH do I know? lol



Why does it seem odd? Wink had him rated as the best defensive player in the draft three years ago. They got him for a 7th rounder and he fills a need.

Because of the safety designation mostly, and he's a tweener that never really seemed to find a place on the Cards. I trust Wink has plans for him, and it's exciting... but I was already worried about losing one of the safeties (i.e. Owens). Just scratching my head on how Wink sees him as a piece in the defense. Not saying he isn't a good add, I just figured any trade we made would be for true edge or swing tackle.
Someone is getting cut that would have made the team  
RCPhoenix : 1:12 pm : link
and I don't think it's Ximines, I expect he would have been cut anyway. Wasn't he playing with the 3s vs. Carolina?

I think it's one of the ILBs who gets cut but would have made the team otherwise as a result of this trade.
I should get something for this!  
Gruber : 1:17 pm : link
I posted just last week that Isiah Simmons could be a great fit for Wink Martindale.
So, I am going to repeat what I've been saying for a long time:
Joe Schoen will turn out to be a better GM than Howie Roseman.
You'll see. I think I was the first person on here accused of being a "Joe Schoen fanboy," to which I replied, "Absolutely!"
Johnny5  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:17 pm : link
The Giants media department is not the coaching staff.

Simmons will obviously be "position-less" in this defense, but if you want to have some sort of defined role, think nickel linebacker/blitzer/coverage specialist.
This is a bigger "Get" than the Lavar Arrington signing  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 1:17 pm : link
IMO. This guy is uninjured and only 25, and still has the skills of a first rounder. He hust needed a change of scenary IMO and the right position to succeed.
Johnny5  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:18 pm : link
Simmons is not playing a traditional safety role in this defense.
RE: You get what you pay for...  
Capt. Don : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16181588 Milton said:
Quote:
31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.


I bet you are a hit at parties.
RE: Stapleton  
Gruber : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16181446 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Hearing Giants believe Simmons played out of position at safety with the Cardinals, and they think he can thrive at ILB in Wink's system and be a weapon in creative setting that plays to his strengths.


That's what I was saying: the Cardinals don't know how to use him.
And they gave him up for a 7th? They're even bigger mugs.
RE: You get what you pay for...  
Gruber : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16181588 Milton said:
Quote:
31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.


Your logic only holds if all 32 NFL organisations are equally competent/incompetent.
They're not.
We got a steal.
I was already optimistic about this season  
Dr. D : 1:26 pm : link
and I was already very impressed with GM Stud Joe Schoen (GMSJS), but the hits just keep coming! Getting Simmons for a 7th?! And having Wink to scheme for him?! The future just keeps getting brighter. We're going to surprise the cowpies soon!
Here is  
PaulN : 1:26 pm : link
Julian Love's replacement.
RE: I should get something for this!  
RCPhoenix : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16181766 Gruber said:
Quote:
I posted just last week that Isiah Simmons could be a great fit for Wink Martindale.
So, I am going to repeat what I've been saying for a long time:
Joe Schoen will turn out to be a better GM than Howie Roseman.
You'll see. I think I was the first person on here accused of being a "Joe Schoen fanboy," to which I replied, "Absolutely!"


I'm hard pressed to think of a bad decision he's made. To be fair, it's still early in his tenure, and I suppose a lot depends on Jones' performance.
I am hopeful that he earns lots of defensive snaps...  
Capt. Don : 1:29 pm : link
but worst case scenario he could be a ST demon.

Another role he could be a QB spy.

Either way, lots of upside!
Based on past performance  
George : 1:29 pm : link
He’s currently our fourth best safety.

But he might be our second best LB and our #1 Rover (should Wink employ one).
RE: RE: You get what you pay for...  
RCPhoenix : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16181782 Gruber said:
Quote:
In comment 16181588 Milton said:


Quote:


31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.



Your logic only holds if all 32 NFL organisations are equally competent/incompetent.
They're not.
We got a steal.


The Jets are evidence of this fact based on cutting Pinnock and expecting him to make it to their PS last year. And the Cardinals are a train wreck.

And the Giants front office was clearly not competent previously.
in reviewing commentary from  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:30 pm : link
Cardinals fans... the biggest issue for Simmons appears to be lack of instincts/effort.

I usually shy away from players like that, but I trust Wink.
Cardinals have a tough schedule.  
Gruber : 1:31 pm : link
I'm gonna say that next April they will be drafting top three and will draft a quarterback to replace Murray.
RE: Biggest win some he can actually cover TEs  
HBart : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16181494 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Simmons can run with any TE out there which has been an Achilles heel for this team for too long.
Players like this is what keeps Wink that make Wink the coach he is. You know he will be up late for the next 2 weeks building schemes to get this guy in the right position to make plays.

He apparently excelled at covering TEs in AZ but struggled against smaller quicker targets.
HBart  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:37 pm : link
Having a 6'4'', 238 pound player (and he looks lankier than that) covering quick guys is just stupid.
RE: RE: I've seen a lot of posts mentioning a cap hit of $3MM+  
Milton : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16181731 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16181612 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


Pretty sure that's wrong. Looks like $1.01MM, which matches Stapleton's tweet.

I was wondering that as well. Are we on the hook for the 2.4M roster bonus?
It depends on when the roster bonus was due. If it was due at the start of the league year, it's already been paid and the Giants aren't on the hook. If it's due on cut down day, then the Giants will be on the hook (unless the Cards agreed to pick up a portion of it).
p.s.--The $3.4M cap hit could be the reason the Cardinals were only able to get a 7th round pick for him.
I love this move and think he’ll be great … but …  
Spider56 : 1:39 pm : link
With all the issues the Iggles have at LB, and Jack’s surprise retirement, why didn’t they go after Simmons? A steal like this is what Roseman is best known for …
RE: HBart  
Eric on Li : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16181825 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Having a 6'4'', 238 pound player (and he looks lankier than that) covering quick guys is just stupid.


remember how bad corey webster looked before spags let him play man to man?

lawrence never looked "bad" but he looked pretty different at nose last year, and playing shaded a few feet differently is seemingly a very minor difference compared to a true position change. last may lawrence's 5yo wasn't a lock to get picked up.
Simmons  
Spiciest Memelord : 1:43 pm : link
always seemed like he best fit a 3-3 as a LB so it was always a bit of question how he translates to the NFL game.
RE: ...  
ThomasG : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16181686 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
Here’s a little bit of what I was able to dig up on the #Giants new defensive toy Isaiah Simmons, for
@SNYtv
&
@SNYGiants


- Everything I’ve heard about Simmons is that, while labeled a tweener, he’s more than capable of playing LB on an every-down basis. He has all the talent in the world and is a ridiculous athlete. He just needs to want it — a problem at times in Arizona. The other issue in Arz, I was told, lack-of physicality.


Lack of physicality noted.

Let's see how he does working for Wink.
RE: You get what you pay for...  
HBart : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16181588 Milton said:
Quote:
31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.

I'm going to have to disagree on that Milton. You don't get what you pay for in the NFL. See Waller and a hundred other guys.

Wink doesn't have a monopoly on imagination but he does have the most blitz heavy defense in the league, with I believe the highest distribution between positions, even without the players to maximize that philosophy.

Also for this season Arizona has perhaps the worst DL in the league, having lost 3 key players without replacement. Simmons wasn't going to do shit for them this season.
RE: in reviewing commentary from  
BillKo : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16181803 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Cardinals fans... the biggest issue for Simmons appears to be lack of instincts/effort.

I usually shy away from players like that, but I trust Wink.


And confusion, was out of position from what I read.

Let's hope the change of scenery theory works!
RE: HBart  
HBart : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16181825 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Having a 6'4'', 238 pound player (and he looks lankier than that) covering quick guys is just stupid.

Yup. Easily explained: it's the Arizona Cardinals.
'lack of effort' comments  
RCPhoenix : 2:00 pm : link
Seems like that klown Kliff Kingsbury and his staff may not have known how to use him, or Simmons was a round peg in a square hole.

Either way, you don't become a unanimous All American, and winning the Butkus award, as a college junior by having poor effort.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:04 pm : link
Nick Falato
@nickfalato
a 25 y/o athlete on a positionless defense that frequently schemes free rushers and 1v1 matchups...crowding the LOS with a player like Simmons - who can rush, man-up, or drop to deep zones - is a valuable asset for Wink.

His versatility will keep OFF guessing...I expect him to have a role on passing situations and in lighter personnel groupings (big dime, quarter)...If he can develop at LB, that's a grand slam...but for now, a role on third down is excellent
This is essentially a 1yr prove-it for 1 yr/1m  
AcesUp : 2:05 pm : link
That's worth a 7th. That's what he would be as a UFA because of his raw skills and the fact that he's played for multiple DCs on a sinking ship franchise and his positional ambiguity. We will get first-hand knowledge if he's a fit here. If he isn't? Then you cost yourself a 7th. If he is and has a good year? Then you have two options - let him walk for a comp pick greater than that 7th (I don't think Giants will be that active outside UFA next year) or you have a low risk free agent acquisition because you know the piece fits. The biggest risk with a lot of UFAs is that you don't really know how they'll mesh with the team or fit in your scheme. They'll know here.

This is a good move, regardless of whether he hits the upside case or not.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:07 pm : link
Dan Schneier
@DanSchneierNFL
The #Giants trade a 2024 7th-rd pick for LB Isaiah Simmons per
@AdamSchefter

What an incredibly fun move. Simmons hasn't worked out in a few different systems with ARI, but now Wink Martindale gets a chance to mold him.
He's immediately the most athletic LB on the Giants.
He can help in subpackages. He can be used in coverage in specific matchups, freeing up Xavier McKinney (move another chess piece).
Wink played more quarter & dime than any DC last year & I imagine he'll use Simmons as a quasi-LB/S type that can fit into these subs early on.
Absolutely LOVE this aggressive move by Schoen.
RE: This is essentially a 1yr prove-it for 1 yr/1m  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16181864 AcesUp said:
Quote:
That's worth a 7th. That's what he would be as a UFA because of his raw skills and the fact that he's played for multiple DCs on a sinking ship franchise and his positional ambiguity. We will get first-hand knowledge if he's a fit here. If he isn't? Then you cost yourself a 7th. If he is and has a good year? Then you have two options - let him walk for a comp pick greater than that 7th (I don't think Giants will be that active outside UFA next year) or you have a low risk free agent acquisition because you know the piece fits. The biggest risk with a lot of UFAs is that you don't really know how they'll mesh with the team or fit in your scheme. They'll know here.

This is a good move, regardless of whether he hits the upside case or not.


Agree. But Schoen has done pretty well with 7th round picks. I hope we can get that back.
This defense is going to be a pass rushing nightmare for teams now  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 2:09 pm : link
especially on third down.
keep reading about how Simmons "didn't pan out" in Arizona  
Andy in Boston : 2:10 pm : link
but if you look at his #'s, it's not like he wasn't productive.

He has INT's, PD's, Sacks and a solid # of tackles. And he was switching positions all the time.
RE: You get what you pay for...  
Lambuth_Special : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16181588 Milton said:
Quote:
31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).

Just saying.


You'd probably be surprised at how incapable NFL front offices are. I wouldn't bat an eyelash if it turned Schoen was one of the few people who even bothered to pick up the phone and inquire.
RE: RE: This is essentially a 1yr prove-it for 1 yr/1m  
The Mike : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16181869 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16181864 AcesUp said:


Quote:


That's worth a 7th. That's what he would be as a UFA because of his raw skills and the fact that he's played for multiple DCs on a sinking ship franchise and his positional ambiguity. We will get first-hand knowledge if he's a fit here. If he isn't? Then you cost yourself a 7th. If he is and has a good year? Then you have two options - let him walk for a comp pick greater than that 7th (I don't think Giants will be that active outside UFA next year) or you have a low risk free agent acquisition because you know the piece fits. The biggest risk with a lot of UFAs is that you don't really know how they'll mesh with the team or fit in your scheme. They'll know here.

This is a good move, regardless of whether he hits the upside case or not.



Agree. But Schoen has done pretty well with 7th round picks. I hope we can get that back.


But this will be Mr. Irrelevant this year so just one spot away from UDFA :)
RE: RE: This is essentially a 1yr prove-it for 1 yr/1m  
Eric on Li : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16181869 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16181864 AcesUp said:


Quote:


That's worth a 7th. That's what he would be as a UFA because of his raw skills and the fact that he's played for multiple DCs on a sinking ship franchise and his positional ambiguity. We will get first-hand knowledge if he's a fit here. If he isn't? Then you cost yourself a 7th. If he is and has a good year? Then you have two options - let him walk for a comp pick greater than that 7th (I don't think Giants will be that active outside UFA next year) or you have a low risk free agent acquisition because you know the piece fits. The biggest risk with a lot of UFAs is that you don't really know how they'll mesh with the team or fit in your scheme. They'll know here.

This is a good move, regardless of whether he hits the upside case or not.



Agree. But Schoen has done pretty well with 7th round picks. I hope we can get that back.


this past offseason a 1 year 4m contract would have qualified for a 6th round comp pick.

that's a pretty low bar for simmons to hit to actually bring back a higher draft pick than the one they just gave up (albeit 1 year deferred).

otc valued his on-field performance last year at 8m btw, which was the cap number the cardinals brought him into camp at.
