Isiah Simmons traded to Giants

I really really wanted him in 2020 draft. He hasn’t lived up to the potential but I still believe in his talent. He just needs to find a role that suits his skill set. He will play the Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins role that we saw deployed last year.
I remember all the discussion if the Giants should go for the OL to see if they could get Simmons who would be this versatile defender who could dominate at various positions. Giants get the best of both worlds and an easy gamble for a 7th. I'm curious what Wink does with him. Love it.
trade. For a seventh? That's a no-brainer, even though he only has one year left on his rookie deal. And that's true even though we drafted Riley and Owens in the seventh round this year, two players who look like they have a real future with the Giants.
sounds from that article that there was a real chance Simmons could be cut. Schoen knew if that happened another team with a higher waiver-wire claim status would get him. So he traded a seventh to effectively jump to the front of the waiver-wire.
I think this is a super exciting piece for wink to deploy a ton of different ways.
Definition of a Swiss Army knife for the defense
In the box 3rd safety (like Collins a few years back). But he CAN cover tight ends. He can also play edge, freeing up KT to line up anywhere along the front. Gives Martindale all kinds of flexibility.
Now, what's the cap implication?
very good gamble. The physical talent is clearly there, he's just a guy without a position. For Wink's D, him being positionless is actually an advantage. He'll move around, play some edge, play in the slot etc...
Also nice to have someone that can man up on a TE.
Sy talked about him at length in his Draft previews
Seems they had given up on him as a LB and were trying him at Safety, which turned out the be a disaster. No one is particularly upset about this, but some do say a good coach could have developed him into a situation pass rusher (which is what I am guessing Wink does).
Too tall to have the agility of a premium cover guy and not stout enough to be a premium LB.
But that was in the context of whether he was worth a top 5 or top 10 overall pick.
For a seventh, fine and dandy.
Got it and agree, esp. on the not stout enough.
Between Wink and Schoen, they'll figure out his optimal use.
This coaching/front office are proving to be really thoughtful and smart, in our opinions lol
EVERYONE will play. Simmons' packages will utilize his skillset, so he can do what he does best- run and hit. You can't teach 4.39 speed. Wink WILL get the best out of him. They continue to upgrade speed on defense and team speed overall.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Hearing Giants believe Simmons played out of position at safety with the Cardinals, and they think he can thrive at ILB in Wink's system and be a weapon in creative setting that plays to his strengths.
RE: ok sorry for this i hate back patting but in simmons case i have to
Love it. I was one who was on the Simmons' train in his draft class. This could really elevate the Giants' defense to a championship level, I really believe that. I had a sense they were a player away from that on defense, there's a good chance Simmons is that player.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
wow...how does a player than long and lean not get chewed up in the backwash at ILB, unless it's strictly to blitz?
I'll leave it to Wink.
*Zack Baun, Terrell Lewis, Azur Kamara, Carter Coughlin are all graded in EDGE group
Isaiah Simmons / Clemson / 6’4 – 238
Grade: 89
Summary: Fourth year junior entry and two year starter from Olathe, Kansas. After an accomplished high school football and long jump career, Simmons redshirted his first year on campus at Clemson. When he finally got on the field in 2017, his upside jumped off the screen and the coaches knew they had a budding star who couldn’t be kept to one position. They moved him around a lot, seeing snaps at linebacker, nickel corner, safety, and edge rusher. It resulted in two straight years of production across the board, leading the team in tackles in 2018 and 2019 respectively in addition to 25.5 TFL and 9.5 sacks. Simmons also intercepted 4 passes, broke up 13 others, and forced 4 fumbles over that span. Simply put, he is a defensive playmaker who will wear several hats for a defense if schemed properly. He is a very non-traditional player, thus putting him into a traditional role would be a massive mistake. Simmons is the player you scheme around, not the other way around.
*I have done more research and re-watching of tape on Simmons than any non-QB I have ever scouted. No, not because I wasn’t sure of him being elite or close to elite, but because he has played in countless roles against countless style-offenses. He plays to a sub 4.4 (which he ran at the combine), his stats are NOT inflated, and what really puts me over the hill on him are the reports I got on his character and intelligence. If you are going to gamble on an athlete at the top of the draft, make sure the intangibles are there. Simmons’ role within this defense is unknown to me – that is above my pay grade.
Do I think it can work? Absolutely. Do I think this kid is going to make plays on a defense that doesn’t have a playmaker? Absolutely. Do I think this kid can cover tight ends, spy the most athletic quarterbacks, and rush the passer? Absolutely. You just have to make sure you aren’t keeping him in one spot. As said in my summary, you need to build the scheme around him, not the other way around. If this new, motivated, young, innovation-hungry scheme is confident they can do with Simmons, pull the trigger. But one must know, he isn’t instinctive or stout against the run. He flashes power on the move but he won’t handle NFL linemen and blocking tight ends well. Put him in the wrong role, he is a day 2 kind of player.
Wanted this guy in the draft. Still think he can be special with the right coaching.
Despite what Art said on Twitter, I think cap hit will be $3.4MM (salary + roster) unless AZ takes back some cap hit.
With the right coaching the ceiling for Simmons is so high. Plus according to Sy he is a hard worker and smart. It is almost impossible for him to actually reach my expectations at this point. I think my mid year he could be the second best player on this defense. I know. Insane.
Simmons can run with any TE out there which has been an Achilles heel for this team for too long.
Players like this is what keeps Wink that make Wink the coach he is. You know he will be up late for the next 2 weeks building schemes to get this guy in the right position to make plays.
The first thing I thought about was matching up with Hurts/Eagles
I thought he would put on some size and been a dominant ILB in the NFL... with that frame I figured he could have done it and still been a the top 10% athlete at the position.
A hybrid role in a "positionless" defense like Wink's seems to be the ideal fit for him. He's made plays with his hand on the ground, in the run game and in coverage. Properly deployed (e.g., not in a traditional LB or S role) I think he can be a weapon.
For a 7th, a low-risk acquisition and, if I understand the implications correctly, only ~$3.5m hit since AZ is on the hook for his prorated SB. Love it.
That means one of the ILBs is getting cut most likely. It also means Schoen is looking for a guard because he has already shown the desire to trade draft picks (mostly lower rounds) to improve the roster
if simmons blows up here and gets a big contract elsewhere, they will get back a much higher comp pick than the pick they gave up.
that is tangible the value of good coaching.
whatever he produces on the field this year
+ whatever contract / comp pick he gets next year
= coaching war
That's what I said. Imagine getting him for a 7th and him doing well? Win-win. You either get a higher pick for him 4th or 5th or whatever (I don't expect the Giants to be huge players in FA going forward), or you re-sign him.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
wow...how does a player than long and lean not get chewed up in the backwash at ILB, unless it's strictly to blitz?
I'll leave it to Wink.
Martindale's defense is constantly moving players around..and yes, Simmons was a fantastic blitzer...I'd expect him to be used in that role quite a bit.
others have said, this is another move indicating that Schoen wants to improve team speed. I agree it's somewhat interesting that they apparently plan to play him at ILB. But we basically have nothing there after Okereke.
i have been a fan of his since his draft year. i thought he was going to do what parsons has done in the NFL, and it surprises me to this day nobody has put him on the edge and just cut him loose.
hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped.
i think this is like when arizona gave up on hasaan reddick, except simmons is more explosive. the case for trading for isaiah simmons - ( New Window )
Thank you. Good stuff Eric. I saw this post by Y28 there too:
Quote:
Clearly the Giants
Y28 : mute : 5/3/2023 1:07 pm : link
could use another LB.
I have previously suggested Rashaan Evans, and now we see that Patrick Queen could be available (he typed "Sheesh !!" when the Ravens drafted a Day Two linebacker Friday and then deleted anything Ravens related from his social media).
But looking at the Wink's D, I agree Simmons is the best LB fit.
An interesting point, Simmons is represented by David Mulugheta at Athletes First. Mulugheta was recently involved in Daniel Jones switching agents and getting his long term deal with the Giants.
As far as compensation, I think it would cost a 2024 4th rounder.
It you look at LBs drafted in the 1st round in the past few years, it often has much more to do with the 5th year cost than it does with the players ability and team contribution.
Simmons would have cost the Cardinals over $12 mil in his 5th had the option been accepted. This is why you don't draft a linebacker in Round One.
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
55m
Simmons played 409 snaps in slot last season, 297 in box, 28 at corner, 53 free safety, 110 on D-line. Gets a fresh start in Wink’s system #NYGiants
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
55m
Simmons will probably play almost exclusively at LB (both pass rusher and ILB) unless there are a lot of injuries in the secondary
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
51m
Seems they had given up on him as a LB and were trying him at Safety, which turned out the be a disaster. No one is particularly upset about this, but some do say a good coach could have developed him into a situation pass rusher (which is what I am guessing Wink does).
Wink loves getting to the passer
I started a thread about him last week, saying he looked lousy at deep safety.
Okereke and Simmons + Pinnock, don't think people discuss how he is one of the best athletes at safety in the NFL. Went from Jarad Davis + Jaylen Smith and Julian Love (who is a good player but not a burner) to these guys.
There was some speculation/discussion here and on social about a Day 3 pick for Simmons back in March, better late than never.
nothing groundbreaking but they did win a championship together at clemson.
Quote:
“I would love it if he winds up here,” Lawrence said. “Just to have another familiar face and winning attitude in the building who knows what he’s doing and knows how to win is an important factor that can go a very long way.”
Lawrence got a firsthand look at Simmons' unique versatility and freakish athleticism. At Clemson, Simmons' numerous roles included outside linebacker, rushing the passer, covering the slot, and dropping back into coverage as a deep-half-safety.
“His skill set is rare to come by," Lawrence opined. "Having him around would be great in a lot of different ways. His ability to rush the passer and drop back in coverage would give our defense a boost in both areas where he excels.”
31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).
Just saying.
RE: RE: RE: RE: so which current Giant who is on the bubble (or close)
The Cardinals draft a lot of athletes who don’t fit in perfectly at a particular position. I think it’s a Steve Keim thing (I think he was the GM for all these picks). Haason Reddick, Simmons, Zavien Collins, Budda Baker to an extent.
When Reddick left Arizona, he has absolutely thrived. He was a monster for the Eagles last year. We could see something similar with Simmons.
Just don’t pigeonhole him. He’s a chess piece. Call it STAR, JOKER, whatever. Move him around. Let him cover the Goederts of the world. Let him cover the RBs out of the backfield. Blitz him inside and out. Use him in a variety of ways. He’s a special athlete.
Just saying.
You mean like when the Giants acquired Darren Waller for a late 3rd round pick?
as wildcards and jokers - he did this in Baltimore. I distinctly remember him using one time a very undersized player at the DE position!
When we resigned Landon Collins last year, I had that in mind.
With Simmons - this is the perfect guy to do this with.
How effective it will be remains to be seen, but this is a good gamble IMO.
HOWEVER - going thru the thread it seems he'll play exclusively at ILB.
Is he big enough to play there? How does a guy play the slot corner and also play inside LB?
I guess the days of Harry Carson in the NFL are long gone lol
It will come down to match ups. If its a passing, wide open offense, then he can play there with Okerkee being the thumper guy. If its Tenn, and you know Henry will be banging away, then maybe McFadden plays more. Wink is all about situations
I've seen a lot of posts mentioning a cap hit of $3MM+
assume Schoen only traded the seventh (which is fine) because Arizona wasn't interested in any of the players we will likely cut, which means that those players likely also have no trade value to any other team as well.
In comment 16181531 shockeyisthebest8056 said: Quote:
In comment 16181458 JoeyBigBlue said: Quote:
Mentioning Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins role that we saw last season? He’s perfect for that role. A huge upgrade on both guys. ///////
My first thought too. ////////////
julian love also played a lot of his snaps in the box, slot, and even some on the edge.
here was simmons usage last year:
here was loves:
this roster was searching for a slot defender, 3rd edge rusher, and ILB depth. they just got all 3 with 1 move.
honestly im still kind of floored they pulled this off. perfect move.
Great analysis, Eric, Joey, shock
The amount of speed added this past offseason on both sides
Just saying.
You mean like when the Giants acquired Darren Waller for a late 3rd round pick?
And then developing them. Like what they said about Jordon Riley --they admitted the tape wasn't good. But with Riley, and Hawkins, and Pinnock, and now Simmons, as examples, they seem confident to get the traits and see what they can develop into. I tie this back to Ezudu --there is a reason they keep giving him chances even though to date he's been out played by the other two.
Just saying.
I feel like teams that acquire a guy with late round capital via the draft or trade often benefit from a strange confluence of events, where one or more teams that might ordinarily place a higher round value on a player don't pull the trigger because of other roster or financial considerations. Perhaps that what happens here.
He is going to lose his mind here in the best way possible
But the word out of Arizona on him has always been muted at best. He’s had a lousy pre-season, and that’s not a good thing.
I really liked him out of college, but I’m not holding my breath right now: he hasn’t shown that he is a difference maker in the NFL, and it’s not fair to expect him to suddenly be the next coming of LT all of a sudden.
I’m rooting for him, but I’m also setting the bar low.
Just saying.
He is also on the last year of his contract. No one us going to give a ton up for that. Especially when he is a player that probably hasn't been used correctly. He has a chance to be special in this defense.
But the word out of Arizona on him has always been muted at best. He’s had a lousy pre-season, and that’s not a good thing.
I really liked him out of college, but I’m not holding my breath right now: he hasn’t shown that he is a difference maker in the NFL, and it’s not fair to expect him to suddenly be the next coming of LT all of a sudden.
I’m rooting for him, but I’m also setting the bar low.
what was word out of arizona when they let hasaan reddick go to carolina on a 1 year?
Are there, but he needs the right scheme. One that allows him to attack and play freely.
Winks defense is actually perfect for him, he’s a really good blitzer, and in the run game having a big DL that can take on blocks will keep him clean and allow him to use his elite speed versus the run game.
He’s also a useful guy who can spy running QB’s the Giants will face this year (Hurts, Allen)
Just don’t put him in man coverage against a WR. Cardinals fans were really down on him this preseason because he got burnt by Rashee Rice. Of course he did - that’s on coaching and scheme, not player.
Just saying.
You mean like when the Giants acquired Darren Waller for a late 3rd round pick?
Bingo
A late third (before all the comp picks) for a 30-year-old tight end with injuries over the last two years is a whole lot more than a mid to late 7th for a 25-year-old guy with no injury history. Not a good comparison.
My concern with Simmons is that he doesn't like the physicality of playing near the LOS. He likes to hit, but maybe doesn't like to get hit? Hence his desire to play only safety?
A 7th for Simmons is worth it, and am surprised others weren't interested. A late third? Not so much. Maybe this was the former Carolina front office connection. But it does seem weird no one would offer more than a mid to late 7th.
Just saying.
did they get what they paid for with the other isaiah (hodgins) last year?
how many other teams passed on him twice? oh all of them.
Just saying.
Not all GMs and coach is staffs are created equal. We just spent years with Dave Gettleman paying a premium to acquire players like Alec Ogletree (for two picks) or Leonard Williams (bought high, even if he panned out), and defensive coordinators who routinely had players underachieving.
Quality front offices and coaches aren't dime-a-dozen. By no means is there a guarantee that Simmons will be effective in Blue, but he has the tools and the trade carries next to 0 risk. I am cautiously willing to give Schoen and Daboll/Wink the benefit of the doubt...
Odd move by the Cardinals but great for the Giants. If Simmons plays
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
Here’s a little bit of what I was able to dig up on the #Giants new defensive toy Isaiah Simmons, for
@SNYtv
&
@SNYGiants
- Not much of a surprise #NYG went out and got him. Wink Martindale LOVED him coming out of Clemson. Seriously. Wink gave Simmons the highest grade of any player on his board in the 2020 draft. He thought he’d be a star in his defense. Simmons ended up going No. 8. The Ravens went with LB Patrick Queen. Wink now gets to show what he saw in him a few years later.
- From my understanding the Giants view Simmons as more LB than safety. That’s interesting because Simmons told the Cardinals he doesn’t want to play LB — he’s a safety. The problem: He’s a very bad safety. He has a 28.0 PFF grade in that role this year. Simmons’ PFF regular season grades during his career (as LB) have been 59.9, 51.1 & 67.9. He did show some promise as a rusher last year — 83.5 mark, 4 sacks.
- Everything I’ve heard about Simmons is that, while labeled a tweener, he’s more than capable of playing LB on an every-down basis. He has all the talent in the world and is a ridiculous athlete. He just needs to want it — a problem at times in Arizona. The other issue in Arz, I was told, lack-of physicality.
- The one thing that’s been stressed to me is that if anyone can find a way to motivate & get Simmons to work .. it’s Wink. Not just because he loved him coming out but because he’s tremendous at identifying a player’s skill set, then putting them in a position where that skill set can shine. Highlight strengths, mask weaknesses. Simmons can rush (Wink will use him there) & is a good rover. That’s what Giants will have him do. Think a suped-up Landon Collins from a year ago.
- There’s a reason the Giants were able to get Simmons for what they did. There are very real concerns with his ability to be a good football player. But … who cares?! Joe Schoen gave up a seventh rounder. It’s the ultimate low risk, high reward addition. If it works … great. If it doesn’t … you lost a seventh rounder.
It will come down to match ups. If its a passing, wide open offense, then he can play there with Okerkee being the thumper guy. If its Tenn, and you know Henry will be banging away, then maybe McFadden plays more. Wink is all about situations
Sure, but I don’t think we’ll see Simmons on the field for 1st & 10 even if the other team is in 11 personnel (unless numbers show they’re much more likely to pass). He’s a guy who’s going to be on the field for whatever the matchup and down/distance dictates is likely to be a “passing down”.
But the word out of Arizona on him has always been muted at best. He’s had a lousy pre-season, and that’s not a good thing.
I really liked him out of college, but I’m not holding my breath right now: he hasn’t shown that he is a difference maker in the NFL, and it’s not fair to expect him to suddenly be the next coming of LT all of a sudden.
I’m rooting for him, but I’m also setting the bar low.
There were certainly a lot of rumblings about Simmons slipping in his performance. Of course, who the hell knows what's going on in Arizona with such a young, unproven coaching staff in place now.
But it still boils down to this - it's a low-risk investment, right? And maybe a change of scenery will bring out more of his upside.
Puts this defense over the top. We will compete now with the Eagles and 49rs, and Cowboys. This guy fits into Winks system like a fucking glove. Think about 3rd down alone. Williams, Dexter, Thibodeaux, Ojulari, Okereke, Simmons, Hawkins, Banks, Jackson, Pinnock, McKinney. Look at the size and speed. Wink is going to have a lot of fun.
Players like Simmons are definitely affected by team culture. Arizona to my knowledge wasnt really a good place for that. For the first time in years we have a team culture that people want to be a part of(recent Gronkowski interview). Darren Waller looks like an All Pro again and happy on this team. I am excited to see where this is all headed.
as wildcards and jokers - he did this in Baltimore. I distinctly remember him using one time a very undersized player at the DE position!
When we resigned Landon Collins last year, I had that in mind.
With Simmons - this is the perfect guy to do this with.
How effective it will be remains to be seen, but this is a good gamble IMO.
HOWEVER - going thru the thread it seems he'll play exclusively at ILB.
Is he big enough to play there? How does a guy play the slot corner and also play inside LB?
I guess the days of Harry Carson in the NFL are long gone lol
I don't think anyone can plug a player into an exclusive role in this defense. I feel pretty confident that we won't see Dexter Lawrence roaming the back end or playing boundary corner, but for players like Simmons (and really the entire LB corps), there are times when they'll follow their assignment into the slot, or they'll rush off the edge, or they'll have traditional gap assignments in the middle. There really isn't an exclusively ILB sort of role in Wink's scheme, so Simmons will be asked to perform versatile tasks regardless; it's exciting because his physical profile seems really well suited for that.
...I feel like teams that acquire a guy with late round capital via the draft or trade often benefit from a strange confluence of events, where one or more teams that might ordinarily place a higher round value on a player don't pull the trigger because of other roster or financial considerations. Perhaps that what happens here.
I agree with this perspective.
Also think timing is important here. JS pounced when most FOs are preoccupied with next Tuesday cuts and how to juggle the players/positions they have and were looking post-cutdown day.
Wink (and JS) has to feel good about his odds with IS and scheming around his strengths.
Here is link to IS' 40 at the Combine: https://twitter.com/i/status/1694719378774954038
is interesting that the Giants official press release is calling Simmons a "safety".
Yeah I'm really scratching my head. Seems an odd signing to me, but WTH do I know? lol
Why does it seem odd? Wink had him rated as the best defensive player in the draft three years ago. They got him for a 7th rounder and he fills a need.
Because of the safety designation mostly, and he's a tweener that never really seemed to find a place on the Cards. I trust Wink has plans for him, and it's exciting... but I was already worried about losing one of the safeties (i.e. Owens). Just scratching my head on how Wink sees him as a piece in the defense. Not saying he isn't a good add, I just figured any trade we made would be for true edge or swing tackle.
Someone is getting cut that would have made the team
I posted just last week that Isiah Simmons could be a great fit for Wink Martindale.
So, I am going to repeat what I've been saying for a long time:
Joe Schoen will turn out to be a better GM than Howie Roseman.
You'll see. I think I was the first person on here accused of being a "Joe Schoen fanboy," to which I replied, "Absolutely!"
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
That's what I was saying: the Cardinals don't know how to use him.
And they gave him up for a 7th? They're even bigger mugs.
Just saying.
Your logic only holds if all 32 NFL organisations are equally competent/incompetent.
They're not.
We got a steal.
and I was already very impressed with GM Stud Joe Schoen (GMSJS), but the hits just keep coming! Getting Simmons for a 7th?! And having Wink to scheme for him?! The future just keeps getting brighter. We're going to surprise the cowpies soon!
I posted just last week that Isiah Simmons could be a great fit for Wink Martindale.
So, I am going to repeat what I've been saying for a long time:
Joe Schoen will turn out to be a better GM than Howie Roseman.
You'll see. I think I was the first person on here accused of being a "Joe Schoen fanboy," to which I replied, "Absolutely!"
I'm hard pressed to think of a bad decision he's made. To be fair, it's still early in his tenure, and I suppose a lot depends on Jones' performance.
I am hopeful that he earns lots of defensive snaps...
Just saying.
Your logic only holds if all 32 NFL organisations are equally competent/incompetent.
They're not.
We got a steal.
The Jets are evidence of this fact based on cutting Pinnock and expecting him to make it to their PS last year. And the Cardinals are a train wreck.
And the Giants front office was clearly not competent previously.
Simmons can run with any TE out there which has been an Achilles heel for this team for too long.
Players like this is what keeps Wink that make Wink the coach he is. You know he will be up late for the next 2 weeks building schemes to get this guy in the right position to make plays.
He apparently excelled at covering TEs in AZ but struggled against smaller quicker targets.
Pretty sure that's wrong. Looks like $1.01MM, which matches Stapleton's tweet.
I was wondering that as well. Are we on the hook for the 2.4M roster bonus?
It depends on when the roster bonus was due. If it was due at the start of the league year, it's already been paid and the Giants aren't on the hook. If it's due on cut down day, then the Giants will be on the hook (unless the Cards agreed to pick up a portion of it).
p.s.--The $3.4M cap hit could be the reason the Cardinals were only able to get a 7th round pick for him.
Having a 6'4'', 238 pound player (and he looks lankier than that) covering quick guys is just stupid.
remember how bad corey webster looked before spags let him play man to man?
lawrence never looked "bad" but he looked pretty different at nose last year, and playing shaded a few feet differently is seemingly a very minor difference compared to a true position change. last may lawrence's 5yo wasn't a lock to get picked up.
Just saying.
I'm going to have to disagree on that Milton. You don't get what you pay for in the NFL. See Waller and a hundred other guys.
Wink doesn't have a monopoly on imagination but he does have the most blitz heavy defense in the league, with I believe the highest distribution between positions, even without the players to maximize that philosophy.
Also for this season Arizona has perhaps the worst DL in the league, having lost 3 key players without replacement. Simmons wasn't going to do shit for them this season.
Nick Falato
@nickfalato
a 25 y/o athlete on a positionless defense that frequently schemes free rushers and 1v1 matchups...crowding the LOS with a player like Simmons - who can rush, man-up, or drop to deep zones - is a valuable asset for Wink.
His versatility will keep OFF guessing...I expect him to have a role on passing situations and in lighter personnel groupings (big dime, quarter)...If he can develop at LB, that's a grand slam...but for now, a role on third down is excellent
That's worth a 7th. That's what he would be as a UFA because of his raw skills and the fact that he's played for multiple DCs on a sinking ship franchise and his positional ambiguity. We will get first-hand knowledge if he's a fit here. If he isn't? Then you cost yourself a 7th. If he is and has a good year? Then you have two options - let him walk for a comp pick greater than that 7th (I don't think Giants will be that active outside UFA next year) or you have a low risk free agent acquisition because you know the piece fits. The biggest risk with a lot of UFAs is that you don't really know how they'll mesh with the team or fit in your scheme. They'll know here.
This is a good move, regardless of whether he hits the upside case or not.
Dan Schneier
@DanSchneierNFL
The #Giants trade a 2024 7th-rd pick for LB Isaiah Simmons per
@AdamSchefter
What an incredibly fun move. Simmons hasn't worked out in a few different systems with ARI, but now Wink Martindale gets a chance to mold him.
He's immediately the most athletic LB on the Giants.
He can help in subpackages. He can be used in coverage in specific matchups, freeing up Xavier McKinney (move another chess piece).
Wink played more quarter & dime than any DC last year & I imagine he'll use Simmons as a quasi-LB/S type that can fit into these subs early on.
Absolutely LOVE this aggressive move by Schoen.
RE: This is essentially a 1yr prove-it for 1 yr/1m
That's worth a 7th. That's what he would be as a UFA because of his raw skills and the fact that he's played for multiple DCs on a sinking ship franchise and his positional ambiguity. We will get first-hand knowledge if he's a fit here. If he isn't? Then you cost yourself a 7th. If he is and has a good year? Then you have two options - let him walk for a comp pick greater than that 7th (I don't think Giants will be that active outside UFA next year) or you have a low risk free agent acquisition because you know the piece fits. The biggest risk with a lot of UFAs is that you don't really know how they'll mesh with the team or fit in your scheme. They'll know here.
This is a good move, regardless of whether he hits the upside case or not.
Agree. But Schoen has done pretty well with 7th round picks. I hope we can get that back.
This defense is going to be a pass rushing nightmare for teams now
Just saying.
You'd probably be surprised at how incapable NFL front offices are. I wouldn't bat an eyelash if it turned Schoen was one of the few people who even bothered to pick up the phone and inquire.
RE: RE: This is essentially a 1yr prove-it for 1 yr/1m
That's worth a 7th. That's what he would be as a UFA because of his raw skills and the fact that he's played for multiple DCs on a sinking ship franchise and his positional ambiguity. We will get first-hand knowledge if he's a fit here. If he isn't? Then you cost yourself a 7th. If he is and has a good year? Then you have two options - let him walk for a comp pick greater than that 7th (I don't think Giants will be that active outside UFA next year) or you have a low risk free agent acquisition because you know the piece fits. The biggest risk with a lot of UFAs is that you don't really know how they'll mesh with the team or fit in your scheme. They'll know here.
This is a good move, regardless of whether he hits the upside case or not.
Agree. But Schoen has done pretty well with 7th round picks. I hope we can get that back.
But this will be Mr. Irrelevant this year so just one spot away from UDFA :)
RE: RE: This is essentially a 1yr prove-it for 1 yr/1m
That's worth a 7th. That's what he would be as a UFA because of his raw skills and the fact that he's played for multiple DCs on a sinking ship franchise and his positional ambiguity. We will get first-hand knowledge if he's a fit here. If he isn't? Then you cost yourself a 7th. If he is and has a good year? Then you have two options - let him walk for a comp pick greater than that 7th (I don't think Giants will be that active outside UFA next year) or you have a low risk free agent acquisition because you know the piece fits. The biggest risk with a lot of UFAs is that you don't really know how they'll mesh with the team or fit in your scheme. They'll know here.
This is a good move, regardless of whether he hits the upside case or not.
Agree. But Schoen has done pretty well with 7th round picks. I hope we can get that back.
this past offseason a 1 year 4m contract would have qualified for a 6th round comp pick.
that's a pretty low bar for simmons to hit to actually bring back a higher draft pick than the one they just gave up (albeit 1 year deferred).
otc valued his on-field performance last year at 8m btw, which was the cap number the cardinals brought him into camp at.
Haha, I just happened to refresh X and the Schefter had just X'd it.
Yes.
Simmons has a bust stigma, but had a good year for Cards last season and graded out well for PFF
Confusing move by AZ, but new regime that probably didn’t see him as a fit.
This is what good GM’s do…they take advantage of distinction in other franchises (Waller and now Simmons)
Chess piece. Line him up all over the place. Don't pigeonhole him into one position. Move him around. But he should be one of the 11 players on defense to start.
Definition of a Swiss Army knife for the defense
If Simmons gets cut and the Giants still need to give up the pick, I make this trade 10 times out of 10.
2022: 897 snaps (17 games)
• 409 at slot corner (46%)
• 407 in the box/d-line (45%)
• 53 at free safety (6%)
2021: 1086 snaps (17 games)
• 161 at slot corner (15%)
• 820 in the box/d-line (76%)
• 22 at wide corner (2%)
More excellent work by this FO.
Yes!
It is Wink's defense -
Article 3 days ago about the team's frustration - ( New Window )
The Cards are in rebuild mode for sure, they are stockpiling picks for next year. They now have 10 picks, I believe:
two firsts
a second
two thirds
a fourth
two fifths
two sevenths
Nice to see a GM not sitting pat on hands.
now for the love of god put the man on the edge and let him eat.
wow this is my favorite offseason in team history. i love joe schoen.
As long as NYG is getting him for a future 7th, what the hell.
PFF grades:
2020: 59.9
2021: 51.0
2022: 67.9
The Cards are in rebuild mode for sure, they are stockpiling picks for next year. They now have 10 picks, I believe:
two firsts
a second
two thirds
a fourth
two fifths
two sevenths
I like the fact that it seems Schoen is picking apart turd orgs.
shyster, too many AO physique types at ER? Athletic but not good edge setters?
For a 7th? Wow.
Simmons - ( New Window )
Yes, he definitely shows some potential
What LB/S that was on the bubble just lost their job with this move?
I would think his size speed combo at the very least gives us depth behind guys who may not be much in coverage- McFadden and Beavers.
hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped.
i think this is like when arizona gave up on hasaan reddick, except simmons is more explosive.
the case for trading for isaiah simmons - ( New Window )
Definition of a Swiss Army knife for the defense
In the box 3rd safety (like Collins a few years back). But he CAN cover tight ends. He can also play edge, freeing up KT to line up anywhere along the front. Gives Martindale all kinds of flexibility.
Now, what's the cap implication?
This trade is the epitome of a low-risk, high-reward trade. Another excellent job by Schoen.
What LB/S that was on the bubble just lost their job with this move?
i would say ximines or bobby mccain or both?
Quote:
linebacker ?
Yes.
Ha! My thought exactly. Wink has to be fired up this morning. Hope he's having decaf.
Quote:
but went heavily negative on Simmons because of his physique....
shyster, too many AO physique types at ER? Athletic but not good edge setters?
Too tall to have the agility of a premium cover guy and not stout enough to be a premium LB.
But that was in the context of whether he was worth a top 5 or top 10 overall pick.
For a seventh, fine and dandy.
Amazing what a change of scenery can do. Let's hope!
Seems to be good value too. Agree we are loaded at Safety so he probably fits with the ILB's. Wink likes speed at that position, I believe Simmons has that.
Wow - 7th round pick
Could be the end of Ximines
Also nice to have someone that can man up on a TE.
Link - ( New Window )
Well, hard not to get excited after watching that... lol. So curious to see what Wink has in mind for him. And what bubble player gets whacked.
It's like Schoen is channeling Eagles-trading-3rd-string-QB energy.
Here are his stats:
Link. - ( New Window )
Wink loves getting to the passer
If Simmons gets cut and the Giants still need to give up the pick, I make this trade 10 times out of 10.
People were pissed at trading a 4th for Alec Ogletree. No one will be pissed at trading a 7th for Simmons.
Link - ( New Window )
F’ing Schoen. Love this guy.
Simmons played at Clemson and drafted in 2020 so he was Dex’s teammate at Clemson, right? I assume Dex will be a positive influence on Simmons.
A positionless player for a positionless defense!
But that was in the context of whether he was worth a top 5 or top 10 overall pick.
For a seventh, fine and dandy.
Got it and agree, esp. on the not stout enough.
Between Wink and Schoen, they'll figure out his optimal use.
This coaching/front office are proving to be really thoughtful and smart, in our opinions lol
now for the love of god put the man on the edge and let him eat.
wow this is my favorite offseason in team history. i love joe schoen.
@art_stapleton
The Cardinals declined Isaiah Simmons' 5th year option, so the Giants will pay him around the league minimum this season ... for a 7th round pick.
hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped.
i think this is like when arizona gave up on hasaan reddick, except simmons is more explosive. the case for trading for isaiah simmons - ( New Window )
Nice work. Mic drop.
That franchise is a disaster
Good point.
Wink loves getting to the passer
https://www.revengeofthebirds.com/2023/8/21/23840047/isaiah-simmons-not-at-fault-for-mahomes-td-pass-to-watson - ( New Window )
Maybe Ximenes? They have Ward, who's better on the edge than Ximenes (gets washed out too often) and not that great getting to the QB. Your performance may vary
hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped.
i think this is like when arizona gave up on hasaan reddick, except simmons is more explosive. the case for trading for isaiah simmons - ( New Window )
RAS al Ghul for the win!
Simmons played at Clemson and drafted in 2020 so he was Dex’s teammate at Clemson, right? I assume Dex will be a positive influence on Simmons.
A positionless player for a positionless defense!
-add depth to slot corner
-add depth to Edge
-add depth to inside LB
-add depth to safety
for a 7th?? Holy Smokes!
Simmons is an upgraded version
Quote:
i have been a fan of his since his draft year. i thought he was going to do what parsons has done in the NFL, and it surprises me to this day nobody has put him on the edge and just cut him loose.
hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped.
i think this is like when arizona gave up on hasaan reddick, except simmons is more explosive. the case for trading for isaiah simmons - ( New Window )
RAS al Ghul for the win!
Sy’56 had him at 89. If he plays at 80,…..my oh my!
I think they’ll let him loose of responsibility and cover with another down low S.
@DeAndreHopkins
The Giants just got a steal in @isaiahsimmons25, 7th rounder 🤣🤣
First of all, it's "ingrate." Second, we are competing this year, not three years from now.
Quote:
Dude. We gave up a 7th?!?! We need all the draft capitassets we have. We are rebuilding and 3 years out from competing. Imgrate!
First of all, it's "ingrate." Second, we are competing this year, not three years from now.
He was being facetious, my man
Quote:
Dude. We gave up a 7th?!?! We need all the draft capitassets we have. We are rebuilding and 3 years out from competing. Imgrate!
First of all, it's "ingrate." Second, we are competing this year, not three years from now.
I think the original post was sarcasm.
@art_stapleton
hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped. ...( New Window )....
I thought it might have been Y28, but that thread cite says otherwise. Well done, Eric
Wink says ‘positionless defense’ all the time, so the specific position is less important that his situational value
Quote:
Dude. We gave up a 7th?!?! We need all the draft capitassets we have. We are rebuilding and 3 years out from competing. Imgrate!
First of all, it's "ingrate." Second, we are competing this year, not three years from now.
First of all it is sarcasm. Second, it is sarcasm.
This is definitely a gamble (flier) worth taking. Flier vs. 7th round. But, we are not going to pick up his option (will we renegotiate with him?!?) so this is basically a rental.
My guess Ximines or a backup ILB
Assume Wink will use him at LB to be rangy to the sidelines and coming forward on frequent blitzes. Would rather him coming forward versus being in secondary/safety hybrid roles.
I posted it in this thread at 10:53 AM
No one. We had an empty roster spot from waiving Rodarious Williams
Doug Analytics
@Doug_Analytics
·
20m
Isaiah Simmons reached a top speed of 20.68 mph on this play, per NGS.
It was the fastest recorded speed for a LB ball-carrier all season.
Pick 6 - ( New Window )
@AlexWilsonESM
The Giants' projected starting 11 on defense:
CB: Deonte Banks
CB: Tre Hawkins
CB: Adoree Jackson
OLB: Kayvon
OLB: Ojulari
DE: Leonard Williams
DT: Dexter Lawrence
LB: Bobby Okereke
LB: Isaiah Simmons
SS: Jason Pinnock
FS: Xavier McKinney
Safe to say... IM HYPED.
Really liked him coming out of college.the big ? about Simmons is what position he should play
He'll be blitzing plenty. So will Okereke.
Yup, I think it’s fair to say they seem a bit underwhelmed by all the ILBs not named Okereke. It’s also tough to hold roster spots for 2 core special teamers like Brown and Coughlin
wink has blitzed his ILB's a lot, it was maybe what mcfadden was best at, so i think it's safe to say simmons will be going after the QB more this year than any other.
whether or not they put him on the edge at all im not sure but i hope they do. that was what unlocked reddick. and obviously was a great move for parsons even though he didnt do it in college.
Signing Bonus Amortization: $3,147,101
Roster Bonus (Paid in July): $2,417,826
Base Salary (paid in-season): $1,010,000
The Giants only pay the salary, which is the minimum for a fourth-year player regardless of draft status. The rest is dead money for Arizona.
@art_stapleton
wow...how does a player than long and lean not get chewed up in the backwash at ILB, unless it's strictly to blitz?
I'll leave it to Wink.
@AlexWilsonESM
The Giants' projected starting 11 on defense:
CB: Deonte Banks
CB: Tre Hawkins
CB: Adoree Jackson
OLB: Kayvon
OLB: Ojulari
DE: Leonard Williams
DT: Dexter Lawrence
LB: Bobby Okereke
LB: Isaiah Simmons
SS: Jason Pinnock
FS: Xavier McKinney
Safe to say... IM HYPED.
I think McFadden starts, Simmons on pass packages (a Landon Collins type role). I think Collins played like a 3rd of the plays (I may be wrong but close).
Quote:
Holmes?
No one. We had an empty roster spot from waiving Rodarious Williams
I assume it is meant for the final 53
Quote:
original analysis on Simmons?
I posted it in this thread at 10:53 AM
Thanks found it...
there was one particular comment I found interest...
"if you put him in a tradition role he will more like a Day 2 guy "
and this is probably what happened.. People sticking him in a traditional role instead of moving him around...
Quote:
Dude. We gave up a 7th?!?! We need all the draft capitassets we have. We are rebuilding and 3 years out from competing. Imgrate!
First of all, it's "ingrate." Second, we are competing this year, not three years from now.
Clearly Wink wanted him; it's easy to see why in his defense. AZ may have been having a fish climb a tree with too many WR coverage assignments (whether he wanted that or not).
Kayvon--22
Banks--22
Azeez--23
Hawkins--23
Pinnock--24
McKinney--24
Dex--25
Simmons--25
Linked earlier in the thread.
Rereading Sy gave me wood.
Wanted this guy in the draft. Still think he can be special with the right coaching.
Despite what Art said on Twitter, I think cap hit will be $3.4MM (salary + roster) unless AZ takes back some cap hit.
With the right coaching the ceiling for Simmons is so high. Plus according to Sy he is a hard worker and smart. It is almost impossible for him to actually reach my expectations at this point. I think my mid year he could be the second best player on this defense. I know. Insane.
Players like this is what keeps Wink that make Wink the coach he is. You know he will be up late for the next 2 weeks building schemes to get this guy in the right position to make plays.
Then read his scouting report from Zierlien.
A hybrid role in a "positionless" defense like Wink's seems to be the ideal fit for him. He's made plays with his hand on the ground, in the run game and in coverage. Properly deployed (e.g., not in a traditional LB or S role) I think he can be a weapon.
For a 7th, a low-risk acquisition and, if I understand the implications correctly, only ~$3.5m hit since AZ is on the hook for his prorated SB. Love it.
that is tangible the value of good coaching.
whatever he produces on the field this year
+ whatever contract / comp pick he gets next year
= coaching war
Assume Wink will use him at LB to be rangy to the sidelines and coming forward on frequent blitzes. Would rather him coming forward versus being in secondary/safety hybrid roles.
Micah Parsons lines up on the edge 80% of the time.
Quote:
Holmes?
No one. We had an empty roster spot from waiving Rodarious Williams
Right. Forgot about that move.
That means one of the ILBs is getting cut most likely. It also means Schoen is looking for a guard because he has already shown the desire to trade draft picks (mostly lower rounds) to improve the roster
that is tangible the value of good coaching.
whatever he produces on the field this year
+ whatever contract / comp pick he gets next year
= coaching war
Great point
that is tangible the value of good coaching.
whatever he produces on the field this year
+ whatever contract / comp pick he gets next year
= coaching war
That's what I said. Imagine getting him for a 7th and him doing well? Win-win. You either get a higher pick for him 4th or 5th or whatever (I don't expect the Giants to be huge players in FA going forward), or you re-sign him.
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
wow...how does a player than long and lean not get chewed up in the backwash at ILB, unless it's strictly to blitz?
I'll leave it to Wink.
Martindale's defense is constantly moving players around..and yes, Simmons was a fantastic blitzer...I'd expect him to be used in that role quite a bit.
It's been mentioned a couple of times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzmdjOd0GMc - ( New Window )
Quote:
and cut him loose. He won't hold up there with his size.
Assume Wink will use him at LB to be rangy to the sidelines and coming forward on frequent blitzes. Would rather him coming forward versus being in secondary/safety hybrid roles.
Micah Parsons lines up on the edge 80% of the time.
reddick too. simmons has natural pass rush ability bending around the edge too. again i dont know how someone hasnt tried this just because of how obvious it is and how valuable pass rushers are.
hopefully today is the day that changes. could not be more pumped.
i think this is like when arizona gave up on hasaan reddick, except simmons is more explosive. the case for trading for isaiah simmons - ( New Window )
Thank you. Good stuff Eric. I saw this post by Y28 there too:
Y28 : mute : 5/3/2023 1:07 pm : link
could use another LB.
I have previously suggested Rashaan Evans, and now we see that Patrick Queen could be available (he typed "Sheesh !!" when the Ravens drafted a Day Two linebacker Friday and then deleted anything Ravens related from his social media).
But looking at the Wink's D, I agree Simmons is the best LB fit.
An interesting point, Simmons is represented by David Mulugheta at Athletes First. Mulugheta was recently involved in Daniel Jones switching agents and getting his long term deal with the Giants.
As far as compensation, I think it would cost a 2024 4th rounder.
It you look at LBs drafted in the 1st round in the past few years, it often has much more to do with the 5th year cost than it does with the players ability and team contribution.
Simmons would have cost the Cardinals over $12 mil in his 5th had the option been accepted. This is why you don't draft a linebacker in Round One.
@GiantInsider
·
55m
Simmons played 409 snaps in slot last season, 297 in box, 28 at corner, 53 free safety, 110 on D-line. Gets a fresh start in Wink’s system #NYGiants
Simmons will probably play almost exclusively at LB (both pass rusher and ILB) unless there are a lot of injuries in the secondary
@art_stapleton
·
51m
Interesting that the reporter is hearing ILB. That's Wink's bread and butter position.
We'll learn more shortly.
My first thought too.
@JordanRaanan
·
38m
The Giants plan to use Isaiah Simmons as a linebacker. He's bounced around between linebacker and safety in Arizona.
As one NFL executive told me: "Perfect project for Wink." #Giants #Cardinals
Wink loves getting to the passer
I started a thread about him last week, saying he looked lousy at deep safety.
@DeAndreHopkins
·
39m
The Giants just got a steal in
@isaiahsimmons25
, 7th rounder 🤣🤣
Quote:
is most likely not to make the 53 because of the acquisition of Simmons?
Maybe Ximenes? They have Ward, who's better on the edge than Ximenes (gets washed out too often) and not that great getting to the QB. Your performance may vary
There was some speculation/discussion here and on social about a Day 3 pick for Simmons back in March, better late than never.
Quote:
is most likely not to make the 53 because of the acquisition of Simmons?
Maybe Ximenes? They have Ward, who's better on the edge than Ximenes (gets washed out too often) and not that great getting to the QB. Your performance may vary
Outside of Azeez, Thibs and Ward, does it really matter who they cut at Edge? They're all JAGs
Yes, he has said this a few times.
Giants have the potential imv to have a outstanding DL.
Lot of potential with speed behind it.
Quote:
Mentioning Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins role that we saw last season? He’s perfect for that role. A huge upgrade on both guys.
My first thought too.
julian love also played a lot of his snaps in the box, slot, and even some on the edge.
here was simmons usage last year:
here was loves:
this roster was searching for a slot defender, 3rd edge rusher, and ILB depth. they just got all 3 with 1 move.
honestly im still kind of floored they pulled this off. perfect move.
Quote:
In comment 16181385 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
is most likely not to make the 53 because of the acquisition of Simmons?
Maybe Ximenes? They have Ward, who's better on the edge than Ximenes (gets washed out too often) and not that great getting to the QB. Your performance may vary
Outside of Azeez, Thibs and Ward, does it really matter who they cut at Edge? They're all JAGs
lol when average people mention high octane athletes as just a guy. How ironic
And Banks, Hawkins, Okereke & Simmons is a massive infusion defensively.
They match up better athletically with PHI and DAL now.
it's just over 3m. if they are planning to cut holmes it's only a net of 1m difference, if they are planning to keep holmes then they probably need to make a move.
Someone absolutely did just recently. I do think it was Y28, and he wrote a good rationale for it as well.
Lawrence got a firsthand look at Simmons' unique versatility and freakish athleticism. At Clemson, Simmons' numerous roles included outside linebacker, rushing the passer, covering the slot, and dropping back into coverage as a deep-half-safety.
“His skill set is rare to come by," Lawrence opined. "Having him around would be great in a lot of different ways. His ability to rush the passer and drop back in coverage would give our defense a boost in both areas where he excels.”
Dexter Lawrence II on Isaiah Simmons: "His skill set is rare to come by." - ( New Window )
And Banks, Hawkins, Okereke & Simmons is a massive infusion defensively.
They match up better athletically with PHI and DAL now.
The line of scrimmage is the big concern with the Giants OL vs. the DL of those two. Giants DL depth is much improved.
Just saying.
Quote:
In comment 16181418 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16181385 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
is most likely not to make the 53 because of the acquisition of Simmons?
Maybe Ximenes? They have Ward, who's better on the edge than Ximenes (gets washed out too often) and not that great getting to the QB. Your performance may vary
Outside of Azeez, Thibs and Ward, does it really matter who they cut at Edge? They're all JAGs
lol when average people mention high octane athletes as just a guy. How ironic
yeah, I see what you mean. I guess none of us should be commenting on Pro players in any sport.
Doug Analytics
@Doug_Analytics
·
20m
Isaiah Simmons reached a top speed of 20.68 mph on this play, per NGS.
It was the fastest recorded speed for a LB ball-carrier all season. Pick 6 - ( New Window )
I'm just using this as an excuse to post a gif of the interception in the following series
When Reddick left Arizona, he has absolutely thrived. He was a monster for the Eagles last year. We could see something similar with Simmons.
Just don’t pigeonhole him. He’s a chess piece. Call it STAR, JOKER, whatever. Move him around. Let him cover the Goederts of the world. Let him cover the RBs out of the backfield. Blitz him inside and out. Use him in a variety of ways. He’s a special athlete.
When we resigned Landon Collins last year, I had that in mind.
With Simmons - this is the perfect guy to do this with.
How effective it will be remains to be seen, but this is a good gamble IMO.
When we resigned Landon Collins last year, I had that in mind.
With Simmons - this is the perfect guy to do this with.
How effective it will be remains to be seen, but this is a good gamble IMO.
HOWEVER - going thru the thread it seems he'll play exclusively at ILB.
Is he big enough to play there? How does a guy play the slot corner and also play inside LB?
I guess the days of Harry Carson in the NFL are long gone lol
I guarantee he does not simply play ILB. Wink will move him all over the field.
Just saying.
You mean like when the Giants acquired Darren Waller for a late 3rd round pick?
Quote:
as wildcards and jokers - he did this in Baltimore. I distinctly remember him using one time a very undersized player at the DE position!
When we resigned Landon Collins last year, I had that in mind.
With Simmons - this is the perfect guy to do this with.
How effective it will be remains to be seen, but this is a good gamble IMO.
HOWEVER - going thru the thread it seems he'll play exclusively at ILB.
Is he big enough to play there? How does a guy play the slot corner and also play inside LB?
I guess the days of Harry Carson in the NFL are long gone lol
It will come down to match ups. If its a passing, wide open offense, then he can play there with Okerkee being the thumper guy. If its Tenn, and you know Henry will be banging away, then maybe McFadden plays more. Wink is all about situations
Obviously, getting him for a 7th is a gift, but using him at safety would have been superfluous.
In comment 16181458 JoeyBigBlue said: Quote:
Mentioning Tony Jefferson, Landon Collins role that we saw last season? He’s perfect for that role. A huge upgrade on both guys. ///////
My first thought too. ////////////
julian love also played a lot of his snaps in the box, slot, and even some on the edge.
here was simmons usage last year:
here was loves:
this roster was searching for a slot defender, 3rd edge rusher, and ILB depth. they just got all 3 with 1 move.
honestly im still kind of floored they pulled this off. perfect move.
Great analysis, Eric, Joey, shock
We may not have a great season, but it won't be because our guys are old and slow.
Quote:
Just saying.
You mean like when the Giants acquired Darren Waller for a late 3rd round pick?
Bingo
Even if Simmons just comes in on third downs to start with, he could add a lot of value given his skillset.
This one just has more draft hype
Just saying.
I feel like teams that acquire a guy with late round capital via the draft or trade often benefit from a strange confluence of events, where one or more teams that might ordinarily place a higher round value on a player don't pull the trigger because of other roster or financial considerations. Perhaps that what happens here.
I really liked him out of college, but I’m not holding my breath right now: he hasn’t shown that he is a difference maker in the NFL, and it’s not fair to expect him to suddenly be the next coming of LT all of a sudden.
I’m rooting for him, but I’m also setting the bar low.
I have no idea if Simmons is some final piece - hoping the change of scenery theory can be applied here - but I agree there are enough parts here to compete for a spot in the NFCC.
Just saying.
He is also on the last year of his contract. No one us going to give a ton up for that. Especially when he is a player that probably hasn't been used correctly. He has a chance to be special in this defense.
I really liked him out of college, but I’m not holding my breath right now: he hasn’t shown that he is a difference maker in the NFL, and it’s not fair to expect him to suddenly be the next coming of LT all of a sudden.
I’m rooting for him, but I’m also setting the bar low.
what was word out of arizona when they let hasaan reddick go to carolina on a 1 year?
Winks defense is actually perfect for him, he’s a really good blitzer, and in the run game having a big DL that can take on blocks will keep him clean and allow him to use his elite speed versus the run game.
He’s also a useful guy who can spy running QB’s the Giants will face this year (Hurts, Allen)
Just don’t put him in man coverage against a WR. Cardinals fans were really down on him this preseason because he got burnt by Rashee Rice. Of course he did - that’s on coaching and scheme, not player.
Quote:
In comment 16181588 Milton said:
Quote:
Just saying.
You mean like when the Giants acquired Darren Waller for a late 3rd round pick?
Bingo
My concern with Simmons is that he doesn't like the physicality of playing near the LOS. He likes to hit, but maybe doesn't like to get hit? Hence his desire to play only safety?
A 7th for Simmons is worth it, and am surprised others weren't interested. A late third? Not so much. Maybe this was the former Carolina front office connection. But it does seem weird no one would offer more than a mid to late 7th.
Just saying.
did they get what they paid for with the other isaiah (hodgins) last year?
how many other teams passed on him twice? oh all of them.
Just saying.
Not all GMs and coach is staffs are created equal. We just spent years with Dave Gettleman paying a premium to acquire players like Alec Ogletree (for two picks) or Leonard Williams (bought high, even if he panned out), and defensive coordinators who routinely had players underachieving.
Quality front offices and coaches aren't dime-a-dozen. By no means is there a guarantee that Simmons will be effective in Blue, but he has the tools and the trade carries next to 0 risk. I am cautiously willing to give Schoen and Daboll/Wink the benefit of the doubt...
If he plays mediocre like in the past, he could still be traded for a draft pick at the trading deadline and the Giants can recoup what they spent to get him.
I think the Giants are in close to the same position with Parris Campbell. Both 4th year players.
It will come down to match ups. If its a passing, wide open offense, then he can play there with Okerkee being the thumper guy. If its Tenn, and you know Henry will be banging away, then maybe McFadden plays more. Wink is all about situations
Sure, but I don’t think we’ll see Simmons on the field for 1st & 10 even if the other team is in 11 personnel (unless numbers show they’re much more likely to pass). He’s a guy who’s going to be on the field for whatever the matchup and down/distance dictates is likely to be a “passing down”.
Exactly what I felt was missing on this D.
Just speculation on my part, but player agents all talk. I have a strong feeling that yesterday afternoon McKinney learned that this move was happening-thus his tweet about being "under appreciated".
Quote:
In comment 16181558 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16181418 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16181385 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
is most likely not to make the 53 because of the acquisition of Simmons?
Maybe Ximenes? They have Ward, who's better on the edge than Ximenes (gets washed out too often) and not that great getting to the QB. Your performance may vary
Outside of Azeez, Thibs and Ward, does it really matter who they cut at Edge? They're all JAGs
lol when average people mention high octane athletes as just a guy. How ironic
yeah, I see what you mean. I guess none of us should be commenting on Pro players in any sport.
or just be more constructive in your criticism.
I really liked him out of college, but I’m not holding my breath right now: he hasn’t shown that he is a difference maker in the NFL, and it’s not fair to expect him to suddenly be the next coming of LT all of a sudden.
I’m rooting for him, but I’m also setting the bar low.
There were certainly a lot of rumblings about Simmons slipping in his performance. Of course, who the hell knows what's going on in Arizona with such a young, unproven coaching staff in place now.
But it still boils down to this - it's a low-risk investment, right? And maybe a change of scenery will bring out more of his upside.
you should leave the house more often ;)
@isaiahsimmons25
·
15m
Gods plan🙏🏾 let’s get to work!!
I wouldn't read too much into that.
The reporters have heard linebacker.
Yeah I'm really scratching my head. Seems an odd signing to me, but WTH do I know? lol
Quote:
is interesting that the Giants official press release is calling Simmons a "safety".
Yeah I'm really scratching my head. Seems an odd signing to me, but WTH do I know? lol
Why does it seem odd? Wink had him rated as the best defensive player in the draft three years ago. They got him for a 7th rounder and he fills a need.
i may need to put in a handle change request to 'in schoen i trust'.
Quote:
as wildcards and jokers - he did this in Baltimore. I distinctly remember him using one time a very undersized player at the DE position!
When we resigned Landon Collins last year, I had that in mind.
With Simmons - this is the perfect guy to do this with.
How effective it will be remains to be seen, but this is a good gamble IMO.
HOWEVER - going thru the thread it seems he'll play exclusively at ILB.
Is he big enough to play there? How does a guy play the slot corner and also play inside LB?
I guess the days of Harry Carson in the NFL are long gone lol
I don't think anyone can plug a player into an exclusive role in this defense. I feel pretty confident that we won't see Dexter Lawrence roaming the back end or playing boundary corner, but for players like Simmons (and really the entire LB corps), there are times when they'll follow their assignment into the slot, or they'll rush off the edge, or they'll have traditional gap assignments in the middle. There really isn't an exclusively ILB sort of role in Wink's scheme, so Simmons will be asked to perform versatile tasks regardless; it's exciting because his physical profile seems really well suited for that.
Quote:
Eric on Li nailed it.
i may need to put in a handle change request to 'in schoen i trust'.
As long as you respect JonC's claim to "The Reign of Schoen"
Do not overlook his relationship with Dex, the ability of this FO to identify talent that fits what the staff is looking for, and the staff's ability to coach up their players.
The play of Okereke is going to highly benefit from this acquisition. I loved Simmons coming out of Clemson.
What I wonder is who just lost their job.
Quote:
Pretty sure that's wrong. Looks like $1.01MM, which matches Stapleton's tweet.
I was wondering that as well. Are we on the hook for the 2.4M roster bonus?
Spotrac has the roster bonus as due at the start of training camp, so if that's correct, it's already been paid and therefore would remain on ARI's cap this year.
I agree with this perspective.
Also think timing is important here. JS pounced when most FOs are preoccupied with next Tuesday cuts and how to juggle the players/positions they have and were looking post-cutdown day.
Wink (and JS) has to feel good about his odds with IS and scheming around his strengths.
Here is link to IS' 40 at the Combine:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1694719378774954038
Quote:
In comment 16181708 Y28 said:
Quote:
is interesting that the Giants official press release is calling Simmons a "safety".
Yeah I'm really scratching my head. Seems an odd signing to me, but WTH do I know? lol
Why does it seem odd? Wink had him rated as the best defensive player in the draft three years ago. They got him for a 7th rounder and he fills a need.
Because of the safety designation mostly, and he's a tweener that never really seemed to find a place on the Cards. I trust Wink has plans for him, and it's exciting... but I was already worried about losing one of the safeties (i.e. Owens). Just scratching my head on how Wink sees him as a piece in the defense. Not saying he isn't a good add, I just figured any trade we made would be for true edge or swing tackle.
I think it's one of the ILBs who gets cut but would have made the team otherwise as a result of this trade.
So, I am going to repeat what I've been saying for a long time:
Joe Schoen will turn out to be a better GM than Howie Roseman.
You'll see. I think I was the first person on here accused of being a "Joe Schoen fanboy," to which I replied, "Absolutely!"
Simmons will obviously be "position-less" in this defense, but if you want to have some sort of defined role, think nickel linebacker/blitzer/coverage specialist.
Just saying.
I bet you are a hit at parties.
@art_stapleton
That's what I was saying: the Cardinals don't know how to use him.
And they gave him up for a 7th? They're even bigger mugs.
Just saying.
Your logic only holds if all 32 NFL organisations are equally competent/incompetent.
They're not.
We got a steal.
So, I am going to repeat what I've been saying for a long time:
Joe Schoen will turn out to be a better GM than Howie Roseman.
You'll see. I think I was the first person on here accused of being a "Joe Schoen fanboy," to which I replied, "Absolutely!"
I'm hard pressed to think of a bad decision he's made. To be fair, it's still early in his tenure, and I suppose a lot depends on Jones' performance.
Another role he could be a QB spy.
Either way, lots of upside!
But he might be our second best LB and our #1 Rover (should Wink employ one).
Quote:
31 teams have the same film on him as the Giants. Wink isn't the only defensive coordinator with imagination. If all Arizona could get for him was a 7th round pick, then that was all he was worth. If you think they just got a playmaking inside linebacker who will immediately race past McFadden and Beavers to become a starter in Wink's defense for the low, low price of a 7th round pick than why weren't other teams willing to offer just a little bit more (especially when it's obvious to the Cardinals that a 7th round pick from the Giants will likely be at the very end of the 7th round!).
Just saying.
Your logic only holds if all 32 NFL organisations are equally competent/incompetent.
They're not.
We got a steal.
The Jets are evidence of this fact based on cutting Pinnock and expecting him to make it to their PS last year. And the Cardinals are a train wreck.
And the Giants front office was clearly not competent previously.
I usually shy away from players like that, but I trust Wink.
Players like this is what keeps Wink that make Wink the coach he is. You know he will be up late for the next 2 weeks building schemes to get this guy in the right position to make plays.
He apparently excelled at covering TEs in AZ but struggled against smaller quicker targets.
Quote:
Pretty sure that's wrong. Looks like $1.01MM, which matches Stapleton's tweet.
I was wondering that as well. Are we on the hook for the 2.4M roster bonus?
p.s.--The $3.4M cap hit could be the reason the Cardinals were only able to get a 7th round pick for him.
remember how bad corey webster looked before spags let him play man to man?
lawrence never looked "bad" but he looked pretty different at nose last year, and playing shaded a few feet differently is seemingly a very minor difference compared to a true position change. last may lawrence's 5yo wasn't a lock to get picked up.
Lack of physicality noted.
Let's see how he does working for Wink.
Just saying.
I'm going to have to disagree on that Milton. You don't get what you pay for in the NFL. See Waller and a hundred other guys.
Wink doesn't have a monopoly on imagination but he does have the most blitz heavy defense in the league, with I believe the highest distribution between positions, even without the players to maximize that philosophy.
Also for this season Arizona has perhaps the worst DL in the league, having lost 3 key players without replacement. Simmons wasn't going to do shit for them this season.
I usually shy away from players like that, but I trust Wink.
And confusion, was out of position from what I read.
Let's hope the change of scenery theory works!
Yup. Easily explained: it's the Arizona Cardinals.
Either way, you don't become a unanimous All American, and winning the Butkus award, as a college junior by having poor effort.
@nickfalato
a 25 y/o athlete on a positionless defense that frequently schemes free rushers and 1v1 matchups...crowding the LOS with a player like Simmons - who can rush, man-up, or drop to deep zones - is a valuable asset for Wink.
His versatility will keep OFF guessing...I expect him to have a role on passing situations and in lighter personnel groupings (big dime, quarter)...If he can develop at LB, that's a grand slam...but for now, a role on third down is excellent
This is a good move, regardless of whether he hits the upside case or not.
@DanSchneierNFL
The #Giants trade a 2024 7th-rd pick for LB Isaiah Simmons per
@AdamSchefter
What an incredibly fun move. Simmons hasn't worked out in a few different systems with ARI, but now Wink Martindale gets a chance to mold him.
He's immediately the most athletic LB on the Giants.
He can help in subpackages. He can be used in coverage in specific matchups, freeing up Xavier McKinney (move another chess piece).
Wink played more quarter & dime than any DC last year & I imagine he'll use Simmons as a quasi-LB/S type that can fit into these subs early on.
Absolutely LOVE this aggressive move by Schoen.
This is a good move, regardless of whether he hits the upside case or not.
Agree. But Schoen has done pretty well with 7th round picks. I hope we can get that back.
He has INT's, PD's, Sacks and a solid # of tackles. And he was switching positions all the time.
Just saying.
You'd probably be surprised at how incapable NFL front offices are. I wouldn't bat an eyelash if it turned Schoen was one of the few people who even bothered to pick up the phone and inquire.
Quote:
That's worth a 7th. That's what he would be as a UFA because of his raw skills and the fact that he's played for multiple DCs on a sinking ship franchise and his positional ambiguity. We will get first-hand knowledge if he's a fit here. If he isn't? Then you cost yourself a 7th. If he is and has a good year? Then you have two options - let him walk for a comp pick greater than that 7th (I don't think Giants will be that active outside UFA next year) or you have a low risk free agent acquisition because you know the piece fits. The biggest risk with a lot of UFAs is that you don't really know how they'll mesh with the team or fit in your scheme. They'll know here.
This is a good move, regardless of whether he hits the upside case or not.
Agree. But Schoen has done pretty well with 7th round picks. I hope we can get that back.
But this will be Mr. Irrelevant this year so just one spot away from UDFA :)
Quote:
That's worth a 7th. That's what he would be as a UFA because of his raw skills and the fact that he's played for multiple DCs on a sinking ship franchise and his positional ambiguity. We will get first-hand knowledge if he's a fit here. If he isn't? Then you cost yourself a 7th. If he is and has a good year? Then you have two options - let him walk for a comp pick greater than that 7th (I don't think Giants will be that active outside UFA next year) or you have a low risk free agent acquisition because you know the piece fits. The biggest risk with a lot of UFAs is that you don't really know how they'll mesh with the team or fit in your scheme. They'll know here.
This is a good move, regardless of whether he hits the upside case or not.
Agree. But Schoen has done pretty well with 7th round picks. I hope we can get that back.
this past offseason a 1 year 4m contract would have qualified for a 6th round comp pick.
that's a pretty low bar for simmons to hit to actually bring back a higher draft pick than the one they just gave up (albeit 1 year deferred).
otc valued his on-field performance last year at 8m btw, which was the cap number the cardinals brought him into camp at.