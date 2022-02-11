The View from Arizona on the Simmons Trade.

Simmons not only really upgrades overall team speed on defense .... remember Wink has now repeatedly emphasized a defense can't be fast unless your middle linebackers are fast... but he probably becomes at least the 5th best pass rusher on this team. You can also match him up against big tight ends in coverage.
Fans who expect him to line up in a single position are going to be disappointed. "Why isn't Simmons starting?" But he's going to make an impact in a lot of different ways, especially against teams with mobile quarterbacks.
Wink will play him only for certain roles. Man Coverage LB, blitzer, possible QB spy. Used correctly he could be a good player. He does miss a lot of tackles, with his athleticism he does move well with jukes, needs to get in control when making tackles.
He wants to play Safety to play against smaller player. Little effort in fighting through OL blocks and he plays slow when he has to read a play. Needs to be put in position to be successful. Wink can do that.
BBI has its share of ill-informed posts, but this board is the National Academy of Sciences compared to the general population.
Social media really shines a light on how unintelligible and crazy our normal society is. Twitter, YouTube, Facebook - those definitely have a big share of knuckleheads. Reddit isn't as bad but a lot of times I just can't even bother reading threads or even a quarter of posts.
Their further thoughts on the obvious Hasson Reddick comparison.
transition to the NFL and bust … and there are players that are misused by teams but then go on to be resurrected and have good careers with new teams.
In this case I’m optimistic the Giants are getting a vg player, but time will tell.
We can only hope that Wink can unlock his potential
He is not a safety or ILB.
He is not a physical player at all.He also has less than average coverage skills.
Sure he is a athletic freak but for 3 years he has underperformed at Arizona and it sounds like he quit on the team last week.
But it is a low risk transaction with a Potential reward.
We can only sit and watch what unfolds
We can only hope that Wink can unlock his potential
He is not a safety or ILB.
He is not a physical player at all.He also has less than average coverage skills.
Sure he is a athletic freak but for 3 years he has underperformed at Arizona and it sounds like he quit on the team last week.
But it is a low risk transaction with a Potential reward.
We can only sit and watch what unfolds
I disagree. I think we as fans should be excited. He's coming to a much better team with a very good defensive line that can keep him clean and allow him to run around.
Also, his stats from last year would have made him second in tackles, tied for first in interceptions, and third in sacks on the Giants.
Great trade and an upgrade to the defense for sure.
We can only hope that Wink can unlock his potential
He is not a safety or ILB.
He is not a physical player at all.He also has less than average coverage skills.
Sure he is a athletic freak but for 3 years he has underperformed at Arizona and it sounds like he quit on the team last week.
But it is a low risk transaction with a Potential reward.
We can only sit and watch what unfolds
I expect Wink will do just that, but -- to Eric's point -- just the underwhelming Simmons who gets off the plane in NY will instantly upgrade the D as a situational pass rusher and rover who can cover any TE.
A few key plays in a dozen high-leverage snaps a game can change its entire complexion.
And are still going by the pre draft hype and his combine results where he conveniently didn’t do the short shuttle or 3 cone. Suspicious right? He is a at straight line athlete. That doesn’t bode well for covering WRs at the nfl level. Tight ends? He’ll have a better shot but that means playing in the box more or as a hang defender. His agility leaves a lot to be desired. At 6 4 240 I’d rather him run a 4.6 but with an ability to change direction and cut. He’s a stiff tall athlete who rarely plays with good pad level or “bend” the edge. I think fans will be severely disappointed when he whiffs on tackles in the open field because he can’t break down properly. I’m thinking of him in the Keenan Robinson role but Robinson was a much quicker athlete. Time will tell but I just don’t see a spot for him on D. 3rd and long they can have him rush and try and use his speed but again, the lack of ankle flexion and bend will really hurt him. He also steers clear of contact in the run game. I just don’t see it. Rather have McKinney move down in the box to cover tight ends as the extra box defender and throw belton and pinnock out there
values speed so much in LBs that he'd have drafted Beavers and McFadden last year. I don't remember his signing date, but I assume he was in place before the draft.
McFadden is very quick and a great blitzer. Check out his 3 cone. He’s a great athlete. That is why. He seems to have more play strength this preseason than last year. Took on blocks and shed them well in limited action. I think he breaks out this year and is a key contributor.
Beavers is just highly intelligent and instinctual. Unfortunately his injury seemed to have slowed him down a bit. He did not look right in preseason
focusing on what what players do well. I've only seen his highlight reel. But he has one so it seems there are some things he does well.
The Giants defense has been SLOW for years. Whether he can "break down" and "flex" his ankles or not I couldn't tell you. But I've seen him run and he's fast. That's an upgrade from the LBs and SS the Giants have been playing for a while.
He's going to get a chance to make plays for the Giants. We will see.
And are still going by the pre draft hype and his combine results where he conveniently didn’t do the short shuttle or 3 cone. Suspicious right? He is a at straight line athlete. That doesn’t bode well for covering WRs at the nfl level. Tight ends? He’ll have a better shot but that means playing in the box more or as a hang defender. His agility leaves a lot to be desired. At 6 4 240 I’d rather him run a 4.6 but with an ability to change direction and cut. He’s a stiff tall athlete who rarely plays with good pad level or “bend” the edge. I think fans will be severely disappointed when he whiffs on tackles in the open field because he can’t break down properly. I’m thinking of him in the Keenan Robinson role but Robinson was a much quicker athlete. Time will tell but I just don’t see a spot for him on D. 3rd and long they can have him rush and try and use his speed but again, the lack of ankle flexion and bend will really hurt him. He also steers clear of contact in the run game. I just don’t see it. Rather have McKinney move down in the box to cover tight ends as the extra box defender and throw belton and pinnock out there
I posted it earlier. I think you're discounting his value.
His stats from last year would have made him second in tackles, tied for first in interceptions, and third in sacks on the Giants.
He's going to be a useful tool for Wink to deploy.
Good riddance to me! Apparently he wasn't even trying to impress during camp. Hope we can get something out of him. Maybe Dex can influence him.
Dex is his college buddy, and will beat him into shape if he is a malcontent. Plus we know Wink will just sit him if this happens (like he has others). With Dex, Leo, Okerkee, and McKinney I think we have a lot of solid veteran leadership on D. This will minimize any influence malcontents can have. On a team like AZ I can see how this would be a bigger problem.
values speed so much in LBs that he'd have drafted Beavers and McFadden last year. I don't remember his signing date, but I assume he was in place before the draft.
Wink was hired on February 11, 2022.
Linked below is a Giants Wire article listing the RAS scores for the Giants' 2022 draft class. Both McFadden and Beavers had pretty high scores, with McFadden's composite speed and agility grades listed as Elite. Beavers graded out Good on speed and Elite on agility. Link - ( New Window )
a member, but I rarely log in. The fans are fine with him being gone, especially after a lousy game vs KC last week. Of course they wish they'd gotten more than a 7th.
He was also playing safety, which I really don't understand. He just isn't a safety, he's a LB hybrid guy
Apparently, he wanted to play safety, so AZ gave him a shot, and apparently he was awful. He is NOT a cover safety. He can be a hybrid 3rd in the box safety, but his lack of physicality there is a concern.
values speed so much in LBs that he'd have drafted Beavers and McFadden last year. I don't remember his signing date, but I assume he was in place before the draft.
So you are asking why the Giants didn't draft talented inside linebackers who run 4.5 or less in the 5th and 6th rounds?
Is that what you really are asking.
Think about that for a moment.
Of course that's not what I'm asking. If Wink valued a speed LB, they could have drafted someone anywhere in the draft, it didn't have to be at 5 or 6. I don't know who was available last year as far as speed guys. Otoh, if he doesn't value thumpers, why draft 2 of those at all? They could have used the picks elsewhere.
He wanted to play safety and did not like playing LB
He is not instinctive or physical and does not like contact.
Like I said earlier let’s see what Wink can do with Simmons.
All I was saying earlier on this thread is temper your enthusiasm and see what Wink can scheme for his physical traits.
Wink will play him only for certain roles. Man Coverage LB, blitzer, possible QB spy. Used correctly he could be a good player. He does miss a lot of tackles, with his athleticism he does move well with jukes, needs to get in control when making tackles.
He wants to play Safety to play against smaller player. Little effort in fighting through OL blocks and he plays slow when he has to read a play. Needs to be put in position to be successful. Wink can do that.
This is my take too. That player comes in handy when you're chasing the Eagles - can spy Hurts and have him help with Goedert.
Wink will play him only for certain roles. Man Coverage LB, blitzer, possible QB spy. Used correctly he could be a good player. He does miss a lot of tackles, with his athleticism he does move well with jukes, needs to get in control when making tackles.
He wants to play Safety to play against smaller player. Little effort in fighting through OL blocks and he plays slow when he has to read a play. Needs to be put in position to be successful. Wink can do that.
I agree with this. I don't seem him being an every down player, but he's fast and athletic and improves the team for minimal cost, and our DC is excellent at putting players where they need to be, based on what the offense is showing.
He has shown enough to be considered to be a useful player and the Giants have one season to see if he can be more than that.
Keep in mind that playing Simmons changes all the other personnel on the field. Unless he can be effective as the off-ball LB and it sounds like he doesn’t want that role and/or can’t play that role, in order to play Simmons in some unique role, the Giants will be able to play only 4 DBs, only one of the Edge players, or only 2 d-linemen.
Eric in Li -- what do you make of Gannan and Rallis giving up on him before school even starts?
i have no idea, and i have no idea why they were playing him at safety. that is the literal last place i would have put him (even when he was entering the draft i thought his best usage was on the edge, all of the numbers ive posted about his NFL pass rushing were true at clemson too).
nobody has ever turned him loose on the edge but in the limited reps he has always delivered and to my eye it looks like he has all the tools you want on the edge - explosiveness, bend, physicality.
the "why did coach so and so do so and so" has too many easy cases of not meaning anything that i need some other data to buy into it. why couldnt markus golden get on the field for the giants when he got 11 sacks for cardinals in 2021? same with bj hill? why did the buffalo bills cut hodgins twice last year? why did nobody claim him? why did jets cut pinnock? why did arizona let haasan reddick go? why did carolina?
teams make decisions and sometimes they dont make the right ones - especially when it's a new regime with players they didnt select in the first place.
it could be that simmons was wanting to play safety and they just wanted to move on instead of try to fight with him. that is kind of the only thing that makes some sense from the az perspective because otherwise playing him at deep safety seems moronic. he didnt even do it that much at clemson.
Simmons not only really upgrades overall team speed on defense .... remember Wink has now repeatedly emphasized a defense can't be fast unless your middle linebackers are fast... but he probably becomes at least the 5th best pass rusher on this team. You can also match him up against big tight ends in coverage.
Fans who expect him to line up in a single position are going to be disappointed. "Why isn't Simmons starting?" But he's going to make an impact in a lot of different ways, especially against teams with mobile quarterbacks.
He's a Swiss army knife type who can stay on the field as well without having to substitute him off the field. Wink is the ideal guy to use him in his amoeba defense.
Wink will play him only for certain roles. Man Coverage LB, blitzer, possible QB spy. Used correctly he could be a good player. He does miss a lot of tackles, with his athleticism he does move well with jukes, needs to get in control when making tackles.
He wants to play Safety to play against smaller player. Little effort in fighting through OL blocks and he plays slow when he has to read a play. Needs to be put in position to be successful. Wink can do that.
He can help immensely on all 4 Special Teams units as well. He'd be a fantastic gunner.
it could be that simmons was wanting to play safety and they just wanted to move on instead of try to fight with him. that is kind of the only thing that makes some sense from the az perspective because otherwise playing him at deep safety seems moronic. he didnt even do it that much at clemson.
I haven't caught any Cards pre-season, he was lining up as a deep safety?
it could be that simmons was wanting to play safety and they just wanted to move on instead of try to fight with him. that is kind of the only thing that makes some sense from the az perspective because otherwise playing him at deep safety seems moronic. he didnt even do it that much at clemson.
I haven't caught any Cards pre-season, he was lining up as a deep safety?
Yes and apparently he got torched in the last preseason game against KC. I read he got a PFF grade of 26
it could be that simmons was wanting to play safety and they just wanted to move on instead of try to fight with him. that is kind of the only thing that makes some sense from the az perspective because otherwise playing him at deep safety seems moronic. he didnt even do it that much at clemson.
I haven't caught any Cards pre-season, he was lining up as a deep safety?
apparently yes, and was working out with the safeties near full time. supposedly in their last preseason game he looked bad there too, which isn't surprising to me because that was never his natural position. not unlike landon collins even in his prime he's just too big for centerfield no matter how explosive he is.
it is unclear if that's something he wanted or the team wanted but it was a bad idea wherever it came from.
He said he doesn't want to play LB, he wants to play Safety, but the Giants said they want him to play LB. What's up with that?
his quotes were unclear, and the history doesn't really back up any reason why he'd be more comfortable at safety. from the same article that quoted him saying he didnt want to play LB:
"If they came here and said, 'You're going to be a Mike linebacker,' I would've done it to the best of my ability," Simmons said. "I think they understood that's maybe the designed position I was supposed to be at, and I'm happy they let me come in and lock in on one position."
Gannon's quotes make it feel like this was somewhat of a mutual decision.
if i were his agent or his coach my message to him would be the same - "i dont care what position you think you are or where we line you up, look at what safeties got paid in march, and look at what guys who sack the QB 10x a year get paid. go sack the QB"
Good riddance to me! Apparently he wasn't even trying to impress during camp. Hope we can get something out of him. Maybe Dex can influence him.
Dex is his college buddy, and will beat him into shape if he is a malcontent. Plus we know Wink will just sit him if this happens (like he has others). With Dex, Leo, Okerkee, and McKinney I think we have a lot of solid veteran leadership on D. This will minimize any influence malcontents can have. On a team like AZ I can see how this would be a bigger problem.
Agreed, and I wouldn't underestimate the impact of that OR that he worked out off-season with Saquon and Hodgins (at least - maybe others. Those guys are studs and lead by example.
I honestly think part of the problem is the lack of player
leadership on the Cardinals. He, like most college grads including me, probably came in a little immature and things spiraled. The Giants have some very respected vets now (Barkley, Okerkee, Dex, Leo), they will get him in line, as will Wink.
RE: He wanted to play safety and did not like playing LB
He is not instinctive or physical and does not like contact.
Like I said earlier let’s see what Wink can do with Simmons.
All I was saying earlier on this thread is temper your enthusiasm and see what Wink can scheme for his physical traits.
Then he’s going to have to change his mindset because the Giants will use him mostly as a LB who sometimes rushes the passer
He said he doesn't want to play LB, he wants to play Safety, but the Giants said they want him to play LB. What's up with that?
That's what I've been wondering. Even thought of starting a thread about it. What is up with that?
If he wants a job, and wants to play for a contender, he will play. IMO the article sounded to me like a guy trying to justify the move to S. Also I would have to guess that Daboll/Wink have already talked to him about his projected role, and wouldn't have done this if he said no I want to be a S. Regardless he plays where they want him or he sits and starts looking for a new team. It only cost us a 7th
Someone needs to contact BB56 for his thoughts on Simmons
When you are drafting guys in the 5th and 6th round, they don't check all of the boxes. Something is amiss.
Regardless, between the two guys they did draft. One was immediately pressing for a starting job when he tore his ACL. The other is currently starting.
Sounds good.
How's the kitchen doing? Looking better there?
The kitchen has always looked good, thanks for asking.
Back to the topic, I seem to not be making my point clearly. You're pigeon-holing me in having said Wink should have picked LBs in rounds 5 and 6. That's what he did, but I'm not saying that had to be done. First off, the most important question is whether speed is the most important asset in Winks LB desires. If it is, and these 2 don't have it, why pick them at all. Draft a couple of guys at other positions. Second, I don't recall the speed of the guys in that draft class, but if there was a fast guy that Wink liked he could have picked him in an earlier round. The 2 guys drafted both have potential, imo, but they were not playing right away because they're great players, they're playing because they're the best we had last year in a weak LB group. Now we have Bobby there, and if Simmons spends time at ILB than neither of those guys will be playing. And yes, they were good picks for late rounders, I'm just wondering if they were square peg in round hole picks. I never had a question about that until Winks comments about speed at LB this week. That's the best I can do, so I won't drag this out any further :)
RE: RE: He wanted to play safety and did not like playing LB
He is not instinctive or physical and does not like contact.
Like I said earlier let’s see what Wink can do with Simmons.
All I was saying earlier on this thread is temper your enthusiasm and see what Wink can scheme for his physical traits.
Then he’s going to have to change his mindset because the Giants will use him mostly as a LB who sometimes rushes the passer
I would hope, and assume, that this discussion was had with him before the trade was finalized.
RE: I honestly think part of the problem is the lack of player
leadership on the Cardinals. He, like most college grads including me, probably came in a little immature and things spiraled. The Giants have some very respected vets now (Barkley, Okerkee, Dex, Leo), they will get him in line, as will Wink.
Simmons played with JJ Watt, Larry Fitzgerald, Budda Baker, James Conner, DJ Humphries, Rodney Hudson and A.J. Green with the Cards. As well as Justin Pugh :)
where Simmons was at safety. Iirc, the KC QB was scrambling down the sideline. Simmons had enough of an angle that he could have knocked him OB just before the goal, but he slowed down and let him score. Could be just that it's a preseason game and he didn't want to hit a helpless guy unnecessarily. Or it could have just been a lazy effort. IDK
Simmons not only really upgrades overall team speed on defense .... remember Wink has now repeatedly emphasized a defense can't be fast unless your middle linebackers are fast... but he probably becomes at least the 5th best pass rusher on this team. You can also match him up against big tight ends in coverage.
Fans who expect him to line up in a single position are going to be disappointed. "Why isn't Simmons starting?" But he's going to make an impact in a lot of different ways, especially against teams with mobile quarterbacks.
that prior to the 2020 draft, he had him as his #1 rated defensive player! I suspect, he has a "very" good idea how to get the best out of him.
Now, whether Simmons will put the time and effort in, to enable him to be successful, is a really good question. If he doesn't, he will be gone by mid season.
Don’t really care to project what he’s going to do with us or what he did in the past.
We got him for nothing. That is basically all that matters. If he turns out he sucks, it cost us a random special teams player who might not make the roster next year.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Simmons not only really upgrades overall team speed on defense .... remember Wink has now repeatedly emphasized a defense can't be fast unless your middle linebackers are fast... but he probably becomes at least the 5th best pass rusher on this team. You can also match him up against big tight ends in coverage.
Fans who expect him to line up in a single position are going to be disappointed. "Why isn't Simmons starting?" But he's going to make an impact in a lot of different ways, especially against teams with mobile quarterbacks.
He wants to play Safety to play against smaller player. Little effort in fighting through OL blocks and he plays slow when he has to read a play. Needs to be put in position to be successful. Wink can do that.
I keep going back to the fact Wink loved him so much in the draft. (#1 overall player.) If there's one thing we know about Wink, he is outstanding identifying players who fit into his scheme.
He knows EXACTLY what he wants, and what it looks like.
I won't link them, but there are a number of Giants fan YouTubers who are acting like Simmons is the second coming of LT.
Social media really shines a light on how unintelligible and crazy our normal society is. Twitter, YouTube, Facebook - those definitely have a big share of knuckleheads. Reddit isn't as bad but a lot of times I just can't even bother reading threads or even a quarter of posts.
AZ Sports: Is Isaiah Simmons the next Hasson Reddick? - ( New Window )
In this case I’m optimistic the Giants are getting a vg player, but time will tell.
He is not a safety or ILB.
He is not a physical player at all.He also has less than average coverage skills.
Sure he is a athletic freak but for 3 years he has underperformed at Arizona and it sounds like he quit on the team last week.
But it is a low risk transaction with a Potential reward.
We can only sit and watch what unfolds
At worst, Simmons is the 5th best pass rusher on this team now.
For a 7th round pick? That's great.
Yeah, the Giants reddit is a dumpster fire, too.
He is not a safety or ILB.
He is not a physical player at all.He also has less than average coverage skills.
Sure he is a athletic freak but for 3 years he has underperformed at Arizona and it sounds like he quit on the team last week.
But it is a low risk transaction with a Potential reward.
We can only sit and watch what unfolds
I disagree. I think we as fans should be excited. He's coming to a much better team with a very good defensive line that can keep him clean and allow him to run around.
Also, his stats from last year would have made him second in tackles, tied for first in interceptions, and third in sacks on the Giants.
Great trade and an upgrade to the defense for sure.
He is not a safety or ILB.
He is not a physical player at all.He also has less than average coverage skills.
Sure he is a athletic freak but for 3 years he has underperformed at Arizona and it sounds like he quit on the team last week.
But it is a low risk transaction with a Potential reward.
We can only sit and watch what unfolds
I expect Wink will do just that, but -- to Eric's point -- just the underwhelming Simmons who gets off the plane in NY will instantly upgrade the D as a situational pass rusher and rover who can cover any TE.
A few key plays in a dozen high-leverage snaps a game can change its entire complexion.
Maybe he wasn't too thrilled about playing for a team led by Kyler Murray
Perhaps he wasn't the every down player AZ was hoping for when they selected him 8th overall in 2020, but Wink will have him in position to maximize his strengths when called upon.
I think I just went from optimistic to psyched actually.
McFadden is very quick and a great blitzer. Check out his 3 cone. He’s a great athlete. That is why. He seems to have more play strength this preseason than last year. Took on blocks and shed them well in limited action. I think he breaks out this year and is a key contributor.
Beavers is just highly intelligent and instinctual. Unfortunately his injury seemed to have slowed him down a bit. He did not look right in preseason
The Giants defense has been SLOW for years. Whether he can "break down" and "flex" his ankles or not I couldn't tell you. But I've seen him run and he's fast. That's an upgrade from the LBs and SS the Giants have been playing for a while.
He's going to get a chance to make plays for the Giants. We will see.
So you are asking why the Giants didn't draft talented inside linebackers who run 4.5 or less in the 5th and 6th rounds?
Is that what you really are asking.
Think about that for a moment.
Using him as a situational hybrid might allow him to fully utilize his athletic ability
I posted it earlier. I think you're discounting his value.
His stats from last year would have made him second in tackles, tied for first in interceptions, and third in sacks on the Giants.
He's going to be a useful tool for Wink to deploy.
Dex is his college buddy, and will beat him into shape if he is a malcontent. Plus we know Wink will just sit him if this happens (like he has others). With Dex, Leo, Okerkee, and McKinney I think we have a lot of solid veteran leadership on D. This will minimize any influence malcontents can have. On a team like AZ I can see how this would be a bigger problem.
He was also playing safety, which I really don't understand. He just isn't a safety, he's a LB hybrid guy
Simmons has the talent and the athletism. But if his head isn't in it or he doesn't care, it's all for naught.
The talent didn't go away and he hasn't suffered any major injuries.
Low risk, top 10 reward.
Wink was hired on February 11, 2022.
Linked below is a Giants Wire article listing the RAS scores for the Giants' 2022 draft class. Both McFadden and Beavers had pretty high scores, with McFadden's composite speed and agility grades listed as Elite. Beavers graded out Good on speed and Elite on agility.
Link - ( New Window )
Live in the moment people. Life is short and we tend to believe that good things are always a step or two away.
Fact is, the good things are right now. They always have been.
The path is the destination.
Wink is a great coach to unlock his potential and get him to play hard in his contract year.
There are reasons to be hopeful. And the cost was a no-brainer.
I’d also point out that this team is finally in a position to take on guys who aren’t necessarily Prototypical smart, tough and dependable types. The foundation is there.
Quote:
a member, but I rarely log in. The fans are fine with him being gone, especially after a lousy game vs KC last week. Of course they wish they'd gotten more than a 7th.
He was also playing safety, which I really don't understand. He just isn't a safety, he's a LB hybrid guy
Apparently, he wanted to play safety, so AZ gave him a shot, and apparently he was awful. He is NOT a cover safety. He can be a hybrid 3rd in the box safety, but his lack of physicality there is a concern.
Quote:
values speed so much in LBs that he'd have drafted Beavers and McFadden last year. I don't remember his signing date, but I assume he was in place before the draft.
So you are asking why the Giants didn't draft talented inside linebackers who run 4.5 or less in the 5th and 6th rounds?
Is that what you really are asking.
Think about that for a moment.
Of course that's not what I'm asking. If Wink valued a speed LB, they could have drafted someone anywhere in the draft, it didn't have to be at 5 or 6. I don't know who was available last year as far as speed guys. Otoh, if he doesn't value thumpers, why draft 2 of those at all? They could have used the picks elsewhere.
Like I said earlier let’s see what Wink can do with Simmons.
All I was saying earlier on this thread is temper your enthusiasm and see what Wink can scheme for his physical traits.
But with a clean start, one of the brighter young defensive minds, who just orchestrated on of the deepest and effective pass rushes this century -- for all intents and purposes just cut Simmons.
Something is going on there outside of bad fit.
He wants to play Safety to play against smaller player. Little effort in fighting through OL blocks and he plays slow when he has to read a play. Needs to be put in position to be successful. Wink can do that.
This is my take too. That player comes in handy when you're chasing the Eagles - can spy Hurts and have him help with Goedert.
Regardless, between the two guys they did draft. One was immediately pressing for a starting job when he tore his ACL. The other is currently starting.
Sounds good.
How's the kitchen doing? Looking better there?
by productivity he's clearly their 3rd best from the edge and that's where they have somewhere between 300-400 pass rush snaps available.
by productivity he's clearly their 3rd best from the edge and that's where they have somewhere between 300-400 pass rush snaps available.
Of course I'm counting Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.
He wants to play Safety to play against smaller player. Little effort in fighting through OL blocks and he plays slow when he has to read a play. Needs to be put in position to be successful. Wink can do that.
I agree with this. I don't seem him being an every down player, but he's fast and athletic and improves the team for minimal cost, and our DC is excellent at putting players where they need to be, based on what the offense is showing.
Just saying!!!!
Just saying!!!!
the games played are deceiving because he only got 237 total pass rush snaps in 3 full years.
ximines got more pass rush snaps last year alone and that was only playing about 45% snaps.
that's why he has high 'pass rush grades'. in limited attempts he's been twice as productive as a player like ximines.
Keep in mind that playing Simmons changes all the other personnel on the field. Unless he can be effective as the off-ball LB and it sounds like he doesn’t want that role and/or can’t play that role, in order to play Simmons in some unique role, the Giants will be able to play only 4 DBs, only one of the Edge players, or only 2 d-linemen.
Just saying!!!!
Because they haven't been lining him up exclusively to rush the passer. He's been playing in coverage a ton.
The guy can rush the passer.
i have no idea, and i have no idea why they were playing him at safety. that is the literal last place i would have put him (even when he was entering the draft i thought his best usage was on the edge, all of the numbers ive posted about his NFL pass rushing were true at clemson too).
nobody has ever turned him loose on the edge but in the limited reps he has always delivered and to my eye it looks like he has all the tools you want on the edge - explosiveness, bend, physicality.
the "why did coach so and so do so and so" has too many easy cases of not meaning anything that i need some other data to buy into it. why couldnt markus golden get on the field for the giants when he got 11 sacks for cardinals in 2021? same with bj hill? why did the buffalo bills cut hodgins twice last year? why did nobody claim him? why did jets cut pinnock? why did arizona let haasan reddick go? why did carolina?
teams make decisions and sometimes they dont make the right ones - especially when it's a new regime with players they didnt select in the first place.
it could be that simmons was wanting to play safety and they just wanted to move on instead of try to fight with him. that is kind of the only thing that makes some sense from the az perspective because otherwise playing him at deep safety seems moronic. he didnt even do it that much at clemson.
Simmons not only really upgrades overall team speed on defense .... remember Wink has now repeatedly emphasized a defense can't be fast unless your middle linebackers are fast... but he probably becomes at least the 5th best pass rusher on this team. You can also match him up against big tight ends in coverage.
Fans who expect him to line up in a single position are going to be disappointed. "Why isn't Simmons starting?" But he's going to make an impact in a lot of different ways, especially against teams with mobile quarterbacks.
He's a Swiss army knife type who can stay on the field as well without having to substitute him off the field. Wink is the ideal guy to use him in his amoeba defense.
He wants to play Safety to play against smaller player. Little effort in fighting through OL blocks and he plays slow when he has to read a play. Needs to be put in position to be successful. Wink can do that.
He can help immensely on all 4 Special Teams units as well. He'd be a fantastic gunner.
That Chad Powers can throw the football though.
I haven't caught any Cards pre-season, he was lining up as a deep safety?
Quote:
it could be that simmons was wanting to play safety and they just wanted to move on instead of try to fight with him. that is kind of the only thing that makes some sense from the az perspective because otherwise playing him at deep safety seems moronic. he didnt even do it that much at clemson.
I haven't caught any Cards pre-season, he was lining up as a deep safety?
Yes and apparently he got torched in the last preseason game against KC. I read he got a PFF grade of 26
Quote:
it could be that simmons was wanting to play safety and they just wanted to move on instead of try to fight with him. that is kind of the only thing that makes some sense from the az perspective because otherwise playing him at deep safety seems moronic. he didnt even do it that much at clemson.
I haven't caught any Cards pre-season, he was lining up as a deep safety?
apparently yes, and was working out with the safeties near full time. supposedly in their last preseason game he looked bad there too, which isn't surprising to me because that was never his natural position. not unlike landon collins even in his prime he's just too big for centerfield no matter how explosive he is.
it is unclear if that's something he wanted or the team wanted but it was a bad idea wherever it came from.
in his 3 years at clemson he played 1500 snaps and just 184 of them were as a FS.
550 were in the box
500 were in the slot
200 were on the DL
vance joseph was using him more or less as he was used at clemson. no idea why that changed this year but it seems like the change was going in the wrong direction.
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons embracing move to safety: 'I feel a little more free' - ( New Window )
Live in the moment people. Life is short and we tend to believe that good things are always a step or two away.
Fact is, the good things are right now. They always have been.
The path is the destination.
I'll drink to that! (in about 5 hours)
Well then he sits the bench. Wink doesn't mess around with guys like this. He will play where Wink says or he will be unemployed liked Crowder
his quotes were unclear, and the history doesn't really back up any reason why he'd be more comfortable at safety. from the same article that quoted him saying he didnt want to play LB:
"If they came here and said, 'You're going to be a Mike linebacker,' I would've done it to the best of my ability," Simmons said. "I think they understood that's maybe the designed position I was supposed to be at, and I'm happy they let me come in and lock in on one position."
Gannon's quotes make it feel like this was somewhat of a mutual decision.
if i were his agent or his coach my message to him would be the same - "i dont care what position you think you are or where we line you up, look at what safeties got paid in march, and look at what guys who sack the QB 10x a year get paid. go sack the QB"
Quote:
Good riddance to me! Apparently he wasn't even trying to impress during camp. Hope we can get something out of him. Maybe Dex can influence him.
Dex is his college buddy, and will beat him into shape if he is a malcontent. Plus we know Wink will just sit him if this happens (like he has others). With Dex, Leo, Okerkee, and McKinney I think we have a lot of solid veteran leadership on D. This will minimize any influence malcontents can have. On a team like AZ I can see how this would be a bigger problem.
Agreed, and I wouldn't underestimate the impact of that OR that he worked out off-season with Saquon and Hodgins (at least - maybe others. Those guys are studs and lead by example.
Like I said earlier let’s see what Wink can do with Simmons.
All I was saying earlier on this thread is temper your enthusiasm and see what Wink can scheme for his physical traits.
Then he’s going to have to change his mindset because the Giants will use him mostly as a LB who sometimes rushes the passer
I didn't think of that strategy. Plus, we play other mobile QBs in the schedule.
So very good point...
That's what I've been wondering. Even thought of starting a thread about it. What is up with that?
Quote:
He said he doesn't want to play LB, he wants to play Safety, but the Giants said they want him to play LB. What's up with that?
That's what I've been wondering. Even thought of starting a thread about it. What is up with that?
If he wants a job, and wants to play for a contender, he will play. IMO the article sounded to me like a guy trying to justify the move to S. Also I would have to guess that Daboll/Wink have already talked to him about his projected role, and wouldn't have done this if he said no I want to be a S. Regardless he plays where they want him or he sits and starts looking for a new team. It only cost us a 7th
Quote:
values speed so much in LBs that he'd have drafted Beavers and McFadden last year. I don't remember his signing date, but I assume he was in place before the draft.
So you are asking why the Giants didn't draft talented inside linebackers who run 4.5 or less in the 5th and 6th rounds?
Is that what you really are asking.
Think about that for a moment.
I'm sure you can find plenty of guys in the 210-220 lb range who can do that, but that's not an NFL LB.
Regardless, between the two guys they did draft. One was immediately pressing for a starting job when he tore his ACL. The other is currently starting.
Sounds good.
How's the kitchen doing? Looking better there?
The kitchen has always looked good, thanks for asking.
Back to the topic, I seem to not be making my point clearly. You're pigeon-holing me in having said Wink should have picked LBs in rounds 5 and 6. That's what he did, but I'm not saying that had to be done. First off, the most important question is whether speed is the most important asset in Winks LB desires. If it is, and these 2 don't have it, why pick them at all. Draft a couple of guys at other positions. Second, I don't recall the speed of the guys in that draft class, but if there was a fast guy that Wink liked he could have picked him in an earlier round. The 2 guys drafted both have potential, imo, but they were not playing right away because they're great players, they're playing because they're the best we had last year in a weak LB group. Now we have Bobby there, and if Simmons spends time at ILB than neither of those guys will be playing. And yes, they were good picks for late rounders, I'm just wondering if they were square peg in round hole picks. I never had a question about that until Winks comments about speed at LB this week. That's the best I can do, so I won't drag this out any further :)
Quote:
He is not instinctive or physical and does not like contact.
Like I said earlier let’s see what Wink can do with Simmons.
All I was saying earlier on this thread is temper your enthusiasm and see what Wink can scheme for his physical traits.
Then he’s going to have to change his mindset because the Giants will use him mostly as a LB who sometimes rushes the passer
I would hope, and assume, that this discussion was had with him before the trade was finalized.
Simmons played with JJ Watt, Larry Fitzgerald, Budda Baker, James Conner, DJ Humphries, Rodney Hudson and A.J. Green with the Cards. As well as Justin Pugh :)
I wouldn't be surprised if the Cardinals caught a whiff while reading a Giants board before the 2020 draft,and that's the reason they shipped his ass to the Giants.
Simmons not only really upgrades overall team speed on defense .... remember Wink has now repeatedly emphasized a defense can't be fast unless your middle linebackers are fast... but he probably becomes at least the 5th best pass rusher on this team. You can also match him up against big tight ends in coverage.
Fans who expect him to line up in a single position are going to be disappointed. "Why isn't Simmons starting?" But he's going to make an impact in a lot of different ways, especially against teams with mobile quarterbacks.
Those fans would be idiots.
Quote:
He said he doesn't want to play LB, he wants to play Safety, but the Giants said they want him to play LB. What's up with that?
That's what I've been wondering. Even thought of starting a thread about it. What is up with that?
He told the Cardinals, who’ve been misusing him for three years, that. What he’s telling the Giants or they are telling him is another thing altogether.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Cardinals caught a whiff while reading a Giants board before the 2020 draft,and that's the reason they shipped his ass to the Giants.
That goes along with my theory that the only + move Joe Douglas ever did was read bbi and draft Sauce.
In the history of the league, has there ever been a defensive player who didn't enjoy rushing the passer?
Now, whether Simmons will put the time and effort in, to enable him to be successful, is a really good question. If he doesn't, he will be gone by mid season.
We got him for nothing. That is basically all that matters. If he turns out he sucks, it cost us a random special teams player who might not make the roster next year.