New York Giants vs. New York Jets Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:47 pm
...
RE: RE: Coughlin, Lemieux, Sills V  
bluefin : 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16184063 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16184051 bluefin said:


Quote:


helping their case to make the 53



Maybe if Sills had caught that TD. I’d rather have Beasley & Crowder.

Me too, but Sills does specials and BF-W might be dinged
I agree  
Y28 : 7:55 pm : link
About McKethan. Wyatt Davis was hurt on only his 3rd play. They called for an air cast some I am guessing a broken bone in his lower leg.

The Davis injury caused Cunningham to move inside and Davenport to RT. Both seemed ok and they worked well to properly pickup a stunt.
...  
christian : 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16184075 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16184043 christian said:


Quote:


I've posted this a number of times, you can cut Taylor, put him on the practice squad, and keep Devito, while saving a few 100K.

Literally the only risk/difference is if Jones goes down in game. If you know he's out, you can promote Taylor.



Taylor has hit his expiration date. The milk is sour.

If Jones were to go down right now, I would feel infinitely better with DeVito under C than Taylor.


I agree. I have to imagine having a veteran guy is still a plus for Jones in the meeting room, which Taylor can be on the PS.
So much  
Joe Beckwith : 7:55 pm : link
for my hopes of NO INJURIES.
I HATE playing the Jets in P-S for that reason.
RE: RE: My 1H summary  
Bill in UT : 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16184055 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16184047 Spider56 said:


Quote:








Coughlin is a core ST’er, and plays better D than Brown. Very little chance he gets cut


I'm with you. This is the 2nd game where Coughlin played noticeably well. I think he stays and Brown is gone. And if BFW is hurt, Sills may have a shot at the WR/ST spot. Came close on 2 tough catches today, but also made a few and blocked well.
I’m watching NFL network  
RCPhoenix : 7:57 pm : link
And when Baldinger shows his right pinkie - that’s not a pretty sight
RE: RE: RE: Coughlin, Lemieux, Sills V  
RCPhoenix : 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16184063 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16184051 bluefin said:


Quote:


In comment 16184051 bluefin said:


Quote:


helping their case to make the 53



Maybe if Sills had caught that TD. I’d rather have Beasley & Crowder.


Me too, but Sills does specials and BF-W might be dinged


I don’t see a path to Sills bring on the roster.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: WillVAB  
Arcade_Games : 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16184074 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16184019 Arcade_Games said:


Quote:


In comment 16183996 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16183982 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16183959 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16183951 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


no, likely not. There are a lot of bad QB2s in the league, you expect a good one to get cut?



I think you’re giving Tyrod too much credit if you think he’s going to be the best option.



I’m not giving him any credit but he has guaranteed money and knows the system.



So?




So Tyrod sucks now after playing all but seven snaps in a real game as a giant and an undrafted free agent is going to be the back up. I’ve watched a Davis Webb play like a preseason mvp. Play a pretty decent game against a Super Bowl team and end up coaching for the broncos. I seriously doubt 30 some other teams overlooked devito



No, Tyrod has sucked for a while. This is why he gets bounced around the league until the real QB is ready to play. When he did see action last year he looked like shit and got hurt. Not a good fit when the starter is mobile and susceptible to injury.

The Giants can and should do better. This is the last year of Tyrod’s deal and Jones has been banged up every year he’s been here. They need a more durable backup with better upside than Tyrod.


How has Tyrod sucked for awhile? He has hardly played any consistent playing time at all since losing his starting job to Herbert. There’s no shame in that.

The days of having aHostetler as back up are long gone. In the era of free agency Tyrod is as good as a back up gets otherwise some team will sign him and start him
Anakim  
fanoftheteam : 7:59 pm : link
No way he clears waivers. I dont even think the giants want him on the PS. Im sure wed rather take equity if its there.
I thought McKethan was a mixed bag  
Bill in UT : 7:59 pm : link
Still needs a lot of work. Would love to see him get some reps at RT
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: WillVAB  
WillVAB : 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16184074 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16184019 Arcade_Games said:


Quote:


In comment 16183996 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16183982 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16183959 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16183951 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16183951 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


no, likely not. There are a lot of bad QB2s in the league, you expect a good one to get cut?



I think you’re giving Tyrod too much credit if you think he’s going to be the best option.



I’m not giving him any credit but he has guaranteed money and knows the system.



So?




So Tyrod sucks now after playing all but seven snaps in a real game as a giant and an undrafted free agent is going to be the back up. I’ve watched a Davis Webb play like a preseason mvp. Play a pretty decent game against a Super Bowl team and end up coaching for the broncos. I seriously doubt 30 some other teams overlooked devito



No, Tyrod has sucked for a while. This is why he gets bounced around the league until the real QB is ready to play. When he did see action last year he looked like shit and got hurt. Not a good fit when the starter is mobile and susceptible to injury.

The Giants can and should do better. This is the last year of Tyrod’s deal and Jones has been banged up every year he’s been here. They need a more durable backup with better upside than Tyrod.



How has Tyrod sucked for awhile? He has hardly played any consistent playing time at all since losing his starting job to Herbert. There’s no shame in that.

The days of having aHostetler as back up are long gone. In the era of free agency Tyrod is as good as a back up gets otherwise some team will sign him and start him


Yea that’s exactly what I’m saying. When was the last time he was good? Buff playoff loss? He sucked in that one too.
Jets 2s vs. Giants 3s  
bluefin : 8:01 pm : link
.
These guys certainly are backups.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:01 pm : link
.
Green is having an awful game  
RCPhoenix : 8:03 pm : link
And Ximines can’t get Wilson to the ground
RE: I thought McKethan was a mixed bag  
RCPhoenix : 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16184090 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Still needs a lot of work. Would love to see him get some reps at RT


I’d like to see him at RT too. He’s basically a rookie
RE: I would like Devito as the backup  
eli4life : 8:05 pm : link
In comment 16184056 D HOS said:
Quote:
I don't care what they do with Tyrod.


Hypothetically if the worst happened and Jones went down for the year would you be shocked if schoen/dabs was the next one to find that qb that nobody saw coming and just took over ie. Purdy,hoss,Brady….. I’d be surprised at the player but not that schoen/dabs was the one to find them. It feels like they have the Midas touch and everything they do turns to gold. It’s a weird feeling not wondering ok how are these guys gonna fuck this one up
RE: Green is having an awful game  
Bill in UT : 8:05 pm : link
In comment 16184097 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
And Ximines can’t get Wilson to the ground


I don't see Ximines making the cut. I think Simmons filling in as a situational rusher makes him expendable
RE: These guys certainly are backups.  
Fred in Atlanta : 8:06 pm : link
In comment 16184095 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.

No, most will be off the team.
RE: I’m watching NFL network  
eli4life : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16184086 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
And when Baldinger shows his right pinkie - that’s not a pretty sight


At that point I’d rather not have it
RE: I’m watching NFL network  
AcidTest : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16184086 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
And when Baldinger shows his right pinkie - that’s not a pretty sight


It's gruesome.
RE: RE: Green is having an awful game  
RCPhoenix : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16184097 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16184097 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


And Ximines can’t get Wilson to the ground



I don't see Ximines making the cut. I think Simmons filling in as a situational rusher makes him expendable


I agree - but even before they traded for Simmons I think Ximines was iffy to make the roster.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:07 pm : link
Oshane isn't making this team.
Nice  
AcidTest : 8:10 pm : link
catch and RAC by Mickens. PS?
Robinson with a nice run!  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:11 pm : link
.
RE: ...  
AcidTest : 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16184105 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Oshane isn't making this team.


I don't think so either. Remember nobody signed him in FA. We simply resigned him after the draft when we didn't pick anyone up.
Fox  
Toth029 : 8:11 pm : link
Is ahead of Ximines too. Hard to see him make it; question is if he's added to PS.
Great  
AcidTest : 8:11 pm : link
run by Robinson!
These OL are not good.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:12 pm : link
.
otc says cutting Taylor would save more than $2m  
Eric on Li : 8:12 pm : link
even if a chunk of that is just kicking to next year bc it's post-june 1, why not have the option of using that $ now? if you dont need it, it rolls over. if you do need it, it's 1 less restructure (or cut) you dont have to do.

Gano is amazing.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:14 pm : link
.
Gano .. wow  
RCPhoenix : 8:15 pm : link
Nice to have a clutch kicker
Gano is not human  
Jay on the Island : 8:15 pm : link
..
Gano is money  
Optimus-NY : 8:16 pm : link
The guy is something else. NYG are blessed to have him.
Gano is silly good  
Rick in Dallas : 8:16 pm : link
Gets better with age…Amazing!!!
Oline missing assignments........  
Simms11 : 8:16 pm : link
I think we’re now looking at 4th stringers and so it’s almost a given. That said DeVito is very calm under pressure.
RE: Gano is amazing.  
AcesUp : 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16184115 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Taking positional value out of it he may be our 3rd best player.
Gano is insane.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:16 pm : link
Love that man.
RE: RE: …  
Spider56 : 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16184075 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16184043 christian said:


Quote:


I've posted this a number of times, you can cut Taylor, put him on the practice squad, and keep Devito, while saving a few 100K.

Literally the only risk/difference is if Jones goes down in game. If you know he's out, you can promote Taylor.



Taylor has hit his expiration date. The milk is sour.

If Jones were to go down right now, I would feel infinitely better with DeVito under C than Taylor.


+1
been a Giants fan since 1980....  
BillKo : 8:17 pm : link
.....is Gano, for his window here, the best Giants kicker ever?

I sorta go Allegre, Bahr, and Tynes I guess but this guy for accuracy and distance beats them all.
OMG  
Thegratefulhead : 8:18 pm : link
This is such a well run organization now. The difference is stark from DG/ Judge. Eagles might be more talented but I think we are better at the top.
RE: Gano is money  
bluefin : 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16184118 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
The guy is something else. NYG are blessed to have him.

+$
Holes all over the field  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:19 pm : link
.
Lemieux /Sills  
Phils2008 : 8:19 pm : link
Lemieux has played his way on to this team. Ill be surprised if he’s not on the 53. Sills has always been a preseason stud but who does he replace, BFW? Feel bad for the guy. He works his ass off. Hope he gets a shot with another team if he’s cut.
RE: OMG  
Toth029 : 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16184125 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
This is such a well run organization now. The difference is stark from DG/ Judge. Eagles might be more talented but I think we are better at the top.


Better than majority of Reese seasons too. Remember Ereck Flowers?
Tippman is still on the field  
bluefin : 8:22 pm : link
isn’t he the starting C?
Re: Tyrod  
AcesUp : 8:22 pm : link
He hasn’t ever really been in during optimal situations and the sample is still small. It’s usually behind our second team OL which always sucks. I think people are getting over their skis a little with DeVito over Tyrod on the roster as our primary backup.

Tyrod isn’t very good, that’s why he’s a backup but you can count the number of “good” backups in the league on one hand. He’s perfectly fine relative to the rest of the league, has the mobility the coaches want and knows the system. I guess I’m in the minority but I’m much more comfortable with him than a rookie flashing in the preseason.
Zach Wilson missed an open receiver for a TD  
dpinzow : 8:23 pm : link
on a post route by 5 yards to the right
That missed pass by Wilson  
jnoble : 8:23 pm : link
... was a textbook example of why he's not starting quarterback material. You can't miss throws that badly
Zach Wilson - lol  
RCPhoenix : 8:24 pm : link
That should have been a TD. He’s not a starting caliber QB.
DeVito will not make it to the practice squad  
kelly : 8:24 pm : link
Needs to be on the 53.

Tyrod does nothing for me
