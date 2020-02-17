New York Giants vs. New York Jets Game Discussion

Coughlin is a core ST’er, and plays better D than Brown. Very little chance he gets cut
I'm with you. This is the 2nd game where Coughlin played noticeably well. I think he stays and Brown is gone. And if BFW is hurt, Sills may have a shot at the WR/ST spot. Came close on 2 tough catches today, but also made a few and blocked well.
no, likely not. There are a lot of bad QB2s in the league, you expect a good one to get cut?
I think you’re giving Tyrod too much credit if you think he’s going to be the best option.
I’m not giving him any credit but he has guaranteed money and knows the system.
So?
So Tyrod sucks now after playing all but seven snaps in a real game as a giant and an undrafted free agent is going to be the back up. I’ve watched a Davis Webb play like a preseason mvp. Play a pretty decent game against a Super Bowl team and end up coaching for the broncos. I seriously doubt 30 some other teams overlooked devito
No, Tyrod has sucked for a while. This is why he gets bounced around the league until the real QB is ready to play. When he did see action last year he looked like shit and got hurt. Not a good fit when the starter is mobile and susceptible to injury.
The Giants can and should do better. This is the last year of Tyrod’s deal and Jones has been banged up every year he’s been here. They need a more durable backup with better upside than Tyrod.
How has Tyrod sucked for awhile? He has hardly played any consistent playing time at all since losing his starting job to Herbert. There’s no shame in that.
The days of having aHostetler as back up are long gone. In the era of free agency Tyrod is as good as a back up gets otherwise some team will sign him and start him
no, likely not. There are a lot of bad QB2s in the league, you expect a good one to get cut?
I think you’re giving Tyrod too much credit if you think he’s going to be the best option.
I’m not giving him any credit but he has guaranteed money and knows the system.
So?
So Tyrod sucks now after playing all but seven snaps in a real game as a giant and an undrafted free agent is going to be the back up. I’ve watched a Davis Webb play like a preseason mvp. Play a pretty decent game against a Super Bowl team and end up coaching for the broncos. I seriously doubt 30 some other teams overlooked devito
No, Tyrod has sucked for a while. This is why he gets bounced around the league until the real QB is ready to play. When he did see action last year he looked like shit and got hurt. Not a good fit when the starter is mobile and susceptible to injury.
The Giants can and should do better. This is the last year of Tyrod’s deal and Jones has been banged up every year he’s been here. They need a more durable backup with better upside than Tyrod.
How has Tyrod sucked for awhile? He has hardly played any consistent playing time at all since losing his starting job to Herbert. There’s no shame in that.
The days of having aHostetler as back up are long gone. In the era of free agency Tyrod is as good as a back up gets otherwise some team will sign him and start him
Yea that’s exactly what I’m saying. When was the last time he was good? Buff playoff loss? He sucked in that one too.
Hypothetically if the worst happened and Jones went down for the year would you be shocked if schoen/dabs was the next one to find that qb that nobody saw coming and just took over ie. Purdy,hoss,Brady….. I’d be surprised at the player but not that schoen/dabs was the one to find them. It feels like they have the Midas touch and everything they do turns to gold. It’s a weird feeling not wondering ok how are these guys gonna fuck this one up
even if a chunk of that is just kicking to next year bc it's post-june 1, why not have the option of using that $ now? if you dont need it, it rolls over. if you do need it, it's 1 less restructure (or cut) you dont have to do.
Lemieux has played his way on to this team. Ill be surprised if he’s not on the 53. Sills has always been a preseason stud but who does he replace, BFW? Feel bad for the guy. He works his ass off. Hope he gets a shot with another team if he’s cut.
He hasn’t ever really been in during optimal situations and the sample is still small. It’s usually behind our second team OL which always sucks. I think people are getting over their skis a little with DeVito over Tyrod on the roster as our primary backup.
Tyrod isn’t very good, that’s why he’s a backup but you can count the number of “good” backups in the league on one hand. He’s perfectly fine relative to the rest of the league, has the mobility the coaches want and knows the system. I guess I’m in the minority but I’m much more comfortable with him than a rookie flashing in the preseason.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
helping their case to make the 53
Maybe if Sills had caught that TD. I’d rather have Beasley & Crowder.
Me too, but Sills does specials and BF-W might be dinged
The Davis injury caused Cunningham to move inside and Davenport to RT. Both seemed ok and they worked well to properly pickup a stunt.
Quote:
I've posted this a number of times, you can cut Taylor, put him on the practice squad, and keep Devito, while saving a few 100K.
Literally the only risk/difference is if Jones goes down in game. If you know he's out, you can promote Taylor.
Taylor has hit his expiration date. The milk is sour.
If Jones were to go down right now, I would feel infinitely better with DeVito under C than Taylor.
I agree. I have to imagine having a veteran guy is still a plus for Jones in the meeting room, which Taylor can be on the PS.
I HATE playing the Jets in P-S for that reason.
Quote:
Coughlin is a core ST’er, and plays better D than Brown. Very little chance he gets cut
I'm with you. This is the 2nd game where Coughlin played noticeably well. I think he stays and Brown is gone. And if BFW is hurt, Sills may have a shot at the WR/ST spot. Came close on 2 tough catches today, but also made a few and blocked well.
Quote:
In comment 16184051 bluefin said:
Quote:
helping their case to make the 53
Maybe if Sills had caught that TD. I’d rather have Beasley & Crowder.
Me too, but Sills does specials and BF-W might be dinged
I don’t see a path to Sills bring on the roster.
Quote:
In comment 16183996 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16183982 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16183959 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16183951 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
no, likely not. There are a lot of bad QB2s in the league, you expect a good one to get cut?
I think you’re giving Tyrod too much credit if you think he’s going to be the best option.
I’m not giving him any credit but he has guaranteed money and knows the system.
So?
So Tyrod sucks now after playing all but seven snaps in a real game as a giant and an undrafted free agent is going to be the back up. I’ve watched a Davis Webb play like a preseason mvp. Play a pretty decent game against a Super Bowl team and end up coaching for the broncos. I seriously doubt 30 some other teams overlooked devito
No, Tyrod has sucked for a while. This is why he gets bounced around the league until the real QB is ready to play. When he did see action last year he looked like shit and got hurt. Not a good fit when the starter is mobile and susceptible to injury.
The Giants can and should do better. This is the last year of Tyrod’s deal and Jones has been banged up every year he’s been here. They need a more durable backup with better upside than Tyrod.
How has Tyrod sucked for awhile? He has hardly played any consistent playing time at all since losing his starting job to Herbert. There’s no shame in that.
The days of having aHostetler as back up are long gone. In the era of free agency Tyrod is as good as a back up gets otherwise some team will sign him and start him
Quote:
In comment 16184019 Arcade_Games said:
Quote:
In comment 16183996 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16183982 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16183959 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16183951 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
no, likely not. There are a lot of bad QB2s in the league, you expect a good one to get cut?
I think you’re giving Tyrod too much credit if you think he’s going to be the best option.
I’m not giving him any credit but he has guaranteed money and knows the system.
So?
So Tyrod sucks now after playing all but seven snaps in a real game as a giant and an undrafted free agent is going to be the back up. I’ve watched a Davis Webb play like a preseason mvp. Play a pretty decent game against a Super Bowl team and end up coaching for the broncos. I seriously doubt 30 some other teams overlooked devito
No, Tyrod has sucked for a while. This is why he gets bounced around the league until the real QB is ready to play. When he did see action last year he looked like shit and got hurt. Not a good fit when the starter is mobile and susceptible to injury.
The Giants can and should do better. This is the last year of Tyrod’s deal and Jones has been banged up every year he’s been here. They need a more durable backup with better upside than Tyrod.
How has Tyrod sucked for awhile? He has hardly played any consistent playing time at all since losing his starting job to Herbert. There’s no shame in that.
The days of having aHostetler as back up are long gone. In the era of free agency Tyrod is as good as a back up gets otherwise some team will sign him and start him
Yea that’s exactly what I’m saying. When was the last time he was good? Buff playoff loss? He sucked in that one too.
I’d like to see him at RT too. He’s basically a rookie
Hypothetically if the worst happened and Jones went down for the year would you be shocked if schoen/dabs was the next one to find that qb that nobody saw coming and just took over ie. Purdy,hoss,Brady….. I’d be surprised at the player but not that schoen/dabs was the one to find them. It feels like they have the Midas touch and everything they do turns to gold. It’s a weird feeling not wondering ok how are these guys gonna fuck this one up
I don't see Ximines making the cut. I think Simmons filling in as a situational rusher makes him expendable
No, most will be off the team.
At that point I’d rather not have it
It's gruesome.
Quote:
And Ximines can’t get Wilson to the ground
I don't see Ximines making the cut. I think Simmons filling in as a situational rusher makes him expendable
I agree - but even before they traded for Simmons I think Ximines was iffy to make the roster.
I don't think so either. Remember nobody signed him in FA. We simply resigned him after the draft when we didn't pick anyone up.
Taking positional value out of it he may be our 3rd best player.
Quote:
I've posted this a number of times, you can cut Taylor, put him on the practice squad, and keep Devito, while saving a few 100K.
Literally the only risk/difference is if Jones goes down in game. If you know he's out, you can promote Taylor.
Taylor has hit his expiration date. The milk is sour.
If Jones were to go down right now, I would feel infinitely better with DeVito under C than Taylor.
+1
I sorta go Allegre, Bahr, and Tynes I guess but this guy for accuracy and distance beats them all.
+$
Better than majority of Reese seasons too. Remember Ereck Flowers?
Tyrod isn’t very good, that’s why he’s a backup but you can count the number of “good” backups in the league on one hand. He’s perfectly fine relative to the rest of the league, has the mobility the coaches want and knows the system. I guess I’m in the minority but I’m much more comfortable with him than a rookie flashing in the preseason.
Tyrod does nothing for me