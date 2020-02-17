New York Giants vs. New York Jets Post-Game Discussion

Tom Rock @TomRock_Newsday
With an admission I am a heartless jerk since there were serious injuries, the Giants just completed one of their most successful preseasons ever with no projected starters or key backups lost. They head into the regular season as close to full health as they could’ve hoped.
Quote:
In comment 16184337 AcesUp said:
Quote:
What I like most is that he probably keeps us from spending 5m+ next year on a vet backup. Don't trust him over Tyrod this year yet though. You can stash him on the PS with very little risk of claim and in the worst case where Jones gets hurt, you elevate him and have him on standby if Tyrod struggles.
im not sure devito makes it to PS. i think they either go 3 qbs or cut taylor (he can sign with the PS, and i doubt anyone brings him in elsewhere for much of a raise off that).
Don’t see anyone putting DeVito on their 53 now. Maybe if some team
loses their starter or their starter and backup. But not off the initial cut down. Most every very team has a DeVito or something pretty close.
At the same time, do you see any team seeing Tryod as an upgrade for their QB2?
@JordanRaanan
·
11m
Isaiah Simmons on being traded for a seventh-round pick: “I think the Giants got a good deal.” Said it with a smile.
Also adds he has no problem playing linebacker with Giants. Wink Martindale doesn’t always use linebackers in traditional ways.
Maybe you heard, I don’t shine shoes no more.
At the same time, do you see any team seeing Tryod as an upgrade for their QB2?
Absolutely.
@JordanRaanan
·
11m
Isaiah Simmons on being traded for a seventh-round pick: “I think the Giants got a good deal.” Said it with a smile.
Also adds he has no problem playing linebacker with Giants. Wink Martindale doesn’t always use linebackers in traditional ways.
Imagine Thibodeux, Ojulari and Simmons have 10 sacks or more each? Crazy
Bredesen and Glowinski start, I don’t think there’s an advantage to rotating either of them with Ezeudu, who’ll be a backup, along with Lemieux.
If it comes down to De Vito choosing to sign to the Giants practice squad or some other team's practice squad, he choses the Giants, wouldn't he?
There is a cap hit to cutting Taylor, right?
@charlottecrrll
·
7m
Wyatt Davis said it’s a high ankle sprain and he’s getting an MRI tomorrow. Nothing broke he says. He’s in a tall boot but says “It could have been way worse so I’m thankful for that”
thankful as well, hope he recovers quickly
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Myarick suffered a metacarpal fracture in his hand, per source. Too early to tell on the timeline, but obviously tough timing with cut day approaching.
If it comes down to De Vito choosing to sign to the Giants practice squad or some other team's practice squad, he choses the Giants, wouldn't he?
There is a cap hit to cutting Taylor, right?
$1.3M in cap savings cutting Taylor. $5.5 in dead money. No one is singing him to their 53.
@TomRock_Newsday
·
1m
Sterling Shepard was under strict orders to FC his punt return no matter what. Oh well.
"I was more focused on catching the ball. Then buddy tackled me and I was like 'Dang, I don't think I fair caught it.' I went to the sideline & they were like 'I don't think you did either.'"
I mean you are rotating defensive backs constantly in nickel and dime packages with teams using different defensive packages etc. even in play off games. It’s not like some other positions where you don’t rotate QBs for example.
The whole “yea he did it against back up team players in our secondary. Guess what depending ion the team and coverages he’s going to be doing that anyway.
I mean you are rotating defensive backs constantly in nickel and dime packages with teams using different defensive packages etc. even in play off games. It’s not like some other positions where you don’t rotate QBs for example.
The whole “yea he did it against back up team players in our secondary. Guess what depending ion the team and coverages he’s going to be doing that anyway.
The guys he threw against won't be on the Giants. They are backups to backups. How do you not know this?
@charlottecrrll
·
7m
Wyatt Davis said it’s a high ankle sprain and he’s getting an MRI tomorrow. Nothing broke he says. He’s in a tall boot but says “It could have been way worse so I’m thankful for that”
Yeah. That looked ugggggly. Ankle sprain is a blessing.
Hyatt - ( New Window )
I mean you are rotating defensive backs constantly in nickel and dime packages with teams using different defensive packages etc. even in play off games. It’s not like some other positions where you don’t rotate QBs for example.
The whole “yea he did it against back up team players in our secondary. Guess what depending ion the team and coverages he’s going to be doing that anyway.
You have a better chance of making the team than Gemon Green and Darren Evans...
@DDuggan21
·
49s
The Giants weren’t risking any starters (or even top backups) tonight:
@DDuggan21
·
49s
The Giants weren’t risking any starters (or even top backups) tonight:
They played Shepard though...Go figure
I mean you are rotating defensive backs constantly in nickel and dime packages with teams using different defensive packages etc. even in play off games. It’s not like some other positions where you don’t rotate QBs for example.
The whole “yea he did it against back up team players in our secondary. Guess what depending ion the team and coverages he’s going to be doing that anyway.
The Jets have their own fan board, try that one.
He stood everyone up at the line and went straight up on the backend.
Jets should be embarrassed for not scoring on that especially since it was against soon to be cuts.
Thats the fuck you attitude Wink brings...
Quote:
to claim Rodgers playing Against “backup” cornerbacks
I mean you are rotating defensive backs constantly in nickel and dime packages with teams using different defensive packages etc. even in play off games. It’s not like some other positions where you don’t rotate QBs for example.
The whole “yea he did it against back up team players in our secondary. Guess what depending ion the team and coverages he’s going to be doing that anyway.
You have a better chance of making the team than Gemon Green and Darren Evans...
Alright already. That coverage wasn’t bad anyway you cut it. I watched a ball of fame QB make a great throw which would have been a TD 9/10 games.
Also the one of a measly two series he played came to an abrupt end when someone missed a block or got beat or whatever and he had to run out of bounds to avoid a big loss. I don’t care third string or not there’s not much you can do whe it’s a jail break up front. I fully expect Rodgers to be like Broadway joe 2.0
Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to a guy who will at best be on the Practice Squad in a few days.
Gemon Green isn't even a backup. He's a 3rd/4th team.
Are we sure he isn't?
Quote:
all bottom end backups.
Gemon Green isn't even a backup. He's a 3rd/4th team.
True.
No way they planned to play him 2 series but they need to save face.
I am happy Wink didn't go vanilla on him and give him the field.
Quote:
You sound like a Jets fan.
Are we sure he isn't?
I'm not Jets fan but, I did watch some of the national TV games when the packers were playing -- i don't think I am alone. At the same time i am not the type who is going to paint his house to look like a Giants football helmet either. Priorities kind of change when you get older / start realizing the importance of family / get a "real" job / have a mortgage etc.
Regarding Keith "Mr. Preseason" Elias?
No. I meant Elias.
Quote:
In comment 16184401 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You sound like a Jets fan.
Are we sure he isn't?
I'm not Jets fan but, I did watch some of the national TV games when the packers were playing -- i don't think I am alone. At the same time i am not the type who is going to paint his house to look like a Giants football helmet either. Priorities kind of change when you get older / start realizing the importance of family / get a "real" job / have a mortgage etc.
Sorry, but you are spooging a bit too much for someone who has seen Rodgers “on national TV”.
Just own your jets random. We’d respect you more.
🤷♂️
Quote:
In comment 16184405 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16184401 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You sound like a Jets fan.
Are we sure he isn't?
I'm not Jets fan but, I did watch some of the national TV games when the packers were playing -- i don't think I am alone. At the same time i am not the type who is going to paint his house to look like a Giants football helmet either. Priorities kind of change when you get older / start realizing the importance of family / get a "real" job / have a mortgage etc.
Sorry, but you are spooging a bit too much for someone who has seen Rodgers “on national TV”.
Just own your jets random. We’d respect you more.
🤷♂️
No we wouldn’t. But, we would like to know what his previous handle was.
Quote:
In comment 16184418 Arcade_Games said:
Quote:
In comment 16184405 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16184401 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You sound like a Jets fan.
Are we sure he isn't?
I'm not Jets fan but, I did watch some of the national TV games when the packers were playing -- i don't think I am alone. At the same time i am not the type who is going to paint his house to look like a Giants football helmet either. Priorities kind of change when you get older / start realizing the importance of family / get a "real" job / have a mortgage etc.
Sorry, but you are spooging a bit too much for someone who has seen Rodgers “on national TV”.
Just own your jets random. We’d respect you more.
🤷♂️
No we wouldn’t. But, we would like to know what his previous handle was.
Fair point!
Quote:
Did you mean Sean Bennett?
Regarding Keith "Mr. Preseason" Elias?
No. I meant Elias.
Eric I think that is the best COMP I have heard on Sills he is all world preseason but disappears in the regular season when he gets those rare shots you can tell DJ has tried to feed him the ball a few times in the past since they were workout buddies.
The result? 11 catches for 106 yards.
That's not going to get it done.
While running for his life on every play.
DeVito is not going to beat out Taylor this year, but he's played better than Taylor (even when Taylor has played with more starters and/or Taylor has played against back-ups).
This board massively overrates Tyrod Taylor.
Quote:
is massively overrating DeVito. His a JAG who did ok against mostly third stringers playing simple defenses.
This board massively overrates Tyrod Taylor.
Non-Giants fans do too.
What makes you so confident he is a jag. Sometimes teams find great undrafted or late round players even at QB. Purdy just took the starting job and the Niners traded their hit drafted QB. Room was undrafted. DeVito might not turn into anything but it is clear he has an NFL arm and pocket presence. Not a bad combo as a rookie.
We will see if JS is able to find any upgrades.