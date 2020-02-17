for display only
New York Giants vs. New York Jets Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 9:14 pm
Tom Rock @TomRock_Newsday

With an admission I am a heartless jerk since there were serious injuries, the Giants just completed one of their most successful preseasons ever with no projected starters or key backups lost. They head into the regular season as close to full health as they could’ve hoped.
RE: RE: RE: I like DeVito too  
Giantimistic : 8/26/2023 9:54 pm
In comment 16184358 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16184343 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16184337 AcesUp said:


Quote:


What I like most is that he probably keeps us from spending 5m+ next year on a vet backup. Don't trust him over Tyrod this year yet though. You can stash him on the PS with very little risk of claim and in the worst case where Jones gets hurt, you elevate him and have him on standby if Tyrod struggles.



im not sure devito makes it to PS. i think they either go 3 qbs or cut taylor (he can sign with the PS, and i doubt anyone brings him in elsewhere for much of a raise off that).


Don’t see anyone putting DeVito on their 53 now. Maybe if some team
loses their starter or their starter and backup. But not off the initial cut down. Most every very team has a DeVito or something pretty close.


At the same time, do you see any team seeing Tryod as an upgrade for their QB2?

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 9:54 pm
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
11m
Isaiah Simmons on being traded for a seventh-round pick: “I think the Giants got a good deal.” Said it with a smile.

Also adds he has no problem playing linebacker with Giants. Wink Martindale doesn’t always use linebackers in traditional ways.
RE: Spit shine Tommy  
Giant volunteer 79 : 8/26/2023 9:55 pm
In comment 16184311 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Makes the team


Maybe you heard, I don’t shine shoes no more.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I like DeVito too  
AcesUp : 8/26/2023 9:58 pm
In comment 16184361 Giantimistic said:
Quote:




At the same time, do you see any team seeing Tryod as an upgrade for their QB2?


Absolutely.
RE: ...  
SGMen : 8/26/2023 9:58 pm
In comment 16184362 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
11m
Isaiah Simmons on being traded for a seventh-round pick: “I think the Giants got a good deal.” Said it with a smile.

Also adds he has no problem playing linebacker with Giants. Wink Martindale doesn’t always use linebackers in traditional ways.
Ya know, what if Wink finds the exact right way to use Simmons and he is the difference between our making the playoffs and not making the playoffs? Pressuring QB's is the key and he is so fast.

Imagine Thibodeux, Ojulari and Simmons have 10 sacks or more each? Crazy
RE: I still don’t know what to make  
bluefin : 8/26/2023 9:59 pm
In comment 16184341 UberAlias said:
Quote:
About the OG situation. At this point I guess I’m expecting a rotation.

Bredesen and Glowinski start, I don’t think there’s an advantage to rotating either of them with Ezeudu, who’ll be a backup, along with Lemieux.
I Too Have Been Very Impressed With De Vito  
Trainmaster : 8/26/2023 10:00 pm
Is there any reasonable chance if the Giants cut De Vito another team will sign him to their 53 man roster (De Vito has no choice in that situation, right)? I don't think so.

If it comes down to De Vito choosing to sign to the Giants practice squad or some other team's practice squad, he choses the Giants, wouldn't he?

There is a cap hit to cutting Taylor, right?
RE: ...  
bluefin : 8/26/2023 10:02 pm
In comment 16184360 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
7m
Wyatt Davis said it’s a high ankle sprain and he’s getting an MRI tomorrow. Nothing broke he says. He’s in a tall boot but says “It could have been way worse so I’m thankful for that”

thankful as well, hope he recovers quickly
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 10:06 pm
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Myarick suffered a metacarpal fracture in his hand, per source. Too early to tell on the timeline, but obviously tough timing with cut day approaching.
RE: I Too Have Been Very Impressed With De Vito  
BillT : 8/26/2023 10:07 pm
In comment 16184368 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Is there any reasonable chance if the Giants cut De Vito another team will sign him to their 53 man roster (De Vito has no choice in that situation, right)? I don't think so.

If it comes down to De Vito choosing to sign to the Giants practice squad or some other team's practice squad, he choses the Giants, wouldn't he?

There is a cap hit to cutting Taylor, right?

$1.3M in cap savings cutting Taylor. $5.5 in dead money. No one is singing him to their 53.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 10:08 pm
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
1m
Sterling Shepard was under strict orders to FC his punt return no matter what. Oh well.
"I was more focused on catching the ball. Then buddy tackled me and I was like 'Dang, I don't think I fair caught it.' I went to the sideline & they were like 'I don't think you did either.'"
Isn’t it kind of a disingenuous  
Arcade_Games : 8/26/2023 10:12 pm
to claim Rodgers playing Against “backup” cornerbacks

I mean you are rotating defensive backs constantly in nickel and dime packages with teams using different defensive packages etc. even in play off games. It’s not like some other positions where you don’t rotate QBs for example.

The whole “yea he did it against back up team players in our secondary. Guess what depending ion the team and coverages he’s going to be doing that anyway.
RE: Isn’t it kind of a disingenuous  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 10:14 pm
In comment 16184380 Arcade_Games said:
Quote:
to claim Rodgers playing Against “backup” cornerbacks

I mean you are rotating defensive backs constantly in nickel and dime packages with teams using different defensive packages etc. even in play off games. It’s not like some other positions where you don’t rotate QBs for example.

The whole “yea he did it against back up team players in our secondary. Guess what depending ion the team and coverages he’s going to be doing that anyway.


The guys he threw against won't be on the Giants. They are backups to backups. How do you not know this?
RE: ...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8/26/2023 10:15 pm
In comment 16184360 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
7m
Wyatt Davis said it’s a high ankle sprain and he’s getting an MRI tomorrow. Nothing broke he says. He’s in a tall boot but says “It could have been way worse so I’m thankful for that”


Yeah. That looked ugggggly. Ankle sprain is a blessing.
Watching this live on TV  
AcesUp : 8/26/2023 10:15 pm
I kind of chalked this up to Sauce relying on safety support but upon looking at again - Hyatt just roasted him.
Hyatt - ( New Window )
RE: Isn’t it kind of a disingenuous  
Anakim : 8/26/2023 10:18 pm
In comment 16184380 Arcade_Games said:
Quote:
to claim Rodgers playing Against “backup” cornerbacks

I mean you are rotating defensive backs constantly in nickel and dime packages with teams using different defensive packages etc. even in play off games. It’s not like some other positions where you don’t rotate QBs for example.

The whole “yea he did it against back up team players in our secondary. Guess what depending ion the team and coverages he’s going to be doing that anyway.


You have a better chance of making the team than Gemon Green and Darren Evans...
Any update on BFW?  
Anakim : 8/26/2023 10:19 pm
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 10:21 pm
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
49s
The Giants weren’t risking any starters (or even top backups) tonight:
RE: ...  
Anakim : 8/26/2023 10:25 pm
In comment 16184391 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
49s
The Giants weren’t risking any starters (or even top backups) tonight:


They played Shepard though...Go figure
Tyrod made an awful play  
fanoftheteam : 8/26/2023 10:27 pm
On the one where Hyatt ran by sauce. Ball was a minute late and he was staring him down.
RE: Isn’t it kind of a disingenuous  
PatersonPlank : 8/26/2023 10:32 pm
In comment 16184380 Arcade_Games said:
Quote:
to claim Rodgers playing Against “backup” cornerbacks

I mean you are rotating defensive backs constantly in nickel and dime packages with teams using different defensive packages etc. even in play off games. It’s not like some other positions where you don’t rotate QBs for example.

The whole “yea he did it against back up team players in our secondary. Guess what depending ion the team and coverages he’s going to be doing that anyway.


The Jets have their own fan board, try that one.
Wink was totally messing with Rodgers  
larryflower37 : 8/26/2023 10:33 pm
No one goes zero in the preseason.
He stood everyone up at the line and went straight up on the backend.
Jets should be embarrassed for not scoring on that especially since it was against soon to be cuts.
Thats the fuck you attitude Wink brings...
RE: RE: Isn’t it kind of a disingenuous  
Arcade_Games : 8/26/2023 10:35 pm
In comment 16184386 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16184380 Arcade_Games said:


Quote:


to claim Rodgers playing Against “backup” cornerbacks

I mean you are rotating defensive backs constantly in nickel and dime packages with teams using different defensive packages etc. even in play off games. It’s not like some other positions where you don’t rotate QBs for example.

The whole “yea he did it against back up team players in our secondary. Guess what depending ion the team and coverages he’s going to be doing that anyway.



You have a better chance of making the team than Gemon Green and Darren Evans...


Alright already. That coverage wasn’t bad anyway you cut it. I watched a ball of fame QB make a great throw which would have been a TD 9/10 games.

Also the one of a measly two series he played came to an abrupt end when someone missed a block or got beat or whatever and he had to run out of bounds to avoid a big loss. I don’t care third string or not there’s not much you can do whe it’s a jail break up front. I fully expect Rodgers to be like Broadway joe 2.0
Arcade_Games  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 10:37 pm
You sound like a Jets fan.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to a guy who will at best be on the Practice Squad in a few days.
Rodgers looked mediocre at best against  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/26/2023 10:38 pm
all bottom end backups.
RE: Rodgers looked mediocre at best against  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 10:38 pm
In comment 16184403 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
all bottom end backups.


Gemon Green isn't even a backup. He's a 3rd/4th team.
RE: Arcade_Games  
Anakim : 8/26/2023 10:40 pm
In comment 16184401 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You sound like a Jets fan.


Are we sure he isn't?
Just saw some video of Rodgers’ postgame presser.  
bceagle05 : 8/26/2023 10:41 pm
Dude aged quite a bit over the past year. Needs to call Brady’s plastic surgeon.
RE: RE: Rodgers looked mediocre at best against  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/26/2023 10:41 pm
In comment 16184404 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16184403 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


all bottom end backups.



Gemon Green isn't even a backup. He's a 3rd/4th team.


True.
Rodgers missed throws and look out of sync  
larryflower37 : 8/26/2023 10:43 pm
Honestly you would think a future HOF with what is supposed to be an elite offensive would have walked down the field on the opening drive and sat down.
No way they planned to play him 2 series but they need to save face.
I am happy Wink didn't go vanilla on him and give him the field.
Eric  
TommytheElephant : 8/26/2023 10:47 pm
Did you mean Sean Bennett?
Rodgers is taking the Brett Favre path  
Simms11 : 8/26/2023 10:47 pm
to retirement!🤣
RE: RE: Arcade_Games  
Arcade_Games : 8/26/2023 10:48 pm
In comment 16184405 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16184401 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


You sound like a Jets fan.



Are we sure he isn't?


I'm not Jets fan but, I did watch some of the national TV games when the packers were playing -- i don't think I am alone. At the same time i am not the type who is going to paint his house to look like a Giants football helmet either. Priorities kind of change when you get older / start realizing the importance of family / get a "real" job / have a mortgage etc.
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 10:59 pm
In comment 16184415 TommytheElephant said:
Quote:
Did you mean Sean Bennett?


Regarding Keith "Mr. Preseason" Elias?

No. I meant Elias.
they best not lose  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/26/2023 11:01 pm
DeVito
Tyrod Taylor is bad  
Chef : 8/26/2023 11:02 pm
I just done see it...Matt Peart?.. good lord... I was at the game as well...
RE: RE: RE: Arcade_Games  
speedywheels : 8/26/2023 11:03 pm
In comment 16184418 Arcade_Games said:
Quote:
In comment 16184405 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16184401 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


You sound like a Jets fan.



Are we sure he isn't?



I'm not Jets fan but, I did watch some of the national TV games when the packers were playing -- i don't think I am alone. At the same time i am not the type who is going to paint his house to look like a Giants football helmet either. Priorities kind of change when you get older / start realizing the importance of family / get a "real" job / have a mortgage etc.


Sorry, but you are spooging a bit too much for someone who has seen Rodgers “on national TV”.

Just own your jets random. We’d respect you more.

🤷‍♂️
RE: RE: RE: RE: Arcade_Games  
CooperDash : 8/26/2023 11:06 pm
In comment 16184433 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16184418 Arcade_Games said:


Quote:


In comment 16184405 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16184401 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


You sound like a Jets fan.



Are we sure he isn't?



I'm not Jets fan but, I did watch some of the national TV games when the packers were playing -- i don't think I am alone. At the same time i am not the type who is going to paint his house to look like a Giants football helmet either. Priorities kind of change when you get older / start realizing the importance of family / get a "real" job / have a mortgage etc.



Sorry, but you are spooging a bit too much for someone who has seen Rodgers “on national TV”.

Just own your jets random. We’d respect you more.

🤷‍♂️


No we wouldn’t. But, we would like to know what his previous handle was.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Arcade_Games  
speedywheels : 8/26/2023 11:08 pm
In comment 16184437 CooperDash said:
Quote:
In comment 16184433 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 16184418 Arcade_Games said:


Quote:


In comment 16184405 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16184401 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


You sound like a Jets fan.



Are we sure he isn't?



I'm not Jets fan but, I did watch some of the national TV games when the packers were playing -- i don't think I am alone. At the same time i am not the type who is going to paint his house to look like a Giants football helmet either. Priorities kind of change when you get older / start realizing the importance of family / get a "real" job / have a mortgage etc.



Sorry, but you are spooging a bit too much for someone who has seen Rodgers “on national TV”.

Just own your jets random. We’d respect you more.

🤷‍♂️



No we wouldn’t. But, we would like to know what his previous handle was.


Fair point!
RE: RE: Eric  
jtfuoco : 8/26/2023 11:22 pm
In comment 16184426 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16184415 TommytheElephant said:


Quote:


Did you mean Sean Bennett?



Regarding Keith "Mr. Preseason" Elias?

No. I meant Elias.


Eric I think that is the best COMP I have heard on Sills he is all world preseason but disappears in the regular season when he gets those rare shots you can tell DJ has tried to feed him the ball a few times in the past since they were workout buddies.
jtfuoco  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 11:36 pm
Yeah, Sills got his chance last year. Daboll made him a starter. He played in NINE games with FIVE starts.

The result? 11 catches for 106 yards.

That's not going to get it done.
this board  
ElitoCanton : 8/26/2023 11:55 pm
is massively overrating DeVito. His a JAG who did ok against mostly third stringers playing simple defenses.
RE: this board  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 11:58 pm
In comment 16184479 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
is massively overrating DeVito. His a JAG who did ok against mostly third stringers playing simple defenses.


While running for his life on every play.

DeVito is not going to beat out Taylor this year, but he's played better than Taylor (even when Taylor has played with more starters and/or Taylor has played against back-ups).
i dont think devito would get to the PS  
Eric on Li : 12:06 am
i think he looked really solid all preseason. usually rookies have ups and downs but he was pretty steady.
Will Be Interested in How McKethan Grades Out  
clatterbuck : 12:24 am
in his first action. He seemed to do OK but I await analysis by Sy, Skinner, Baldinger, etc. Thought Lemieux actually played pretty well. Tyre Phillips seemed to be yucking it up on the sidelines so maybe he's ready to assume swing tackle role again? Beavers looked lost and might be headed for the practice squad while Carter Coughlin makes the 53 because of special teams.
RE: this board  
WillVAB : 1:37 am
In comment 16184479 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
is massively overrating DeVito. His a JAG who did ok against mostly third stringers playing simple defenses.


This board massively overrates Tyrod Taylor.
RE: RE: this board  
Toth029 : 3:16 am
In comment 16184513 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16184479 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


is massively overrating DeVito. His a JAG who did ok against mostly third stringers playing simple defenses.



This board massively overrates Tyrod Taylor.


Non-Giants fans do too.
RE: this board  
Giantimistic : 4:08 am
In comment 16184479 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
is massively overrating DeVito. His a JAG who did ok against mostly third stringers playing simple defenses.


What makes you so confident he is a jag. Sometimes teams find great undrafted or late round players even at QB. Purdy just took the starting job and the Niners traded their hit drafted QB. Room was undrafted. DeVito might not turn into anything but it is clear he has an NFL arm and pocket presence. Not a bad combo as a rookie.
paulie walnuts  
jacob12 : 6:06 am
Paulie walnuts is a bigoted ignoramus.
Looked like the Giants  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:37 am
wanted to have the OL get a lot of pass blocking in. OL is the biggest worry I see on this team right now.

We will see if JS is able to find any upgrades.

