You can tell Hyatt's speed made Sauce nervous

+1 (3 actually watching). Even with the hold (and it was a clear missed defensive hold call) if that ball was heaved 10 yards further, either Hyatt's underneath it with a step+ on Sauce (or he's on the ground cause he was pulled down).
the safety was cheating over too much. Even if the ball was thrown deeper, the pass would have been challenged by the saftey or Hyatt laid out on the sideline.
Hyatt needs to do a better job of dealing with the defender's hands. I would send him to karate classes with a focus on blocking punches and removing hand holds. If you do not think this works, talk to Andre Tippett.
I don’t understand people calling Hawkins grabby. All the best CB in the game today hold and tug. They just know how to get away with it. I don’t think Hawkins is any more grabby than Sauce is. I think the DB that plays with the LEAST amount of contact in the NFL is Jaire Alexander, only true mirror guy at CB.
RE: The pass should not have been thrown to Hyatt there...
He dealt with Sauces hands just fine. Not only was he held (probably called most games) he was going to blow by Sauce despite it.
As for the safety, he was a couple yards diagonal, a much deport throw puts Hyatt ahead of both defenders. It was a really really bad throw.
You must have watched a different clip. He grabbed his jersey in order to get leverage to be first to the ball, clear as day. Sauce is great, but that’s also a flag, both can be true.
The Jets were forced to bring a safety over the top because of Hyatt's speed, now just think of Waller working the seam, Campbell working the middle and Barkley out of the backfield..
The middle of the field becomes wide open and forces their middle LB into a bad situation
This. Hyatt is going to require the CB to have safety help, which will open up the middle. Or, the other team can choose not to provide safety help, in which case I think Hyatt is going to toast some CBs with long gains.
If the WR beats the CB clean, and the CBs only recourse is to grab a fist full of Jersey from behind…the WR won, the CB lost and its PI/or defensive holding…nothing for the WR to learn there other than CBs can cheat in the pros just like they do in college and sometimes you’ll get the call and sometimes you won’t. Fan goggles have no part in it.
A minor detail that I noticed in the gif Eric posted above. Sauce hesitated slightly near the first down marker seemingly anticipating a route near the first down marker.
and ?
Very much so. I wasn't as impressed with him as his because of that. He's got his hype men in the NFL letting him get away with a lot.
Thinking the same thing.
100%. Seems like the NFL allows SG to play corner like it's the 80s.
He's good enough without the refs ignoring the rules of the game.
this!
I thought the same thing …
That could have been called, defensive holding, not a PI.
When you already have a reputation...
Quote:
if tyrod had more arm.
I thought the same thing …
+1 (3 actually watching). Even with the hold (and it was a clear missed defensive hold call) if that ball was heaved 10 yards further, either Hyatt's underneath it with a step+ on Sauce (or he's on the ground cause he was pulled down).
Jets Announcers: "Great defensive play by Sauce!"
Bob Papa & Carl Banks: "Are you kidding me?!?!?!"
The middle of the field becomes wide open and forces their middle LB into a bad situation
Quote:
Seems to get away with a lot of grabbing. I noticed it last season also.
100%. Seems like the NFL allows SG to play corner like it's the 80s.
He's good enough without the refs ignoring the rules of the game.
And once he gets the respect - he will get more holding/PI calls
I love that the Giants went right at Sauce with Hyatt.
You must have watched a different clip. He grabbed his jersey in order to get leverage to be first to the ball, clear as day. Sauce is great, but that’s also a flag, both can be true.
The middle of the field becomes wide open and forces their middle LB into a bad situation
This. Hyatt is going to require the CB to have safety help, which will open up the middle. Or, the other team can choose not to provide safety help, in which case I think Hyatt is going to toast some CBs with long gains.
video clip linked below just in case.
https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1695561905710977143?s=20 - ( New Window )
If the WR beats the CB clean, and the CBs only recourse is to grab a fist full of Jersey from behind…the WR won, the CB lost and its PI/or defensive holding…nothing for the WR to learn there other than CBs can cheat in the pros just like they do in college and sometimes you’ll get the call and sometimes you won’t. Fan goggles have no part in it.
YES! I have a friend who I texted during the second Commanders game when KT was the difference. He was raging about that. KT needs to go all Rodney Dangerfield on the officials more often this year:
I DON'T GET NO RESPECT!!
Guys get to top speed, only to find that Hyatt had one more gear he can hit. That extra gear is when he separates, and that is absolutely rare.
and ?