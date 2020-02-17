for display only
You can tell Hyatt's speed made Sauce nervous

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 11:22 pm
Very, very grabby here when he felt him pulling away...
https://twitter.com/FiresideGiants/status/1695563552327667778 - ( New Window )
Sauce  
mitch300 : 8/26/2023 11:30 pm : link
Seems to get away with a lot of grabbing. I noticed it last season also.
Very grabby!!!  
TommytheElephant : 8/26/2023 11:32 pm : link
I've seen that called many many times .
RE: Sauce  
Optimus-NY : 8/26/2023 11:36 pm : link
In comment 16184461 mitch300 said:
Quote:
Seems to get away with a lot of grabbing. I noticed it last season also.


Very much so. I wasn't as impressed with him as his because of that. He's got his hype men in the NFL letting him get away with a lot.
Optimus  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2023 11:37 pm : link
I wish Kavyon got that kind of respect. He got mugged all year.
Loved that they had a S playing over the top of the "great" Sauce  
PatersonPlank : 8/26/2023 11:38 pm : link
just to stop him. This is before he has even played 1 real game. The kid is going to be good
I dont think Sauce  
fish3321 : 8/26/2023 11:38 pm : link
or any jets fans ego could handle that ball being completed. Hyatt is LEGIT.

Yeah, looked very similar  
St. Jimmy : 8/26/2023 11:38 pm : link
to the PI on the drive when Rodgers managed to get into the endzone.
RE: Yeah, looked very similar  
mitch300 : 8/26/2023 11:43 pm : link
In comment 16184472 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
to the PI on the drive when Rodgers managed to get into the endzone.

Thinking the same thing.
Absolutely PI  
eric2425ny : 8/26/2023 11:56 pm : link
You could see how his hold slowed down the receiver. Hopefully the refs work out the kinks in preseason.
RE: Sauce  
bw in dc : 8/26/2023 11:56 pm : link
In comment 16184461 mitch300 said:
Quote:
Seems to get away with a lot of grabbing. I noticed it last season also.


100%. Seems like the NFL allows SG to play corner like it's the 80s.

He's good enough without the refs ignoring the rules of the game.
the first play of the game it looked like hyatt blew by him clear  
Eric on Li : 12:05 am : link
if tyrod had more arm.
Mentioned it when I saw that play......  
Simms11 : 12:06 am : link
He got away with holding there. Hyatt’s speed will be a big plus this year.
this was the first play of the game - he had sauce roasted  
Eric on Li : 12:14 am : link
if tyrod had the arm to put it out in front of him. love that they went right after him with a stutter and go. this is why they had him doubled and sauce was grabby on the second play.

RE: Optimus  
bluefin : 6:14 am : link
In comment 16184469 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I wish Kavyon got that kind of respect. He got mugged all year.

this!
RE: the first play of the game it looked like hyatt blew by him clear  
Spider56 : 8:02 am : link
In comment 16184487 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
if tyrod had more arm.


I thought the same thing …
RE: Very grabby!!!  
Carson53 : 8:44 am : link
In comment 16184462 TommytheElephant said:
Quote:
I've seen that called many many times .
.

That could have been called, defensive holding, not a PI.
When you already have a reputation...
RE: RE: the first play of the game it looked like hyatt blew by him clear  
HBart : 8:58 am : link
In comment 16184546 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16184487 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


if tyrod had more arm.



I thought the same thing …

+1 (3 actually watching). Even with the hold (and it was a clear missed defensive hold call) if that ball was heaved 10 yards further, either Hyatt's underneath it with a step+ on Sauce (or he's on the ground cause he was pulled down).
Typical Sauce  
Named Later : 9:12 am : link
Very grabby.

Jets Announcers: "Great defensive play by Sauce!"

Bob Papa & Carl Banks: "Are you kidding me?!?!?!"
The pass should not have been thrown to Hyatt there...  
DefenseWins : 9:20 am : link
the safety was cheating over too much. Even if the ball was thrown deeper, the pass would have been challenged by the saftey or Hyatt laid out on the sideline.

Hyatt needs to do a better job of dealing with the defender's hands. I would send him to karate classes with a focus on blocking punches and removing hand holds. If you do not think this works, talk to Andre Tippett.
This is why  
GoDeep13 : 9:21 am : link
I don’t understand people calling Hawkins grabby. All the best CB in the game today hold and tug. They just know how to get away with it. I don’t think Hawkins is any more grabby than Sauce is. I think the DB that plays with the LEAST amount of contact in the NFL is Jaire Alexander, only true mirror guy at CB.
RE: The pass should not have been thrown to Hyatt there...  
UConn4523 : 9:24 am : link
In comment 16184603 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
the safety was cheating over too much. Even if the ball was thrown deeper, the pass would have been challenged by the saftey or Hyatt laid out on the sideline.

Hyatt needs to do a better job of dealing with the defender's hands. I would send him to karate classes with a focus on blocking punches and removing hand holds. If you do not think this works, talk to Andre Tippett.


He dealt with Sauces hands just fine. Not only was he held (probably called most games) he was going to blow by Sauce despite it.

As for the safety, he was a couple yards diagonal, a much deport throw puts Hyatt ahead of both defenders. It was a really really bad throw.
All due respect  
Skittlebish : 9:26 am : link
But you definitely have to be wearing your fan goggles to agree…
Jersey grabbing and arm fighting happen on almost every play with man to man coverage; one of the tools Hyatt needs to develop is how to deal with that; he won’t just be running past very CB like in college (although he will run past some of them!)
The difference on the PI called on the Giants was the arm grab, which prevented the receiver from, you know, actually being able to catch the pass
And it’s ok to admit Sauce is that guy
Remember if the Jets didn’t draft him the Giants would have, and then we would all love him
Its not even how he has a step on Sauce  
nygiants16 : 9:34 am : link
The Jets were forced to bring a safety over the top because of Hyatt's speed, now just think of Waller working the seam, Campbell working the middle and Barkley out of the backfield..

The middle of the field becomes wide open and forces their middle LB into a bad situation
RE: RE: Sauce  
Blue21 : 9:41 am : link
In comment 16184481 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16184461 mitch300 said:


Quote:


Seems to get away with a lot of grabbing. I noticed it last season also.



100%. Seems like the NFL allows SG to play corner like it's the 80s.

He's good enough without the refs ignoring the rules of the game.
Totally agree. 3rd rd rookie DB that's holding all day long. Ask Holmes
Agreed! How he looked vs Sauce  
gersh : 9:43 am : link
Is huge to show how legit he is and will be.
And once he gets the respect - he will get more holding/PI calls
This happened after Hyatt burned him  
Ben in Tampa : 9:47 am : link
on the first play but Taylor overthrew the ball.

I love that the Giants went right at Sauce with Hyatt.
Hyatt simply ...  
Brown_Hornet : 10:12 am : link
...beat Gardner. Forced the grab.
this was the first play of the game  
Eric on Li : 10:25 am : link
with justin herbert this is an 80 yard walk in td called back by a holding penalty.

So, now they  
section125 : 10:35 am : link
finally have some one other teams need to fear. If he can blow Sauce away, think of wht he will do to most DBs in the NFL...
RE: All due respect  
UConn4523 : 10:46 am : link
In comment 16184615 Skittlebish said:
Quote:
But you definitely have to be wearing your fan goggles to agree…
Jersey grabbing and arm fighting happen on almost every play with man to man coverage; one of the tools Hyatt needs to develop is how to deal with that; he won’t just be running past very CB like in college (although he will run past some of them!)
The difference on the PI called on the Giants was the arm grab, which prevented the receiver from, you know, actually being able to catch the pass
And it’s ok to admit Sauce is that guy
Remember if the Jets didn’t draft him the Giants would have, and then we would all love him


You must have watched a different clip. He grabbed his jersey in order to get leverage to be first to the ball, clear as day. Sauce is great, but that’s also a flag, both can be true.
RE: Its not even how he has a step on Sauce  
Del Shofner : 10:48 am : link
In comment 16184621 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
The Jets were forced to bring a safety over the top because of Hyatt's speed, now just think of Waller working the seam, Campbell working the middle and Barkley out of the backfield..

The middle of the field becomes wide open and forces their middle LB into a bad situation


This. Hyatt is going to require the CB to have safety help, which will open up the middle. Or, the other team can choose not to provide safety help, in which case I think Hyatt is going to toast some CBs with long gains.
3x the charm?  
Eric on Li : 10:50 am : link


video clip linked below just in case.
https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1695561905710977143?s=20 - ( New Window )
He'll be all pro every year  
90.Cal : 10:54 am : link
If he can keep getting away with grabbing and holding guys
RE: All due respect  
BSIMatt : 11:05 am : link
In comment 16184615 Skittlebish said:
Quote:
But you definitely have to be wearing your fan goggles to agree…
Jersey grabbing and arm fighting happen on almost every play with man to man coverage; one of the tools Hyatt needs to develop is how to deal with that; he won’t just be running past very CB like in college (although he will run past some of them!)
The difference on the PI called on the Giants was the arm grab, which prevented the receiver from, you know, actually being able to catch the pass
And it’s ok to admit Sauce is that guy
Remember if the Jets didn’t draft him the Giants would have, and then we would all love him


If the WR beats the CB clean, and the CBs only recourse is to grab a fist full of Jersey from behind…the WR won, the CB lost and its PI/or defensive holding…nothing for the WR to learn there other than CBs can cheat in the pros just like they do in college and sometimes you’ll get the call and sometimes you won’t. Fan goggles have no part in it.
When I watch Hyatt...  
Klaatu : 11:07 am : link
I'm reminded of a line from The Longest Yard remake, said by David Patrick Kelly: "He makes fast guys look... not fast."
.  
ChrisRick : 11:55 am : link
A minor detail that I noticed in the gif Eric posted above. Sauce hesitated slightly near the first down marker seemingly anticipating a route near the first down marker.
RE: Optimus  
Optimus-NY : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 16184469 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I wish Kavyon got that kind of respect. He got mugged all year.


YES! I have a friend who I texted during the second Commanders game when KT was the difference. He was raging about that. KT needs to go all Rodney Dangerfield on the officials more often this year:

I DON'T GET NO RESPECT!!
RE: When I watch Hyatt...  
BSIMatt : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 16184777 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I'm reminded of a line from The Longest Yard remake, said by David Patrick Kelly: "He makes fast guys look... not fast."


Guys get to top speed, only to find that Hyatt had one more gear he can hit. That extra gear is when he separates, and that is absolutely rare.
RE: .  
section125 : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16184844 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
A minor detail that I noticed in the gif Eric posted above. Sauce hesitated slightly near the first down marker seemingly anticipating a route near the first down marker.


and ?
