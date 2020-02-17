Post Rumored/Official New York Giants Cuts Here

on short term IR to save them from being claimed. Every team is allowed a maximum of 8 players designated to return from IR. Would the Giants utilize this for young players like BFW and Owens?
Gotta make the 53 to be eligible for short term IR. Players designated for IR before cut down are done for the season.
+1
Exactamente. I could see them vested vets like Kreiter the LS with wink-wink, no-nod types of agreements for them to come back so they can stash some of the non-vested young'uns on IR. Beasley is a guy I think they'll cut and sign to the P.S.
on short term IR to save them from being claimed. Every team is allowed a maximum of 8 players designated to return from IR. Would the Giants utilize this for young players like BFW and Owens?
Gotta make the 53 to be eligible for short term IR. Players designated for IR before cut down are done for the season.
+1
Exactamente. I could see them vested vets like Kreiter the LS with wink-wink, no-nod types of agreements for them to come back so they can stash some of the non-vested young'uns on IR. Beasley is a guy I think they'll cut and sign to the P.S.
Didn't they cut Kreider last year, then resign him after PS became available?
on short term IR to save them from being claimed. Every team is allowed a maximum of 8 players designated to return from IR. Would the Giants utilize this for young players like BFW and Owens?
Gotta make the 53 to be eligible for short term IR. Players designated for IR before cut down are done for the season.
+1
Exactamente. I could see them vested vets like Kreiter the LS with wink-wink, no-nod types of agreements for them to come back so they can stash some of the non-vested young'uns on IR. Beasley is a guy I think they'll cut and sign to the P.S.
Didn't they cut Kreider last year, then resign him after PS became available?
They better not cut him. He can still put the puck in the net! And he's great on the power play.
RE: Is he does for the season?/ so they cant bring him back
Thought they would be waiving older Smurf Receivers…Confirmed on Giant.com
I think he's another youngster who will find his way safely to the practice squad. And he's been around long enough, I think, that if he was gonna develop into a starting quality receiver he would've already. Unless it's merely been the injuries that have interfered with his development, which is possible.
Thought they would be waiving older Smurf Receivers…Confirmed on Giant.com
He will most likely go to practice squad.
It shouldn't hurt you too much
What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.
Johnson was having a great camp last year and was slated to start per most if not all the beat writers. Not sure if he is all the way back from injury but is still young enough to serve a purpose. Hodgins (and Waller) are the only recievers of size on the team. Generally this coaching staff prefers shiftier receivers but he could be useful if there are injuries (and he is healthy).
RE: RE: RE: This One Hurts - Collin Johnson Waived
Thought they would be waiving older Smurf Receivers…Confirmed on Giant.com
He will most likely go to practice squad.
It shouldn't hurt you too much
What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.
Johnson was having a great camp last year and was slated to start per most if not all the beat writers. Not sure if he is all the way back from injury but is still young enough to serve a purpose. Hodgins (and Waller) are the only recievers of size on the team. Generally this coaching staff prefers shiftier receivers but he could be useful if there are injuries (and he is healthy).
Yeah, he could be similar to Cager in that respect (a youngster set back by injuries that is still on the early side of his learning curve).
RE: RE: RE: This One Hurts - Collin Johnson Waived
What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.
The downside risk in terms of 2024 and beyond may be less, but when it comes to 2023, I think it's veterans Crowder and Beasley with the greater value to Jones and the team.
on short term IR to save them from being claimed. Every team is allowed a maximum of 8 players designated to return from IR. Would the Giants utilize this for young players like BFW and Owens?
Gotta make the 53 to be eligible for short term IR. Players designated for IR before cut down are done for the season.
+1
Exactamente. I could see them vested vets like Kreiter the LS with wink-wink, no-nod types of agreements for them to come back so they can stash some of the non-vested young'uns on IR. Beasley is a guy I think they'll cut and sign to the P.S.
Didn't they cut Kreider last year, then resign him after PS became available?
What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.
The downside risk in terms of 2024 and beyond may be less, but when it comes to 2023, I think it's veterans Crowder and Beasley with the greater value to Jones and the team.
I question whether the Giants intend to put him on the PS. I would think he'd be a last minute cut if they wanted to sneak him thru waivers. They re giving him time to be grabbed by a team right away.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This One Hurts - Collin Johnson Waived
What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.
The downside risk in terms of 2024 and beyond may be less, but when it comes to 2023, I think it's veterans Crowder and Beasley with the greater value to Jones and the team.
I question whether the Giants intend to put him on the PS. I would think he'd be a last minute cut if they wanted to sneak him thru waivers. They re giving him time to be grabbed by a team right away.
I agree that is what they are doing. I’m surprised by it though, I thought he had value as a contingency for Hodgins.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
WR Jaydon Mickens
OT Julién Davenport
DL Brandin Bryant
DL Kevin Atkins
DL Donovan Jeter
CB Darren Evans
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting DL Donovan Jeter, per source.
Now getting cut...D. Jeter. #2.
Yeah, All-PAC-12 second team last year.. was a team captain for the Huskies. I've been out in the pacific northwest now for the last 2 years so kinda pulling for this guy
Quote:
on short term IR to save them from being claimed. Every team is allowed a maximum of 8 players designated to return from IR. Would the Giants utilize this for young players like BFW and Owens?
Gotta make the 53 to be eligible for short term IR. Players designated for IR before cut down are done for the season.
+1
Exactamente. I could see them vested vets like Kreiter the LS with wink-wink, no-nod types of agreements for them to come back so they can stash some of the non-vested young'uns on IR. Beasley is a guy I think they'll cut and sign to the P.S.
Quote:
In comment 16184687 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
on short term IR to save them from being claimed. Every team is allowed a maximum of 8 players designated to return from IR. Would the Giants utilize this for young players like BFW and Owens?
Gotta make the 53 to be eligible for short term IR. Players designated for IR before cut down are done for the season.
+1
Exactamente. I could see them vested vets like Kreiter the LS with wink-wink, no-nod types of agreements for them to come back so they can stash some of the non-vested young'uns on IR. Beasley is a guy I think they'll cut and sign to the P.S.
Didn't they cut Kreider last year, then resign him after PS became available?
Craig Dahl also.
Yeah I would cut Brightwell and Corbin but sign both to the PS. No need for James Robinson on the PS.
Quote:
Thought he has looked terrible so far. Much prefer Brightwell though I guess both could make it.
Yeah I would cut Brightwell and Corbin but sign both to the PS. No need for James Robinson on the PS.
I like that.
1. OL depth both interior/Tackle
2. Vet Edge pass rusher depth
3. Vet CB depth both slot/outside
4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)
figure out what to do with wandale/aaron robinson.
4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)
Why this?
Quote:
4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)
Why this?
i do not think simmons will be used exclusively as a ILB and beavers/mcfadden could flop.
1. OL depth both interior/Tackle
2. Vet Edge pass rusher depth
3. Vet CB depth both slot/outside
4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)
figure out what to do with wandale/aaron robinson.
Only the first is a true need …I’m good with the others, at least for now.
Quote:
These pieces at least 4 imo are outside the building.
1. OL depth both interior/Tackle
2. Vet Edge pass rusher depth
3. Vet CB depth both slot/outside
4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)
figure out what to do with wandale/aaron robinson.
Only the first is a true need …I’m good with the others, at least for now.
robinson could be that guy week 5 for CB. i think any vet ILB will be post week 1.
SO imo OL depth and pass rusher depth should be priortized now, especially T depth #1 then edge pass rusher #2.
Quote:
In comment 16184811 amindan54 said:
Quote:
4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)
Why this?
i do not think simmons will be used exclusively as a ILB and beavers/mcfadden could flop.
Simmons won't be, but he's still listed as an ILB. And we have Beavers, McFadden and Coughlin. We shouldn't cut any of 'em. We don't need an ILB anymore.
1. OL depth both interior/Tackle
2. Vet Edge pass rusher depth
3. Vet CB depth both slot/outside
4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)
figure out what to do with wandale/aaron robinson.
Simmons addresses #2 and #4. On #3, I suppose it depends what they do with Holmes.
But #1 is by far the biggest priority. Of course, that’s probably the case for every other team in the NFL.
For anyone wondering, IMO, it confirms he made the team.
Another point was the Darnay Holmes was on a ton of STs throughout the night. I think he also made the team.
Happy to hear your take on Gervarrius, been a big booster here on Houston from early on. Very happy for the 23 year old.
When was the last time a Giants' FO hit on so many late Day 3 picks. '80s - '90s?
And I've also averred repeatedly that for all his warts--and they are maddening--Holmes will be very hard to cut. Will see.
Yes, that was Brendan Walsh's post late in the week.
Liked your point re last year JS/Dabes waited, had to wait: unfamiliarity with most of the roster in their first year.
after that everything becomes easier inside out.
after that everything becomes easier inside out.
I agree they are ahead of schedule turning over the roster most felt it would take 3 drafts to get to a comfortable level.
Now that sucks, but perhaps it was inevitable that he not make the final 53.
Like Sills, another guy close, but not quite good enough.
IR - done for season
So done for the year?
Is he allowed to attend meetings or practice when healthy?
ACL - done for year
Groin tear
Quote:
In comment 16184699 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16184687 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
on short term IR to save them from being claimed. Every team is allowed a maximum of 8 players designated to return from IR. Would the Giants utilize this for young players like BFW and Owens?
Gotta make the 53 to be eligible for short term IR. Players designated for IR before cut down are done for the season.
+1
Exactamente. I could see them vested vets like Kreiter the LS with wink-wink, no-nod types of agreements for them to come back so they can stash some of the non-vested young'uns on IR. Beasley is a guy I think they'll cut and sign to the P.S.
Didn't they cut Kreider last year, then resign him after PS became available?
They better not cut him. He can still put the puck in the net! And he's great on the power play.
He's done for the season but they still control his rights unless they work out an injury settlement which is unlikely.
Quote:
Reserve/injured
So done for the year?
Is he allowed to attend meetings or practice when healthy?
He can rehab with the trainers, but he cannot practice with the team at all. Not sure about meetings.
He will most likely go to practice squad.
It shouldn't hurt you too much
Quote:
Thought they would be waiving older Smurf Receivers…Confirmed on Giant.com
He will most likely go to practice squad.
It shouldn't hurt you too much
What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.
Quote:
In comment 16184913 geelabee said:
Quote:
Thought they would be waiving older Smurf Receivers…Confirmed on Giant.com
He will most likely go to practice squad.
It shouldn't hurt you too much
What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.
That hasn't happened yet and probably won't.
What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.
Quote:
In comment 16184699 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16184687 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
on short term IR to save them from being claimed. Every team is allowed a maximum of 8 players designated to return from IR. Would the Giants utilize this for young players like BFW and Owens?
Gotta make the 53 to be eligible for short term IR. Players designated for IR before cut down are done for the season.
+1
Exactamente. I could see them vested vets like Kreiter the LS with wink-wink, no-nod types of agreements for them to come back so they can stash some of the non-vested young'uns on IR. Beasley is a guy I think they'll cut and sign to the P.S.
Didn't they cut Kreider last year, then resign him after PS became available?
Yeppers
Quote:
What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.
The downside risk in terms of 2024 and beyond may be less, but when it comes to 2023, I think it's veterans Crowder and Beasley with the greater value to Jones and the team.
Quote:
In comment 16184968 geelabee said:
Quote:
What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.
The downside risk in terms of 2024 and beyond may be less, but when it comes to 2023, I think it's veterans Crowder and Beasley with the greater value to Jones and the team.
I question whether the Giants intend to put him on the PS. I would think he'd be a last minute cut if they wanted to sneak him thru waivers. They re giving him time to be grabbed by a team right away.
I agree that is what they are doing. I’m surprised by it though, I thought he had value as a contingency for Hodgins.