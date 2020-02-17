for display only
Post Rumored/Official New York Giants Cuts Here

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:25 am
Brian Daboll has a Zoom media call early this afternoon. I suspect we will start hearing about rumored cuts later today or tomorrow.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:14 am : link
RB James Robinson
WR Jaydon Mickens
OT Julién Davenport
DL Brandin Bryant
DL Kevin Atkins
DL Donovan Jeter
CB Darren Evans
RE: ...  
Anakim : 11:14 am : link
In comment 16184782 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting DL Donovan Jeter, per source.


Now getting cut...D. Jeter. #2.
RE: CTGiants  
CTGiants : 11:15 am : link
In comment 16184761 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'd be very surprised if Alex Cook didn't get signed to the Practice Squad if he passes through waivers.


Yeah, All-PAC-12 second team last year.. was a team captain for the Huskies. I've been out in the pacific northwest now for the last 2 years so kinda pulling for this guy
RE: RE: I wonder if the Giants will try to stash a couple of players  
Optimus-NY : 11:18 am : link
In comment 16184699 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16184687 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


on short term IR to save them from being claimed. Every team is allowed a maximum of 8 players designated to return from IR. Would the Giants utilize this for young players like BFW and Owens?


Gotta make the 53 to be eligible for short term IR. Players designated for IR before cut down are done for the season.


+1

Exactamente. I could see them vested vets like Kreiter the LS with wink-wink, no-nod types of agreements for them to come back so they can stash some of the non-vested young'uns on IR. Beasley is a guy I think they'll cut and sign to the P.S.
CTGiants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:18 am : link
More than that, he flashed throughout the preseason.
RE: RE: RE: I wonder if the Giants will try to stash a couple of players  
section125 : 11:20 am : link
In comment 16184791 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16184699 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16184687 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


on short term IR to save them from being claimed. Every team is allowed a maximum of 8 players designated to return from IR. Would the Giants utilize this for young players like BFW and Owens?


Gotta make the 53 to be eligible for short term IR. Players designated for IR before cut down are done for the season.



+1

Exactamente. I could see them vested vets like Kreiter the LS with wink-wink, no-nod types of agreements for them to come back so they can stash some of the non-vested young'uns on IR. Beasley is a guy I think they'll cut and sign to the P.S.


Didn't they cut Kreider last year, then resign him after PS became available?
RE: I remember years ago  
Jay on the Island : 11:25 am : link
In comment 16184750 Anakim said:
Quote:
Curtis Deloatch had an AWFUL preseason for us. I mean he was fucking terrible. And yet he made the team.

Craig Dahl also.
Don’t understand James Robinson to the PS talk  
BillT : 11:26 am : link
Thought he has looked terrible so far. Much prefer Brightwell though I guess both could make it.
RE: Don’t understand James Robinson to the PS talk  
Jay on the Island : 11:28 am : link
In comment 16184804 BillT said:
Quote:
Thought he has looked terrible so far. Much prefer Brightwell though I guess both could make it.

Yeah I would cut Brightwell and Corbin but sign both to the PS. No need for James Robinson on the PS.
RE: RE: Don’t understand James Robinson to the PS talk  
BillT : 11:29 am : link
In comment 16184806 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 16184804 BillT said:


Quote:


Thought he has looked terrible so far. Much prefer Brightwell though I guess both could make it.


Yeah I would cut Brightwell and Corbin but sign both to the PS. No need for James Robinson on the PS.

I like that.
Schoen has his work cut out for him over the next 2-3 weeks  
amindan54 : 11:32 am : link
These pieces at least 4 imo are outside the building.

1. OL depth both interior/Tackle
2. Vet Edge pass rusher depth
3. Vet CB depth both slot/outside
4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)


figure out what to do with wandale/aaron robinson.
RE: Schoen has his work cut out for him over the next 2-3 weeks  
Anakim : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16184811 amindan54 said:
Quote:

4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)


Why this?
RE: RE: Schoen has his work cut out for him over the next 2-3 weeks  
amindan54 : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16184819 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16184811 amindan54 said:


Quote:



4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)





Why this?


i do not think simmons will be used exclusively as a ILB and beavers/mcfadden could flop.
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:41 am : link
not sure they can waive Brightwell. He might have to be waived/injured. If they do that, he can't go to the PS immediately.
RE: Schoen has his work cut out for him over the next 2-3 weeks  
Spider56 : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16184811 amindan54 said:
Quote:
These pieces at least 4 imo are outside the building.

1. OL depth both interior/Tackle
2. Vet Edge pass rusher depth
3. Vet CB depth both slot/outside
4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)


figure out what to do with wandale/aaron robinson.


Only the first is a true need …I’m good with the others, at least for now.
RE: RE: Schoen has his work cut out for him over the next 2-3 weeks  
amindan54 : 11:45 am : link
In comment 16184826 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16184811 amindan54 said:


Quote:


These pieces at least 4 imo are outside the building.

1. OL depth both interior/Tackle
2. Vet Edge pass rusher depth
3. Vet CB depth both slot/outside
4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)


figure out what to do with wandale/aaron robinson.



Only the first is a true need …I’m good with the others, at least for now.


robinson could be that guy week 5 for CB. i think any vet ILB will be post week 1.

SO imo OL depth and pass rusher depth should be priortized now, especially T depth #1 then edge pass rusher #2.
RE: RE: RE: Schoen has his work cut out for him over the next 2-3 weeks  
Anakim : 11:48 am : link
In comment 16184821 amindan54 said:
Quote:
In comment 16184819 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16184811 amindan54 said:


Quote:



4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)





Why this?



i do not think simmons will be used exclusively as a ILB and beavers/mcfadden could flop.



Simmons won't be, but he's still listed as an ILB. And we have Beavers, McFadden and Coughlin. We shouldn't cut any of 'em. We don't need an ILB anymore.
RE: Schoen has his work cut out for him over the next 2-3 weeks  
RCPhoenix : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16184811 amindan54 said:
Quote:
These pieces at least 4 imo are outside the building.

1. OL depth both interior/Tackle
2. Vet Edge pass rusher depth
3. Vet CB depth both slot/outside
4. maybe consider ILB depth (Barr post week 1)


figure out what to do with wandale/aaron robinson.


Simmons addresses #2 and #4. On #3, I suppose it depends what they do with Holmes.

But #1 is by far the biggest priority. Of course, that’s probably the case for every other team in the NFL.
RE: a point of  
ColHowPepper : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16184644 Y28 said:
Quote:
interest was the play of Geo Owens. It seemed to me he never came off the field, including most specials (haven't seen the snap count data).

For anyone wondering, IMO, it confirms he made the team.

Another point was the Darnay Holmes was on a ton of STs throughout the night. I think he also made the team.

Happy to hear your take on Gervarrius, been a big booster here on Houston from early on. Very happy for the 23 year old.

When was the last time a Giants' FO hit on so many late Day 3 picks. '80s - '90s?

And I've also averred repeatedly that for all his warts--and they are maddening--Holmes will be very hard to cut. Will see.
RE: I wonder if the Giants will try to stash a couple of players  
ColHowPepper : 11:57 am : link
In comment 16184798 section125 said:
Quote:
Didn't they cut Kreider last year, then resign him after PS became available?

Yes, that was Brendan Walsh's post late in the week.

Liked your point re last year JS/Dabes waited, had to wait: unfamiliarity with most of the roster in their first year.
OL depth  
stretch234 : 12:07 pm : link
See 29 other NFL teams. If a vet can actually play he is not getting cut unless purely salary. Those guys generally go earlier so they can find another job
I think Schoen needs 1-2 more drafts to get the DL/OL  
amindan54 : 12:14 pm : link
up to Eagles/Cowboys level.

after that everything becomes easier inside out.
RE: I think Schoen needs 1-2 more drafts to get the DL/OL  
larryflower37 : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16184871 amindan54 said:
Quote:
up to Eagles/Cowboys level.

after that everything becomes easier inside out.

I agree they are ahead of schedule turning over the roster most felt it would take 3 drafts to get to a comfortable level.
This One Hurts - Collin Johnson Waived  
geelabee : 1:08 pm : link
Thought they would be waiving older Smurf Receivers…Confirmed on Giant.com
BFW  
jeffro1 : 1:09 pm : link
Reserve/injured
RE: BFW  
section125 : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16184914 jeffro1 said:
Quote:
Reserve/injured


Now that sucks, but perhaps it was inevitable that he not make the final 53.
RE: This One Hurts - Collin Johnson Waived  
section125 : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16184913 geelabee said:
Quote:
Thought they would be waiving older Smurf Receivers…Confirmed on Giant.com


Like Sills, another guy close, but not quite good enough.
what does Reserved/Injured mean ??  
blueblood : 1:14 pm : link
not clear on that one..
RE: what does Reserved/Injured mean ??  
section125 : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16184923 blueblood said:
Quote:
not clear on that one..


IR - done for season
Is he does for the season?/ so they cant bring him back  
blueblood : 1:17 pm : link
because its BEFORE the cutdown correct ??
RE: BFW  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16184914 jeffro1 said:
Quote:
Reserve/injured


So done for the year?

Is he allowed to attend meetings or practice when healthy?
RE: Is he does for the season?/ so they cant bring him back  
section125 : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16184927 blueblood said:
Quote:
because its BEFORE the cutdown correct ??


ACL - done for year
Isn't this what the Giants did with Victor Cruz in '10?  
Matt G : 1:20 pm : link
.
RE: Isn't this what the Giants did with Victor Cruz in '10?  
McNally's_Nuts : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16184934 Matt G said:
Quote:
.


Groin tear
RE: RE: RE: RE: I wonder if the Giants will try to stash a couple of players  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16184798 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16184791 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16184699 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16184687 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


on short term IR to save them from being claimed. Every team is allowed a maximum of 8 players designated to return from IR. Would the Giants utilize this for young players like BFW and Owens?


Gotta make the 53 to be eligible for short term IR. Players designated for IR before cut down are done for the season.



+1

Exactamente. I could see them vested vets like Kreiter the LS with wink-wink, no-nod types of agreements for them to come back so they can stash some of the non-vested young'uns on IR. Beasley is a guy I think they'll cut and sign to the P.S.



Didn't they cut Kreider last year, then resign him after PS became available?


They better not cut him. He can still put the puck in the net! And he's great on the power play.
RE: Is he does for the season?/ so they cant bring him back  
Jay on the Island : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16184927 blueblood said:
Quote:
because its BEFORE the cutdown correct ??

He's done for the season but they still control his rights unless they work out an injury settlement which is unlikely.
RE: RE: BFW  
FJ : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16184929 HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
In comment 16184914 jeffro1 said:


Quote:


Reserve/injured



So done for the year?

Is he allowed to attend meetings or practice when healthy?


He can rehab with the trainers, but he cannot practice with the team at all. Not sure about meetings.
RE: This One Hurts - Collin Johnson Waived  
Milton : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16184913 geelabee said:
Quote:
Thought they would be waiving older Smurf Receivers…Confirmed on Giant.com
I think he's another youngster who will find his way safely to the practice squad. And he's been around long enough, I think, that if he was gonna develop into a starting quality receiver he would've already. Unless it's merely been the injuries that have interfered with his development, which is possible.
RE: This One Hurts - Collin Johnson Waived  
ZogZerg : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16184913 geelabee said:
Quote:
Thought they would be waiving older Smurf Receivers…Confirmed on Giant.com


He will most likely go to practice squad.
It shouldn't hurt you too much
RE: Collin Johnson  
Jaenyg : 1:32 pm : link
You would think if the Giants really want to get him to the PS, they would wait until closer to the deadline to waive him.
RE: RE: This One Hurts - Collin Johnson Waived  
geelabee : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16184958 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 16184913 geelabee said:


Quote:


Thought they would be waiving older Smurf Receivers…Confirmed on Giant.com



He will most likely go to practice squad.
It shouldn't hurt you too much


What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.
Milton  
SLIM_ : 1:40 pm : link
Johnson was having a great camp last year and was slated to start per most if not all the beat writers. Not sure if he is all the way back from injury but is still young enough to serve a purpose. Hodgins (and Waller) are the only recievers of size on the team. Generally this coaching staff prefers shiftier receivers but he could be useful if there are injuries (and he is healthy).
RE: RE: RE: This One Hurts - Collin Johnson Waived  
ZogZerg : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16184968 geelabee said:
Quote:
In comment 16184958 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


In comment 16184913 geelabee said:


Quote:


Thought they would be waiving older Smurf Receivers…Confirmed on Giant.com



He will most likely go to practice squad.
It shouldn't hurt you too much



What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.


That hasn't happened yet and probably won't.
RE: Milton  
Milton : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16184975 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
Johnson was having a great camp last year and was slated to start per most if not all the beat writers. Not sure if he is all the way back from injury but is still young enough to serve a purpose. Hodgins (and Waller) are the only recievers of size on the team. Generally this coaching staff prefers shiftier receivers but he could be useful if there are injuries (and he is healthy).
Yeah, he could be similar to Cager in that respect (a youngster set back by injuries that is still on the early side of his learning curve).
RE: RE: RE: This One Hurts - Collin Johnson Waived  
Milton : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 16184968 geelabee said:
Quote:

What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.
The downside risk in terms of 2024 and beyond may be less, but when it comes to 2023, I think it's veterans Crowder and Beasley with the greater value to Jones and the team.
Cuts so far  
New Yorker : 3:44 pm : link
Hope we get Johnson back on practice squad this to me a a sneak stash cut.I'm hoping we sign Pugh and trade for a vet swing OT who is going to get Cut.Johnson is coming off injury so it might work.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I wonder if the Giants will try to stash a couple of players  
Optimus-NY : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16184798 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16184791 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16184699 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16184687 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


on short term IR to save them from being claimed. Every team is allowed a maximum of 8 players designated to return from IR. Would the Giants utilize this for young players like BFW and Owens?


Gotta make the 53 to be eligible for short term IR. Players designated for IR before cut down are done for the season.



+1

Exactamente. I could see them vested vets like Kreiter the LS with wink-wink, no-nod types of agreements for them to come back so they can stash some of the non-vested young'uns on IR. Beasley is a guy I think they'll cut and sign to the P.S.



Didn't they cut Kreider last year, then resign him after PS became available?


Yeppers
I really hope  
theking : 5:44 pm : link
They keep Beasley. He will be an amazing security blanket.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This One Hurts - Collin Johnson Waived  
Blue21 : 5:49 pm : link
In comment 16185009 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16184968 geelabee said:


Quote:



What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.

The downside risk in terms of 2024 and beyond may be less, but when it comes to 2023, I think it's veterans Crowder and Beasley with the greater value to Jones and the team.
I question whether the Giants intend to put him on the PS. I would think he'd be a last minute cut if they wanted to sneak him thru waivers. They re giving him time to be grabbed by a team right away.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This One Hurts - Collin Johnson Waived  
Jaenyg : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16185225 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In comment 16185009 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16184968 geelabee said:


Quote:



What would hurt me is another NFL team taking this 6’6’ youngster rather then Giants putting 34 year old Smurf WR Cole Beasley or 30 year old Jamison Crowder…the downside risk is less cutting older players.

The downside risk in terms of 2024 and beyond may be less, but when it comes to 2023, I think it's veterans Crowder and Beasley with the greater value to Jones and the team.

I question whether the Giants intend to put him on the PS. I would think he'd be a last minute cut if they wanted to sneak him thru waivers. They re giving him time to be grabbed by a team right away.


I agree that is what they are doing. I’m surprised by it though, I thought he had value as a contingency for Hodgins.
