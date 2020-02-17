Duggan: Wan'Dale to be activated by Tuesday

Dan Duggan
A few injury updates I’ve gathered:
• WR Wan’Dale Robinson: ACL. Expecting him to be activated from PUP by the Tuesday deadline.
• WR Cole Beasley: Quad. He’s close to 100%. Ford-Wheaton injury boosts Beasley’s odds for a roster spot.
• S Nick McCloud: Groin. Should be ready for the opener.
• CB Cor’Dale Flott: Hamstring. Should be ready for the opener.
• OL Tyre Phillips: Quad. Daboll said he wasn’t ready to play. He’s close to 100%.
DL Ryder Anderson: Triceps. Getting closer, but could start on IR.
• RB Gary Brightwell: Knee. Think the injury sealed his fate.
• OL Marcus McKethan: ACL. Was on a pitch count last night, but came through his debut fine.
• OL Jack Anderson: Calf. Not sure on timeline.
If I didn’t list an injured player it’s because I don’t have info.
You would think that is bad news for Shep, Beasley and Crowder...not carrying 4 slots eventhough Shep can play outside.
Hodgins, Shepard, Beasley and even Slayton might not be more than season to season decisions. Ford-Wheaton injury gives us a year to see how this shakes out.
It might take a few weeks but Im looking foward to seeing Barkley, Waller with 3 of Bellinger, Hyatt, Campbell and Robinson. And Slayton, Shep, Beasley etc used situationally and based onmatchups.
Brian Daboll on Latest with Injuries & Roster Moves
I will be shocked if he plays week one. Week 2 or 3 is more likely.
Slayton
Hodgins
Hyatt
__________
Wan'Dale
Shep
*Crowder (his kick return ability is the tie-breaker with Beasley)
***Cut & add to P.S. after hopefully clearing waivers: Collin Johnson
***Veteran Cut, not subjugated to waivers, and added to P.S.: Beasley
***IR: BFW
It's not just a matter of who makes the 53, but who is also active on game day. There is an inactive list.
This is just because of the deadline. Don’t they have a few weeks after activating him to decide if he’s good to go or has to go to the ir or something like that?
Holy shit! Great news.
This is just because of the deadline. Don’t they have a few weeks after activating him to decide if he’s good to go or has to go to the ir or something like that?
That's for in-season PUP.
As soon as he is activated before Tuesday, he can play anytime.
Need a new gunner.
The activation itself is neither surprising nor remarkable. Wes Welker returned to practice in August 2010, seven months after his ACL/MCL tear. He had a big game in the opener a month later. On the other hand, he wasn’t 100% until the following season.
It's not just a matter of who makes the 53, but who is also active on game day. There is an inactive list.
Fo' sho'. That's the real roster. I wonder if they don't carry 53 at certain points during the season to keep the salary cap down a bit since they need to make some room still.
I haven’t watched enough of preseason to have an opinion, but from what I’ve read, Shep is looking very good.
I expect Wan’Dale to be be the better player this season, but not immediately.
He's coming of PUP. That doesn't mean he's ready for a game.
Wandale was our top receiver last year before he got hurt.
Which was the worst secondary in football, Wan’Dale wasn’t anything special. He is coming back from an ACL injury. Given the lack of evidence that he is a if time player and the injury, I am going to wait to see if he contributes. From a personal standpoint, I am happy he is healthy, as to what it means for the giants, I have no clue
Wandale was our top receiver last year before he got hurt.
He has 223 yards in 6 games where he got 100 in one of those six. That isn’t very good, nor does it mean bad, but not sure really what to expect.
Good point.
I agree with this. Especially regarding Shep, Campbell and Robinson. Shep has never been exclusively slot anyway..he has versatility. Ditto for Campbell who also has experience inside/outside and even out of the backfield. Robinson they always had a vision for. It will be interesting to see the deployment/rearrangement of the WRs in game and throughout the year. The cool part is the offseason additions take pressure of Robinson.
I’m pretty sure him staying on PUP accomplishes the same exact thing. He doesn’t count against 53 and has to wait at least 4 weeks.
The only reason to activate him now is so he can start practicing for the next few weeks so he can be ready when Beasley’s elevations run out (assuming Beasley goes to PS to be elevated 3x).
Wan'Dale has to be on the 53 man roster to be eligible to play this year. They can activate him off of PUP, put him on the initial 53, then place him on IR. He would then have to miss the first 4 games, but they can then add someone back to the 53 who was cut, probably someone like Beasley or another WR who was not on the original 53.
Good point.
That's not a good point at all, and completely wrong! If Wandale isn't healthy, he can stay on PUP and he'd have to miss a minimum of 4 games, same as IR except that he wouldn't need to make the original 53 man roster. There is no reason to activate him and then place him on IR.
They will be looking to get heat on DJ, but I expect a gameplan to counter that.
Holy shit! Great news.
I doubt he's active.
As far as I’m concerned, Dallas in week one is the only incentive to bring him off PUP. If he’s not ready to go, I have no problem if he starts the season on PUP.
Holy shit! Great news.
I doubt he's active.
As far as I’m concerned, Dallas in week one is the only incentive to bring him off PUP. If he’s not ready to go, I have no problem if he starts the season on PUP.
If he stayed on PUP he can’t practice. If he’s healthy enough to practice and be ready by week 2-3 I think all of that is plenty of incentive to bring him off PUP.
THIS
And then, we’ve got as many as 3 other options playing the slot, including our 2nd rounder who was really coming on last year, Shepard - who let’s face it - the guy will probably get hurt at some point but he’s a gamer who gets open and can move the sticks. And perhaps Beasley, who might end up playing a role on this team.
That’s 5 skill players for Jones who can make a difference.
And that’s after the defense has to game plan for Saquon Barkley.
And then, we’ve got as many as 3 other options playing the slot, including our 2nd rounder who was really coming on last year, Shepard - who let’s face it - the guy will probably get hurt at some point but he’s a gamer who gets open and can move the sticks. And perhaps Beasley, who might end up playing a role on this team.
That’s 5 skill players for Jones who can make a difference.
And that’s after the defense has to game plan for Saquon Barkley.
I don’t see too many teams trying a linebacker on Waller. Also I don’t expect the majority of his routes to come from inline te position. I think he will more often be deployed as a big X receiver outside, or in trips or flanked by another wr. I’m sure there will be times when a lb is on him, if we go heavy and he’s in-line and we are showing run. When James Bradberry had his breakout year with the Giants and we played Oakland, Bradberry was tasked with covering Waller.
They will be looking to get heat on DJ, but I expect a gameplan to counter that.
Yes that’s typically how football works. Get pressure on the QB. I think you’re onto something!
So take these "predictions" with a grain of salt.
This year - with Wan'Dale and everyone else -- whatever they do will be smart, strategic and thoroughly considered. If Wan'Dale comes off PUP it's with reason.
Either he's that good, which hopefully is the case, or the depth chart at WR is that iffy.
If he is still rehabbing I get it, he should stay as is. But if not, then isn't the sooner he can practice with the team the sooner he will be able to actually contribute?
Either he's that good, which hopefully is the case, or the depth chart at WR is that iffy.
Why are you looking for a different narrative? BFW did not conveniently get a knee injury, it actually happened. There is no reason to stash Wan'Dale if he is ready, because he is probably better than Shep, Beasely and Crowder and is the future, while the others, while talented, are one year placeholders.
If he is healthy, put him on the roster and get him ready for games.