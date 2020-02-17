for display only
Duggan: Wan'Dale to be activated by Tuesday

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/27/2023 3:50 pm
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
A few injury updates I’ve gathered:

• WR Wan’Dale Robinson: ACL. Expecting him to be activated from PUP by the Tuesday deadline.

• WR Cole Beasley: Quad. He’s close to 100%. Ford-Wheaton injury boosts Beasley’s odds for a roster spot.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/27/2023 3:50 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21

• S Nick McCloud: Groin. Should be ready for the opener.

• CB Cor’Dale Flott: Hamstring. Should be ready for the opener.

• OL Tyre Phillips: Quad. Daboll said he wasn’t ready to play. He’s close to 100%.

DL Ryder Anderson: Triceps. Getting closer, but could start on IR.

• RB Gary Brightwell: Knee. Think the injury sealed his fate.

• OL Marcus McKethan: ACL. Was on a pitch count last night, but came through his debut fine.

• OL Jack Anderson: Calf. Not sure on timeline.

If I didn’t list an injured player it’s because I don’t have info.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/27/2023 3:56 pm : link
Good news about Wan'Dale.
Glad to hear.  
bceagle05 : 8/27/2023 4:00 pm : link
Wan’dale is a pain in the neck to cover
The BFW injury sucks  
Ben in Tampa : 8/27/2023 4:01 pm : link
but it also helped make some otherwise difficult decisions
RE: ...  
section125 : 8/27/2023 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16185124 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Good news about Wan'Dale.


You would think that is bad news for Shep, Beasley and Crowder...not carrying 4 slots eventhough Shep can play outside.
Amazing recovery by Wan’Dale  
BillT : 8/27/2023 4:03 pm : link
What? 9 months. Great to get him back.
Excellent news regarding Wan'Dale!  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 8/27/2023 4:04 pm : link
If he is healthy, he's definetly one of our most explosive playmakers, And a core piece in the offense longterm. One could argue that beyond this year, he and Hyatt may be our top two WRs if Campbell doesn't get extended.

Hodgins, Shepard, Beasley and even Slayton might not be more than season to season decisions. Ford-Wheaton injury gives us a year to see how this shakes out.

It might take a few weeks but Im looking foward to seeing Barkley, Waller with 3 of Bellinger, Hyatt, Campbell and Robinson. And Slayton, Shep, Beasley etc used situationally and based onmatchups.
I can't believe Wan'Dale will be able to play Week 1.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/27/2023 4:10 pm : link
Holy shit! Great news.
Brian Daboll on Latest with Injuries & Roster Moves  
US1 Giants : 8/27/2023 4:21 pm : link
Brian Daboll on Latest with Injuries & Roster Moves - ( New Window )
Hope they aren’t rushing him back  
eric2425ny : 8/27/2023 4:21 pm : link
They have a lot of guys that can fill the void for a few weeks.
Surprised by this  
5BowlsSoon : 8/27/2023 4:22 pm : link
9 months…..well, I guess Crowder is gone. But, if he is our best PR, and he probably is, then he should stay and Beasley should go.
Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/27/2023 4:32 pm : link
can't have 7 receivers active on game day. Even if Wan'Dale is on the 53, he may not play right away.
RE: Giants  
Jay on the Island : 8/27/2023 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16185158 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
can't have 7 receivers active on game day. Even if Wan'Dale is on the 53, he may not play right away.

I will be shocked if he plays week one. Week 2 or 3 is more likely.
Giants should still carry 7 WRs  
Optimus-NY : 8/27/2023 4:50 pm : link
Campbell
Slayton
Hodgins
Hyatt
__________
Wan'Dale
Shep
*Crowder (his kick return ability is the tie-breaker with Beasley)


***Cut & add to P.S. after hopefully clearing waivers: Collin Johnson

***Veteran Cut, not subjugated to waivers, and added to P.S.: Beasley

***IR: BFW
RE: Giants should still carry 7 WRs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/27/2023 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16185175 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Campbell
Slayton
Hodgins
Hyatt
__________
Wan'Dale
Shep
*Crowder (his kick return ability is the tie-breaker with Beasley)


***Cut & add to P.S. after hopefully clearing waivers: Collin Johnson

***Veteran Cut, not subjugated to waivers, and added to P.S.: Beasley

***IR: BFW


It's not just a matter of who makes the 53, but who is also active on game day. There is an inactive list.
RE: I can't believe Wan'Dale will be able to play Week 1.  
eli4life : 8/27/2023 5:09 pm : link
In comment 16185145 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Holy shit! Great news.


This is just because of the deadline. Don’t they have a few weeks after activating him to decide if he’s good to go or has to go to the ir or something like that?
RE: RE: I can't believe Wan'Dale will be able to play Week 1.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/27/2023 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16185198 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 16185145 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Holy shit! Great news.



This is just because of the deadline. Don’t they have a few weeks after activating him to decide if he’s good to go or has to go to the ir or something like that?


That's for in-season PUP.

As soon as he is activated before Tuesday, he can play anytime.
RE: The BFW injury sucks  
Joe Beckwith : 8/27/2023 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16185134 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
but it also helped make some otherwise difficult decisions

Need a new gunner.
I don’t expect Wan’Dale to dress Week 1.  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/27/2023 5:28 pm : link
My uninformed guess is Week 4, when the Giants get a mini-bye after three games in eleven days. He can cheer from the sidelines in street clothes against the Cowboys, Cardinals and Niners, and start to regain football shape in practice.

The activation itself is neither surprising nor remarkable. Wes Welker returned to practice in August 2010, seven months after his ACL/MCL tear. He had a big game in the opener a month later. On the other hand, he wasn’t 100% until the following season.
RE: RE: Giants should still carry 7 WRs  
Optimus-NY : 8/27/2023 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16185182 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16185175 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Campbell
Slayton
Hodgins
Hyatt
__________
Wan'Dale
Shep
*Crowder (his kick return ability is the tie-breaker with Beasley)


***Cut & add to P.S. after hopefully clearing waivers: Collin Johnson

***Veteran Cut, not subjugated to waivers, and added to P.S.: Beasley

***IR: BFW



It's not just a matter of who makes the 53, but who is also active on game day. There is an inactive list.


Fo' sho'. That's the real roster. I wonder if they don't carry 53 at certain points during the season to keep the salary cap down a bit since they need to make some room still.
I have seen people post this and I’m guilty  
eric2425ny : 8/27/2023 6:06 pm : link
Of it myself, but I think we need to forget the conventional WR roles with this offense. Players like Robinson, Shep, Campbell, and Beasley are not just slot receivers the way this offense is run.
Until Wan’Dale is really healthy and back to game speed  
gersh : 8/27/2023 6:06 pm : link
Isn’t it reasonable to say that Shep is the better player?
I haven’t watched enough of preseason to have an opinion, but from what I’ve read, Shep is looking very good.
I expect Wan’Dale to be be the better player this season, but not immediately.
RE: I can't believe Wan'Dale will be able to play Week 1.  
k2tampa : 8/27/2023 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16185145 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Holy shit! Great news.


He's coming of PUP. That doesn't mean he's ready for a game.
Besides the Detroit game  
Essex : 8/27/2023 6:24 pm : link
Which was the worst secondary in football, Wan’Dale wasn’t anything special. He is coming back from an ACL injury. Given the lack of evidence that he is a if time player and the injury, I am going to wait to see if he contributes. From a personal standpoint, I am happy he is healthy, as to what it means for the giants, I have no clue
Being activated off of PUP does not mean ready to play  
norripe : 8/27/2023 6:58 pm : link
Wan'Dale has to be on the 53 man roster to be eligible to play this year. They can activate him off of PUP, put him on the initial 53, then place him on IR. He would then have to miss the first 4 games, but they can then add someone back to the 53 who was cut, probably someone like Beasley or another WR who was not on the original 53.
RE: Besides the Detroit game  
armstead98 : 8/27/2023 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16185265 Essex said:
Quote:
Which was the worst secondary in football, Wan’Dale wasn’t anything special. He is coming back from an ACL injury. Given the lack of evidence that he is a if time player and the injury, I am going to wait to see if he contributes. From a personal standpoint, I am happy he is healthy, as to what it means for the giants, I have no clue


Wandale was our top receiver last year before he got hurt.
RE: RE: Besides the Detroit game  
Essex : 8/27/2023 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16185289 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 16185265 Essex said:


Quote:


Which was the worst secondary in football, Wan’Dale wasn’t anything special. He is coming back from an ACL injury. Given the lack of evidence that he is a if time player and the injury, I am going to wait to see if he contributes. From a personal standpoint, I am happy he is healthy, as to what it means for the giants, I have no clue



Wandale was our top receiver last year before he got hurt.

He has 223 yards in 6 games where he got 100 in one of those six. That isn’t very good, nor does it mean bad, but not sure really what to expect.
Definitely a weird, injury-shortened rookie year for Wan’dale.  
bceagle05 : 8/27/2023 7:29 pm : link
He put up his best #s against Detroit because of their horrible secondary, but I thought the Jacksonville game was a better indicator of what his role will be - 6 catches, 50 yards, with some gadgets and different formations to get him in space. I respect Campbell but I hope Wan’dale pushes him for playing time in the slot as the year progresses.
RE: Being activated off of PUP does not mean ready to play  
Del Shofner : 8/27/2023 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16185284 norripe said:
Quote:
Wan'Dale has to be on the 53 man roster to be eligible to play this year. They can activate him off of PUP, put him on the initial 53, then place him on IR. He would then have to miss the first 4 games, but they can then add someone back to the 53 who was cut, probably someone like Beasley or another WR who was not on the original 53.


Good point.
The guy we haven't heard a peep about is  
bLiTz 2k : 8/27/2023 7:38 pm : link
Aaron Robinson. They could sure use him for corner depth...likely will start on pup if I had to guess..I think they could use him to backup the slot.
RE: I have seen people post this and I’m guilty  
BSIMatt : 8/27/2023 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16185245 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Of it myself, but I think we need to forget the conventional WR roles with this offense. Players like Robinson, Shep, Campbell, and Beasley are not just slot receivers the way this offense is run.


I agree with this. Especially regarding Shep, Campbell and Robinson. Shep has never been exclusively slot anyway..he has versatility. Ditto for Campbell who also has experience inside/outside and even out of the backfield. Robinson they always had a vision for. It will be interesting to see the deployment/rearrangement of the WRs in game and throughout the year. The cool part is the offseason additions take pressure of Robinson.
RE: Being activated off of PUP does not mean ready to play  
Jaenyg : 8/27/2023 8:09 pm : link
In comment 16185284 norripe said:
Quote:
Wan'Dale has to be on the 53 man roster to be eligible to play this year. They can activate him off of PUP, put him on the initial 53, then place him on IR. He would then have to miss the first 4 games, but they can then add someone back to the 53 who was cut, probably someone like Beasley or another WR who was not on the original 53.


I’m pretty sure him staying on PUP accomplishes the same exact thing. He doesn’t count against 53 and has to wait at least 4 weeks.

The only reason to activate him now is so he can start practicing for the next few weeks so he can be ready when Beasley’s elevations run out (assuming Beasley goes to PS to be elevated 3x).
RE: RE: Being activated off of PUP does not mean ready to play  
FJ : 8/27/2023 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16185312 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 16185284 norripe said:


Quote:


Wan'Dale has to be on the 53 man roster to be eligible to play this year. They can activate him off of PUP, put him on the initial 53, then place him on IR. He would then have to miss the first 4 games, but they can then add someone back to the 53 who was cut, probably someone like Beasley or another WR who was not on the original 53.



Good point.

That's not a good point at all, and completely wrong! If Wandale isn't healthy, he can stay on PUP and he'd have to miss a minimum of 4 games, same as IR except that he wouldn't need to make the original 53 man roster. There is no reason to activate him and then place him on IR.
Good.  
mittenedman : 8/27/2023 8:46 pm : link
DAL is going to have no idea what to prepare for week 1.

They will be looking to get heat on DJ, but I expect a gameplan to counter that.
RE: I have seen people post this and I’m guilty  
Blue21 : 8/27/2023 8:53 pm : link
In comment 16185245 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Of it myself, but I think we need to forget the conventional WR roles with this offense. Players like Robinson, Shep, Campbell, and Beasley are not just slot receivers the way this offense is run.
I agree.
RE: I can't believe Wan'Dale will be able to play Week 1.  
Milton : 8/27/2023 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16185145 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Holy shit! Great news.
I doubt he's active.
RE: RE: I can't believe Wan'Dale will be able to play Week 1.  
Pepe LePugh : 8/27/2023 9:22 pm : link
In comment 16185347 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16185145 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Holy shit! Great news.

I doubt he's active.

As far as I’m concerned, Dallas in week one is the only incentive to bring him off PUP. If he’s not ready to go, I have no problem if he starts the season on PUP.
RE: RE: RE: I can't believe Wan'Dale will be able to play Week 1.  
Eman11 : 8/27/2023 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16185358 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16185347 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16185145 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Holy shit! Great news.

I doubt he's active.


As far as I’m concerned, Dallas in week one is the only incentive to bring him off PUP. If he’s not ready to go, I have no problem if he starts the season on PUP.


If he stayed on PUP he can’t practice. If he’s healthy enough to practice and be ready by week 2-3 I think all of that is plenty of incentive to bring him off PUP.
Eman11  
Pepe LePugh : 8/27/2023 9:40 pm : link
I understand your point, but it doesn’t change my opinion. Likely roster spots are going to Campbell (certainly) and Shep (likely). Both are effective when healthy, but both have problems staying on the field. If you have an option for WanDale to tag team with them you have a much better chance of keeping an effective unit through the season. So if JS wants to know where I stand…….
RE: Being activated off of PUP does not mean ready to play  
Optimus-NY : 8/27/2023 10:10 pm : link
In comment 16185284 norripe said:
Quote:
Wan'Dale has to be on the 53 man roster to be eligible to play this year. They can activate him off of PUP, put him on the initial 53, then place him on IR. He would then have to miss the first 4 games, but they can then add someone back to the 53 who was cut, probably someone like Beasley or another WR who was not on the original 53.


THIS
 
ryanmkeane : 8/27/2023 10:45 pm : link
This is how I see it. We have Slayton, Campbell, and Hyatt (albeit less snaps this year probably) as our outside skill guys. Speed, speed, speed. We’ve got Waller as arguably our #1 connection to Jones right now running wild in the middle of the field and LBs really have a tough time covering him.

And then, we’ve got as many as 3 other options playing the slot, including our 2nd rounder who was really coming on last year, Shepard - who let’s face it - the guy will probably get hurt at some point but he’s a gamer who gets open and can move the sticks. And perhaps Beasley, who might end up playing a role on this team.

That’s 5 skill players for Jones who can make a difference.

And that’s after the defense has to game plan for Saquon Barkley.
Why not just keep him on PUP?  
Scuzzlebutt : 8/27/2023 10:59 pm : link
Give him more time to heal and bring him back in a few weeks when we have some injuries at the WR spot?
RE: …  
BSIMatt : 8/27/2023 11:05 pm : link
In comment 16185389 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
This is how I see it. We have Slayton, Campbell, and Hyatt (albeit less snaps this year probably) as our outside skill guys. Speed, speed, speed. We’ve got Waller as arguably our #1 connection to Jones right now running wild in the middle of the field and LBs really have a tough time covering him.

And then, we’ve got as many as 3 other options playing the slot, including our 2nd rounder who was really coming on last year, Shepard - who let’s face it - the guy will probably get hurt at some point but he’s a gamer who gets open and can move the sticks. And perhaps Beasley, who might end up playing a role on this team.

That’s 5 skill players for Jones who can make a difference.

And that’s after the defense has to game plan for Saquon Barkley.


I don’t see too many teams trying a linebacker on Waller. Also I don’t expect the majority of his routes to come from inline te position. I think he will more often be deployed as a big X receiver outside, or in trips or flanked by another wr. I’m sure there will be times when a lb is on him, if we go heavy and he’s in-line and we are showing run. When James Bradberry had his breakout year with the Giants and we played Oakland, Bradberry was tasked with covering Waller.

RE: Good.  
Tuckrule : 4:54 am : link
In comment 16185342 mittenedman said:
Quote:
DAL is going to have no idea what to prepare for week 1.

They will be looking to get heat on DJ, but I expect a gameplan to counter that.


Yes that’s typically how football works. Get pressure on the QB. I think you’re onto something!
Re: Wan'Dale and all the other things Duggan is reporting  
Marty in Albany : 7:49 am : link
Duggan knows that if he asked the Giants, "Is this stuff certain, or might you change your mind by Tuesday?" He knows damn well what the answer would be, but then he'd have no story.

So take these "predictions" with a grain of salt.
In the past  
HBart : 8:10 am : link
I'd seriously worry -- if we somehow got enough bottom of roster and young talent --- about the GM screwing the pooch on roster management with practice squad, PUP, IR and vested vet salary considerations.

This year - with Wan'Dale and everyone else -- whatever they do will be smart, strategic and thoroughly considered. If Wan'Dale comes off PUP it's with reason.
The mantra all preseason  
fkap : 8:31 am : link
has been we're deep at WR (after having been a joke at WR the year before), and have a problem keeping all. BFW, who wasn't considered to be ready, but problematic to make it through waivers (may be wishful thinking there), conveniently has a knee which will put him on IR/safe. But, we're supposedly still left with an excess of potential at WR. Wan'Dale can be stashed at PUP for the early part of the season, at no loss of roster spots. He hasn't practiced at all in preseason. In season practice mostly revolves around those likely to play, so if he's not ready, he isn't going to get meaningful practice minutes.

Either he's that good, which hopefully is the case, or the depth chart at WR is that iffy.
But if Wan'Dale can't practice on PUP (i think) then what good  
nygiantfan : 9:10 am : link
is stashing him there?

If he is still rehabbing I get it, he should stay as is. But if not, then isn't the sooner he can practice with the team the sooner he will be able to actually contribute?

RE: The guy we haven't heard a peep about is  
UberAlias : 9:20 am : link
In comment 16185313 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
Aaron Robinson. They could sure use him for corner depth...likely will start on pup if I had to guess..I think they could use him to backup the slot.
This is the one I keep coming back to. With the PR rules there's barely any injury info so I've no idea what to think.
RE: The mantra all preseason  
section125 : 9:20 am : link
In comment 16185479 fkap said:
Quote:
has been we're deep at WR (after having been a joke at WR the year before), and have a problem keeping all. BFW, who wasn't considered to be ready, but problematic to make it through waivers (may be wishful thinking there), conveniently has a knee which will put him on IR/safe. But, we're supposedly still left with an excess of potential at WR. Wan'Dale can be stashed at PUP for the early part of the season, at no loss of roster spots. He hasn't practiced at all in preseason. In season practice mostly revolves around those likely to play, so if he's not ready, he isn't going to get meaningful practice minutes.

Either he's that good, which hopefully is the case, or the depth chart at WR is that iffy.


Why are you looking for a different narrative? BFW did not conveniently get a knee injury, it actually happened. There is no reason to stash Wan'Dale if he is ready, because he is probably better than Shep, Beasely and Crowder and is the future, while the others, while talented, are one year placeholders.

If he is healthy, put him on the roster and get him ready for games.
I thought Ford-Wheaton tore his ACL?  
nygiantfan : 9:26 am : link
Are you framing this as some "convenient" injury that the Giants may have doctored up to just stash a young but-not-ready talent on IR?
Nice!  
sb from NYT Forum : 9:52 am : link

