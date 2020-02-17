Duggan: Wan'Dale to be activated by Tuesday Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/27/2023 3:50 pm : 8/27/2023 3:50 pm

Dan Duggan

A few injury updates I’ve gathered:



• WR Wan’Dale Robinson: ACL. Expecting him to be activated from PUP by the Tuesday deadline.



• WR Cole Beasley: Quad. He’s close to 100%. Ford-Wheaton injury boosts Beasley’s odds for a roster spot.