Are we overestimating the Giants offensive?

Like everyone on this board, I am optimistic about Jones’ progression, Waller’s size and speed, improved WR play and an improved OL and yet much of the National media is not impressed.
Here The Ringer rates the offenses in 2023/24 and the Giants are near the bottom at #19.
The article makes a good point about the Giants “superpower” last year was a very favorable TO ratio and this year they think the Giants will sink to league average.
I’m very optimistic about Hyatt’s addition (The Ringer cites the generally poor play of 3rd round rookie WR play) and they don’t even mention a full year of Hodgkins, the addition of Campbell and the return of Robinson.
We shall see but I’m just wondering if we are overestimating our beloved G-men? Link
This isn’t September 2022 anymore: we’re much improved.
That is a great point. I was thinking about this as well. You couldn't look at the 2022 team offensively as some static entity. There was a shift offensively, at some point in time(I think it was when WR stablized a bit, and Hodgins, Slayton and James seized the top 3). So, looking at the team from an aggregate could be a bit misleading. The team did start to shift offensively around midseason.
One other point surrounding that, is the coaches view of Slayton. He didn't seem to factor into their plans at all at the beginning of the season. Similar to his rookie year, he was forced into action out of necessity/availability. The interesting thing is, towards the end they started finding different ways to use Slayton. There's no way for me to break this down..but my memories of Slayton in NYG was as on vertical routes/sideline and comebacks. They started using Slayton on crossers/drags towards the end...and with some excellent results. I am not sure how much prior regimes used Slayton in that way, but Slayton was new to them and it seemed their comfortability with him improved as the season wore on and they found out more abou the player(This was reflected in their commitment to him in free agency). Couple that with the fact that during the majority of his career(outside of a few Toney games, not sure you could even count any Golladay games)..he had to operate as the de facto #1 for this team and chief vertical threat. That is no longer the case, it will be interesting to see Slayton in more of a true supporting role...I can only see that as a positive for him.
Quote:
keep rotating through the middle of the line just makes me more nervous.
Kafka said it himself, you get your five and roll with it.
They don't have their five yet.
That's not awesome.
This is going to be strange coming from me, but this offense actually does have ALL the parts to succeed now. Let's review:
-- Top 5 LT
-- A legit # receiver- Waller
-- QB with manageable 2nd contract and 2nd yr in offense
-- Two of the brightest offensive minds: Dabol/Kafka
-- Productive RB on a 1 yr deal
-- Legit vertical WR speed
-- WRs who can work the between the hashes
-- Quality at the TE
-- Two high round investments on the OL: Neal and JMS
JFC, as long as Daboll and Kafka don't get hit by a bus and Jones delivers, a top 10-12 offense should be achievable.
JFC2, what else do you want??
I agree, and really the expectations should be better, 100%. This staff + Uptick in OL and Jones coupled with better weapons is a recipe for a good offense. For me it always comes back to Dallas and Philly though. Thier DLs abused our OL last year. I expect Neal to be better, and I believe JMS will be good at some point but he is a rookie, so still unknown (and figure growing pains, rigor of NFL vs College). My biggest fear is OL depth. I think a starting unit of Thomas-Bredeson-JMS-Glowinski-Neal will at some point be a decent starting OL next year, but I am terrified of what's behind them, specifically at LT, RG and Center based on Bredeson playing LG.
I'm big boy and put on my big boy pants every morning.
I might the most bullish buy on the site for 2023 although BW weighed in with a VERY quiet prediction of 12-5
The guy that hates Jones and the Giants.
Can we put that crap to bed now?
I am going to say 13-4.
I have pretty long history of talking about things like character/team and culture here.
The way they we have handled these issues and players under new management. NFL players are chirping in the media about wanting to play here, specifically for our coaches and coordinators.
I feel we will be among the league's last unbeaten teams.
Y'all sleeping a on a juggernaught.
Season starts soon, can't wait to experience it with the rest of BBI.
A decade of excellence is heading your way.
The foundation is so solid.
That is great that you handle disappointment well, some of us don't. There are other parts of your life that probably don't handle so well that others of us do or as you say, put our big boy pants on.
On the other hand, although this is not the thread for this, the defense looks really really good
Quote:
keep rotating through the middle of the line just makes me more nervous.
Kafka said it himself, you get your five and roll with it.
They don't have their five yet.
That's not awesome.
You right...you right...
my bad...everything is awesome...everything is cool when you're part of a team....
no team has zero flaws, and I do think Kafka/Daboll are really good.
ASLO - who hacked your BBI account?
+ DJ a veteran of the offense
+ slightly better OLine
- still no O-line depth
+ 2nd season Wink
+ more defensive talent
- much tougher schedule
- improved D.C. team
= 8 wins, 8 losses, 1 Tie
#2) Giants
#3) Cincy
#4 Buffalo
I don't see anything wrong here.
So, I went looking on this..first 8 games Slayton totaled 24 targets, for 45 yards after catch(1.875 yac/tgt), avg QB Rating of 86.36(He did not play in opener). During the final 8 games he totaled 47 targets, for 217 yac yards(4 yac/tgt), and avg QB Rating of 95.875(he did not play in finale). They found ways they liked to use Slayton during the second half of the season.
So the Jones excuse train can stop?
So the Jones excuse train can stop?
It should, yes, especially after last year when Daboll/Kafka put Jones in position to succeed with more limited resources.
I will go back to my list above. Jones/Daboll/Kafka basically have everything to succeed in today's modern game.
So The Ringer article surprised me because as I said, I’m very optimistic about the Giants offense and I figured there must be a few people like me on the board, thus the article surprised me.
I see the Giants had 10-7 or 11-6. Optimistic?
Eventually the sheer talent gap between New York and Philadelphia was too much to coach around.
I expect the the staff is self critical enough to scout and adapt to produce a winning system this year. They did it twice last year.
Of course a lot remains to be seen...
But you can't deny that a lot of the bellyaching by our good friends in the DJFC should be muted with the resources Schoen has brought in.
Now, the good coaching has to continue with player development and scheming, and Jones needs to continue moving up and forward...
Great point.
Added legitimate talent like Waller, Campbell and Hyatt, and Shep/Wan’Dale back from injury.
I also think the OL should be upgraded with Neal’s development and JMS as an NFL ready C prospect anchoring the middle.
I think it’s perfectly reasonable for them to improve on 16th rank in PPG and 18th rank in YPG. So this can be a top 12 offense and it wouldn’t surprise me.
Eventually the sheer talent gap between New York and Philadelphia was too much to coach around.
I expect the the staff is self critical enough to scout and adapt to produce a winning system this year. They did it twice last year.
These skill players will make the OL look better. The defense can't cheat. Waller and Hyatt are going to be VERY hard to cover 1v1 and their positions on the field are going to give away the defensive scheme pre play.
We are going to see some easy touchdowns like other teams get where guys just walk into the end zone.
The speed will put pressure on the the defense.
We will break people, get leads and Wink has multiple press corners...
Think about what is about to happen.
With the above said, even with a significant improvement among the starters on the O-Line, we can't expect everyone to be healthy for 17 full games (as was mentioned in a few previous posts).
I would expect that the Giants will sign an OT and maybe even an OG in the next few days to back-up the present O-Line starters as the 2nd level O-Line reserves (at present, on the projected 53) are going to get Daniel killed!!
Maybe they'll be blitzed less? Maybe face dime coverage more?
So many teams routinely fluctuate between sending 5 and dropping back 7 as their base it's hard to guess how defenses react.
Hurts was the most blitzed regular starter last year and had one of the best receiving groups.
Maybe they'll be blitzed less? Maybe face dime coverage more?
So many teams routinely fluctuate between sending 5 and dropping back 7 as their base it's hard to guess how defenses react.
Hurts was the most blitzed regular starter last year and had one of the best receiving groups.
faster players - with better skill sets may mean the ball gets out of the QBs hands faster; and the chances of loading up on the line lessen as players get out and make plays
the line has a smaller chance of losing contain with faster play time an more of a threat out on the field
Everything bw posts is calculated. Make no mistake, his post isn’t him gushing about how awesome the offer will be. His post is 100% fluffing up the talent around Jones so that if Jones and the offense aren’t top of the league good, he gets to come back and tell us all how right he’s been and Jones sucks. Notice his very next post in this thread addresses the stupid little moniker “DJFC”? THAT is what his post is all about. he doesn’t honestly believe that Jones will be improved. He’s setting up the plot for if that doesn’t happen. Everyone on this site should be well aware of how bw in dc operates by now
even the most hardened NYG fan HAS to believe today...right?
If not today...then when???
I think the piece is mostly fair, but I do think it underplays how much improvement has been made in skill areas, particularly in the WR corps. There may not be a true #1 guy but the depth and versatility has been greatly enhanced, IMO. We’ll see how it plays out.
Quote:
Is Neal the center and the edge rushers. The four horsemen of potential.
If we emerge here with bookend blue goose tackles (we know Thomas is there) plus the center and 2 edge rushers that can merely play at solid pro level, we’re gonna be fine.
I just keep thinking that when you’re banking on somewhat unproven talent at key positions they better be highly drafted talents. In the past we’ve gone into seasons praying some unheralded 4th rounder or worse some 6th round slob like the current best right tackle in the nfl, Bobby what’s his name; you’re asking a lot. We’re not asking that much for a 7th and 5th overall draft pick to play at a decent level. Same with the center who was highly touted and high second round pick.
Roster has some questions but we have a lot of answers now. The questions don’t seem as daunting to me.
Neal and the center and not the guards too? That doesn't make sense. Not in this division.
I’m not asking for an elite oline right away and fully expect our guards to be…. ok. They won’t torpedo this season just like they didn’t torpedo last season.
You find me an oline with kick ass tackles and a good center— that’s a good OL no matter how underwhelming the guards might be. Glow and bred and Ez are ok. They won’t ruin this season.
It’s all about Neal and the center. We cement those positions this unit will be the least of our worries and will be even better in 24.
Two best skilled position weapons are Waller and Barkley, two guys who have been frequently injured (and Waller is over 30). I don't think the receivers are good enough--developing a top ten offense will be an impressive feat given the weapons.
I think the big upside case is Neal takes a big step, JMS is good right away and the line is a strength not a weakness for the first time in forever.
Like it —Ty
So the Jones excuse train can stop?
They stopped (and have been proven to be warranted) in 2021 in case you missed it.
Everything bw posts is calculated. Make no mistake, his post isn’t him gushing about how awesome the offer will be. His post is 100% fluffing up the talent around Jones so that if Jones and the offense aren’t top of the league good, he gets to come back and tell us all how right he’s been and Jones sucks. Notice his very next post in this thread addresses the stupid little moniker “DJFC”? THAT is what his post is all about. he doesn’t honestly believe that Jones will be improved. He’s setting up the plot for if that doesn’t happen. Everyone on this site should be well aware of how bw in dc operates by now
It’s so transparent and obvious but still makes me laugh.
Oh, me too. I get a kick out of it for sure. I just find it strange when posters that have been around awhile reply to his posts waxing poetic about the offensive talent and think he’s genuine, lol. They should know better
Even on the eve of a new season when hope springs eternal?
But when a so called pessimist gets pretty optimistic all of a sudden that has an agenda attached to it?
I'm not sure what behavior some of you people actually want. It does seem like there is a desire to just complain about certain people no matter what. That sounds pretty definitionally miserable... The idea that someone can't change their opinion and if they did it must be attached to some kind of larger "pessimist" agenda.
Also the fact that some of you have such a hard on for Jones defense that the supporting cast cannot even be complimented without a view that it is a stepping stone to diss Jones. That reads more like insecurity around Jones. God forbid the guy should just have to go out and prove it in his 5th year in the NFL as the 7th highest paid QB.
No, no, we need to pre-emotively worry about those "agenda" based people that just want to see the guy perform at some point and the "perma-curve" everyone wants to see this guy graded at because he's a swell chap.
But when a so called pessimist gets pretty optimistic all of a sudden that has an agenda attached to it?
I'm not sure what behavior some of you people actually want. It does seem like there is a desire to just complain about certain people no matter what. That sounds pretty definitionally miserable... The idea that someone can't change their opinion and if they did it must be attached to some kind of larger "pessimist" agenda.
Also the fact that some of you have such a hard on for Jones defense that the supporting cast cannot even be complimented without a view that it is a stepping stone to diss Jones. That reads more like insecurity around Jones. God forbid the guy should just have to go out and prove it in his 5th year in the NFL as the 7th highest paid QB.
No, no, we need to pre-emotively worry about those "agenda" based people that just want to see the guy perform at some point and the "perma-curve" everyone wants to see this guy graded at because he's a swell chap.
This is cute. I’ve been very balanced on Jones. You certainly won’t be able to dig up any documentation to accuse me of being in your little imaginary “DJFC” or whatever other clever names you guys have come up with for people that disagree with you. Also, forgive me having a laugh at you running to the defense with a guy that you’ve been 100% in lock step with on Jones.
This entire board knows what bw’s angle is here. And so do you. You like to fancy yourself as the smartest guy on the planet. There is no way in hell that you believe he is simply super excited about Jones and the offense and thinks they are going to take the league by storm. Not a chance you believe that.You just figured you’d be a hero and jump to the defense of a poster that you regularly agree with. I’m in the middle on Jones, I have no axe to grind in either direction. But can we please just call a spade a spade? Pretending he has no bias whatsoever is just stupid. He’s completely invested in his opinion that he’s had since Jones was drafted. To say otherwise is disingenuous at best.
And it is absolutely batshit crazy that you want to complain about someone being negative and then complain about him being positive too and make them out to be the problem.
Why is the meta analysis even necessary? Why not just engage on the points?
I definitely do not think this is part of a larger plan to criticize Jones if he doesn't deliver. But that is a worthless analysis by many measures. The biggest being Jones supporting cast is vastly improved WHY on earth does he need to be primitively defended against ANY critiques you could make of him with an improved case and being paid top 7 at the most expensive position?
At what point if ever will criticism of him be fair?
But when a so called pessimist gets pretty optimistic all of a sudden that has an agenda attached to it?
I'm not sure what behavior some of you people actually want. It does seem like there is a desire to just complain about certain people no matter what. That sounds pretty definitionally miserable... The idea that someone can't change their opinion and if they did it must be attached to some kind of larger "pessimist" agenda.
Also the fact that some of you have such a hard on for Jones defense that the supporting cast cannot even be complimented without a view that it is a stepping stone to diss Jones. That reads more like insecurity around Jones. God forbid the guy should just have to go out and prove it in his 5th year in the NFL as the 7th highest paid QB.
No, no, we need to pre-emotively worry about those "agenda" based people that just want to see the guy perform at some point and the "perma-curve" everyone wants to see this guy graded at because he's a swell chap.
This team can be very good. I predicted 12-5 on christian's prediction thread yesterday. The NFC is ripe for the taking because there are no elite QBs. Sure, Hurts had a great year, but I'm not buying any call options until I see it again.
We have become a modern NFL team lead by offensive minded coaching and key players at premium positions.
If the Giants get to the NFC championship game that is a great season with this group
This team can be very good. I predicted 12-5 on christian's prediction thread yesterday. The NFC is ripe for the taking because there are no elite QBs. Sure, Hurts had a great year, but I'm not buying any call options until I see it again.
We have become a modern NFL team lead by offensive minded coaching and key players at premium positions.
See that...
Also - I drafted Kyle Pitts for every fantasy team I own this year :)
People can change!
This team can be very good. I predicted 12-5 on christian's prediction thread yesterday. The NFC is ripe for the taking because there are no elite QBs. Sure, Hurts had a great year, but I'm not buying any call options until I see it again.
We have become a modern NFL team lead by offensive minded coaching and key players at premium positions.
Grins.
You are such big fan, people have you so wrong.
lol
1) This all seems to assume health for Jones and Barkley but given their joint injury history it is more likely that 1 of them misses time (or at the very least gets banged up) than neither.
2) We have not yet at all seen that Jones can both air the ball out and limit mistakes. That doesn't mean it won't happen just think it is a lot to assume it will. I think a conservative approach (Jones 2nd worst in big time throws last year by a pretty wide margin) can easily help you limit mistakes but to go to the next level that won't work.
3) We have a tougher schedule and definitely tougher defenses. A lot of our best offensive days came against easy opponents last year. Did we do enough upgrading the offense to overcome this?
I hope you are right and have no idea why people are applying an agenda to what you are saying but I'm not willing to take what I view are some serious leaps required to have faith in the upside case for the offense this year.