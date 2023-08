Are we overestimating the Giants offensive?

Like everyone on this board, I am optimistic about Jones’ progression, Waller’s size and speed, improved WR play and an improved OL and yet much of the National media is not impressed.Here The Ringer rates the offenses in 2023/24 and the Giants are near the bottom at #19.The article makes a good point about the Giants “superpower” last year was a very favorable TO ratio and this year they think the Giants will sink to league average.I’m very optimistic about Hyatt’s addition (The Ringer cites the generally poor play of 3rd round rookie WR play) and they don’t even mention a full year of Hodgkins, the addition of Campbell and the return of Robinson.We shall see but I’m just wondering if we are overestimating our beloved G-men? Link - ( New Window