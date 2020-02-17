for display only
Darnay Holmes taking a paycut

Ben in Tampa : 12:14 pm
And sticking around with the Giants

Per Duggan
Good  
Kevin in Annapolis : 12:33 pm : link
Very happy he is still around. Good player. Maybe he has a Slayton like year
RE: Great job all around.  
Johnny5 : 12:35 pm : link
robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He gets a lot of shit on here but he is absolutely worth a roster spot.

Agreed Robbie
She gets a lotta crap here  
fanoftheteam : 12:35 pm : link
But the guy can hit/blitz. Most of the penalties against him are very questionable.
RE: Good on him...  
Dr. D : 12:36 pm : link
Dnew15 said:
Quote:
I think Holmes is going to get a lot of chances to play and fix his problems.

Wish I could get paid a million + to play and fix my problems!

Haha
Worked for Slayton  
FranknWeezer : 12:43 pm : link
so let's hope Darnay was taking notes.
RE: RE: Good on him...  
Dnew15 : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16185773 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 16185744 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


I think Holmes is going to get a lot of chances to play and fix his problems.


Wish I could get paid a million + to play and fix my problems!

Haha


Me too - me too
RE: RE: …  
christian : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16185756 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16185742 christian said:


Quote:


That PPE bonus hasn't worked out well for Giants' players.



fixed it.


Players was obviously implied (vs. saying the Giants which would imply the team).
Didn't a BBI poster predict this a couple days ago?  
RGhost : 12:45 pm : link
It worked out with Slayton last year. CB depth is a big deal, it's a long season.
I think JS used slayton as an example of how things  
big_blue : 12:45 pm : link
Can work out. If he performs then will will take care of you. So it makes things more palatable.
Guy  
Straw Hat : 12:46 pm : link
Is not worth it even at a reduced salary. Teams picked on him on every third down, because they know either their guy would burn darnay and get the first, or darnay would commit a penalty. Hoping for the best though.
Great move by all  
ZogZerg : 1:09 pm : link
!
glad to have him back at a reduced price  
KDavies : 1:11 pm : link
hopefully this means they needed to clear room for some OL depth
RE: If he now becomes a depth piece  
RCPhoenix : 1:12 pm : link
arniefez said:
Quote:
it's a good reflection of the increase in talent on the roster. I hate to hear he took a pay cut. I understand it's good for the team in a salary cap league but the NFL is a brutal business.


I cannot imagine what it would be like to have that type of athletic talent. And to get paid to play professional football? It's hard for me to feel badly for any NFL player based on their salary (which is a minimum of $750,000 under the CBA for a player with 0 years of experience).

Seems as if Holmes would have been cut if he hadn't agreed to the pay cut. He's decent depth at a lower salary. And he's not the starting slot CB, Jackson is.

Schoen continues to do really well as a GM.
Like a bad penny  
Carson53 : 1:13 pm : link
can't get rid of the guy, I think he stinks.
Hopefully they won't have to use him that much.
I'm a Darnay fan  
JerseyCityJoe : 1:16 pm : link
Tough kid who has that lunch pail mentality. Does not take shit from anyone and yeah he will mug you if come near him. Always seems to be in the right position but has limitations and can be picked on a bit. Type of guy that does the dirty work and helps a team more than hurts them.
Some of you need to think  
dairborn : 1:17 pm : link
Holmes is taking the cut because he is in a backup role now. No one knew 2 rookies would allow Jackson to become the starter in the slot…plan to start was for Holmes and Flott to compete for the slot starting position and all of the sudden both are now primary backups at the moment for the slot and outside respectively going into the season.
Was is his skill set?  
Carson53 : 1:17 pm : link
as I have noticed a few people mention? Is holding and drawing penalties his skill set, if that's so, yep he has that down.
It's insulting when you consider $2.7M isn't exactly starter money  
Milton : 1:17 pm : link
But it shows how much he wants to be here because I think there's a decent chance he would've been picked up on waiver wire at that salary.
RE: Like a bad penny  
Straw Hat : 1:17 pm : link
Carson53 said:
Quote:
can't get rid of the guy, I think he stinks.
Hopefully they won't have to use him that much.


Glad im not the only one.
I wonder if paycut includes incentives  
Milton : 1:19 pm : link
He is a high character guy who is a good role model in the locker room.
Can’t have enough experienced  
eric2425ny : 1:21 pm : link
CB’s. This is a good move.
RE: RE: Like a bad penny  
Rory : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16185830 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
In comment 16185821 Carson53 said:


Quote:


can't get rid of the guy, I think he stinks.
Hopefully they won't have to use him that much.



Glad im not the only one.


are you guys coaches and/or scouts? Are you on the practice field wit him this summer? please let us know....

They obviously like something about him enough to keep him, that's good enough for me.
RCPhoenix  
arniefez : 1:27 pm : link
I vehemently disagree you with you. Baseball players, I agree. Basketball players, I agree even more. Hockey players, I somewhat agree but not NFL or College football players.

I get it they aren't forced into football as a profession and it pays off for some of the players but most of them abuse their bodies, only play 3 or so years in the NFL, are discarded and walk away with life debilitating injuries or worse CTE. I'm all for the NFL players making every dollar they can get.

It amazes me how brainwashed "fans" are that the players are "greedy". I remember the hate Victor Cruz got here while he was trying to get paid and he had been a major player on a Giants Super Bowl winner. Look how his career played out. I'm glad he got paid.

I understand the salary cap restrictions. But I still hate hearing about players taking pay cuts. It only happens in the NFL and I think that's totally backward because of the after playing days effects of the sport. Just my .2.
RE: …  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:32 pm : link
christian said:
Quote:
That PPE bonus hasn't worked out well for Giants.


When a team consistently botches high draft picks and mid rounders have to fill the gap, then yeah, the PPE will screw you.
This may reflect a bit on the culture...  
Gfan in PA : 1:34 pm : link
that is being developed as well. Darnay must like what he sees in the team and the future to take a cut to stick around. Other players around the league notice.
And Saquan wants to retire a Giant...  
UberAlias : 1:36 pm : link
Remember when everyone was telling us that no one wanted to play for us?
RE: RE: …  
christian : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16185859 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16185742 christian said:


Quote:


That PPE bonus hasn't worked out well for Giants.



When a team consistently botches high draft picks and mid rounders have to fill the gap, then yeah, the PPE will screw you.


Schoen doesn't seem to really believe in the PPE.

The last 2 guys who earned it, he said no thank you.
I agree that the Giants culture is finally one that players  
gersh : 1:38 pm : link
would choose to be around.

Though, other than a vet joining a contender to get a ring, I believe players generally just go where the money is best
Holmes is talented  
Jay on the Island : 1:41 pm : link
but he continues to be too grabby and his penalties are often killer. I was hoping that he was going to be traded by the end of the preseason for a late pick but he might just be holding down a roster spot until Aaron Robinson returns.
Arniefez  
Nephilim : 1:42 pm : link
No one thinks Darnay Holmes is greedy, but the fact is he has made around $4 million in his career so far. A "regular" person making $100k.year would take 40 years to make that -- or their whole entire working lives. And many Americans, sadly, don't even make anywhere near $100k/year. Throw in the fact Darnay will stick around the league a few more years, whether for the Giants or someone else, and add a few more million to that.

It amazes me that "fans" care so much about the livelihood of millionaire pro athletes. Why don't you do charity work at organizations that help actual underprivileged people instead?
this is more of a reflection on the nfl's bad model than NYG  
Eric on Li : 1:45 pm : link
if isaiah hodgins had earned performance incentives, he would not be restructuring bc if he hit the open market he'd make several times more than whatever the escalator gave him.

the last 2 years the players who earned the incentives were prior regime day 3 picks without a ton of production, and in slayton's case earned the playing time incentives prior to the new regime arriving. the extra $ made them less likely to keep their jobs. that is a flaw in the model identifying the wrong players for raises.

as the players who earn the incentives become schoen's, and as they have more production than just playing time, these types of things will happen less but the model is still too failure prone so this is probably going to keep happening leaguewide until they tweak the system. younger minimum guys are still getting more money than they would otherwise though so even though it's not perfect it's probably better than nothing.
RE: I agree that the Giants culture is finally one that players  
Gfan in PA : 1:47 pm : link
gersh said:
Quote:
would choose to be around.

Though, other than a vet joining a contender to get a ring, I believe players generally just go where the money is best



True, and I'm not sure what the slot corner market is like out there. I would think someone would be interested. Hard thing to pull up your life and make a move too, if you have a choice to stay put. I'm sure alot of things factor into a decision like this.

Anyone know the numbers?? How much did they free up?
RE: Arniefez  
Eric on Li : 1:52 pm : link
Nephilim said:
Quote:
No one thinks Darnay Holmes is greedy, but the fact is he has made around $4 million in his career so far. A "regular" person making $100k.year would take 40 years to make that -- or their whole entire working lives. And many Americans, sadly, don't even make anywhere near $100k/year. Throw in the fact Darnay will stick around the league a few more years, whether for the Giants or someone else, and add a few more million to that.

It amazes me that "fans" care so much about the livelihood of millionaire pro athletes. Why don't you do charity work at organizations that help actual underprivileged people instead?


is a regular person's average career length 3.3 years and associated with an average lifespan about 20 years below normal?

4m less taxes and fees is 2m, less whatever he's already spent living 4 years in a high cost of living city. and if holmes sustains an injury that can happen pretty much any time, just as happened to several of his teammates a few days ago, that could end his already tenuous spot in the nfl and he's going pro in something other than football.
The BS  
Carl in CT : 2:03 pm : link
That we can’t do anything because of the cap is just not true.
The atmosphere of the team must be really good if  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 2:14 pm : link
players are taking pay cuts. It's a a good sign. I like Holmes as a player.
I'm glad we grabbed this guy  
TDMaker85 : 2:15 pm : link
and are now holding on to him
Feels like a Slayton situation from last year  
Matt in SGS : 2:16 pm : link
Giants would welcome him back, just not at that price tag, so the price tag changed.

I think the Giants scenario at the start of this was that Flott would force Holmes off the roster and turn that spot over, but it appears Flott has not really won over the coaches this camp.
I think the Proven Performance Escalator is widely misunderstood.  
Big Blue Blogger : 2:20 pm : link
The basic purpose is to protect drafted players from being economically disadvantaged in Year 4, relative to undrafted peers (or drafted peers who have previously cleared waivers), who qualify for restricted free agency. The PPE seeks to align the pay of moderately-successful fourth-year players, without regard to their original path to the NFL. The context is an assumption that stars will get lucrative extensions, and busts will get cut. The level in between, where Darnay Holmes and Darius Slayton reside, is the intended sweet spot for the PPE. The problem, in their case, is that playing time is a crude proxy for performance, especially for players on bad teams. Perhaps some tuning of the metrics is indicated.

Despite this inefficiency, Slayton and Holmes were not, in any tangible way, harmed by the PPE. They were always free to negotiate a lower salary, all the way back down to the fourth-year minimum if necessary. All the PPE did was give them some leverage that they otherwise would have lacked.
If the game is on the line and Darnay is in coverage  
90.Cal : 2:24 pm : link
RE: Great job all around.  
djm : 2:37 pm : link
robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He gets a lot of shit on here but he is absolutely worth a roster spot.


Agreed. I’m convinced a large number of fans don’t know the difference between a slightly below or even average slot corner and a bad replacement level or backup slot corner.

2009 was a display of bad DBs literally ruining nyg playoff chances. There’s a big difference between a vulnerable, yet tough and professional player like Holmes and a player that ruins a defense.
RE: RE: Great job all around.  
Straw Hat : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16185932 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16185745 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


He gets a lot of shit on here but he is absolutely worth a roster spot.



Agreed. I’m convinced a large number of fans don’t know the difference between a slightly below or even average slot corner and a bad replacement level or backup slot corner.

2009 was a display of bad DBs literally ruining nyg playoff chances. There’s a big difference between a vulnerable, yet tough and professional player like Holmes and a player that ruins a defense.


He had a pff score of:

2020: 48.1
2021: 55.8
2022: 43.7

Please explain how this anywhere near average, for a starting slot corner.
I like it.  
GiantTuff1 : 3:07 pm : link
Wink doesn't call him "Dirty 30" for no reason.

Even if he's a net neutral talent versus those he made the team over, he's definitely a plus culture guy. He brings attitude and want-to that this team has lacked for many years the the pre Schoen Daboll era. That in itself is valuable. His team responds to him, and last I checked teams win championships.
RE: RCPhoenix  
GiantTuff1 : 3:10 pm : link
arniefez said:
Quote:
I vehemently disagree you with you. Baseball players, I agree. Basketball players, I agree even more. Hockey players, I somewhat agree but not NFL or College football players.

I get it they aren't forced into football as a profession and it pays off for some of the players but most of them abuse their bodies, only play 3 or so years in the NFL, are discarded and walk away with life debilitating injuries or worse CTE. I'm all for the NFL players making every dollar they can get.

It amazes me how brainwashed "fans" are that the players are "greedy". I remember the hate Victor Cruz got here while he was trying to get paid and he had been a major player on a Giants Super Bowl winner. Look how his career played out. I'm glad he got paid.

I understand the salary cap restrictions. But I still hate hearing about players taking pay cuts. It only happens in the NFL and I think that's totally backward because of the after playing days effects of the sport. Just my .2.


The flip side is for every Victor Cruz there is the sad situation of Hakeem Nicks. If anyone deserved a big second contract, even based on past contributions, it was Nicks. But he never got it before injuries ruined his career.
RE: I think the Proven Performance Escalator is widely misunderstood.  
Eric on Li : 3:16 pm : link
Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
The basic purpose is to protect drafted players from being economically disadvantaged in Year 4, relative to undrafted peers (or drafted peers who have previously cleared waivers), who qualify for restricted free agency. The PPE seeks to align the pay of moderately-successful fourth-year players, without regard to their original path to the NFL. The context is an assumption that stars will get lucrative extensions, and busts will get cut. The level in between, where Darnay Holmes and Darius Slayton reside, is the intended sweet spot for the PPE. The problem, in their case, is that playing time is a crude proxy for performance, especially for players on bad teams. Perhaps some tuning of the metrics is indicated.

Despite this inefficiency, Slayton and Holmes were not, in any tangible way, harmed by the PPE. They were always free to negotiate a lower salary, all the way back down to the fourth-year minimum if necessary. All the PPE did was give them some leverage that they otherwise would have lacked.


exactly - and if their AAVs weren't artificially inflated i.e. if there were teams willing to value them at the higher price, they wouldn't have accepted the pay cut. they would have gone to the market.

he accepted the paycut because he was unlikely to be claimed by another team at the $2m+ hit.
RE: RE: RE: Great job all around.  
djm : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16185935 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
In comment 16185932 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16185745 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


He gets a lot of shit on here but he is absolutely worth a roster spot.



Agreed. I’m convinced a large number of fans don’t know the difference between a slightly below or even average slot corner and a bad replacement level or backup slot corner.

2009 was a display of bad DBs literally ruining nyg playoff chances. There’s a big difference between a vulnerable, yet tough and professional player like Holmes and a player that ruins a defense.



He had a pff score of:

2020: 48.1
2021: 55.8
2022: 43.7

Please explain how this anywhere near average, for a starting slot corner.


I said slightly below average but whatever we’re splitting hairs. Point is there’s not very good and terrible. Huge difference between the two.
Expected  
Optimus-NY : 3:28 pm : link
.
RE: RCPhoenix  
RCPhoenix : 3:29 pm : link
arniefez said:
Quote:
I vehemently disagree you with you. Baseball players, I agree. Basketball players, I agree even more. Hockey players, I somewhat agree but not NFL or College football players.

I get it they aren't forced into football as a profession and it pays off for some of the players but most of them abuse their bodies, only play 3 or so years in the NFL, are discarded and walk away with life debilitating injuries or worse CTE. I'm all for the NFL players making every dollar they can get.

It amazes me how brainwashed "fans" are that the players are "greedy". I remember the hate Victor Cruz got here while he was trying to get paid and he had been a major player on a Giants Super Bowl winner. Look how his career played out. I'm glad he got paid.

I understand the salary cap restrictions. But I still hate hearing about players taking pay cuts. It only happens in the NFL and I think that's totally backward because of the after playing days effects of the sport. Just my .2.


I'm not saying they are greedy, and I don't begrudge any professional athlete for getting paid what he/she believes they are worth. Holmes could have said no to the pay cut. Maybe it's not a good option, but it's an option he had.

I am just saying that I don't feel sorry for NFL players b/c the vast majority of human beings do not have anything close to that level of athletic ability. Yes, there is a risk of CTEs, and as others have pointed out on this board the NFL historically has done a terrible job of taking care of their retirees. I see the CTE issue as a calculated risk players need to make.

But it's hard to feel sorry for people with such incredible talent getting paid well to play professional sports.
...  
Optimus-NY : 3:31 pm : link
RE: ...  
bluefin : 3:36 pm : link
Optimus-NY said:
Quote:

RE: I'm glad we grabbed this guy  
Dnew15 : 3:45 pm : link
TDMaker85 said:
Quote:
and are now holding on to him


I see what you did there....
