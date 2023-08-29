for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Tuesday NYG Roster Moves Post Here/Practice Updates

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:44 am

Deadline to 53 is 4PM today. However, Coach Daboll addresses media around 1:15 and practice is 15 minutes later. We should know the roster moves by then. The team musts make AT LEAST 22 more roster moves.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Head Coach Brian Daboll Available – Approx. 1:15 p.m.

Practice – 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Players Available – Approx. 2:55 p.m.

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 <<Prev | Show All |
who are the top IR candidates?  
Red Right Hand : 3:38 pm : link
who are the top candidates to resign after IR moves?
HopePhil and Optimistic  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:38 pm : link
I don't think any of the defenses in the NFC East are worried about most of starting OL until proven otherwise. Thomas being the exception.
Of the posted 53 man roster right now  
Chris684 : 3:39 pm : link
I'd identify the following areas of weakness:

Swing T: Peart sticks out like a sore thumb.

RB: Saquon Barkley better stay healthy

Blocking TE: Bellinger only

I'm sure once we see the practice squad we will see some reinforcements in these areas, but they really need to upgrade from Peart on the active roster.

I love the look of the WRs, D-Line and Secondary.
RE: who are the top IR candidates?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16187252 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
who are the top candidates to resign after IR moves?


Any player from another team that catches their interest... I will take a guess at Beasley (if healthy) and Phillips (if no other better OL option is available).
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:42 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Talked briefly to #NYGiants TE Lawrence Cager, who was not outside at practice because he was receiving treatment in the training room. Turned his ankle vs. the Jets, so was a little sore.
Don't believe Cager's going anywhere.
RE: People  
bw in dc : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16187238 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
keep forgetting that McCloud was our starting CB for much of the year. Bobby McCain can also play CB.

They may add a CB, but our CB situation is pretty darn good when you consider Hawkins is playing like a 1st round draft pick. We have three excellent CBs. Not many teams can say that.


I'm here, too. I'm fine rolling the dice with this group of young players and not adding another corner from the free agent pool. I'm willing to trust the Department of Wink to develop and scheme.
RE: RE: I like the way they  
Dnew15 : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16187229 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16187220 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


list that final 53.

But MAN...that CB list will keep you up at night.



i would guess 3 or 4 guys go on IR, crowder gets signed back, and they claim an OL and a CB.


I agree.

I'm telling you now - If I'm an OC my plan is going to come out throwing - and throwing often. Test those rookie CBs

And if I'm the DC my plan is going to be to put pressure on the interior/right side of the OL. Come after DJ and run game right up the gut.

Eric can put it in his Preview for the Dallas game now.

Let's hope they hold up.
There are still holes  
UberAlias : 3:46 pm : link
But man, this roster sure has come a long way.
We can upgrade over both Peart and Lemieux  
Anakim : 3:47 pm : link
And then I think we could use another O-Lineman
there you go  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:48 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
2m
Something to keep in mind about the Giants roster: I've heard in recent days Nick McCloud is back at cornerback. Spent most of the summer at safety. Giants also like him as a nickel. Basically, can do a little bit of everything. #Giants
RE: There are still holes  
Dnew15 : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16187282 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But man, this roster sure has come a long way.


Also a fact.
Some of the starter/depth pieces look realllll nice on paper.

Kudos to the Giants FO - they have done a nice job.
RE: who are the top IR candidates?  
Eric on Li : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16187252 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
who are the top candidates to resign after IR moves?


the best candidates would be whoever is hurt worst (2-3+ games) but not knowing that id say brightwell, cam brown, and probably geravious owens (or mccain).

bring back crowder, sign an OL, sign a CB/DB. beasley on practice squad until he's healthy. hopefully beavers gets through waivers.
RE: there you go  
Eric on Li : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16187290 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
2m
Something to keep in mind about the Giants roster: I've heard in recent days Nick McCloud is back at cornerback. Spent most of the summer at safety. Giants also like him as a nickel. Basically, can do a little bit of everything. #Giants


2nd most snaps in slot coverage last year after holmes. was also a very good tackler last year, like love.

few minutes  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:56 pm : link
from 4PM.
it's 4:10  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:10 pm : link
no official word yet.
Currently 8 DL and that excludes Basham …  
Spider56 : 4:12 pm : link
Sounds like a lot, no?
RE: Currently 8 DL and that excludes Basham …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16187332 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Sounds like a lot, no?


Six defensive linemen.
RE: Currently 8 DL and that excludes Basham …  
Spider56 : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16187332 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Sounds like a lot, no?


Disregards … gone brain dead today. It’s 8 counting Ward and Basham, duh.
Peart  
stretch234 : 4:19 pm : link
Curious who is out there that is an upgrade - 2 weeks away from opening night. Anyone with ability to play swing T is likely already starting.

there are 30 other teams who want to upgrade their `backup swing T and can't and their salaries are generally more

Vested veteran guys who play T do not usually sign with teams to sit on the bench

There aren't enough OL out there - everybody has depth issues

Like everyone else you hope AT stays healthy
So Beasley, Beavers, Phillips are the surprise cuts  
amindan54 : 4:22 pm : link
it seems like.

hope all 3 make the PS.

throw in sweeney/devito/corbin/crowder/anderson to teh PS too.

thats 8 i think we should get to the PS hopefully.
Cam Brown making the team would surprise me  
Anakim : 4:23 pm : link
.
RE: So Beasley, Beavers, Phillips are the surprise cuts  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16187351 amindan54 said:
Quote:
it seems like.

hope all 3 make the PS.

throw in sweeney/devito/corbin/crowder/anderson to teh PS too.

thats 8 i think we should get to the PS hopefully.


Again, some of these guys may be re-signed to the 53 man roster tomorrow.
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 4:26 pm : link
One thing to keep in mind about Beavers. He was getting 1st team reps during training camp at a time when our starting ILBs were:

Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder
RE: .....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16187361 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
One thing to keep in mind about Beavers. He was getting 1st team reps during training camp at a time when our starting ILBs were:

Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder


He was also getting first-team reps in this training camp. McFadden pulled ahead of him.
RE: So Beasley, Beavers, Phillips are the surprise cuts  
section125 : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 16187351 amindan54 said:
Quote:
it seems like.

hope all 3 make the PS.

throw in sweeney/devito/corbin/crowder/anderson to teh PS too.

thats 8 i think we should get to the PS hopefully.


Beasley is not a surprise to me - I always viewed him as camp fodder(even if he wasn't). He is the Shep backup plan...if Shep gets injured again, Beasley is right there to take his spot.

Beavers will go to PS - no doubt. He is just too far behind to make the 53. He is a bit hesitant too.

Phillips is a bit of a surprise, but really none of the OTs outside Thomas and Neal were locks - they all have terrible flaws.
4:35PM  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:35 pm : link
still no official word
Pats have cut Bailey Zappe  
Blue Dream : 4:40 pm : link
Surprise there. Pats don't even have a 2nd QB on the roster. Gonna have to sign someone Hope he isn't eyeing Devito :)
Beasley will be brought back  
Rudy5757 : 4:44 pm : link
As soon as he’s healthy. It’s not a surprise he was cut as we get to the 53. Vets will be cut with an agreement to be resigned once the IR situations get figured out. Plus he’s banged up. Maybe Crowder too. I think Brightwell will be IRed to give him a few weeks.
RE: There are still holes  
Breeze_94 : 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16187282 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But man, this roster sure has come a long way.


Every single team has holes. Giants have relatively few IMO. Swing tackle is the only one that really stands out.
RE: RE: So Beasley, Beavers, Phillips are the surprise cuts  
The_Taxman89_10 : 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16187369 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16187351 amindan54 said:


Quote:


it seems like.

hope all 3 make the PS.

throw in sweeney/devito/corbin/crowder/anderson to teh PS too.

thats 8 i think we should get to the PS hopefully.



Beasley is not a surprise to me - I always viewed him as camp fodder(even if he wasn't). He is the Shep backup plan...if Shep gets injured again, Beasley is right there to take his spot.

Beavers will go to PS - no doubt. He is just too far behind to make the 53. He is a bit hesitant too.

Phillips is a bit of a surprise, but really none of the OTs outside Thomas and Neal were locks - they all have terrible flaws.


Beasley will be re-signed once we put a couple guys on IR-designated to return. That was a roster manipulation move. Beasley is in the team's plans as not only a backup plan for the inevitable Shepard injury but also for Wandale if he's not 100% ready to begin the year, but also as a stick mover for Jones on 3rd downs. Even at 34, Beasley knows how to get open and move the chains.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Dr. D : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16187043 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16187041 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 16187037 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The Giants appear to be cutting WR Cole Beasley. BUT … He’s a vested veteran. Doesn’t go through waivers. Expectation seems to be that he re-signs with Giants.



I’m not sure what that means. If they have to cut him to get to 53 why would they resign him? Practice squad?



This is nothing new. We go through this every year.

If you IR someone now, he is gone for the season. If you IR him tomorrow, he is gone four games.

So you have to cut someone to keep another for a day.

The IR tomorrow and missing only four games is relatively new. Right? I think there didn't used to be a short term IR and it used to mean done for the season, if not mistaken.

I know I'm getting old..
Dr. D  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:53 pm : link
over 10 years now.
RE: Dr. D  
Dr. D : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 16187390 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
over 10 years now.

wow

they say as you get older, you remember things from your youth better than stuff more recent. That's my excuse. ha ha
if you're talking  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:55 pm : link
"IR with designation to return rule"... of course that rule has been modified a number of times, including last year.
^^ I did say  
Dr. D : 4:56 pm : link
"relatively". ha ha
last year, they changed the specifics to this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:57 pm : link
"the NFL and NFLPA agreed to amended IR rules during the 2022 offseason. Each team can now designate up to eight players to return from the Reserve/Injured or Non-Football Injury/Illness List. Each player may be designated to return twice in one season. However, both designations will tally toward the limit of eight. Players must remain on this list for at least four games prior to returning to the active roster. Teams can begin to designate players to return on August 31 this season."
RE: Pats have cut Bailey Zappe  
Red Right Hand : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 16187375 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
Surprise there. Pats don't even have a 2nd QB on the roster. Gonna have to sign someone Hope he isn't eyeing Devito :)
Is it me or do the pats have a history of snatching dudes we try and sneak past waivers?
ok 5:00PM  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:59 pm : link
and where is the press release?
RE: there you go  
BC Eagles94 : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16187290 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
2m
Something to keep in mind about the Giants roster: I've heard in recent days Nick McCloud is back at cornerback. Spent most of the summer at safety. Giants also like him as a nickel. Basically, can do a little bit of everything. #Giants


Makes a lot of sense. McCloud was solid at CB last year. If he isn't winning the other safety job (he isn't it is Pinnock) or even the 3rd safety spot (he isn't it is Belton)...then why not move him back to CB where he is will get on the field? As we already have a solid vet in McCain at safety too. Not to mention a young draft pick in Owens.
RE: Cam Brown making the team would surprise me  
5BowlsSoon : 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16187355 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


Special teams captain last year. We need him now that the rookie WR went down.
RE: RE: Cam Brown making the team would surprise me  
Anakim : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16187403 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16187355 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



Special teams captain last year. We need him now that the rookie WR went down.


Why? Brown isn't a gunner.
RE: ok 5:00PM  
Eric on Li : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16187399 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and where is the press release?


maybe they have something cooking? back end player for player trade separate from the cuts?
RE: there you go  
BC Eagles94 : 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16187290 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
2m
Something to keep in mind about the Giants roster: I've heard in recent days Nick McCloud is back at cornerback. Spent most of the summer at safety. Giants also like him as a nickel. Basically, can do a little bit of everything. #Giants


Makes a lot of sense. McCloud was solid at CB last year. If he isn't winning the other safety job (he isn't it is Pinnock) or even the 3rd safety spot (he isn't it is Belton)...then why not move him back to CB where he is will get on the field? As we already have a solid vet in McCain at safety too. Not to mention a young draft pick in Owens.
There are some CBs/Safeties out there I would take over McCloud  
Anakim : 5:04 pm : link
Darius Rush is the first one to come to mind
RE: RE: Pats have cut Bailey Zappe  
Carl in CT : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 16187397 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 16187375 Blue Dream said:


Quote:


Surprise there. Pats don't even have a 2nd QB on the roster. Gonna have to sign someone Hope he isn't eyeing Devito :)

Is it me or do the pats have a history of snatching dudes we try and sneak past waivers?



Wrong thread
RE: RE: ok 5:00PM  
Ron Johnson : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 16187408 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16187399 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


and where is the press release?



maybe they have something cooking? back end player for player trade separate from the cuts?


certainly seems like something is going on
RE: Pats have cut Bailey Zappe  
Ivan15 : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16187375 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
Surprise there. Pats don't even have a 2nd QB on the roster. Gonna have to sign someone Hope he isn't eyeing Devito :)
______________
Really surprising as there is no backup. Cut by Billy B means he doesn’t care if Zappe is picked up on waivers. Maybe Colt McCoy is headed there.
RE: RE: rumored initial 53 from talkin giants  
Bill in UT : 5:18 pm : link
In comment 16187243 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16187211 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Talkin’ Giants

@TalkinGiants
·
Giants have not made it official but this is the 53 Man Roster according to various reports





Don’t mind that roster, but this team needs 2-3 quality O-Linemen backups


I would put it that we've got a bunch of quality backups. What we need is a couple of starters
RE: RE: who are the top IR candidates?  
ColHowPepper : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16187295 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16187252 Red Right Hand said

who are the top candidates to resign after IR moves?



the best candidates would be whoever is hurt worst (2-3+ games) but not knowing that id say brightwell, cam brown, and probably geravious owens (or mccain).

bring back crowder, sign an OL, sign a CB/DB. beasley on practice squad until he's healthy. hopefully beavers gets through waivers.

I think Owen's is rostered and then, if need, IR with designation to return
In 1:16 post  
Bill in UT : 5:31 pm : link
Dabs said cuts are fluid, won't discuss until tomorrow
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 