Tuesday NYG Roster Moves Post Here/Practice Updates

Deadline to 53 is 4PM today. However, Coach Daboll addresses media around 1:15 and practice is 15 minutes later. We should know the roster moves by then. The team musts make AT LEAST 22 more roster moves.
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Head Coach Brian Daboll Available – Approx. 1:15 p.m.
Practice – 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Players Available – Approx. 2:55 p.m.
Swing T: Peart sticks out like a sore thumb.
RB: Saquon Barkley better stay healthy
Blocking TE: Bellinger only
I'm sure once we see the practice squad we will see some reinforcements in these areas, but they really need to upgrade from Peart on the active roster.
I love the look of the WRs, D-Line and Secondary.
Any player from another team that catches their interest... I will take a guess at Beasley (if healthy) and Phillips (if no other better OL option is available).
Talked briefly to #NYGiants TE Lawrence Cager, who was not outside at practice because he was receiving treatment in the training room. Turned his ankle vs. the Jets, so was a little sore.
Don't believe Cager's going anywhere.
They may add a CB, but our CB situation is pretty darn good when you consider Hawkins is playing like a 1st round draft pick. We have three excellent CBs. Not many teams can say that.
I'm here, too. I'm fine rolling the dice with this group of young players and not adding another corner from the free agent pool. I'm willing to trust the Department of Wink to develop and scheme.
list that final 53.
But MAN...that CB list will keep you up at night.
i would guess 3 or 4 guys go on IR, crowder gets signed back, and they claim an OL and a CB.
I agree.
I'm telling you now - If I'm an OC my plan is going to come out throwing - and throwing often. Test those rookie CBs
And if I'm the DC my plan is going to be to put pressure on the interior/right side of the OL. Come after DJ and run game right up the gut.
Eric can put it in his Preview for the Dallas game now.
Let's hope they hold up.
Something to keep in mind about the Giants roster: I've heard in recent days Nick McCloud is back at cornerback. Spent most of the summer at safety. Giants also like him as a nickel. Basically, can do a little bit of everything. #Giants
Also a fact.
Some of the starter/depth pieces look realllll nice on paper.
Kudos to the Giants FO - they have done a nice job.
the best candidates would be whoever is hurt worst (2-3+ games) but not knowing that id say brightwell, cam brown, and probably geravious owens (or mccain).
bring back crowder, sign an OL, sign a CB/DB. beasley on practice squad until he's healthy. hopefully beavers gets through waivers.
2nd most snaps in slot coverage last year after holmes. was also a very good tackler last year, like love.
Six defensive linemen.
Disregards … gone brain dead today. It’s 8 counting Ward and Basham, duh.
there are 30 other teams who want to upgrade their `backup swing T and can't and their salaries are generally more
Vested veteran guys who play T do not usually sign with teams to sit on the bench
There aren't enough OL out there - everybody has depth issues
Like everyone else you hope AT stays healthy
hope all 3 make the PS.
throw in sweeney/devito/corbin/crowder/anderson to teh PS too.
thats 8 i think we should get to the PS hopefully.
Again, some of these guys may be re-signed to the 53 man roster tomorrow.
Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder
He was also getting first-team reps in this training camp. McFadden pulled ahead of him.
Beasley is not a surprise to me - I always viewed him as camp fodder(even if he wasn't). He is the Shep backup plan...if Shep gets injured again, Beasley is right there to take his spot.
Beavers will go to PS - no doubt. He is just too far behind to make the 53. He is a bit hesitant too.
Phillips is a bit of a surprise, but really none of the OTs outside Thomas and Neal were locks - they all have terrible flaws.
Every single team has holes. Giants have relatively few IMO. Swing tackle is the only one that really stands out.
it seems like.
Beasley is not a surprise to me - I always viewed him as camp fodder(even if he wasn't). He is the Shep backup plan...if Shep gets injured again, Beasley is right there to take his spot.
Beavers will go to PS - no doubt. He is just too far behind to make the 53. He is a bit hesitant too.
Phillips is a bit of a surprise, but really none of the OTs outside Thomas and Neal were locks - they all have terrible flaws.
Beasley will be re-signed once we put a couple guys on IR-designated to return. That was a roster manipulation move. Beasley is in the team's plans as not only a backup plan for the inevitable Shepard injury but also for Wandale if he's not 100% ready to begin the year, but also as a stick mover for Jones on 3rd downs. Even at 34, Beasley knows how to get open and move the chains.
In comment 16187037 Eric from BBI said:
Jordan Raanan
The Giants appear to be cutting WR Cole Beasley. BUT … He’s a vested veteran. Doesn’t go through waivers. Expectation seems to be that he re-signs with Giants.
I’m not sure what that means. If they have to cut him to get to 53 why would they resign him? Practice squad?
This is nothing new. We go through this every year.
If you IR someone now, he is gone for the season. If you IR him tomorrow, he is gone four games.
So you have to cut someone to keep another for a day.
The IR tomorrow and missing only four games is relatively new. Right? I think there didn't used to be a short term IR and it used to mean done for the season, if not mistaken.
I know I'm getting old..
wow
they say as you get older, you remember things from your youth better than stuff more recent. That's my excuse. ha ha
Makes a lot of sense. McCloud was solid at CB last year. If he isn't winning the other safety job (he isn't it is Pinnock) or even the 3rd safety spot (he isn't it is Belton)...then why not move him back to CB where he is will get on the field? As we already have a solid vet in McCain at safety too. Not to mention a young draft pick in Owens.
Special teams captain last year. We need him now that the rookie WR went down.
Special teams captain last year. We need him now that the rookie WR went down.
Why? Brown isn't a gunner.
maybe they have something cooking? back end player for player trade separate from the cuts?
Makes a lot of sense. McCloud was solid at CB last year. If he isn't winning the other safety job (he isn't it is Pinnock) or even the 3rd safety spot (he isn't it is Belton)...then why not move him back to CB where he is will get on the field? As we already have a solid vet in McCain at safety too. Not to mention a young draft pick in Owens.
Surprise there. Pats don't even have a 2nd QB on the roster. Gonna have to sign someone Hope he isn't eyeing Devito :)
Is it me or do the pats have a history of snatching dudes we try and sneak past waivers?
Wrong thread
and where is the press release?
maybe they have something cooking? back end player for player trade separate from the cuts?
certainly seems like something is going on
Really surprising as there is no backup. Cut by Billy B means he doesn’t care if Zappe is picked up on waivers. Maybe Colt McCoy is headed there.
Talkin’ Giants
Giants have not made it official but this is the 53 Man Roster according to various reports
Don’t mind that roster, but this team needs 2-3 quality O-Linemen backups
I would put it that we've got a bunch of quality backups. What we need is a couple of starters
who are the top candidates to resign after IR moves?
the best candidates would be whoever is hurt worst (2-3+ games) but not knowing that id say brightwell, cam brown, and probably geravious owens (or mccain).
bring back crowder, sign an OL, sign a CB/DB. beasley on practice squad until he's healthy. hopefully beavers gets through waivers.
I think Owen's is rostered and then, if need, IR with designation to return