Robinson to be activated off of PUP list today

jeff57 : 8:23 am
Per Raanan.
Link - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:24 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
4m
The #Giants are activating WR Wan’Dale Robinson off the PUP list today, per source. The second-year wide receiver has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last year.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:24 am : link
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
8m
The #Giants will activate WR Wan'Dale Robinson off the PUP list, sources say, and he’ll be on the active roster when the season begins. Robinson is returning from a torn ACL and is a boost to the team’s receiving corps.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:25 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
5m
Told you this was coming. He’ll have two weeks of practice to get ready for the opener. Nine months removed from a torn ACL. Interested to see how he’s managed with three games in 11 days to start the season
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:25 am : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
6m
#NYGiants are activating WR Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) from the PUP list, per source, as we have been saying. Will be interesting to see how quickly Wan'Dale can work into the mix.
Bubble players  
Pepe LePugh : 8:26 am : link
hate this.
He is going to get a lot of 1 on 1 in the slot  
nygiants16 : 8:30 am : link
He will start off slow but he is another weapon in the short passing game for Jones..

Schoen did a good job adding a number 1 target, a deep threat, a good possession with big play potential and a good shifty slot wr
RE: Bubble players  
UConn4523 : 8:33 am : link
In comment 16186350 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
hate this.


Why would you hate this?
Lol  
UConn4523 : 8:34 am : link
Nevermind, I read that wrong
Giddy up.  
bceagle05 : 8:34 am : link
I like our receiving corps.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:34 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
12m
Very unusual handling of Wan’Dale Robinson. No #Giants camp practices but not keeping him on PUP to save a roster spot. 2 weeks to get ready for the opener.

Player most impacted, IMO: Cole Beasley
...  
26.2 : 8:42 am : link
I'm assuming he'll be on a pitch count? Maybe even inactive for the first couple of games?

They must really like his progress because I didn't think there was any real rush to get ready this soon.
RE: ...  
4xchamps : 8:46 am : link
In comment 16186363 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
12m
Very unusual handling of Wan’Dale Robinson. No #Giants camp practices but not keeping him on PUP to save a roster spot. 2 weeks to get ready for the opener.

Player most impacted, IMO: Cole Beasley


If one of your projected early round picks is medically cleared to play, why is it "very unusual" that they would activate him off the PUP? Why lose him for 4 weeks when I'm sure he knows the system and may only need a week or so to get back in football condition?
4xchamps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:48 am : link
Please direct all questions to Ryan.
3 games in 11 days  
HBart : 8:50 am : link
He can sit out the opener completely and have 3 weeks of practice under his belt for game 2. With game 3 only 4 days later it's also a wrinkle for Wilks to plan against.
Jamison crowder  
Earl the goat : 8:52 am : link
Cut
Thread Title Should Say Wan’Dale Robinson  
Trainmaster : 8:54 am : link
To not be confused with Aaron Robinson, who is / was also on PUP.

Amazing recovery to say the least from ACL injury  
Rick in Dallas : 8:56 am : link
I hope he is fully recovered.
He can be a weapon from the slot.
RE: 3 games in 11 days  
Pepe LePugh : 8:57 am : link
In comment 16186388 HBart said:
Quote:
He can sit out the opener completely and have 3 weeks of practice under his belt for game 2. With game 3 only 4 days later it's also a wrinkle for Wilks to plan against.

If we’re gonna use him, Dallas in week one is by far the most important game. Gotta win the divisional home game.
RE: RE: 3 games in 11 days  
HBart : 8:58 am : link
In comment 16186404 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16186388 HBart said:


Quote:


He can sit out the opener completely and have 3 weeks of practice under his belt for game 2. With game 3 only 4 days later it's also a wrinkle for Wilks to plan against.


If we’re gonna use him, Dallas in week one is by far the most important game. Gotta win the divisional home game.

That we do.

No way to know his readiness. In Dabs we trust.
RE: Thread Title Should Say Wan’Dale Robinson  
aquidneck : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16186394 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
To not be confused with Aaron Robinson, who is / was also on PUP.


When is A. Robinson expexted back? At least four more weeks, obviouly. Is he a possible solution to CB depth issues or is he expected out for a longer term?
Beasley, Crowder, Shep  
ColHowPepper : 9:11 am : link
almost functional equivalents, slots, small, shifty, quick
Crowder distinguishes by his PR experience

Will offer a look into what BD and MK are thinking...if it can be parsed from any such move
RE: RE: 3 games in 11 days  
shyster : 9:16 am : link
In comment 16186404 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16186388 HBart said:


Quote:


He can sit out the opener completely and have 3 weeks of practice under his belt for game 2. With game 3 only 4 days later it's also a wrinkle for Wilks to plan against.


If we’re gonna use him, Dallas in week one is by far the most important game. Gotta win the divisional home game.


Wouldn't agree. For purposes of the wild card, all in-conference games are of equal importance, whether in-division or not.

Yes, when everyone is 0-0, there is always some hope of the division title. But not enough that division games are 'by far" more important than other NFC games.
RE: RE: RE: 3 games in 11 days  
HBart : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16186437 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 16186404 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16186388 HBart said:


Quote:


He can sit out the opener completely and have 3 weeks of practice under his belt for game 2. With game 3 only 4 days later it's also a wrinkle for Wilks to plan against.


If we’re gonna use him, Dallas in week one is by far the most important game. Gotta win the divisional home game.



Wouldn't agree. For purposes of the wild card, all in-conference games are of equal importance, whether in-division or not.

Yes, when everyone is 0-0, there is always some hope of the division title. But not enough that division games are 'by far" more important than other NFC games.

In-division wild card tie-breakers which IMHO will be the single biggest factor in the Giants making the playoffs.
Shyster  
Pepe LePugh : 9:24 am : link
I hear ya, but with NFCE teams playing AFCE this year I don’t see a third place team making the playoffs. Also, Cowboys game to me is the most likely spot for a healthy WDR to tip the balance in our favor.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 3 games in 11 days  
shyster : 9:29 am : link
In comment 16186461 HBart said:
Quote:


In-division wild card tie-breakers which IMHO will be the single biggest factor in the Giants making the playoffs.


You're right, there is that step for in-division WCs.

But still, looking at projected win totals, the most realistic way NYG makes the playoffs is by beating out a potential WC team from outside the East, even if they finish behind DAL and PHI.
RE: Shyster  
shyster : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16186464 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
I hear ya, but with NFCE teams playing AFCE this year I don’t see a third place team making the playoffs. Also, Cowboys game to me is the most likely spot for a healthy WDR to tip the balance in our favor.


AFCE is tough, but look around the NFC outside of the East. The WC candidates aren't jumping out.
RE: Beasley, Crowder, Shep  
Optimus-NY : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16186430 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
almost functional equivalents, slots, small, shifty, quick
Crowder distinguishes by his PR experience

Will offer a look into what BD and MK are thinking...if it can be parsed from any such move


Agreed
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: 3 games in 11 days  
Dr. D : 9:54 am : link
In comment 16186477 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 16186461 HBart said:


Quote:




In-division wild card tie-breakers which IMHO will be the single biggest factor in the Giants making the playoffs.



You're right, there is that step for in-division WCs.

But still, looking at projected win totals, the most realistic way NYG makes the playoffs is by beating out a potential WC team from outside the East, even if they finish behind DAL and PHI.

imo, that's a loser mentality that I don't think Daboll, Schoen and staff possess. I would bet good money they're not thinking about a wildcard.

They would probably say "one game at a time". But if you gave them truth serum, I bet they're not conceding the division. Why would they? After all the talent that was brought in? I don't think there's another team in the league that improved nearly as much in the offseason.

Stop acting like the '23 eagles are the '89 49ers. There are a variety of reasons that THEY, not us, are due for regression.

Daboll and staffs' #1 priority right now is to beat dallas. And if Wandale is ready for week 1, he's going to play. Might be limited snaps, but he'll get some.
Wan'dale  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:55 am : link
is a good return man right? Or wasnt he at Kentucky?
RE: Wan'dale  
BSIMatt : 10:35 am : link
In comment 16186533 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
is a good return man right? Or wasnt he at Kentucky?


He returned 7 punts at Kentucky over 2 years, and averaged 2.5 yards a return. He returned 11 kickoffs for 236 yards(21.5) his frosh year at Nebraska.
9 months is too soon for ACL return..isn't it?  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 10:46 am : link
I really hope the Doctors made a good decision here.
RE: 9 months is too soon for ACL return..isn't it?  
section125 : 11:04 am : link
In comment 16186647 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
I really hope the Doctors made a good decision here.


I think Walter Payton did it in 8 months...every person heals differently and perhaps he was able to rehab more quickly because of genetics and hard work(not that other players don't rehap hard)
IIRC it was just the ACL  
UConn4523 : 11:26 am : link
no meniscus repair so if true, the shorter timeline makes sense. I don’t doubt he’s fully healed, it’ll be mostly mental from here and that’s the big hurdle to overcome, and won’t be doable riding the bench. Needs to see action.
RE: RE: 9 months is too soon for ACL return..isn't it?  
TDMaker85 : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16186694 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16186647 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


I really hope the Doctors made a good decision here.



I think Walter Payton did it in 8 months...every person heals differently and perhaps he was able to rehab more quickly because of genetics and hard work(not that other players don't rehap hard)


Walter Payton? That is ancient history in terms of medical science.
RE: RE: RE: 9 months is too soon for ACL return..isn't it?  
section125 : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16186741 TDMaker85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16186694 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16186647 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


I really hope the Doctors made a good decision here.



I think Walter Payton did it in 8 months...every person heals differently and perhaps he was able to rehab more quickly because of genetics and hard work(not that other players don't rehap hard)



Walter Payton? That is ancient history in terms of medical science.


Exactly - before they even had scalpels..
RE: RE: RE: RE: 9 months is too soon for ACL return..isn't it?  
Dr. D : 11:39 am : link
In comment 16186776 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16186741 TDMaker85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16186694 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16186647 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


I really hope the Doctors made a good decision here.



I think Walter Payton did it in 8 months...every person heals differently and perhaps he was able to rehab more quickly because of genetics and hard work(not that other players don't rehap hard)



Walter Payton? That is ancient history in terms of medical science.



Exactly - before they even had scalpels..

I could be wrong, but I think they used leeches back then
RE: IIRC it was just the ACL  
k2tampa : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16186740 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
no meniscus repair so if true, the shorter timeline makes sense. I don’t doubt he’s fully healed, it’ll be mostly mental from here and that’s the big hurdle to overcome, and won’t be doable riding the bench. Needs to see action.


Was his surgery a repair (not fully torn) or a reconstruction (fully torn). In most cases teams don't specify. The stories I can find from the time all say repair. That would likely mean a quicker return.

Aaron Robinson had partial tears of both his ACL and MCL. I'd guess with two ligaments involved it likely adds time to the return.

They both had surgery the second week of December.
...  
christian : 1:56 pm : link
I'm optimistic the staff feel Robinson is close enough to contributing that he gets a roster slot over Crowder.
Robinson  
George formerly in New Milford : 2:24 pm : link
Might they roster him day one... then IR him day two so he gets 4 weeks to practice to come back... Have Cole wait a day with the understanding he will fill Robinson's spot day two ??? they have done this before with players to start the season...
I wouldn’t be surprised  
GiantMike92 : 2:31 pm : link
to see him put on the short term IR. Which I believe is 4 weeks compared to week 8 if they do not do this. Also I can see them resigning Crowder or Beasley after week 1 which will also save them money.
Sorry I didn’t see  
GiantMike92 : 2:32 pm : link
the above post when I wrote this.
Say goodbye to Cole Beasley?  
CasualFan : 2:34 pm : link
I would think he is most affected by this but who knows.
RE: Wan'dale  
Optimus-NY : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16186533 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
is a good return man right? Or wasnt he at Kentucky?


If he wants to make himself valuable in the NFL beyond his 2nd round draft status for this regime, then he had better show it at this level relatively soon or else.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:00 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Wan’Dale Robinson said it will be a “gradual buildup” but he’s hoping for Week 1.
RE: Say goodbye to Cole Beasley?  
HBart : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16187107 CasualFan said:
Quote:
I would think he is most affected by this but who knows.

Beasley was on the Bills practice squad last season. He knows the drill; our PS was likely in the cards before he signed here.
Wan'Dale  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:57 pm : link
is grinning ear to ear today.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:59 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
25s
Wan'Dale Robinson took it as a good sign that the #NYGiants expect him back on the field in game action within the first four games, or they would have kept him on PUP.

Says he was very conscious of the fact that, had he stayed on PUP, he'd miss 4 games plus more to ramp up.
