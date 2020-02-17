Robinson to be activated off of PUP list today

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
8m
The #Giants will activate WR Wan'Dale Robinson off the PUP list, sources say, and he’ll be on the active roster when the season begins. Robinson is returning from a torn ACL and is a boost to the team’s receiving corps.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
5m
Told you this was coming. He’ll have two weeks of practice to get ready for the opener. Nine months removed from a torn ACL. Interested to see how he’s managed with three games in 11 days to start the season
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
6m
#NYGiants are activating WR Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) from the PUP list, per source, as we have been saying. Will be interesting to see how quickly Wan'Dale can work into the mix.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
12m
Very unusual handling of Wan’Dale Robinson. No #Giants camp practices but not keeping him on PUP to save a roster spot. 2 weeks to get ready for the opener.
Player most impacted, IMO: Cole Beasley
If one of your projected early round picks is medically cleared to play, why is it "very unusual" that they would activate him off the PUP? Why lose him for 4 weeks when I'm sure he knows the system and may only need a week or so to get back in football condition?
I hear ya, but with NFCE teams playing AFCE this year I don’t see a third place team making the playoffs. Also, Cowboys game to me is the most likely spot for a healthy WDR to tip the balance in our favor.
I hear ya, but with NFCE teams playing AFCE this year I don’t see a third place team making the playoffs. Also, Cowboys game to me is the most likely spot for a healthy WDR to tip the balance in our favor.
AFCE is tough, but look around the NFC outside of the East. The WC candidates aren't jumping out.
In-division wild card tie-breakers which IMHO will be the single biggest factor in the Giants making the playoffs.
You're right, there is that step for in-division WCs.
But still, looking at projected win totals, the most realistic way NYG makes the playoffs is by beating out a potential WC team from outside the East, even if they finish behind DAL and PHI.
imo, that's a loser mentality that I don't think Daboll, Schoen and staff possess. I would bet good money they're not thinking about a wildcard.
They would probably say "one game at a time". But if you gave them truth serum, I bet they're not conceding the division. Why would they? After all the talent that was brought in? I don't think there's another team in the league that improved nearly as much in the offseason.
Stop acting like the '23 eagles are the '89 49ers. There are a variety of reasons that THEY, not us, are due for regression.
Daboll and staffs' #1 priority right now is to beat dallas. And if Wandale is ready for week 1, he's going to play. Might be limited snaps, but he'll get some.
no meniscus repair so if true, the shorter timeline makes sense. I don’t doubt he’s fully healed, it’ll be mostly mental from here and that’s the big hurdle to overcome, and won’t be doable riding the bench. Needs to see action.
RE: RE: 9 months is too soon for ACL return..isn't it?
no meniscus repair so if true, the shorter timeline makes sense. I don’t doubt he’s fully healed, it’ll be mostly mental from here and that’s the big hurdle to overcome, and won’t be doable riding the bench. Needs to see action.
Was his surgery a repair (not fully torn) or a reconstruction (fully torn). In most cases teams don't specify. The stories I can find from the time all say repair. That would likely mean a quicker return.
Aaron Robinson had partial tears of both his ACL and MCL. I'd guess with two ligaments involved it likely adds time to the return.
They both had surgery the second week of December.
Might they roster him day one... then IR him day two so he gets 4 weeks to practice to come back... Have Cole wait a day with the understanding he will fill Robinson's spot day two ??? they have done this before with players to start the season...
to see him put on the short term IR. Which I believe is 4 weeks compared to week 8 if they do not do this. Also I can see them resigning Crowder or Beasley after week 1 which will also save them money.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
25s
Wan'Dale Robinson took it as a good sign that the #NYGiants expect him back on the field in game action within the first four games, or they would have kept him on PUP.
Says he was very conscious of the fact that, had he stayed on PUP, he'd miss 4 games plus more to ramp up.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
@JordanRaanan
·
4m
The #Giants are activating WR Wan’Dale Robinson off the PUP list today, per source. The second-year wide receiver has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last year.
@RapSheet
·
8m
The #Giants will activate WR Wan'Dale Robinson off the PUP list, sources say, and he’ll be on the active roster when the season begins. Robinson is returning from a torn ACL and is a boost to the team’s receiving corps.
@DDuggan21
·
5m
Told you this was coming. He’ll have two weeks of practice to get ready for the opener. Nine months removed from a torn ACL. Interested to see how he’s managed with three games in 11 days to start the season
@art_stapleton
·
6m
#NYGiants are activating WR Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) from the PUP list, per source, as we have been saying. Will be interesting to see how quickly Wan'Dale can work into the mix.
Schoen did a good job adding a number 1 target, a deep threat, a good possession with big play potential and a good shifty slot wr
Why would you hate this?
@rydunleavy
·
12m
Very unusual handling of Wan’Dale Robinson. No #Giants camp practices but not keeping him on PUP to save a roster spot. 2 weeks to get ready for the opener.
Player most impacted, IMO: Cole Beasley
They must really like his progress because I didn't think there was any real rush to get ready this soon.
@rydunleavy
·
12m
Very unusual handling of Wan’Dale Robinson. No #Giants camp practices but not keeping him on PUP to save a roster spot. 2 weeks to get ready for the opener.
Player most impacted, IMO: Cole Beasley
If one of your projected early round picks is medically cleared to play, why is it "very unusual" that they would activate him off the PUP? Why lose him for 4 weeks when I'm sure he knows the system and may only need a week or so to get back in football condition?
He can be a weapon from the slot.
If we’re gonna use him, Dallas in week one is by far the most important game. Gotta win the divisional home game.
Quote:
He can sit out the opener completely and have 3 weeks of practice under his belt for game 2. With game 3 only 4 days later it's also a wrinkle for Wilks to plan against.
If we’re gonna use him, Dallas in week one is by far the most important game. Gotta win the divisional home game.
That we do.
No way to know his readiness. In Dabs we trust.
When is A. Robinson expexted back? At least four more weeks, obviouly. Is he a possible solution to CB depth issues or is he expected out for a longer term?
Crowder distinguishes by his PR experience
Will offer a look into what BD and MK are thinking...if it can be parsed from any such move
Quote:
He can sit out the opener completely and have 3 weeks of practice under his belt for game 2. With game 3 only 4 days later it's also a wrinkle for Wilks to plan against.
If we’re gonna use him, Dallas in week one is by far the most important game. Gotta win the divisional home game.
Wouldn't agree. For purposes of the wild card, all in-conference games are of equal importance, whether in-division or not.
Yes, when everyone is 0-0, there is always some hope of the division title. But not enough that division games are 'by far" more important than other NFC games.
Quote:
In comment 16186388 HBart said:
Quote:
He can sit out the opener completely and have 3 weeks of practice under his belt for game 2. With game 3 only 4 days later it's also a wrinkle for Wilks to plan against.
If we’re gonna use him, Dallas in week one is by far the most important game. Gotta win the divisional home game.
Wouldn't agree. For purposes of the wild card, all in-conference games are of equal importance, whether in-division or not.
Yes, when everyone is 0-0, there is always some hope of the division title. But not enough that division games are 'by far" more important than other NFC games.
In-division wild card tie-breakers which IMHO will be the single biggest factor in the Giants making the playoffs.
In-division wild card tie-breakers which IMHO will be the single biggest factor in the Giants making the playoffs.
You're right, there is that step for in-division WCs.
But still, looking at projected win totals, the most realistic way NYG makes the playoffs is by beating out a potential WC team from outside the East, even if they finish behind DAL and PHI.
AFCE is tough, but look around the NFC outside of the East. The WC candidates aren't jumping out.
Crowder distinguishes by his PR experience
Will offer a look into what BD and MK are thinking...if it can be parsed from any such move
Agreed
Quote:
In-division wild card tie-breakers which IMHO will be the single biggest factor in the Giants making the playoffs.
You're right, there is that step for in-division WCs.
But still, looking at projected win totals, the most realistic way NYG makes the playoffs is by beating out a potential WC team from outside the East, even if they finish behind DAL and PHI.
imo, that's a loser mentality that I don't think Daboll, Schoen and staff possess. I would bet good money they're not thinking about a wildcard.
They would probably say "one game at a time". But if you gave them truth serum, I bet they're not conceding the division. Why would they? After all the talent that was brought in? I don't think there's another team in the league that improved nearly as much in the offseason.
Stop acting like the '23 eagles are the '89 49ers. There are a variety of reasons that THEY, not us, are due for regression.
Daboll and staffs' #1 priority right now is to beat dallas. And if Wandale is ready for week 1, he's going to play. Might be limited snaps, but he'll get some.
He returned 7 punts at Kentucky over 2 years, and averaged 2.5 yards a return. He returned 11 kickoffs for 236 yards(21.5) his frosh year at Nebraska.
I think Walter Payton did it in 8 months...every person heals differently and perhaps he was able to rehab more quickly because of genetics and hard work(not that other players don't rehap hard)
Quote:
I really hope the Doctors made a good decision here.
I think Walter Payton did it in 8 months...every person heals differently and perhaps he was able to rehab more quickly because of genetics and hard work(not that other players don't rehap hard)
Walter Payton? That is ancient history in terms of medical science.
Quote:
In comment 16186647 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
I really hope the Doctors made a good decision here.
I think Walter Payton did it in 8 months...every person heals differently and perhaps he was able to rehab more quickly because of genetics and hard work(not that other players don't rehap hard)
Walter Payton? That is ancient history in terms of medical science.
Exactly - before they even had scalpels..
Quote:
In comment 16186694 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16186647 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
I really hope the Doctors made a good decision here.
I think Walter Payton did it in 8 months...every person heals differently and perhaps he was able to rehab more quickly because of genetics and hard work(not that other players don't rehap hard)
Walter Payton? That is ancient history in terms of medical science.
Exactly - before they even had scalpels..
I could be wrong, but I think they used leeches back then
Was his surgery a repair (not fully torn) or a reconstruction (fully torn). In most cases teams don't specify. The stories I can find from the time all say repair. That would likely mean a quicker return.
Aaron Robinson had partial tears of both his ACL and MCL. I'd guess with two ligaments involved it likely adds time to the return.
They both had surgery the second week of December.
If he wants to make himself valuable in the NFL beyond his 2nd round draft status for this regime, then he had better show it at this level relatively soon or else.
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Wan’Dale Robinson said it will be a “gradual buildup” but he’s hoping for Week 1.
Beasley was on the Bills practice squad last season. He knows the drill; our PS was likely in the cards before he signed here.
@art_stapleton
·
25s
Wan'Dale Robinson took it as a good sign that the #NYGiants expect him back on the field in game action within the first four games, or they would have kept him on PUP.
Says he was very conscious of the fact that, had he stayed on PUP, he'd miss 4 games plus more to ramp up.