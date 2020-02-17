NYG trade for Boogie Basham

i think coughlin is a lock for 5 ILBs and it wouldnt shock me if they also do 5 OLBs with all 3 of ward, basham, and fox, though i'd probably guess basham means fox could get cut. id again guess ST saves him though.
No way does Fox get cut. I love Tomon Fox. Nasty, pohysical, and tough guy. They need more like him. LT's a a fan of his game too when he watched him play live for the Tar Heels.
Looks like boogie took fox spot- hopefully fox gets to PS
Jihad Ward type/fit. Will help on Specials. These are the kinds of deals that proactive and smart team execs with good contacts throughout the league make. an exchange of late round picks in 2025. I'd imagine the Giants' 7th rounder that year for the Bills' 6th rounder that year.
Guys like this are invaluable on Specials. God knows the giants need help in that department.
Jihad Ward type/fit. Will help on Specials. These are the kinds of deals that proactive and smart team execs with good contacts throughout the league make. an exchange of late round picks in 2025. I'd imagine the Giants' 7th rounder that year for the Bills' 6th rounder that year.
Guys like this are invaluable on Specials. God knows the giants need help in that department.
If the Giants get a higher pick back from the Bills, the trade is REALLY impressive...
RE: RE: Looks like boogie took fox spot- hopefully fox gets to PS
Jihad Ward type/fit. Will help on Specials. These are the kinds of deals that proactive and smart team execs with good contacts throughout the league make. an exchange of late round picks in 2025. I'd imagine the Giants' 7th rounder that year for the Bills' 6th rounder that year.
Guys like this are invaluable on Specials. God knows the giants need help in that department.
If the Giants get a higher pick back from the Bills, the trade is REALLY impressive...
LOL. I'd imagine there's some clause in there to make sure that the Bills are on the plus side of the transaction in that regard. Yes, that would be hilarious though. It's clear they weren't satisfied with him though and wanted to cut bait. Schoen was there to pick up the pieces.
Jihad Ward type/fit. Will help on Specials. These are the kinds of deals that proactive and smart team execs with good contacts throughout the league make. an exchange of late round picks in 2025. I'd imagine the Giants' 7th rounder that year for the Bills' 6th rounder that year.
Guys like this are invaluable on Specials. God knows the giants need help in that department.
If the Giants get a higher pick back from the Bills, the trade is REALLY impressive...
I remember lots of folks mocking him to the Giants in the 2021 draft at some point. Can't hurt to bring him in, but I'm always a little nervous about high picks that basically amounted to nothing in their first go round. Simmons at least had some very solid production. This guy basically hasn't done anything. We'll see!
But I fear our guys don’t really live up to hope/expectations in the NFL. Alphonso Smith had a cup of coffee w/ the Broncos a while back, and maybe that safety (Jimmie…?) is doing OK(?) But Aaron Curry is second in bust-ness only to Ryan Leaf.
Even more, I just always question why a team is letting someone go if he is any good. Bills were going to CUT a second-round pick from a couple years ago?? I’m leery.
RE: RE: RE: Looks like boogie took fox spot- hopefully fox gets to PS
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.
I like Fox too.
PS I hope.
Ditto. But Fox’s upside is around what Bashum is now and they’re both 25 so this is a great move boosting our depth.
I’m loving that we’re finally the team that’s getting quality players for next to no cost. JS’s doing an amazing job dealing with other GMs.
I liked Fox, and hope he makes it to the PS … but they gave him chances this summer and he didn’t make the jump. He had some good plays but not enough given who he was matched up against. I remember Basham from his days at WFU and he’s a definite upgrade.
churning the bottom third of the roster is what a good GM does. We basically got Basham for nothing. I'm sure we'll see some other new faces in the next 24 hours as well, whether waiver wire claims or signings of vested veterans.
When you're talking about flipping picks in 2025, what's really happening is the Giants get a player who wouldn't've have reached them on the waiver wire and the Bills get to avoid having Basham picked up by one of their AFC East rivals on the waiver wire. If it turns out the trade is a flip of 7th round picks in 2025, it couldn't be any more meaningless. But that's just speculation on my part at this point.
He thinks too much, doesn’t explode off the line of scrimmage and change the line in his favor, loses leverage when double-teamed, and can be easily handled on running plays because he gets up too high too quickly, he also doesn’t use consistent hand skills when pass rushing...He has all the tools, it's just he left a lot of them in the toolbox and didn’t finish the job. I’m sure he feels he has developed into a pretty good player but I’m here to tell him and the others that Carlos is not even scratching the surface of his ability to become an impact player. On film, he gives effort on every play but still, he is too easily blocked and gives more effort after he is blocked than before. I don’t know if I see Carlos ever developing into a double-digit sack guy but I do see a player who should be an excellent complete defensive lineman who can stop the run as well as make the big play in the big game at the big moment, and isn’t that what the draft is all about?
He was ranked 38th overall on THR's 2021 Value Board with 6'3", 274 lbs, and 4.62 speed measurables. full profile - ( New Window )
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
He already is gone
No way does Fox get cut. I love Tomon Fox. Nasty, pohysical, and tough guy. They need more like him. LT's a a fan of his game too when he watched him play live for the Tar Heels.
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.
Or Schoen asked about him because he can see that Basham isn't making progress in Buffalo and Schoen really likes him
Slow your roll. Let's not put 'em into Canton yet. They need to be able stop the run consistently first and match up with the Eagles' OL for once without getting bi+chsmacked.
+1
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.
So both Ximines and Fox gone. Interesting.
Heh, Victor, maybe Beane would like to see Schoen pin a loss on the Jets and help the Bills (:
It also might be that if the Giants are better the swap is our pick in the round before for the Bills pick in the original round. Would not be surprising.
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.
Damn... I would think some team will try to sign Fox off the PS. Was hoping Fox would stick.
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.
Fudge :-(
Guys like this are invaluable on Specials. God knows the giants need help in that department.
Guys like this are invaluable on Specials. God knows the giants need help in that department.
If the Giants get a higher pick back from the Bills, the trade is REALLY impressive...
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.
Damn... I would think some team will try to sign Fox off the PS. Was hoping Fox would stick.
I think they absolutely will try if he clears waivers. I was wrong about him not being by the Giants. I hope I'm wrong about him being claimed on waivers by 12 noon NY time tomorrow.
Quote:
Jihad Ward type/fit. Will help on Specials. These are the kinds of deals that proactive and smart team execs with good contacts throughout the league make. an exchange of late round picks in 2025. I'd imagine the Giants' 7th rounder that year for the Bills' 6th rounder that year.
Guys like this are invaluable on Specials. God knows the giants need help in that department.
If the Giants get a higher pick back from the Bills, the trade is REALLY impressive...
LOL. I'd imagine there's some clause in there to make sure that the Bills are on the plus side of the transaction in that regard. Yes, that would be hilarious though. It's clear they weren't satisfied with him though and wanted to cut bait. Schoen was there to pick up the pieces.
Quote:
He was the 4th Edge IMO before the trade.
I think they like Fox. I could see Ward being more impacted.
If Wink likes Fox, he loves Ward
Quote:
Jihad Ward type/fit. Will help on Specials. These are the kinds of deals that proactive and smart team execs with good contacts throughout the league make. an exchange of late round picks in 2025. I'd imagine the Giants' 7th rounder that year for the Bills' 6th rounder that year.
Guys like this are invaluable on Specials. God knows the giants need help in that department.
If the Giants get a higher pick back from the Bills, the trade is REALLY impressive...
🤣🤣
+1
Kayvon
Azeez
Ward
Basham
ILB
Okereke
McFadden
Simmons
Beavers
I don’t think they hold 9 linebackers when Simmons can possibly play both inside and outside.
Coughlin is not getting cut
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.
I like Fox too.
PS I hope.
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.
I like Fox too.
PS I hope.
I’m loving that we’re finally the team that’s getting quality players for next to no cost. JS’s doing an amazing job dealing with other GMs.
Quote:
but not the obligation, to swap. Otherwise sending Basham as the consideration doesn't make sense
+1
We were dead heat on the clock (:
Exactly. That's what I took that as meaning (i.e., the Bills traded their 7th rounder in 2025 for the NYG's 6th rounder that same year).
Link please? Hopefully it's closer to BBI than say, Extreme Skins, lol.
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Daboll - basham has good size...plan to work him at OLB....different system in buffalo...got to work him in here
I am sure they are thinking Isiah Hodgins all over again.
They didn't "give up" draft picks. They exchanged one for another in 2025.
I believe it was Brown who even indicated that trades at this point for defensive players were more likely than for offensive players
Even more, I just always question why a team is letting someone go if he is any good. Bills were going to CUT a second-round pick from a couple years ago?? I’m leery.
Quote:
In comment 16186771 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.
I like Fox too.
PS I hope.
Ditto. But Fox’s upside is around what Bashum is now and they’re both 25 so this is a great move boosting our depth.
I’m loving that we’re finally the team that’s getting quality players for next to no cost. JS’s doing an amazing job dealing with other GMs.
I liked Fox, and hope he makes it to the PS … but they gave him chances this summer and he didn’t make the jump. He had some good plays but not enough given who he was matched up against. I remember Basham from his days at WFU and he’s a definite upgrade.
Diggy, said the boogie, said up jump the boogie
Quote:
Not a bad pickup, but I would have preferred an offensive lineman if you’re going to give up draft picks.
They didn't "give up" draft picks. They exchanged one for another in 2025.
Got it! Perfect. GJ Schoen.
full profile - ( New Window )