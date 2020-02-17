for display only
NYG trade for Boogie Basham

Anakim : 10:13 am
Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
Trade! The #Bills are sending DE Boogie Basham to the #Giants, per source.
I think  
Des51 : 11:32 am : link
this affects Ryder Anderson, maybe he goes on IR
Ximines has got to be a goner.  
ThomasG : 11:32 am : link
Schoen dealing him to get back the pick for Boogie would be ideal, or maybe another Guard.
RE: Ximines has got to be a goner.  
Greg from LI : 11:34 am : link
In comment 16186758 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Schoen dealing him to get back the pick for Boogie would be ideal, or maybe another Guard.


He already is gone
RE: they need more LBs than that for special teams  
Optimus-NY : 11:34 am : link
In comment 16186635 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i think coughlin is a lock for 5 ILBs and it wouldnt shock me if they also do 5 OLBs with all 3 of ward, basham, and fox, though i'd probably guess basham means fox could get cut. id again guess ST saves him though.


No way does Fox get cut. I love Tomon Fox. Nasty, pohysical, and tough guy. They need more like him. LT's a a fan of his game too when he watched him play live for the Tar Heels.
Looks like boogie took fox spot- hopefully fox gets to PS  
Eric on Li : 11:34 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.
RE: I think we can assume...  
Greg from LI : 11:35 am : link
In comment 16186751 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I wonder how this worked. Did Beane call Schoen to tell him he was going to cut Basham and wanted to see if Schoen would be interesting in trading a pick?


Or Schoen asked about him because he can see that Basham isn't making progress in Buffalo and Schoen really likes him
RE: The timing and Pieces being added Are reminiscient of 1986  
Optimus-NY : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16186636 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
Giants are going to have one scary defense. No doubt this defense is predicated on rushing the QB. Looks liek Schoen is going for SB run this year.


Slow your roll. Let's not put 'em into Canton yet. They need to be able stop the run consistently first and match up with the Eagles' OL for once without getting bi+chsmacked.
RE: could also  
Optimus-NY : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16186650 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
be a fill-in for Ryder Anderson, who Daboll indicated won't be healthy for a while.


+1
RE: Looks like boogie took fox spot- hopefully fox gets to PS  
ThomasG : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16186771 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.


So both Ximines and Fox gone. Interesting.
RE: looks to me like Schoen/Daboll think they are a real contender this  
ColHowPepper : 11:39 am : link
In comment 16186609 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
year. they keep making these subtle moves to improve depth and versatility. It's great to see.

Heh, Victor, maybe Beane would like to see Schoen pin a loss on the Jets and help the Bills (:
RE: Hell  
k2tampa : 11:41 am : link
In comment 16186693 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
We might be better than Buffalo by 2025, and no swap takes place…. Would love that.


It also might be that if the Giants are better the swap is our pick in the round before for the Bills pick in the original round. Would not be surprising.
RE: Looks like boogie took fox spot- hopefully fox gets to PS  
GiantTuff1 : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16186771 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.


Damn... I would think some team will try to sign Fox off the PS. Was hoping Fox would stick.
RE: Looks like boogie took fox spot- hopefully fox gets to PS  
Optimus-NY : 11:46 am : link
In comment 16186771 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.


Fudge :-(
Nice to have a player on your D nicknamed "The Booygeyman", haha.  
Optimus-NY : 11:50 am : link
Jihad Ward type/fit. Will help on Specials. These are the kinds of deals that proactive and smart team execs with good contacts throughout the league make. an exchange of late round picks in 2025. I'd imagine the Giants' 7th rounder that year for the Bills' 6th rounder that year.

Guys like this are invaluable on Specials. God knows the giants need help in that department.
RE: Nice to have a player on your D nicknamed  
KDavies : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16186818 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Jihad Ward type/fit. Will help on Specials. These are the kinds of deals that proactive and smart team execs with good contacts throughout the league make. an exchange of late round picks in 2025. I'd imagine the Giants' 7th rounder that year for the Bills' 6th rounder that year.

Guys like this are invaluable on Specials. God knows the giants need help in that department.


If the Giants get a higher pick back from the Bills, the trade is REALLY impressive...
RE: RE: Looks like boogie took fox spot- hopefully fox gets to PS  
Optimus-NY : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16186799 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16186771 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.



Damn... I would think some team will try to sign Fox off the PS. Was hoping Fox would stick.


I think they absolutely will try if he clears waivers. I was wrong about him not being by the Giants. I hope I'm wrong about him being claimed on waivers by 12 noon NY time tomorrow.
Guessing Bills might have right,  
ColHowPepper : 11:53 am : link
but not the obligation, to swap. Otherwise sending Basham as the consideration doesn't make sense
RE: RE: Nice to have a player on your D nicknamed  
Optimus-NY : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16186819 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16186818 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Jihad Ward type/fit. Will help on Specials. These are the kinds of deals that proactive and smart team execs with good contacts throughout the league make. an exchange of late round picks in 2025. I'd imagine the Giants' 7th rounder that year for the Bills' 6th rounder that year.

Guys like this are invaluable on Specials. God knows the giants need help in that department.



If the Giants get a higher pick back from the Bills, the trade is REALLY impressive...


LOL. I'd imagine there's some clause in there to make sure that the Bills are on the plus side of the transaction in that regard. Yes, that would be hilarious though. It's clear they weren't satisfied with him though and wanted to cut bait. Schoen was there to pick up the pieces.
RE: RE: Will this impact Tomon Fox?  
Bill in UT : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16186607 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16186600 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


He was the 4th Edge IMO before the trade.



I think they like Fox. I could see Ward being more impacted.


If Wink likes Fox, he loves Ward
RE: RE: Nice to have a player on your D nicknamed  
robbieballs2003 : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16186819 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16186818 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Jihad Ward type/fit. Will help on Specials. These are the kinds of deals that proactive and smart team execs with good contacts throughout the league make. an exchange of late round picks in 2025. I'd imagine the Giants' 7th rounder that year for the Bills' 6th rounder that year.

Guys like this are invaluable on Specials. God knows the giants need help in that department.



If the Giants get a higher pick back from the Bills, the trade is REALLY impressive...


🤣🤣
RE: Guessing Bills might have right,  
Optimus-NY : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16186826 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
but not the obligation, to swap. Otherwise sending Basham as the consideration doesn't make sense



+1
RE: Right now the Linebacking room  
Bill in UT : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16186631 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
OLB

Kayvon
Azeez
Ward
Basham

ILB

Okereke
McFadden
Simmons
Beavers


I don’t think they hold 9 linebackers when Simmons can possibly play both inside and outside.


Coughlin is not getting cut
He seems like a less athletic  
UberAlias : 11:57 am : link
Kwity Paye. We needed beter depth and Schoen knows exactly what he's buying, so I'm all for it.
RE: Looks like boogie took fox spot- hopefully fox gets to PS  
Joe Beckwith : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16186771 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.

I like Fox too.
PS I hope.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:21 pm : link
I remember lots of folks mocking him to the Giants in the 2021 draft at some point. Can't hurt to bring him in, but I'm always a little nervous about high picks that basically amounted to nothing in their first go round. Simmons at least had some very solid production. This guy basically hasn't done anything. We'll see!
He’s a definite upgrade  
Breeze_94 : 12:27 pm : link
Over Ximines and has greater upside. I like it. Good rotational piece, strong against the run. Has athleticism and bend to be a decent pass rusher too.
RE: RE: Looks like boogie took fox spot- hopefully fox gets to PS  
JoeSchoens11 : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 16186848 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
In comment 16186771 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.


I like Fox too.
PS I hope.
Ditto. But Fox’s upside is around what Bashum is now and they’re both 25 so this is a great move boosting our depth.

I’m loving that we’re finally the team that’s getting quality players for next to no cost. JS’s doing an amazing job dealing with other GMs.
RE: RE: Guessing Bills might have right,  
ColHowPepper : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16186831 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16186826 ColHowPepper said:

Quote:

but not the obligation, to swap. Otherwise sending Basham as the consideration doesn't make sense

+1

We were dead heat on the clock (:
Atta Boy Joe  
ghost718 : 12:58 pm : link
Have a Medium Pepsi
I knew Xman was gone  
Paulie Walnuts : 12:58 pm : link
He didn't show much..
when they say swap picks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:00 pm : link
it could mean swapping a 5th or 6th for a 7th too.
RE: when they say swap picks  
Optimus-NY : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16186923 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
it could mean swapping a 5th or 6th for a 7th too.


Exactly. That's what I took that as meaning (i.e., the Bills traded their 7th rounder in 2025 for the NYG's 6th rounder that same year).
RE: Atta Boy Joe  
Optimus-NY : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16186920 ghost718 said:
Quote:
Have a Medium Pepsi


Im checking out a Bills message board  
mittenedman : 1:09 pm : link
and their fans seem pretty annoyed by this.
RE: Im checking out a Bills message board  
Optimus-NY : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 16186939 mittenedman said:
Quote:
and their fans seem pretty annoyed by this.


Link please? Hopefully it's closer to BBI than say, Extreme Skins, lol.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:22 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Daboll - basham has good size...plan to work him at OLB....different system in buffalo...got to work him in here
RE: Im checking out a Bills message board  
Giantimistic : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16186939 mittenedman said:
Quote:
and their fans seem pretty annoyed by this.


I am sure they are thinking Isiah Hodgins all over again.
Interesting singing..  
prdave73 : 1:32 pm : link
Not a bad pickup, but I would have preferred an offensive lineman if you’re going to give up draft picks.
RE: Interesting singing..  
Optimus-NY : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16186996 prdave73 said:
Quote:
Not a bad pickup, but I would have preferred an offensive lineman if you’re going to give up draft picks.


They didn't "give up" draft picks. They exchanged one for another in 2025.
RE: Interesting singing..  
KDavies : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 16186996 prdave73 said:
Quote:
Not a bad pickup, but I would have preferred an offensive lineman if you’re going to give up draft picks.


I believe it was Brown who even indicated that trades at this point for defensive players were more likely than for offensive players
I say this as a WFU grad  
lugnut : 1:52 pm : link
But I fear our guys don’t really live up to hope/expectations in the NFL. Alphonso Smith had a cup of coffee w/ the Broncos a while back, and maybe that safety (Jimmie…?) is doing OK(?) But Aaron Curry is second in bust-ness only to Ryan Leaf.

Even more, I just always question why a team is letting someone go if he is any good. Bills were going to CUT a second-round pick from a couple years ago?? I’m leery.
RE: RE: RE: Looks like boogie took fox spot- hopefully fox gets to PS  
Spider56 : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16186872 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16186848 Joe Beckwith said:


Quote:


In comment 16186771 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source.


I like Fox too.
PS I hope.

Ditto. But Fox’s upside is around what Bashum is now and they’re both 25 so this is a great move boosting our depth.

I’m loving that we’re finally the team that’s getting quality players for next to no cost. JS’s doing an amazing job dealing with other GMs.


I liked Fox, and hope he makes it to the PS … but they gave him chances this summer and he didn’t make the jump. He had some good plays but not enough given who he was matched up against. I remember Basham from his days at WFU and he’s a definite upgrade.
I finally have a use for these lyrics  
SteelGiant : 2:05 pm : link
Bawitdaba, da bang, da dang diggy diggy
Diggy, said the boogie, said up jump the boogie
RE: Bash ‘em!  
Jack Stroud : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16186604 HarryCarson53 said:
Quote:
Welcome to New York!…. I mean, New Jersey.
They may play in NJ but they will always be the New York Football Giants! So welcome to the NY Giants.
Constantly  
AcidTest : 2:36 pm : link
churning the bottom third of the roster is what a good GM does. We basically got Basham for nothing. I'm sure we'll see some other new faces in the next 24 hours as well, whether waiver wire claims or signings of vested veterans.
boogie  
pennylane : 2:53 pm : link
So glad his name is not BOOGER.
RE: RE: Interesting singing..  
prdave73 : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16187005 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16186996 prdave73 said:


Quote:


Not a bad pickup, but I would have preferred an offensive lineman if you’re going to give up draft picks.



They didn't "give up" draft picks. They exchanged one for another in 2025.


Got it! Perfect. GJ Schoen.
If I'm reading this correctly, it's a win-win for Schoen and Beane  
Milton : 3:56 pm : link
When you're talking about flipping picks in 2025, what's really happening is the Giants get a player who wouldn't've have reached them on the waiver wire and the Bills get to avoid having Basham picked up by one of their AFC East rivals on the waiver wire. If it turns out the trade is a flip of 7th round picks in 2025, it couldn't be any more meaningless. But that's just speculation on my part at this point.
We seemingly upgraded the team a shade  
SGMen : 5:11 pm : link
Hey, why not do this?
And how could I not give Boylhart's take  
Milton : 5:45 pm : link
From January 2021...
Quote:
He thinks too much, doesn’t explode off the line of scrimmage and change the line in his favor, loses leverage when double-teamed, and can be easily handled on running plays because he gets up too high too quickly, he also doesn’t use consistent hand skills when pass rushing...He has all the tools, it's just he left a lot of them in the toolbox and didn’t finish the job. I’m sure he feels he has developed into a pretty good player but I’m here to tell him and the others that Carlos is not even scratching the surface of his ability to become an impact player. On film, he gives effort on every play but still, he is too easily blocked and gives more effort after he is blocked than before. I don’t know if I see Carlos ever developing into a double-digit sack guy but I do see a player who should be an excellent complete defensive lineman who can stop the run as well as make the big play in the big game at the big moment, and isn’t that what the draft is all about?
He was ranked 38th overall on THR's 2021 Value Board with 6'3", 274 lbs, and 4.62 speed measurables.
full profile - ( New Window )
