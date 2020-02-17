Boogie Basham Trade Details

Comp picks rely on losing more qualified free agents than signing them. It's impossible to answer any such question without knowing overall free agent losses or signings.
So, if they were not aquired via free agent signing, then can we get anything for them at all even if they otherwise qualify? does that mean they also don't count against the formula if aquired by trade? or do they count simply by virtue of becoming free agents at the end of their contract. That is to ask, can they only help, and not hurt towards comp formula?
Is a confident staff which believes when given the players with the right traits they can make something out of them. We've seen them do it with guys like Pinnock, Hawkins, and Riley. Now they're trying their hand in Simmons and Boogie.
This is so right! Add Owens to your 2nd sentence (viz. Sy's blurb.)
And your later comment re. Boogie as an important piece. To Willie Young's comment, a college roommate and still dear friend, dyed in the wool Bills'fan from Buffalo, who's making the trip to Met Life for Monday Night opener, he lamented the trade, more for the poor return for a 2nd R pick than for Boogie's contributions....But did you see Skinner's highlight tape on him?
I'll take that! And with Wink, he'll only contribute more consistently
and I suspect that's exactly what we'll get from him. He's got to become a better fit here than he was there, but Dline rotation is massively important and was a major need for us. If he becomes an important part of that it will be a steal.
Never mind the legends of overworked Dex and LW, and the lack of edge setters (sorry AO and even Thibs half the time), run D was shredded inside and out. Boogie, AShawn, Nacho, Riley and even Davidson--though I can't say I remember his game--Wink said to Joe, we got to get serious. And he did.
No more Oshane stumbling and face planting in the chase of that shifty speedster AR⁶
That is what I think they have done by acquiring Simmons and Basham. I love both moves, and I'm glad that the organisation is not relying on grabbing players from cut lists to build their depth. Wink wanted Simmons when Wink was still with Baltimore, and Joe Schoen scouted Basham before he was drafted by Buffalo. These are very smart moves by Joe Schoen, and giving Wink more weapons will make the Giants D much better. I have wanted to see Big Blue return to having a mean D ever since Stray and Osi left.
I'm excited about this team!
How much did Strahan -- also a second round pick - show in his first 22 games in the NFL?
remember DL antonio johnson? when he left the NYG he qualified to bring them back a 6th round comp pick.
remember CB (st'er) keion crossen? when he left the NYG he qualified to bring them back a 7th round comp pick that ended up Gerravious Owens.
lorenzo carter qualified to bring back a 6th also.
if basham or simmons have good years here and end up getting 3-6m on their next contracts, the giants will get comp picks equal or better to what they gave up.
if the play better than that they could bring back even better picks or the nyg will resign them, and probably gain a compensation pick not cancelled out and save themselves draft picks trying to find players like them.
if they end up being total busts who get cut then the outcome was the same as probably 50% of 7th round picks anyway.
these were no risk moves. basham was closer to a priority waiver claim but simmons has real upside.
Jihad Ward's replacement. Ward looked slower this year in the preseason games. Ward is an important piece in Wink's defense because he can play all over with some serious size and now Basham has better wheels than Ward.
6th and 7th rounders rarely make the team and if they do are mostly backups and special teamers. Basham is a proven NFL player, so the Giants are getting a proven player for what is normally a bench warming type.
The DLine will not fall apart late in games this year or near the end of the season. They will be "well" rested vs last year. Dex and LW should be even more effective since they won't be exhausted by the 4th quarter. These are the moves that make teams contenders.
That play specific roles, Basham is being brought in with one in mind and as many of you have mentioned, its the same one Jihad Ward plays.
Don't get wrapped up in "he only has X sacks", that isn't what he's being brought in for. He's here to set/hold and edge and step in on early downs so our rushers (Thibs, AO, Simmons) can be fresh on 3rd and long.
The biggest difference between this regime and the last one is they bring guys in with a plan. Gettleman drafted some good players but kind of cobbled together talent, Schoen works with the coaching staff, finds what they need and gets it.
the incredible success of Tre Hawkins fool us. The Giants basically acquired an important role player for a 6th round pick, and also got a 7th rounder.
That's a good exchange.
Similar to what happened in the Bredeson trade. Look at how that ended up. They gave up a 4th and got Bredeson, McKethan (fifth in 2022 who might become a starter at RG) and one of the picks (7th in 2023) that assured they got Banks. The Ravens got Daniel Falelee (might be a future starter), who is a backing up former Jet Moses Morgan at right tackle, who they signed in the offseason because Falelee wasn't ready. If Basham becomes a solid rotational player like Ward, and the 7th becomes a special teams contributor, I'd say that would be a huge win for a 6th. Well worth the risk.
Not to mention if the Giants make the playoffs in 2025, and (and I'm not asking for this) Josh Allen gets injured and misses much of the season, the picks might only be 10 to 15 spots apart. At that point in the draft, the Giants might actually get in the 7th who they would have taken in the 6th. At that point it's more preference by the team than "draft rankings". See: Riley.
But the net of the 2 trades we made this summer is we picked up Simmons and Basham for just a 6th round pick.
That's my math.
I'm surprised by how many have written the Boogie Basham story after 22 games in the league. Also, if he's a younger and more athletic Ward, that's no small thing. Ward is a solid NFL player -- a high pick himself, but in his case who had an aborted pro launch due to injury followed by ping-ponging around.
Basham alone, in his current form, would be a great depth addition -- even before his almost-inevitable 3rd season, better suited system improvement. But the combination of Boogie and Simmons (also in his current form) is better for this team than the sum of its parts.
He's done more than Tomon Fox and Oshane Ximines.
I don't get some people. Do they expect a starter with 10-sack-a-year ability for swapping 6th and 7th round picks? Basically they swapped half a sixth round pick for a rotational piece who will contribute.
the way I look at Basham and Simmons is the Giants now have a platoon system at back-up edge. Basham is the run guy, Simmons is the pass rush guy who can also cover.
Is it more complicated than that? Sure. Both will be used in multiple roles.
But I see both as filling the need at edge we had when we weren't really comfortable with the edge backups.
Agreed, and we paid a very low price for filling that need. I expect both to contribute, especially Simmons.
Seems like Schoen got the professional courtesy of jumping the waiver wire at a low cost. Also, while I can't speak for the players, it would seem preferable for them to go somewhere where they are wanted, have a specific role to play, and are playing for Wink who, as best I can tell, seems popular with the D players he coaches.
RE: nyg got back more pick potential from their trades than they gave up
This is the important part. The way the Giants are being built, I don't expect them to be huge players in FA. They have a very solid core, have been drafting well, and have a lot of depth.
Making moves like this, sure you move back a bit in one draft and lose a pick in another, but they are getting solid players. Those players will either be re-signed (thus removing the need to sign those types in FA) or if they sign with another team, the Giants are likely to get comp picks.
Free agents after this season:
Taylor
Barkley
Breida
Hodgins
Campbell
Shep
Cager
Peart
Bredeson
Lemieux
Williams
A-Shawn Robinson
Ward
Simmons
Coughlin
Brown
Jackson
Holmes
McCloud
McKinney
Gano
Kreiter
A lot of those guys will re-sign, of course. Some will be replaced internally. Teams that draft well can for instance replace an Adoree Jackson with a Banks/Hawkins and recoup a 3rd or 4th rounder. With the success the new Giants regime has had drafting and developing players, I expect them to have success moving forward in terms of getting comp picks. Guys like Simmons or Basham should either be re-signed and be key parts of the team, or they get a comp pick better for what the Giants gave up for them
One of my nephews is a knowledgeable Bills fan. He doesn't like the trade. Says "Boogie is a very solid player. Probably a little underrated. Good move by the Giants". Will fill the role we have for him very well.
The additions of Okereke, A’Shawn, Nacho and Boogie is going to help us get opponents in 3rd and long a lot more this year. Then we release the Kraken.
It's from last summer, about the lessons Boogie learned from his rookie year. Basically that he underestimated what it took to be a pro. But that he was working hard to get there.
Some tidbits:
1) Boogie was in the process of trimming down from 285 pounds and that the "Bills are hoping the added quickness will unlock Basham’s game."
2) Sean McDermott thought Boogie and two other young pass rushers (Epinosa and Rousseau) all needed to "take a step forward." “They’re in a position where they have to, we need them to really, really grow and develop and and make a mark on our defense,” McDermott said. “And not just in a supporting role, but in a primary role.”
3) Then-defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier wanted "more consistency" from Boogie.
“We need that from Carlos where we can kind of know what we can expect every time they walk on the field,” Frazier said. “And not be concerned, you know, how is he going to practice today? Or how is he going to perform in the game on on Sunday? We have a real good idea of what we can expect from each one of those guys and that being a high level of activity and making plays for us on defense.”
My own take is that it wouldn't be unusual for a young player to take a couple years to figure things out, and that a trade might be what it takes for the light bulb to turn on. Link - ( New Window )
That's an interesting set of quotes. Rousseau had very high upside reports when he came out, many here were in on him. I think he had a concussion history that dropped him in some estimates? And watching late season Bills' games, Epinosa was active and productive. So, if in McDermott's staff's mind Boogie was underperforming those two guys as a 2nd round pick--esp. with the Frazier commentary, which is a red flag--the move makes sense, for them. Maybe Boogie felt buried and lost his edge in terms of want to. But here, for Wink, seems to make sense for us. He clearly has talent that OX did not.
I think it was Jalen Phillips who had the concussion concerns. The main thing with Rousseau was his experience.
will we get comp picks??
If so we paid even less to get them.
They're REALLY down on Beane as GM. "Got fleeced."
One they are a free agent, they count in terms of FA losses or gains.
If the Giants sign more qualified FAs, they won't get comp picks. If they lose more qualified FAs, they will get comp picks.
Teams like the Eagles get a lot of comp picks because they lose a lot of FAs.
If you draft well, you end up losing players. If you don't draft well, you end up signing players.
when the Eagles do well in a trade, they are brilliant, but when the Giants do well, it's concerning?
Because they’ve made noticeable trades resulting in an extra first rounder, not a player in return.
The Eagles trading Sam Bradford for a first round pick and a fourth rounder, which have turned into good players, is an example of the Eagles doing incredibly well in a trade.
when the Eagles do well in a trade, they are brilliant, but when the Giants do well, it's concerning?
Because they’ve made noticeable trades resulting in an extra first rounder, not a player in return.
The Eagles trading Sam Bradford for a first round pick and a fourth rounder, which have turned into good players, is an example of the Eagles doing incredibly well in a trade.
They drafted Derrick Barnett and Donell Pumphrey with those picks. Barnett is a disappointment and penalty machine. Pumphrey is a runningback who looks like he never dressed for a NFL game.
I believed they got Sweat from that second pick.
And a 3rd for Waller...
For perspective, Okwuegbunam has 546 yards receiving in three seasons and can't block.
So I am with Eric on this.
That's a good exchange.
when the Eagles do well in a trade, they are brilliant, but when the Giants do well, it's concerning?
Because they’ve made noticeable trades resulting in an extra first rounder, not a player in return.
The Eagles trading Sam Bradford for a first round pick and a fourth rounder, which have turned into good players, is an example of the Eagles doing incredibly well in a trade.
They drafted Derrick Barnett and Donell Pumphrey with those picks. Barnett is a disappointment and penalty machine. Pumphrey is a runningback who looks like he never dressed for a NFL game.
I believed they got Sweat from that second pick.
I'm excited about this team!
There are plenty examples of draft picks who got cut, who did well on their next team, and many more of those who didn't.
I trust Martindale to get the most out of players, but McDermott isn't so bad himself.
I get your point, but we're talking about a 6th round pick who has won a starting job in Wink's press man scheme. He's going to give up some plays, but the guy looked really good in the preseason.
How much did Strahan -- also a second round pick - show in his first 22 games in the NFL?
But I think we need to see if the guy actually has an impact on the team before we call it a stroke of genius.
One thing is for certain, Schoen has had a tendency to bet on talent in knowing that Daboll and staff can coach them up.
The same reason why it's an issue that our starting defensive line is going to suck because the 4th stringers playing in the 3rd preseason game can't stop a 90 year old woman .
Don't ask why.... Ask why not
I read they were going to cut him, so something is better than nothing I guess. I don't know much about him.
This organization determined he could start in his rookie year. That evaluation must mean something, you don't see that often so I think its ok to be cautiously optimistic.
when the Eagles do well in a trade, they are brilliant, but when the Giants do well, it's concerning?
Because they’ve made noticeable trades resulting in an extra first rounder, not a player in return.
The Eagles trading Sam Bradford for a first round pick and a fourth rounder, which have turned into good players, is an example of the Eagles doing incredibly well in a trade.
How about the Giants trade with the bears to move up a few spots which resulted in us getting a second 1st rounder, which eventually turned into Darren Waller and Tre Hawkins very Eaglesian right?
6th and 7th rounders rarely make the team and if they do are mostly backups and special teamers. Basham is a proven NFL player, so the Giants are getting a proven player for what is normally a bench warming type.
The DLine will not fall apart late in games this year or near the end of the season. They will be "well" rested vs last year. Dex and LW should be even more effective since they won't be exhausted by the 4th quarter. These are the moves that make teams contenders.
Don't get wrapped up in "he only has X sacks", that isn't what he's being brought in for. He's here to set/hold and edge and step in on early downs so our rushers (Thibs, AO, Simmons) can be fresh on 3rd and long.
The biggest difference between this regime and the last one is they bring guys in with a plan. Gettleman drafted some good players but kind of cobbled together talent, Schoen works with the coaching staff, finds what they need and gets it.
Similar to what happened in the Bredeson trade. Look at how that ended up. They gave up a 4th and got Bredeson, McKethan (fifth in 2022 who might become a starter at RG) and one of the picks (7th in 2023) that assured they got Banks. The Ravens got Daniel Falelee (might be a future starter), who is a backing up former Jet Moses Morgan at right tackle, who they signed in the offseason because Falelee wasn't ready. If Basham becomes a solid rotational player like Ward, and the 7th becomes a special teams contributor, I'd say that would be a huge win for a 6th. Well worth the risk.
Not to mention if the Giants make the playoffs in 2025, and (and I'm not asking for this) Josh Allen gets injured and misses much of the season, the picks might only be 10 to 15 spots apart. At that point in the draft, the Giants might actually get in the 7th who they would have taken in the 6th. At that point it's more preference by the team than "draft rankings". See: Riley.
That's my math.
I'm surprised by how many have written the Boogie Basham story after 22 games in the league. Also, if he's a younger and more athletic Ward, that's no small thing. Ward is a solid NFL player -- a high pick himself, but in his case who had an aborted pro launch due to injury followed by ping-ponging around.
Basham alone, in his current form, would be a great depth addition -- even before his almost-inevitable 3rd season, better suited system improvement. But the combination of Boogie and Simmons (also in his current form) is better for this team than the sum of its parts.
I don't get some people. Do they expect a starter with 10-sack-a-year ability for swapping 6th and 7th round picks? Basically they swapped half a sixth round pick for a rotational piece who will contribute.
Sixth rounder next year, and delayed a 7th rounder until next year that might be around the same as the one we gave up this year.
Is it more complicated than that? Sure. Both will be used in multiple roles.
But I see both as filling the need at edge we had when we weren't really comfortable with the edge backups.
Agreed, and we paid a very low price for filling that need. I expect both to contribute, especially Simmons.
Seems like Schoen got the professional courtesy of jumping the waiver wire at a low cost. Also, while I can't speak for the players, it would seem preferable for them to go somewhere where they are wanted, have a specific role to play, and are playing for Wink who, as best I can tell, seems popular with the D players he coaches.
This is the important part. The way the Giants are being built, I don't expect them to be huge players in FA. They have a very solid core, have been drafting well, and have a lot of depth.
Making moves like this, sure you move back a bit in one draft and lose a pick in another, but they are getting solid players. Those players will either be re-signed (thus removing the need to sign those types in FA) or if they sign with another team, the Giants are likely to get comp picks.
Like a Curtis McGriff/George Martin deal?
The additions of Okereke, A’Shawn, Nacho and Boogie is going to help us get opponents in 3rd and long a lot more this year. Then we release the Kraken.
But both guys were going to be cut by defensive minded head coaches who have pretty good recent success.
Good players aren't on the verge of being cut for no reason. The Giants will need to coach up or around that reason.
It's from last summer, about the lessons Boogie learned from his rookie year. Basically that he underestimated what it took to be a pro. But that he was working hard to get there.
Some tidbits:
1) Boogie was in the process of trimming down from 285 pounds and that the "Bills are hoping the added quickness will unlock Basham’s game."
2) Sean McDermott thought Boogie and two other young pass rushers (Epinosa and Rousseau) all needed to "take a step forward." “They’re in a position where they have to, we need them to really, really grow and develop and and make a mark on our defense,” McDermott said. “And not just in a supporting role, but in a primary role.”
3) Then-defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier wanted "more consistency" from Boogie.
“We need that from Carlos where we can kind of know what we can expect every time they walk on the field,” Frazier said. “And not be concerned, you know, how is he going to practice today? Or how is he going to perform in the game on on Sunday? We have a real good idea of what we can expect from each one of those guys and that being a high level of activity and making plays for us on defense.”
My own take is that it wouldn't be unusual for a young player to take a couple years to figure things out, and that a trade might be what it takes for the light bulb to turn on.
Link - ( New Window )
I think it was Jalen Phillips who had the concussion concerns. The main thing with Rousseau was his experience.