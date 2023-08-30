Wednesday NYG Roster Moves/Practice Squad/Practice Updates

sure we'll put in waiver wire claims (why not?), but I doubt we'll get any. As others have said, any player we want will likely also be sought by at least one team with a higher waiver wire claim status. That is why Schoen made the trades for Simmons and Basham. He knew he'd never get them through waivers. My guess is any new players will be vested veterans who decide to sign with the Giants.
Say the Giants decided that they really needed an OT, so put in claims for 3 different guys. No one else claims any of them.
Do the Giants need to put all 3 guys on the active roster?
Teams have about a certain period of time (hour or so to my recollection) to create a roster spot once awarded a player off waivers. They can either waive or IR the player the awarded player is replacing.
Good question as to what happens if a team puts in waiver claims for 3 OL for instance, and only wants one, but is awarded all three. My guess is that the claiming team can just pass on the players it doesn't want by not opening up a roster spot, or notifying the league they don't want to go through with the claim. I looked it up as it is a very interesting scenario, and it really is not easy to find an answer.
I am not disagreeing with you but if it worked that way and 2 teams wanted the same 3 OTs, the first team would have to pass on its awarded players (like 2 of the tackles) before the second team could be awarded any players. So really, this would be an all nighter except it is a one-round draft with multiple possible picks by each team.
that last year only 33 players had waiver claims made.
This year, the League resorted back to the 2018 plan, where all cuts (90 to 53) are done on the same day. So yesterday we saw several hundred more final cuts than last year.
Also remember that last year only 16 teams made waiver claims. That means the other 16 teams did not even participate.
For today, I will predict that we will see about 50 waiver claims across the NFL.
Yesterday we all saw 1,184 players cut and realize that about half of them ended their hopes to continue an NFL careers and another close to 500 will remain by accepting their cutting teams offer of a Practice Squad contract.
It doesn't. Someone posted that Duggan was saying teams limit how many players they want to claim. So if you only want 1 OL in this instance, you will get the highest priority one that wasn't taken previously.
Would be nice if you could say I want 1 CB and 1 OL, but I don't think it works that way.
that Andrew Farmer (an outstanding EDGE who attended a HBCU) has received MULTIPLE Practice Squad offers since the Chargers made him a final cut. He was a very solid player this preseason and showed his skills translate to the next level.
This is the stuff behind the scenes that is so interesting.
Last year the Giants surprised fans by getting Kalil Pimpleton to accept their PS offer, rather than staying with the Lions.
I am hoping we see 2-3 adds to our Practice Squads that were not part of yesterdays cuts, especially at OL, EDGE, and LB.
Also maybe another ST player. Muse really intrigues me as a special teamer and one of those positionless players Winks likes on D. He's a rover type, kind of in the same mold as Simmons but is a better ST guy. Gentry was just released by the Steelers. He's an absolute monster who can block and catch the ball in a pinch. This team really needs another blocking TE. Waller and Cager are just big WRs. Plus Cager has an ankle injury right now. I wouldn't mind moving him over to IR-designated to return and signing Gentry as the 3rd TE. Cut Peart if we can pick up an OT that's an upgrade. I also wouldn't mind claiming a CB. You can never have enough quality corners.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1h
Will be interesting to see how the Giants construct their practice squad. Don't think it'll be as simple as just signing all of the young players they cut yesterday. They went outside for a handful of PS players last year, including vets like Fabian Moreau and Tony Jefferson.
Approximately 1000 players were cut loose and only 22 picked up….
You mean to tell me there wasn’t even one guy we liked better than what we have? No OL dude better than Matt Peart? Or Ty Phillips? No exciting return specialist out there? No LB better than Cam Brown or McFadden?
Wow, I guess our depth is better than I thought…..but I will never believe our OL depth is good enough should we lose starters to Injury.
I don't think we know that yet. We don't know of the Giants put on a waive for one of the 22 picked up.
Ah, that's a good answer. So I guess the Giants can just place a limit on the number of players.
I wouldn't expect the Giants to get many players, but they could claim a lot knowing the chances they get them will be slim
Quote:
A couple of those guys wouldn't be waiver claims, they are free agents. The Princeton IOL is intriguing.
Quite possibly.
This is why we traded a 7th for guys like Boogie. We really wanted him and didn't think he'd last until we got a shot at him in waivers.
They did the same thing with DeForest Buckner, trading him in his prime rather than giving him a max contract.
Now, we just have Peart. Is Ezeudu the 2nd backup OT?
They did the same thing with DeForest Buckner, trading him in his prime rather than giving him a max contract.
They aren’t trading the best defensive player in football IMO. The Niners will cave and give him his deal.
The QBs would have nowhere to hide.
This is why it felt so good to listen to Brandon Brown speak with the media not long ago.
I wouldn't be so sure of that. The Niners could completely revamp their team while still being very successful with a haul of picks or assets for Bosa.
The QBs would have nowhere to hide.
Sadly it's more likely he ends up on the Eagles for a seventh round pick, that seems like the kind of magic Roseman works.
Me too.
He already told us his gets off on UDFA signing period. This is like that.
The Giants have a bunch of ex-pro personnel guys in the front office now that have been with other teams.
I'm 99% sure that if you put in a claim for a player and are awarded him, you have to add him to your 53 man roster and make any associated moves to accommodate him.
100% agree
good start ...
Seems to me, Schoen has been working some magic
Nice - I have high hopes for Dyontae.
A total of 22 players were claimed league wide
You mean to tell me there wasn’t even one guy we liked better than what we have? No OL dude better than Matt Peart? Or Ty Phillips? No exciting return specialist out there? No LB better than Cam Brown or McFadden?
Wow, I guess our depth is better than I thought…..but I will never believe our OL depth is good enough should we lose starters to Injury.
So DeVito squeaked through... Some BBIrs were very concerned about that and should be relieved....
Less than last years 33.
@art_stapleton
·
21m
OLB Boogie Basham is officially a member of the #NYGiants after passing his physical this morning.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
17m
Undrafted rookie LB Dyontae Johnson is signing to the Giants practice squad, per his agents
@NessMugrabi
and
@davidcanter
.
Zappe was available... he would have been claimed before DeVito. Neither though got grabbed
You mean to tell me there wasn’t even one guy we liked better than what we have? No OL dude better than Matt Peart? Or Ty Phillips? No exciting return specialist out there? No LB better than Cam Brown or McFadden?
Wow, I guess our depth is better than I thought…..but I will never believe our OL depth is good enough should we lose starters to Injury.
I don't think we know that yet. We don't know of the Giants put on a waive for one of the 22 picked up.
Yeah, no team was EVER claiming Devito. Some on BBI don't seem to understand how this works and then get all worked up.
@TomPelissero
·
4m
Former #Eagles TE Tyree Jackson is signing with the #Giants practice squad, per source.
Nice, I liked him as a QB in the draft as a developmental arm but I am happy to have a raw talent as a developmental TE.