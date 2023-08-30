Giants put in a waiver claim on G Nick Broeker

IMV, still the weakest group on the roster.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
For sure. Great post Rick. It really stands out now. Hopefully JMS cements himself at Center by the end of this coming season and Neal does the same at RT, otherwise they might have to William Roberts him to Guard. We arguably need 2 new starting OGs next year---actually this year, but it's too late! lol.
I'm curious if this was just a talent improvement at G
IMV, still the weakest group on the roster.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
If this group doesn’t make progress this year and winds up being what holds us back, it will be interesting what Daboll does with Bobby Johnson at the end of the year.
Johnson and him are clearly good friends and he was one of only a couple “familiarity hires”, but he also (via results) is likely the team’s weakest position coach. I’m hoping the OL plays well and this isn’t a discussion in January, but it could get interesting.
RE: RE: Once again, Giants will spend early draft picks on OL in 2024
IMV, still the weakest group on the roster.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
For sure. Great post Rick. It really stands out now. Hopefully JMS cements himself at Center by the end of this coming season and Neal does the same at RT, otherwise they might have to William Roberts him to Guard. We arguably need 2 new starting OGs next year---actually this year, but it's too late! lol.
I like Bredeson but Glowinski is okay at best. His salary is way too much though for what he gives us and I don't see how he is on the team next year. We keep waiting for Ezeudu to emerge but he hasn't. I'm not a fan of Lemieux. I was when we drafted him but he has not improved. McKethan needs to stay healthy. I am not sure if we use a pick on an OO in the first two rounds next year but I bet we'll see at least 1 after that. Probably 2.
IMV, still the weakest group on the roster.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
I think they should. That is what got us to this point in the first place. Not putting the correct amount of resources to one of the most important areas of the field.
IMV, a successful team should always draft linemen early.
I see nothing wrong with that.
IMV, still the weakest group on the roster.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
I think they should. That is what got us to this point in the first place. Not putting the correct amount of resources to one of the most important areas of the field.
IMV, a successful team should always draft linemen early.
I see nothing wrong with that.
I don't disagree with you as I am fine drafting OL early. I do disagree on what got us here. It isn't the resources we put towards the OL. It was identifying and developing that was the issue. I mean look at what we put towards the OL already. Thomas was the 4th pick, Neal the 8th, and JMS was a 2nd round pick. At some point you need to find guys throughout the draft. Any one position that gets that much attention hurts the rest of the team. I don't think we need to keep sinking first and second round picks into the OL. We need to just keep going with the process.
I also wanted to add that if you look around the NFL
The Cowboys are also concerned about OL depth - many fan perspectives I've read perceive that's their achilles heel.
They signed our trash in Harlow.
Phillips is the only OL on the practice squad. Even if the team is thrilled with Ezudu, McKethan and Lemieux they need more OL on the PS for depth and development. Hence 2 open slots. At 26 they weren't likely to find that via waiver claim. Onward and hopefully upward - we'll see who they do add.
We are not crazy about Peart but this staff still sees value in him. It is easier to give an OT help than a G. In preseason, we aren't going to give our OTs help. The point is to see what they are capable of. However, when the season starts, the staff will have a plan. No, it isn't ideal as it changes your offense. You'll have to keep a TE in to help, a WR or RB to chip, run a read option in his direction to freeze the edge defender, run boots, etc. You can make it work.
We are not crazy about Peart but this staff still sees value in him. It is easier to give an OT help than a G. In preseason, we aren't going to give our OTs help. The point is to see what they are capable of. However, when the season starts, the staff will have a plan. No, it isn't ideal as it changes your offense. You'll have to keep a TE in to help, a WR or RB to chip, run a read option in his direction to freeze the edge defender, run boots, etc. You can make it work.
came in over Peart if one of our OTs were out for extended period of time. He was hurt then came back to practice before last preseason game but didn't play. That means that either he wasn't back to 100% or they took a gamble on trying to sneak him through to the PS which worked. Either way, Peart may be the swing OT for now, but that doesn't mean he has it locked up once TP is 100%. Clearly they are going to try to improve in this area from outside the building, but Phillips clearing waivers gives them options.
If God forbid Thomas were to go down, Neal would play LT. The best option of Phillips, Peart, McKethan, and maybe even Ezuedu(sp) would take over on the right. IMO that’s why Peart made the 53 over Phillips. They view him as the better RT.
If God forbid Thomas were to go down, Neal would play LT. The best option of Phillips, Peart, McKethan, and maybe even Ezuedu(sp) would take over on the right. IMO that’s why Peart made the 53 over Phillips. They view him as the better RT.
I disagree. They are not going to be fucking around with Neal and his stance/technique by switching sides. He has had zero reps at LT this offseason. He is our RT. With teams running the majority of plays in the gun, "the blind side" barely exists anymore.
I might understand the immature temper tantrum hatred for Peart.
We have no real idea how this staff feels about him since preseason games are largely meaningless and the plain vanilla looks and lack of sophistication in schemes will tend to show the LT at his worst and most vulnerable.
For all we know, this staff may be happy with his progress on a day to day basis. And them being somewhat happy with his progress does not preclude a belief Andrew Thomas health is a major Achilles heal.
In 2024. But we will live with Brederson and Glowinski this year with hope that Ezedu Jets up to starter by the bye week. Ezedu is the key as he must be a starter based on merit to see us get better this year.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
And/or big free agent signings
Sources: Texans awarded defensive back Alex Austin, guard Nick Broeker off waivers from Bills: Texans add two players - By Aaron Wilson - August 30, 2023
Bills select Nick Broeker with No. 230 pick in 2023 draft - buffalobills.com
For the sake of comparison, the Giants picked these guys around that same area:
*Round 6, Pick 209 (from KC)
Trey Hawkins, DB, Old Dominion
*Round 7, Pick 243
Jordon Riley, DT, Oregon
*Round 7, Pick 254*
Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston
There's always talent to be mined. OG/C quality depth is a position of need with this team still for sure too.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
For sure. Great post Rick. It really stands out now. Hopefully JMS cements himself at Center by the end of this coming season and Neal does the same at RT, otherwise they might have to William Roberts him to Guard. We arguably need 2 new starting OGs next year---actually this year, but it's too late! lol.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
If this group doesn’t make progress this year and winds up being what holds us back, it will be interesting what Daboll does with Bobby Johnson at the end of the year.
Johnson and him are clearly good friends and he was one of only a couple “familiarity hires”, but he also (via results) is likely the team’s weakest position coach. I’m hoping the OL plays well and this isn’t a discussion in January, but it could get interesting.
Quote:
IMV, still the weakest group on the roster.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
For sure. Great post Rick. It really stands out now. Hopefully JMS cements himself at Center by the end of this coming season and Neal does the same at RT, otherwise they might have to William Roberts him to Guard. We arguably need 2 new starting OGs next year---actually this year, but it's too late! lol.
I like Bredeson but Glowinski is okay at best. His salary is way too much though for what he gives us and I don't see how he is on the team next year. We keep waiting for Ezeudu to emerge but he hasn't. I'm not a fan of Lemieux. I was when we drafted him but he has not improved. McKethan needs to stay healthy. I am not sure if we use a pick on an OO in the first two rounds next year but I bet we'll see at least 1 after that. Probably 2.
He personally worked out Broeker.
Yesterday I suggested that his research could lead to a claim on McClendon Curtis (cut by the Raiders).
Now we know that the Giants preferred Broeker over Curtis.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
I think they should. That is what got us to this point in the first place. Not putting the correct amount of resources to one of the most important areas of the field.
IMV, a successful team should always draft linemen early.
I see nothing wrong with that.
For those that follow Sy'56, he commented on Tuesday that of all the NFL cuts, Elijah Higgins was his biggest shock and he predicted that many teams would want to claim him.
Kudos to Sy'56. He nailed that.
Quote:
IMV, still the weakest group on the roster.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
I think they should. That is what got us to this point in the first place. Not putting the correct amount of resources to one of the most important areas of the field.
IMV, a successful team should always draft linemen early.
I see nothing wrong with that.
I don't disagree with you as I am fine drafting OL early. I do disagree on what got us here. It isn't the resources we put towards the OL. It was identifying and developing that was the issue. I mean look at what we put towards the OL already. Thomas was the 4th pick, Neal the 8th, and JMS was a 2nd round pick. At some point you need to find guys throughout the draft. Any one position that gets that much attention hurts the rest of the team. I don't think we need to keep sinking first and second round picks into the OL. We need to just keep going with the process.
To think that we may see Peart playing this year sends chills down my spine.
Agree. This is something that Schoen understands. You keep drafting OL until the unit is fixed. The position is too important not to.
You don’t draft a handful one year and declare the problem solved.
He can play guard as well as tackle
He did hyperextend his knee early in training camp but has recovered from injury.
I wouldn't. I can't stand listening to him tell us how good he is.
What? If he isn't gone by now, it won't likely be until after the season.
They signed our trash in Harlow.
Phillips is the only OL on the practice squad. Even if the team is thrilled with Ezudu, McKethan and Lemieux they need more OL on the PS for depth and development. Hence 2 open slots. At 26 they weren't likely to find that via waiver claim. Onward and hopefully upward - we'll see who they do add.
One of them, Duggan I think, said no claims, but I think he meant no successful claims.
Excellent point.
Keep at it with cycling through players. Goal imv should be to replace someone with a cheaper and better player each year. Even if that is a depth player.
Agree with Robbie about Peart and what the preseason is about.
If Neal takes a big step forward and both he and Thomas stay healthy hopefully the interior will be good enough.
I disagree. They are not going to be fucking around with Neal and his stance/technique by switching sides. He has had zero reps at LT this offseason. He is our RT. With teams running the majority of plays in the gun, "the blind side" barely exists anymore.
We have no real idea how this staff feels about him since preseason games are largely meaningless and the plain vanilla looks and lack of sophistication in schemes will tend to show the LT at his worst and most vulnerable.
For all we know, this staff may be happy with his progress on a day to day basis. And them being somewhat happy with his progress does not preclude a belief Andrew Thomas health is a major Achilles heal.