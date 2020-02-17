Can we upgrade the OL this year? Bill in UT : 8/31/2023 7:02 pm

It doesn't look like we're going to get anything of value from the guys available after cuts. To add anything short term, we're probably going to have to trade for a guy or sign a vet FA, probably after Week 1. Anyone know who is still available? If we sign a vet, likely we'll have to extend either Leo or AJ to pay for him.