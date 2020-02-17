Can we upgrade the OL this year?

It doesn't look like we're going to get anything of value from the guys available after cuts. To add anything short term, we're probably going to have to trade for a guy or sign a vet FA, probably after Week 1. Anyone know who is still available? If we sign a vet, likely we'll have to extend either Leo or AJ to pay for him.
There's a lot of people between those guys and what we've got who could make us better.
However, why don't we wait and see what happens woth what they have?
Perhaps another back-up OT
I believe all that upgrades the OL significantly.
Depth is totally a concern. We can only hope.
And if any of our key OL guys goes down with injury…….that’s life!
If you look at their FA acquisitions they have gone for very high value propositions; the main exception was paying for Okereke, which in terms of valuation was a better cost value then it would have been for paying for a premium Olineman would have been twice the cost with more of a ceiling in terms of talent.
They took the same approach with the WR corps trading for Waller instead of signing one of the poorer but more expensive WR options available to them, and sinking investments in more risky prop based on prior performance like Campbell and Hyatt, with potentially very high rewards (the same could be said of Waller, by the way).
This FO continues to show a very shrewd approach to value when making acquisitions.
Gettleman proved you can sink major costs into the Oline and WR corps and get nothing in return for it. Personally - I'll take the current FO's approach.
You need to have a little more patience in properly developing a roster. The majority of our sunk costs are in proven values (Dex, Barkley, Williams, Jackson, Jones, Okereke, Thomas), risk reward Ks (like Waller, Campbell), one year prove it deals, and young talent with high upside.
You want to complain about the Oline, or individual players that aren't meeting your expectations -- that is your right -- you can do whatever you want, but overall I see a very sound policy which could have high payoffs. Reasonably, the Giant talent acquisition, if they continue in this vein, is going to pay off and the roster is going to continue to get stronger.
You build through the draft and supplement through FA spending your money wisely, paying for proven value, and taking chances on good value low risk, high reward propositions.
I really don't think it's time to panic. It's time to sit back and enjoy the show, and hope the values in place prove out. This FO will continue to search and find value to tinker with the roster and it's depth.
The OL isn’t 1990 nyg but it’s far from the crisis we’re used to. Let things develop.
Biggest key to this season ain’t the offense at all. It’s the D.
Sure. Is prime John Hannah or Anthony Munoz available? Can we get a time machine?
There's a lot of people between those guys and what we've got who could make us better.
Like who?
If so, no. That was never likely. What we don't know is how they will handle the guards.
The back-up depth at guard and center is solid.
It's iffy at tackle, but it is what it is.
JS would have to feel they are still in contention.
Biggest upgrade will probably come from some points mentioned above. We hope.
I think this is right. Let's see how this new group does when the lights are on before we send out SOS signals.
I'm thinking the first six weeks will be an adequate time frame to judge.
Their really are too many options available
The OT 2024 class looks good.
The 2024 interior OL looks very average
If so, no. That was never likely. What we don't know is how they will handle the guards.
The back-up depth at guard and center is solid.
It's iffy at tackle, but it is what it is.
Eric, is there a way to limit this dude to just posting about food? This is awful and its every day.
On the flip side, I have no confidence our OL is good enough. I am still shell shocked from the Philly (Well, and Dallas) games last year where we were destroyed in the trenches. Now we have a rookie center and no depth. I just don't know what to expect from the starters and I'm terrified of what's behind them as depth (especially at OL and center). We can't move to the next level without significantly better OL play than we had last year.
Not that many years since the Giants went into the season with:
Solder
Hernandez
Pulley
Omameh
Wheeler
What a refreshing change to see the current lineup.
about the starters?
Eric, is there a way to limit this dude to just posting about food? This is awful and its every day.
You can totally limit me. Just stay off the threads. I think we'd both like that
Yes, I'm asking about the starters. Yeah, the back-up depth at guard is solid, but they're not back-ups, they're starters by committee. I don't think we've got an above average starter in the guard positions. If we did we'd know who our starters were, instead of all this shuffling for "versatility". And of course, Neal is a huge question mark, but we probably need to give him the year to see if he's a bust or not. We've got 2 guys who I'm willing to count on as good starters, Thomas and Schmitz.
If they can acquire a superior pass-blocking TE (not easy, but easier than getting an OT) or develop one from the practice squad (Ryan Jones, Tyree Jackson, or if Tommy Sweeney is healthy and eligible to return this season), non-blocking Lawrence Cager is probably history.
I thought the plan was to have Ezeudu able to take over LG and groom McKethan to replace Glow. Regardless, if the Giants thought that Bredeson is the starting LG and Glow the starting RG, why not start them there in the preseason games and establish some familiarity? There was a shitload of time and reps available to groom Ezeudu for either backup role. The first unit only played a couple of drives per game generally.
Seriously, what more do you want Schoen to do?
He inherited a pro bowler in Thomas and that was it! He drafted Neal, Schmitz, brought in “competent” vets Glowinski and Brederson, drafted 2 guards (Ezeudu and McKethan) to develop. To me, that’s a damn good job. They are even continue to work with Peart’s athletic ability to see if they can get a competent back up tackle out of him. And this all in 2 off seasons- after 10 years of futility.
Remember- this is year 2 of the team’s development. Rebuilding OL basically from almost scratch takes some time. It’s pretty clear they are going to get there, maybe as early as this year it becomes a pretty good unit.
Seriously, what more do you want Schoen to do?
He inherited a pro bowler in Thomas and that was it! He drafted Neal, Schmitz, brought in “competent” vets Glowinski and Brederson, drafted 2 guards (Ezeudu and McKethan) to develop. To me, that’s a damn good job. They are even continue to work with Peart’s athletic ability to see if they can get a competent back up tackle out of him. And this all in 2 off seasons- after 10 years of futility.
Remember- this is year 2 of the team’s development. Rebuilding OL basically from almost scratch takes some time. It’s pretty clear they are going to get there, maybe as early as this year it becomes a pretty good unit.
I know you were around in the Fassel/Coughlin regimes which often emphasized the need for personnel consistency so the OL can gel as a unit. That's always been a huge factor in success that seems to be lost in the current chatter.
Injury to Ezeudu last year was a developmental setback, and if he is an adequate starter by the beginning of 2024 season, he will be considered an overall success.
Seriously, what more do you want Schoen to do?
He inherited a pro bowler in Thomas and that was it! He drafted Neal, Schmitz, brought in “competent” vets Glowinski and Brederson, drafted 2 guards (Ezeudu and McKethan) to develop. To me, that’s a damn good job. They are even continue to work with Peart’s athletic ability to see if they can get a competent back up tackle out of him. And this all in 2 off seasons- after 10 years of futility.
Remember- this is year 2 of the team’s development. Rebuilding OL basically from almost scratch takes some time. It’s pretty clear they are going to get there, maybe as early as this year it becomes a pretty good unit.
When last year ended I thought they were pretty set on Glow at RG, even though he's not a star. But the way they're moving even him around this year, it seems like they're not really confident in him. And I hoped that between Ezeudu, Bredeson and Lemieux, Johnson would develop a good starter at LG. That doesn't seem to have happened either. At this point, I just say make a choice and let the same 5 guys play together as a unit. I don't like all the shuffling. And of course, so much depends on having made the right decision with Neal.
Seriously, what more do you want Schoen to do?
He inherited a pro bowler in Thomas and that was it! He drafted Neal, Schmitz, brought in “competent” vets Glowinski and Brederson, drafted 2 guards (Ezeudu and McKethan) to develop. To me, that’s a damn good job. They are even continue to work with Peart’s athletic ability to see if they can get a competent back up tackle out of him. And this all in 2 off seasons- after 10 years of futility.
Remember- this is year 2 of the team’s development. Rebuilding OL basically from almost scratch takes some time. It’s pretty clear they are going to get there, maybe as early as this year it becomes a pretty good unit.
I basically agree with you, but just want to point out that Brederson was already there.
Good youtube interview with Pugh posted two days ago - ( New Window )
The tackles are set, Thomas and Neal will be manning those spots for a long time. JMS will be the center (hopefully) for a long time.
They have a plan at guard, but its still a work in progress.
The guard "rotation" will continue until (I suspect), Ezeudu is ready to take the job full-time. Then I bet we see Brederson at RG full time.
His spot will likely be challenged next year. they will ALWAYS be looking to upgrade (either starters or depth).
And speaking of cautious optimism, I feel the same about Ezeudu. The flipside of Hyatt going in the 3rd round (73rd overall) when most projected him in the 25-45 range was Ezeudu going in the 3rd round (67th overall) when the draftniks had him as Day 3 pick (e.g., THR had Hyatt at #35 on their 2023 Big Board and Ezeudu at #143 on their 2022 Big Board). It shows a lot of love to use an early 3rd round pick on a guard prospect flying below the radar because there's the temptation to select a similarly graded prospect and cross your fingers that Ezeudu will still be available with your next pick.
As for the gaping hole we have at swing tackle, one solution that isn't quite viable just yet, but may be an option down the road is a starting OL of Thomas Ezeudu JMS Glowinski Neal (from left to right) with Bredeson and McKethan as the game day actives. If Thomas goes down, you move Ezeudu to left tackle (where he played some in college) and Bredeson takes over at left guard. If Neal goes down, McKethan takes over (right tackle was his college position, but right guard likely gives him the best shot as a future starter).
I feel like the glass is 3/4 full already.
We won 9 game snd a playoff game with these guys other than JMC. He's a clear upgrade, Neal and the other guys have a critical year under their belt. Neal is almost sure to be very good, and the weapons around them make their task far easier.
Unfortunately, I'm not as "almost sure" about Neal as you are, but I'm cautiously optimistic that he will be improved. Will he be marginally improved or significantly improved? So much of the season hangs on that question because a signficantly improved Neal takes the offense to a level that will keep defensive coordinators up all night.
And speaking of cautious optimism, I feel the same about Ezeudu. The flipside of Hyatt going in the 3rd round (73rd overall) when most projected him in the 25-45 range was Ezeudu going in the 3rd round (67th overall) when the draftniks had him as Day 3 pick (e.g., THR had Hyatt at #35 on their 2023 Big Board and Ezeudu at #143 on their 2022 Big Board). It shows a lot of love to use an early 3rd round pick on a guard prospect flying below the radar because there's the temptation to select a similarly graded prospect and cross your fingers that Ezeudu will still be available with your next pick.
As for the gaping hole we have at swing tackle, one solution that isn't quite viable just yet, but may be an option down the road is a starting OL of Thomas Ezeudu JMS Glowinski Neal (from left to right) with Bredeson and McKethan as the game day actives. If Thomas goes down, you move Ezeudu to left tackle (where he played some in college) and Bredeson takes over at left guard. If Neal goes down, McKethan takes over (right tackle was his college position, but right guard likely gives him the best shot as a future starter).
Think 15 years ago Milton. It was unusual for an offensive tackle to start at all year one. Even now only 60% of rookie OTs got 800+ snaps. OT in the NFL is the toughest position to learn outside QB.
Now economics mean you all but have to start your early picks, and tackles with Neal's tools are always high picks.
Neal is too good an athlete, has too good an attitude, and great coaching. The odds heavily favor him being decent at worst this year. Doesn't mean he will - the odds don't always pan out. But I'd bet on it. Not to mention it's all about the unit. They have a better center too, and an offense that will likely make defenses pay badly for all out pinning back their ears. An easier job for Neal.
We'll see of course. Swing tackle most def is a concern, till it's not.
Sure. Is prime John Hannah or Anthony Munoz available? Can we get a time machine?
There's a lot of people between those guys and what we've got who could make us better.
Probably couldn’t afford anyone who could help at this time
With great power, comes great responsibility.
Injury to Ezeudu last year was a developmental setback, and if he is an adequate starter by the beginning of 2024 season, he will be considered an overall success.