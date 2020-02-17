for display only
Can we upgrade the OL this year?

Bill in UT : 8/31/2023 7:02 pm
It doesn't look like we're going to get anything of value from the guys available after cuts. To add anything short term, we're probably going to have to trade for a guy or sign a vet FA, probably after Week 1. Anyone know who is still available? If we sign a vet, likely we'll have to extend either Leo or AJ to pay for him.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/31/2023 7:04 pm : link
Sure. Is prime John Hannah or Anthony Munoz available? Can we get a time machine?
Bill in UT : 8/31/2023 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16189823 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Sure. Is prime John Hannah or Anthony Munoz available? Can we get a time machine?


There's a lot of people between those guys and what we've got who could make us better.
section125 : 8/31/2023 7:09 pm : link
they are going to find prime OL at this point? In order to make a trade you have to trade something good and draft picks should not be available..

However, why don't we wait and see what happens woth what they have?
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/31/2023 7:09 pm : link
In all seriousness, I doubt it. It is what it is. Like a lot of NFL teams, OL is a question mark. &-again, like a lot of NFL teams-an injury up front would be bad, bad news.
gersh : 8/31/2023 7:11 pm : link
We have our starting 5
Perhaps another back-up OT
HBart : 8/31/2023 7:17 pm : link
We won 9 game snd a playoff game with these guys other than JMC. He's a clear upgrade, Neal and the other guys have a critical year under their belt. Neal is almost sure to be very good, and the weapons around them make their task far easier.

I believe all that upgrades the OL significantly.

Depth is totally a concern. We can only hope.
gersh : 8/31/2023 7:27 pm : link
And am really hoping the OTs stay healthy.
George : 8/31/2023 7:43 pm : link
To enter the regular season concerned mostly about our second stringers and not, for a change, our starters.
kelly : 8/31/2023 7:50 pm : link
Can fix everything in two years
5BowlsSoon : 8/31/2023 8:03 pm : link
We can’t fix everything in one year….we are almost there though, plus we have a great GM who will find a way to fill in the rest of the pieces. Look how we got Simmons and Boogie…..we got this!

And if any of our key OL guys goes down with injury…….that’s life!
gidiefor : Mod : 8/31/2023 8:03 pm : link
for the teams resources as well as factoring the value. They have used a first, third a fifth and a second round pick on the Oline in the last two years, so they are focusing premium resources improving the Offensive line. The issue being that the raw talent being drafted still has to be developed.

If you look at their FA acquisitions they have gone for very high value propositions; the main exception was paying for Okereke, which in terms of valuation was a better cost value then it would have been for paying for a premium Olineman would have been twice the cost with more of a ceiling in terms of talent.

They took the same approach with the WR corps trading for Waller instead of signing one of the poorer but more expensive WR options available to them, and sinking investments in more risky prop based on prior performance like Campbell and Hyatt, with potentially very high rewards (the same could be said of Waller, by the way).

This FO continues to show a very shrewd approach to value when making acquisitions.

Gettleman proved you can sink major costs into the Oline and WR corps and get nothing in return for it. Personally - I'll take the current FO's approach.

You need to have a little more patience in properly developing a roster. The majority of our sunk costs are in proven values (Dex, Barkley, Williams, Jackson, Jones, Okereke, Thomas), risk reward Ks (like Waller, Campbell), one year prove it deals, and young talent with high upside.

You want to complain about the Oline, or individual players that aren't meeting your expectations -- that is your right -- you can do whatever you want, but overall I see a very sound policy which could have high payoffs. Reasonably, the Giant talent acquisition, if they continue in this vein, is going to pay off and the roster is going to continue to get stronger.

You build through the draft and supplement through FA spending your money wisely, paying for proven value, and taking chances on good value low risk, high reward propositions.

I really don't think it's time to panic. It's time to sit back and enjoy the show, and hope the values in place prove out. This FO will continue to search and find value to tinker with the roster and it's depth.
djm : 8/31/2023 8:13 pm : link
One is already an all pro. One is entering his second year and the 3rd is one of the best looking rookie interior lineman in the league this moment.

The OL isn’t 1990 nyg but it’s far from the crisis we’re used to. Let things develop.

Biggest key to this season ain’t the offense at all. It’s the D.
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/31/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16189824 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16189823 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Sure. Is prime John Hannah or Anthony Munoz available? Can we get a time machine?



There's a lot of people between those guys and what we've got who could make us better.


Like who?
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/31/2023 8:14 pm : link
about the starters?

If so, no. That was never likely. What we don't know is how they will handle the guards.

The back-up depth at guard and center is solid.

It's iffy at tackle, but it is what it is.
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/31/2023 8:15 pm : link
but things can change up until the trade deadline. Lot of variables in play but something like a OL gets hurt (depth insufficient) and the Giants make a trade for a good OL from a team who is selling.

JS would have to feel they are still in contention.

Biggest upgrade will probably come from some points mentioned above. We hope.
HBart : 8/31/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16189866 gidiefor said:
Quote:
for the teams resources as well as factoring the value. They have used a first, third a fifth and a second round pick on the Oline in the last two years, so they are focusing premium resources improving the Offensive line. The issue being that the raw talent being drafted still has to be developed.

If you look at their FA acquisitions they have gone for very high value propositions; the main exception was paying for Okereke, which in terms of valuation was a better cost value then it would have been for paying for a premium Olineman would have been twice the cost with more of a ceiling in terms of talent.

They took the same approach with the WR corps trading for Waller instead of signing one of the poorer but more expensive WR options available to them, and sinking investments in more risky prop based on prior performance like Campbell and Hyatt, with potentially very high rewards (the same could be said of Waller, by the way).

This FO continues to show a very shrewd approach to value when making acquisitions.

Gettleman proved you can sink major costs into the Oline and WR corps and get nothing in return for it. Personally - I'll take the current FO's approach.

You need to have a little more patience in properly developing a roster. The majority of our sunk costs are in proven values (Dex, Barkley, Williams, Jackson, Jones, Okereke, Thomas), risk reward Ks (like Waller, Campbell), one year prove it deals, and young talent with high upside.

You want to complain about the Oline, or individual players that aren't meeting your expectations -- that is your right -- you can do whatever you want, but overall I see a very sound policy which could have high payoffs. Reasonably, the Giant talent acquisition, if they continue in this vein, is going to pay off and the roster is going to continue to get stronger.

You build through the draft and supplement through FA spending your money wisely, paying for proven value, and taking chances on good value low risk, high reward propositions.

I really don't think it's time to panic. It's time to sit back and enjoy the show, and hope the values in place prove out. This FO will continue to search and find value to tinker with the roster and it's depth.

Bravo
Y28 : 8/31/2023 8:33 pm : link
Several posters on BBI have provided a valid suggestion to add to the O-line, and frankly, I am opening my eyes to their idea.....
Link - ( New Window )
Y28 : 8/31/2023 8:34 pm : link
do you think ???????????
Link - ( New Window )
Spider56 : 8/31/2023 8:36 pm : link
We’ll find out soon enough.
bw in dc : 8/31/2023 8:42 pm : link
In comment 16189866 gidiefor said:
Quote:

I really don't think it's time to panic. It's time to sit back and enjoy the show, and hope the values in place prove out. This FO will continue to search and find value to tinker with the roster and it's depth.


I think this is right. Let's see how this new group does when the lights are on before we send out SOS signals.

I'm thinking the first six weeks will be an adequate time frame to judge.
Rick in Dallas : 8/31/2023 8:49 pm : link
But he will probably either sign a deal with the Vikings or Bears
Their really are too many options available
The OT 2024 class looks good.
The 2024 interior OL looks very average
That should read NOT many options available  
Rick in Dallas : 8/31/2023 8:50 pm : link
….
djm : 8/31/2023 9:10 pm : link
Is via the trade route.
McNally's_Nuts : 8/31/2023 9:19 pm : link
In comment 16189872 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
about the starters?

If so, no. That was never likely. What we don't know is how they will handle the guards.

The back-up depth at guard and center is solid.

It's iffy at tackle, but it is what it is.


Eric, is there a way to limit this dude to just posting about food? This is awful and its every day.
4xchamps : 8/31/2023 9:31 pm : link
Our front office is trying to upgrade every position possible...
Johnny5 : 8/31/2023 9:32 pm : link
In comment 16189854 George said:
Quote:
To enter the regular season concerned mostly about our second stringers and not, for a change, our starters.

On the flip side, I have no confidence our OL is good enough. I am still shell shocked from the Philly (Well, and Dallas) games last year where we were destroyed in the trenches. Now we have a rookie center and no depth. I just don't know what to expect from the starters and I'm terrified of what's behind them as depth (especially at OL and center). We can't move to the next level without significantly better OL play than we had last year.
OntheRoad : 8/31/2023 9:41 pm : link
In comment 16189854 George said:
Quote:
To enter the regular season concerned mostly about our second stringers and not, for a change, our starters.


Not that many years since the Giants went into the season with:

Solder
Hernandez
Pulley
Omameh
Wheeler

What a refreshing change to see the current lineup.
dabru : 8/31/2023 10:02 pm : link
the team has invested 2 1’s and a 2 in the last three years. The team is being built and the o-line is being addressed. The roster was a mess and yet improvement is never enough for the fans.
Bill in UT : 8/31/2023 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16189921 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16189872 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


about the starters?

If so, no. That was never likely. What we don't know is how they will handle the guards.

The back-up depth at guard and center is solid.

It's iffy at tackle, but it is what it is.



Eric, is there a way to limit this dude to just posting about food? This is awful and its every day.


You can totally limit me. Just stay off the threads. I think we'd both like that
UberAlias : 8/31/2023 10:13 pm : link
Gidi
Bill in UT : 8/31/2023 10:15 pm : link
In comment 16189872 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
about the starters?

If so, no. That was never likely. What we don't know is how they will handle the guards.

The back-up depth at guard and center is solid.

It's iffy at tackle, but it is what it is.


Yes, I'm asking about the starters. Yeah, the back-up depth at guard is solid, but they're not back-ups, they're starters by committee. I don't think we've got an above average starter in the guard positions. If we did we'd know who our starters were, instead of all this shuffling for "versatility". And of course, Neal is a huge question mark, but we probably need to give him the year to see if he's a bust or not. We've got 2 guys who I'm willing to count on as good starters, Thomas and Schmitz.
ElitoCanton : 8/31/2023 10:17 pm : link
getting Ezeudu ready to replace Glowinski. Bredeson is a solid payer. Ezeudu has tons of potential. But you want to give up and never develop players.
Marty in Albany : 8/31/2023 10:18 pm : link
to scheme the offense a bit in order to do it, but it is doable.

If they can acquire a superior pass-blocking TE (not easy, but easier than getting an OT) or develop one from the practice squad (Ryan Jones, Tyree Jackson, or if Tommy Sweeney is healthy and eligible to return this season), non-blocking Lawrence Cager is probably history.
Bill in UT : 8/31/2023 10:39 pm : link
In comment 16189947 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
getting Ezeudu ready to replace Glowinski. Bredeson is a solid payer. Ezeudu has tons of potential. But you want to give up and never develop players.

I thought the plan was to have Ezeudu able to take over LG and groom McKethan to replace Glow. Regardless, if the Giants thought that Bredeson is the starting LG and Glow the starting RG, why not start them there in the preseason games and establish some familiarity? There was a shitload of time and reps available to groom Ezeudu for either backup role. The first unit only played a couple of drives per game generally.
Dave on the UWS : 8:37 am : link
if the team isn’t fielding 22 pro bowlers then we should just forfeit every game.
Seriously, what more do you want Schoen to do?
He inherited a pro bowler in Thomas and that was it! He drafted Neal, Schmitz, brought in “competent” vets Glowinski and Brederson, drafted 2 guards (Ezeudu and McKethan) to develop. To me, that’s a damn good job. They are even continue to work with Peart’s athletic ability to see if they can get a competent back up tackle out of him. And this all in 2 off seasons- after 10 years of futility.

Remember- this is year 2 of the team’s development. Rebuilding OL basically from almost scratch takes some time. It’s pretty clear they are going to get there, maybe as early as this year it becomes a pretty good unit.
HBart : 9:13 am : link
In comment 16190076 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
if the team isn’t fielding 22 pro bowlers then we should just forfeit every game.
Seriously, what more do you want Schoen to do?
He inherited a pro bowler in Thomas and that was it! He drafted Neal, Schmitz, brought in “competent” vets Glowinski and Brederson, drafted 2 guards (Ezeudu and McKethan) to develop. To me, that’s a damn good job. They are even continue to work with Peart’s athletic ability to see if they can get a competent back up tackle out of him. And this all in 2 off seasons- after 10 years of futility.

Remember- this is year 2 of the team’s development. Rebuilding OL basically from almost scratch takes some time. It’s pretty clear they are going to get there, maybe as early as this year it becomes a pretty good unit.


I know you were around in the Fassel/Coughlin regimes which often emphasized the need for personnel consistency so the OL can gel as a unit. That's always been a huge factor in success that seems to be lost in the current chatter.
Bob in Newburgh : 10:46 am : link
Very big with some mobilility on one hand - later 5th rd choice on the other. Only plan was to draft moldable traits and hope you are getting an ability to learn. It is possible that the release of Phillips signals that Mckethan has already surpassed him.

Injury to Ezeudu last year was a developmental setback, and if he is an adequate starter by the beginning of 2024 season, he will be considered an overall success.
Bill in UT : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16190076 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
if the team isn’t fielding 22 pro bowlers then we should just forfeit every game.
Seriously, what more do you want Schoen to do?
He inherited a pro bowler in Thomas and that was it! He drafted Neal, Schmitz, brought in “competent” vets Glowinski and Brederson, drafted 2 guards (Ezeudu and McKethan) to develop. To me, that’s a damn good job. They are even continue to work with Peart’s athletic ability to see if they can get a competent back up tackle out of him. And this all in 2 off seasons- after 10 years of futility.

Remember- this is year 2 of the team’s development. Rebuilding OL basically from almost scratch takes some time. It’s pretty clear they are going to get there, maybe as early as this year it becomes a pretty good unit.


When last year ended I thought they were pretty set on Glow at RG, even though he's not a star. But the way they're moving even him around this year, it seems like they're not really confident in him. And I hoped that between Ezeudu, Bredeson and Lemieux, Johnson would develop a good starter at LG. That doesn't seem to have happened either. At this point, I just say make a choice and let the same 5 guys play together as a unit. I don't like all the shuffling. And of course, so much depends on having made the right decision with Neal.
Ira : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 16190076 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
if the team isn’t fielding 22 pro bowlers then we should just forfeit every game.
Seriously, what more do you want Schoen to do?
He inherited a pro bowler in Thomas and that was it! He drafted Neal, Schmitz, brought in “competent” vets Glowinski and Brederson, drafted 2 guards (Ezeudu and McKethan) to develop. To me, that’s a damn good job. They are even continue to work with Peart’s athletic ability to see if they can get a competent back up tackle out of him. And this all in 2 off seasons- after 10 years of futility.

Remember- this is year 2 of the team’s development. Rebuilding OL basically from almost scratch takes some time. It’s pretty clear they are going to get there, maybe as early as this year it becomes a pretty good unit.


I basically agree with you, but just want to point out that Brederson was already there.
Bill in UT : 1:25 pm : link
the name that shall not be mentioned didn't neglect the OL. He brought in lots of guys as well as some high draft picks. The problem was that the guys he brought in weren't very good, AT excluded. Schoen has also brought in a bunch of guys, including high draft picks. So far these guys haven't proven much either. It hasn't been a lack of trying in either case, it's been a lack of succeeding. Hopefully, Schoen's guys will look a lot better by the end of the year. It would be a bitch having to go into next year still needing 3-4 starters.
Milton : 3:02 pm : link
Teams are probably waiting on game 2 of the season for guys like him and Risner so that the salary isn't guaranteed. The thing is both he and Risner prefer guard to tackle, but they have the measurables to play on the outside and some history there, it's just not their preference. Pugh wants to play left guard, but it would be great to have him as the swing tackle on the veteran minimum.
Good youtube interview with Pugh posted two days ago - ( New Window )
Dave on the UWS : 3:33 pm : link
are looking at the Guard situation big pic well enough. All things being equal, they WANTED Ezeudu to take the LG spot. He's not ready yet. They probably wanted Brederson to unseat Glowinski (McKethan is still a project, especially having lost his rookie year due to injury).
The tackles are set, Thomas and Neal will be manning those spots for a long time. JMS will be the center (hopefully) for a long time.
They have a plan at guard, but its still a work in progress.
The guard "rotation" will continue until (I suspect), Ezeudu is ready to take the job full-time. Then I bet we see Brederson at RG full time.
His spot will likely be challenged next year. they will ALWAYS be looking to upgrade (either starters or depth).
Milton : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16189838 HBart said:
Quote:
We won 9 game snd a playoff game with these guys other than JMC. He's a clear upgrade, Neal and the other guys have a critical year under their belt. Neal is almost sure to be very good, and the weapons around them make their task far easier.
Unfortunately, I'm not as "almost sure" about Neal as you are, but I'm cautiously optimistic that he will be improved. Will he be marginally improved or significantly improved? So much of the season hangs on that question because a signficantly improved Neal takes the offense to a level that will keep defensive coordinators up all night.

And speaking of cautious optimism, I feel the same about Ezeudu. The flipside of Hyatt going in the 3rd round (73rd overall) when most projected him in the 25-45 range was Ezeudu going in the 3rd round (67th overall) when the draftniks had him as Day 3 pick (e.g., THR had Hyatt at #35 on their 2023 Big Board and Ezeudu at #143 on their 2022 Big Board). It shows a lot of love to use an early 3rd round pick on a guard prospect flying below the radar because there's the temptation to select a similarly graded prospect and cross your fingers that Ezeudu will still be available with your next pick.

As for the gaping hole we have at swing tackle, one solution that isn't quite viable just yet, but may be an option down the road is a starting OL of Thomas Ezeudu JMS Glowinski Neal (from left to right) with Bredeson and McKethan as the game day actives. If Thomas goes down, you move Ezeudu to left tackle (where he played some in college) and Bredeson takes over at left guard. If Neal goes down, McKethan takes over (right tackle was his college position, but right guard likely gives him the best shot as a future starter).
Bill in UT : 3:47 pm : link
at run blocking last year. It's the passing game that concerns me. Other than At, they have trouble with fast guys on the edge and they're awful at picking up stunts. I'd like to see Daniel have time to use his new toys in a vertical game and I don't want to see him knocked out having to scramble.
gersh : 3:57 pm : link
Compared to this time last season?

I feel like the glass is 3/4 full already.
HBart : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16190482 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16189838 HBart said:


Quote:


We won 9 game snd a playoff game with these guys other than JMC. He's a clear upgrade, Neal and the other guys have a critical year under their belt. Neal is almost sure to be very good, and the weapons around them make their task far easier.

Unfortunately, I'm not as "almost sure" about Neal as you are, but I'm cautiously optimistic that he will be improved. Will he be marginally improved or significantly improved? So much of the season hangs on that question because a signficantly improved Neal takes the offense to a level that will keep defensive coordinators up all night.

And speaking of cautious optimism, I feel the same about Ezeudu. The flipside of Hyatt going in the 3rd round (73rd overall) when most projected him in the 25-45 range was Ezeudu going in the 3rd round (67th overall) when the draftniks had him as Day 3 pick (e.g., THR had Hyatt at #35 on their 2023 Big Board and Ezeudu at #143 on their 2022 Big Board). It shows a lot of love to use an early 3rd round pick on a guard prospect flying below the radar because there's the temptation to select a similarly graded prospect and cross your fingers that Ezeudu will still be available with your next pick.

As for the gaping hole we have at swing tackle, one solution that isn't quite viable just yet, but may be an option down the road is a starting OL of Thomas Ezeudu JMS Glowinski Neal (from left to right) with Bredeson and McKethan as the game day actives. If Thomas goes down, you move Ezeudu to left tackle (where he played some in college) and Bredeson takes over at left guard. If Neal goes down, McKethan takes over (right tackle was his college position, but right guard likely gives him the best shot as a future starter).

Think 15 years ago Milton. It was unusual for an offensive tackle to start at all year one. Even now only 60% of rookie OTs got 800+ snaps. OT in the NFL is the toughest position to learn outside QB.

Now economics mean you all but have to start your early picks, and tackles with Neal's tools are always high picks.

Neal is too good an athlete, has too good an attitude, and great coaching. The odds heavily favor him being decent at worst this year. Doesn't mean he will - the odds don't always pan out. But I'd bet on it. Not to mention it's all about the unit. They have a better center too, and an offense that will likely make defenses pay badly for all out pinning back their ears. An easier job for Neal.

We'll see of course. Swing tackle most def is a concern, till it's not.
eli4life : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 16189824 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16189823 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Sure. Is prime John Hannah or Anthony Munoz available? Can we get a time machine?



There's a lot of people between those guys and what we've got who could make us better.


Probably couldn’t afford anyone who could help at this time
pjcas18 : 5:18 pm : link
the OL, Schoen took away the ability we had to make transactions after some of you tried to put Devito on the 53-man.

With great power, comes great responsibility.
Milton : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16190194 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:

Injury to Ezeudu last year was a developmental setback, and if he is an adequate starter by the beginning of 2024 season, he will be considered an overall success.
Adequate starter by 2024? Fuck that! I want him to be an adequate starter this year and a plus player or better in 2024. That's my idea of success for a guard taken with the 67th overall pick in the draft.
