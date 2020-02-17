for display only
2023 Win/Loss prediction thread

Route 9 : 7:10 am
I didn't see a thread posted for W/L so I guess I'll start it for this year.

I'm going to say ... 9-8.
11-6  
Chip : 7:27 am : link
I have become more optimistic.
12 - 5  
ZogZerg : 7:31 am : link
I'm drinking the Kool-Aid and will probably be super disappointed late next Sunday night......
10-6  
Beezer : 7:31 am : link
I’m an optimist.
Ha!  
Beezer : 7:31 am : link
10-7.
11-6  
johnnyb : 7:35 am : link
I like what I see from this team. Stay healthy!
10-7  
truebluelarry : 7:36 am : link
maybe even 11-6 with a little luck.
I haven't felt this good going into a season in 10 years.
The big caveat, of course, is staying relatively healthy. One big injury to a key player can derail everything.
10-7  
Biteymax22 : 8:10 am : link
I think its a streaky season with a couple win streaks and at least 1 extended losing streak.
10-7  
George : 8:17 am : link
3-3 vs NFC East
2-2 vs AFC East
5-2 vs the rest (Raiders, Cardinals, Packers, Seahawks, Rams, 49ers, Saints)
11-6 or better  
Dr. D : 8:20 am : link
I believe the eagles will take a step back and we'll contend for the division. We'll surprise the cowpies wk 1.

A lot can happen between now and when we play the eagles. If we had as many key guys on the wrong side of 30, as the eagles, I'd be concerned. I think by the time we play them, the gap could be gone.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:20 am : link
10-7. We split the Dallas & Philadelphia matchups.
.  
jomps : 8:43 am : link
11-6 If Daniel Jones, Thomas and Okereke stay healthy.

At least 1 playoff win.
10-7  
Sean : 8:56 am : link
.
8-9  
DaveInTampa : 9:03 am : link
Still not convinced about our OL and expect a lot of growing pains with 2 rookie corners starting
Sticking with 8-9  
k2tampa : 9:16 am : link
There is no doubt they are better, but the schedule is tougher (just because of travel if not the quality of opponents). And everyone seems to forget how many things broke the Giants way in key moments in games last year. Fans forget the Giants could have easily lost to the Titans, Panthers, Packers, and Ravens if just one play in each went another way. They were less than a yard from losing to the Jags. And they tied Washington. With just a small change in each game, 9-7-1 could easily have been 4-13. Now, that didn't happen, but it shows what a razor-thin line they walked last year.

Factor in two of the three top CBs are rookie who will likely struggle at times, Jackson's injury history, and the continuing questions on the OL. I'm hoping for 10-7, but I suspect 8-9, though I think they will be in every game this year, including with the Cowboys, Eagles and 49ers. Who knows, maybe they will get all the breaks again this year.
I think they’ll be a better team  
Section331 : 9:19 am : link
with worse results. Tough schedule, brutal opening schedule, I’m going 8-9, and I’m not even sure of that. I hope they prove me wrong.
7-10.  
BrettNYG10 : 9:23 am : link
.
8-9  
Bones : 9:33 am : link
Assuming OL depth will be a factor.
8-9  
Metnut : 9:39 am : link
I think the team actually ends up being "better" than last year, but much tougher schedule and less luck in close games leads to a slight regression. An injury or two on the OL will really expose the depth there, I'm also not really convinced that the defense is improved enough from last year.

Do think this will lead to a 10+ win season in 2024 and sustained contention going forward.

If the team surpasses my prediction, it means the OL was mostly healthy, Neal took a huge step forward, and our young CBs played better than rookie CBs usually do.
8-9  
uther99 : 10:08 am : link
.
......  
Route 9 : 10:13 am : link
Agreed with the "better team, yet tough schedule" takes. I think they just make it in as that last WC team though.

"Win and in with help" in week 17 kind of deal
Agreed  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:37 am : link
9 wins.
easy  
4xchamps : 10:56 am : link
11-6
9-8  
cjac : 10:56 am : link
still shaky O line and 2 starting CBs are rookies
I kind of feel  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:02 am : link
our rookie CBs will be all right.

OLIne is still a big ?
10-7  
Giants86 : 11:30 am : link
I am usually the glass half empty guy. This year I have a feeling this squad will play very well and be one of the better teams in the conference!

We need to beat Dallas on opening night!
RE: 10-7  
Beezer : 11:35 am : link
In comment 16190061 George said:
Quote:
3-3 vs NFC East
2-2 vs AFC East
5-2 vs the rest (Raiders, Cardinals, Packers, Seahawks, Rams, 49ers, Saints)


I think it could be 6-1 in that "the rest" group, the loss being vs. SF.
12-5. we'll get crushed by Philly at least once  
markky : 11:43 am : link
but I see us as 4-2 in the division, 3 losses outside of the division (one being the Thursday night game out west. that sucks).

hope we don't fold in the playoffs though.
RE: 12-5. we'll get crushed by Philly at least once  
Route 9 : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16190260 markky said:
Quote:
but I see us as 4-2 in the division, 3 losses outside of the division (one being the Thursday night game out west. that sucks).

hope we don't fold in the playoffs though.


My God, I would eat my uncle Eugene for breakfast for this to actually come to be
We did have a W-L thread  
Johnny5 : 12:15 pm : link
A few weeks back, but I can't remember who posted it. I said 10-7 and I'm sticking to that. I still feel OL is going to give us trouble against strong DL play, of which we face a lot this year especially still within our own division.
9-8  
noro9 : 12:26 pm : link
.
RE: We did have a W-L thread  
Route 9 : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16190292 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
A few weeks back, but I can't remember who posted it. I said 10-7 and I'm sticking to that. I still feel OL is going to give us trouble against strong DL play, of which we face a lot this year especially still within our own division.


Did we? I always remember those being after all the preseason games were wrapped up and the "initial" 53 mans were announced. well if you missed out on the first one just (like I did) make sure to archive your predictions!
RE: RE: We did have a W-L thread  
Johnny5 : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16190307 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16190292 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


A few weeks back, but I can't remember who posted it. I said 10-7 and I'm sticking to that. I still feel OL is going to give us trouble against strong DL play, of which we face a lot this year especially still within our own division.



Did we? I always remember those being after all the preseason games were wrapped up and the "initial" 53 mans were announced. well if you missed out on the first one just (like I did) make sure to archive your predictions!

Yessir, Christian posted it on 8/27 (I found it). But it doesn't hurt to have another... lol

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=637276
......  
Route 9 : 12:53 pm : link
True. Missed it, obviously. Hopefully he doesn't see this and I don't have to interact with him. I like to keep that to a ... small minimum?
Anywhere from 8 to 12 wins  
logman : 1:01 pm : link
But I'll got with 11-6
Another poster  
Carson53 : 1:18 pm : link
had created this type of thread about a week ago...
Here  
Carson53 : 1:19 pm : link
It's That Time Again: Predict the 2023 Giants Record
christian : 8/27/2023 8:08 am

I'll start. 10-7, second in the division. Daniel Jones is a Pro Bowl alternate, Dexter Lawrence is DPOY.
I'm saying 11-6  
ShockNRoll : 1:31 pm : link
I think this is the year they get a split vs. Dallas and Philly. The schedule early on is difficult, but I can see them winning a few of those games that they aren't expected to, like @SF and @Mia.
RE: Another poster  
Route 9 : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16190378 Carson53 said:
Quote:
had created this type of thread about a week ago...


I didn't get my pick in so that one doesn't matter lol
8-9  
JonC : 1:38 pm : link
Still banking on Jones doing things he hasn't done consistently in the passing game, the OL needs more growth and parts, the key players on defense are young and still need to improve rapidly, probably need to improve the WR unit further. It's highly unlikely things consistent break in the Giants' favor again, plus the schedule is looking tougher.
10-7  
Highlander : 1:56 pm : link
The schedule is certainly more challenging, however BD and staff will have this team prepared to compete week in and week out. JS has made great progress in restructuring the roster. The key is to get wins in the division. Time to start beating Dallas and it is not unrealistic tobthink the Giants can beat Philly at home this year. We play them late in this season. So much can change between now and then. Plus the playoff loss to Philly left a very bad taste in BD's mouth.
I’ll Play 10-7 +/- 2 Games Either Way  
Trainmaster : 2:37 pm : link
W Sep 10 Sun Cowboys 1-0
W Sep 17 Sun at Cardinals 2-0
L Sep 21 Thu at 49ers 2 -1
W Oct 2 Mon Seahawks 3-1
L Oct 8 Sun at Dolphins 3-2
L Oct 15 Sun at Bills 3-3
W Oct 22 Sun Commanders 4-3
W Oct 29 Sun Jets 5-3
W Nov 5 Sun at Raiders 6-3
L Nov 12 Sun at Cowboys 6-4
W Nov 19 Sun at Commanders 7-4
W Nov 26 Sun Patriots 8-4
Bye
W Dec 11 Mon Packers 9-4
L Dec 17 Sun at Saints 9-5
L Dec 25 Mon at Eagles 9-6
W Dec 31 Sun Rams 10-6
L Jan 7-8 Eagles 10-7
13-4  
knowledgetimmons : 2:40 pm : link
I'm going conservative. Hey, if the Eagles can go from 9 wins to 14 in one offseason, we can go from 9.5 wins to 13.

Tell a friend to tell a friend.
I’m going with 12-5  
SteelGiant : 3:25 pm : link
I have Christmas miracle win in Philly

I have losses against dolphins, bills, at Dallas, and Philly last game of the year, plus a loss somewhere??? Probably the Jets those bastards
