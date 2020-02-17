2023 Win/Loss prediction thread

maybe even 11-6 with a little luck.
I haven't felt this good going into a season in 10 years.
The big caveat, of course, is staying relatively healthy. One big injury to a key player can derail everything.
There is no doubt they are better, but the schedule is tougher (just because of travel if not the quality of opponents). And everyone seems to forget how many things broke the Giants way in key moments in games last year. Fans forget the Giants could have easily lost to the Titans, Panthers, Packers, and Ravens if just one play in each went another way. They were less than a yard from losing to the Jags. And they tied Washington. With just a small change in each game, 9-7-1 could easily have been 4-13. Now, that didn't happen, but it shows what a razor-thin line they walked last year.
Factor in two of the three top CBs are rookie who will likely struggle at times, Jackson's injury history, and the continuing questions on the OL. I'm hoping for 10-7, but I suspect 8-9, though I think they will be in every game this year, including with the Cowboys, Eagles and 49ers. Who knows, maybe they will get all the breaks again this year.
I think the team actually ends up being "better" than last year, but much tougher schedule and less luck in close games leads to a slight regression. An injury or two on the OL will really expose the depth there, I'm also not really convinced that the defense is improved enough from last year.
Do think this will lead to a 10+ win season in 2024 and sustained contention going forward.
If the team surpasses my prediction, it means the OL was mostly healthy, Neal took a huge step forward, and our young CBs played better than rookie CBs usually do.
A few weeks back, but I can't remember who posted it. I said 10-7 and I'm sticking to that. I still feel OL is going to give us trouble against strong DL play, of which we face a lot this year especially still within our own division.
Did we? I always remember those being after all the preseason games were wrapped up and the "initial" 53 mans were announced. well if you missed out on the first one just (like I did) make sure to archive your predictions!
Yessir, Christian posted it on 8/27 (I found it). But it doesn't hurt to have another... lol
Still banking on Jones doing things he hasn't done consistently in the passing game, the OL needs more growth and parts, the key players on defense are young and still need to improve rapidly, probably need to improve the WR unit further. It's highly unlikely things consistent break in the Giants' favor again, plus the schedule is looking tougher.
The schedule is certainly more challenging, however BD and staff will have this team prepared to compete week in and week out. JS has made great progress in restructuring the roster. The key is to get wins in the division. Time to start beating Dallas and it is not unrealistic tobthink the Giants can beat Philly at home this year. We play them late in this season. So much can change between now and then. Plus the playoff loss to Philly left a very bad taste in BD's mouth.
W Sep 10 Sun Cowboys 1-0
W Sep 17 Sun at Cardinals 2-0
L Sep 21 Thu at 49ers 2 -1
W Oct 2 Mon Seahawks 3-1
L Oct 8 Sun at Dolphins 3-2
L Oct 15 Sun at Bills 3-3
W Oct 22 Sun Commanders 4-3
W Oct 29 Sun Jets 5-3
W Nov 5 Sun at Raiders 6-3
L Nov 12 Sun at Cowboys 6-4
W Nov 19 Sun at Commanders 7-4
W Nov 26 Sun Patriots 8-4
Bye
W Dec 11 Mon Packers 9-4
L Dec 17 Sun at Saints 9-5
L Dec 25 Mon at Eagles 9-6
W Dec 31 Sun Rams 10-6
L Jan 7-8 Eagles 10-7
I have losses against dolphins, bills, at Dallas, and Philly last game of the year, plus a loss somewhere??? Probably the Jets those bastards
2-2 vs AFC East
5-2 vs the rest (Raiders, Cardinals, Packers, Seahawks, Rams, 49ers, Saints)
A lot can happen between now and when we play the eagles. If we had as many key guys on the wrong side of 30, as the eagles, I'd be concerned. I think by the time we play them, the gap could be gone.
At least 1 playoff win.
"Win and in with help" in week 17 kind of deal
OLIne is still a big ?
We need to beat Dallas on opening night!
I think it could be 6-1 in that "the rest" group, the loss being vs. SF.
hope we don't fold in the playoffs though.
My God, I would eat my uncle Eugene for breakfast for this to actually come to be
Yessir, Christian posted it on 8/27 (I found it). But it doesn't hurt to have another... lol
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=637276
christian : 8/27/2023 8:08 am
I'll start. 10-7, second in the division. Daniel Jones is a Pro Bowl alternate, Dexter Lawrence is DPOY.
I didn't get my pick in so that one doesn't matter lol
I have losses against dolphins, bills, at Dallas, and Philly last game of the year, plus a loss somewhere??? Probably the Jets those bastards