The Extraordinary Case of Sterling Shepard

I thought the odds were basically zero Shepard would make this team when he signed in the Spring.
To come back from an Achilles tear, then an ACL tear in consecutive years is remarkable.
I firmly believe players play and coaches coach, so I don't buy Daboll would keep a player because he's a good dude and helpful. Not when Beasley is on the practice squad and Crowder is cut.
I am not expecting much from Shepard, because he hasn't had a healthy season in four years, but it's really something he's on an NFL roster.
Drafted by Reese and played under a rookie McAdoo. He's outlasting everyone.
Man's a survivor
Oh yeah? Who?
I was also thinking in the 50 catch range... but when you factor in we don't have a true #1, we may have 5 guys with 50 catches and 720 yards each... and 80 and 1100 for Waller.
That would be a nightmare scenario imo. If Shepard is catching that many balls, that means two or three more deserving targets are injured.
These players still have to be able to fill some sort of role on game day as well so that is not their only duty but I do think he takes this into account.
Sheppard is an example and I think Ward is another example.
Quote:
I dont think 40-50 catches is out of the question for him. He was looking pretty good last year before he got hurt again.
That would be a nightmare scenario imo. If Shepard is catching that many balls, that means two or three more deserving targets are injured.
Yeah, I think 70 targets probably means Hyatt was hurt.
Like everyone else here, I'm hopeful he can stay healthy but will brace every time he catches a pass and gets tackled (and maybe brace even when he's not catching it lol).
Love the guy and his heart, determination and emotional value to the clubhouse. We have reason to be optimistic because I agree, if Daboll and Schoen thought he was unable to do it ... well, this is a business.
The coaches clearly think he can contribute.
Personally I hope he's at the bottom of the targets list. Simply because Waller, Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt, Hodgins, and Robinson are healthy and contributing in the best case.
Quote:
for a younger healthier player.
Oh yeah? Who?
Beavers? FA? Someone who is likely to make it past week 2?
For Poirot, the case was hardly extraordinary, Hastings.
Quote:
In comment 16190187 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
for a younger healthier player.
Oh yeah? Who?
Beavers? FA? Someone who is likely to make it past week 2?
LOL, OK. The linebacker who's clearly still rehabbing and on the practice squad. Fantastic contribution per usual.
Man's a survivor
I miss HST.
The man could certainly turn a phrase. *grin*
Quote:
In comment 16190190 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16190187 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
for a younger healthier player.
Oh yeah? Who?
Beavers? FA? Someone who is likely to make it past week 2?
LOL, OK. The linebacker who's clearly still rehabbing and on the practice squad. Fantastic contribution per usual.
At least I am grammatically correct.
In comment 16190187 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
for a younger healthier player.
Oh yeah? Who?
Beavers? FA? Someone who is likely to make it past week 2?
LOL, OK. The linebacker who's clearly still rehabbing and on the practice squad. Fantastic contribution per usual.
At least I am grammatically correct.
Run a long little buddy. I'm sure there is a thread just begging for a low quality joke out there, with your name on it.
one interesting thing about him is that last year dabs had him wide 2/3 of the time and in the slot just 1/3. since 2019 he's actually played more wide snaps than slot snaps.
no idea how much he has left in the tank or what his best usage is, but hopefully he can make a few important plays a game.
You can't just say that and then not say who else would be a better alternative. Take in consideration experience, locker room character/presence, role in the offense and salary.
You do realize he has his locker right next to Jones?
Stop posting pls.
Go get some fresh air kid
The only young WR on the practice squad is new arrival Dennis Houston. If he were to replace Shepard most likely he would be a healthy scratch every week. If Shepard does get injured, Houston may get his chance.
He’s simply a very talented football player. Check out what he did at Oklahoma and for chuckles compare it to what KToney did in college. He’s just been good at all levels. Hopefully, he can give us some snaps this season and his body holds up.
These players still have to be able to fill some sort of role on game day as well so that is not their only duty but I do think he takes this into account.
Sheppard is an example and I think Ward is another example.
I agree with this. Daboll is clearly big on culture, and of the three bubble vets Shepard has the large advantage of already owning the love and respect of the Giants locker room. If he is healthy enough, I totally get why he is here over Beasley or Crowder. From a fan perspective, I love the guy. He is a very good player who has had some bad injury breaks, and by all accounts he worked his ass off to get back. I would love for him to finally have a full productive year.
I agree. Now, I think he's probably a bottom of the roster guy at this point, but a roster guy none-the-less. I'm pretty shocked by that, but he did it.
Quote:
This is a what can he do for me Sunday league. They don't suit up cheerleaders. Shepard earned his way back by outcompeting the other guys. Not because he's good for the locker room.
I agree. Now, I think he's probably a bottom of the roster guy at this point, but a roster guy none-the-less. I'm pretty shocked by that, but he did it.
Yeah, for sure, I don't take away from what he accomplished to get back on the field, and he was clearly working his ass off. And I think people here underrate him as a healthy player. He may or may not have shown better in camp than Beasley or Crowder, and he likely did... but the locker room presence is also being underrated here. He is a huge presence in that locker room IMO.
You’re mistaken. Zero yac? No.
Link - ( New Window )
There was a clip Art Stapleton posted on Twitter of Shep demonstrating a press release technique to Hyatt in wr drills the week before we played the Jets in preseason. Loved seeing that.
This is on the harsh side for sure.
No way Daboll and Schoen kept him just bc he’s “good in the room”, but if you don’t know the value of a veteran leader on any team, especially a young team like the Giants, then you never spent time in a football locker room
The coaches clearly think he can contribute.
Personally I hope he's at the bottom of the targets list. Simply because Waller, Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt, Hodgins, and Robinson are healthy and contributing in the best case.
Absolutely, there is no way they keep Shep on the active roster unless they felt he could contribute. Such an easy guy to root for. Stay healthy Shep!
For Poirot, the case was hardly extraordinary, Hastings.
Enchante mon ami!
As for what he can accomplish on the field, the training camp reports seem to suggest that he remains the same asset he's been since he was on his rookie contract, but only time will tell if that's true. With six receivers on the active roster, it will be interesting to see which four or five get to dress on game day.
And it continues to be hard for some to grasp that Daboll and Schoen decided Shep can compete on the field better than the guys they cut
He is the best WR at blocking I have ever witnessed on the Giants.
Another low quality post from another joker....
He will go out on his own terms.