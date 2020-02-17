The Extraordinary Case of Sterling Shepard christian : 10:23 am

I thought the odds were basically zero Shepard would make this team when he signed in the Spring.



To come back from an Achilles tear, then an ACL tear in consecutive years is remarkable.



I firmly believe players play and coaches coach, so I don't buy Daboll would keep a player because he's a good dude and helpful. Not when Beasley is on the practice squad and Crowder is cut.



I am not expecting much from Shepard, because he hasn't had a healthy season in four years, but it's really something he's on an NFL roster.



Drafted by Reese and played under a rookie McAdoo. He's outlasting everyone.