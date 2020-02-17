for display only
The Extraordinary Case of Sterling Shepard

christian : 10:23 am
I thought the odds were basically zero Shepard would make this team when he signed in the Spring.

To come back from an Achilles tear, then an ACL tear in consecutive years is remarkable.

I firmly believe players play and coaches coach, so I don't buy Daboll would keep a player because he's a good dude and helpful. Not when Beasley is on the practice squad and Crowder is cut.

I am not expecting much from Shepard, because he hasn't had a healthy season in four years, but it's really something he's on an NFL roster.

Drafted by Reese and played under a rookie McAdoo. He's outlasting everyone.
The way you describe Shepard reminds me of this HST quote...  
Eli2020 : 10:39 am : link
One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Man's a survivor
IF he can stay healthy  
Everyone Relax : 10:42 am : link
I dont think 40-50 catches is out of the question for him. He was looking pretty good last year before he got hurt again.
Should have made room  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:42 am : link
for a younger healthier player.
I think it speaks more to the bottom of the depth chart  
widmerseyebrow : 10:44 am : link
Not being so great. Beasley and Crowder (played 4 games a piece last year) are mostly cooked. So out of the three guys who are on the way out of the NFL, he made the roster. Shepard is a good locker room guy and can catch the ball, but I don't see him even getting back to his normal mediocrity.
RE: Should have made room  
christian : 10:46 am : link
Oh yeah? Who?
RE: IF he can stay healthy  
4xchamps : 10:47 am : link
I was also thinking in the 50 catch range... but when you factor in we don't have a true #1, we may have 5 guys with 50 catches and 720 yards each... and 80 and 1100 for Waller.
RE: IF he can stay healthy  
widmerseyebrow : 10:47 am : link
That would be a nightmare scenario imo. If Shepard is catching that many balls, that means two or three more deserving targets are injured.
I might disagree with you a bit  
SteelGiant : 10:48 am : link
I think Daboll does believe in having one player in almost every position group to be a veteran who shows the youngsters how to be a professional football player. Some of those guys are starters but sometimes they are not especially when then group is young or inexperienced. I think it has to do with watching film and work ethic.

These players still have to be able to fill some sort of role on game day as well so that is not their only duty but I do think he takes this into account.

Sheppard is an example and I think Ward is another example.
RE: RE: IF he can stay healthy  
christian : 10:49 am : link
Yeah, I think 70 targets probably means Hyatt was hurt.
Shep  
Samiam : 10:52 am : link
If he stays healthy, he’s easily one of the better receivers on the team. If you think they shouldn’t have kept him, a better question is why bring him into camp in the first place. Since they brought him in, and he did everything they asked him to do including staying healthy, are they supposed to cut him in favor of inferior receivers? If you think the Giants are playoff bound, and there’s no doubt they think they are, why would they cut one of their top receivers?
Hyatt locker next Shep  
SteelGiant : 10:53 am : link
And I would not be surprised if Hyatt is told to follow Shep in everything he does. If a young player that has legs does everything that Shep does in a daily workday routine that gives Hyatt the best chance to reach the next level of his career.
I agree with you, christian.  
Beezer : 10:53 am : link
And I love that we're seeing it happen.

Like everyone else here, I'm hopeful he can stay healthy but will brace every time he catches a pass and gets tackled (and maybe brace even when he's not catching it lol).

Love the guy and his heart, determination and emotional value to the clubhouse. We have reason to be optimistic because I agree, if Daboll and Schoen thought he was unable to do it ... well, this is a business.
...  
christian : 11:00 am : link
Veterans on the practice squad are the player coaches, not the guy on the active roster.

The coaches clearly think he can contribute.

Personally I hope he's at the bottom of the targets list. Simply because Waller, Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt, Hodgins, and Robinson are healthy and contributing in the best case.
RE: RE: Should have made room  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:01 am : link
Beavers? FA? Someone who is likely to make it past week 2?
......  
Klaatu : 11:03 am : link


For Poirot, the case was hardly extraordinary, Hastings.
RE: RE: RE: Should have made room  
christian : 11:04 am : link
LOL, OK. The linebacker who's clearly still rehabbing and on the practice squad. Fantastic contribution per usual.
RE: The way you describe Shepard reminds me of this HST quote...  
JohnG in Albany : 11:06 am : link
I miss HST.

The man could certainly turn a phrase. *grin*
RE: RE: RE: RE: Should have made room  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:06 am : link
At least I am grammatically correct.
...  
christian : 11:15 am : link
shep seems like a good guy too  
Eric on Li : 11:21 am : link
would be nice to see him pull a grant hill and kick the injuries later in his career even if he's just a minor role player.

one interesting thing about him is that last year dabs had him wide 2/3 of the time and in the slot just 1/3. since 2019 he's actually played more wide snaps than slot snaps.

no idea how much he has left in the tank or what his best usage is, but hopefully he can make a few important plays a game.
I am happy for Shep that he has healed.  
Giant John : 11:25 am : link
But the question is will his health hold up? That’s a big risk.
RE: Should have made room  
Rory : 11:26 am : link
You can't just say that and then not say who else would be a better alternative. Take in consideration experience, locker room character/presence, role in the offense and salary.

You do realize he has his locker right next to Jones?

Stop posting pls.
Daboll  
ColHowPepper : 11:28 am : link
He has his hard bitten, no nonsense side to him; but he also has heart and soul, often on his sleeve, as when he muses just how rugged cut down day is on men he has worked with, come to know, and admired. I think players see both sides and respect that in him--it's the reality of the league after all. So I think SteelGiant's point is valid.
Spiciest Memelord  
Rory : 11:29 am : link
also what the fuck is your handle? gives creepy moms basement/never played a sport vibes.

Go get some fresh air kid
With BFW on IR, Shepard is not keeping a developing WR off the roster  
Marty in Albany : 11:42 am : link
IMO, Shepard is exactly where he should be.

The only young WR on the practice squad is new arrival Dennis Houston. If he were to replace Shepard most likely he would be a healthy scratch every week. If Shepard does get injured, Houston may get his chance.
Shep had to play the role of de facto #1 WR  
BSIMatt : 11:43 am : link
in the first Dallas game last year. Coming in as the 5th option(or 6th--depending on how you view Bellinger/Robinson) ..I think he can be sprinkled in and absolutely make plays for the Giants. Totally different role for him..he's always had to be a top 3 option for the offense when he was healthy.
But yeah  
BSIMatt : 11:45 am : link
It is extraordinary. Especially the reports of how good he has looked in camp. Reports were he was roasting 2nd string D.
I’m with you christian  
cosmicj : 12:03 pm : link
I was surprised he didn’t retire and gave low odds he’d be on the roster.

He’s simply a very talented football player. Check out what he did at Oklahoma and for chuckles compare it to what KToney did in college. He’s just been good at all levels. Hopefully, he can give us some snaps this season and his body holds up.
Shepard is wildly overrated by Giant fans  
averagejoe : 12:05 pm : link
and always has been. He was drafted in second round. He was not a walk on. When healthy ( which is never ) he is an average slot guy with zero YAC . I guess his towel waving cheerleading does not do it for me. I hope he can contribute something before the next injury but I don't expect much .
RE: I might disagree with you a bit  
Johnny5 : 12:11 pm : link
I agree with this. Daboll is clearly big on culture, and of the three bubble vets Shepard has the large advantage of already owning the love and respect of the Giants locker room. If he is healthy enough, I totally get why he is here over Beasley or Crowder. From a fan perspective, I love the guy. He is a very good player who has had some bad injury breaks, and by all accounts he worked his ass off to get back. I would love for him to finally have a full productive year.
...  
christian : 12:21 pm : link
If he were here for the intangibles and not contribution on the field, why not out him on the practice squad? He'd be cheaper, at the facility, at practice, and could wave the towel every game.
Shepard  
JerseyCityJoe : 12:25 pm : link
This is a what can he do for me Sunday league. They don't suit up cheerleaders. Shepard earned his way back by outcompeting the other guys. Not because he's good for the locker room.
RE: Shepard  
christian : 12:31 pm : link
Good Story  
lax counsel : 12:41 pm : link
Not going to scare anyone down the field, but can be a very valuable and savvy vet receiver who knows how to get open and provide a nice safety net for Jones.
RE: RE: Shepard  
Johnny5 : 12:45 pm : link
Yeah, for sure, I don't take away from what he accomplished to get back on the field, and he was clearly working his ass off. And I think people here underrate him as a healthy player. He may or may not have shown better in camp than Beasley or Crowder, and he likely did... but the locker room presence is also being underrated here. He is a huge presence in that locker room IMO.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 12:50 pm : link
ero chance he makes it thru october
_____________  
I am Ninja : 12:50 pm : link
Zero*
It's a long season  
AcesUp : 12:51 pm : link
If he stays healthy, he'll contribute. Whether that is in a key spot or having to step in for injuries over a stretch. They're inevitable. His quick turnaround is a good thing for the Giants. The one thing they're lacking is that elite inside-out route runner and I think that's the role the coaches have in mind for him.
RE: Shepard is wildly overrated by Giant fans  
djm : 1:18 pm : link
You’re mistaken. Zero yac? No.
This is last season  
djm : 1:20 pm : link
When half this board thought he was never making the team.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Hyatt locker next Shep  
BSIMatt : 1:22 pm : link
There was a clip Art Stapleton posted on Twitter of Shep demonstrating a press release technique to Hyatt in wr drills the week before we played the Jets in preseason. Loved seeing that.
RE: Shepard is wildly overrated by Giant fans  
BSIMatt : 1:25 pm : link
This is on the harsh side for sure.
Glad to see Shep continue to prove his doubters  
mfsd : 1:45 pm : link
wrong. Including those on this board who are consistently burying him. Love the guy, easy to root for

No way Daboll and Schoen kept him just bc he’s “good in the room”, but if you don’t know the value of a veteran leader on any team, especially a young team like the Giants, then you never spent time in a football locker room
RE: ...  
Section331 : 1:48 pm : link
Absolutely, there is no way they keep Shep on the active roster unless they felt he could contribute. Such an easy guy to root for. Stay healthy Shep!
RE: ......  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2:09 pm : link
Enchante mon ami!
There's so much more that goes into building a winning team...  
Milton : 2:39 pm : link
...than collecting talent. Especially with a young team like the Giants (I'm guessing one of the five youngest teams in the NFL overall), it's important that each position group have at least one high character veteran to keep his bandmates poised, focused, and all-in. For the wide receivers, you can't ask for someone better than Sterling Shepard.

As for what he can accomplish on the field, the training camp reports seem to suggest that he remains the same asset he's been since he was on his rookie contract, but only time will tell if that's true. With six receivers on the active roster, it will be interesting to see which four or five get to dress on game day.
...  
christian : 2:58 pm : link
The role of head cheerleader and motivational speaker can be less expensively and more easily filled through the practice squad now. Guys in the roster are the guys who can compete on the field.
RE: ...  
mfsd : 3:01 pm : link
I want to add to points  
rasbutant : 3:33 pm : link
You forgot people were calling for him to retire a couple years ago after the concussions.


He is the best WR at blocking I have ever witnessed on the Giants.
RE: Shepard is wildly overrated by Giant fans  
section125 : 4:13 pm : link
Another low quality post from another joker....
I mean what does Daboll and Schoen know  
djm : 4:17 pm : link
They only have a near flawless batting average the last 15 months here.
All I can remeber from last year  
section125 : 4:17 pm : link
was Shep screaming that the WRs on the bench about doing their jobs after a red zone mess up that cost the Giants a TD. The WRs did not make the correct reads and made Jones look like he missed the play..2nd game?
He will go out on his own terms.
I hope he stays healthy  
Paulie Walnuts : 4:48 pm : link
He makes plays and stands out when he is on the field
