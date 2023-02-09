If you were to combine the importance of the play with the degree of difficulty, what do you consider the greatest play in Giants history (feel free to only include those plays that happened during your fandom). The one that comes to mind for me (mainly because I just got a text from a friend who was sitting with Mark Ingram at the Colorado-TCU game)... Mark Ingram Super Bowl catch and run
Antonio Pierce tackle vs GB is up there
Others that come to my drunk mind…
Ingram 3rd and 13.
Reasons fake punt vs. SF 90 title game.
Steve Smith 3rd & 11.
Mario catch on sidelines vs. Pats XLII.
Rutledge getting 1st on 4th & I on opening drive of second half in XXI.
Missing a bunch for sure.
Mario was XLVI drunky.
For me personally, I’d also go with Mark Ingram’s incredible RAC in SB XXV. His determination was off the charts.
Incredible play in the clutch...
https://youtu.be/zxbz3DDQzHU?si=_pIIgdhDYHGxFygv
Manning to Manningham was just execution perfection on the biggest stage. Maybe the biggest well executed play.
-Manning lobs it, Burress alone. TD, New York! - The play that put the stake in the heart of the undefeated season.
-I also think 4th and 17 should be in the conversation. Prior years we lose games like that. But making that play, pulling out that win? Huge.
-I’d say the Craig fumble and LT recovery was ginormous, too.
-A bad play that changed Giants history: The Fumble.
The Helmet Catch. Without ?.
Whatever. I like drinking . God forbid Roman numerals are off.
THIS !!!! first play I thought of...
The stakes, the degree of difficulty, and the opponent were all 10/10. It's not my favorite play as Giants fan. That's the Marshall sack.
But there's no question in my mind the helmet catch is the greatest play of all time.
I don't know. The Malcom Butler play was insane.
I will never forget this play. Burt with the hit and LT with the pick
The helmet catch is the greatest play in the history of football.
I don't know. The Malcom Butler play was insane.
I heard an interview just this morning with Pete Carrol and he talked about that play.
Fans were screaming that he had beastmode in the backfield so why the fuck would you throw it?
Here is what he said..
They wanted to be able to use all four downs if needed to score. However, based upon how much time was on the clock, they figured they would have to pass at least ONCE.
Then, the reason they called a pass on THAT play was based upon the personnel they had on the field at that moment.
The problem I had was not passing, but passing over the middle with everyone so close to the line of scrimmage.
The helmet catch is the greatest play in the history of football.
I don't know. The Malcom Butler play was insane.
The stakes were as high as they get, but that wasn't a particularly difficult play. Wilson threw it to him.
I don't think that's an easy play at all. Butler somehow avoided the rub, beat Lockette to the spot, and somehow hung onto the ball after colliding with Lockette.
That's definitely a play that may not receive all the recognition it deserves. Pierce had his right hand on the ball for virtually the entire time he was engaged with Ryan Grant. That prevented Grant from reversing field to get away in fear that Pierce might strip the ball. Not only did he diagnose the screen, he made it almost impossible for Grant to improvise on the play.
Just a brilliant, heads-up play by Antonio Pierce...
"If I don't shoot it, it's an easy touchdown" - ( New Window )
Oh jeez, forced me to watch the last few minutes of the 1991 Championship game again.
In all seriousness, it never gets old and the best part is that Bahr makes that kick, every time...
We've debated the best sports call on TV and it has to go to "do you believe in miracles" but "there will be no three-peat" sounds awfully sweet to these ears, even 30 years later.
I don't think that's an easy play at all. Butler somehow avoided the rub, beat Lockette to the spot, and somehow hung onto the ball after colliding with Lockette.
Yeah I probably underrate the difficulty, but there are plays that difficult every Sunday.
The helmet catch was just improbably difficult on the escape and catch end.
I think Butler makes that catch 50% of the time, and Tyree 10%.
Where do you put the Santonio Holmes catch?
Gets out of tackle attempt after tackle attempt - ( New Window )
Where do you put the Santonio Holmes catch?
It's hard for me to get excited about plays that are admittedly great, but that we see every Sunday. Also Holmes had plenty of room, so that toe tap was a little dramatic: )
But I think Manning ham pass is the one.
Silver Medal: Erik Howard knocking hall away from Roger Craig, and LT recovering the fumble. If that was a MLB game the Niners Win Probability was like 99% at that point. Insane play.
Bronze Medal: Antonio Pierce beating three Green Bay O-Lineman to blow up what should have been an easy Packers TD in Ice Bowl II. Just an Incredible individual effort.
This team, man….
Everything evens out for us usually. 2010 Desean Jackson pun return embarrassment. 2011 Victor Cruz 99 yarder against the Jets leading to a magic Super Bowl run.
I’ll take our scenario any day of the week because the teams that usually upset us never go on to do Jack shit. Usually
Not saying that's better than the helmet catch or Ingram in 86 which imho are the 2 best plays, but this play is definitely worth a mention.
Honestly can’t get over how little this is talked about. Chase had virtually retired, came back to football mid season, and was an unheralded part in fighting that defense heading into the postseason.
But there is no play in team history that has (1) superlative efforts by TWO players on the same play, (2) occurred on THE game-winning drive in the Super Bowl, and (3) was instrumental in preventing a team that was expected to go 19-0 from doing so.
Steve Sabol of NFL Films did a piece on the the Helmet catch and named it the great play in NFL history.
The Ingram play is still my favorite non-helmet catch play. In my mind’s version he was scrambling for that 1st down for a good 30 seconds.
But, with the nfc championship theme rolling, and especially SF-heavy, I’d put this play high up in the running.
Bloody Eli game could’ve ended a lot differently
100%. Too many people fail to realize the magnitude of that play. The 9ers were a phenomenal team and, IMV, would have rolled Buffalo to win three in a row. Which would have put them as inarguably the greatest SB era team ever.
It was the greatest play in the greatest Giants game ever...
Yes! So many things in that play.... Eli's is nearly sacked. The ref almost blew the play dead. Eli almost threw it to an offensive lineman and then.... HELMET CATCH!
Just a brilliant, heads-up play by Antonio Pierce... "If I don't shoot it, it's an easy touchdown" - ( New Window )
After watching this Antonio Pierce play, the degree of difficulty with him against 3 blockers but still getting through to wrap up the receiver, is a top 5 play in my book. It ranks up there with Bavaro carrying the 49ers. What an effort he gave.