for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Greatest play in Giants history?

Milton : 9/2/2023 4:10 pm
If you were to combine the importance of the play with the degree of difficulty, what do you consider the greatest play in Giants history (feel free to only include those plays that happened during your fandom). The one that comes to mind for me (mainly because I just got a text from a friend who was sitting with Mark Ingram at the Colorado-TCU game)...
Mark Ingram Super Bowl catch and run - ( New Window )
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Cannot argue against the helmet catch  
gersh : 9/2/2023 5:01 pm : link
But maybe because of my age at the time - Ingram’s play probably

Antonio Pierce tackle vs GB is up there
Simms to Bobby Johnson  
FanMan : 9/2/2023 5:08 pm : link
On 4th and 17. Underrated play. Knew they would win it all after that conversion.
RE: …  
pjcas18 : 9/2/2023 5:10 pm : link
In comment 16191082 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The Helmet Catch. Without ?.

Others that come to my drunk mind…

Ingram 3rd and 13.
Reasons fake punt vs. SF 90 title game.
Steve Smith 3rd & 11.
Mario catch on sidelines vs. Pats XLII.
Rutledge getting 1st on 4th & I on opening drive of second half in XXI.

Missing a bunch for sure.



Mario was XLVI drunky.

According to Wellington Mara it was Pat Summerall’s  
truebluelarry : 9/2/2023 5:11 pm : link
49-yard FG in the snow to beat the Browns in 1958.

For me personally, I’d also go with Mark Ingram’s incredible RAC in SB XXV. His determination was off the charts.
You've got to have...  
bw in dc : 9/2/2023 5:23 pm : link
Erik Howard's strip (and LT's recover) of Roger Craig in the 1990 NFCC game.

Incredible play in the clutch...
For its importance to the game  
Gregorio : 9/2/2023 5:26 pm : link
I vote the Helmet Catch. A favorite of mine, not highly important but with a high degree of difficulty is OBJ’s one handed catch for a touchdown.

https://youtu.be/zxbz3DDQzHU?si=_pIIgdhDYHGxFygv



Its funny  
Daniel in MI : 9/2/2023 5:27 pm : link
3rd and 13 or Helmet catch were great but required some degree of luck. Stuff broke down and they stepped up.

Manning to Manningham was just execution perfection on the biggest stage. Maybe the biggest well executed play.

-Manning lobs it, Burress alone. TD, New York! - The play that put the stake in the heart of the undefeated season.

-I also think 4th and 17 should be in the conversation. Prior years we lose games like that. But making that play, pulling out that win? Huge.

-I’d say the Craig fumble and LT recovery was ginormous, too.

-A bad play that changed Giants history: The Fumble.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/2/2023 5:29 pm : link
Obviously Mario was XLVI. Been drinking.
Manningham pass  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/2/2023 5:32 pm : link
was the prettiest pass I've ever seen.
Helmet Catch. But....  
BH28 : 9/2/2023 5:54 pm : link
JPP's block of the GW FG attempt in 2011 against the Cowboys was arguably the play that saved that season. Giants lose that game, they probably don't even make the playoffs.
How can you choose just ONE play?  
DefenseWins : 9/2/2023 5:56 pm : link
one that goes overlooked is the NFC championship game in San Francisco. They were running out the clock and if not for this single play, we would not win the game and we also would not have one our next Superbowl.


see play - ( New Window )
RE: RE: …  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/2/2023 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16191097 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16191082 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


The Helmet Catch. Without ?.

Others that come to my drunk mind…

Ingram 3rd and 13.
Reasons fake punt vs. SF 90 title game.
Steve Smith 3rd & 11.
Mario catch on sidelines vs. Pats XLII.
Rutledge getting 1st on 4th & I on opening drive of second half in XXI.

Missing a bunch for sure.




Mario was XLVI drunky.


Whatever. I like drinking . God forbid Roman numerals are off.
RE: Simms to Bobby Johnson  
blueblood : 9/2/2023 5:58 pm : link
In comment 16191095 FanMan said:
Quote:
On 4th and 17. Underrated play. Knew they would win it all after that conversion.



THIS !!!! first play I thought of...
 
christian : 9/2/2023 5:58 pm : link
The helmet catch is the greatest play in the history of football.

The stakes, the degree of difficulty, and the opponent were all 10/10. It's not my favorite play as Giants fan. That's the Marshall sack.

But there's no question in my mind the helmet catch is the greatest play of all time.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 9/2/2023 6:02 pm : link
In comment 16191137 christian said:
Quote:
The helmet catch is the greatest play in the history of football.

The stakes, the degree of difficulty, and the opponent were all 10/10. It's not my favorite play as Giants fan. That's the Marshall sack.

But there's no question in my mind the helmet catch is the greatest play of all time.


I don't know. The Malcom Butler play was insane.
My favorite I have ever seen live  
STL Gman : 9/2/2023 6:05 pm : link

I will never forget this play. Burt with the hit and LT with the pick




Link - ( New Window )
I understand  
Alan W : 9/2/2023 6:07 pm : link
how unique the Tyree catch was. Nonetheless, I'm going with Eli to Manningham on the deep sideline.
RE: RE: …  
DefenseWins : 9/2/2023 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16191139 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16191137 christian said:


Quote:


The helmet catch is the greatest play in the history of football.

The stakes, the degree of difficulty, and the opponent were all 10/10. It's not my favorite play as Giants fan. That's the Marshall sack.

But there's no question in my mind the helmet catch is the greatest play of all time.



I don't know. The Malcom Butler play was insane.


I heard an interview just this morning with Pete Carrol and he talked about that play.

Fans were screaming that he had beastmode in the backfield so why the fuck would you throw it?

Here is what he said..
They wanted to be able to use all four downs if needed to score. However, based upon how much time was on the clock, they figured they would have to pass at least ONCE.

Then, the reason they called a pass on THAT play was based upon the personnel they had on the field at that moment.

The problem I had was not passing, but passing over the middle with everyone so close to the line of scrimmage.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 9/2/2023 6:09 pm : link
In comment 16191139 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16191137 christian said:


Quote:


The helmet catch is the greatest play in the history of football.

The stakes, the degree of difficulty, and the opponent were all 10/10. It's not my favorite play as Giants fan. That's the Marshall sack.

But there's no question in my mind the helmet catch is the greatest play of all time.



I don't know. The Malcom Butler play was insane.


The stakes were as high as they get, but that wasn't a particularly difficult play. Wilson threw it to him.
link to Manningham catch  
Alan W : 9/2/2023 6:10 pm : link
great throw and catch -- for all the money.
Link - ( New Window )
The best one was the helmet catch, but I did want to mention Sehorn's  
Ira : 9/2/2023 6:13 pm : link
interception in the playoffs against the Eagles.
RE: RE: RE: …  
bw in dc : 9/2/2023 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16191151 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16191139 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16191137 christian said:


Quote:


The helmet catch is the greatest play in the history of football.

The stakes, the degree of difficulty, and the opponent were all 10/10. It's not my favorite play as Giants fan. That's the Marshall sack.

But there's no question in my mind the helmet catch is the greatest play of all time.



I don't know. The Malcom Butler play was insane.



The stakes were as high as they get, but that wasn't a particularly difficult play. Wilson threw it to him.


I don't think that's an easy play at all. Butler somehow avoided the rub, beat Lockette to the spot, and somehow hung onto the ball after colliding with Lockette.



RE: Cannot argue against the helmet catch  
zxasqw12 : 9/2/2023 6:19 pm : link
Quote:
Antonio Pierce tackle vs GB is up there

That's definitely a play that may not receive all the recognition it deserves. Pierce had his right hand on the ball for virtually the entire time he was engaged with Ryan Grant. That prevented Grant from reversing field to get away in fear that Pierce might strip the ball. Not only did he diagnose the screen, he made it almost impossible for Grant to improvise on the play.

Just a brilliant, heads-up play by Antonio Pierce...

"If I don't shoot it, it's an easy touchdown" - ( New Window )
RE: How can you choose just ONE play?  
dannysection 313 : 9/2/2023 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16191133 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
one that goes overlooked is the NFC championship game in San Francisco. They were running out the clock and if not for this single play, we would not win the game and we also would not have one our next Superbowl.
see play - ( New Window )


Oh jeez, forced me to watch the last few minutes of the 1991 Championship game again.

In all seriousness, it never gets old and the best part is that Bahr makes that kick, every time...

We've debated the best sports call on TV and it has to go to "do you believe in miracles" but "there will be no three-peat" sounds awfully sweet to these ears, even 30 years later.
RE: RE: Cannot argue against the helmet catch  
zxasqw12 : 9/2/2023 6:28 pm : link
Correction: it wasn't Ryan Grant, it was Brandon Jackson, one of GB's other RBs that season
Bavaro  
Josh in MD : 9/2/2023 6:28 pm : link
For me, it was Bavaro carrying the entire 49er defense on his back to set the tone of that '86 game and establish that the Giants were for real.
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
christian : 9/2/2023 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16191158 bw in dc said:
Quote:
The stakes were as high as they get, but that wasn't a particularly difficult play. Wilson threw it to him.

I don't think that's an easy play at all. Butler somehow avoided the rub, beat Lockette to the spot, and somehow hung onto the ball after colliding with Lockette.


Yeah I probably underrate the difficulty, but there are plays that difficult every Sunday.

The helmet catch was just improbably difficult on the escape and catch end.

I think Butler makes that catch 50% of the time, and Tyree 10%.
4th and 17  
FatHeadTommy : 9/2/2023 6:36 pm : link
Changed everything!!!!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
bw in dc : 9/2/2023 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16191168 christian said:
Quote:


Yeah I probably underrate the difficulty, but there are plays that difficult every Sunday.

The helmet catch was just improbably difficult on the escape and catch end.

I think Butler makes that catch 50% of the time, and Tyree 10%.


Where do you put the Santonio Holmes catch?
Ingram's catch and run deserves to be in the running  
HomerJones45 : 9/2/2023 6:40 pm : link
Still can't believe he made it
Gets out of tackle attempt after tackle attempt - ( New Window )
Helmet catch. Without a doubt  
map7711 : 9/2/2023 6:50 pm : link
How could it not? It’s one of the most iconic plays in the history of the NFL. It has a name. It will be remembered like the immaculate reception or the holy roller etc. There is no denying it. In the SB against an undefeated team. It has no equal for the NY Giants.
...  
christian : 9/2/2023 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16191171 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16191168 christian said:

Quote:

Yeah I probably underrate the difficulty, but there are plays that difficult every Sunday.

The helmet catch was just improbably difficult on the escape and catch end.

I think Butler makes that catch 50% of the time, and Tyree 10%.

Where do you put the Santonio Holmes catch?


It's hard for me to get excited about plays that are admittedly great, but that we see every Sunday. Also Holmes had plenty of room, so that toe tap was a little dramatic: )
Wide….  
thrunthrublue : 9/2/2023 7:13 pm : link
Right! Thanks Mr. Norwood!
It might not be the greatest, but up there  
sec308 : 9/2/2023 7:44 pm : link
and I didn't notice it mentioned was Otis Anderson round house upper cut, in the super bowl.

But I think Manning ham pass is the one.
Gold Medal: Helmet Catch is a LEGENDARY play known to every fan  
RGhost : 9/2/2023 8:07 pm : link
In a game that is universally seen as one of the all time great upsets in modern sports.

Silver Medal: Erik Howard knocking hall away from Roger Craig, and LT recovering the fumble. If that was a MLB game the Niners Win Probability was like 99% at that point. Insane play.

Bronze Medal: Antonio Pierce beating three Green Bay O-Lineman to blow up what should have been an easy Packers TD in Ice Bowl II. Just an Incredible individual effort.

This team, man….

RE: Erik Howard's strip (and LT's recover) of Roger Craig  
Trainmaster : 9/2/2023 8:15 pm : link
This one came to mind first for me.

I also go with the Eric Howard strip/LT recovery  
BigBlueNH : 9/2/2023 8:21 pm : link
in the 1990 NFC Championship. That game was all but over, and the 9ers dynasty was rollin on until .....
The important thing to realize with the Giants and amazing games/plays  
bradshaw44 : 9/2/2023 8:24 pm : link
Even though we’ve had some of arguably the worst upset losses in NFL history, our amazing wins/runs/plays are probably the best of any other franchise. Sure they never seem to dominate start to finish very often, but when they win big games they are in epic fashion.

Everything evens out for us usually. 2010 Desean Jackson pun return embarrassment. 2011 Victor Cruz 99 yarder against the Jets leading to a magic Super Bowl run.

I’ll take our scenario any day of the week because the teams that usually upset us never go on to do Jack shit. Usually
2007 Antonio Pierce vs Redskins  
BrianC : 9/2/2023 8:34 pm : link
Giants are 0-2 and Redskins are driving to score late in 4th quarter. Antonio Pierce makes a goal line stand tackle to end their drive and preserve a victory. If he doesn't make that play the Giants are likely 0-3 and don't make the playoffs much less win Super Bowl.

Not saying that's better than the helmet catch or Ingram in 86 which imho are the 2 best plays, but this play is definitely worth a mention.
It's the Helmet Catch, no question,  
j_rud : 9/2/2023 8:41 pm : link
and you cant debate any other play into that spot. When it comes to what happens between the lines Eli's escape and Tyree pinning the ball to his helmet despite the best efforts of one of the eras most physical safeties is the greatest and I cant even fathom how it could be topped. The Helmet Catch is the greatest play in Super Bowl history. How is it not the greatest play in Giants history?
Easy  
GoDeep13 : 9/2/2023 9:04 pm : link
Chase Blackburn coming from months of being a substitute teacher to moss the Future HoF TE Rob Gronkowski and intercepting the GOAT QB Tom Brady in the Super Bowl while the Giants were trailing in the 4th Quarter.

Honestly can’t get over how little this is talked about. Chase had virtually retired, came back to football mid season, and was an unheralded part in fighting that defense heading into the postseason.
RE: Easy  
GoDeep13 : 9/2/2023 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16191251 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Chase Blackburn coming from months of being a substitute teacher to moss the Future HoF TE Rob Gronkowski and intercepting the GOAT QB Tom Brady in the Super Bowl while the Giants were trailing in the 4th Quarter.

Honestly can’t get over how little this is talked about. Chase had virtually retired, came back to football mid season, and was an unheralded part in fighting that defense heading into the postseason.
righting* not fighting.
RE: Until the helmet catch, I would've said Ingram's catch & run.  
Blue21 : 9/2/2023 9:32 pm : link
In comment 16191071 Klaatu said:
Quote:
It's hard to ignore Joe Judge's two consecutive QB sneaks, though. Bounced him and Dave right out of here, and ushered in a new era of Giants football with Schoen and Daboll at the helm.
Thise QB sneaks were a classic. A classic case of a HC thinking he's the smartest guy in the room. How could he possibly not think these sneaks may get me fired.
Giants have dozens  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/2/2023 9:36 pm : link
of plays that fans will try to point to as "the one."

But there is no play in team history that has (1) superlative efforts by TWO players on the same play, (2) occurred on THE game-winning drive in the Super Bowl, and (3) was instrumental in preventing a team that was expected to go 19-0 from doing so.

Steve Sabol of NFL Films did a piece on the the Helmet catch and named it the great play in NFL history.
The question definitely should’ve been started with  
JoeSchoens11 : 9/2/2023 9:39 pm : link
‘Other than the Helmet Catch…’

The Ingram play is still my favorite non-helmet catch play. In my mind’s version he was scrambling for that 1st down for a good 30 seconds.

But, with the nfc championship theme rolling, and especially SF-heavy, I’d put this play high up in the running.

Bloody Eli game could’ve ended a lot differently
RE: I also go with the Eric Howard strip/LT recovery  
bw in dc : 9/2/2023 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16191224 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
in the 1990 NFC Championship. That game was all but over, and the 9ers dynasty was rollin on until .....


100%. Too many people fail to realize the magnitude of that play. The 9ers were a phenomenal team and, IMV, would have rolled Buffalo to win three in a row. Which would have put them as inarguably the greatest SB era team ever.

It was the greatest play in the greatest Giants game ever...
RE: Eli’s Super Bowl  
4xchamps : 9/2/2023 10:52 pm : link
In comment 16191064 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
escape and helmet catch in 2007 Super Bowl.


Yes! So many things in that play.... Eli's is nearly sacked. The ref almost blew the play dead. Eli almost threw it to an offensive lineman and then.... HELMET CATCH!
RE: RE: Cannot argue against the helmet catch  
Gregorio : 3:15 am : link
In comment 16191161 zxasqw12 said:
Quote:


Just a brilliant, heads-up play by Antonio Pierce... "If I don't shoot it, it's an easy touchdown" - ( New Window )


After watching this Antonio Pierce play, the degree of difficulty with him against 3 blockers but still getting through to wrap up the receiver, is a top 5 play in my book. It ranks up there with Bavaro carrying the 49ers. What an effort he gave.
All of the above.  
Bubba : 7:24 am : link
Honorable mention to Gary Reasons goal line hit in 1989 against Denver.
the other aspect of the Helmet catch...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:24 am : link
if that play doesn't happen, the legacy of Tom Coughlin, Eli Manning, Michael Strahan and others is completely different. Do the Giants even make it to the Super Bowl again four years later too?
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 