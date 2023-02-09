Greatest Punter in Giants History? George : 9/2/2023 6:56 pm

Feagles could angle it, Jennings could boom it, and Landeta was the MVP of the 1987 NFC Championship game. I’m guessing those are the three top candidates but hey someone out there might have a thing for Matt Dodge; I dunno.



I have a soft spot in my heart for Dave Jennings, who may have been the best player on the entire team during the Wilderness Years.



You?



