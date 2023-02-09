for display only
Greatest Punter in Giants History?

George : 9/2/2023 6:56 pm
Feagles could angle it, Jennings could boom it, and Landeta was the MVP of the 1987 NFC Championship game. I’m guessing those are the three top candidates but hey someone out there might have a thing for Matt Dodge; I dunno.

I have a soft spot in my heart for Dave Jennings, who may have been the best player on the entire team during the Wilderness Years.

You?

Dave Jennings  
PaulN : 9/2/2023 7:00 pm : link
Gets my vote.
Jennings  
eric2425ny : 9/2/2023 7:06 pm : link
But man have we had some good punters.
Jennings  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/2/2023 7:06 pm : link
#13
Jennings  
Sec 103 : 9/2/2023 7:07 pm : link
Thread over.
3-Way Tie between Rodney Williams, Matt Allen and Matt Dodge  
Anakim : 9/2/2023 7:12 pm : link
We never should have let Landetta go..  
DefenseWins : 9/2/2023 7:24 pm : link
Feagles against Seattle in 2002  
dannysection 313 : 9/2/2023 7:43 pm : link
I was there and it was just an ugly game, I think the Giants won 12-6, or something like that.

Feagles was a beast and totally controlled the game with his punting. Put Seattle inside the 10 a number of times, and just boomed it the other times.

Never seen a punter have a game like that, it was some show.
RE: We never should have let Landetta go..  
LauderdaleMatty : 9/2/2023 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16191202 DefenseWins said:
Was that Reeves too. Along w Ed McCaffry ? For Mike Fuckin Horan who sucked ass.

Jennings #1 since they let Landetta go way too soon.
RE: Feagles against Seattle in 2002  
an_idol_mind : 9/2/2023 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16191206 dannysection 313 said:
I was there and it was just an ugly game, I think the Giants won 12-6, or something like that.

Feagles was a beast and totally controlled the game with his punting. Put Seattle inside the 10 a number of times, and just boomed it the other times.

Never seen a punter have a game like that, it was some show.

Never seen a punter have a game like that, it was some show.


Feagles was on Seattle in that game. He joined the Giants in 2003.

In 2001, he had an amazing game against the Giants where he kept pinning the team inside the 5 in the fourth quarter. It took a 96-yard drive to win the game. I was super excited when the Giants signed him a couple of years later because of that game.
RE: RE: Feagles against Seattle in 2002  
dannysection 313 : 9/2/2023 8:12 pm : link
In comment 16191206 dannysection 313 said:
I was there and it was just an ugly game, I think the Giants won 12-6, or something like that.

Feagles was a beast and totally controlled the game with his punting. Put Seattle inside the 10 a number of times, and just boomed it the other times.

Never seen a punter have a game like that, it was some show.

Never seen a punter have a game like that, it was some show.



Feagles was on Seattle in that game. He joined the Giants in 2003.

In 2001, he had an amazing game against the Giants where he kept pinning the team inside the 5 in the fourth quarter. It took a 96-yard drive to win the game. I was super excited when the Giants signed him a couple of years later because of that game.


Well, I stand corrected on that one...good catch, that is a quite a brain freeze on my part!

I guess that game and his time with the Giants got all jumbled into one memory.

No matter the uniform, it was quite a show and he was a hell of a punter.

As an old guy  
BrianC : 9/2/2023 8:24 pm : link
I have a soft spot for Jennings. He played on teams where we needed a punter to keep us in games, which he sometimes did.
Jennings was before my time  
Jay on the Island : 9/2/2023 8:43 pm : link
My favorite is Feagles. He didn't have a strong leg but he was the best when it came to accuracy.
Big soft spot for Dave Jennings here too,  
Red Dog : 9/2/2023 9:14 pm : link
not the least because he was a north country guy - went to St. Lawrence University.

And then going back even further there was this guy named Don Chandler who punted for the GIANTS.......
RE: 3-Way Tie between Rodney Williams, Matt Allen and Matt Dodge  
Giantsbigblue : 9/2/2023 9:23 pm : link
In comment 16191200 Anakim said:
Rodney Williams probably had the best punt in Giants history in Denver that Monday night opener on Sept 10th 2001
90  
Giantsbigblue : 9/2/2023 9:27 pm : link
Yard punt.
Rodney Williams punt - ( New Window )
You can make a case for Feagles  
David B. : 9/2/2023 9:35 pm : link
Simms and Taylor contend Landetta won the wind game against Washington in 86, and they're not wrong. But of course, Landetta wiffed against the Bears in 85.

It seems to me that Feagles was maybe a bigger part of the two Coughlin championships, than Landetta was of the Parcells' championships.

I have no data to back that up. It just feels like Coughlin's Giants were less dominant, and perhaps needed great punting MORE than the Parcells' Giants needed great punting.

As I said, just how it felt TO ME. It's just an opinion. Not a hill I'm going to fight and die on. They were both great punters.


Jennings may have been the most physically gifted, but the Giants weren't good in his years.

Jennings was before my time  
Banks : 9/2/2023 9:57 pm : link
I recall landeta being regarded as the best punter of the era, but maybe I'm misremembering that. I think he landed in the top 5 avg yards per punt than feagles and Jennings combined
RE: RE: We never should have let Landetta go..  
smshmth8690 : 9/3/2023 12:41 am : link
In comment 16191208 LauderdaleMatty said:
Was that Reeves too. Along w Ed McCaffry ? For Mike Fuckin Horan who sucked ass.

Jennings #1 since they let Landetta go way too soon.


Don Chandler  
Ivan15 : 9/3/2023 12:51 am : link
12 years. Also field goal kicker in the latter half of his career.
I vote for Sean Landetta  
Modzelewski : 9/3/2023 12:51 am : link
Even though he played for the Eagles. He always seemed to be solid in clutch places.
Jennings before my time  
bluewave : 9/3/2023 1:15 am : link
so it's Feagles. Go back and watch that 2007 run. I can't count how many times I noted Feagles flipping the field of possession by him angling the kicks and taking away any return yardage. It was awesome to see!
Coffin corner Feagles for me  
FranknWeezer : 9/3/2023 9:09 am : link
but also wanna show some love to Steve Weatherford.
RE: You can make a case for Feagles  
FJ : 9/3/2023 9:19 am : link
In comment 16191263 David B. said:
Simms and Taylor contend Landetta won the wind game against Washington in 86, and they're not wrong. But of course, Landetta wiffed against the Bears in 85.

It seems to me that Feagles was maybe a bigger part of the two Coughlin championships, than Landetta was of the Parcells' championships.

I have no data to back that up. It just feels like Coughlin's Giants were less dominant, and perhaps needed great punting MORE than the Parcells' Giants needed great punting.

As I said, just how it felt TO ME. It's just an opinion. Not a hill I'm going to fight and die on. They were both great punters.


Jennings may have been the most physically gifted, but the Giants weren't good in his years.

Feagles was only on one championship team (2007). Steve Weatherford, another great punter, was on the 2011 championship team.

I thing Jennings was the best of the Giants punters. He could kick for distance, but also place the ball out of bounds inside the 10 yard line when he needed to. Kickers have stronger legs now but, at the time, Jennings was among the best punters in the NFL every year, second perhaps only to Ray Guy.
RE: RE: We never should have let Landetta go..  
Victor in CT : 9/3/2023 10:01 am : link
In comment 16191208 LauderdaleMatty said:
Was that Reeves too. Along w Ed McCaffry ? For Mike Fuckin Horan who sucked ass.

Jennings #1 since they let Landetta go way too soon.


part of the great New Jersey Broncos revamp which lead to losing Pepper Johnson too. Reeves built the team in his image. Small, slow white "overachievers".
So if I’m counting correctly  
George : 9/3/2023 10:32 am : link
That’s 0 votes for the Scottish Hammer am I right?
Feagles.  
RicFlair : 9/3/2023 10:34 am : link
Own his jersey and an autograph.
Jennings  
wildbill476 : 9/3/2023 10:37 am : link
'I have a soft spot in my heart for Dave Jennings, who may have been the best player on the entire team during the Wilderness Years.'

This x 100. How pathetic were we that this was true for some years.
RE: RE: We never should have let Landetta go..  
DefenseWins : 9/3/2023 10:47 am : link
In comment 16191208 LauderdaleMatty said:
Was that Reeves too. Along w Ed McCaffry ? For Mike Fuckin Horan who sucked ass.

Jennings #1 since they let Landetta go way too soon.


Yes it was Reeves .. we also had Matt Stover in camp and let him go so Reeves could have fucking Karlis.

Stover was one of the most accurate kickers in history and COULD be in the discussion for HOF.
As and aside, the longest and highest punt I ever witnessed  
gtt350 : 9/3/2023 11:27 am : link
was by Matt Dodge at camp. He boomed one almost 90 yards
I was in awe
RE: Big soft spot for Dave Jennings here too,  
Del Shofner : 9/3/2023 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16191255 Red Dog said:
not the least because he was a north country guy - went to St. Lawrence University.


He went to college at St Lawrence but he didn't grow up in the north country - he was from the same neighborhood on Long Island as I'm from. We used to play sandlot ball together before he started playing organized football, which wasn't until 11th grade. I caught quite a few Dave Jennings punts back in the day. And passes. He was a very good all-around athlete.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/3/2023 12:58 pm : link
Jennings is before my time. Feagles is best I have seen as Giants punter.
RE: As and aside, the longest and highest punt I ever witnessed  
DefenseWins : 9/3/2023 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16191556 gtt350 said:
was by Matt Dodge at camp. He boomed one almost 90 yards
I was in awe
I was in awe


I still say that Coughlin threw Dodge under the bus and blamed the loss on just ONE FUCKING PUNT when he kicked it to Jackson.

Meanwhile, Coughlin did a horrible job of coaching that day. Maybe one of his worst ever blowing a comfortable lead which had nothing to do with the punter. Our inability to get a first down in the 4th quarter was another major reason why the Eagles had time to come back. The whole stadium could feel the loss coming as the game was slipping through our fingers before Dodge came out to kick the ball. I vividly remember saying to someone as I was sitting there that we were going to lose this game.
Jennings...  
JohnG in Albany : 9/3/2023 1:18 pm : link
was the "offensive star" of the Giants for a number of years.
RE: Jennings...  
JimInKgnNY : 9/3/2023 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16191631 JohnG in Albany said:
was the "offensive star" of the Giants for a number of years.


Yeah, he was our only offensive player to get mentioned in Pro Bowl conversations. I loved the guy. He was supposedly a pretty decent basketball player too.
But punting the ball into those swirling winds at Giants Stadium in December and January was treacherous, and nobody was better at it than Sean Landetta
RE: RE: RE: We never should have let Landetta go..  
FJ : 9/3/2023 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16191516 DefenseWins said:
Was that Reeves too. Along w Ed McCaffry ? For Mike Fuckin Horan who sucked ass.

Jennings #1 since they let Landetta go way too soon.



Yes it was Reeves .. we also had Matt Stover in camp and let him go so Reeves could have fucking Karlis.

Stover was one of the most accurate kickers in history and COULD be in the discussion for HOF.


So many inaccurate statements on this thread.

Matt Stover was on the Giants in 1990, years before Dan Reeves got here.

Karlis never played for the Giants. Reeves brought in Treadwell and Daluiso as kickers. Trradwell was average
Daluiso was immediately a great kickoff specialist and eventually a very good all-around place kicker.
Earnie Koy  
Mike in Boston : 9/3/2023 5:22 pm : link
Didn't punt to well (he was mostly a halfback) but he was good at acting to draw ruffing calls.
RE: RE: RE: RE: We never should have let Landetta go..  
DefenseWins : 9/3/2023 5:25 pm : link
In comment 16191710 FJ said:
Was that Reeves too. Along w Ed McCaffry ? For Mike Fuckin Horan who sucked ass.

Jennings #1 since they let Landetta go way too soon.



Yes it was Reeves .. we also had Matt Stover in camp and let him go so Reeves could have fucking Karlis.

Stover was one of the most accurate kickers in history and COULD be in the discussion for HOF.



So many inaccurate statements on this thread.

Matt Stover was on the Giants in 1990, years before Dan Reeves got here.

Karlis never played for the Giants. Reeves brought in Treadwell and Daluiso as kickers. Trradwell was average
Daluiso was immediately a great kickoff specialist and eventually a very good all-around place kicker.


Hey.. dont ruin MY reality!
Used to think Jennings  
section125 : 9/3/2023 5:32 pm : link
was in Ray Guy's league....! He was good.
RE: …  
FranknWeezer : 9/4/2023 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16191623 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Jennings is before my time. Feagles is best I have seen as Giants punter.


Agree.
RE: RE: Jennings...  
FranknWeezer : 9/4/2023 11:15 pm : link
In comment 16191707 JimInKgnNY said:
Yeah, he was our only offensive player to get mentioned in Pro Bowl conversations. I loved the guy. He was supposedly a pretty decent basketball player too.
But punting the ball into those swirling winds at Giants Stadium in December and January was treacherous, and nobody was better at it than Sean Landetta


Did all you spelling it “Landetta” and ever even see him play? How did you enjoy watching Jeremie Schockley?
I think Jennings and Landeta are a photo finish  
SomeFan : 10:42 am : link
I remember Landeta had a great game one year and Parcels said he only saw one other punter win a game for a team and only one other time in his coaching career. That was a West Point punter when Parcels coached there.

Feagles was good too especially on directional kicks.

I also liked Steve Weatherford’s demeanor when he punted for the Giants.
