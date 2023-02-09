Greatest Punter in Giants History?

Feagles could angle it, Jennings could boom it, and Landeta was the MVP of the 1987 NFC Championship game. I’m guessing those are the three top candidates but hey someone out there might have a thing for Matt Dodge; I dunno.
I have a soft spot in my heart for Dave Jennings, who may have been the best player on the entire team during the Wilderness Years.
You?
Feagles was a beast and totally controlled the game with his punting. Put Seattle inside the 10 a number of times, and just boomed it the other times.
Never seen a punter have a game like that, it was some show.
Was that Reeves too. Along w Ed McCaffry ? For Mike Fuckin Horan who sucked ass.
Jennings #1 since they let Landetta go way too soon.
Feagles was on Seattle in that game. He joined the Giants in 2003.
In 2001, he had an amazing game against the Giants where he kept pinning the team inside the 5 in the fourth quarter. It took a 96-yard drive to win the game. I was super excited when the Giants signed him a couple of years later because of that game.
I was there and it was just an ugly game, I think the Giants won 12-6, or something like that.
Well, I stand corrected on that one...good catch, that is a quite a brain freeze on my part!
I guess that game and his time with the Giants got all jumbled into one memory.
No matter the uniform, it was quite a show and he was a hell of a punter.
And then going back even further there was this guy named Don Chandler who punted for the GIANTS.......
Rodney Williams probably had the best punt in Giants history in Denver that Monday night opener on Sept 10th 2001
Rodney Williams punt - ( New Window )
It seems to me that Feagles was maybe a bigger part of the two Coughlin championships, than Landetta was of the Parcells' championships.
I have no data to back that up. It just feels like Coughlin's Giants were less dominant, and perhaps needed great punting MORE than the Parcells' Giants needed great punting.
As I said, just how it felt TO ME. It's just an opinion. Not a hill I'm going to fight and die on. They were both great punters.
Jennings may have been the most physically gifted, but the Giants weren't good in his years.
It seems to me that Feagles was maybe a bigger part of the two Coughlin championships, than Landetta was of the Parcells' championships.
I have no data to back that up. It just feels like Coughlin's Giants were less dominant, and perhaps needed great punting MORE than the Parcells' Giants needed great punting.
As I said, just how it felt TO ME. It's just an opinion. Not a hill I'm going to fight and die on. They were both great punters.
Jennings may have been the most physically gifted, but the Giants weren't good in his years.
Feagles was only on one championship team (2007). Steve Weatherford, another great punter, was on the 2011 championship team.
I thing Jennings was the best of the Giants punters. He could kick for distance, but also place the ball out of bounds inside the 10 yard line when he needed to. Kickers have stronger legs now but, at the time, Jennings was among the best punters in the NFL every year, second perhaps only to Ray Guy.
part of the great New Jersey Broncos revamp which lead to losing Pepper Johnson too. Reeves built the team in his image. Small, slow white "overachievers".
This x 100. How pathetic were we that this was true for some years.
Yes it was Reeves .. we also had Matt Stover in camp and let him go so Reeves could have fucking Karlis.
Stover was one of the most accurate kickers in history and COULD be in the discussion for HOF.
I was in awe
He went to college at St Lawrence but he didn't grow up in the north country - he was from the same neighborhood on Long Island as I'm from. We used to play sandlot ball together before he started playing organized football, which wasn't until 11th grade. I caught quite a few Dave Jennings punts back in the day. And passes. He was a very good all-around athlete.
I was in awe
I still say that Coughlin threw Dodge under the bus and blamed the loss on just ONE FUCKING PUNT when he kicked it to Jackson.
Meanwhile, Coughlin did a horrible job of coaching that day. Maybe one of his worst ever blowing a comfortable lead which had nothing to do with the punter. Our inability to get a first down in the 4th quarter was another major reason why the Eagles had time to come back. The whole stadium could feel the loss coming as the game was slipping through our fingers before Dodge came out to kick the ball. I vividly remember saying to someone as I was sitting there that we were going to lose this game.
Yeah, he was our only offensive player to get mentioned in Pro Bowl conversations. I loved the guy. He was supposedly a pretty decent basketball player too.
But punting the ball into those swirling winds at Giants Stadium in December and January was treacherous, and nobody was better at it than Sean Landetta
So many inaccurate statements on this thread.
Matt Stover was on the Giants in 1990, years before Dan Reeves got here.
Karlis never played for the Giants. Reeves brought in Treadwell and Daluiso as kickers. Trradwell was average
Daluiso was immediately a great kickoff specialist and eventually a very good all-around place kicker.
Hey.. dont ruin MY reality!
Agree.
was the "offensive star" of the Giants for a number of years.
Yeah, he was our only offensive player to get mentioned in Pro Bowl conversations. I loved the guy. He was supposedly a pretty decent basketball player too.
But punting the ball into those swirling winds at Giants Stadium in December and January was treacherous, and nobody was better at it than Sean Landetta
Did all you spelling it “Landetta” and ever even see him play? How did you enjoy watching Jeremie Schockley?
Feagles was good too especially on directional kicks.
I also liked Steve Weatherford’s demeanor when he punted for the Giants.