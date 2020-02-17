The Giants are "Due For a Regression" 4xchamps : 7:49 am

What does that even mean?



Ok, admitted Giants' fan that listens to every podcast and reads every article possible.



THREE podcast hosts/guests I listened to this week said the Giants are "due for a regression" with no explanation. All using that exact same phrase.



The Athletic article predicting win the NFL totals had the same exact quote, again with no explanation.



Of course everyone talks tough schedule but these comments in every case were outside of the scope of the schedule.



It's like every team that is a new team on the rise has to go through a "regression" before they get good again?



Someone tell me what I am missing? What does "Due for a regression" even mean?