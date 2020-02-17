for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

The Giants are "Due For a Regression"

4xchamps : 7:49 am
What does that even mean?

Ok, admitted Giants' fan that listens to every podcast and reads every article possible.

THREE podcast hosts/guests I listened to this week said the Giants are "due for a regression" with no explanation. All using that exact same phrase.

The Athletic article predicting win the NFL totals had the same exact quote, again with no explanation.

Of course everyone talks tough schedule but these comments in every case were outside of the scope of the schedule.

It's like every team that is a new team on the rise has to go through a "regression" before they get good again?

Someone tell me what I am missing? What does "Due for a regression" even mean?
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: As far as schedule  
Dr. D : 10:07 am : link
In comment 16191491 BillT said:
Quote:
The Eagles, Cowboys and Commanders all have tougher schedules as well. That’s only a factor for us though. Right.

Exactly
While the Giants had some good luck  
Mike in Boston : 10:23 am : link
last year, they had plenty of bad luck too. At one point they were playing their 4th string left guard and starting corners picked off the street mid season due to multiple injuries at those positions.

Those who think the Giants record was a fluke are paying too much attention to statistics.
I'm no statistician  
Dr. D : 10:28 am : link
(but did study quite a lot of math), Based on the opponent win% of '21 (for the '22 schedule) vs '22 (for '23), I estimate 8 wins, so either 8-8-1 or 8-9. But that's based only on the schedule and nothing else. As if the roster, play calling, etc. are exactly the same.

But the roster isn't exactly the same. It's drastically better. Assuming our great coaching staff coaches these young guys up, the added talent will add at least 3 wins to the baseline of 8, imo. That's why I'm predicting 11-6 or better.

Regression, my ass.
We just came out of  
Bill in UT : 10:30 am : link
10 years of regression. F that
Progress isn’t always linear  
djm : 10:42 am : link
But there’s no denying the player progression and roster growth here from January 22 to now. I wish these pundits and talkies would pull back and talk big picture deep dive but we usually just get low hanging fruit lazy talk.

The giants could go 7-10 in 23 and “regress” and then they could go 13-4 in 2024. They could score more pts and allow less in 23 and still lose more games. Anything can happen. But the roster is better. If you believe in Daboll/Schoen and the plan then you probably don't foresee a big step back anytime soon. If you’re a talkie looking at surface level things only you can find levels of concern with any team let alone this one. Doesn’t mean shit.

Their schedule is rough  
eric2425ny : 10:53 am : link
but even if they end up with one or two less wins because of that vs. 2022 I wouldn’t label it “a regression.” I think they can compete, but I’d be lying if I didn’t think they needed one more draft and offseason to hit SB caliber.
RE: We just came out of  
djm : 10:54 am : link
In comment 16191505 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
10 years of regression. F that


Yea how about some good injury luck just one time here? Can we have that? I know DJ and Barkley stayed on the field last year but virtually every other unit was highly impacted by injury. I guess we can’t assume a slight improvement to average NFL levels? Yet the pundits can safely assume a wins and losses regression. Doesn’t seem balanced to me but what do I know.

What if the giants have both edge rushers playing most of the year? What if Neal doesn’t miss time right as he’s figuring shit out. What if we don’t lose our two best pieces in the secondary in a year when we really only had 3 solid vet players. Now we have like 5. Now we have a stable and confident wr group not crosby stills and nash like last September. Now we have Bellinger in year two hopefully not getting his eyeball gouged out. We also have waller. And a MIKE for the defense.

Many Talkies are lazy.
RE: Their schedule is rough  
djm : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16191524 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
but even if they end up with one or two less wins because of that vs. 2022 I wouldn’t label it “a regression.” I think they can compete, but I’d be lying if I didn’t think they needed one more draft and offseason to hit SB caliber.


Agreed I used “regress” in quotes because that’s how many will perceive things but just like 2006 the giants had better things ahead of them in 2007 and 2008. The team was improving but speed bumps and hiccups can occur. 05 saw better stats and wins than 06 but the team wasn’t getting worse.
Sometimes after an unexpected step forward like we had last year  
The_Boss : 11:01 am : link
You end up taking a small step back before moving forward. I can see 7-8 wins this year but the roster/team is a better on field product. I think that will be more reflective in the point differential than the W/L record. Don’t discount the expected growing pains we will go through with TWO rookie starting CB’s. It’s been a very long time since I had complete confidence in the structure of this organization—going back to the early days of Reese and Coughlin. We will be fine long term. I do think less than 7 wins would represent a major disappointment, though.
There will be games on this year’s schedule  
bceagle05 : 11:06 am : link
that won’t be as tough as they look on paper right now. Then if the Giants win 10 games we’ll hear “well the schedule was easier than in looked, they lucked out!” Last year at this time Tennessee, Green Bay and Baltimore looked like certain losses.
I think there is absolutely a general anti Giants bias in the media.  
Crispino : 11:16 am : link
Eli sucked, the last two Super Bowl wins were lucky, the stadium sucks….and now Daniel Jones is overrated and the last season was a fluke. Seems to me it’s been trendy forever for the media to crap on the organization and teams. Much of it has been deserved during some periods, but persists even during the good stretches.
RE: I think there is absolutely a general anti Giants bias in the media.  
eric2425ny : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16191544 Crispino said:
Quote:
Eli sucked, the last two Super Bowl wins were lucky, the stadium sucks….and now Daniel Jones is overrated and the last season was a fluke. Seems to me it’s been trendy forever for the media to crap on the organization and teams. Much of it has been deserved during some periods, but persists even during the good stretches.


I agree. I think it comes with playing in a big market. The same thing happens at the draft every year. You might as well count on taking a five minute dump right before the Giants are about to pick because you know they are going to commercial break.
RE: RE: It is not an unfair viewpoint.  
nygiantfan : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16191472 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 16191421 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


2022 was filled with one-score wins and they ended the season with a negative point differential. And while they did a good job taking care of the ball last year, turnovers are difficult to predict year to year.



Sure it's a fair point, if you disregard the addition of:
Waller
Okereke
Hyatt
Campbell
Nacho
A'Shawn
Simmons
JMS
Banks
Hawkins
and the likely improvement of Neal, the OL, Thibs, et al

For it to be fair, you have to assume the roster is the same as last year, but it's not even close.


No, it’s still fair if don’t disregard that. Yes the roster is implicitly better but that doesn’t it mean it will definitely translate to same or more wins, or that this year’s opponents rosters aren’t better as well.
RE: There will be games on this year’s schedule  
Pepe LePugh : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16191535 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
that won’t be as tough as they look on paper right now. Then if the Giants win 10 games we’ll hear “well the schedule was easier than in looked, they lucked out!” Last year at this time Tennessee, Green Bay and Baltimore looked like certain losses.
I cringe when I see people refer to ‘22 schedule as “easy.” Yes, we played 4 teams that were in top third of the draft, but also played 7 games against playoff teams. Opponents strength of schedule was .526.
RE: I think there is absolutely a general anti Giants bias in the media.  
FStubbs : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16191544 Crispino said:
Quote:
Eli sucked, the last two Super Bowl wins were lucky, the stadium sucks….and now Daniel Jones is overrated and the last season was a fluke. Seems to me it’s been trendy forever for the media to crap on the organization and teams. Much of it has been deserved during some periods, but persists even during the good stretches.


The 1990 Giants were lucky every week and the 1986 Giants were lucky Chicago got knocked out by Washington. It's always luck.

Even the 2000 Giants were underdogs at home in the NFC Championship game that they won 41-0.
While true to a small degree  
Joe Beckwith : 11:44 am : link
given the schedule, questions about OL, new players meshing- especially rookie CBs, it’s all in the building process.
Let’s see how it all plays out.
For you guys who think this is a fair analysis, then how do you  
PatersonPlank : 11:47 am : link
support their love of Detroit, Jax, and Jets? Don't those teams have exactly all the same questions (and I would submit that Jax and Detroit have not improved their rosters nearly as much as the Giants).
RE: RE: RE: It is not an unfair viewpoint.  
HBart : 11:52 am : link
In comment 16191568 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16191472 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 16191421 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


2022 was filled with one-score wins and they ended the season with a negative point differential. And while they did a good job taking care of the ball last year, turnovers are difficult to predict year to year.



Sure it's a fair point, if you disregard the addition of:
Waller
Okereke
Hyatt
Campbell
Nacho
A'Shawn
Simmons
JMS
Banks
Hawkins
and the likely improvement of Neal, the OL, Thibs, et al

For it to be fair, you have to assume the roster is the same as last year, but it's not even close.



No, it’s still fair if don’t disregard that. Yes the roster is implicitly better but that doesn’t it mean it will definitely translate to same or more wins, or that this year’s opponents rosters aren’t better as well.


No doubt. Nothing is definite in life, no less in NFL football which at the end of 17 games boils down to probably 300 game/team-altering plays or events in the course of a season.

The better the talent and coaching, the better the odds of those plays/events going your way and/or minimizing the impact when they don't.

I'd say there's a shit ton more ping pong balls in the drum this season pointing to progression than the opposite.
If the Giants play the same number of 1 score games  
BH28 : 11:54 am : link
as last year, they will probably have a worse record in them than last year. It's something that isn't sustainable.

So, in order for the Giants to play in less one score games, they are going to have to score more points.

It's not unrealistic to say that the Giants are a better team than last year, but due to a harder schedule and if they don't score more points per game, they could regress.

Did everyone forget how the Giants finished the year after a 6-1 start? It's not like that 6-1 start was against a bunch of quality teams either.

I expect the Giants to be better this year but I also wouldn't be surprised if their was a regression in record. It doesn't mean the team got worse.
'22 Giants didn't "over-perform"  
PEEJ : 11:55 am : link
'18 -'21 Giants under-performed.
most pundits analyze looking backwards and forwards  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:02 pm : link
there is no doubt -- if you take last years team and have them face this years schedule they would take a step back and hence have a regression

this backward look does not really place any significant values to factor in the steps the Giants took to improve vs what they lost from last year

this years team is going to be very different than last year. There has been a massive influx of talent at key areas and hence it will be a very different team. The only reasonable argument for a regression focuses around the the o-line, and in my opinion even the Giants Oline will show improvement from last year to this year.

But at:
TE - rocket spurt
WR - rocket spurt
Dline - rocket spurt
LBer - rocket spurt
CB - rockt spurt

I see the Oline, RB, ST, S as either a push or modest growth

Oline -- loses Feliciano, gains JMS - (Feliciano is not big loss - JMS is probably already better than him), Neal in second year, hope for modest improvement - G is a total push - but slightly better is they all stay healthy

RB - I think Gray adds power to the RB position and Barkley is a man on a mission -- a little better than push

S - I think the Giants have added enough pieces to replace Love -- Simmons and Okereke will make up for any slack there -- push

ST - we'll see -- I see push

the big thing is will DJ improve and get more explosive - which was the knock against him from last year -- the pieces are all in place for it

this could be a very surprising year (and I man that in a positive way)
well  
santacruzom : 12:45 pm : link
Sports fans do have a tendency to be skeptical about a running quarterback's repeated success by saying things such as, "Now the league will have more tape on him." Perhaps it's a bit of that.
RE: well  
christian : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 16191619 santacruzom said:
Quote:
Sports fans do have a tendency to be skeptical about a running quarterback's repeated success by saying things such as, "Now the league will have more tape on him." Perhaps it's a bit of that.


I think regression is a euphemism in this case for:

1) Your point with a running quarterback
2) Lack of faith Jones will progress beyond that
When we win our last game of the season.  
Tom the Giants fan. : 1:16 pm : link
At State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. I think the regression talk will stop.
LOL  
ZogZerg : 1:28 pm : link
People make sweeping statements assuming that nothing has changed from the previous year.

That's fine. They won't mention these comments later in the year...

 
ryanmkeane : 1:30 pm : link
The more I read and listen to NFL media, it appears that nobody really likes the Giants. I think it really might be due to the fact that they have a grudge against the franchise.
RE: …  
christian : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16191643 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
The more I read and listen to NFL media, it appears that nobody really likes the Giants. I think it really might be due to the fact that they have a grudge against the franchise.


Oh this oughta be good. Why is that?
RE: most pundits analyze looking backwards and forwards  
HBart : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16191598 gidiefor said:
Quote:
there is no doubt -- if you take last years team and have them face this years schedule they would take a step back and hence have a regression

this backward look does not really place any significant values to factor in the steps the Giants took to improve vs what they lost from last year

this years team is going to be very different than last year. There has been a massive influx of talent at key areas and hence it will be a very different team. The only reasonable argument for a regression focuses around the the o-line, and in my opinion even the Giants Oline will show improvement from last year to this year.

But at:
TE - rocket spurt
WR - rocket spurt
Dline - rocket spurt
LBer - rocket spurt
CB - rockt spurt

I see the Oline, RB, ST, S as either a push or modest growth

Oline -- loses Feliciano, gains JMS - (Feliciano is not big loss - JMS is probably already better than him), Neal in second year, hope for modest improvement - G is a total push - but slightly better is they all stay healthy

RB - I think Gray adds power to the RB position and Barkley is a man on a mission -- a little better than push

S - I think the Giants have added enough pieces to replace Love -- Simmons and Okereke will make up for any slack there -- push

ST - we'll see -- I see push

the big thing is will DJ improve and get more explosive - which was the knock against him from last year -- the pieces are all in place for it

this could be a very surprising year (and I man that in a positive way)

Yup. And BTW, the Giants ragtag offense was remarkably consistent once Bellinger returned -- they averaged 21+ PPG which is exactly the NFL average. Whereas the D worsened over the course of the year, mostly because of our NFL worst run defense. As you note, we've improved light years on the DL and LB both in starter quality and depth. In particular, after already creating what might be the deepest 3-4 front in the league, we added Simmons and Boogie both of which are credible starters that to the '23 Giants are just depth and chess pieces.

As said in Blood Simple, "fact is, nothin' comes with a guarantee. Now I don't care if you're the pope of Rome, President of the United States or Man of the Year; somethin' can all go wrong."

Even the rosiest glasses know there's no guarantees. But I can't see why you'd expect regression. It seems so obvious that a decently healthy 2023 Giants are very likely to be a damn good football team on both sides of the ball. It's less clear where that gets us.
RE: LOL  
ColHowPepper : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16191642 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
People make sweeping statements assuming that nothing has changed from the previous year.
That's fine. They won't mention these comments later in the year...

ZZ, we hope so, the "they". It's the "we" I worry about more. I think it's a given that, even on this board--especially on this board--the raised expectations for the '23 season will translate to a more demanding fanbase and falling short in whatever way, record, team performance, key individuals' performances, will not be pretty...as if ANY Game Day thread is pretty )>:
Personally, I love  
dabru : 1:47 pm : link
all the disrespect. If the giants have a great season it makes it sweeter AND if they don’t it’s hard to get much flack as everyone knew they sucked.
The only thing that scares me about this team at the moment is  
eric2425ny : 1:55 pm : link
LG and RG. Because poor play there affects the rest of the line who have to try and compensate. We’ll see how it plays out this year, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see a guard taken in round 2 next year. Maybe even round one if we’re picking in the back half of the first.
IF everything works out as we hope  
fkap : 1:59 pm : link
the Giants are an improved team.

But...

What if Shep and Waller live up to their injury history and don't make the year?
What if DJ doesn't step up, but rather turns out to be another potential not realized? The jury is still out on him, regardless of his contract status.
What if Neal has already hit his ceiling?
What if the rookies shit the bed in the real games?
What if Wan'Dale's ACL hinders his ability?
What if some of the FA additions aren't as advertised?
And, I think it fair to expect some injuries. Where will they hit?

A lot of people are assuming everything is going to break our way. I hope they do, but I think the safe assumption is that not everything will. I don't think it unreasonable for a middle of the pack prediction.
I don’t think people are assuming we are going to be better  
UConn4523 : 2:02 pm : link
we’ve put our selves in position to be better but the games still need to be played. I’ve got no problem with someone citing actual reasons why we won’t be good but citing “due for regression” is about as baseless and useless of a comment to make.
Meant to say “break our way”  
UConn4523 : 2:04 pm : link
but keep in mind none of those things happened last year either. In reality if the Giants hit on even a couple items from that list we are going to be a good team.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:05 pm : link
The 'due for a regression' seems like a lazy cliche.
RE: I don’t think people are assuming we are going to be better  
eric2425ny : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16191669 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
we’ve put our selves in position to be better but the games still need to be played. I’ve got no problem with someone citing actual reasons why we won’t be good but citing “due for regression” is about as baseless and useless of a comment to make.


Exactly. They haven’t lost any key players and added a bunch of good ones. Yes, their schedule looks bad on paper as others have mentioned. But there is really no true basis for saying they are due for regression. If anything they are a young ascending team at this stage.
Instead of paying attention to the media, pay attention  
cosmicj : 2:07 pm : link
To the Vegas line, which is not giving us a lot of respect either.

I’m feeling great about Thursday but the betting odds give me pause. Are we getting over our skis?
And I think it’s really funny that  
cosmicj : 2:09 pm : link
As we chat about this, the stickied thread at the top of the page is “Underestimated - the 1990 NY Giants.”
RE: Instead of paying attention to the media, pay attention  
eric2425ny : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16191676 cosmicj said:
Quote:
To the Vegas line, which is not giving us a lot of respect either.

I’m feeling great about Thursday but the betting odds give me pause. Are we getting over our skis?


It’s the schedule. We have learned how unimportant it is to focus on a schedule with the amount of injuries that occur in this league. But Vegas can’t predict which teams will be affected by the injury bug so they are going off what they have today.
RE: Instead of paying attention to the media, pay attention  
HBart : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16191676 cosmicj said:
Quote:
To the Vegas line, which is not giving us a lot of respect either.

I’m feeling great about Thursday but the betting odds give me pause. Are we getting over our skis?

Betting odds are designed to even out money bet on both sides; they're largely a reflection of media sentiment.

And like sentiment, week 1 odds are always largely based on prior year.
Dallas Defense  
ToddPJ76 : 2:13 pm : link
This is always mentioned when talking about NY but nobody ever mentions the fact that Dallas led the league in takeaways 2 years in a row. that is highly unusual.

Seems that will go down causing them to not be as good on defense.

Also part of that leading the league in takeaways is the fact that they played 7 terrible qb's last year.

Last season Dallas played these qb's.
JOshua Dobbs, Justin Fields, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Sam Howell, Garnder Minshew, Jeff Driskel and davis mills.

this year seems to me will be very different
RE: Dallas Defense  
eric2425ny : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16191685 ToddPJ76 said:
Quote:
This is always mentioned when talking about NY but nobody ever mentions the fact that Dallas led the league in takeaways 2 years in a row. that is highly unusual.

Seems that will go down causing them to not be as good on defense.

Also part of that leading the league in takeaways is the fact that they played 7 terrible qb's last year.

Last season Dallas played these qb's.
JOshua Dobbs, Justin Fields, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Sam Howell, Garnder Minshew, Jeff Driskel and davis mills.

this year seems to me will be very different


I know this isn’t a fantasy football thread, but your reasoning with Dallas here is spot on, but people will continue to overdraft defenses due to prior year performance. I’ve seen it with Dallas several times now this year.
An analysis exclusively  
Thegratefulhead : 2:50 pm : link
Built on statistics is forced to arrive at that conclusion. The analysis would be flawed. If you account for the drastic improvement in leadership combined with the roster and give another boost for continuity you would conclude this is instead a team.in the rise.

Last year, at the start of the season, I labeled Jones an acsending player very early.

Jones is still ascending.

The Giants are ascending.
The schedule is rough , but ....  
Manny in CA : 3:08 pm : link

Even with a pessimistic estimate, I think 10 wins is very achievable -

Beat Arizona, Seattle, Miami, Washington (twice), Jets, Raiders,Pats, Packers, Saints

Lose twice to Dallas. Lose to 49ers, Lose to the Bills, Lose twice to the Eagles, Lose to the Rams

There are concrete reasons to be optimistic -

(1) They've made significant moves to stop the hemorrhaging on run defense

(2) Ojulari is healthy, Simmons will help a lot on pass defense, Hawk & Banks are better than what they had last year,
this help will make Jackson even better

(3) Receivers will terrorize the NFL

So no, I don't think they'll regress


RE: Dallas Defense  
HBart : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16191685 ToddPJ76 said:
Quote:
This is always mentioned when talking about NY but nobody ever mentions the fact that Dallas led the league in takeaways 2 years in a row. that is highly unusual.

Seems that will go down causing them to not be as good on defense.

Also part of that leading the league in takeaways is the fact that they played 7 terrible qb's last year.

Last season Dallas played these qb's.
JOshua Dobbs, Justin Fields, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Sam Howell, Garnder Minshew, Jeff Driskel and davis mills.

this year seems to me will be very different

It's an interesting point. Maybe not, because the numbers behind Dallas's TO differential are strong: very high hurry and sack percentage. high interception percentage and only an expected percentage of FF recoveries.

I don't see any reason they'll have much worse numbers - they're a talented, well coached and disruptive defense. I do expect our takeaways to improve significantly with our massive talent upgrades.
Dallas Defense  
ToddPJ76 : 3:17 pm : link
that is interesting. I would imagine playing allen,Herbert, rodgers, tua etc. over the backups they played the year before is going to make all the nfc east numbers and especially Dallas numbers go down on defense.

Reading comments, clearly people don't understand stats  
JesseS : 5:23 pm : link
and then take it personally and blame mainstream media for their lack of understanding regarding what it means. It's the same people that blame weather forecasters. Remember, 90% chance of snow and then it not snowing, doesn't necessarily mean the prediction was wrong. It could mean that, but it could also mean the 10% scenario happened.

It's not personal or "anti-giant bias". No one is being persecuted. The main stream media isn't out to get you. And Giants fans aren't victims.

Here's what it does mean:

As others have said, Giants eked out some wins. When a team wins by 20, clearly, if a few things went differently, they still would have LIKELY won. If you win games riding a razor's edge, you just as easily could have lost. Let's pretend there's a team that went 17-0, but won each game by 1 point. In all likelihood, if you could replay that season with the same teams, that would not happen again.

Remember, each game involves a whoooole bunch of dice being rolled. Typically, a more talented team like, for example, the Cowboys, will beat a team like the Giants. Let's say that a bunch of their dice have extra 5s and 6s in place of 1s and 2s. The Giants, however, had more 1s and 2s, than 5s and 6s. So can the Giants win? Sure! That's why you play the game. That's coaching. That's clutch plays. That's smart football, etc. But a team like the Giants of last year had way less margin for error, so a lot of those dice rolls had to go the Giants' way.

This is the same argument that gets old about people getting cranky because the media prefers the cowboys or eagles in previous years and then say "the media was wrong". Saying a team is more likely to win based on their talent (more dice with 5s and 6s), doesn't mean they will win. But if you were betting your life, you'd probably want that set of dice. Gun to your head, most people would wisely have bet the patriots over the giants in their "perfect season". That's the right bet. But then the game happens....

While this isn't exactly regressing to the mean, in theory, the Giants could (and did) get better, but they might actually lose more games, because they don't have necessarily enough talent to have a bad game and still win, whereas a more talented team can roll some low numbers and still have a higher total when the dice stop rolling.

Also, why do people care or even take the time to read what these outlets have to say about your team? Really talented scouts, or people setting lines, tend to not write articles. These are now basically celebrity talking heads or someone who played football just giving an opinion. That's it. You know what is amazing? There are books out there that explore the phenomenon that most people, including experts themselves, are the worst predictors. We're talking literally no better than monkeys throwing things at a wall. Literally. They usually over-index on their own experience and get shit wrong. In fact, people's predictions will change literally based on the weather that day. Literally.


RE: We just came out of  
4xchamps : 5:42 pm : link
In comment 16191505 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
10 years of regression. F that

AMEN! LFG Giants
Excellent post, JesseS  
Mike from Ohio : 5:59 pm : link
I hope some of the folks getting worked up about the perceived disrespect and anti-Giants bias will read this. You said what I tried to say but much better.

Fortunately for everyone, it seems the plan is still to play the season and the Giants record will be based on actual on-field results.
See I don't buy that this analysis is all based on the stats so its  
PatersonPlank : 6:15 pm : link
correct. It is biased. How can you explain holding the Giants to all the points above, but not the Lions, Jets, Falcons, and Jacksonville. The Giants have did as much. or more last year, than all of them, and they should all have the same "concerns". Yet I see division winners in their "stat" future
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 