for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NYG restructure QB Daniel Jones' contract

Anakim : 8:25 am
Field Yates
@FieldYates
The Giants have restructured the contract of QB Daniel Jones, converting $8.42M of his base salary into a signing bonus and creating $6.315M in cap space, per source.
Well that’s a start  
BillT : 8:30 am : link
They need more but this gets them back in the black.
I think we knew something  
UberAlias : 8:30 am : link
Had to happen.
Move #1  
section125 : 8:38 am : link
.
Assuming no disaster this season, DJ’s contract  
Ben in Tampa : 8:41 am : link
becomes the catalyst for a lot of cap maneuverability the next several years
Reasonable move  
Rick in Dallas : 9:02 am : link
More to come
I mentioned he was about the only option  
bradshaw44 : 9:03 am : link
For a restructure yesterday.
 
christian : 9:08 am : link
There's so much anxiety spent by fans conflating the cap for a financial measurement, when it's simply an accounting measurement.

Daniel Jones will not make a single more cent and he won't cost a single more cent against the cap over the lifetime of this contract.

But he's going to have a 53M cap hit next year and I guarantee that causes someone to have the vapors.
RE: …  
SJGiant : 9:14 am : link
In comment 16192019 christian said:
Quote:
There's so much anxiety spent by fans conflating the cap for a financial measurement, when it's simply an accounting measurement.

Daniel Jones will not make a single more cent and he won't cost a single more cent against the cap over the lifetime of this contract.

But he's going to have a 53M cap hit next year and I guarantee that causes someone to have the vapors.


Jones has a 45 million cap hit next year before this restructure. Doesn’t the bonus get prorated over the life of the contract? I don’t think Jones cap hit will be 54 million next year.
 
christian : 9:16 am : link
^ Yup, you're right, I haven't finished my coffee.
RE: …  
christian : 9:17 am : link
In comment 16192022 christian said:
Quote:
^ Yup, you're right, I haven't finished my coffee.


Two lashings for Christian. One for getting simple math wrong, one for getting huffy puffy about others getting huffy puffy.
RE: …  
section125 : 9:19 am : link
In comment 16192019 christian said:
Quote:
There's so much anxiety spent by fans conflating the cap for a financial measurement, when it's simply an accounting measurement.

Daniel Jones will not make a single more cent and he won't cost a single more cent against the cap over the lifetime of this contract.

But he's going to have a 53M cap hit next year and I guarantee that causes someone to have the vapors.


Eh, just something to talk about while waiting for the season to start - I think the hit next year will be about $47 mill with the restructure - not a big deal.
Jones cap hit next year is $47.205  
WillieYoung : 9:25 am : link
If you're going to pontificate about the cap, you should know that bonuses are prorated over the remaining term of the contract.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:27 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
39m
Mentioned Jones as a potential restructure repeatedly. Schoen didn’t want to touch Leo/Adoree

Jones’ new cap hits:

2023: $15.4M (was $21.8M)
2024: $47.1M
2025: $41.6M
2026: $58.6M

There would now be $22.2M dead money if the Giants want out after 2024 (was $18M pre-restructure)

And to be clear, this restructure is to give them enough room to operate this season (P-squad elevations, IR costs, etc). Not expecting some big trade/signing as a result.

Get used to Jones restructures. He has a $35.5M base salary in 2024. Unless this season is a catastrophe and moving on after 2024 is a real possibility, they’ll surely restructure next offseason, with the potential to create as much as ~$22M in cap space.
RE: RE: …  
bw in dc : 9:28 am : link
In comment 16192023 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16192022 christian said:


Quote:


^ Yup, you're right, I haven't finished my coffee.



Two lashings for Christian. One for getting simple math wrong, one for getting huffy puffy about others getting huffy puffy.


This is very embarrassing for you as one of the BBI's expert cap gurus. I'm thinking a self-ban may be in order.

I'm emailing Lines of Scrimmage right now... ;)
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:30 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
One more note on restructures: They’re strictly for cap purposes. The Giants have “automatic conversions” clauses in their contracts, so they can restructure whoever/whenever they want. The player doesn’t get the restructure amount in a lump sum, it’s paid weekly thru the season.
OTC has the update already  
ZogZerg : 9:35 am : link
Giants now under cap by 800K.
They will still need more $a.

If it makes people feel better,
49rs, Ravens, Bills, Bucs, Raiders, Chiefs are all listed over the cap.

Chiefs by ove 8mil.

They better get that deal done with their DT.
...  
christian : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16192031 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Two lashings for Christian. One for getting simple math wrong, one for getting huffy puffy about others getting huffy puffy.

This is very embarrassing for you as one of the BBI's expert cap gurus. I'm thinking a self-ban may be in order.

I'm emailing Lines of Scrimmage right now... ;)


My punishment will be listening for an hour to a slightly inaccurate recounting of Jerry Reese's draft picks from 2007 onward.
RE: …  
Optimus-NY : 9:44 am : link
In comment 16192019 christian said:
Quote:
There's so much anxiety spent by fans conflating the cap for a financial measurement, when it's simply an accounting measurement.

Daniel Jones will not make a single more cent and he won't cost a single more cent against the cap over the lifetime of this contract.

But he's going to have a 53M cap hit next year and I guarantee that causes someone to have the vapors.


+1
They've got a list of players they'd turn to in such a situation.  
Optimus-NY : 9:48 am : link
Adoree and Leo are obviously guys they would prefer not to touch. The Top 51 rule has just expired. It's game time from a cap perspective.
They really don’t have a lot of options.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10:02 am : link

Outside cutting Leo or Adoree’, which I don’t recommend. We can cut Tyrod Taylor and create 2.75M of space. The Giants don’t want to do that either.
RE: They've got a list of players they'd turn to in such a situation.  
section125 : 10:07 am : link
In comment 16192048 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Adoree and Leo are obviously guys they would prefer not to touch. The Top 51 rule has just expired. It's game time from a cap perspective.


Schoen already said he is perfectly happy letting Leo play out the year on his existing contract, and I believe it. Adoree is in the same boat.
RE: They've got a list of players they'd turn to in such a situation.  
BillT : 10:07 am : link
In comment 16192048 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Adoree and Leo are obviously guys they would prefer not to touch. The Top 51 rule has just expired. It's game time from a cap perspective.

Adoree and Leo are pretty much the only ones with enough salary to convert to make up the difference.
Over The CAP  
Y28 : 10:10 am : link
has now adjusted their website to include the Daniel Jones restructure (attached).

The have also removed vet Tyre Phillips from the PS cost and replaced him with Jaylon Thomas's rookie PS salary.

It appears that this site has now recorded the exact Giants situation and shows that they are UNDER the CAP by $826,164.

That's enough for Thursday's League deadline requirement, but not quite enough to get through this season.

Yesterday I suggested that the Giants could make another move.

Graham Gano becomes a free agent in February at the age of 36. He is a valuable team captain who will have earned over $40 million lifetime at season's end.

No Giants fan wants to see Gano leave. He has been reasonable in his prior negotiations and I think we could all agree as fans that we would like to see his time as a Giant extended a few more years.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
Semipro Lineman : 10:28 am : link
In comment 16192038 christian said:
Quote:


My punishment will be listening for an hour to a slightly inaccurate recounting of Jerry Reese's draft picks from 2007 onward.


LOL
Just a question  
Carl in CT : 10:32 am : link
I thought after year 2 Jones contract wasn’t guaranteed. Does that mean the restructure goes to next year or does it also go to the unguaranteed years? Thanks
RE: Just a question  
section125 : 10:36 am : link
In comment 16192078 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
I thought after year 2 Jones contract wasn’t guaranteed. Does that mean the restructure goes to next year or does it also go to the unguaranteed years? Thanks


Applies to the full life of the contract spread evenly. It comes due if he is released before the end of the contract.
restructuring jones was 1 of 3 options and the best one  
Eric on Li : 10:38 am : link
though it is another $6.3m they may as well have bonused barkley to achieve the same cap result and keep him in the fold for 1 more year after this one. running tally on money that could have secured extra years from barkley now equals $16.5m with the possibility of getting to 17.5m if he hits incentives.
...  
christian : 10:46 am : link
The more the roster and accounting plays out, the more I'm convinced there were additional differences between where Team Barkley and Schoen ended negotiations.

The reports were all stated in broad terms like dollar amounts and guarantees. But I suspect some of the guarantees the Giants offered were softer and only conveyed if Barkley was on the roster in a 3rd year.

If the two parties were as close as reported on the money and structure, it seems strangely stubborn on Schoen's part.
RE: ...  
section125 : 10:50 am : link
In comment 16192088 christian said:
Quote:
The more the roster and accounting plays out, the more I'm convinced there were additional differences between where Team Barkley and Schoen ended negotiations.

The reports were all stated in broad terms like dollar amounts and guarantees. But I suspect some of the guarantees the Giants offered were softer and only conveyed if Barkley was on the roster in a 3rd year.

If the two parties were as close as reported on the money and structure, it seems strangely stubborn on Schoen's part.


Or it is just a simple as Schoen has a dollar number(and years) on every player and position and just will not go past it.
 
christian : 11:02 am : link
I agree Schoen has a number and wouldn't move off of it, I just think in reality it was lower than what the reports implied.
You can mess with Glowiniski's deal.  
Optimus-NY : 11:11 am : link
You can also do the same with Gano and Tyrod.
RE: You can mess with Glowiniski's deal.  
mfsd : 11:41 am : link
In comment 16192097 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
You can also do the same with Gano and Tyrod.


Yup Glowinski's cap hit seems too high in relation to his performance. But that's also why they don't want to push too much of his money to next year, he's got a low dead cap hit for 2024 if they are able to upgrade and want to cut him

Could also move some of Waller's money to next year's cap I think?
 
christian : 12:14 pm : link
The Giants already restructured Waller down to a minimum salary this year.
RE: …  
mfsd : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16192121 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants already restructured Waller down to a minimum salary this year.


Ah forgot, thx. Guess that leaves Tyrod and Gano as prime candidates, if they don't want to touch Leo and Adoree
...  
christian : 12:34 pm : link
I hope Schoen is smart enough to realize it really doesn't matter who he restructures.

It's just moving dollars from one column to the next in a spreadsheet.

There's literally no difference what player it is.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16192145 christian said:
Quote:
I hope Schoen is smart enough to realize it really doesn't matter who he restructures.

It's just moving dollars from one column to the next in a spreadsheet.

There's literally no difference what player it is.


this is just as incorrect as every other time you've said it.

there is a big difference in restructuring active $ (like jones) and what will likely turn out to be inactive $ (like williams or jackson or tyrod).

they didnt just roll dice this morning and decide to restructure jones 6 months after structuring the contract the way they did in the first place.
...  
christian : 1:03 pm : link
Eric, that's actually exactly what they did.

Because there is no financial difference in moving dollars guaranteed to Jones or Williams this year on the account ledger.
...  
christian : 1:06 pm : link
The only difference is the 100% make believe emotional fallacy that it's somehow better to have players on the roster when they are also on the accounting sheet.

And as Schoen and every other GM in the league exhibits, it simply doesn't matter.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16192171 christian said:
Quote:
The only difference is the 100% make believe emotional fallacy that it's somehow better to have players on the roster when they are also on the accounting sheet.

And as Schoen and every other GM in the league exhibits, it simply doesn't matter.


this is wrong, it is not just an emotional fallacy.

jones has an active contract they can (and probably will) manipulate next year. and maybe the year after. and maybe the year after that. by choosing his deal to manipulate now, they preserve the right to mitigate the money they just moved to next year to the following year, or the following year, or the following year.

you can call it dead money or cap charge or whatever you want to call it, but it can keep moving with an active player. it cannot if it's a terminated contract.
RE: RE: ...  
section125 : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16192184 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16192171 christian said:


Quote:


The only difference is the 100% make believe emotional fallacy that it's somehow better to have players on the roster when they are also on the accounting sheet.

And as Schoen and every other GM in the league exhibits, it simply doesn't matter.



this is wrong, it is not just an emotional fallacy.

jones has an active contract they can (and probably will) manipulate next year. and maybe the year after. and maybe the year after that. by choosing his deal to manipulate now, they preserve the right to mitigate the money they just moved to next year to the following year, or the following year, or the following year.

you can call it dead money or cap charge or whatever you want to call it, but it can keep moving with an active player. it cannot if it's a terminated contract.


christian, Eric is more correct on this. While ultimately the money does not matter as it will be paid out eventually, by having it be moved to an active player who will likely be still on the team gives then a chance to make further changes or even incorporate it into a new contract - just more flexible.
It is a small, but important difference.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 