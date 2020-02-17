NYG restructure QB Daniel Jones' contract

There would now be $22.2M dead money if the Giants want out after 2024 (was $18M pre-restructure)
And to be clear, this restructure is to give them enough room to operate this season (P-squad elevations, IR costs, etc). Not expecting some big trade/signing as a result.
Get used to Jones restructures. He has a $35.5M base salary in 2024. Unless this season is a catastrophe and moving on after 2024 is a real possibility, they’ll surely restructure next offseason, with the potential to create as much as ~$22M in cap space.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
One more note on restructures: They’re strictly for cap purposes. The Giants have “automatic conversions” clauses in their contracts, so they can restructure whoever/whenever they want. The player doesn’t get the restructure amount in a lump sum, it’s paid weekly thru the season.
has now adjusted their website to include the Daniel Jones restructure (attached).
The have also removed vet Tyre Phillips from the PS cost and replaced him with Jaylon Thomas's rookie PS salary.
It appears that this site has now recorded the exact Giants situation and shows that they are UNDER the CAP by $826,164.
That's enough for Thursday's League deadline requirement, but not quite enough to get through this season.
Yesterday I suggested that the Giants could make another move.
Graham Gano becomes a free agent in February at the age of 36. He is a valuable team captain who will have earned over $40 million lifetime at season's end.
No Giants fan wants to see Gano leave. He has been reasonable in his prior negotiations and I think we could all agree as fans that we would like to see his time as a Giant extended a few more years.
though it is another $6.3m they may as well have bonused barkley to achieve the same cap result and keep him in the fold for 1 more year after this one. running tally on money that could have secured extra years from barkley now equals $16.5m with the possibility of getting to 17.5m if he hits incentives.
The more the roster and accounting plays out, the more I'm convinced there were additional differences between where Team Barkley and Schoen ended negotiations.
The reports were all stated in broad terms like dollar amounts and guarantees. But I suspect some of the guarantees the Giants offered were softer and only conveyed if Barkley was on the roster in a 3rd year.
If the two parties were as close as reported on the money and structure, it seems strangely stubborn on Schoen's part.
Or it is just a simple as Schoen has a dollar number(and years) on every player and position and just will not go past it.
Yup Glowinski's cap hit seems too high in relation to his performance. But that's also why they don't want to push too much of his money to next year, he's got a low dead cap hit for 2024 if they are able to upgrade and want to cut him
Could also move some of Waller's money to next year's cap I think?
The only difference is the 100% make believe emotional fallacy that it's somehow better to have players on the roster when they are also on the accounting sheet.
And as Schoen and every other GM in the league exhibits, it simply doesn't matter.
this is wrong, it is not just an emotional fallacy.
jones has an active contract they can (and probably will) manipulate next year. and maybe the year after. and maybe the year after that. by choosing his deal to manipulate now, they preserve the right to mitigate the money they just moved to next year to the following year, or the following year, or the following year.
you can call it dead money or cap charge or whatever you want to call it, but it can keep moving with an active player. it cannot if it's a terminated contract.
christian, Eric is more correct on this. While ultimately the money does not matter as it will be paid out eventually, by having it be moved to an active player who will likely be still on the team gives then a chance to make further changes or even incorporate it into a new contract - just more flexible.
It is a small, but important difference.
Daniel Jones will not make a single more cent and he won't cost a single more cent against the cap over the lifetime of this contract.
But he's going to have a 53M cap hit next year and I guarantee that causes someone to have the vapors.
Jones has a 45 million cap hit next year before this restructure. Doesn’t the bonus get prorated over the life of the contract? I don’t think Jones cap hit will be 54 million next year.
Two lashings for Christian. One for getting simple math wrong, one for getting huffy puffy about others getting huffy puffy.
Eh, just something to talk about while waiting for the season to start - I think the hit next year will be about $47 mill with the restructure - not a big deal.
@DDuggan21
·
39m
Mentioned Jones as a potential restructure repeatedly. Schoen didn’t want to touch Leo/Adoree
Jones’ new cap hits:
2023: $15.4M (was $21.8M)
2024: $47.1M
2025: $41.6M
2026: $58.6M
Quote:
^ Yup, you're right, I haven't finished my coffee.
Two lashings for Christian. One for getting simple math wrong, one for getting huffy puffy about others getting huffy puffy.
This is very embarrassing for you as one of the BBI's expert cap gurus. I'm thinking a self-ban may be in order.
I'm emailing Lines of Scrimmage right now... ;)
@DDuggan21
·
1m
One more note on restructures: They’re strictly for cap purposes. The Giants have “automatic conversions” clauses in their contracts, so they can restructure whoever/whenever they want. The player doesn’t get the restructure amount in a lump sum, it’s paid weekly thru the season.
They will still need more $a.
If it makes people feel better,
49rs, Ravens, Bills, Bucs, Raiders, Chiefs are all listed over the cap.
Chiefs by ove 8mil.
They better get that deal done with their DT.
This is very embarrassing for you as one of the BBI's expert cap gurus. I'm thinking a self-ban may be in order.
I'm emailing Lines of Scrimmage right now... ;)
My punishment will be listening for an hour to a slightly inaccurate recounting of Jerry Reese's draft picks from 2007 onward.
+1
Outside cutting Leo or Adoree’, which I don’t recommend. We can cut Tyrod Taylor and create 2.75M of space. The Giants don’t want to do that either.
Schoen already said he is perfectly happy letting Leo play out the year on his existing contract, and I believe it. Adoree is in the same boat.
Adoree and Leo are pretty much the only ones with enough salary to convert to make up the difference.
The have also removed vet Tyre Phillips from the PS cost and replaced him with Jaylon Thomas's rookie PS salary.
It appears that this site has now recorded the exact Giants situation and shows that they are UNDER the CAP by $826,164.
That's enough for Thursday's League deadline requirement, but not quite enough to get through this season.
Yesterday I suggested that the Giants could make another move.
Graham Gano becomes a free agent in February at the age of 36. He is a valuable team captain who will have earned over $40 million lifetime at season's end.
No Giants fan wants to see Gano leave. He has been reasonable in his prior negotiations and I think we could all agree as fans that we would like to see his time as a Giant extended a few more years.
Link - ( New Window )
My punishment will be listening for an hour to a slightly inaccurate recounting of Jerry Reese's draft picks from 2007 onward.
LOL
Applies to the full life of the contract spread evenly. It comes due if he is released before the end of the contract.
Yup Glowinski's cap hit seems too high in relation to his performance. But that's also why they don't want to push too much of his money to next year, he's got a low dead cap hit for 2024 if they are able to upgrade and want to cut him
Could also move some of Waller's money to next year's cap I think?
Ah forgot, thx. Guess that leaves Tyrod and Gano as prime candidates, if they don't want to touch Leo and Adoree
It's just moving dollars from one column to the next in a spreadsheet.
There's literally no difference what player it is.
this is just as incorrect as every other time you've said it.
there is a big difference in restructuring active $ (like jones) and what will likely turn out to be inactive $ (like williams or jackson or tyrod).
they didnt just roll dice this morning and decide to restructure jones 6 months after structuring the contract the way they did in the first place.
Because there is no financial difference in moving dollars guaranteed to Jones or Williams this year on the account ledger.
And as Schoen and every other GM in the league exhibits, it simply doesn't matter.
And as Schoen and every other GM in the league exhibits, it simply doesn't matter.
this is wrong, it is not just an emotional fallacy.
jones has an active contract they can (and probably will) manipulate next year. and maybe the year after. and maybe the year after that. by choosing his deal to manipulate now, they preserve the right to mitigate the money they just moved to next year to the following year, or the following year, or the following year.
you can call it dead money or cap charge or whatever you want to call it, but it can keep moving with an active player. it cannot if it's a terminated contract.
Quote:
this is wrong, it is not just an emotional fallacy.
jones has an active contract they can (and probably will) manipulate next year. and maybe the year after. and maybe the year after that. by choosing his deal to manipulate now, they preserve the right to mitigate the money they just moved to next year to the following year, or the following year, or the following year.
you can call it dead money or cap charge or whatever you want to call it, but it can keep moving with an active player. it cannot if it's a terminated contract.
christian, Eric is more correct on this. While ultimately the money does not matter as it will be paid out eventually, by having it be moved to an active player who will likely be still on the team gives then a chance to make further changes or even incorporate it into a new contract - just more flexible.
It is a small, but important difference.