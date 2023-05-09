Regarding the CB's - Adoree is listed as the starting NB, but does that mean he's on the L or R in place of one of the rookies when they aren't in a formation that has a NB? Or is the defense with a NB the base defense and they'll move guys around all game?
I think they will be in Nickel a good portion of defensive snaps
They'll move around and I doubt AJ will come out very often. After this week where the teams top WR doen't play in the slot I expect we'll see more of AJ moving to the outside to cover the team's #1 WR with Homes stepping in as slot and one of the rookies coming off.
Is it more a testament to veterans Bredeson and Glowinski winning the jobs, or are Ezeudu and McKathen (and Lemieux) just not developed enough?
Bredeson is our best IOL. He was always getting a spot. I don't think Glowinski was losing his job as he never practiced anywhere else until about 2 weeks ago. JMS earned his spot so that allowed Bredeson to go to LG. I wouldn't look too much into Ezeudu. As far as McKethan goes, he has barely practiced in 2 years. Not sure what anyone was expecting from him.
Bredeson is a better player than most give him credit for. His issue was staying healthy consistently. They know what they have in him and have been trying to develop Ezudu - thus far to mixed results
You can’t have high draft picks on every OL position. You have to develop people
The last 4 drafts have had: Thomas, Peart, Lemieux, Neal, Ezeudu, McKethan, Schmitz. Peart and Lemieux will not get 2nd deals and Glowinski is likely gone. Ezeudu and Brederson are the Gs next year. Need a new swing T
Neal being better helps Glowinski be better. JMS will help Glowinski be better
More lack of development. The team clearly would prefer Ezeudu to lock the LG spot, but he hasn't.
Curious why you think they would rather Ezeudu start. They may not have drafted Bredeson but I’m sure their preference is to make the right call and start the better of the two without any cares on which of the two it is. Bredeson is 25. It isn’t like they’re waiting to take the position from someone who’s best years are behind them and hand it off to a second year player waiting in the wings.
I think Dallas tries to test our defense against the run...
right away and we will have to get out of nickel. It will be interesting to see who stays in when not in nickel because Dallas receivers have traditionally been very willing and effective blockers. It will say a lot about that aspect of the rookie DB's game if they remain in with Dallas running on us.
Both Banks and Hawkins seem to be bigger, physical receivers, so it may be that they both stay on the field instead of Adoree, and that will be interesting to watch.
More lack of development. The team clearly would prefer Ezeudu to lock the LG spot, but he hasn't.
Curious why you think they would rather Ezeudu start. They may not have drafted Bredeson but I’m sure their preference is to make the right call and start the better of the two without any cares on which of the two it is. Bredeson is 25. It isn’t like they’re waiting to take the position from someone who’s best years are behind them and hand it off to a second year player waiting in the wings.
A few reasons. 1) the investment. Ezeudu was only drafted 10 picks from where JMS was selected. 2) the upside. Between the two, JE has the higher ceiling, IMO. and 3) because by most accounts Bredeson has outplayed JE, yet they continue to rotate them. Where elese do you see that? In most cases where a guy has outperformed another it's pretty clear that he is the starter. That has not been the case with these two where continue to see rotations.
And Glowinski has little dead cap as a cut after this season so I can see why they would want Ezeudu and Mckethan to win the jobs. Hopefully they develop this year and can take over next season.
You don't want to have to pay Bredeson unless he has a pro bowl type year or keep Glowinski at 6 million next.
I know McCarthy had some quotes about wanting to run it more but are they going to pound it over and over again with Pollard? They don't have much proven talent behind him either. Plus McCarthy was always pass happy in GB and Schottenheimer banged heads with Carrol in SEA a few years back for throwing too much. I think the opposite, they come out throwing. I would think Adoree stays on the field, wouldn't be surprised to see him shadowing Lamb a decent amount. He's going to run mostly out of the slot anyway.
I genuinely hope McCarthy does try to establish it, I have a feeling the Run D will do a 180 and that will be the strength of the defense. I'd rather he do that than test our rookies against a talented and savvy WR duo.
To Start The Season, I Like Two Vet Guards Next To JMS
My guess is Ezeudu and even McCathen getting more playing opportunities as the season progresses.
I’m a little surprised to see McFadden listed as a starter. My guess is he’s among the first to come off the field for down and distance reasons. Hopefully Simmons gets more minutes playing time at McFadden’s expense each week as Simmons comes up to speed.
Curious why you think they would rather Ezeudu start.
A few reasons. 1) the investment. Ezeudu was only drafted 10 picks from where JMS was selected.
This. You don't draft a guy with the 67th pick expecting him to be a backup, unless possible the starter is an aging All-Pro, which is not the case. Let's hope worst case next year is having to just draft a G high, and not a RT also.
Not saying your points aren’t valid, but I don’t know that Ezeudu’s playing time is anything more than trying to get him more time in the field to see if he’s NFL material. I realize he was a third round pick but sometimes you just get it wrong in the draft. Money next year makes sense, but if BB plays like a good starter maybe they’ll happy to sign him to his second contract. Guess time will tell.
It would seem that Flott and Ezeudu didn’t take as a big of a leap as maybe the team would have liked. The Beavers, Wan’dale and McKethan injuries from last year also factored in the negative column this year.
if you are going to take any stock in how the depth is listed out in regards to backup snaps being handed out...
- McKethan is listed only as a backup right tackle. Most likely Peart, Ezudu and Lemieux or just Peart/Ezudu are the game day backups when everyone is healthy. Glad he McKethan is getting snaps there in the event that Neal has a significant injury and Peart craps the bed.
- Ezudu is listed as a right guard. I think the consensus is generally that Bredeson is better than Glowinski so good to get Ezudu his majority of snaps at right guard to maybe replace or transition away from Glowinski later in the year.
Glowinski is the RG and that was decided before camp but he can be replaced by Bredeson. Clearly, Bredeson has won the LG spot for now. If Ezeudu (or even Lemieux) could beat him out for LG, it would allow Bredeson to challenge Glowinski for RG. For those who want to see Glowinski replaced, I think you have to hope someone beats out Bredeson for LG first because Bredeson would be the only serious challenger to Glowinski. McKethan, Ezeudu and Lemieux are not serious challengers at RG yet.
I never said they wanted Ezeudu to start. I'm asking if Bredeson and Glowinski both starting says more about them winning the job or Ezeudu and McKethan not (and Lemieux to a lesser degree). Both spots, at least from a fan and media perspective, were expected to be an open competition in camp. Neither seemed to pan out that way at all.
I still think we don’t know what the Giants will do when they have 2 CBs out there. Will it really be the two rookies or will Adoree move outside and send Hawkins to the bench?
I and others seem to be assuming the latter but I don’t think we actually know?
Hawkins and Banks are clearly the starting CBs. I don't know why anyone would assume otherwise based on what we saw in preseason and the fact that neither played vs. the Jets.
Adoree didn’t play either. They could have been getting Hawkins reps as he’ll play a lot but I don’t know it’s a certainty that he’ll play over AJax. The Giants seem to be signaling that, but I’d be a bit surprised if it’s actually what they do.
I won't be surprised at all, if they are starting 3 CBs, that is. IF A Jackson is in the slot, who is at CB if not Hawkins and Banks?
If what you are saying is in cases where there are two CBs then the CBs will be Jackson and Banks, that's different.
Nods to experience and tenure. Simmons and Basham can't be named starters - it would violate Dab's earn your snaps credo. Same at the WR position - experience and tenure at the top of the depth chart. The exception is CB where they've made it clear for weeks now that the rookies earned their position.
BTW, I'm not saying Basham/Simmons deserve to start. No clue. We can all form an opinion on that soon.
And somewhat reassuring that McFadden is still listed as the starting ILB with Simmons as the backup. I know it’s not going to play out that way necessarily, but I’m rooting for McFadden to play well this year.
I have some NY/NJ Italian family members who could really use it. LOL I would love to send it to them.
Also its probably the most useful piece of info on this sheet.
I have never seen a Giants team so position less on both sides of the ball. Also, this regime uses a lot of their roster depending on game plan. What is listed does not carry as much weight as it did in the past.
All I know, is the Giants were fun last year and this year they have improved almost every position group and/or placed some faith in some young developed talent. At the very least we have improved depth. No reason to not be excited !!
But I cant lie, I want Hyatt to take that spot. Quickly.
I thinks its Slayton's snaps that get cut for Hyatt. Ultimately I think they all play significant snaps.
But this how I feel players are affected if I had to bucket them: Campbell/Wandale, Hyatt/Slayton, Hodgins/Sheppard but they will mix all of them up and Waller will also be eating into their snaps as well.
But like you I will be excited to see when we do put our all speed WRs /Waller on the field at the same time. Overall I think they love having a smart player who knows how to fill in space and be a QB friendly WR. Same reasoning why they brought in Beasley, they wanted to make sure they have that role filled.
Of course, it was a oversimplification maybe. Hodgins wont lose redzone snaps if Hyatts role were to expand, etc etc
I hope I’m wrong, but I am envisioning guard being a priority in the offseason.
I know McCarthy had some quotes about wanting to run it more but are they going to pound it over and over again with Pollard? They don't have much proven talent behind him either. Plus McCarthy was always pass happy in GB and Schottenheimer banged heads with Carrol in SEA a few years back for throwing too much. I think the opposite, they come out throwing. I would think Adoree stays on the field, wouldn't be surprised to see him shadowing Lamb a decent amount. He's going to run mostly out of the slot anyway.
I genuinely hope McCarthy does try to establish it, I have a feeling the Run D will do a 180 and that will be the strength of the defense. I'd rather he do that than test our rookies against a talented and savvy WR duo.
I’m a little surprised to see McFadden listed as a starter. My guess is he’s among the first to come off the field for down and distance reasons. Hopefully Simmons gets more minutes playing time at McFadden’s expense each week as Simmons comes up to speed.
This. You don't draft a guy with the 67th pick expecting him to be a backup, unless possible the starter is an aging All-Pro, which is not the case. Let's hope worst case next year is having to just draft a G high, and not a RT also.
Can we play a snap or two before THIS season we predict what positions will be a need in next year's draft?
A few reasons. 1) the investment. Ezeudu was only drafted 10 picks from where JMS was selected. 2) the upside. Between the two, JE has the higher ceiling, IMO. and 3) because by most accounts Bredeson has outplayed JE, yet they continue to rotate them. Where elese do you see that? In most cases where a guy has outperformed another it's pretty clear that he is the starter. That has not been the case with these two where continue to see rotations.
Not saying your points aren’t valid, but I don’t know that Ezeudu’s playing time is anything more than trying to get him more time in the field to see if he’s NFL material. I realize he was a third round pick but sometimes you just get it wrong in the draft. Money next year makes sense, but if BB plays like a good starter maybe they’ll happy to sign him to his second contract. Guess time will tell.
- McKethan is listed only as a backup right tackle. Most likely Peart, Ezudu and Lemieux or just Peart/Ezudu are the game day backups when everyone is healthy. Glad he McKethan is getting snaps there in the event that Neal has a significant injury and Peart craps the bed.
- Ezudu is listed as a right guard. I think the consensus is generally that Bredeson is better than Glowinski so good to get Ezudu his majority of snaps at right guard to maybe replace or transition away from Glowinski later in the year.
Glowinski is the RG and that was decided before camp but he can be replaced by Bredeson. Clearly, Bredeson has won the LG spot for now. If Ezeudu (or even Lemieux) could beat him out for LG, it would allow Bredeson to challenge Glowinski for RG. For those who want to see Glowinski replaced, I think you have to hope someone beats out Bredeson for LG first because Bredeson would be the only serious challenger to Glowinski. McKethan, Ezeudu and Lemieux are not serious challengers at RG yet.
Hawkins and Banks are clearly the starting CBs. I don't know why anyone would assume otherwise based on what we saw in preseason and the fact that neither played vs. the Jets.
Adoree didn’t play either. They could have been getting Hawkins reps as he’ll play a lot but I don’t know it’s a certainty that he’ll play over AJax. The Giants seem to be signaling that, but I’d be a bit surprised if it’s actually what they do.
I never said they wanted Ezeudu to start. I'm asking if Bredeson and Glowinski both starting says more about them winning the job or Ezeudu and McKethan not (and Lemieux to a lesser degree). Both spots, at least from a fan and media perspective, were expected to be an open competition in camp. Neither seemed to pan out that way at all.
2023: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden (with Simmons as a reserve)
In case anyone is curious:
Tae Crowder and Austin Calitro are both free agents.
It's hard to overstate how bad the Giants were at ILB last season.
Adoree didn’t play either. They could have been getting Hawkins reps as he’ll play a lot but I don’t know it’s a certainty that he’ll play over AJax. The Giants seem to be signaling that, but I’d be a bit surprised if it’s actually what they do.
I won't be surprised at all, if they are starting 3 CBs, that is. IF A Jackson is in the slot, who is at CB if not Hawkins and Banks?
If what you are saying is in cases where there are two CBs then the CBs will be Jackson and Banks, that's different.
Wondering the same thing. I would bet with only 2 CBs it’s Banks and Jackson. But it’s an interesting question.
The injuries figured into Ezeudu as well.
BTW, I'm not saying Basham/Simmons deserve to start. No clue. We can all form an opinion on that soon.
They are both looking very solid, they've earned the starts
They are both looking very solid, they've earned the starts
Agreed, if they weren’t worthy we’d be seeing more Flott and Holmes, two servicable if unspectacular players. Or a lot more 3 safety looks with Mccloud playing in the slot.
The giants are trying to win now and think these two give them the best chance because they’re prototypes of what Wink wants and have played well.
It's hard to overstate how bad the Giants were at ILB last season.
This is a great observation.
I have never seen a Giants team so position less on both sides of the ball. Also, this regime uses a lot of their roster depending on game plan. What is listed does not carry as much weight as it did in the past.
All I know, is the Giants were fun last year and this year they have improved almost every position group and/or placed some faith in some young developed talent. At the very least we have improved depth. No reason to not be excited !!
I wonder about that too but it seems so. That said, our OLBs could be classified as DEs, the way they play, and then it would be a 4-2-5.
I thinks its Slayton's snaps that get cut for Hyatt. Ultimately I think they all play significant snaps.
But this how I feel players are affected if I had to bucket them: Campbell/Wandale, Hyatt/Slayton, Hodgins/Sheppard but they will mix all of them up and Waller will also be eating into their snaps as well.
But like you I will be excited to see when we do put our all speed WRs /Waller on the field at the same time. Overall I think they love having a smart player who knows how to fill in space and be a QB friendly WR. Same reasoning why they brought in Beasley, they wanted to make sure they have that role filled.
Of course, it was a oversimplification maybe. Hodgins wont lose redzone snaps if Hyatts role were to expand, etc etc
Article in todays Athletic:
Giants players predict breakout candidates: Tre Hawkins, Deonte Banks most popular picks
Giants players predict breakout candidates: - ( New Window )