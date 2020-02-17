Comparison of Giants who played dallas Nov '22 vs. now

Look at the players that started against the cowpies on Thanksgiving last yr (a game we were leading until about halfway into the 3rd Q):
Richie James WR
Lawrence Cager TE
Tyre Phillips OT
Jack Anderson G
Nick Gates C (coming back from horrific injury)
Oshane Ximines OLB
Jihad Ward OLB
Jaylon Smith OLB
Nick McCloud CB
Darnay Holmes CB
Julian Love S
Cordale Flott DB
Those were our starters! Forget about depth. We had none. Many of the "depth" guys we had, were starting.
Compare that to the starters this Sunday (I left out players who played on Thanksgiving last yr):
Parris Campbell WR
Darren Waller TE (only 1 of the top 3 or so TEs in the league when healthy and as of now, he's healthy)
Ben Bredeson OG (was injured)
JMS C
Evan Neal OT (healthy and hopefully improved)
Okereke ILB (huge upgrade)
Azeez Ojulari OLB (was injured)
Adoree Jackson NCB (was injured, now huge upgrade to cover Lamb in slot)
Banks CB
Tre Hawkins CB
McKinney S (was injured)
Then look at our depth (players who didn't play on Thanksgiving):
Jalin Hyatt WR
Sterling Shepard WR
Wan’Dale Robinson WR (prolly questionable)
Daniel Bellinger TE
Simmons LB
A’Shawn Robinson DE
Nacho NT
Boogie Basham LB
Belton S
+ some of the guys who started last yr.
I think some people are not fully appreciating how much better our roster is right now. Dallas is going to find out. Did they upgrade their roster THIS much?
I think we are closer, but this should be a good game.
Offensively, we were counting on Golladay, Toney, a rookie Bellinger and David Sills.
Thank God we don’t have to watch a JV team anymore. Thankful for Schoen & crew.
Talent has never been the issue with the Cowboys -- if we win, it'll be because we're better coached and more disciplined than they are.
Let's see what our coaching staff can do with actual NFL caliber talent.
2 TE with Bellinger to help out Neal, Waller both split out and inline as a legit receiving threat. Last year if we used bellinger to help out the tackles there was no other threat at TE.
The past five seasons against Dallas have not been kind with just one single win out of ten (23 – 19 in Joe Judge’s first season as Head Coach.) The losing has to stop some time and the Giants have a real good chance to turn the table this Sunday night with so many arrows pointing in the right direction, starting with:
(1) Joe Schoen / Brian Daboll and their respective staffs;
(2) 2nd year for Daniel Jones in Daboll/Kafka offense;
(3) A significantly upgraded WR unit including TE Darren Waller;
(4) A deeper d-line (plus Bobby Okereke) to limit the run damage.
And the Giants will be that much closer to winning if:
(1) Evan Neal limits the carnage inflicted by Micah Parsons;
(2) Our rookie CBs avoid a rude awakening in their very first NFL game;
(3) We see the good Jamie Gillan, not the bad one.
We're better. Now go out there and kick the fucking snot out of that POS franchise. One time. Just do it.
Daniel Jones QB
Saquon Barkley RB
David Sills WR
Sterling Shepard WR
Richie James WR
Daniel Bellinger TE
Jon Feliciano OL
Mark Glowinski OL
Evan Neal T
Andrew Thomas T
Ben Bredeson G
Justin Ellis DL
Dexter Lawrence DL
Nick Williams DL
Azeez Ojulari OLB
Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB
Tae Crowder LB
Austin Calitro LB
Adoree' Jackson CB
Julian Love S
Xavier McKinney S
Cordale Flott DB
The big upgrades in my view are the corners and pass catchers.
I think Schoen did a great job of recognizing what century he's in.
Much better comparison, and OL is nearly the same except for a rookie C this year.
I guarantee one of Dallas's top 2nd half objectives was to gas the D. And they did.
The night and day depth difference on the DL is game changing in and of itself.
The big upgrades in my view are the corners and pass catchers.
I think Schoen did a great job of recognizing what century he's in.
The Giants tied with the Redskins for fewest missed tackles in the league last year with 49. Tae Crowder had 5 alone in that first Dallas game. He played 6 snaps the second time we played Dallas. I'd add upgrade at MLB as well.
Using a fair coin, having seen 3 heads in a row, the odds of heads on the next throw is STILL 50 - 50.
There needs to be a lot of data points to assess whether the AVERAGE has or hasn't "regressed to the mean". This is a tool of after the fact analysis, not a tool for prediction.
The necessary condition to even evaluate the series is that nothing has changed. In fact if the average has shifted, that is an indicator that something HAS changed.
Sports writers using the concept of "regression" is silly.
Quote:
Don't forget there will be regression.
Using a fair coin, having seen 3 heads in a row, the odds of heads on the next throw is STILL 50 - 50.
There needs to be a lot of data points to assess whether the AVERAGE has or hasn't "regressed to the mean". This is a tool of after the fact analysis, not a tool for prediction.
The necessary condition to even evaluate the series is that nothing has changed. In fact if the average has shifted, that is an indicator that something HAS changed.
Sports writers using the concept of "regression" is silly.
Yup. Regression isn't an expected outcome without some underlying reason. I don't know what that would be.
On the flip side, pretty much every returning Giant has commented at some point on being more comfortable and therefore and playing faster in the second year in system.
I dispute calling Brandin Cooks a top player.