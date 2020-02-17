Comparison of Giants who played dallas Nov '22 vs. now Dr. D : 11:44 am

Look at the players that started against the cowpies on Thanksgiving last yr (a game we were leading until about halfway into the 3rd Q):



Richie James WR

Lawrence Cager TE

Tyre Phillips OT

Jack Anderson G

Nick Gates C (coming back from horrific injury)

Oshane Ximines OLB

Jihad Ward OLB

Jaylon Smith OLB

Nick McCloud CB

Darnay Holmes CB

Julian Love S

Cordale Flott DB



Those were our starters! Forget about depth. We had none. Many of the "depth" guys we had, were starting.



Compare that to the starters this Sunday (I left out players who played on Thanksgiving last yr):



Parris Campbell WR

Darren Waller TE (only 1 of the top 3 or so TEs in the league when healthy and as of now, he's healthy)

Ben Bredeson OG (was injured)

JMS C

Evan Neal OT (healthy and hopefully improved)

Okereke ILB (huge upgrade)

Azeez Ojulari OLB (was injured)

Adoree Jackson NCB (was injured, now huge upgrade to cover Lamb in slot)

Banks CB

Tre Hawkins CB

McKinney S (was injured)



Then look at our depth (players who didn't play on Thanksgiving):



Jalin Hyatt WR

Sterling Shepard WR

Wan’Dale Robinson WR (prolly questionable)

Daniel Bellinger TE

Simmons LB

A’Shawn Robinson DE

Nacho NT

Boogie Basham LB

Belton S

+ some of the guys who started last yr.



I think some people are not fully appreciating how much better our roster is right now. Dallas is going to find out. Did they upgrade their roster THIS much?