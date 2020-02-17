for display only
Comparison of Giants who played dallas Nov '22 vs. now

Dr. D : 11:44 am
Look at the players that started against the cowpies on Thanksgiving last yr (a game we were leading until about halfway into the 3rd Q):

Richie James WR
Lawrence Cager TE
Tyre Phillips OT
Jack Anderson G
Nick Gates C (coming back from horrific injury)
Oshane Ximines OLB
Jihad Ward OLB
Jaylon Smith OLB
Nick McCloud CB
Darnay Holmes CB
Julian Love S
Cordale Flott DB

Those were our starters! Forget about depth. We had none. Many of the "depth" guys we had, were starting.

Compare that to the starters this Sunday (I left out players who played on Thanksgiving last yr):

Parris Campbell WR
Darren Waller TE (only 1 of the top 3 or so TEs in the league when healthy and as of now, he's healthy)
Ben Bredeson OG (was injured)
JMS C
Evan Neal OT (healthy and hopefully improved)
Okereke ILB (huge upgrade)
Azeez Ojulari OLB (was injured)
Adoree Jackson NCB (was injured, now huge upgrade to cover Lamb in slot)
Banks CB
Tre Hawkins CB
McKinney S (was injured)

Then look at our depth (players who didn't play on Thanksgiving):

Jalin Hyatt WR
Sterling Shepard WR
Wan’Dale Robinson WR (prolly questionable)
Daniel Bellinger TE
Simmons LB
A’Shawn Robinson DE
Nacho NT
Boogie Basham LB
Belton S
+ some of the guys who started last yr.

I think some people are not fully appreciating how much better our roster is right now. Dallas is going to find out. Did they upgrade their roster THIS much?
No Dallas did not upgrade thier Roster as much  
Sec_149 : 11:47 am : link
But honestly they did not have to upgrade the roster as much as we had to.
I think we are closer, but this should be a good game.
It’s night and day.  
mittenedman : 11:47 am : link
Our starting ILBs week 1 last year were Tae Crowder and Austin Calitro.

Offensively, we were counting on Golladay, Toney, a rookie Bellinger and David Sills.

Thank God we don’t have to watch a JV team anymore. Thankful for Schoen & crew.
I'm confident we're more talented than we were  
DieHard : 11:48 am : link
I'm not so confident that we're more talented in the areas that hurt us the most against the Cowboys (our O-line, talented but untested secondary and LBers vs their WRs and TEs).

Talent has never been the issue with the Cowboys -- if we win, it'll be because we're better coached and more disciplined than they are.
Regression  
Reale01 : 11:48 am : link
Don't forget there will be regression.
you would be hard pressed to find  
Dave on the UWS : 11:48 am : link
ANY team in the league who upgraded their roster this much.
Let's see what our coaching staff can do with actual NFL caliber talent.
Dallas did add Cooks and Gilmore - two top players. We improved more  
Ira : 11:50 am : link
but, did we close the talent gap or just reduce it?
.  
ChrisRick : 11:58 am : link
Nice post Doc. Actually seeing who the team was forced to put out there last match-up versus what we'll have out there Sunday is damn exciting!

Our OL  
uther99 : 12:01 pm : link
is still weakness against Dallas strength. It all means nothing if Neal gets run around by Parsons/Lawrence
RE: Our OL  
ChrisRick : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16193380 uther99 said:
Quote:
is still weakness against Dallas strength. It all means nothing if Neal gets run around by Parsons/Lawrence


2 TE with Bellinger to help out Neal, Waller both split out and inline as a legit receiving threat. Last year if we used bellinger to help out the tackles there was no other threat at TE.
Time to stop the losing this Sunday night  
M.S. : 12:06 pm : link

The past five seasons against Dallas have not been kind with just one single win out of ten (23 – 19 in Joe Judge’s first season as Head Coach.) The losing has to stop some time and the Giants have a real good chance to turn the table this Sunday night with so many arrows pointing in the right direction, starting with:

(1) Joe Schoen / Brian Daboll and their respective staffs;
(2) 2nd year for Daniel Jones in Daboll/Kafka offense;
(3) A significantly upgraded WR unit including TE Darren Waller;
(4) A deeper d-line (plus Bobby Okereke) to limit the run damage.

And the Giants will be that much closer to winning if:

(1) Evan Neal limits the carnage inflicted by Micah Parsons;
(2) Our rookie CBs avoid a rude awakening in their very first NFL game;
(3) We see the good Jamie Gillan, not the bad one.
our front 7 is light years better than last year.  
djm : 12:08 pm : link
last year it was top heavy with Dex and Williams (when he was healthy) and Thibs was coming along while Ojulari was out most of the season. Both edges fought uphill all year due to missing so much time in the summer. You had nothing on the DL next to Dex and when Williams was out it was all but barren. No MIKE. No Simmons. No Boogie.

We're better. Now go out there and kick the fucking snot out of that POS franchise. One time. Just do it.
Let's hope this is the game where the Gaints are finally no longer  
Jack Stroud : 12:11 pm : link
intimidated by the cowturds.
 
christian : 12:13 pm : link
By November injuries had really set in, I think if you look at the game 1 starters, that's probably more apples-to-apples.

Daniel Jones QB
Saquon Barkley RB
David Sills WR
Sterling Shepard WR
Richie James WR
Daniel Bellinger TE
Jon Feliciano OL
Mark Glowinski OL
Evan Neal T
Andrew Thomas T
Ben Bredeson G

Justin Ellis DL
Dexter Lawrence DL
Nick Williams DL
Azeez Ojulari OLB
Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB
Tae Crowder LB
Austin Calitro LB
Adoree' Jackson CB
Julian Love S
Xavier McKinney S
Cordale Flott DB

The big upgrades in my view are the corners and pass catchers.

I think Schoen did a great job of recognizing what century he's in.
RE: …  
uther99 : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16193389 christian said:
Quote:
By November injuries had really set in, I think if you look at the game 1 starters, that's probably more apples-to-apples.


Much better comparison, and OL is nearly the same except for a rookie C this year.
Dallas fans  
BSIMatt : 12:17 pm : link
and even many of the media analysts don't have a grasp on how injuries stacked the deck against the Giants a year ago. They really don't. They could have added literally nobody and just healed as a team and they'd be much improved over a year ago.
Dex and Williams  
HBart : 12:23 pm : link
Played 63 snaps on Thanksgiving. That's 100% of an average game. (84%; Dallas had 75 plays, way above average). Their first 2nd half drive was something like 18 plays.

I guarantee one of Dallas's top 2nd half objectives was to gas the D. And they did.

The night and day depth difference on the DL is game changing in and of itself.

.  
ChrisRick : 12:23 pm : link
I think the OP did fine making their point.
RE: …  
BSIMatt : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16193389 christian said:
Quote:
By November injuries had really set in, I think if you look at the game 1 starters, that's probably more apples-to-apples.

Daniel Jones QB
Saquon Barkley RB
David Sills WR
Sterling Shepard WR
Richie James WR
Daniel Bellinger TE
Jon Feliciano OL
Mark Glowinski OL
Evan Neal T
Andrew Thomas T
Ben Bredeson G

Justin Ellis DL
Dexter Lawrence DL
Nick Williams DL
Azeez Ojulari OLB
Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB
Tae Crowder LB
Austin Calitro LB
Adoree' Jackson CB
Julian Love S
Xavier McKinney S
Cordale Flott DB

The big upgrades in my view are the corners and pass catchers.

I think Schoen did a great job of recognizing what century he's in.


The Giants tied with the Redskins for fewest missed tackles in the league last year with 49. Tae Crowder had 5 alone in that first Dallas game. He played 6 snaps the second time we played Dallas. I'd add upgrade at MLB as well.
RE: Regression  
KeoweeFan : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16193369 Reale01 said:
Quote:
Don't forget there will be regression.


Using a fair coin, having seen 3 heads in a row, the odds of heads on the next throw is STILL 50 - 50.

There needs to be a lot of data points to assess whether the AVERAGE has or hasn't "regressed to the mean". This is a tool of after the fact analysis, not a tool for prediction.

The necessary condition to even evaluate the series is that nothing has changed. In fact if the average has shifted, that is an indicator that something HAS changed.

Sports writers using the concept of "regression" is silly.
RE: RE: Regression  
HBart : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16193402 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16193369 Reale01 said:


Quote:


Don't forget there will be regression.



Using a fair coin, having seen 3 heads in a row, the odds of heads on the next throw is STILL 50 - 50.

There needs to be a lot of data points to assess whether the AVERAGE has or hasn't "regressed to the mean". This is a tool of after the fact analysis, not a tool for prediction.

The necessary condition to even evaluate the series is that nothing has changed. In fact if the average has shifted, that is an indicator that something HAS changed.

Sports writers using the concept of "regression" is silly.

Yup. Regression isn't an expected outcome without some underlying reason. I don't know what that would be.

On the flip side, pretty much every returning Giant has commented at some point on being more comfortable and therefore and playing faster in the second year in system.
 
christian : 12:42 pm : link
BSI, that's a good observation. The middle linebackers were very bad last year too.
RE: Dallas did add Cooks and Gilmore - two top players. We improved more  
cosmicj : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16193372 Ira said:
Quote:
but, did we close the talent gap or just reduce it?


I dispute calling Brandin Cooks a top player.
