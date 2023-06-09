What’s your first offensive play from scrimmage on Sunday? Spider56 : 9/6/2023 3:57 pm

If they did any scouting on the preseason, the turds will probably key on Waller.

Do you run the drag to see if they can stop it? Handoff to Saquon as in years past? Throw deep to Hyatt to open them up? Or use the big 3 as decoys and go crossings underneath to Campbell or Hodgins? Many more options than in the past and excited to see this unfold.

