What’s your first offensive play from scrimmage on Sunday?

If they did any scouting on the preseason, the turds will probably key on Waller.
Do you run the drag to see if they can stop it? Handoff to Saquon as in years past? Throw deep to Hyatt to open them up? Or use the big 3 as decoys and go crossings underneath to Campbell or Hodgins? Many more options than in the past and excited to see this unfold.
I anticipate a handoff to Saquon to start the year
+1
OK, maybe not; let's go with the play action to Hyatt...
12 personnel, split Barkley out, Brieda up the middle. OLine has always been more effective blocking the run. Dallas defense much more impressive on the flanks. Let’s see what they got. Plenty of time to get fancy later.
Come out in 12, play action to the 2 hole, send Jalin deep. TD.
Something like this. Make the safeties come down to stop the run, hit them over the top later.
No low percentage play, want to avoid 2nd and 10 on first series.
The faster we get those safeties back the faster we get to our best attacks.
The other idea I have relates to Parsons, I would diagnose if they are playing man coverage, if they are in zone, I am attacking quickly to the location that Parson’s is located. He is probably blitzing and that location is more than likely open.
If Safety goea to Hyatt you got Waller on the seam, if Safety stays home on the seam you have Hyatt on a double move
This was my first thought too, but I think Schoen may have gotten rid of that clause… maybe play action off it though.
This is mine too. Play action to Barkley, Hyatt and Waller run vertical routes with Campbell crossing underneath.
Fumblerooski
FUMBLEROOSKI!!!!
2nd second...bomb to Jalin for 6.
That was my first thought...
Actually, a a run up the middle to get our power vs. Dallas power, to get the OL bodies in hard contact mode.