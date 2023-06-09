for display only
What’s your first offensive play from scrimmage on Sunday?

Spider56 : 9/6/2023 3:57 pm
If they did any scouting on the preseason, the turds will probably key on Waller.
Do you run the drag to see if they can stop it? Handoff to Saquon as in years past? Throw deep to Hyatt to open them up? Or use the big 3 as decoys and go crossings underneath to Campbell or Hodgins? Many more options than in the past and excited to see this unfold.
play action bomb to Hyatt  
Ben in Tampa : 9/6/2023 3:58 pm : link
try and score before they can blink
play action  
46and2Blue : 9/6/2023 3:58 pm : link
to Jalin Hyatt....100%
Same as I posted in a previous thread  
jsuds : 9/6/2023 4:01 pm : link
Hyatt deep for six.
They'll be looking for that after we did it against the Jets  
Ira : 9/6/2023 4:02 pm : link
I would love to see play action  
Dr. D : 9/6/2023 4:03 pm : link
fake handoff to Barkley then Jones finds Waller or Campbell for 10+ yds. Then play action again; this time maybe a bomb to Hyatt.
12 personnel  
Thegratefulhead : 9/6/2023 4:05 pm : link
Make it look like sweep right, bootleg Jones left, he could go for 6.
Lots of fun possibilities but  
NBGblue : 9/6/2023 4:08 pm : link
I'm thinking the NYG will want to play ball control and wear the Dallas D down some. Either a hand off to SB or a short pass for the first play is my guess. Don't see a bomb or anything risky to start the game.
I always liked the 65 Toss Power Trap  
ThomasG : 9/6/2023 4:16 pm : link
and then just matriculate the ball down the field.
Jet sweep  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/6/2023 4:16 pm : link
Hyatt.
Quick hit option route out of slot or Waller  
AcesUp : 9/6/2023 4:17 pm : link
They're facing a dangerous pass rush and will want to get DJ in a rhythm. I do agree they'll take a shot early but don't see it first play.
They’ll save Hyatt for later I think.  
cjac : 9/6/2023 4:18 pm : link
But hopefully he’ll be on the field to keep the safety deep.

I anticipate a handoff to Saquon to start the year
The one that would pump me up the most  
FranknWeezer : 9/6/2023 4:31 pm : link
would be a red zone spread look, DJ draw up the middle and trucks some LB or safety on his way across the goalline.
RE: play action bomb to Hyatt  
4xchamps : 9/6/2023 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16193598 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
try and score before they can blink

+1
Hyatt is not particularly good with the ball in his hands  
WillieYoung : 9/6/2023 4:34 pm : link
His YAC was part of the reason he fell. Paris Campbell is a better jet sweep candidate.
RPO  
bLiTz 2k : 9/6/2023 4:35 pm : link
Off tackle gap run with a Paris Campbell bubble option on the opposite side.
Naked boot by Jones...  
bw in dc : 9/6/2023 4:42 pm : link
for 60+.
QB sneak  
dannysection 313 : 9/6/2023 4:59 pm : link
You know, for old times sake, and a tip of the hat to Joe Judge.

OK, maybe not; let's go with the play action to Hyatt...

1st play  
Peedib89 : 9/6/2023 4:59 pm : link
I would play action to Hyatt to attempt to take the top off the d early.
I know it's not as much fun as a long pass  
RCPhoenix : 9/6/2023 5:00 pm : link
but I wouldn't mind if they established the run to start.
Last year the first half was pretty vanilla.  
Pepe LePugh : 9/6/2023 5:44 pm : link
Sparring match to see what works. So
12 personnel, split Barkley out, Brieda up the middle. OLine has always been more effective blocking the run. Dallas defense much more impressive on the flanks. Let’s see what they got. Plenty of time to get fancy later.
I have been a Gaibts fan since 1955, 95% of the time their first play  
Jack Stroud : 9/6/2023 5:46 pm : link
is a run up the middle. I think when a coach is hired he has to commit to that play.
RE: play action  
mfjmfj : 9/6/2023 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16193599 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
to Jalin Hyatt....100%


Come out in 12, play action to the 2 hole, send Jalin deep. TD.
12 personal  
EJNNJ : 9/6/2023 5:50 pm : link
With Paris Campbell and Hyatt at WRs and reset the formation to an empty backfield if they’re in the wrong Def personnel or vice versa
RE: Last year the first half was pretty vanilla.  
bluefin : 9/6/2023 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16193718 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
Sparring match to see what works. So
12 personnel, split Barkley out, Brieda up the middle. OLine has always been more effective blocking the run. Dallas defense much more impressive on the flanks. Let’s see what they got. Plenty of time to get fancy later.

Something like this. Make the safeties come down to stop the run, hit them over the top later.
^  
EJNNJ : 9/6/2023 5:52 pm : link
*to a spread formation with empty backfield
Some simple completion for  
joeinpa : 9/6/2023 5:54 pm : link
Daniel. Simms always believed in this.

No low percentage play, want to avoid 2nd and 10 on first series.
Flea Flicker  
truebluelarry : 9/6/2023 5:55 pm : link
We’ll call it The Friede Special.
10 pers...  
Brown_Hornet : 9/6/2023 5:57 pm : link
...4 hitches, just to piss off BBI.
Have to show off the speed  
SteelGiant : 9/6/2023 6:00 pm : link
Strike fear early, an incomplete pass would do more damage than a 2 yard run.

The faster we get those safeties back the faster we get to our best attacks.

The other idea I have relates to Parsons, I would diagnose if they are playing man coverage, if they are in zone, I am attacking quickly to the location that Parson’s is located. He is probably blitzing and that location is more than likely open.
Can’t post it here  
gersh : 9/6/2023 6:00 pm : link
You’ll see Sunday
Play action  
nygiants16 : 9/6/2023 6:14 pm : link
Hyatt deep double move, Parris campbell runs a crossing route, Waller runs a seam route, Slayton runs a crossing route running away from Waller and Hyatt..

If Safety goea to Hyatt you got Waller on the seam, if Safety stays home on the seam you have Hyatt on a double move
Barkley Flea Flicker deep  
beatrixkiddo : 9/6/2023 6:16 pm : link
To Slayton. Hyatt and Waller decoys.
2 TE set. Pass-run by Bellinger.  
Ivan15 : 9/6/2023 6:39 pm : link
RE: I have been a Gaibts fan since 1955, 95% of the time their first play  
Spider56 : 9/6/2023 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16193719 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
is a run up the middle. I think when a coach is hired he has to commit to that play.


This was my first thought too, but I think Schoen may have gotten rid of that clause… maybe play action off it though.
Saquon counter, cut right.  
Beezer : 9/6/2023 7:23 pm : link
Line pulling right, TE right, two wide left, one in the slot, 7-yard gain.
Hook  
SomeFan : 9/6/2023 7:25 pm : link
and ladder
RE: 2 TE set. Pass-run by Bellinger  
Trainmaster : 9/6/2023 7:27 pm : link
+1
The Annexation of Puerto Rico  
Giantology : 9/6/2023 7:30 pm : link
Play action bootleg  
logman : 9/6/2023 7:33 pm : link
Campbell for 12
 
christian : 9/6/2023 7:47 pm : link
Read option, Jones for 75 yards on the scramble.
RE: Play action bootleg  
armstead98 : 9/6/2023 7:51 pm : link
In comment 16193817 logman said:
Quote:
Campbell for 12


This is mine too. Play action to Barkley, Hyatt and Waller run vertical routes with Campbell crossing underneath.
Quarterback  
MTN-G-man : 9/6/2023 7:51 pm : link
SNEAK
RE: The Annexation of Puerto Rico  
cjac : 9/6/2023 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16193814 Giantology said:
Quote:
.


Fumblerooski

FUMBLEROOSKI!!!!
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/6/2023 8:05 pm : link
DJ takes a knee to throw Dallas off.

2nd second...bomb to Jalin for 6.
2 TE set  
Matt M. : 9/6/2023 8:11 pm : link
Playaction to Saquan and hit a wide open Bellinger on a drag for a first down.
Gee lets see  
PatersonPlank : 9/6/2023 8:23 pm : link
Fake to Saquon, Jones short pass across the middle to Waller. I have a 70% chance here
Straight to the fridge  
Larry in Pencilvania : 9/6/2023 10:05 pm : link
For a beer
RE: Naked boot by Jones...  
lono801 : 9/6/2023 10:18 pm : link
In comment 16193659 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for 60+.


That was my first thought...
If it’s from our 3  
Joe Beckwith : 9/6/2023 10:19 pm : link
a QB sneak, repeated 3 times.

Actually, a a run up the middle to get our power vs. Dallas power, to get the OL bodies in hard contact mode.
