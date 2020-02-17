Chiefs Skill Players (Last Night) = 2022 NYG Capt. Don : 8:52 am

Last night the Chiefs had:

• The best QB in the game

• Arguably, the best offensive mind/playcaller in the game

• A tremendous offensive line

• Playing a defense that is in the bottom 3rd of the league

• One of the best home field advantages in the game



However, their skill position players looked eerily similar to the 2022 Giants

• Kadarious Toney

• Richie James

• Valdes Scantling = Slayton

• Noah Gray = Bellinger



So despite having advantages that very few teams have, the Chiefs offense looked unremarkable last night. This is not to say that DJ and Mahomes are in the same league or that Mahomes played poorly last night but it reinforces what many people have said about DJ. It has been difficult to totally evaluate him because no QB could look good as the 2022 NYG quarterback.



