Waller QUestionable with Hamstring

Essex : 2:23 pm
Per Duggan
Brutal  
AcesUp : 2:24 pm : link
Late week adds are never a good thing.
Link  
Essex : 2:24 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
here we go...  
blueblood : 2:24 pm : link
the hammy, never a good thing...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:24 pm : link

Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
3m
GIANTS WEEK 1 GAME STATUSES

Out: None

Doubtful:
CB Cor’Dale Flott (Hamstring)
S Gervarrious Owens (Hamstring)
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

Questionable:
LB Cam Brown (Ankle)
DL D.J. Davidson (Knee)
TE Darren Waller (Hamstring)
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:25 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
The Giants added TE Darren Waller to the injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited in today's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
UGGGGGGGH  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 2:25 pm : link
I bet he sits. They don't want to exacerbate it and have it linger into the season.
Here we go,  
darren in pdx : 2:26 pm : link
the team was too healthy going into the season..
you've  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:27 pm : link
got to be shitting me.

This changes the entire game plan if he can't play or is limited.
And this is why the Raiders wanted to move off him  
Sean : 2:27 pm : link
He's great in practice but needs to prove it on the field.
Nagging injuries will always be a problem for Waller, now over 30  
Ivan15 : 2:27 pm : link
Got to hope he can be ready for most of the games. Cager is almost guaranteed to get a lot of playing time.
Doesn't questionable on Friday generally mean he will play?  
Milton : 2:27 pm : link
And doubtful means won't.
Has a Giant listed as questionable on Friday  
HBart : 2:29 pm : link
Ever played on Sunday? I don't think so.

Oh well. Inability to stay on the field is why we got him in return for Toney.

If he doesn't play at least he won't lose the game for us like Toney did. So there's that.
Ughh  
mac attack : 2:30 pm : link
Really puts a damper on this excitement heading into the weekend.
RE: Doesn't questionable on Friday generally mean he will play?  
Essex : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16195764 Milton said:
Quote:
And doubtful means won't.

I don't know but late additions are never a good thing. He must have done something on Wed if he was limited today and then received this desingation. Maybe the Giants are playing games. Who knows, but if you forced me to chose, I would think this is more likely to trend toward not playing then playing based on timing.
Unless Schoen is messing with Dallas to make them guess  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 2:30 pm : link
We haven't heard one whiff of Waller and a hammy in preseason. Yes he had the issue in Vegas.
RE: And this is why the Raiders wanted to move off him  
robbieballs2003 : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16195762 Sean said:
Quote:
He's great in practice but needs to prove it on the field.


Huh? He has dealt with injuries but "great in practice but needs to prove it on the field"? No. He has proven it on the field hence the contract he signed. You make it sounds like he practices great and sucks in games. Injuries don't discriminate between practice and games.
Injury prone the last 2 years.  
Knickstape : 2:31 pm : link
There’s a reason raiders moved on from him.

He’s gonna be on this list all year long
Hammeys have high rates of recurrence post 30  
AcesUp : 2:32 pm : link
This was always the risk with him and probably an inevitability for some sort of flare up during the season. Just sucks to see that we largely dodged a bullet all offseason and then 2 days before kick off it acts up.
Unbelievable.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:32 pm : link
He better play.
Hooefully its as simple  
nygiants16 : 2:32 pm : link
as it tightened up and as a precaution they sat him midway through practice
RE: Unless Schoen is messing with Dallas to make them guess  
McNally's_Nuts : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16195770 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
We haven't heard one whiff of Waller and a hammy in preseason. Yes he had the issue in Vegas.


It is my understanding you cannot do that and if your caught you’ll be subjected to fines and probably a draft pick or too
RE: Unbelievable.  
McNally's_Nuts : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16195775 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
He better play.


And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?

Whine on BBI?
like my grandfather use to say...  
BCD : 2:33 pm : link
ain't that just da dam-dis
RE: RE: Unless Schoen is messing with Dallas to make them guess  
McNally's_Nuts : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16195777 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195770 Bold Ruler said:


Quote:


We haven't heard one whiff of Waller and a hammy in preseason. Yes he had the issue in Vegas.



It is my understanding you cannot do that and if your caught you’ll be subjected to fines and probably a draft pick or too


*two
Schoen doesn't hold guys out of practice.  
robbieballs2003 : 2:33 pm : link
That is the doctors and Daboll.
RE: Doesn't questionable on Friday generally mean he will play?  
HBart : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16195764 Milton said:
Quote:
And doubtful means won't.

I can't recall questionable ever playing for the Giants.

That said, it's only one year under Daboll so hard to say.

But I guess there's a sliver of hope since he was apparently limited in practice vs DNP.
RE: Has a Giant listed as questionable on Friday  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16195767 HBart said:
Quote:
Ever played on Sunday? I don't think so.

Oh well. Inability to stay on the field is why we got him in return for Toney.

If he doesn't play at least he won't lose the game for us like Toney did. So there's that.


Yes, all of the time.
....  
ryanmkeane : 2:34 pm : link
Fuck. Guess we could have expected this at some point. But to happen NOW is brutal.
RE: RE: Unbelievable.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16195778 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195775 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


He better play.



And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?

Whine on BBI?


Yes. And what're you gonna do? Whine about my whining? Idiot.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2:35 pm : link
Also, since when is Flott injured? I missed this.
The old way was  
robbieballs2003 : 2:36 pm : link
Probable was a 75% chance of playing, questionable was 50%, and doubtful was 25%. They got rid of probable. It is only questionable and doubtful. Yes, many players are listed as questionable that play. That isn't the issue. The issue as someone stated above are late additions to the injury report.
RE: RE: Doesn't questionable on Friday generally mean he will play?  
BigBlueShock : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16195769 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16195764 Milton said:


Quote:


And doubtful means won't.


I don't know but late additions are never a good thing. He must have done something on Wed if he was limited today and then received this desingation. Maybe the Giants are playing games. Who knows, but if you forced me to chose, I would think this is more likely to trend toward not playing then playing based on timing.

Waller was making the rounds in the media yesterday during their off day. He sure seemed to be in great spirits and incredibly excited to play Dallas on Sunday night. I’m not saying that means he’s not injured but if there’s a chance he has to sit out, he’s certainly a tremendous actor
RE: RE: RE: Unbelievable.  
McNally's_Nuts : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16195785 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16195778 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16195775 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


He better play.



And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?

Whine on BBI?



Yes. And what're you gonna do? Whine about my whining? Idiot.


Nah, you do a good job of that on your own. Douchebag.
RE: ...  
robbieballs2003 : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16195786 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Also, since when is Flott injured? I missed this.


It's posted on the front page every day. 🤣

I got you Eric.
HBart  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:37 pm : link
You've got this completely backwards. Questionable players tend to play... not always, but it is usually the case.
Smart tough  
RicFlair : 2:37 pm : link
dependable.
I'm not sure what people expected here  
Metnut : 2:37 pm : link
he's been constantly hurt the past few years with Hamstring injuries. He hasn't been reliable and that's why the Raiders moved on.

I'm sure Daboll and Kakfa aren't caught off guard by this and have plenty of gameplan work in the likely event that Waller misses time with hamstring injuries as he's done for recent years.
RE: RE: RE: Doesn't questionable on Friday generally mean he will play?  
robbieballs2003 : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16195788 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16195769 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 16195764 Milton said:


Quote:


And doubtful means won't.


I don't know but late additions are never a good thing. He must have done something on Wed if he was limited today and then received this desingation. Maybe the Giants are playing games. Who knows, but if you forced me to chose, I would think this is more likely to trend toward not playing then playing based on timing.


Waller was making the rounds in the media yesterday during their off day. He sure seemed to be in great spirits and incredibly excited to play Dallas on Sunday night. I’m not saying that means he’s not injured but if there’s a chance he has to sit out, he’s certainly a tremendous actor


What does yesterday have to do with today?
RE: RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16195792 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16195786 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Also, since when is Flott injured? I missed this.



It's posted on the front page every day. 🤣

I got you Eric.


Thank you.

Making a couple of clicks is real hard.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Unbelievable.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16195791 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195785 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16195778 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16195775 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


He better play.



And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?

Whine on BBI?



Yes. And what're you gonna do? Whine about my whining? Idiot.



Nah, you do a good job of that on your own. Douchebag.


Imagine complaining about a post that wants him to play Week 1 against a divisional rival. Genius stuff right there.
It definitely sucks  
McNally's_Nuts : 2:38 pm : link
Because he opens up so much more for everyone else. The one guy outside of Barkley who teams have to double team.

Hopefully he gets them fluids and does about 12 hours of yoga a day between now and Sunday evening
LOL  
Sec 103 : 2:39 pm : link
And some one on Wednesday was stating that the Giants are the healthiest they've been in a century.
China doll?
Just to calm everyone down a bit  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:39 pm : link
Waller did practice today.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Unbelievable.  
McNally's_Nuts : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16195798 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16195791 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16195785 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16195778 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16195775 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


He better play.



And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?

Whine on BBI?



Yes. And what're you gonna do? Whine about my whining? Idiot.



Nah, you do a good job of that on your own. Douchebag.



Imagine complaining about a post that wants him to play Week 1 against a divisional rival. Genius stuff right there.


“Ugh, he better play!”

Great post. Please do it more.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Unbelievable.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16195802 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195798 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16195791 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16195785 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16195778 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16195775 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


He better play.



And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?

Whine on BBI?



Yes. And what're you gonna do? Whine about my whining? Idiot.



Nah, you do a good job of that on your own. Douchebag.



Imagine complaining about a post that wants him to play Week 1 against a divisional rival. Genius stuff right there.



“Ugh, he better play!”

Great post. Please do it more.


Better than you shitty posts. "Do yoga for 12 hours a day." Loser.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Unbelievable.  
McNally's_Nuts : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16195803 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16195802 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16195798 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16195791 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16195785 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16195778 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16195775 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


He better play.



And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?

Whine on BBI?



Yes. And what're you gonna do? Whine about my whining? Idiot.



Nah, you do a good job of that on your own. Douchebag.



Imagine complaining about a post that wants him to play Week 1 against a divisional rival. Genius stuff right there.



“Ugh, he better play!”

Great post. Please do it more.



Better than you shitty posts. "Do yoga for 12 hours a day." Loser.


You’re right. Yoga is actually helpful.
RE: you've  
thefan : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16195761 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
got to be shitting me.

This changes the entire game plan if he can't play or is limited.


My exact thoughts. This makes Dallas' job SOOOO much easier. Key in on Barkley and make the Giants improved, but not great WR beat you. FUUUUUUUUCK.
RE: RE: Has a Giant listed as questionable on Friday  
HBart : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16195783 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16195767 HBart said:


Quote:


Ever played on Sunday? I don't think so.

Oh well. Inability to stay on the field is why we got him in return for Toney.

If he doesn't play at least he won't lose the game for us like Toney did. So there's that.



Yes, all of the time.

Thanks Eric.

I guess I'm used to having my optimism crushed when it comes to injuries.
RE: Smart tough  
Blue21 : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16195794 RicFlair said:
Quote:
dependable.
as long as it's not smart, tough and questionable.
RE: HBart  
HBart : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16195793 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You've got this completely backwards. Questionable players tend to play... not always, but it is usually the case.

Great! Thrilled to be wrong!
Honestly, play him  
Lambuth_Special : 2:46 pm : link
Dallas game is too important and they should beat Arizona without him. 49er game is a "nice to have" in terms of winning.

Get what you can out of him for this one and then sit him until Seattle if he's tight.
Not to be doom and gloom but with Q tags  
AcesUp : 2:47 pm : link
It does matter when they are added. Guys added later in the week are less likely to play than guys that spend the week with that status and ramp up throughout the week. So yes, there is reason for pessimism with a Friday add.

He could still play of course but the timing of this is not ideal in the slightest.
Limited in practice  
Thegratefulhead : 2:47 pm : link
He will play, even if a decoy.
LMAO  
Jints in Carolina : 2:48 pm : link
we can never have nice things
How do you  
SoZKillA : 2:48 pm : link
get hurt in todays NFL practice?

Its a glorified walkthrough...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Doesn't questionable on Friday generally mean he will play?  
BigBlueShock : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16195796 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16195788 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16195769 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 16195764 Milton said:


Quote:


And doubtful means won't.


I don't know but late additions are never a good thing. He must have done something on Wed if he was limited today and then received this desingation. Maybe the Giants are playing games. Who knows, but if you forced me to chose, I would think this is more likely to trend toward not playing then playing based on timing.


Waller was making the rounds in the media yesterday during their off day. He sure seemed to be in great spirits and incredibly excited to play Dallas on Sunday night. I’m not saying that means he’s not injured but if there’s a chance he has to sit out, he’s certainly a tremendous actor



What does yesterday have to do with today?

The post I replied to suggested he hurt himself Wednesday.
RE: How do you  
nygiants16 : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16195825 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
get hurt in todays NFL practice?

Its a glorified walkthrough...


This is what makes me think it was tight and they sat him halfway through
Breathe  
logman : 2:50 pm : link
The designation is "Questionable" not "Doubtful" or "Out"

That's usually an indicator that players will play.


Just to remind you  
JT039 : 2:51 pm : link
Belichick tends to put about 27 players as questionable on every injury report every week.
HBart  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:51 pm : link
It also matters if the player is needed. Davidson is a good example. He's "questionable" but the Giants don't "need" him on Sunday. So I would expect him to be inactive.
RE: Smart tough  
BigBlueShock : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16195794 RicFlair said:
Quote:
dependable.

This is precious coming from Kadarius Toneys biggest fan
RE: RE: How do you  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16195828 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16195825 SoZKillA said:


Quote:


get hurt in todays NFL practice?

Its a glorified walkthrough...



This is what makes me think it was tight and they sat him halfway through


It could also be some gamemanship going on here.
Gun to head  
JT039 : 2:53 pm : link
I think Daboll is just playin some mind games.
I am hoping this is an overabuncance of caution  
jpennyva : 2:54 pm : link
My hope is that he only tweaked it (though, yes, I know there is history there) and they limited him in practice to rest him up for Sunday. It's Dallas, at home, opening night. I really think they will try to play him if they can but of course we don't know the extent of the injury. If they were opening up a non-division opponent, I think it would be even more doubtful that he'd play. Situation sucks.

Someone on another thread noted how healthy the Giants were and jinxed it!
Apparently, this video is from today's practice and he looks fine:  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:55 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Not Sure I Buy Gamesmanship  
GiantGrit : 2:56 pm : link
Dallas prepared all week for Waller, what does listing him as as questionable on Friday really do. They'll expect him to play and contribute
RE: Apparently, this video is from today's practice and he looks fine:  
robbieballs2003 : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16195837 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


Pointless video.
RE: Apparently, this video is from today's practice and he looks fine:  
BlackLight : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16195837 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


If we believe Daboll when he said this morning (pre-practice) that the injury report from yesterday hadn't changed, then it would lead us to assume the injury happened in practice today. The media only gets to view the first 15 minutes or so of practice.
I will stick to my guess  
nygiants16 : 3:02 pm : link
he felt it tighten up and they sat him the rest of practice which made him limited and thats ehy hr is questionable
RE: RE: RE: How do you  
HBart : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16195833 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16195828 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 16195825 SoZKillA said:


Quote:


get hurt in todays NFL practice?

Its a glorified walkthrough...



This is what makes me think it was tight and they sat him halfway through



It could also be some gamemanship going on here.


True. Also, today is the official game injury report which includes practice participation. Till now they're just practice participation reports. So the Giants would risk violating injury reporting rules if a player who didn't fully practice has wasn't listed as questionable or doubtful.
RE: HBart  
HBart : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16195831 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It also matters if the player is needed. Davidson is a good example. He's "questionable" but the Giants don't "need" him on Sunday. So I would expect him to be inactive.


Yup. You talked me down Eric. Thanks!
RE: Doesn't questionable on Friday generally mean he will play?  
81_Great_Dane : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16195764 Milton said:
Quote:
And doubtful means won't.
I think the old designations were:

Doubtful: 25% chance he'll play
Questionable: 50%
Probable: 75%

IIRC they dropped "probable" and eliminated the %'s because it was all kind of subjective/arbitrary and the precision was phony anyway.
I dunno why but I’m thinking  
Chris684 : 3:09 pm : link
Gamesmanship on this one.

We have heard absolutely nothing about a Walker hammy and then this pops up at the 11th hour?
RE: Not Sure I Buy Gamesmanship  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16195839 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Dallas prepared all week for Waller, what does listing him as as questionable on Friday really do. They'll expect him to play and contribute


Because Dallas' gameplan is probably heavily focused on Waller, who they have already admitted they are a bit leery of.

If someone tells you their one of their best players "might" not play, you tend to breath a little easier.
He's had history  
Carson53 : 3:16 pm : link
of hamstring issues, dubious that there is gamesmanship going on with Waller. I say he's probably less than 50-50?
RE: RE: Apparently, this video is from today's practice and he looks fine:  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16195843 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16195837 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


. Link - ( New Window )



Pointless video.


Depends. If he got injured during practice, yes.

But if his hamstring was sore from practice earlier this week, then this is telling. He's out there and not inside for treatment.
Thought I read Everybody practiced this week, albeit some limited.  
ThomasG : 3:17 pm : link
Seems like the Doubtful and Questionable list is fairly lengthy all of sudden for that to happen.
RE: Thought I read Everybody practiced this week, albeit some limited.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16195869 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Seems like the Doubtful and Questionable list is fairly lengthy all of sudden for that to happen.


Again. Everyone practiced this week. Everyone practiced today.
RE: Thought I read Everybody practiced this week, albeit some limited.  
HBart : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16195869 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Seems like the Doubtful and Questionable list is fairly lengthy all of sudden for that to happen.

Till now they were practice participation reports, versus today's official report which combines the two. So anyone with limited participation today would be questionable (unless it was a vet day).
Unfortunately, this is extremely concerning.  
NorcalNYG : 3:24 pm : link
Not just about him playing tomorrow night, but this is extremely concerning for the entire season. If this is a hamstring issue in the same leg that plagued him in years past then this could easily be a lingering issue all season and perhaps for his whole career. I was just hoping and praying that he figured out his offseason program and could avoid this in the future, but sometimes these types of injuries just linger and never really get back to normal. We got him for a 3rd round comp pick for a reason. Now we really need Campbell, Hyatt, Slayton, Shepherd and Wandale (hopefully he's ready) to show up strong. It feels good to have a solid backup I'm Bellinger too. I really like his game and think he'll continue to get better.
Reminder  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:25 pm : link
There is an inactive list.

Players need to be placed on the inactive list.

It is a requirement.

But every year, fans on BBI start taking potshots at the players who are placed on the inactive list.

There are going to be players placed on the inactive list on Sunday who are still recovering from serious injuries (i.e., Wan'Dale Robinson, D.J. Davidson). There will also be "injured" players put on there who in a must game, probably could play if they were needed.

My point? Please don't freak out over the inactive list again. This happens every year for some reason.
The fact that he practiced today is a great sign.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:25 pm : link
If he was hurt and they wanted to protect him for the game, they wouldn't have even let him practice, one would think.
RE: RE: Thought I read Everybody practiced this week, albeit some limited.  
ThomasG : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16195871 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16195869 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Seems like the Doubtful and Questionable list is fairly lengthy all of sudden for that to happen.



Again. Everyone practiced this week. Everyone practiced today.


I just said the same thing. But thanks for it Again.
RE: The fact that he practiced today is a great sign.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16195877 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
If he was hurt and they wanted to protect him for the game, they wouldn't have even let him practice, one would think.


Unless he left practice with the injury. That would be worst-case scenario.
Dunleavy said he didn't finish practice  
AcesUp : 3:31 pm : link
I'm kind of with NorCalGiant on this. This isn't something you brush off. Don't see how it can be gamesmanship either, doubt Daboll is instructing him not to finish Friday practice. Best case, he plays but his risk of aggravating it and it being something that lingers are increased since it's already tightening up on him.

Chronic hammeys for players over 30 are no joke. It turned Julio Jones from the best WR in football to a Titans WR overnight.
https://twitter.com/rydunleavy/status/1700225629126332914 - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Thought I read Everybody practiced this week, albeit some limited.  
ThomasG : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16195872 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16195869 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Seems like the Doubtful and Questionable list is fairly lengthy all of sudden for that to happen.


Till now they were practice participation reports, versus today's official report which combines the two. So anyone with limited participation today would be questionable (unless it was a vet day).


Yeah, I get that some limited guys could/would show up as Questionable. But now the list got heavier to both doubtful and even questionable. Did any limited guys improve and not make the list?
RE: LMAO  
shocktheworld : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16195824 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
we can never have nice things



hahahaha, my thoughts exactly
RE: Dunleavy said he didn't finish practice  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16195882 AcesUp said:
Quote:
I'm kind of with NorCalGiant on this. This isn't something you brush off. Don't see how it can be gamesmanship either, doubt Daboll is instructing him not to finish Friday practice. Best case, he plays but his risk of aggravating it and it being something that lingers are increased since it's already tightening up on him.

Chronic hammeys for players over 30 are no joke. It turned Julio Jones from the best WR in football to a Titans WR overnight. https://twitter.com/rydunleavy/status/1700225629126332914 - ( New Window )


No. That's what the HEADLINE says. But the article doesn't say that.
Sure  
AcesUp : 3:34 pm : link
But it is HIS headline. It is an important distinction and hopefully something that clear up.
RE: The fact that he practiced today is a great sign.  
BlackLight : 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16195877 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
If he was hurt and they wanted to protect him for the game, they wouldn't have even let him practice, one would think.


Assuming the injury is legit and Daboll wasn't lying about the injury report in this morning's press conference, we can't assume very much from the fact that he practiced. If he felt something was wrong during practice, they'd shut him down for the day and he'd be listed as Limited, and there wouldn't be any clue about the severity.

The fact that he's considered "Questionable" might be worth optimism, but as others have noted, way more goes into a player's injury designation than just how the injury alone affects their chances of playing.
Not from an editor either  
AcesUp : 3:35 pm : link
It's the words he chose in his tweet linking his blurb.
RE: RE: The fact that he practiced today is a great sign.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16195888 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 16195877 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


If he was hurt and they wanted to protect him for the game, they wouldn't have even let him practice, one would think.



Assuming the injury is legit and Daboll wasn't lying about the injury report in this morning's press conference, we can't assume very much from the fact that he practiced. If he felt something was wrong during practice, they'd shut him down for the day and he'd be listed as Limited, and there wouldn't be any clue about the severity.

The fact that he's considered "Questionable" might be worth optimism, but as others have noted, way more goes into a player's injury designation than just how the injury alone affects their chances of playing.


This is where I'm leaning.
RE: Not from an editor either  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16195889 AcesUp said:
Quote:
It's the words he chose in his tweet linking his blurb.


Dunleavy wasn't at practice. He has no idea what happened at practice.

The article does not say he left practice. It can't because the media wasn't there.
If a guy has a history  
Breeze_94 : 3:38 pm : link
Then you can technically sit him for that injury, not wanting it to flare up, and you’d have to list him on the injury report.

A. He is questionable, not doubtful
B. He was outside during practice, not getting treatment
C. They didn’t practice yesterday and had walk through today so I would say it’s likely this didn’t happen on either day - and if it did, it’s probably more precautionary.

He’s playing Sunday, if I had to wager. Hope I’m right.
Follow up tweet  
AcesUp : 3:38 pm : link
Quote:

Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
He was not on the injury report on Thursday. He is today. Therefore he got hurt today.
Quote
NBA
@NBA314133419838
·
8m
Replying to @rydunleavy
Can you confirm he got hurt during practice?
3:30 PM · Sep 8, 2023

These are the likely possible scenarios  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:40 pm : link
(1) Waller's hamstring was tight this morning and they decided to have him take it easy at practice.

(2) Waller's hamstring tightened up during practice and he took it easy for the rest of practice as a precaution.

(3) Waller pulled the hamstring during practice and immediately went inside with trainers.

Obviously, #3 is the worst-case scenario. But no one in the media knows what really happened.
...  
christian : 3:42 pm : link
Dunleavy could be inferring he didn't finish practice, or someone could have told him.

A reporter having a source within the organization isn't the most outlandish thing.
RE: Apparently, this video is from today's practice and he looks fine:  
ColHowPepper : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16195843 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Pointless video.

Agree, it shows/reveals nothing. Au contraire on the 'looks fine' take, maybe the beat photog zeroed in on Waller because he had was being looked at.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16195898 christian said:
Quote:
Dunleavy could be inferring he didn't finish practice, or someone could have told him.

A reporter having a source within the organization isn't the most outlandish thing.


Then why wouldn't his article say what happened. It doesn't. There is a reason why it doesn't.
RE: RE: Apparently, this video is from today's practice and he looks fine:  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16195899 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16195843 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Pointless video.


Agree, it shows/reveals nothing. Au contraire on the 'looks fine' take, maybe the beat photog zeroed in on Waller because he had was being looked at.


WTF? No, that would be all over Twitter from the reporters.

I swear you guys don't use you heads sometimes.
I suspect the beat writers  
BlackLight : 3:45 pm : link
will be hard at work over the next 54 hours beating the bushes to find out how bad it really is.
RE: Follow up tweet  
HBart : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16195894 AcesUp said:
Quote:


Quote:



Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
He was not on the injury report on Thursday. He is today. Therefore he got hurt today.
Quote
NBA
@NBA314133419838
·
8m
Replying to @rydunleavy
Can you confirm he got hurt during practice?
3:30 PM · Sep 8, 2023


He appears to be extrapolating from yesterdays report.

Also, is today's walkthrough even open to media? That would be weird.
Do fans not know  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:47 pm : link
that the reporters are kicked out of practice during the regular season?

Because they are.

The media sees the the warms ups. Then they are removed.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:48 pm : link
Can’t help but laugh. I hope it is nothing serious. 🙏🙏🙏.
HBart  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:48 pm : link
The media is NEVER ALLOWED to watch regular-season practices. They are only there at the beginning during warmups.
He's using deduction  
AcesUp : 3:48 pm : link
And seems fairly confident in that conclusion.
RE: These are the likely possible scenarios  
AcesUp : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16195895 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
(1) Waller's hamstring was tight this morning and they decided to have him take it easy at practice.

(2) Waller's hamstring tightened up during practice and he took it easy for the rest of practice as a precaution.

(3) Waller pulled the hamstring during practice and immediately went inside with trainers.

Obviously, #3 is the worst-case scenario. But no one in the media knows what really happened.


If it were 1, they would have given him a vet rest day. Would be consistent with how this regime has managed him and other players. 2 and 3 are both bad. The 2nd scenario leaves to the door open for him to play on Sunday but with the potential to be on a pitch count and a heightened risk for a more significant re-aggravation.
RE: He's using deduction  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16195913 AcesUp said:
Quote:
And seems fairly confident in that conclusion.


No, he's speculating.
RE: RE: These are the likely possible scenarios  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16195915 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 16195895 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Waller's hamstring was tight this morning and they decided to have him take it easy at practice.

(2) Waller's hamstring tightened up during practice and he took it easy for the rest of practice as a precaution.

(3) Waller pulled the hamstring during practice and immediately went inside with trainers.

Obviously, #3 is the worst-case scenario. But no one in the media knows what really happened.



If it were 1, they would have given him a vet rest day. Would be consistent with how this regime has managed him and other players. 2 and 3 are both bad. The 2nd scenario leaves to the door open for him to play on Sunday but with the potential to be on a pitch count and a heightened risk for a more significant re-aggravation.


No, if this was more of a walk-thru, he would still participate. Rest days are not needed before a regular-season opener during a walk-through.
RE: RE: He's using deduction  
AcesUp : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16195917 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16195913 AcesUp said:


Quote:


And seems fairly confident in that conclusion.



No, he's speculating.


Yes, informed speculation. He has access, experience and knowledge.
 
christian : 3:53 pm : link
What a reporter quickly posts in an article and what they quickly post on Twitter has about the same amount of editorial weight.

He posted on Twitter:

Quote:
#Giants Darren Waller didn't finish practice Friday and is questionable vs. #Cowboys.

He either made that up or someone told him. Who knows.

Obviously he didn't see it firsthand since he wasn't there.
AcesUp  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:53 pm : link
You're trying to qualify guessing.

If that makes you feel better, go for it.
This is just as likely as what Dunleavy is guessing  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:54 pm : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
My guess is that Waller started practice, felt his hammy tighten up, said something to the trainers, and they pulled him from practice to be safe. He'll probably get treatment around the clock leading up until Sunday night.
RE: RE: Unless Schoen is messing with Dallas to make them guess  
k2tampa : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16195777 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195770 Bold Ruler said:


Quote:


We haven't heard one whiff of Waller and a hammy in preseason. Yes he had the issue in Vegas.



It is my understanding you cannot do that and if your caught you’ll be subjected to fines and probably a draft pick or too


Belichik had Brady on the injured list virtually every week he was with NE.
I guess we'll go in circles on this  
AcesUp : 4:00 pm : link
But I do put stock when beat reporter does some dot connecting and confidently doubles down when questioned. I'm certainly not being down on the words Waller and hamstring being thrown together to make myself feel better.
RE: I guess we'll go in circles on this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16195939 AcesUp said:
Quote:
But I do put stock when beat reporter does some dot connecting and confidently doubles down when questioned. I'm certainly not being down on the words Waller and hamstring being thrown together to make myself feel better.


I don't even know what you mean by "does some dot connecting."

My experience with Dunleavy and the other reporters is that when a source has told them something, they tweet out or write in an article "according to a source."

RE: RE: Unless Schoen is messing with Dallas to make them guess  
k2tampa : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16195777 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195770 Bold Ruler said:


Quote:


We haven't heard one whiff of Waller and a hammy in preseason. Yes he had the issue in Vegas.



It is my understanding you cannot do that and if your caught you’ll be subjected to fines and probably a draft pick or too


Belichik had Brady (and others) on the injured list virtually every week he was with NE. How many games did Brady miss because of these "injuries"? Obviously the NFL doesn't watch very closely.
Not one reporter has reported  
Brandon Walsh : 4:05 pm : link
Whether he left practice or they simply limited his reps after he felt something.

Until then its all speculation. My guess is we’ll hear more by tomorrow afternoon as it will be leaked or allowed to be reported.

Anyone going either way right now has nothing because we have nothing as do the reporters.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:06 pm : link
I just hope this thread is LOL worthy come 1115 PM EST Sunday after Waller has a massive game in a Giants win. 🫰.
RE: If a guy has a history  
Dr. D : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16195892 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Then you can technically sit him for that injury, not wanting it to flare up, and you’d have to list him on the injury report.

A. He is questionable, not doubtful
B. He was outside during practice, not getting treatment
C. They didn’t practice yesterday and had walk through today so I would say it’s likely this didn’t happen on either day - and if it did, it’s probably more precautionary.

He’s playing Sunday, if I had to wager. Hope I’m right.

Breeze, thanks for that. I feel better now

This might be the kind of thing that has to be managed all season. I forget which year, but Plaxico was questionable all season, barely practiced and was still beneficial to the team on Sunday.

I would look it up to refresh my memory, but when you type "Plaxico injury", guess what comes up?
RE: I guess we'll go in circles on this  
ColHowPepper : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16195939 AcesUp said:
Quote:
...I'm certainly not being down on the words Waller and hamstring being thrown together to make myself feel better.
Yup, Waller's history + the pernicious gotcha nature of hamstring injuries, their tendency to linger and pop back up are not a comfort food recipe (throwing that in for the upbeat cooks' takes vs Giants' takes).
RE: you've  
Matt M. : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16195761 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
got to be shitting me.

This changes the entire game plan if he can't play or is limited.
Exactly. Who was it that posted about our lack of injuries this camp heading into season? What a jinx.

Not only does this change everything this week, but it is likely to be a lingering concern. I think we are still improved on offense, but he was a real X factor. This may actually put more pressure on Hyatt in terms of more snaps to stretch the field and draw attention of a safety.
Vacchiano suggested another possibility  
BlackLight : 4:11 pm : link
That Daboll knew about the injury going into today, but the trainers told him Waller could try to make it through a full practice, in which case they wouldn't have needed to disclose the injury at all.
RE: Vacchiano suggested another possibility  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16195952 BlackLight said:
Quote:
That Daboll knew about the injury going into today, but the trainers told him Waller could try to make it through a full practice, in which case they wouldn't have needed to disclose the injury at all.


More speculation. And this I think is least likely.
PANIC PANIC PANIC  
x meadowlander : 4:14 pm : link
I'm dead serious. 7 injuries in the last preseason games.

Until the Giants can shake the moniker of the leagues most injured team, don't be stupid and get too attached...


...cause in the end, that sweet dawg always turns out to be Old Yeller...
RE: RE: RE: The fact that he practiced today is a great sign.  
Matt M. : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 16195890 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16195888 BlackLight said:


Quote:


In comment 16195877 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


If he was hurt and they wanted to protect him for the game, they wouldn't have even let him practice, one would think.



Assuming the injury is legit and Daboll wasn't lying about the injury report in this morning's press conference, we can't assume very much from the fact that he practiced. If he felt something was wrong during practice, they'd shut him down for the day and he'd be listed as Limited, and there wouldn't be any clue about the severity.

The fact that he's considered "Questionable" might be worth optimism, but as others have noted, way more goes into a player's injury designation than just how the injury alone affects their chances of playing.



This is where I'm leaning.
The new rules leave Questionable usually more in line with out than not.
RE: PANIC PANIC PANIC  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 16195957 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
I'm dead serious. 7 injuries in the last preseason games.

Until the Giants can shake the moniker of the leagues most injured team, don't be stupid and get too attached...


...cause in the end, that sweet dawg always turns out to be Old Yeller...


Most of the players who were injured in the last game are no longer New York Giants.

Jesus Christ.
Matt M.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:17 pm : link
No it doesn't.

It's almost as if you haven't been paying attention to injury reports for the last few years.
Art gets the sense that it is not serious  
Essex : 4:19 pm : link
but that doesn't mean he will be playing Sunday.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Vacchiano suggested another possibility  
nygiants16 : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16195952 BlackLight said:
Quote:
That Daboll knew about the injury going into today, but the trainers told him Waller could try to make it through a full practice, in which case they wouldn't have needed to disclose the injury at all.


dont believe this for a second
I don't care what is being speculated or by what percent  
Matt M. : 4:19 pm : link
I don't care what they are guessing about, making stuff about, etc. The fact that he appears on the injury report for his hammy is not a good sign, period. There are obviously different levels of concern. But, even hi hammy "just" tightening up is terrible news.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:19 pm : link
Eric to BBI:

Breathe.
EXACTLY WHAT I THOUGHT  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:21 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
8m
Recorded today's "All In" before the Darren Waller news hit.

Here's what I've heard on Waller: sense I get is that it's not considered a serious injury, but comes with caution because hamstrings are what they are and it's something that has slowed Waller in the past. #NYGiants
RE: RE: If a guy has a history  
Mattman : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16195949 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 16195892 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


Then you can technically sit him for that injury, not wanting it to flare up, and you’d have to list him on the injury report.

A. He is questionable, not doubtful
B. He was outside during practice, not getting treatment
C. They didn’t practice yesterday and had walk through today so I would say it’s likely this didn’t happen on either day - and if it did, it’s probably more precautionary.

He’s playing Sunday, if I had to wager. Hope I’m right.


Breeze, thanks for that. I feel better now

This might be the kind of thing that has to be managed all season. I forget which year, but Plaxico was questionable all season, barely practiced and was still beneficial to the team on Sunday.

I would look it up to refresh my memory, but when you type "Plaxico injury", guess what comes up?


2007 - it was his ankle I believe. I think the extra time spend studying helped him. Stories were he had notebooks full of notes on the offense
AGAIN  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:21 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
3m
My understanding on TE Darren Waller is there was some hamstring tightness late this week. It’s not solely from an incident at today’s practice. Waller seemed to be moving relatively well at the open portion of Friday’s practice. A positive sign.
RE: RE: If a guy has a history  
shyster : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16195949 Dr. D said:
Quote:


This might be the kind of thing that has to be managed all season. I forget which year, but Plaxico was questionable all season, barely practiced and was still beneficial to the team on Sunday.

I would look it up to refresh my memory, but when you type "Plaxico injury", guess what comes up?


It was 2007 that Plaxico had an ankle injury, the specifics of which were never publicly disclosed.

Quote:
“[John] Mara, [trainer Ronnie Barnes] asked, ‘can you go out and play on Sundays and not practice?’ … I was like, uh, I don’t know I’ll give it a try,” Burress said. “In the back of my mind, I’m like I’m putting my career on the line, for the team.

“As the season goes on, I go out and play my teammates have no idea why I’m not practicing. …Everyone was like oh you found a loophole in the system. I couldn’t tell anybody. The owner, the trainer never spoke about it to the media.”


That's his story. A bit funny that he mentions Mara and Ronnie Barnes, but not Coughlin.

link - ( New Window )
I mean, clearly this is because we made fun of Toney, right?  
sb from NYT Forum : 4:26 pm : link
.
Now this from Raanan  
BlackLight : 4:29 pm : link

Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
My understanding on TE Darren Waller is there was some hamstring tightness late this week. It’s not solely from an incident at today’s practice. Waller seemed to be moving relatively well at the open portion of Friday’s practice. A positive sign.
Link - ( New Window )
this is why  
djm : 4:30 pm : link
I refuse to allow myself any excitement about Waller. 2 years in a row isn't fluky. It's who he is....until proven otherwise.

We'll win regardless.
RE: Gun to head  
knowledgetimmons : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16195834 JT039 said:
Quote:
I think Daboll is just playin some mind games.


Gun to head, yes. Better than a coinflip it's minor and Daboll is being coy.

eg:
"yeah, John Jacob Jinglheimer has a toe"
or maybe it's gamesmanship  
djm : 4:32 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: If a guy has a history  
Dr. D : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 16195979 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 16195949 Dr. D said:


Quote:




This might be the kind of thing that has to be managed all season. I forget which year, but Plaxico was questionable all season, barely practiced and was still beneficial to the team on Sunday.

I would look it up to refresh my memory, but when you type "Plaxico injury", guess what comes up?



It was 2007 that Plaxico had an ankle injury, the specifics of which were never publicly disclosed.



Quote:


“[John] Mara, [trainer Ronnie Barnes] asked, ‘can you go out and play on Sundays and not practice?’ … I was like, uh, I don’t know I’ll give it a try,” Burress said. “In the back of my mind, I’m like I’m putting my career on the line, for the team.

“As the season goes on, I go out and play my teammates have no idea why I’m not practicing. …Everyone was like oh you found a loophole in the system. I couldn’t tell anybody. The owner, the trainer never spoke about it to the media.”



That's his story. A bit funny that he mentions Mara and Ronnie Barnes, but not Coughlin. link - ( New Window )

intersting. Thanks shyster!
Now that will take the wind out of your sails  
j_rud : 4:46 pm : link
as you're walking out of work Friday afternoon.
Anyone who  
OBJRoyal : 5:17 pm : link
Wasn’t expecting to deal w this in regards to Waller hasn’t been paying attention the past few years
