Waller QUestionable with Hamstring

The Giants added TE Darren Waller to the injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited in today's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
I don't know but late additions are never a good thing. He must have done something on Wed if he was limited today and then received this desingation. Maybe the Giants are playing games. Who knows, but if you forced me to chose, I would think this is more likely to trend toward not playing then playing based on timing.
Unless Schoen is messing with Dallas to make them guess
He's great in practice but needs to prove it on the field.
Huh? He has dealt with injuries but "great in practice but needs to prove it on the field"? No. He has proven it on the field hence the contract he signed. You make it sounds like he practices great and sucks in games. Injuries don't discriminate between practice and games.
This was always the risk with him and probably an inevitability for some sort of flare up during the season. Just sucks to see that we largely dodged a bullet all offseason and then 2 days before kick off it acts up.
Probable was a 75% chance of playing, questionable was 50%, and doubtful was 25%. They got rid of probable. It is only questionable and doubtful. Yes, many players are listed as questionable that play. That isn't the issue. The issue as someone stated above are late additions to the injury report.
RE: RE: Doesn't questionable on Friday generally mean he will play?
Waller was making the rounds in the media yesterday during their off day. He sure seemed to be in great spirits and incredibly excited to play Dallas on Sunday night. I’m not saying that means he’s not injured but if there’s a chance he has to sit out, he’s certainly a tremendous actor
It does matter when they are added. Guys added later in the week are less likely to play than guys that spend the week with that status and ramp up throughout the week. So yes, there is reason for pessimism with a Friday add.
He could still play of course but the timing of this is not ideal in the slightest.
What does yesterday have to do with today?
The post I replied to suggested he hurt himself Wednesday.
My hope is that he only tweaked it (though, yes, I know there is history there) and they limited him in practice to rest him up for Sunday. It's Dallas, at home, opening night. I really think they will try to play him if they can but of course we don't know the extent of the injury. If they were opening up a non-division opponent, I think it would be even more doubtful that he'd play. Situation sucks.
Someone on another thread noted how healthy the Giants were and jinxed it!
Apparently, this video is from today's practice and he looks fine:
If we believe Daboll when he said this morning (pre-practice) that the injury report from yesterday hadn't changed, then it would lead us to assume the injury happened in practice today. The media only gets to view the first 15 minutes or so of practice.
This is what makes me think it was tight and they sat him halfway through
It could also be some gamemanship going on here.
True. Also, today is the official game injury report which includes practice participation. Till now they're just practice participation reports. So the Giants would risk violating injury reporting rules if a player who didn't fully practice has wasn't listed as questionable or doubtful.
Not just about him playing tomorrow night, but this is extremely concerning for the entire season. If this is a hamstring issue in the same leg that plagued him in years past then this could easily be a lingering issue all season and perhaps for his whole career. I was just hoping and praying that he figured out his offseason program and could avoid this in the future, but sometimes these types of injuries just linger and never really get back to normal. We got him for a 3rd round comp pick for a reason. Now we really need Campbell, Hyatt, Slayton, Shepherd and Wandale (hopefully he's ready) to show up strong. It feels good to have a solid backup I'm Bellinger too. I really like his game and think he'll continue to get better.
But every year, fans on BBI start taking potshots at the players who are placed on the inactive list.
There are going to be players placed on the inactive list on Sunday who are still recovering from serious injuries (i.e., Wan'Dale Robinson, D.J. Davidson). There will also be "injured" players put on there who in a must game, probably could play if they were needed.
My point? Please don't freak out over the inactive list again. This happens every year for some reason.
I'm kind of with NorCalGiant on this. This isn't something you brush off. Don't see how it can be gamesmanship either, doubt Daboll is instructing him not to finish Friday practice. Best case, he plays but his risk of aggravating it and it being something that lingers are increased since it's already tightening up on him.
I'm kind of with NorCalGiant on this. This isn't something you brush off. Don't see how it can be gamesmanship either, doubt Daboll is instructing him not to finish Friday practice. Best case, he plays but his risk of aggravating it and it being something that lingers are increased since it's already tightening up on him.
Chronic hammeys for players over 30 are no joke. It turned Julio Jones from the best WR in football to a Titans WR overnight. https://twitter.com/rydunleavy/status/1700225629126332914 - ( New Window )
No. That's what the HEADLINE says. But the article doesn't say that.
If he was hurt and they wanted to protect him for the game, they wouldn't have even let him practice, one would think.
Assuming the injury is legit and Daboll wasn't lying about the injury report in this morning's press conference, we can't assume very much from the fact that he practiced. If he felt something was wrong during practice, they'd shut him down for the day and he'd be listed as Limited, and there wouldn't be any clue about the severity.
The fact that he's considered "Questionable" might be worth optimism, but as others have noted, way more goes into a player's injury designation than just how the injury alone affects their chances of playing.
If he was hurt and they wanted to protect him for the game, they wouldn't have even let him practice, one would think.
Then you can technically sit him for that injury, not wanting it to flare up, and you’d have to list him on the injury report.
A. He is questionable, not doubtful
B. He was outside during practice, not getting treatment
C. They didn’t practice yesterday and had walk through today so I would say it’s likely this didn’t happen on either day - and if it did, it’s probably more precautionary.
He’s playing Sunday, if I had to wager. Hope I’m right.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
He was not on the injury report on Thursday. He is today. Therefore he got hurt today.
Quote
NBA
@NBA314133419838
·
8m
Replying to @rydunleavy
Can you confirm he got hurt during practice?
3:30 PM · Sep 8, 2023
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
He appears to be extrapolating from yesterdays report.
Also, is today's walkthrough even open to media? That would be weird.
(1) Waller's hamstring was tight this morning and they decided to have him take it easy at practice.
(2) Waller's hamstring tightened up during practice and he took it easy for the rest of practice as a precaution.
(3) Waller pulled the hamstring during practice and immediately went inside with trainers.
Obviously, #3 is the worst-case scenario. But no one in the media knows what really happened.
No, if this was more of a walk-thru, he would still participate. Rest days are not needed before a regular-season opener during a walk-through.
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
My guess is that Waller started practice, felt his hammy tighten up, said something to the trainers, and they pulled him from practice to be safe. He'll probably get treatment around the clock leading up until Sunday night.
RE: RE: Unless Schoen is messing with Dallas to make them guess
But I do put stock when beat reporter does some dot connecting and confidently doubles down when questioned. I'm certainly not being down on the words Waller and hamstring being thrown together to make myself feel better.
RE: RE: Unless Schoen is messing with Dallas to make them guess
Then you can technically sit him for that injury, not wanting it to flare up, and you’d have to list him on the injury report.
A. He is questionable, not doubtful
B. He was outside during practice, not getting treatment
C. They didn’t practice yesterday and had walk through today so I would say it’s likely this didn’t happen on either day - and if it did, it’s probably more precautionary.
He’s playing Sunday, if I had to wager. Hope I’m right.
Breeze, thanks for that. I feel better now
This might be the kind of thing that has to be managed all season. I forget which year, but Plaxico was questionable all season, barely practiced and was still beneficial to the team on Sunday.
I would look it up to refresh my memory, but when you type "Plaxico injury", guess what comes up?
...I'm certainly not being down on the words Waller and hamstring being thrown together to make myself feel better.
Yup, Waller's history + the pernicious gotcha nature of hamstring injuries, their tendency to linger and pop back up are not a comfort food recipe (throwing that in for the upbeat cooks' takes vs Giants' takes).
This changes the entire game plan if he can't play or is limited.
Exactly. Who was it that posted about our lack of injuries this camp heading into season? What a jinx.
Not only does this change everything this week, but it is likely to be a lingering concern. I think we are still improved on offense, but he was a real X factor. This may actually put more pressure on Hyatt in terms of more snaps to stretch the field and draw attention of a safety.
That Daboll knew about the injury going into today, but the trainers told him Waller could try to make it through a full practice, in which case they wouldn't have needed to disclose the injury at all.
If he was hurt and they wanted to protect him for the game, they wouldn't have even let him practice, one would think.
Assuming the injury is legit and Daboll wasn't lying about the injury report in this morning's press conference, we can't assume very much from the fact that he practiced. If he felt something was wrong during practice, they'd shut him down for the day and he'd be listed as Limited, and there wouldn't be any clue about the severity.
The fact that he's considered "Questionable" might be worth optimism, but as others have noted, way more goes into a player's injury designation than just how the injury alone affects their chances of playing.
This is where I'm leaning.
The new rules leave Questionable usually more in line with out than not.
dont believe this for a second
I don't care what is being speculated or by what percent
I don't care what they are guessing about, making stuff about, etc. The fact that he appears on the injury report for his hammy is not a good sign, period. There are obviously different levels of concern. But, even hi hammy "just" tightening up is terrible news.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
8m
Recorded today's "All In" before the Darren Waller news hit.
Here's what I've heard on Waller: sense I get is that it's not considered a serious injury, but comes with caution because hamstrings are what they are and it's something that has slowed Waller in the past. #NYGiants
2007 - it was his ankle I believe. I think the extra time spend studying helped him. Stories were he had notebooks full of notes on the offense
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
3m
My understanding on TE Darren Waller is there was some hamstring tightness late this week. It’s not solely from an incident at today’s practice. Waller seemed to be moving relatively well at the open portion of Friday’s practice. A positive sign.
Wasn’t expecting to deal w this in regards to Waller hasn’t been paying attention the past few years
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
3m
GIANTS WEEK 1 GAME STATUSES
Out: None
Doubtful:
CB Cor’Dale Flott (Hamstring)
S Gervarrious Owens (Hamstring)
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)
Questionable:
LB Cam Brown (Ankle)
DL D.J. Davidson (Knee)
TE Darren Waller (Hamstring)
This changes the entire game plan if he can't play or is limited.
Oh well. Inability to stay on the field is why we got him in return for Toney.
If he doesn't play at least he won't lose the game for us like Toney did. So there's that.
He’s gonna be on this list all year long
It is my understanding you cannot do that and if your caught you’ll be subjected to fines and probably a draft pick or too
And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?
Whine on BBI?
Quote:
We haven't heard one whiff of Waller and a hammy in preseason. Yes he had the issue in Vegas.
It is my understanding you cannot do that and if your caught you’ll be subjected to fines and probably a draft pick or too
*two
I can't recall questionable ever playing for the Giants.
That said, it's only one year under Daboll so hard to say.
But I guess there's a sliver of hope since he was apparently limited in practice vs DNP.
Oh well. Inability to stay on the field is why we got him in return for Toney.
If he doesn't play at least he won't lose the game for us like Toney did. So there's that.
Yes, all of the time.
Quote:
He better play.
And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?
Whine on BBI?
Yes. And what're you gonna do? Whine about my whining?
Quote:
And doubtful means won't.
Quote:
In comment 16195775 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
He better play.
And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?
Whine on BBI?
Yes. And what're you gonna do? Whine about my whining?
Nah, you do a good job of that on your own.
It's posted on the front page every day. 🤣
I got you Eric.
I'm sure Daboll and Kakfa aren't caught off guard by this and have plenty of gameplan work in the likely event that Waller misses time with hamstring injuries as he's done for recent years.
Quote:
In comment 16195764 Milton said:
Quote:
And doubtful means won't.
What does yesterday have to do with today?
Quote:
Also, since when is Flott injured? I missed this.
It's posted on the front page every day. 🤣
I got you Eric.
Thank you.
Making a couple of clicks is real hard.
Quote:
In comment 16195778 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195775 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
He better play.
And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?
Whine on BBI?
Yes. And what're you gonna do? Whine about my whining?
Nah, you do a good job of that on your own.
Imagine complaining about a post that wants him to play Week 1 against a divisional rival. Genius stuff right there.
Hopefully he gets them fluids and does about 12 hours of yoga a day between now and Sunday evening
China doll?
Quote:
In comment 16195785 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16195778 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195775 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
He better play.
And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?
Whine on BBI?
Yes. And what're you gonna do? Whine about my whining?
Nah, you do a good job of that on your own.
Imagine complaining about a post that wants him to play Week 1 against a divisional rival. Genius stuff right there.
“Ugh, he better play!”
Great post. Please do it more.
Quote:
In comment 16195791 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195785 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16195778 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195775 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
He better play.
And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?
Whine on BBI?
Yes. And what're you gonna do? Whine about my whining?
Nah, you do a good job of that on your own.
Imagine complaining about a post that wants him to play Week 1 against a divisional rival. Genius stuff right there.
“Ugh, he better play!”
Great post. Please do it more.
Better than your shitty posts.
Quote:
In comment 16195798 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16195791 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195785 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16195778 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195775 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
He better play.
And if he doesn’t, what are you gonna do?
Whine on BBI?
Yes. And what're you gonna do? Whine about my whining?
Nah, you do a good job of that on your own.
Imagine complaining about a post that wants him to play Week 1 against a divisional rival. Genius stuff right there.
“Ugh, he better play!”
Great post. Please do it more.
Better than you shitty posts. "Do yoga for 12 hours a day." Loser.
You’re right. Yoga is actually helpful.
This changes the entire game plan if he can't play or is limited.
My exact thoughts. This makes Dallas' job SOOOO much easier. Key in on Barkley and make the Giants improved, but not great WR beat you. FUUUUUUUUCK.
Quote:
Ever played on Sunday? I don't think so.
Oh well. Inability to stay on the field is why we got him in return for Toney.
If he doesn't play at least he won't lose the game for us like Toney did. So there's that.
Yes, all of the time.
Thanks Eric.
I guess I'm used to having my optimism crushed when it comes to injuries.
Great! Thrilled to be wrong!
Get what you can out of him for this one and then sit him until Seattle if he's tight.
He could still play of course but the timing of this is not ideal in the slightest.
Its a glorified walkthrough...
Quote:
In comment 16195769 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16195764 Milton said:
Quote:
And doubtful means won't.
Its a glorified walkthrough...
This is what makes me think it was tight and they sat him halfway through
That's usually an indicator that players will play.
This is precious coming from Kadarius Toneys biggest fan
Quote:
get hurt in todays NFL practice?
Its a glorified walkthrough...
This is what makes me think it was tight and they sat him halfway through
It could also be some gamemanship going on here.
Someone on another thread noted how healthy the Giants were and jinxed it!
Link - ( New Window )
Pointless video.
If we believe Daboll when he said this morning (pre-practice) that the injury report from yesterday hadn't changed, then it would lead us to assume the injury happened in practice today. The media only gets to view the first 15 minutes or so of practice.
Quote:
In comment 16195825 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
get hurt in todays NFL practice?
Its a glorified walkthrough...
This is what makes me think it was tight and they sat him halfway through
It could also be some gamemanship going on here.
True. Also, today is the official game injury report which includes practice participation. Till now they're just practice participation reports. So the Giants would risk violating injury reporting rules if a player who didn't fully practice has wasn't listed as questionable or doubtful.
Yup. You talked me down Eric. Thanks!
Doubtful: 25% chance he'll play
Questionable: 50%
Probable: 75%
IIRC they dropped "probable" and eliminated the %'s because it was all kind of subjective/arbitrary and the precision was phony anyway.
We have heard absolutely nothing about a Walker hammy and then this pops up at the 11th hour?
Because Dallas' gameplan is probably heavily focused on Waller, who they have already admitted they are a bit leery of.
If someone tells you their one of their best players "might" not play, you tend to breath a little easier.
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )
Pointless video.
Depends. If he got injured during practice, yes.
But if his hamstring was sore from practice earlier this week, then this is telling. He's out there and not inside for treatment.
Again. Everyone practiced this week. Everyone practiced today.
Till now they were practice participation reports, versus today's official report which combines the two. So anyone with limited participation today would be questionable (unless it was a vet day).
Players need to be placed on the inactive list.
It is a requirement.
But every year, fans on BBI start taking potshots at the players who are placed on the inactive list.
There are going to be players placed on the inactive list on Sunday who are still recovering from serious injuries (i.e., Wan'Dale Robinson, D.J. Davidson). There will also be "injured" players put on there who in a must game, probably could play if they were needed.
My point? Please don't freak out over the inactive list again. This happens every year for some reason.
Quote:
Seems like the Doubtful and Questionable list is fairly lengthy all of sudden for that to happen.
Again. Everyone practiced this week. Everyone practiced today.
I just said the same thing. But thanks for it Again.
Unless he left practice with the injury. That would be worst-case scenario.
Chronic hammeys for players over 30 are no joke. It turned Julio Jones from the best WR in football to a Titans WR overnight.
https://twitter.com/rydunleavy/status/1700225629126332914 - ( New Window )
Quote:
Seems like the Doubtful and Questionable list is fairly lengthy all of sudden for that to happen.
Till now they were practice participation reports, versus today's official report which combines the two. So anyone with limited participation today would be questionable (unless it was a vet day).
Yeah, I get that some limited guys could/would show up as Questionable. But now the list got heavier to both doubtful and even questionable. Did any limited guys improve and not make the list?
hahahaha, my thoughts exactly
Chronic hammeys for players over 30 are no joke. It turned Julio Jones from the best WR in football to a Titans WR overnight. https://twitter.com/rydunleavy/status/1700225629126332914 - ( New Window )
No. That's what the HEADLINE says. But the article doesn't say that.
Assuming the injury is legit and Daboll wasn't lying about the injury report in this morning's press conference, we can't assume very much from the fact that he practiced. If he felt something was wrong during practice, they'd shut him down for the day and he'd be listed as Limited, and there wouldn't be any clue about the severity.
The fact that he's considered "Questionable" might be worth optimism, but as others have noted, way more goes into a player's injury designation than just how the injury alone affects their chances of playing.
Quote:
If he was hurt and they wanted to protect him for the game, they wouldn't have even let him practice, one would think.
This is where I'm leaning.
Dunleavy wasn't at practice. He has no idea what happened at practice.
The article does not say he left practice. It can't because the media wasn't there.
A. He is questionable, not doubtful
B. He was outside during practice, not getting treatment
C. They didn’t practice yesterday and had walk through today so I would say it’s likely this didn’t happen on either day - and if it did, it’s probably more precautionary.
He’s playing Sunday, if I had to wager. Hope I’m right.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
He was not on the injury report on Thursday. He is today. Therefore he got hurt today.
Quote
NBA
@NBA314133419838
·
8m
Replying to @rydunleavy
Can you confirm he got hurt during practice?
3:30 PM · Sep 8, 2023
(2) Waller's hamstring tightened up during practice and he took it easy for the rest of practice as a precaution.
(3) Waller pulled the hamstring during practice and immediately went inside with trainers.
Obviously, #3 is the worst-case scenario. But no one in the media knows what really happened.
A reporter having a source within the organization isn't the most outlandish thing.
Agree, it shows/reveals nothing. Au contraire on the 'looks fine' take, maybe the beat photog zeroed in on Waller because he had was being looked at.
A reporter having a source within the organization isn't the most outlandish thing.
Then why wouldn't his article say what happened. It doesn't. There is a reason why it doesn't.
Quote:
Pointless video.
Agree, it shows/reveals nothing. Au contraire on the 'looks fine' take, maybe the beat photog zeroed in on Waller because he had was being looked at.
WTF? No, that would be all over Twitter from the reporters.
I swear you guys don't use you heads sometimes.
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
He was not on the injury report on Thursday. He is today. Therefore he got hurt today.
Quote
NBA
@NBA314133419838
·
8m
Replying to @rydunleavy
Can you confirm he got hurt during practice?
3:30 PM · Sep 8, 2023
He appears to be extrapolating from yesterdays report.
Also, is today's walkthrough even open to media? That would be weird.
Because they are.
The media sees the the warms ups. Then they are removed.
No, he's speculating.
Quote:
Quote:
And seems fairly confident in that conclusion.
No, he's speculating.
Yes, informed speculation. He has access, experience and knowledge.
He posted on Twitter:
He either made that up or someone told him. Who knows.
Obviously he didn't see it firsthand since he wasn't there.
If that makes you feel better, go for it.
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
My guess is that Waller started practice, felt his hammy tighten up, said something to the trainers, and they pulled him from practice to be safe. He'll probably get treatment around the clock leading up until Sunday night.
Quote:
We haven't heard one whiff of Waller and a hammy in preseason. Yes he had the issue in Vegas.
It is my understanding you cannot do that and if your caught you’ll be subjected to fines and probably a draft pick or too
Belichik had Brady on the injured list virtually every week he was with NE.
I don't even know what you mean by "does some dot connecting."
My experience with Dunleavy and the other reporters is that when a source has told them something, they tweet out or write in an article "according to a source."
Quote:
We haven't heard one whiff of Waller and a hammy in preseason. Yes he had the issue in Vegas.
It is my understanding you cannot do that and if your caught you’ll be subjected to fines and probably a draft pick or too
Belichik had Brady (and others) on the injured list virtually every week he was with NE. How many games did Brady miss because of these "injuries"? Obviously the NFL doesn't watch very closely.
Until then its all speculation. My guess is we’ll hear more by tomorrow afternoon as it will be leaked or allowed to be reported.
Anyone going either way right now has nothing because we have nothing as do the reporters.
A. He is questionable, not doubtful
B. He was outside during practice, not getting treatment
C. They didn’t practice yesterday and had walk through today so I would say it’s likely this didn’t happen on either day - and if it did, it’s probably more precautionary.
He’s playing Sunday, if I had to wager. Hope I’m right.
Breeze, thanks for that. I feel better now
This might be the kind of thing that has to be managed all season. I forget which year, but Plaxico was questionable all season, barely practiced and was still beneficial to the team on Sunday.
I would look it up to refresh my memory, but when you type "Plaxico injury", guess what comes up?
This changes the entire game plan if he can't play or is limited.
Not only does this change everything this week, but it is likely to be a lingering concern. I think we are still improved on offense, but he was a real X factor. This may actually put more pressure on Hyatt in terms of more snaps to stretch the field and draw attention of a safety.
More speculation. And this I think is least likely.
Until the Giants can shake the moniker of the leagues most injured team, don't be stupid and get too attached...
...cause in the end, that sweet dawg always turns out to be Old Yeller...
Quote:
In comment 16195877 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
If he was hurt and they wanted to protect him for the game, they wouldn't have even let him practice, one would think.
Assuming the injury is legit and Daboll wasn't lying about the injury report in this morning's press conference, we can't assume very much from the fact that he practiced. If he felt something was wrong during practice, they'd shut him down for the day and he'd be listed as Limited, and there wouldn't be any clue about the severity.
The fact that he's considered "Questionable" might be worth optimism, but as others have noted, way more goes into a player's injury designation than just how the injury alone affects their chances of playing.
This is where I'm leaning.
Until the Giants can shake the moniker of the leagues most injured team, don't be stupid and get too attached...
...cause in the end, that sweet dawg always turns out to be Old Yeller...
Most of the players who were injured in the last game are no longer New York Giants.
Jesus Christ.
It's almost as if you haven't been paying attention to injury reports for the last few years.
Link - ( New Window )
dont believe this for a second
Breathe.
@art_stapleton
·
8m
Recorded today's "All In" before the Darren Waller news hit.
Here's what I've heard on Waller: sense I get is that it's not considered a serious injury, but comes with caution because hamstrings are what they are and it's something that has slowed Waller in the past. #NYGiants
Quote:
@JordanRaanan
·
3m
My understanding on TE Darren Waller is there was some hamstring tightness late this week. It’s not solely from an incident at today’s practice. Waller seemed to be moving relatively well at the open portion of Friday’s practice. A positive sign.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
My understanding on TE Darren Waller is there was some hamstring tightness late this week. It’s not solely from an incident at today’s practice. Waller seemed to be moving relatively well at the open portion of Friday’s practice. A positive sign.
Link - ( New Window )
We'll win regardless.
Gun to head, yes. Better than a coinflip it's minor and Daboll is being coy.
eg:
"yeah, John Jacob Jinglheimer has a toe"
Quote:
intersting. Thanks shyster!