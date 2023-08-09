for display only
Darren Waller Updates

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 4:22 pm
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

My understanding on TE Darren Waller is there was some hamstring tightness late this week. It’s not solely from an incident at today’s practice. Waller seemed to be moving relatively well at the open portion of Friday’s practice. A positive sign.

Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

Here's what I've heard on Waller: sense I get is that it's not considered a serious injury, but comes with caution because hamstrings are what they are and it's something that has slowed Waller in the past. #NYGiants
widmerseyebrow : 9/8/2023 4:24 pm : link
RE: .  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 4:25 pm : link
widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:


???
Its also been  
nygiants16 : 9/8/2023 4:25 pm : link
100 degrees and humid this week
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 4:25 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
There were no apparent issues during media viewing period, which is brief. As I said, I get the sense it's not considered a serious injury. Tightness, so exercising caution. Something to keep an eye on. It's not nothing, but not a five-alarm fire, either. We'll see.
Hopefully hes fine...  
bLiTz 2k : 9/8/2023 4:28 pm : link
Best case scenario as you mentioned Eric, is that this is mostly precautionary.
RE: .  
Bob from Massachusetts : 9/8/2023 4:28 pm : link
Bob from Massachusetts said:
Quote:


My sentiments exactly. The season has ended before it's begun.....
Dr. D : 9/8/2023 4:29 pm : link
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 4:32 pm : link
calling it now... the Giants are screwing with the Cowboys a bit.

That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
RE: RE: .  
widmerseyebrow : 9/8/2023 4:34 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16195981 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:






???


Just a joke Eric. I can hold off being suicidal until they actually play the game.
RE: I'm  
NorcalNYG : 9/8/2023 4:36 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
calling it now... the Giants are screwing with the Cowboys a bit.

That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.


I wouldn't put it past Daboll, raise all our blood pressures in the process all for some mind games. You gotta respect that
RE: I'm  
DavidinBMNY : 9/8/2023 4:37 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
calling it now... the Giants are screwing with the Cowboys a bit.

That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
I totally agree. It's not like this isn't something he's had before. I like it.
sorry first thing I thought of when I saw Waller questionable hammy  
Dr. D : 9/8/2023 4:38 pm : link
had to do with a duck
Tom from LI : 9/8/2023 4:38 pm : link
Thank God!  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/8/2023 4:38 pm : link
RE: I'm  
nygiants16 : 9/8/2023 4:40 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
calling it now... the Giants are screwing with the Cowboys a bit.

That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.


Didnt they do this going into the packer game last year with jones and his ankle? basically said the gameplan changes because he cant run?
RE: I'm  
PepperJ52 : 9/8/2023 4:43 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
calling it now... the Giants are screwing with the Cowboys a bit.

That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.

Works for me. I also hope the power and/or plumbing goes out at the Cowpukes’ hotel Saturday night and there’s a “fire drill” at around 5 a.m. just a coincidence, ya know (probably lots of Giants fans in the hotel workers union) 😁😏
RE: I'm  
JohnG in Albany : 9/8/2023 4:43 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
calling it now... the Giants are screwing with the Cowboys a bit.

That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.


From your lips to God's ear. *grin*
So we got rid of Toney for this guy who ain’t gonna play either  
No1MDGiantsFan : 9/8/2023 4:47 pm : link
Awesome, great job Joe /sarcasm off
There are several keys to the season...  
bw in dc : 9/8/2023 4:54 pm : link
being successful, and Waller is at the top.
RE: I'm  
stoneman : 9/8/2023 4:54 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
calling it now... the Giants are screwing with the Cowboys a bit.

That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.


I think Dabol is screwing with BBI more than the Cowboys :)
Eric  
gersh : 9/8/2023 4:58 pm : link
After my initial reaction, that was my (hopeful) thought.
RE: I'm  
HBart : 9/8/2023 5:01 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
calling it now... the Giants are screwing with the Cowboys a bit.

That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.

That fits with Daboll's MO.
RE: RE: .  
Milton : 9/8/2023 5:20 pm : link
Bob from Massachusetts said:
Quote:
In comment 16195981 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:






My sentiments exactly. The season has ended before it's begun.....
Reminds me of this.
Some odd responses  
Sean : 9/8/2023 5:21 pm : link
This seems like good news.
Cover him with bubble wrap  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 9/8/2023 5:50 pm : link
At all times outside of games.
Danoll screwing with Cowboys  
thevett : 9/8/2023 5:58 pm : link
Because they maybe screwing with us with their OL issues ?
RE: Danoll screwing with Cowboys  
HBart : 9/8/2023 6:07 pm : link
thevett said:
Quote:
Because they maybe screwing with us with their OL issues ?

Tyler Smith didn't today or practice all week. The only screwing with us was Jerry Jones saying he'd be fine.
Let's hope the Giants  
prdave73 : 9/8/2023 6:12 pm : link
are messing with the Cowboys, because that was the one main concern when they signed Waller. Just seems to be injury prone.
Saquon, Shep, Wan’dale and a host of others  
bceagle05 : 9/8/2023 6:26 pm : link
are injury prone too - not sure why the label sticks to Waller more than others. I think he scores a TD Sunday night.
RE: .  
bradshaw44 : 9/8/2023 6:29 pm : link
Tom from LI said:
Quote:


Alright, we don’t need him. NEXT MAN UP!!!
RE: I'm  
Chris684 : 9/8/2023 6:38 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
calling it now... the Giants are screwing with the Cowboys a bit.

That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.


100%
I WANT you guys to be right..  
DefenseWins : 9/8/2023 7:05 pm : link
that this is just gamesmanship...

But he has been injured so often that I think he actually may not play. I truly hope I am wrong.
RE: I WANT you guys to be right..  
bw in dc : 9/8/2023 7:18 pm : link
DefenseWins said:
Quote:
that this is just gamesmanship...

But he has been injured so often that I think he actually may not play. I truly hope I am wrong.


Right. Waller's injury history precedes him.

I think there are a lot of games the Giants can win  
cjac : 9/8/2023 7:19 pm : link
Without him this year.

This is not one of them. We need Waller for this game
Eric  
MOOPS : 9/8/2023 7:23 pm : link
Please forward this exercise routine to Darren. I don't know if it will help him, but it works for me.

I will  
PaulN : 9/8/2023 7:39 pm : link
Wait and see. But I think the thought that this is Daboll messing with the Cowboys is about as rose colored glasses view as I have heard in a long while.
Maybe  
PaulN : 9/8/2023 7:47 pm : link
It's time to cool the optimism to a quiet roar. Because this game is not a be all end all game. Waller is injured, we are fucked, as far as winning this game probably. There is a lot to overcome as it is. Rookie corners, bad offensive line play unless Neal and a rookie center perform against one of the best fronts and one if the top defensive coaches.
RE: Eric  
Milton : 9/8/2023 7:51 pm : link
MOOPS said:
Quote:
Please forward this exercise routine to Darren. I don't know if it will help him, but it works for me.

Yeah you have to work your way up to this one...
RE: Maybe  
darren in pdx : 9/8/2023 8:15 pm : link
PaulN said:
Quote:
It's time to cool the optimism to a quiet roar. Because this game is not a be all end all game. Waller is injured, we are fucked, as far as winning this game probably. There is a lot to overcome as it is. Rookie corners, bad offensive line play unless Neal and a rookie center perform against one of the best fronts and one if the top defensive coaches.


Even if Waller doesn't play the players they'll have available are a large upgrade over what they played with in the two games last season. That said, Waller is going to play until they officially say he isn't.
RE: There are several keys to the season...  
JohnG in Albany : 9/8/2023 8:21 pm : link
bw in dc said:
Quote:
being successful, and Waller is at the top.


Waller and Neal.
RE: I will  
BigBlueShock : 9/8/2023 8:25 pm : link
PaulN said:
Quote:
Wait and see. But I think the thought that this is Daboll messing with the Cowboys is about as rose colored glasses view as I have heard in a long while.

There literally isn’t one single person on the planet that gives a shit what you think. Seriously. You’re a dumpster fire
RE: I'm  
eric2425ny : 9/8/2023 9:10 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
calling it now... the Giants are screwing with the Cowboys a bit.

That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.


That’s exactly what my brother texted me when the news came out this afternoon lol.
NY messing with Dallas  
fanatic II : 9/8/2023 9:11 pm : link
Just like they screwed Dallas out of Kincaid.

Yeah, yeah, that's the ticket.
RE: I think there are a lot of games the Giants can win  
SGMen : 9/8/2023 9:14 pm : link
cjac said:
Quote:
Without him this year.

This is not one of them. We need Waller for this game
Agreed. We need Waller at 💯 for this game.
RE: NY messing with Dallas  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/8/2023 9:15 pm : link
fanatic II said:
Quote:
Just like they screwed Dallas out of Kincaid.

Yeah, yeah, that's the ticket.


You seem mad.
RE: RE: NY messing with Dallas  
fanatic II : 9/8/2023 9:21 pm : link
Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16196147 fanatic II said:


Quote:


Just like they screwed Dallas out of Kincaid.

Yeah, yeah, that's the ticket.



You seem mad.


I was laughing how some always want to believe anything that ends with Dallas getting screwed. Even an outright lie.

That's the Jon Lovitz liar character, for those that don't get the pop culture reference.
I understand what  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 9:26 pm : link
you guys are saying... and Dan Duggan and other reporters have asked how is this gamesmanship?

I'm just telling you I don't buy the "he's had a tight hamstring all week... but he wasn't on the injury report until Friday... but he didn't miss practice on Friday" narrative.

If anything, the Cowboys should be complaining, "if he had a tight hamstring all week, why wasn't he on the Wednesday and Thursday injury report?" (yes, they didn't practice on Thursday, but the team was required to issue an injury report)

How does this benefit the Giants? It simply causes some confusion. It's not like this hasn't been done. Belichick's coaching career is filled with this shit. (And where did Daboll spend most of his coaching career?)
In case you forgot  
Larry in Pencilvania : 9/8/2023 9:38 pm : link
Tom Brady had a sore neck for 20 years
RE: I'm  
thefan : 9/8/2023 9:38 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
calling it now... the Giants are screwing with the Cowboys a bit.

That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.


I hope you're right, but the dude has been oft injured the last few seasons. I guess it depends on which you think is more likely.

We all knew the upside/downside with him when the trade went through.
thefan  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 9:43 pm : link
Sorry, but I'm not buying the Waller is an injury prone disaster either. He played in every game for the Raiders in 2019 and 2020. He started 11 games in 2021. It was 2022 when he missed half the season.

We have had a lot more players on our team who have far more injury issues.
It has nothing to do with Waller being “injury prone”  
AcesUp : 9/8/2023 10:06 pm : link
And everything to do with the nature of hamstring injuries and the tendency towards recurrence, specifically with older players. Ask Cooper Kupp who aggravated a hamstring injury at the start of camp then all of a sudden had a setback last week, was flying to Minnesota to see a specialist and is at risk of landing on IR.

If he rolled his ankle and was trending towards playing? Whatever. But we did not want to hear anything about his hamstrings two days before opening kick. Even if they’re just “tightening up”. Nature of the injury not the player.
Not every injury is the same  
ElitoCanton : 9/8/2023 10:15 pm : link
Tightness is different than a tear. I bet they are just being super cautious.
RE: It has nothing to do with Waller being “injury prone”  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 10:16 pm : link
AcesUp said:
Quote:
And everything to do with the nature of hamstring injuries and the tendency towards recurrence, specifically with older players. Ask Cooper Kupp who aggravated a hamstring injury at the start of camp then all of a sudden had a setback last week, was flying to Minnesota to see a specialist and is at risk of landing on IR.

If he rolled his ankle and was trending towards playing? Whatever. But we did not want to hear anything about his hamstrings two days before opening kick. Even if they’re just “tightening up”. Nature of the injury not the player.


I've watched football for decades. I am not familiar with hamstrings being necessarily chronic. In other words, just because someone pulled a hamstring doesn't mean it has to happen again.
Not guaranteed to happen again  
AcesUp : 9/8/2023 10:29 pm : link
But he’s at higher risk. The Giants are aware of that, which is why they have been monitoring and managing his workload all off-season. It’s possible or even likely that a large part of what is going on here is just that.

Ignore the fantasy slant, this is written by a DPT
https://www.fantasypoints.com/nfl/articles/season/2021/what-to-expect-hamstring-strains#/ - ( New Window )
Waller is injury prone and this was my worse fear at the 11th hour  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9/8/2023 10:43 pm : link
of first game. I don't think he plays because the Giants don't play head games at the expense of the health of a player. It's really unfortunate but he is north of 30 years old and this hammy will take time to heal.

Better to rest him as it's going to be a long season. Hopefully we can get at least 8 games in uniform.
RE: Waller is injury prone and this was my worse fear at the 11th hour  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 11:54 pm : link
Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
of first game. I don't think he plays because the Giants don't play head games at the expense of the health of a player. It's really unfortunate but he is north of 30 years old and this hammy will take time to heal.

Better to rest him as it's going to be a long season. Hopefully we can get at least 8 games in uniform.


This is absolutely not true. When SOTI was around, he used to tell me all of the time the various injuries the Giants players had that were not reported or underreported. Everyone in the NFL does it.

I remember him telling me that Strahan had a knee issue that they simply did not want other teams to know about.
Would one start him in a FFL?  
Kev in Cali : 12:05 am : link
Is this injury smoke, or will this limit his snaps/effort?
RE: RE: It has nothing to do with Waller being “injury prone”  
mikeinbloomfield : 12:20 am : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16196167 AcesUp said:


Quote:


And everything to do with the nature of hamstring injuries and the tendency towards recurrence, specifically with older players. Ask Cooper Kupp who aggravated a hamstring injury at the start of camp then all of a sudden had a setback last week, was flying to Minnesota to see a specialist and is at risk of landing on IR.

If he rolled his ankle and was trending towards playing? Whatever. But we did not want to hear anything about his hamstrings two days before opening kick. Even if they’re just “tightening up”. Nature of the injury not the player.



I've watched football for decades. I am not familiar with hamstrings being necessarily chronic. In other words, just because someone pulled a hamstring doesn't mean it has to happen again.


Anyone who has pulled, or worse, torn a hamstring like I’ve done will tell you it’s not “chronic” but do it once and you are liable to do it again. The muscle gets weaker when you damage it. Stretching and treatment is supposed to help.

Obviously, these guys have access and time for the best treatment available but the only real treatment once it’s hurt is time for it to heal. “Tightness” to me sounds like Waller felt like it was going to be a pull if he kept using it so they shut him down.

It could be nothing, Thursday to Sunday could be enough time for the it to get better, or he could feel it when he goes full speed on Sunday and has to shut it down again. Hamstrings are tricky.
RE: RE: It has nothing to do with Waller being “injury prone”  
thefan : 12:56 am : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16196167 AcesUp said:


Quote:


And everything to do with the nature of hamstring injuries and the tendency towards recurrence, specifically with older players. Ask Cooper Kupp who aggravated a hamstring injury at the start of camp then all of a sudden had a setback last week, was flying to Minnesota to see a specialist and is at risk of landing on IR.

If he rolled his ankle and was trending towards playing? Whatever. But we did not want to hear anything about his hamstrings two days before opening kick. Even if they’re just “tightening up”. Nature of the injury not the player.



I've watched football for decades. I am not familiar with hamstrings being necessarily chronic. In other words, just because someone pulled a hamstring doesn't mean it has to happen again.


Are you familiar with a wide receiver named Kadarius Toney?
Toney wasn't really hurt  
ElitoCanton : 12:58 am : link
he just didn't want to work hard.
If rest is the best for injuries  
Will Shine : 6:12 am : link
Toney must be one of the healthiest footballers in the NFL
FWIW NY Dunleavy's Post story  
HBart : 6:49 am : link
When they dropped Dunleavy's injury update yesterday afternoon, the NY Post had a typical Post-ish click-baity headline (Star TEs hamstring explodes on practice field -- j/k, but something dire sounding).

Today they changed the headline to:

Darren Waller is questionable against Cowboys in concerning update

And, the story now has this added line:

Waller did what was asked of him during practice Friday and did not leave the field early.

I think Eric's gamesmanship theory is increasingly likely.
So  
4xchamps : 7:35 am : link
We all hope Waller can play and we all know we're a better team if he's out there--but this notion that we can't win this game without him is insane. If we are that reliant on one player, after all of the off-season moves, the second year under Daboll/Kafka's system, the great off-season and camp... then we're not any good anyway.

Good teams win under adversity and honestly, losing one player, no matter how good they are, isn't even real adversity.

LFG Giants!
I wake up every morning with a tight hamstring.  
Spider56 : 7:35 am : link
But it goes away after I pee. Shit like this happens when you get older.
thefan  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:02 am : link
Except Toney was never really hurt.
mikeinbloomfield  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:05 am : link
I hear what you are saying, but can you remind me of ANY Giants player who we ever said, "this guy keeps pulling his hamstrings!!"

Hamstrings are the most common injury in football, but I can't recall a player we had in 40 years who we said, "pray he doesn't pull his hamstring again!"
This is what the current Dunleavy article has to say  
BSIMatt : 8:09 am : link
Quote:


The tight end was designated as limited in practice after he felt some tightness in his hamstring between the Wednesday and Friday practices.
.
.
.


Waller did what was asked of him during practice Friday and did not leave the field early.

Dunleavy on Waller - ( New Window )
also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:12 am : link
I still get the sense that Giants fans don't really know Waller's injury history.

The games he missed in 2021 were due to two separate injuries, one more serious. He had ankle and knee sprains.

The issue in 2022 was his hamstring.

Before that, the last time he appeared on any injury report with a hamstring injury was 2015.
So there was no  
BSIMatt : 8:14 am : link
Event, No pop, no leaving the practice early to be checked by trainers. There was tightness felt in the muscle between Wednesday’s and Friday practice and he did what was asked of him Friday and did not leave practice early.


If the Giants are being extraordinarily cautious with Waller..I agree with them. Learning how to get better at managing injuries/load/health is something they’ve admitted they needed to make a priority.

I don’t care if they give him the Plax treatment during the week..whatever it takes to keep his availability high.
one last point  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:16 am : link
regarding hamstrings...

When a player injures a hamstring DURING a year, there is always the risk in THAT year that he will come back too early and pull it again.

That's exceptionally common.

So if Jalin Hyatt pulled his hamstring last week and was held out a few games, yes, there would be worry he would come back too soon.

But in a new season? I am just not familiar with any Giants player who we ever worried about "chronic" hamstring issues.
It’s not as if he had a MRI on his hamstring  
RCPhoenix : 8:20 am : link
Which was the case for Tyler Smith.

I get that the video posted was just warmups, but it didn’t look like Waller was favoring his hamstring on either leg. Doesn’t mean it’s not tight but it means it’s more likely than not that he plays on Sunday.
I don’t think there are chronic hamstring injuries  
BSIMatt : 8:26 am : link
From the standpoint it’s a condition of the muscle that’s a long term issue that will be there forever and you just have to accept it. Not at all.

It’s simply a very common injury to explosive players, and hamstring tightness is something that some players learn how to improve and implement the strategies to to that and I think other players who don’t take it as seriously leave themselves more vulnerable to incurring those types of injuries again and again. Toomer battled injuries early on as a player, including hamstring injuries. He set out to find ways to make his body less susceptible to those injures by doing things like yoga(Azeez made a similar move this offseason while training down in Georgia). That was a turning point in Toomers career, when he learned how to manage the health of his own body(I think it was also a turning point for Tiki as well).
RE: one last point  
AcesUp : 8:37 am : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
regarding hamstrings...

When a player injures a hamstring DURING a year, there is always the risk in THAT year that he will come back too early and pull it again.

That's exceptionally common.

So if Jalin Hyatt pulled his hamstring last week and was held out a few games, yes, there would be worry he would come back too soon.

But in a new season? I am just not familiar with any Giants player who we ever worried about "chronic" hamstring issues.


Data shows elevated risk for 2 years after strain. It goes up further as you get older. He strained both his hamstrings last year and he's 30. It is in the article I linked.

A very recent example of a non-Giant player with a "chronic" recurrence over multiple seasons is Julio Jones. It ended his career.

I am not saying this will happen but they will be exercising a lot of caution with him and those soft tissue issues. So like mike said above, if he feels it's tight in warmups on Sunday, they may elect to shut him down out of caution. Or worse, it tightens up on him but he guts it through and that leads to a more significant strain when he's going full speed during the game. Then he's missing multiple games and it's an ongoing thing all season.

It does sound like he's more likely to play than not, which is great. But even if he suits up on Sunday, this isn't nothing and something to monitor.
AcesUp  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:44 am : link
I'm not going to worry about something that might happen because it happened to Julio Jones.

Waller pulled his hamstring in 2022 and it nagged him the whole year.. The previous time he appeared on an injury report with a hamstring injury was SEVEN years before that. That's not anything unusual from any normal NFL player.

Hell, we've had players on this team who have missed the bulk of the year with a calf injury (see Ojulari as the most recent example). But I'm not losing sleep about Ojulari either.

Should the Giants be cautious with Waller if his hamstring feels tight in practice? Sure. And that's what they did.

But I'm not sure I would be holding him out of games against the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles. That's why he's here.
It doesn't matter if you will worry about that  
AcesUp : 8:52 am : link
I'm sure Darren Waller and the Giants trainers will worry about what happened to Julio Jones.

I do agree that he's more likely to play through something because of the importance of this first game against Dallas. But if he's playing through a tight hamstring after dealing with them last year, he's high risk for a more serious injury. The theory that this is nothing but gamesmanship is silly to me.
The Giants and Waller aren't going to worry about what  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:57 am : link
happened to a completely different player. What a silly/ridiculous statement amongst a bunch of silly ones made by one person.
Some good news:  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:01 am : link
Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN
·
14h
From
@SportsCenter
a bit ago, Darren Waller’s hamstring injury is not believed to be serious and the Giants are hopeful he can play Sunday night vs. Dallas, per source. No firm determination yet. Team will likely monitor through the weekend.
So  
AcesUp : 9:03 am : link
The Giants medical staff isn't going to use medical knowledge and data about hamstring recurrence in how they treat Darren Waller's hamstring? OK. I can assure that they have been very aware of the treatment, maintenance and pre-hab required with those injuries.

I only mentioned Julio Jones because Eric couldn't think of a NYG player with multiple seasons of hamstring problems and a HOF WR in the NFL was just dealing with this a couple of seasons ago. A very obvious example is staring you in the face.
From the sound of it  
nygiants16 : 9:13 am : link
His hamstring has been tight all week could be because of the heat, and then was limited on friday hence the questionable..

Giants probably would like for the hamstring to loosen up
RE: FWIW NY Dunleavy's Post story  
gersh : 9:14 am : link
HBart said:
Quote:
When they dropped Dunleavy's injury update yesterday afternoon, the NY Post had a typical Post-ish click-baity headline (Star TEs hamstring explodes on practice field -- j/k, but something dire sounding).

Today they changed the headline to:

Darren Waller is questionable against Cowboys in concerning update

And, the story now has this added line:


Great find HBart. That is significant.
Waller did what was asked of him during practice Friday and did not leave the field early.

I think Eric's gamesmanship theory is increasingly likely.
