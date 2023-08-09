Darren Waller Updates Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 4:22 pm : 9/8/2023 4:22 pm

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan



My understanding on TE Darren Waller is there was some hamstring tightness late this week. It’s not solely from an incident at today’s practice. Waller seemed to be moving relatively well at the open portion of Friday’s practice. A positive sign.



Art Stapleton @art_stapleton



Here's what I've heard on Waller: sense I get is that it's not considered a serious injury, but comes with caution because hamstrings are what they are and it's something that has slowed Waller in the past. #NYGiants