Darren Waller Updates

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
My understanding on TE Darren Waller is there was some hamstring tightness late this week. It’s not solely from an incident at today’s practice. Waller seemed to be moving relatively well at the open portion of Friday’s practice. A positive sign.
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
Here's what I've heard on Waller: sense I get is that it's not considered a serious injury, but comes with caution because hamstrings are what they are and it's something that has slowed Waller in the past. #NYGiants
???
@art_stapleton
·
1m
There were no apparent issues during media viewing period, which is brief. As I said, I get the sense it's not considered a serious injury. Tightness, so exercising caution. Something to keep an eye on. It's not nothing, but not a five-alarm fire, either. We'll see.
My sentiments exactly. The season has ended before it's begun.....
That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
Quote:
???
Just a joke Eric. I can hold off being suicidal until they actually play the game.
That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
I wouldn't put it past Daboll, raise all our blood pressures in the process all for some mind games. You gotta respect that
That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
Didnt they do this going into the packer game last year with jones and his ankle? basically said the gameplan changes because he cant run?
That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
Works for me. I also hope the power and/or plumbing goes out at the Cowpukes’ hotel Saturday night and there’s a “fire drill” at around 5 a.m. just a coincidence, ya know (probably lots of Giants fans in the hotel workers union) 😁😏
That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
From your lips to God's ear. *grin*
That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
I think Dabol is screwing with BBI more than the Cowboys :)
That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
That fits with Daboll's MO.
Quote:
My sentiments exactly. The season has ended before it's begun.....
Tyler Smith didn't today or practice all week. The only screwing with us was Jerry Jones saying he'd be fine.
Alright, we don’t need him. NEXT MAN UP!!!
That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
100%
But he has been injured so often that I think he actually may not play. I truly hope I am wrong.
But he has been injured so often that I think he actually may not play. I truly hope I am wrong.
Right. Waller's injury history precedes him.
This is not one of them. We need Waller for this game
Yeah you have to work your way up to this one...
Even if Waller doesn't play the players they'll have available are a large upgrade over what they played with in the two games last season. That said, Waller is going to play until they officially say he isn't.
Waller and Neal.
There literally isn’t one single person on the planet that gives a shit what you think. Seriously. You’re a dumpster fire
That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
That’s exactly what my brother texted me when the news came out this afternoon lol.
Yeah, yeah, that's the ticket.
This is not one of them. We need Waller for this game
Yeah, yeah, that's the ticket.
You seem mad.
Quote:
Just like they screwed Dallas out of Kincaid.
Yeah, yeah, that's the ticket.
You seem mad.
I was laughing how some always want to believe anything that ends with Dallas getting screwed. Even an outright lie.
That's the Jon Lovitz liar character, for those that don't get the pop culture reference.
I'm just telling you I don't buy the "he's had a tight hamstring all week... but he wasn't on the injury report until Friday... but he didn't miss practice on Friday" narrative.
If anything, the Cowboys should be complaining, "if he had a tight hamstring all week, why wasn't he on the Wednesday and Thursday injury report?" (yes, they didn't practice on Thursday, but the team was required to issue an injury report)
How does this benefit the Giants? It simply causes some confusion. It's not like this hasn't been done. Belichick's coaching career is filled with this shit. (And where did Daboll spend most of his coaching career?)
That doesn't mean Waller's hamstring didn't tighten up this week, but this sounds like some old school Parcells/Belichick crap.
I hope you're right, but the dude has been oft injured the last few seasons. I guess it depends on which you think is more likely.
We all knew the upside/downside with him when the trade went through.
We have had a lot more players on our team who have far more injury issues.
If he rolled his ankle and was trending towards playing? Whatever. But we did not want to hear anything about his hamstrings two days before opening kick. Even if they’re just “tightening up”. Nature of the injury not the player.
If he rolled his ankle and was trending towards playing? Whatever. But we did not want to hear anything about his hamstrings two days before opening kick. Even if they’re just “tightening up”. Nature of the injury not the player.
I've watched football for decades. I am not familiar with hamstrings being necessarily chronic. In other words, just because someone pulled a hamstring doesn't mean it has to happen again.
Ignore the fantasy slant, this is written by a DPT
https://www.fantasypoints.com/nfl/articles/season/2021/what-to-expect-hamstring-strains#/ - ( New Window )
Better to rest him as it's going to be a long season. Hopefully we can get at least 8 games in uniform.
Better to rest him as it's going to be a long season. Hopefully we can get at least 8 games in uniform.
This is absolutely not true. When SOTI was around, he used to tell me all of the time the various injuries the Giants players had that were not reported or underreported. Everyone in the NFL does it.
I remember him telling me that Strahan had a knee issue that they simply did not want other teams to know about.
Quote:
And everything to do with the nature of hamstring injuries and the tendency towards recurrence, specifically with older players. Ask Cooper Kupp who aggravated a hamstring injury at the start of camp then all of a sudden had a setback last week, was flying to Minnesota to see a specialist and is at risk of landing on IR.
If he rolled his ankle and was trending towards playing? Whatever. But we did not want to hear anything about his hamstrings two days before opening kick. Even if they’re just “tightening up”. Nature of the injury not the player.
I've watched football for decades. I am not familiar with hamstrings being necessarily chronic. In other words, just because someone pulled a hamstring doesn't mean it has to happen again.
Anyone who has pulled, or worse, torn a hamstring like I’ve done will tell you it’s not “chronic” but do it once and you are liable to do it again. The muscle gets weaker when you damage it. Stretching and treatment is supposed to help.
Obviously, these guys have access and time for the best treatment available but the only real treatment once it’s hurt is time for it to heal. “Tightness” to me sounds like Waller felt like it was going to be a pull if he kept using it so they shut him down.
It could be nothing, Thursday to Sunday could be enough time for the it to get better, or he could feel it when he goes full speed on Sunday and has to shut it down again. Hamstrings are tricky.
Quote:
And everything to do with the nature of hamstring injuries and the tendency towards recurrence, specifically with older players. Ask Cooper Kupp who aggravated a hamstring injury at the start of camp then all of a sudden had a setback last week, was flying to Minnesota to see a specialist and is at risk of landing on IR.
If he rolled his ankle and was trending towards playing? Whatever. But we did not want to hear anything about his hamstrings two days before opening kick. Even if they’re just “tightening up”. Nature of the injury not the player.
I've watched football for decades. I am not familiar with hamstrings being necessarily chronic. In other words, just because someone pulled a hamstring doesn't mean it has to happen again.
Are you familiar with a wide receiver named Kadarius Toney?
Today they changed the headline to:
Darren Waller is questionable against Cowboys in concerning update
And, the story now has this added line:
Waller did what was asked of him during practice Friday and did not leave the field early.
I think Eric's gamesmanship theory is increasingly likely.
Good teams win under adversity and honestly, losing one player, no matter how good they are, isn't even real adversity.
LFG Giants!
Hamstrings are the most common injury in football, but I can't recall a player we had in 40 years who we said, "pray he doesn't pull his hamstring again!"
The tight end was designated as limited in practice after he felt some tightness in his hamstring between the Wednesday and Friday practices.
.
.
.
Waller did what was asked of him during practice Friday and did not leave the field early.
Dunleavy on Waller - ( New Window )
The games he missed in 2021 were due to two separate injuries, one more serious. He had ankle and knee sprains.
The issue in 2022 was his hamstring.
Before that, the last time he appeared on any injury report with a hamstring injury was 2015.
If the Giants are being extraordinarily cautious with Waller..I agree with them. Learning how to get better at managing injuries/load/health is something they’ve admitted they needed to make a priority.
I don’t care if they give him the Plax treatment during the week..whatever it takes to keep his availability high.
When a player injures a hamstring DURING a year, there is always the risk in THAT year that he will come back too early and pull it again.
That's exceptionally common.
So if Jalin Hyatt pulled his hamstring last week and was held out a few games, yes, there would be worry he would come back too soon.
But in a new season? I am just not familiar with any Giants player who we ever worried about "chronic" hamstring issues.
I get that the video posted was just warmups, but it didn’t look like Waller was favoring his hamstring on either leg. Doesn’t mean it’s not tight but it means it’s more likely than not that he plays on Sunday.
It’s simply a very common injury to explosive players, and hamstring tightness is something that some players learn how to improve and implement the strategies to to that and I think other players who don’t take it as seriously leave themselves more vulnerable to incurring those types of injuries again and again. Toomer battled injuries early on as a player, including hamstring injuries. He set out to find ways to make his body less susceptible to those injures by doing things like yoga(Azeez made a similar move this offseason while training down in Georgia). That was a turning point in Toomers career, when he learned how to manage the health of his own body(I think it was also a turning point for Tiki as well).
When a player injures a hamstring DURING a year, there is always the risk in THAT year that he will come back too early and pull it again.
That's exceptionally common.
So if Jalin Hyatt pulled his hamstring last week and was held out a few games, yes, there would be worry he would come back too soon.
But in a new season? I am just not familiar with any Giants player who we ever worried about "chronic" hamstring issues.
Data shows elevated risk for 2 years after strain. It goes up further as you get older. He strained both his hamstrings last year and he's 30. It is in the article I linked.
A very recent example of a non-Giant player with a "chronic" recurrence over multiple seasons is Julio Jones. It ended his career.
I am not saying this will happen but they will be exercising a lot of caution with him and those soft tissue issues. So like mike said above, if he feels it's tight in warmups on Sunday, they may elect to shut him down out of caution. Or worse, it tightens up on him but he guts it through and that leads to a more significant strain when he's going full speed during the game. Then he's missing multiple games and it's an ongoing thing all season.
It does sound like he's more likely to play than not, which is great. But even if he suits up on Sunday, this isn't nothing and something to monitor.
Waller pulled his hamstring in 2022 and it nagged him the whole year.. The previous time he appeared on an injury report with a hamstring injury was SEVEN years before that. That's not anything unusual from any normal NFL player.
Hell, we've had players on this team who have missed the bulk of the year with a calf injury (see Ojulari as the most recent example). But I'm not losing sleep about Ojulari either.
Should the Giants be cautious with Waller if his hamstring feels tight in practice? Sure. And that's what they did.
But I'm not sure I would be holding him out of games against the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles. That's why he's here.
I do agree that he's more likely to play through something because of the importance of this first game against Dallas. But if he's playing through a tight hamstring after dealing with them last year, he's high risk for a more serious injury. The theory that this is nothing but gamesmanship is silly to me.
@JFowlerESPN
·
14h
From
@SportsCenter
a bit ago, Darren Waller’s hamstring injury is not believed to be serious and the Giants are hopeful he can play Sunday night vs. Dallas, per source. No firm determination yet. Team will likely monitor through the weekend.
I only mentioned Julio Jones because Eric couldn't think of a NYG player with multiple seasons of hamstring problems and a HOF WR in the NFL was just dealing with this a couple of seasons ago. A very obvious example is staring you in the face.
Giants probably would like for the hamstring to loosen up
Today they changed the headline to:
Darren Waller is questionable against Cowboys in concerning update
And, the story now has this added line:
Great find HBart. That is significant.
Waller did what was asked of him during practice Friday and did not leave the field early.
I think Eric's gamesmanship theory is increasingly likely.