for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants Extend PK Graham Gano

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 4:37 pm
New York Giants

@Giants
·
20s
Gano extended 🙌
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 4:38 pm : link
The Giants have signed kicker Graham Gano to a three-year contract extension.
Seems like a no brainer  
ThreePoints : 9/8/2023 4:38 pm : link
.
That is good news  
Sec 103 : 9/8/2023 4:38 pm : link
!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 4:39 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
The Giants have signed K Graham Gano to a 3-year contract extension. Should help them free up some cap space this season. Was in the plans for a while
Excellent!  
Vinny from Danbury : 9/8/2023 4:39 pm : link
.
Great news  
Danny Kanell : 9/8/2023 4:40 pm : link
Best Giants kicker in my lifetime.
Love that!  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/8/2023 4:40 pm : link
.
...  
christian : 9/8/2023 4:41 pm : link
Excellent. He's been fantastic.
Now extend the Scottish Hammer.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/8/2023 4:43 pm : link
To a lifetime contract. I kid.
Hell yea  
Jay on the Island : 9/8/2023 4:43 pm : link
The best kicker in Giants history.
you can all thank Gettleman..  
Goin Deep : 9/8/2023 4:43 pm : link
one of the very few fa that worked out well,
Over The CAP  
Y28 : 9/8/2023 4:49 pm : link

Y28 : 9/4/2023 10:10 am : link : reply

Graham Gano becomes a free agent in February at the age of 36. He is a valuable team captain who will have earned over $40 million lifetime at season's end.

No Giants fan wants to see Gano leave. He has been reasonable in his prior negotiations and I think we could all agree as fans that we would like to see his time as a Giant extended a few more years.
RE: Hell yea  
Gfan in PA : 9/8/2023 4:49 pm : link
In comment 16196019 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
The best kicker in Giants history.


Matt Bahr and Lawrence Tines beg to differ...
Wonder how much  
Gjfro : 9/8/2023 4:59 pm : link
cap relief?
RE: RE: Hell yea  
Jay on the Island : 9/8/2023 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16196026 Gfan in PA said:
Quote:
In comment 16196019 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


The best kicker in Giants history.



Matt Bahr and Lawrence Tines beg to differ...

Tynes? Come on man.
Tynes was lucky  
ElitoCanton : 9/8/2023 5:05 pm : link
he got a third chance in Green Bay. I still can't believe he was short on the kick against Philly in 2012.
Gano  
GF1080 : 9/8/2023 5:05 pm : link
$16.5 million over 3 years. $11.5 guaranteed per Garafalo.
RE: RE: RE: Hell yea  
Gfan in PA : 9/8/2023 5:07 pm : link
In comment 16196034 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 16196026 Gfan in PA said:


Quote:


In comment 16196019 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


The best kicker in Giants history.



Matt Bahr and Lawrence Tines beg to differ...


Tynes? Come on man.


Crap! Was worried about Bahr...my bad
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 5:16 pm : link
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
·
22m
·
#Giants K Graham Gano gets $16.5 million over three years on his contract extension, source says. A little more than $11.3 million fully guaranteed. Money in the bank for a money kicker.
Gano vs Tynes as Giants  
Jay on the Island : 9/8/2023 5:19 pm : link
Tynes 6 years 83.6 FG%
5/10 from 50+ - 50%

Gano 3 years 91.8 FG%
20/25 from 50+ - 80%
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 5:20 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Will be curious to see how this impacts the cap. There wasn’t a ton to work with to lower his cap hit this year. His salary was $3.75M, that can be lowered to $1.165M as part of the extension. But assuming there’s a signing bonus, there’s probably not going to be much savings.
RE: RE: Hell yea  
regulator : 9/8/2023 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16196026 Gfan in PA said:
Quote:
In comment 16196019 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


The best kicker in Giants history.



Matt Bahr and Lawrence Tines beg to differ...


If Gano nails a big kick in a big (playoff) game... the crown is his IMO. The best Giants kicker I've ever watched.
RE: ...  
HBart : 9/8/2023 5:32 pm : link
In comment 16196050 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Will be curious to see how this impacts the cap. There wasn’t a ton to work with to lower his cap hit this year. His salary was $3.75M, that can be lowered to $1.165M as part of the extension. But assuming there’s a signing bonus, there’s probably not going to be much savings.

Why would Schoen extend him right now for no cap savings?
RE: RE: ...  
Amtoft : 9/8/2023 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16196060 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16196050 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Will be curious to see how this impacts the cap. There wasn’t a ton to work with to lower his cap hit this year. His salary was $3.75M, that can be lowered to $1.165M as part of the extension. But assuming there’s a signing bonus, there’s probably not going to be much savings.


Why would Schoen extend him right now for no cap savings?


Why would we extend one of the best kickers in the league? Ummm going to go out on a limb and say... so we have one of the best kickers in the league signed long term?
probably will save  
ElitoCanton : 9/8/2023 5:42 pm : link
around a million on the cap. They is not nothing with where the Giants are right now in relation to the cap. Every little bit helps.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
HBart : 9/8/2023 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16196066 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16196060 HBart said:


Quote:


In comment 16196050 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Will be curious to see how this impacts the cap. There wasn’t a ton to work with to lower his cap hit this year. His salary was $3.75M, that can be lowered to $1.165M as part of the extension. But assuming there’s a signing bonus, there’s probably not going to be much savings.


Why would Schoen extend him right now for no cap savings?



Why would we extend one of the best kickers in the league? Ummm going to go out on a limb and say... so we have one of the best kickers in the league signed long term?


Not why would we extend him. Why would we extend him now when we need cap room if there's no cap savings?
I would assume  
Chip : 9/8/2023 6:03 pm : link
a little over 2 mil in cap savings would be my guess.
 
christian : 9/8/2023 6:17 pm : link
3.75 2023 salary down to 1.165 vet minimum.

So 2.6 gets converted to a bonus, amortized over 5 years.

My guess is his 2023 cap hit is:

1.165M salary
.52M restructure bonus
1.8M legacy bonus

3.4M down from 5.5M

RE: Gano  
TommyWiseau : 9/8/2023 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16196038 GF1080 said:
Quote:
$16.5 million over 3 years. $11.5 guaranteed per Garafalo.


Worth every damn penny. This is Gettleman’s best signing by FAR
Gano MVP  
jmalls23 : 9/8/2023 6:45 pm : link
And it is not close
RE: Tynes was lucky  
RobCrossRiver56 : 9/8/2023 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16196037 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
he got a third chance in Green Bay. I still can't believe he was short on the kick against Philly in 2012.


Luck is the time when preparation and opportunity meet..
RE: RE: Tynes was lucky  
k2tampa : 9/8/2023 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16196097 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16196037 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


he got a third chance in Green Bay. I still can't believe he was short on the kick against Philly in 2012.



Luck is the time when preparation and opportunity meet..


To be fair, Tynes is the only kicker to have two game winning field goal in OT in the playoffs (both in NFC championship games). The winning FG at GB was the first time a visiting kicker made a FG of 40 yards or more at Lambeau in the playoffs. And it was in probably the 3rd coldest NFL game ever. He made 3 of 5 FGs that day kicking a brick.
RE: RE: Gano  
Chef : 9/8/2023 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16196092 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 16196038 GF1080 said:


Quote:


$16.5 million over 3 years. $11.5 guaranteed per Garafalo.



Worth every damn penny. This is Gettleman’s best signing by FAR


This right here.. watched him boot boot a 57 and I believe a 54 yarder vs the Jets this Preseason... worth every penny...
He’s a machine  
BillT : 9/8/2023 8:54 pm : link
As good as any. Pay the man!
Giants had many good to great FG kickers during their history.  
Ivan15 : 9/8/2023 10:30 pm : link
From Ben Agajanian and then Pat Summerall in the 1950s, and Don Chandler and Pete Gogolak in the 1960s. Then a succession of kickers in the 1980s and onward.

Unfortunately, they didn’t stay in NY for many years. Agajanian was here for 5 seasons and Summerall and Gogolak stayed around for a while. If Gano stays for the full contract, he may have longevity.
this is the right way to create cap room  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2023 11:03 pm : link
interesting this happened like 1 week after schoen said "nothing on the docket". kickers are people too.
Always follow the numbers  
Optimus-NY : 9/8/2023 11:32 pm : link
Gano extension was a no-brainer. Proly around $2M in cap savings. Tyrod Taylor is another guy that they can fiddle around with (slight extension) and get some more cap savings. Glowinski's contract can also be played with to create added cap room. They most likely don't want to touch Leo or Adoree's contracts.
happy  
mpinmaine : 9/8/2023 11:39 pm : link
but there is P
at Summerall to consider as the best no?

and barr was clutch
Bahr  
mpinmaine : 9/8/2023 11:42 pm : link
I know may here get pissed about spellling..

Matt bahr made MY favorite kick FWIW
Bahr  
mpinmaine : 9/8/2023 11:42 pm : link
I know may here get pissed about spellling..

Matt bahr made MY favorite kick FWIW
Ali Haji-Sheikh And Raul Allegra!  
GiantBlue : 1:12 am : link
And don’t forget Bill Parcells pulling Bjorn Nittmo out of the classroom to kick field goals after Raul was injured I believe!

You should never extend a player for  
mfjmfj : 5:33 am : link
cap savings. You should almost never refuse to extend a player because of cap hit. Your decision should be based only on whether they are worth the additional cash you are promising them and if now is the right time (based on minimizing that cash number, properly accounting for injury risk, overall team dynamics, etc.). The cash you have paid, are paying, and have promised to pay matter immensely. Cap savings is meaningless. Just move someone else's money around if you have to.
RE: You should never extend a player for  
Optimus-NY : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16196246 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
cap savings. You should almost never refuse to extend a player because of cap hit. Your decision should be based only on whether they are worth the additional cash you are promising them and if now is the right time (based on minimizing that cash number, properly accounting for injury risk, overall team dynamics, etc.). The cash you have paid, are paying, and have promised to pay matter immensely. Cap savings is meaningless. Just move someone else's money around if you have to.


They just did.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 