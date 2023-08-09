Giants Extend PK Graham Gano

Mike Garafolo
#Giants K Graham Gano gets $16.5 million over three years on his contract extension, source says. A little more than $11.3 million fully guaranteed. Money in the bank for a money kicker.
Will be curious to see how this impacts the cap. There wasn’t a ton to work with to lower his cap hit this year. His salary was $3.75M, that can be lowered to $1.165M as part of the extension. But assuming there’s a signing bonus, there’s probably not going to be much savings.
Will be curious to see how this impacts the cap. There wasn’t a ton to work with to lower his cap hit this year. His salary was $3.75M, that can be lowered to $1.165M as part of the extension. But assuming there’s a signing bonus, there’s probably not going to be much savings.
Why would Schoen extend him right now for no cap savings?
Will be curious to see how this impacts the cap. There wasn’t a ton to work with to lower his cap hit this year. His salary was $3.75M, that can be lowered to $1.165M as part of the extension. But assuming there’s a signing bonus, there’s probably not going to be much savings.
Why would Schoen extend him right now for no cap savings?
Why would we extend one of the best kickers in the league? Ummm going to go out on a limb and say... so we have one of the best kickers in the league signed long term?
Will be curious to see how this impacts the cap. There wasn’t a ton to work with to lower his cap hit this year. His salary was $3.75M, that can be lowered to $1.165M as part of the extension. But assuming there’s a signing bonus, there’s probably not going to be much savings.
Why would Schoen extend him right now for no cap savings?
Why would we extend one of the best kickers in the league? Ummm going to go out on a limb and say... so we have one of the best kickers in the league signed long term?
Not why would we extend him. Why would we extend him now when we need cap room if there's no cap savings?
he got a third chance in Green Bay. I still can't believe he was short on the kick against Philly in 2012.
Luck is the time when preparation and opportunity meet..
To be fair, Tynes is the only kicker to have two game winning field goal in OT in the playoffs (both in NFC championship games). The winning FG at GB was the first time a visiting kicker made a FG of 40 yards or more at Lambeau in the playoffs. And it was in probably the 3rd coldest NFL game ever. He made 3 of 5 FGs that day kicking a brick.
Gano extension was a no-brainer. Proly around $2M in cap savings. Tyrod Taylor is another guy that they can fiddle around with (slight extension) and get some more cap savings. Glowinski's contract can also be played with to create added cap room. They most likely don't want to touch Leo or Adoree's contracts.
cap savings. You should almost never refuse to extend a player because of cap hit. Your decision should be based only on whether they are worth the additional cash you are promising them and if now is the right time (based on minimizing that cash number, properly accounting for injury risk, overall team dynamics, etc.). The cash you have paid, are paying, and have promised to pay matter immensely. Cap savings is meaningless. Just move someone else's money around if you have to.
cap savings. You should almost never refuse to extend a player because of cap hit. Your decision should be based only on whether they are worth the additional cash you are promising them and if now is the right time (based on minimizing that cash number, properly accounting for injury risk, overall team dynamics, etc.). The cash you have paid, are paying, and have promised to pay matter immensely. Cap savings is meaningless. Just move someone else's money around if you have to.
They just did.
The Giants have signed K Graham Gano to a 3-year contract extension. Should help them free up some cap space this season. Was in the plans for a while
Graham Gano becomes a free agent in February at the age of 36. He is a valuable team captain who will have earned over $40 million lifetime at season's end.
No Giants fan wants to see Gano leave. He has been reasonable in his prior negotiations and I think we could all agree as fans that we would like to see his time as a Giant extended a few more years.
Matt Bahr and Lawrence Tines beg to differ...
Quote:
The best kicker in Giants history.
Matt Bahr and Lawrence Tines beg to differ...
Tynes? Come on man.
#Giants K Graham Gano gets $16.5 million over three years on his contract extension, source says. A little more than $11.3 million fully guaranteed. Money in the bank for a money kicker.
5/10 from 50+ - 50%
Gano 3 years 91.8 FG%
20/25 from 50+ - 80%
Why would Schoen extend him right now for no cap savings?
So 2.6 gets converted to a bonus, amortized over 5 years.
My guess is his 2023 cap hit is:
1.165M salary
.52M restructure bonus
1.8M legacy bonus
3.4M down from 5.5M
Worth every damn penny. This is Gettleman’s best signing by FAR
Luck is the time when preparation and opportunity meet..
Unfortunately, they didn’t stay in NY for many years. Agajanian was here for 5 seasons and Summerall and Gogolak stayed around for a while. If Gano stays for the full contract, he may have longevity.
at Summerall to consider as the best no?
and barr was clutch
Matt bahr made MY favorite kick FWIW
Matt bahr made MY favorite kick FWIW
They just did.