for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What is your favorite Giants-Cowboys play of all time?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2023 10:25 pm
Asking which game is too easy.

Which play?
The Mario Manningham bubble screen  
JoeFootball : 9/8/2023 10:31 pm : link
That went for a touchdown in Dallas where Chris Snee flattened a linebacker to open up a gapping hole. Not that important historically but it's one of the greatest blocks in space by a linemen I've ever seen.
Wasn’t the Beckham catch against the Cowboys?  
Ivan15 : 9/8/2023 10:33 pm : link
.
Jacobs 74 yd td catch  
Poktown Pete : 9/8/2023 10:36 pm : link
Made me absolutely howl with delight!
Brandon Jacobs 74 yard TD catch vs Cowboys - ( New Window )
The  
AcidTest : 9/8/2023 10:39 pm : link
OBJ catch was against the Cowboys. So was the Domenik Hixon punt return for a TD.

But my favorite was the R.W. McQuarters interception of Romo in the 2008 playoff game. I admit that my decision is somewhat personal. That game was the last time I spent with my late father. We watched it together at his assisted living facility. He died the next morning.
The Eli TD bomb to Plax  
bceagle05 : 9/8/2023 10:39 pm : link
when the ref collided with Roy Williams in the end zone. Not a historically significant play but the throw and catch was beautiful. Eli escaping to his left and unleashing a BOMB.
Amani Toomer touchdown  
Angus : 9/8/2023 10:39 pm : link
In 2007 playoff game.
Play  
GF1080 : 9/8/2023 10:52 pm : link
McQuarters picking off Romo to end the game in 2007.

The Kevin Boss catch before the half might be the biggest.

Amani TD on the sideline. Ahh what a game.
This is slightly obscure ...  
jnoble : 9/8/2023 10:54 pm : link
... and they ended up losing this game however it's still fun to revisit
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Play  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2023 11:02 pm : link
In comment 16196186 GF1080 said:
Quote:
McQuarters picking off Romo to end the game in 2007.


this was my first thought too. was an unexpected surreal moment.
2011  
Giantsbigblue : 9/8/2023 11:11 pm : link
JPP blocked field goal for the win
RW McQuarters  
bradshaw44 : 9/8/2023 11:12 pm : link
Interception of Tony Romo on the final play of the game in the playoffs, 2007/2008. Phenomenal FA signing from the Bears.
Danelo Fg  
DoctorT : 9/8/2023 11:19 pm : link
Beginning of the turn around
Re Danelo FG...  
clatterbuck : 9/8/2023 11:33 pm : link
You beat me to it. It put the Giants in the post season for the first time in 18 years.
RE: Play  
thefan : 9/8/2023 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16196186 GF1080 said:
Quote:
McQuarters picking off Romo to end the game in 2007.


This ^ and the JPP field goal block. Both SB seasons baby!
Toomer long TD  
Matt M. : 9/8/2023 11:58 pm : link
to open the 2007 playoff game.
How about  
Josh in MD : 12:08 am : link
Romo's late-game overthrow that allowed us to back into the 2011 playoffs and then catch fire.
"Roy Williams fell down  
j_rud : 12:22 am : link
But he's going to the Pro Bowl!
Branon Jacobs  
mpinmaine : 12:33 am : link
taking the light out of the gameclock in Dallas after a walk in touchdown in Dallas //2011 season?
Brandon  
mpinmaine : 12:35 am : link
I could be wrong about the year
RE: How about  
exiled : 4:41 am : link
Quote:
Romo's late-game overthrow that allowed us to back into the 2011 playoffs and then catch fire.


Yup. That’s mine.
RW McQuarters INT in the end zone  
truebluelarry : 5:16 am : link
on the final play of the game.

That win felt so improbable at the time.

RE: This is slightly obscure ...  
mfjmfj : 5:37 am : link
In comment 16196187 jnoble said:
Quote:
... and they ended up losing this game however it's still fun to revisit Link - ( New Window )


I still get depressed thinking about how we wasted a first rounder on a quarterback from Duke!
McQuater's Int  
BigBlueNH : 6:18 am : link
I had an impending feeling of dread that whole drive. That game was huge, and that play ended it.
RE: Play - Boss  
Matt123 : 6:22 am : link
In comment 16196186 GF1080 said:
Quote:


...

The Kevin Boss catch before the half might be the biggest.

...


I was thinking that one too.

Amd JPP blocked FG.
How about...  
Milton : 6:30 am : link
RE: The Eli TD bomb to Plax  
guitarguybs12 : 6:49 am : link
In comment 16196181 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
when the ref collided with Roy Williams in the end zone. Not a historically significant play but the throw and catch was beautiful. Eli escaping to his left and unleashing a BOMB.


Here's the play. Definitely the farthest ball Eli ever threw in a game.
Eli Deep TD Plax vs Dallas - ( New Window )
In Dallas circa 2010 or so.  
Steve L : 7:00 am : link
Giants up big. They blow the lead. Dallas scores a TD on last play to win on a great catch. Giants challenge. TOs finger touched the line as he came down. Out of bounds. Time expires. Giants win. Could have heard a pin drop in that shit hole stadium. Pure bliss.
JPP blocked FG  
Mike in NY : 7:24 am : link
I know Eric said a game would be too easy, but I loved the Week 17 game that same year. Flexed to primetime because winner takes NFC East and loser misses the playoffs. It was like Dallas completely forgot that they had to play that day.
McQuarters told a story about the INT  
shyster : 7:46 am : link
On the first down of that last series of downs, Cowboys had a false start that tipped the pattern they ran on the fourth down. RW was ready.

Another note on that play: Terry Glenn, Romo's intended receiver, hadn't caught a pass that entire 2007 regular season (because of knee surgery) and would never play in the NFL again.

AcidTest, touched by your story about RW's play.

stay inside RW, stay inside - ( New Window )
Joe Danelo made me cry...  
x meadowlander : 7:48 am : link
...and up in Section 325, I wasn't alone. (Blackberry brandy may have had a part in that as well.)
Tom Mullady  
Mendenhall : 8:12 am : link
TD catch in the corner of the end zone. If they had replay I don't think it would have stood. Changed the franchise.
RE: Jacobs 74 yd td catch  
SoZKillA : 8:18 am : link
In comment 16196178 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
Made me absolutely howl with delight! Brandon Jacobs 74 yard TD catch vs Cowboys - ( New Window )


Thats my video/channel :)
RE: In Dallas circa 2010 or so.  
SoZKillA : 8:21 am : link
In comment 16196258 Steve L said:
Quote:
Giants up big. They blow the lead. Dallas scores a TD on last play to win on a great catch. Giants challenge. TOs finger touched the line as he came down. Out of bounds. Time expires. Giants win. Could have heard a pin drop in that shit hole stadium. Pure bliss.


That was 2012 and Dez Bryant
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:54 am : link
Has to be RW McQuarters picking off Romo to clinch ‘07 NFC divisional game.
Shout out to both 2011 matchups..  
bLiTz 2k : 9:35 am : link
Jpp block FG - I remember going absolutely ape shit.

And then Cruz's long td in the season finale.
Top 2 and interchangeable:  
Angel Eyes : 9:51 am : link
RW McQuarters' interception in the Divisional Playoffs.

JPP's blocked field goal to end the game.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 