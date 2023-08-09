What is your favorite Giants-Cowboys play of all time?

That went for a touchdown in Dallas where Chris Snee flattened a linebacker to open up a gapping hole. Not that important historically but it's one of the greatest blocks in space by a linemen I've ever seen.
OBJ catch was against the Cowboys. So was the Domenik Hixon punt return for a TD.
But my favorite was the R.W. McQuarters interception of Romo in the 2008 playoff game. I admit that my decision is somewhat personal. That game was the last time I spent with my late father. We watched it together at his assisted living facility. He died the next morning.
Giants up big. They blow the lead. Dallas scores a TD on last play to win on a great catch. Giants challenge. TOs finger touched the line as he came down. Out of bounds. Time expires. Giants win. Could have heard a pin drop in that shit hole stadium. Pure bliss.
I know Eric said a game would be too easy, but I loved the Week 17 game that same year. Flexed to primetime because winner takes NFC East and loser misses the playoffs. It was like Dallas completely forgot that they had to play that day.
RW McQuarters' interception in the Divisional Playoffs.
JPP's blocked field goal to end the game.
Brandon Jacobs 74 yard TD catch vs Cowboys - ( New Window )
The Kevin Boss catch before the half might be the biggest.
Amani TD on the sideline. Ahh what a game.
Link - ( New Window )
this was my first thought too. was an unexpected surreal moment.
This ^ and the JPP field goal block. Both SB seasons baby!
Yup. That’s mine.
That win felt so improbable at the time.
I still get depressed thinking about how we wasted a first rounder on a quarterback from Duke!
I was thinking that one too.
Amd JPP blocked FG.
Here's the play. Definitely the farthest ball Eli ever threw in a game.
Eli Deep TD Plax vs Dallas - ( New Window )
Another note on that play: Terry Glenn, Romo's intended receiver, hadn't caught a pass that entire 2007 regular season (because of knee surgery) and would never play in the NFL again.
AcidTest, touched by your story about RW's play.
stay inside RW, stay inside - ( New Window )
Thats my video/channel :)
That was 2012 and Dez Bryant
And then Cruz's long td in the season finale.
JPP's blocked field goal to end the game.