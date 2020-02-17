New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Pre-Game Discussion

We've improved virtually every area of our team this off-season. We're healthy and it's time to make a statement against a team that has owned us for the better part of 6 seasons. And I think we'll do just that. Giants by 11 in this one folks...
8:20 kickoff week1 kickoff the worst, I want to be celebrating the win and drinking to the post game highlights not getting in bed for work Monday to amped up to sleep!!
:-)
Yup, older I get, more I hate night games. I have an early start for work tomorrow, yet I know there’s no way I get to bed at a reasonable hour. I’ll either be too amped after a big win, or too pissed off after a tough loss to get to sleep before midnight
Took a vacation day tomorrow, celebrating post game tailgate will run
BIG BLUE will win tonight. But there is one caveat. We will win if the darn ZERBRAS keep their laundry clean. The calls that have eviscerated BIG BLUE (especially late in games) have been at best, questionable in nature. When a flag is thrown when Dak is tackled on 4th down with less than 2 minutes to go in a close game gives us to think that something smells rotten with the NFL. If you want to convince me that games are not fixed, just go back to the Eagles/Giants game of 1988 when Randall Cunningham was judged to break the plane on a QB line plunge. All camera angles, Giants' players and the announcers (Summerall and Madden) disputed the call. Cunningham never broke the plane but there was no video replay in those days. Of course, the Eagles wound up winning after the Giants blocked a last second FG by the Eagles who returned it into the end zone for a TD. So you tell me!!!!............................................... As Warner Wolf used to say, "go to the video tape".
which I haven't been able to BS about my dad with. Hoping the Giants pull one out for the old man. I never got tired of him not realizing he told me how great Mark Bavaro was every time we talked Giants. Always started like this "We had this guy, Mark Bavaro..."
He was right, at least the memories remain. Hopefully he will send them some help from above.
I hate all late games that includes 4:00 games 😂 But today I’m a little better with it. This is my first year back with Sunday Ticket after a nearly ten year hiatus. I’m excited to watch the other games especially with the 4 game view YouTube is offering.
LFG Giants
Cowboys have owned the Giants, who s been making excuses?
because they always (and I mean ALWAYS) beat us, but I just have a gut feeling that Dak will be less than impressive tonight and that we'll pull out a W. Maybe it's Waller, maybe Hawkins steps up, maybe Neal will keep Parsons/Lawrence at bay. But IDK, tonight feels different. I think we may win this tonight.
which I haven't been able to BS about my dad with. Hoping the Giants pull one out for the old man. I never got tired of him not realizing he told me how great Mark Bavaro was every time we talked Giants. Always started like this "We had this guy, Mark Bavaro..."
Sorry to hear about your Dad, great memory about Bavaro.
My Dad passed 12 years ago, I still miss talking football with him, and think of him often when the season’s getting started. Hope our boys bring home a big win in their memory!
is that no one has tape on the new Giants offense, meaning no one has figured out how to adjust to it. It will not be the same as last year.
Wait, what do you mean? I mean no offense is the same as last year's, but we have the same components...Daboll, Kafka, DJ, Saquon, Hodgins, Slayton, pretty much the same O-Line. The only difference is Waller, who is obviously a game-changer, but many of the same players from last year are back this year.
LFG Giants
Will Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari set the edge against the run, and will Evan Neal slow up Micah Parson crashing in on the edge?
But win or lose, this entire franchise is moving in the right direction.
LFG! - ( New Window )
It should also open up gaps for Barkley.
35-21 Giants
Yes. Posted below.
WRONG!!!
Go Giants.
Losing to the cowboys will end tonight
We're playing the Cowboys and the officials tonight. Still remember that Hodgins TD that got called back last year.
Let’s Fucking Go!!!
It is a conditioned response to a decade of Cowboys’ dominance over the Giants
