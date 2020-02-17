for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:50 am
...
No more excuses  
4xchamps : 9:00 am : link
We've improved virtually every area of our team this off-season. We're healthy and it's time to make a statement against a team that has owned us for the better part of 6 seasons. And I think we'll do just that. Giants by 11 in this one folks...

LFG Giants
Lets go Big Blue  
3rdWAM : 9:07 am : link
time to stomp the cowgirls! looks like it could be a little sloppy weather wise, hopefully to our advantage.
Going to the game tonight  
Everyone Relax : 9:12 am : link
And I couldn’t be more excited and nervous. LFG!!!
It's a game of edges  
M.S. : 9:12 am : link

Will Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari set the edge against the run, and will Evan Neal slow up Micah Parson crashing in on the edge?

But win or lose, this entire franchise is moving in the right direction.
Great Tweet from SNF  
mittenedman : 9:19 am : link



LFG! - ( New Window )
Gotta watch out for the stunts tonight  
mittenedman : 9:21 am : link
Last year Quinn stunted 41% of the time, highest in the NFL. They'll test the cohesion of this OL.

It should also open up gaps for Barkley.
How many quarters do you think  
jc in c-ville : 9:26 am : link
We see the starters? Jones/ Barkley really need the reps to get ready for Arizona.
Let's goooooooo!!!  
Boatie Warrant : 9:30 am : link
So ready for some meaningful football!

35-21 Giants
Is Waller  
PaulN : 9:33 am : link
Playing?
RE: Is Waller  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:34 am : link
In comment 16196916 PaulN said:
Quote:
Playing?


Yes. Posted below.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:39 am : link
Feeling more pessimistic as the game gets closer. I hope I am wrong.
RE: …  
Kevin in Annapolis : 9:40 am : link
In comment 16196921 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Feeling more pessimistic as the game gets closer. I hope I am wrong.

WRONG!!!
HATE Sunday Night week1 kickoff!!!  
EJNNJ : 9:47 am : link
8:20 kickoff week1 kickoff the worst, I want to be celebrating the win and drinking to the post game highlights not getting in bed for work Monday to amped up to sleep!!

:-)
Sucks having to wait all day  
Greg from LI : 10:02 am : link
I’m dying to see act 2 of the new regime
RE: HATE Sunday Night week1 kickoff!!!  
mfsd : 10:03 am : link
In comment 16196930 EJNNJ said:
Quote:
8:20 kickoff week1 kickoff the worst, I want to be celebrating the win and drinking to the post game highlights not getting in bed for work Monday to amped up to sleep!!

:-)


Yup, older I get, more I hate night games. I have an early start for work tomorrow, yet I know there’s no way I get to bed at a reasonable hour. I’ll either be too amped after a big win, or too pissed off after a tough loss to get to sleep before midnight
Took a vacation day tomorrow, celebrating post game tailgate will run  
George from PA : 10:11 am : link
LATE! 🥳!!!!

Go Giants.

Losing to the cowboys will end tonight
Giants will lose on one condition  
royhobbs7 : 10:24 am : link
BIG BLUE will win tonight. But there is one caveat. We will win if the darn ZERBRAS keep their laundry clean. The calls that have eviscerated BIG BLUE (especially late in games) have been at best, questionable in nature. When a flag is thrown when Dak is tackled on 4th down with less than 2 minutes to go in a close game gives us to think that something smells rotten with the NFL. If you want to convince me that games are not fixed, just go back to the Eagles/Giants game of 1988 when Randall Cunningham was judged to break the plane on a QB line plunge. All camera angles, Giants' players and the announcers (Summerall and Madden) disputed the call. Cunningham never broke the plane but there was no video replay in those days. Of course, the Eagles wound up winning after the Giants blocked a last second FG by the Eagles who returned it into the end zone for a TD. So you tell me!!!!............................................... As Warner Wolf used to say, "go to the video tape".
Let’s kick their asses.  
bceagle05 : 10:26 am : link
.
Hoping they find away  
Giants : 10:28 am : link
to win without using Waller. Wet field is not got good for hamstring. Waller is too important, better to let him heal than risk the season
Dak sacked late in 4th Quarter - whoops, here comes the flag  
royhobbs7 : 10:28 am : link
I.e., after Dak is sacked on 4th down late in the game when a delay of 10 seconds occurs prior to a flag flying and penalizing the Giants for either PI or unnecessary roughness..........
First season in 38 years  
thefan : 10:29 am : link
which I haven't been able to BS about my dad with. Hoping the Giants pull one out for the old man. I never got tired of him not realizing he told me how great Mark Bavaro was every time we talked Giants. Always started like this "We had this guy, Mark Bavaro..."
royhobbs  
mittenedman : 10:38 am : link
I had that thought this week, too.

We're playing the Cowboys and the officials tonight. Still remember that Hodgins TD that got called back last year.
RE: First season in 38 years  
Sec 103 : 10:39 am : link
In comment 16196967 thefan said:
Quote:
which I haven't been able to BS about my dad with. Hoping the Giants pull one out for the old man. I never got tired of him not realizing he told me how great Mark Bavaro was every time we talked Giants. Always started like this "We had this guy, Mark Bavaro..."

He was right, at least the memories remain. Hopefully he will send them some help from above.
RE: HATE Sunday Night week1 kickoff!!!  
Mdgiantsfan : 10:52 am : link
In comment 16196930 EJNNJ said:
Quote:
8:20 kickoff week1 kickoff the worst, I want to be celebrating the win and drinking to the post game highlights not getting in bed for work Monday to amped up to sleep!!

:-)


I hate all late games that includes 4:00 games 😂 But today I’m a little better with it. This is my first year back with Sunday Ticket after a nearly ten year hiatus. I’m excited to watch the other games especially with the 4 game view YouTube is offering.
RE: No more excuses  
joeinpa : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16196890 4xchamps said:
Quote:
We've improved virtually every area of our team this off-season. We're healthy and it's time to make a statement against a team that has owned us for the better part of 6 seasons. And I think we'll do just that. Giants by 11 in this one folks...

LFG Giants


Cowboys have owned the Giants, who s been making excuses?
Fuck the fucking Cowboys  
Steve L : 10:59 am : link
Break the fucking streak TONIGHT!! Make a statement!

Let’s Fucking Go!!!
RE: …  
joeinpa : 11:01 am : link
In comment 16196921 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Feeling more pessimistic as the game gets closer. I hope I am wrong.


It is a conditioned response to a decade of Cowboys’ dominance over the Giants
I usually dread playing against the Cowboys and Eagles  
Anakim : 11:01 am : link
because they always (and I mean ALWAYS) beat us, but I just have a gut feeling that Dak will be less than impressive tonight and that we'll pull out a W. Maybe it's Waller, maybe Hawkins steps up, maybe Neal will keep Parsons/Lawrence at bay. But IDK, tonight feels different. I think we may win this tonight.
Kill them  
PatersonPlank : 11:16 am : link
Embarras them so bad they kill the Jets next week
RE: First season in 38 years  
mfsd : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16196967 thefan said:
Quote:
which I haven't been able to BS about my dad with. Hoping the Giants pull one out for the old man. I never got tired of him not realizing he told me how great Mark Bavaro was every time we talked Giants. Always started like this "We had this guy, Mark Bavaro..."


Sorry to hear about your Dad, great memory about Bavaro.

My Dad passed 12 years ago, I still miss talking football with him, and think of him often when the season’s getting started. Hope our boys bring home a big win in their memory!
One Thing in the Giants' Favor  
OntheRoad : 11:19 am : link

is that no one has tape on the new Giants offense, meaning no one has figured out how to adjust to it. It will not be the same as last year.

RE: One Thing in the Giants' Favor  
Anakim : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16197000 OntheRoad said:
Quote:

is that no one has tape on the new Giants offense, meaning no one has figured out how to adjust to it. It will not be the same as last year.


Wait, what do you mean? I mean no offense is the same as last year's, but we have the same components...Daboll, Kafka, DJ, Saquon, Hodgins, Slayton, pretty much the same O-Line. The only difference is Waller, who is obviously a game-changer, but many of the same players from last year are back this year.
Very excited for multiple reasons  
tommcd66 : 11:22 am : link
It’s a new and improved team all around. It’s time to let the league know we can beat anybody. Playmakers on both sides of the ball. It’s been a long time. I hope that place is rocking tonight!



I Say We Beat These Bastids,  
clatterbuck : 11:23 am : link
and I say the hell with them. It's time.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 