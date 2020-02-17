New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion

The concerning part of this game is obviously how hapless the offensive line has been
If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency
But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.
Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.
This game sets the tone for the season. Worst game played by any team all weekend on nationally televised stage. I'll be surprised if we win an in division game this season after watching this honestly. We definitely will be 0-4 again vs Dallas and Philly. And I don't see this bag of shitballs beating Washington either.
The concerning part of this game is obviously how hapless the offensive line has been
If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency
But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.
Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.
It's not that there is no hope, but they aren't anywhere near Dallas and Philly. The last two games the Giants were humiliated by each team. It was a really shitty reality check. This team isn't close to Dallas, Philly or SF.
I'd absolutely sign for 3-4. This schedule is brutal.
This is what everyone here said about Evan Neal from last years performance. If there’s anything you should know over this past decade being a Giant fan is none of us truly know what rock bottom is for this organization honestly.
I forget the year, it may have been as far back as the 90's...
This is what everyone here said about Evan Neal from last years performance. If there’s anything you should know over this past decade being a Giant fan is none of us truly know what rock bottom is for this organization honestly.
Evan Neal will be a good guard next year. He cannot play tackle at the NFL level.
Every phase of the game was horrible and the coaches looked stunned all game.
The franchise took a step backwards today after all the forward momentum.
It has become an important week not that we need to win next week but how this coaching staff and organization recover.
In the immediate past this would be the beginning of the end and true colors show up.
Hopefully they do and say all the right things and correct the direction.
Kinda a lynch pin moment
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency
But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.
Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.
If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency
But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.
Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.
Could be over next Sunday though.
One of the more embarrassing discussions ever on BBI...
The blocked field goal seemed to take the wind out of the team and thats unaccapetable...
This was utterly embarrassing and Daboll is a good coach but he needs to sit there and tske all the slings and arrows
If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency
But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.
Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.
This exactly. Been watching for over 50 years and you are correct sir.
Doesn't matter, you sit him down.
If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency
But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.
Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.
This game sets the tone for the season. Worst game played by any team all weekend on nationally televised stage. I'll be surprised if we win an in division game this season after watching this honestly. We definitely will be 0-4 again vs Dallas and Philly. And I don't see this bag of shitballs beating Washington either.
One of the more embarrassing discussions ever on BBI...
Daboll showed them.
Quote:
He's a captain and he wanted to show the team his heart is in it.
Doesn't matter, you sit him down.
Yeah exactly. That’s just unaccountable coaching.
You're kidding, right?
Jones should have been out after Dallas scored in the third quarter.
Dumbol.
Ive been a Giants fan for 45 plus years.. and I have NEVER been as disgusted with this team as I am tonight.. and its not even losing is them completely embarrassing the hell out of themselves.
Absolutely RUINED what should have been a special father and son evening.
I feel for you. First impressions are hard to shake. Probably switch to a top 5 college team this year for the indoctrination. Gonna be a long season in NJ
Hey, don't knock checkers. Giants were playing rock, paper scissors, only they kept putting out their hand after seeing what the other side did, and still always losing.
So was the Eagles playoff game. I was surprised how quickly it was dismissed. Eagles were the better team but the Giants no show’d.
If Thomas is out for a while, they’re f’ed.
If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency
But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.
Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.
It's not that there is no hope, but they aren't anywhere near Dallas and Philly. The last two games the Giants were humiliated by each team. It was a really shitty reality check. This team isn't close to Dallas, Philly or SF.
I'd absolutely sign for 3-4. This schedule is brutal.
Feel the same way. I am at a loss.
If Thomas is out for a while, they’re f’ed.
Caleb Williams?
Quote:
tonight was the first night my son wanted to sit down and watch a football game with his dad. He has never been interested in football before.. and this is what we had to watch..
Ive been a Giants fan for 45 plus years.. and I have NEVER been as disgusted with this team as I am tonight.. and its not even losing is them completely embarrassing the hell out of themselves.
Absolutely RUINED what should have been a special father and son evening.
I feel for you. First impressions are hard to shake. Probably switch to a top 5 college team this year for the indoctrination. Gonna be a long season in NJ
Sorry man
My son is 7 and doesn’t care about football
For me he uses a Giants Lunch bag
I’m waiting for him to tell me tomorrow he took crap for it
This is what everyone here said about Evan Neal from last years performance. If there’s anything you should know over this past decade being a Giant fan is none of us truly know what rock bottom is for this organization honestly.
Quote:
was a rough watch. Nowhere to go but up!
This is what everyone here said about Evan Neal from last years performance. If there’s anything you should know over this past decade being a Giant fan is none of us truly know what rock bottom is for this organization honestly.
Evan Neal will be a good guard next year. He cannot play tackle at the NFL level.
If Thomas is out for a while, they’re f’ed.
If they lost next week, they easily could start 0-6
Quote:
NYG had better win next week as the rest of the division could go 2-0. They lose, with a TNF game in SF after that, and you can turn the lights out on 2023.
If Thomas is out for a while, they’re f’ed.
Caleb Williams?
The need is OL, but if they believe deep down in their conscience that Jones really isn’t the answer, as I do, then you have to explore possibilities at that position.
They were picked 5 and 7. It's bad enough to miss on one when you pick that high, you simply can't miss on both when you have two top 10 picks.
Quote:
NYG had better win next week as the rest of the division could go 2-0. They lose, with a TNF game in SF after that, and you can turn the lights out on 2023.
If Thomas is out for a while, they’re f’ed.
If they lost next week, they easily could start 0-6
Suddenly, the schedule looks VERY brutal.
It's never too early. "Copium" is what the kids call it
Quote:
The concerning part of this game is obviously how hapless the offensive line has been
If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency
But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.
Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.
This exactly. Been watching for over 50 years and you are correct sir.
Exactly. Steelers and Bengals fans don't feel any better than we do and they had high expectations too.
It's a humbling league
The franchise took a step backwards today after all the forward momentum.
It has become an important week not that we need to win next week but how this coaching staff and organization recover.
In the immediate past this would be the beginning of the end and true colors show up.
Hopefully they do and say all the right things and correct the direction.
Kinda a lynch pin moment
Quote:
NYG had better win next week as the rest of the division could go 2-0. They lose, with a TNF game in SF after that, and you can turn the lights out on 2023.
If Thomas is out for a while, they’re f’ed.
Caleb Williams?
If we're in position to draft him, that means this team is the worst in football. You fire everybody down to the waterboy.
They were picked 5 and 7. It's bad enough to miss on one when you pick that high, you simply can't miss on both when you have two top 10 picks.
Thibs has only played like a star in national games... I am worried he is living up to his pre-draft negatives... doesn't give 100% effort on every play...
Thibs has only played like a star in national games... I am worried he is living up to his pre-draft negatives... doesn't give 100% effort on every play...
I never liked the selection of Thibs. Good player, but I just don't see where the greatness is. Just too stiff and one dimensional.