New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:08 pm
...
Bad games happen  
joeinpa : 11:18 pm : link
The concerning part of this game is obviously how hapless the offensive line has been

If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency

But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.

Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.
RE: Bad games happen  
The_Boss : 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16199431 joeinpa said:
Quote:
The concerning part of this game is obviously how hapless the offensive line has been

If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency

But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.

Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.


Could be over next Sunday though.
If only Dallas...  
bw in dc : 11:20 pm : link
had been more concerned with the status of Waller.

One of the more embarrassing discussions ever on BBI...
no f'n excuse  
bc4life : 11:20 pm : link
for this shit show
In my wildest nightmares  
nygiants16 : 11:20 pm : link
i dont think i could of predicted this, everything that could go wrong did go wrong, Neal and Glowinski played as bad as you could possibly play, the offense did absokutely nothing..

The blocked field goal seemed to take the wind out of the team and thats unaccapetable...

This was utterly embarrassing and Daboll is a good coach but he needs to sit there and tske all the slings and arrows
I'm pretty sure DJ asked to stay in  
sharp315 : 11:20 pm : link
He's a captain and he wanted to show the team his heart is in it.
RE: Bad games happen  
NDMedics : 11:21 pm : link
In comment 16199431 joeinpa said:
Quote:
The concerning part of this game is obviously how hapless the offensive line has been

If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency

But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.

Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.


This exactly. Been watching for over 50 years and you are correct sir.
......  
Route 9 : 11:21 pm : link
What a bunch of little fucking pussies
Ended the game with all three time.outs  
JALAPEN0 : 11:21 pm : link
Lol
RE: I'm pretty sure DJ asked to stay in  
ChrisRick : 11:21 pm : link
In comment 16199438 sharp315 said:
Quote:
He's a captain and he wanted to show the team his heart is in it.


Doesn't matter, you sit him down.
RE: Bad games happen  
Johnny5 : 11:21 pm : link
In comment 16199431 joeinpa said:
Quote:
The concerning part of this game is obviously how hapless the offensive line has been

If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency

But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.

Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.

This game sets the tone for the season. Worst game played by any team all weekend on nationally televised stage. I'll be surprised if we win an in division game this season after watching this honestly. We definitely will be 0-4 again vs Dallas and Philly. And I don't see this bag of shitballs beating Washington either.
it's not the loss  
bc4life : 11:22 pm : link
it's the total lack of making the game competitive and the inexplicable inability to fix the OL or have a respectable defense, season after f'n season
RE: If only Dallas...  
christian : 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16199434 bw in dc said:
Quote:
had been more concerned with the status of Waller.

One of the more embarrassing discussions ever on BBI...


Daboll showed them.
RE: RE: I'm pretty sure DJ asked to stay in  
beatrixkiddo : 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16199443 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 16199438 sharp315 said:


Quote:


He's a captain and he wanted to show the team his heart is in it.



Doesn't matter, you sit him down.


Yeah exactly. That’s just unaccountable coaching.
RE: I'm pretty sure DJ asked to stay in  
bw in dc : 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16199438 sharp315 said:
Quote:
He's a captain and he wanted to show the team his heart is in it.


You're kidding, right?

Jones should have been out after Dallas scored in the third quarter.

Dumbol.
Is Eric even gonna bother with a post game thread...?  
thefan : 11:23 pm : link
Sadly, the last 10+ years of Giants football have allowed me to develop lots of scar tissue. Losses are much easier to deal with, even ass kickings. What a shit franchise.
.  
ChrisRick : 11:23 pm : link
This loss is a red flag for Daboll.
RE: You know what hurts me the most  
knowledgetimmons : 11:23 pm : link
In comment 16199307 blueblood said:
Quote:
tonight was the first night my son wanted to sit down and watch a football game with his dad. He has never been interested in football before.. and this is what we had to watch..

Ive been a Giants fan for 45 plus years.. and I have NEVER been as disgusted with this team as I am tonight.. and its not even losing is them completely embarrassing the hell out of themselves.

Absolutely RUINED what should have been a special father and son evening.


I feel for you. First impressions are hard to shake. Probably switch to a top 5 college team this year for the indoctrination. Gonna be a long season in NJ
Nice stat  
mittenedman : 11:23 pm : link
Worst opening day loss since CLE returned to the NFL in 1999.
not just pulling DJ  
bc4life : 11:24 pm : link
move some of the OL around. f'n try something
It was so bad it somehow hurts less  
gersh : 11:24 pm : link
Like incomprehensible
That  
McNally's_Nuts : 11:24 pm : link
was a rough watch. Nowhere to go but up!
Have to win next week  
moespree : 11:24 pm : link
Or 0-3 is likely.
RE: Banks and Cross are not happy on the NYG radio broadcast.  
Bramton1 : 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16199416 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Calling for the Giants to get DJ out of the game. Papa was like, "the Cowboys are playing chess, while the Giants are playing checkers."


Hey, don't knock checkers. Giants were playing rock, paper scissors, only they kept putting out their hand after seeing what the other side did, and still always losing.
To early to be looking forward  
beatrixkiddo : 11:24 pm : link
To Sy’s 2024 Draft write ups?
RE: .  
mittenedman : 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16199456 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
This loss is a red flag for Daboll.


So was the Eagles playoff game. I was surprised how quickly it was dismissed. Eagles were the better team but the Giants no show’d.
-  
The_Boss : 11:25 pm : link
NYG had better win next week as the rest of the division could go 2-0. They lose, with a TNF game in SF after that, and you can turn the lights out on 2023.
If Thomas is out for a while, they’re f’ed.
RE: Bad games happen  
Sean : 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16199431 joeinpa said:
Quote:
The concerning part of this game is obviously how hapless the offensive line has been

If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency

But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.

Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.

It's not that there is no hope, but they aren't anywhere near Dallas and Philly. The last two games the Giants were humiliated by each team. It was a really shitty reality check. This team isn't close to Dallas, Philly or SF.

I'd absolutely sign for 3-4. This schedule is brutal.
RE: It was so bad it somehow hurts less  
cosmicj : 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16199460 gersh said:
Quote:
Like incomprehensible


Feel the same way. I am at a loss.
Schoen on his way to NC  
bluefin : 11:25 pm : link
to scout his 2024 o-line picks
RE: -  
Sean : 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16199469 The_Boss said:
Quote:
NYG had better win next week as the rest of the division could go 2-0. They lose, with a TNF game in SF after that, and you can turn the lights out on 2023.
If Thomas is out for a while, they’re f’ed.

Caleb Williams?
Next jackass who utters the phrase "closed the gap"  
David B. : 11:26 pm : link
about the Giants needs to have his balls kicked into his throat.
RE: RE: You know what hurts me the most  
gersh : 11:26 pm : link
In comment 16199457 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
In comment 16199307 blueblood said:


Quote:


tonight was the first night my son wanted to sit down and watch a football game with his dad. He has never been interested in football before.. and this is what we had to watch..

Ive been a Giants fan for 45 plus years.. and I have NEVER been as disgusted with this team as I am tonight.. and its not even losing is them completely embarrassing the hell out of themselves.

Absolutely RUINED what should have been a special father and son evening.



I feel for you. First impressions are hard to shake. Probably switch to a top 5 college team this year for the indoctrination. Gonna be a long season in NJ

Sorry man
My son is 7 and doesn’t care about football
For me he uses a Giants Lunch bag
I’m waiting for him to tell me tomorrow he took crap for it
RE: That  
beatrixkiddo : 11:26 pm : link
In comment 16199462 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
was a rough watch. Nowhere to go but up!


This is what everyone here said about Evan Neal from last years performance. If there’s anything you should know over this past decade being a Giant fan is none of us truly know what rock bottom is for this organization honestly.
I forget the year, it may have been as far back as the 90's...  
Milton : 11:26 pm : link
The Steelers opened the season with two blowout losses, but righted the ship enough to make the playoffs.
RE: RE: That  
McNally's_Nuts : 11:27 pm : link
In comment 16199479 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
In comment 16199462 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


was a rough watch. Nowhere to go but up!



This is what everyone here said about Evan Neal from last years performance. If there’s anything you should know over this past decade being a Giant fan is none of us truly know what rock bottom is for this organization honestly.


Evan Neal will be a good guard next year. He cannot play tackle at the NFL level.
RE: -  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:28 pm : link
In comment 16199469 The_Boss said:
Quote:
NYG had better win next week as the rest of the division could go 2-0. They lose, with a TNF game in SF after that, and you can turn the lights out on 2023.
If Thomas is out for a while, they’re f’ed.


If they lost next week, they easily could start 0-6
The post game discussion has been cancelled  
gtt350 : 11:28 pm : link
.
RE: RE: -  
The_Boss : 11:29 pm : link
In comment 16199475 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16199469 The_Boss said:


Quote:


NYG had better win next week as the rest of the division could go 2-0. They lose, with a TNF game in SF after that, and you can turn the lights out on 2023.
If Thomas is out for a while, they’re f’ed.


Caleb Williams?


The need is OL, but if they believe deep down in their conscience that Jones really isn’t the answer, as I do, then you have to explore possibilities at that position.
Neal and Thibs are legit concerns  
moespree : 11:29 pm : link
Neal is obviously far more concerning than Thibs, but Thibs has to pick it up too. He's not playing up to the expectation.

They were picked 5 and 7. It's bad enough to miss on one when you pick that high, you simply can't miss on both when you have two top 10 picks.

Eric’s too upset to start the thread,  
cosmicj : 11:29 pm : link
Can’t blame him.
RE: RE: - yes  
Modzelewski : 11:30 pm : link
In comment 16199486 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16199469 The_Boss said:


Quote:


NYG had better win next week as the rest of the division could go 2-0. They lose, with a TNF game in SF after that, and you can turn the lights out on 2023.
If Thomas is out for a while, they’re f’ed.



If they lost next week, they easily could start 0-6


Suddenly, the schedule looks VERY brutal.
Lets not forget how awful Banks and Hawkins were.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:30 pm : link
We're in a position where we have to start two rookie CBs all season. Not good at all.
RE: To early to be looking forward  
Festina Lente : 11:30 pm : link
In comment 16199466 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
To Sy’s 2024 Draft write ups?

It's never too early. "Copium" is what the kids call it
Glowinski has to get a 2/10  
Festina Lente : 11:31 pm : link
Grade in this game. Him and neal were absolutely amateur level tonight
RE: RE: Bad games happen  
santacruzom : 11:34 pm : link
In comment 16199440 NDMedics said:
Quote:
In comment 16199431 joeinpa said:


Quote:


The concerning part of this game is obviously how hapless the offensive line has been

If this is an indication of their abilities, there is no overcoming such a deficiency

But fans who conclude from tonight that there is no hope, don’t understand competition. There are just times when the game, match, whatever overwhelms you.

Season isn’t over, it s just beginning.



This exactly. Been watching for over 50 years and you are correct sir.


Exactly. Steelers and Bengals fans don't feel any better than we do and they had high expectations too.

It's a humbling league
I am more disappointed in how ill prepared this team was.  
larryflower37 : 11:36 pm : link
Every phase of the game was horrible and the coaches looked stunned all game.
The franchise took a step backwards today after all the forward momentum.
It has become an important week not that we need to win next week but how this coaching staff and organization recover.
In the immediate past this would be the beginning of the end and true colors show up.
Hopefully they do and say all the right things and correct the direction.
Kinda a lynch pin moment
RE: RE: -  
FStubbs : 11:36 pm : link
In comment 16199475 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16199469 The_Boss said:


Quote:


NYG had better win next week as the rest of the division could go 2-0. They lose, with a TNF game in SF after that, and you can turn the lights out on 2023.
If Thomas is out for a while, they’re f’ed.


Caleb Williams?


If we're in position to draft him, that means this team is the worst in football. You fire everybody down to the waterboy.
RE: Neal and Thibs are legit concerns  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:38 pm : link
In comment 16199497 moespree said:
Quote:
Neal is obviously far more concerning than Thibs, but Thibs has to pick it up too. He's not playing up to the expectation.

They were picked 5 and 7. It's bad enough to miss on one when you pick that high, you simply can't miss on both when you have two top 10 picks.


Thibs has only played like a star in national games... I am worried he is living up to his pre-draft negatives... doesn't give 100% effort on every play...
RE: RE: Neal and Thibs are legit concerns  
bw in dc : 11:55 pm : link
In comment 16199563 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:


Thibs has only played like a star in national games... I am worried he is living up to his pre-draft negatives... doesn't give 100% effort on every play...


I never liked the selection of Thibs. Good player, but I just don't see where the greatness is. Just too stiff and one dimensional.

