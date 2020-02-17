New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Postgame Discussion

And that’s the correct usage of the word “literally”.
I think Wink’s decision to start Hawkins can really be questioned. Adoree is a quality NFL starter. Why move him to the nickel role? I had been assuming that Hawkins’ performance in practice had been so convincing, it justified such an adventurous decision. Well…
They looked like children playing against men. I can't remember a game where a team looked so outplayed and outcoached in every single facet that's there's not a single positive to speak about. Nothing. A wire-to-wire complete and utter ass kicking.
If ever there was a time to be embarrassed as a team it's fucking now.
How is it possible to play this poorly without trying to suck?
This might be the worst performance I've ever seen from a football team.
Given how many wretched performances they have had, that says a lot.
The organization handles the media and pressure that a blow out like this will bring.
Hopefully they can rally from this and it grounds them that they have a ton of work left to do and they turn this around.
That was the worst shutout loss in the history of the series
may be the worst loss I have ever seen by the Giants, and I remember when the Giants lost 35-0 on opening night at home to the Cowboys.
Major changes need to be made to the OL for next week. Neal and Glowinski must be benched. Maybe Bredeson as well. We have options with Ezeudu, Peart, and McKethan. The current OL will get Jones killed and render all those weapons we added in the offseason meaningless.
Jones made mistakes, but I'll give him a pass since he was running for his life on every pass play.
We also need to see a lot more from KT. He was invisible tonight.
We can't pass block and can't generate any pass rush. And if that doesn't change, tonight will be repeated frequently this year.
My biggest issue with Wink was his insistence on keeping nickel personnel on the field even in running situations (1st & 10, for example). The Cowboys would have 2 tight ends on the field and just run the ball down the Giants throats.
LMAO with the mention of Peart. Thanks for the good joke.
RE: I lost all faith in both Daboll and Schoen after this game
to say it, but there was a reason, all we heard about all training camp about the position swaps that were going on with the guards. We just don't have starting caliber players in those spots and I think the coaches know it. Add on to that, Neal didn't do a thing to improve from what I have seen.....I am about to call him a bust....he's bad.
Did we not know it was going to be this wet for the game? Sorry I am in Indiana, but there was ZERO talk about it up until hours before kickoff. Seemed like the giants were not ready for the conditions and I think that had a LOT to do with how things went as well.
I am in no way in panic mode, we will see what happens in the coming weeks, but we still have leaks in the dam and we are not there yet with Dallas and Philly......
RE: Giants have 1 game they will be favored possibly
And Jones should get no pass. NOBODY should. Not one freaking player.
Even worse, it is showing a directv error with their receiver # and card #, and it's been like that for about 10 minutes and the clearly don't notice because they didn't interrupt the broken feed. That's pretty embarrassing.
Arizona played with some pretty high intensity today
And Jones should get no pass. NOBODY should. Not one freaking player.
I was skeptical that the two best lineman available both happened to be from NC; it felt like maybe too much consideration had been given to a second-tier football program of a basketball school.
Neither have developed into being part of the solution to the O-line problem, and they occupy roster slots that should be filled by better players.
Was disappointed but to be honest if you really look at this team Dallas and Philly are way better built then the Giants and will be a bad match up for them for the foresable future. The Giants can still have a decent season and still make the playoffs but it's going to be a battle and it needs to start next week with PHX.
It might be possible that Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux are worse.
Glowinski and Neal sucking were the least surprising part of this Shit fest.
Looking at this schedule and the way we played. This team is staring down the barrel of 3-4 wins
Even he fucked them with a penalty.
The OL was disgusting .
Then he says they all gave great effort....seriously?
Completely outmatched in all phases vs a much superior team.
They need another year of draft picks and free agents. I believe they have a lort fa money available for next year?
Hopefuly next several weeks things will change but I don't believe so. Hope it does.
Spent the summer watching Aaron Boone post game pressers and taking notes?
@rydunleavy
Graham Gano going for postgame imaging #Giants
He got slammed during the blocked FG, and he’s not a kid
And Dennis Houston told us NUTHIN'
The team that took the field tonight would be obliterated in San Francisco on a short week. Maybe even worse than tonight if that's even possible.
Hopefully they can rally from this and it grounds them that they have a ton of work left to do and they turn this around.
The team that took the field tonight would be obliterated in San Francisco on a short week. Maybe even worse than tonight if that's even possible.
SF is going to absolutely destroy this bag of shit called the NY Giants. Luckily I'm camping that weekend starting Thursday night so at least I will miss that embarrassment.
I hope last year wasn't simply an aberration or outlier year and now the franchise is back in the ditch.
But if they don't win next week against a team trying to tank, they will likely go 0-3. With Seattle and a road game in Miami after that.
Hire a new OL coach (Mike Munchak, please) and pray he's a miracle worker.
@rydunleavy
Graham Gano going for postgame imaging #Giants
He took a pretty big hit on the blocked FG.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Graham Gano going for postgame imaging #Giants
Took a shot on the blocked FG.
Yeah, but he stayed in there. I guess there was no other option, but I guess that's cause of optimism?
Who might that be?
LMAO with the mention of Peart. Thanks for the good joke.
Wow! Stereotypical fan are we?
Did we not know it was going to be this wet for the game? Sorry I am in Indiana, but there was ZERO talk about it up until hours before kickoff. Seemed like the giants were not ready for the conditions and I think that had a LOT to do with how things went as well.
I am in no way in panic mode, we will see what happens in the coming weeks, but we still have leaks in the dam and we are not there yet with Dallas and Philly......
Looking at this schedule and the way we played. This team is staring down the barrel of 3-4 wins
Why should they be favored?
And Jones should get no pass. NOBODY should. Not one freaking player.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Graham Gano going for postgame imaging #Giants
He took a pretty big hit on the blocked FG.
Would explain the bad miss
Two frauds.
Wow! Stereotypical fan are we?
So far the dumbest comment of the night.
Even worse, it is showing a directv error with their receiver # and card #, and it's been like that for about 10 minutes and the clearly don't notice because they didn't interrupt the broken feed. That's pretty embarrassing.
And it's their home opener next week. This will be a very difficult game and there's no reason to have much confidence in it right now.
Agree with everything here
And Jones should get no pass. NOBODY should. Not one freaking player.
Nobody making $40 million should ever get a pass.
Neither have developed into being part of the solution to the O-line problem, and they occupy roster slots that should be filled by better players.
The Cowboys just kicked more rubber pellets in his face. This wasn’t a game. It was an utter disgrace, and the entire Cowboys organization was laughing
In comment 16199510 Anakim said:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Graham Gano going for postgame imaging #Giants
He took a pretty big hit on the blocked FG.
Would explain the bad miss
He gave a big hit! Love the hard nosed attitude but someone has to tell him thats someone else's job.
Mock drafts? If they missed on 2 top 10 picks……yikes.
Should we still pay Dave on the back or no?