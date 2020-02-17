for display only
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Postgame Discussion

Anakim : 11:27 pm
Really curious to hear what Daboll will say at the podium. I hope he pulls a John McKay.

I put on the MSG Postgame show.
Evan Neal can't stay at tackle  
tomdif21 : 11:36 pm : link
We might as well move him inside now. We could bring back Solder and get the same level of play at tackle.
With only one OL who can block  
TrueBlue'02 : 11:36 pm : link
what do we do?
RE: What’s the argument for not benching Glowinski?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:36 pm : link
cosmicj said:

I understand it for Evan Neal. But Glowinski sucked last season. And then tonight. He has a fork stuck in his back.


It might be possible that Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux are worse.

Glowinski and Neal sucking were the least surprising part of this Shit fest.
RE: Literally no one did a good job, including the coaches.  
cosmicj : 11:37 pm : link
shockeyisthebest8056 said:

And that’s the correct usage of the word “literally”.


I think Wink’s decision to start Hawkins can really be questioned. Adoree is a quality NFL starter. Why move him to the nickel role? I had been assuming that Hawkins’ performance in practice had been so convincing, it justified such an adventurous decision. Well…
Giants have 1 game they will be favored possibly  
Knickstape : 11:37 pm : link
That’s next week against cardinals.

Looking at this schedule and the way we played. This team is staring down the barrel of 3-4 wins
RE: With only one OL who can block  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:37 pm : link
TrueBlue'02 said:

what do we do?


Even he fucked them with a penalty.
When Daboll  
HewlettGiant : 11:38 pm : link
Takes the burden off the OL by saying it was not just them. That is pissing in my face and telling me it's raining.

The OL was disgusting .

Then he says they all gave great effort....seriously?
As I thought so far  
giantstock : 11:38 pm : link
A 7 or 8 win team.

Completely outmatched in all phases vs a much superior team.

They need another year of draft picks and free agents. I believe they have a lort fa money available for next year?

Hopefuly next several weeks things will change but I don't believe so. Hope it does.
RE: When Daboll  
The_Boss : 11:39 pm : link
HewlettGiant said:

Takes the burden off the OL by saying it was not just them. That is pissing in my face and telling me it's raining.

The OL was disgusting .

Then he says they all gave great effort....seriously?


Spent the summer watching Aaron Boone post game pressers and taking notes?
Did the Center we cut that Dallas signed  
GiantTuff1 : 11:39 pm : link
spill all of our protections schemes and secrets or something? Because good god that was bad.
This team showed nothing.  
sb2003 : 11:39 pm : link
Zero.

They looked like children playing against men. I can't remember a game where a team looked so outplayed and outcoached in every single facet that's there's not a single positive to speak about. Nothing. A wire-to-wire complete and utter ass kicking.

If ever there was a time to be embarrassed as a team it's fucking now.

How is it possible to play this poorly without trying to suck?

This might be the worst performance I've ever seen from a football team.
RE: Gano is injured?  
bluefin : 11:39 pm : link
Anakim said:

Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Graham Gano going for postgame imaging #Giants

He got slammed during the blocked FG, and he’s not a kid
RE: Did the Center we cut that Dallas signed  
Anakim : 11:40 pm : link
GiantTuff1 said:

spill all of our protections schemes and secrets or something? Because good god that was bad.


And Dennis Houston told us NUTHIN'
Well that was fun to go to.  
mikeinbloomfield : 11:40 pm : link
Anything that could go wrong early did and then the offensive line could not block anyone. We look like the worst team in the league. I doubt we are but it gets late early in this league.
RE: Have to win next week  
Paulie Walnuts : 11:40 pm : link
moespree said:

Or 0-3 is likely.

The team that took the field tonight would be obliterated in San Francisco on a short week. Maybe even worse than tonight if that's even possible.
100%
RE: This team showed nothing.  
HewlettGiant : 11:41 pm : link
sb2003 said:

Zero.

They looked like children playing against men. I can't remember a game where a team looked so outplayed and outcoached in every single facet that's there's not a single positive to speak about. Nothing. A wire-to-wire complete and utter ass kicking.

If ever there was a time to be embarrassed as a team it's fucking now.

How is it possible to play this poorly without trying to suck?

This might be the worst performance I've ever seen from a football team.


Given how many wretched performances they have had, that says a lot.

It will be interesting to see how  
larryflower37 : 11:42 pm : link
The organization handles the media and pressure that a blow out like this will bring.
Hopefully they can rally from this and it grounds them that they have a ton of work left to do and they turn this around.
That was the worst shutout loss in the history of the series  
Greg from LI : 11:42 pm : link
Seriously - even the ‘70s Giants didn’t get their asses kicked by the Cowboys this badly
This  
AcidTest : 11:43 pm : link
may be the worst loss I have ever seen by the Giants, and I remember when the Giants lost 35-0 on opening night at home to the Cowboys.

Major changes need to be made to the OL for next week. Neal and Glowinski must be benched. Maybe Bredeson as well. We have options with Ezeudu, Peart, and McKethan. The current OL will get Jones killed and render all those weapons we added in the offseason meaningless.

Jones made mistakes, but I'll give him a pass since he was running for his life on every pass play.

We also need to see a lot more from KT. He was invisible tonight.

We can't pass block and can't generate any pass rush. And if that doesn't change, tonight will be repeated frequently this year.
RE: Have to win next week  
Johnny5 : 11:43 pm : link
moespree said:

Or 0-3 is likely.

The team that took the field tonight would be obliterated in San Francisco on a short week. Maybe even worse than tonight if that's even possible.

SF is going to absolutely destroy this bag of shit called the NY Giants. Luckily I'm camping that weekend starting Thursday night so at least I will miss that embarrassment.
RE: RE: Literally no one did a good job, including the coaches.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:43 pm : link
In comment 16199558 cosmicj said:







And that’s the correct usage of the word “literally”.



I think Wink’s decision to start Hawkins can really be questioned. Adoree is a quality NFL starter. Why move him to the nickel role? I had been assuming that Hawkins’ performance in practice had been so convincing, it justified such an adventurous decision. Well…


My biggest issue with Wink was his insistence on keeping nickel personnel on the field even in running situations (1st & 10, for example). The Cowboys would have 2 tight ends on the field and just run the ball down the Giants throats.
About as bad as it gets  
moespree : 11:43 pm : link
No positives at all. Truly.

I hope last year wasn't simply an aberration or outlier year and now the franchise is back in the ditch.

But if they don't win next week against a team trying to tank, they will likely go 0-3. With Seattle and a road game in Miami after that.
RE: With only one OL who can block  
Anakim : 11:43 pm : link
TrueBlue'02 said:

what do we do?


Hire a new OL coach (Mike Munchak, please) and pray he's a miracle worker.
RE: Gano is injured?  
Del Shofner : 11:44 pm : link
Anakim said:

Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Graham Gano going for postgame imaging #Giants


He took a pretty big hit on the blocked FG.
RE: RE: Gano is injured?  
Anakim : 11:45 pm : link
shockeyisthebest8056 said:
In comment 16199510 Anakim said:







Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Graham Gano going for postgame imaging #Giants



Took a shot on the blocked FG.


Yeah, but he stayed in there. I guess there was no other option, but I guess that's cause of optimism?
That Barkley INT was embarrassing.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:45 pm : link
He can kiss another offer like that goodbye from us for next year.
RE: With only one OL who can block  
Silver Spoon : 11:46 pm : link
TrueBlue'02 said:

what do we do?


Who might that be?
RE: This  
giantstock : 11:46 pm : link
AcidTest said:

may be the worst loss I have ever seen by the Giants, and I remember when the Giants lost 35-0 on opening night at home to the Cowboys.

Major changes need to be made to the OL for next week. Neal and Glowinski must be benched. Maybe Bredeson as well. We have options with Ezeudu, Peart, and McKethan. The current OL will get Jones killed and render all those weapons we added in the offseason meaningless.

Jones made mistakes, but I'll give him a pass since he was running for his life on every pass play.

We also need to see a lot more from KT. He was invisible tonight.

We can't pass block and can't generate any pass rush. And if that doesn't change, tonight will be repeated frequently this year.


LMAO with the mention of Peart. Thanks for the good joke.
RE: I lost all faith in both Daboll and Schoen after this game  
joeinpa : 11:46 pm : link
BestFeature said:

Two frauds.


Wow! Stereotypical fan are we?
Hate  
dairborn : 11:47 pm : link
to say it, but there was a reason, all we heard about all training camp about the position swaps that were going on with the guards. We just don't have starting caliber players in those spots and I think the coaches know it. Add on to that, Neal didn't do a thing to improve from what I have seen.....I am about to call him a bust....he's bad.

Did we not know it was going to be this wet for the game? Sorry I am in Indiana, but there was ZERO talk about it up until hours before kickoff. Seemed like the giants were not ready for the conditions and I think that had a LOT to do with how things went as well.

I am in no way in panic mode, we will see what happens in the coming weeks, but we still have leaks in the dam and we are not there yet with Dallas and Philly......
RE: Giants have 1 game they will be favored possibly  
FStubbs : 11:48 pm : link
Knickstape said:

That’s next week against cardinals.

Looking at this schedule and the way we played. This team is staring down the barrel of 3-4 wins


Why should they be favored?
RE: This  
giantstock : 11:48 pm : link
AcidTest said:

may be the worst loss I have ever seen by the Giants, and I remember when the Giants lost 35-0 on opening night at home to the Cowboys.

Major changes need to be made to the OL for next week. Neal and Glowinski must be benched. Maybe Bredeson as well. We have options with Ezeudu, Peart, and McKethan. The current OL will get Jones killed and render all those weapons we added in the offseason meaningless.

Jones made mistakes, but I'll give him a pass since he was running for his life on every pass play.

We also need to see a lot more from KT. He was invisible tonight.

We can't pass block and can't generate any pass rush. And if that doesn't change, tonight will be repeated frequently this year.


And Jones should get no pass. NOBODY should. Not one freaking player.
Post game feed died  
sharp315 : 11:48 pm : link
Very fitting.
RE: RE: Gano is injured?  
Greg from LI : 11:49 pm : link
Del Shofner said:
In comment 16199510 Anakim said:







Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Graham Gano going for postgame imaging #Giants



He took a pretty big hit on the blocked FG.


Would explain the bad miss
RE: RE: I lost all faith in both Daboll and Schoen after this game  
BillT : 11:50 pm : link
In comment 16199602 joeinpa said:







Two frauds.



Wow! Stereotypical fan are we?

So far the dumbest comment of the night.
RE: Post game feed died  
D HOS : 11:50 pm : link
sharp315 said:

Very fitting.

Even worse, it is showing a directv error with their receiver # and card #, and it's been like that for about 10 minutes and the clearly don't notice because they didn't interrupt the broken feed. That's pretty embarrassing.
Arizona played with some pretty high intensity today  
moespree : 11:51 pm : link
And had moments in the game where they could have won it. And they did this with a font office actively trying to tank.

And it's their home opener next week. This will be a very difficult game and there's no reason to have much confidence in it right now.
We’ll have to find something else to do  
Giant John : 11:51 pm : link
On Sundays again. Is it too early to start mock drafts?
RE: This team showed nothing.  
Justlurking : 11:52 pm : link
sb2003 said:

Zero.

They looked like children playing against men. I can't remember a game where a team looked so outplayed and outcoached in every single facet that's there's not a single positive to speak about. Nothing. A wire-to-wire complete and utter ass kicking.

If ever there was a time to be embarrassed as a team it's fucking now.

How is it possible to play this poorly without trying to suck?

This might be the worst performance I've ever seen from a football team.


Agree with everything here
Casillas  
HewlettGiant : 11:53 pm : link
Makes a great point that I witnessed also. After Jones threw that pick he was hit OB could have been a call, but no one on our sideline went over to protect Jones.
RE: RE: This  
The_Boss : 11:54 pm : link
giantstock said:
In comment 16199584 AcidTest said:







may be the worst loss I have ever seen by the Giants, and I remember when the Giants lost 35-0 on opening night at home to the Cowboys.

Major changes need to be made to the OL for next week. Neal and Glowinski must be benched. Maybe Bredeson as well. We have options with Ezeudu, Peart, and McKethan. The current OL will get Jones killed and render all those weapons we added in the offseason meaningless.

Jones made mistakes, but I'll give him a pass since he was running for his life on every pass play.

We also need to see a lot more from KT. He was invisible tonight.

We can't pass block and can't generate any pass rush. And if that doesn't change, tonight will be repeated frequently this year.



And Jones should get no pass. NOBODY should. Not one freaking player.


Nobody making $40 million should ever get a pass.
When Ezeudu and McKethan were picked,  
bluefin : 11:54 pm : link
I was skeptical that the two best lineman available both happened to be from NC; it felt like maybe too much consideration had been given to a second-tier football program of a basketball school.
Neither have developed into being part of the solution to the O-line problem, and they occupy roster slots that should be filled by better players.
Jones  
thrunthrublue : 11:54 pm : link
Will not last the first six games with this O line…..get him equipped with air bags!
Everything happened the opposite  
Paulie Walnuts : 11:55 pm : link
Of what I thought would happen
I  
jtfuoco : 11:55 pm : link
Was disappointed but to be honest if you really look at this team Dallas and Philly are way better built then the Giants and will be a bad match up for them for the foresable future. The Giants can still have a decent season and still make the playoffs but it's going to be a battle and it needs to start next week with PHX.
RE: Casillas  
Silver Spoon : 11:56 pm : link
HewlettGiant said:

Makes a great point that I witnessed also. After Jones threw that pick he was hit OB could have been a call, but no one on our sideline went over to protect Jones.


The Cowboys just kicked more rubber pellets in his face. This wasn’t a game. It was an utter disgrace, and the entire Cowboys organization was laughing
 
ryanmkeane : 11:57 pm : link
Parsons on Dallas for the next 8 years is an absolute nightmare. The fact that we could have had him is even worse.
RE: RE: RE: Gano is injured?  
JerseyCityJoe : 11:57 pm : link
In comment 16199618 Greg from LI said:













Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Graham Gano going for postgame imaging #Giants



He took a pretty big hit on the blocked FG.



Would explain the bad miss


He gave a big hit! Love the hard nosed attitude but someone has to tell him thats someone else's job.
RE: We’ll have to find something else to do  
Silver Spoon : 11:57 pm : link
Giant John said:

On Sundays again. Is it too early to start mock drafts?


Mock drafts? If they missed on 2 top 10 picks……yikes.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 11:57 pm : link
ryanmkeane said:

Parsons on Dallas for the next 8 years is an absolute nightmare. The fact that we could have had him is even worse.


Should we still pay Dave on the back or no?
