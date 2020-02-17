for display only
It's time to start panicking about Evan Neal

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:39 am
I hate to say it, but he's not getting better.
Seems pretty obvious by now that he’s not a tackle  
Greg from LI : 1:44 am : link
Have to see if he can at least be a guard
RE: Seems pretty obvious by now that he’s not a tackle  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:45 am : link
In comment 16199796 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Have to see if he can at least be a guard


You want Peart starting?
Would it make a difference?  
Greg from LI : 1:47 am : link
Peart’s awful, but honestly what could he do that would represent a downgrade on what we saw last night from Neal?
I don't know what you guys  
Bill in UT : 1:48 am : link
are looking at. Manny just said he's gotten better
Theres so many issues  
Breeze_94 : 1:54 am : link
beyond the technique..

He's got bad feet and awful lateral movement, combined with bad balance. It's a physical limitation.

I was a bit concerned that he never did any athletic testing leading up to the draft -- that him and his agent were likely hiding something.

NFL GM's are routinely fooled by Bama olineman - Neal, Fluker, Leatherwood, Wills, Cam Robinson, Cyrus Koundagjio, James Carpenter, Chance Warmack, Andre Smith, and Jonah Williams. That is every Bama OL drafted in the first 2 rounds over the last 15 years.

Of those - only Andre Smith and Jonah Williams went on to be at least average - and even that's debatable.

Giants need to draft OL with good feet and technique.
Break the glass  
regulator : 1:55 am : link
We have a serious problem... a pick that we could not afford to bust on is looking increasingly likely to be unable to compete at this level.
Not to make excuses for him  
BlackLight : 2:06 am : link
but he got dinged up early-ish in the game tonight.
He had a lot of trouble with speed…  
Chris in Philly : 2:09 am : link
but there were plenty of time ls he had his man and Glowinski got blown up beside him. That dude needs to be replaced immediately.
panicking is the absolute worst thing to do...  
BillKo : 2:16 am : link
..but the question is, how much longer does he get at tackle?

I'd have to believe the entire season considering is draft slot.

Agree with Chris - Glowinski needs to be replaced.

How did our center do tonight?
I always wanted  
Spider43 : 2:22 am : link
Ickey at #5 from that draft.
RE: Would it make a difference?  
giantstock : 2:28 am : link
In comment 16199798 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Peart’s awful, but honestly what could he do that would represent a downgrade on what we saw last night from Neal?


yes it would be worse. Last year he played RT and the Giants went to Playoffs and won one. Peart only way he will contribute to playoffs is buying tickets for someone else.

IMO way too early to panic. And big deal - he plays guard next year. We pay for a Tackle' or draft one. or trade for one any possibly two or all three of these alternatives. This team wasn't supposed to be that good this year anyway.
Finding a RG and RT  
HarryCarson53 : 3:07 am : link
Should be the easiest thing to do in building a team. The Giants can't find either.
I would say now is a good time.  
prdave73 : 3:29 am : link
The guy is not made to be a tackle, hopefully a guard. It's time they move him inside and give him a shot there. The coaching staff need to realize this already, but I'm afraid they won't.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:32 am : link
He was awful tonight.
Yeah I don’t think you fuck around here  
beatrixkiddo : 4:07 am : link
Anymore either and keep trotting him out there. He is worse than Erik Flowers period. Took Flowers some time to regain confidence and become an average OG which we all saw. They need to move Neal inside and salvage what they can right now. Not like Glowinski is star table either. If I’m coach I fire Bobby Johnson tomorrow morning, have a team meeting that this is completely unacceptable and everyone’s jobs is in the line. Bring in anyone else to coach this OL, have Neal start working at OG and have to earn himself the job in practice. Put anyone at RT. Cross fingers and hope to god AT isn’t out long, and same of Peart as we may not have an OT on the roster and it’s week 2. Season is quickly spiraling out of control.
Sorry boys and girls,  
section125 : 4:21 am : link
but Glowinski is the bigger problem. Schoen has not made many mistakes, but Glowinski is probably the biggest.

Last night was a total line failure. The one quarter+ I watched it looked like Bredesen was the "best" of the 5.
Here’s an idea whose time has come  
M.S. : 4:48 am : link

Move Evan Neal to RG and start Matt Peart at RT.

Hmmm… on second thought…
Evan Neal  
JerrysKids : 4:56 am : link
Is a bust it’s official.
HAd a chance to watch up until the lats minute or so of 1st half  
giantstock : 5:02 am : link
Sorry I don't agree with the negativity of 1st half with Neal.

Sure maybe 2nd half. when the socre is 26-0 and the defense rested and not having to give a crap about Giants running. Sure a heavy pass rush team is going to give him a lot of trouble starting with 8 minutes in 2nd qtr up 26-0 then throughout the game from that point.

Neal's strength is run blocking. Potentially if the game is not such a wipeout the pass rush should never be this extreme in regard to other team's Defense always know its pass pass pass for so long during a game.

For exampel he had 1 holding penalty 1st half. That wasn't his fault. Jones was forced to run right. Neal was protecting the pocket but Jones was forced to run right outside Neal, this right into the Defensive RT/ or Edge.

I just saw that he might have missed one block in 1st half or it was the guard or it was the Defense that read the play on the 3rd-and-short in 1st quarter that the LB tackled Jones. And one play he did get beat which forced Jones to move left though Jones ended up completing a good chunk pass to Waller.

Here is a news flash-- if the Giants have to go behind 26-0 with 8 minutes left in 2nd quarter of every game- then a guy like Neal is going to get crushed eventually. That doesn't mean he is a bust.

At this point he is a predominant run blocker who throughout the year can potentialy improve by bits and pieces to get get better. The Giants two top receivers should be their tight end and RB. They are quick pass types taht cna occasionally go deep. This is how the team is built.

FGoign fdwon 26-0 in 2nd quarter is also a failure of teh Derfense. Teh OL suck overall too much ot prodcue in thsi type of game. Not just Neal.
And,Glowinski is not much better  
TheMick7 : 5:17 am : link
Hard to run any sort of offense when your right side is getting blown up every play!
Beware the falling knife  
shyster : 5:29 am : link
is a stock market saying.

On the eve of the combine in early March 2022, seven weeks before the draft, Neal was a solid favorite to go number one overall. Not overwhelming, but solid (-135 odds, with Hutchinson #2 at +270).

Then Neal refused to do drills at the combine. Then he refused to do drills at 'Bama's pro day. And he didn't even try to pretend he had an injury issue.

Height, weight and arm length. That's the only data he wanted out there. He knew the drills would show he wasn't an athlete.

A number of teams drew the right conclusion and passed. The Giants caught the knife.


yahoo - ( New Window )
RE: I always wanted  
Sammo85 : 5:36 am : link
In comment 16199807 Spider43 said:
Quote:
Ickey at #5 from that draft.


He’s been terrible down in Carolina. They’re concerned he can’t stay at T either .
So, Neal seemed  
Dave on the UWS : 5:51 am : link
“Much improved” during training camp but in a game where not a SINGLE player (or coach) were ready for the the speed and intensity the Boys came at them with, you single Neal out??
The cohesion on the OL was laughable. I don’t think this game tells us anything long term. Short term, this is a BAD, but more talented team.
Is Bobby Johnson  
bc4life : 5:51 am : link
a good OL coach?
RE: So, Neal seemed  
giantstock : 6:03 am : link
In comment 16199851 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
“Much improved” during training camp but in a game where not a SINGLE player (or coach) were ready for the the speed and intensity the Boys came at them with, you single Neal out??
The cohesion on the OL was laughable. I don’t think this game tells us anything long term. Short term, this is a BAD, but more talented team.


+1
RE: So, Neal seemed  
AnnapolisMike : 6:30 am : link
In comment 16199851 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
“Much improved” during training camp but in a game where not a SINGLE player (or coach) were ready for the the speed and intensity the Boys came at them with, you single Neal out??
The cohesion on the OL was laughable. I don’t think this game tells us anything long term. Short term, this is a BAD, but more talented team.


I think this is what the take away is. This was a shitshow in every aspect.
I'm not panicking... I refuse to...  
Gmaniac1 : 6:30 am : link
... I am freaking out, though.
Neal cannot play tackle  
kelly : 6:37 am : link
Feet stuck in concrete.

You dont have to be a coach to see he has terrible movement skills. I'm not sure he could even play guard.

If he wasnt the 7th pick in the draft he would not be starting.

Terrible job by Schoen and coaching staff in not recognizing his limitations and getting a decent back up plan in place.

We are not beating philly or dallas with him at tackle. So there goes the season.

Glowinski is not a quality starter. The right side of the Giant line will be attacked all season by opposing defenses.

The whole team was nit ready to play last night. That is on the players, coaches and there are no excuses.

Glad we have ten captains to keep everyone focused and ready to play.
RE: I don't know what you guys  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:39 am : link
In comment 16199799 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
are looking at. Manny just said he's gotten better

And Ryan swears Neal is the least of our worries. Ryan is obviously very smart and knows so much, not only about football, but about credibility in general, so between him and Manny, we should just defer to them.
RE: Yeah I don’t think you fuck around here  
FStubbs : 6:44 am : link
In comment 16199828 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
Anymore either and keep trotting him out there. He is worse than Erik Flowers period. Took Flowers some time to regain confidence and become an average OG which we all saw. They need to move Neal inside and salvage what they can right now. Not like Glowinski is star table either. If I’m coach I fire Bobby Johnson tomorrow morning, have a team meeting that this is completely unacceptable and everyone’s jobs is in the line. Bring in anyone else to coach this OL, have Neal start working at OG and have to earn himself the job in practice. Put anyone at RT. Cross fingers and hope to god AT isn’t out long, and same of Peart as we may not have an OT on the roster and it’s week 2. Season is quickly spiraling out of control.


Firing Johnson could save Neal like firing Columbo saved Thomas.
Neal does not look fixable to me  
SomeFan : 6:47 am : link
He will not be fine. We need to bench him and see what Peart or someone else can do at RT. Otherwise, this team is certainly headed to a 6-11 type of year.
Yep it is. He is clueless  
Blue21 : 6:52 am : link
.
RE: Neal does not look fixable to me  
The_Boss : 6:53 am : link
In comment 16199892 SomeFan said:
Quote:
He will not be fine. We need to bench him and see what Peart or someone else can do at RT. Otherwise, this team is certainly headed to a 6-11 type of year.


Peart? He’s awful. I’d rather stick with Neal.
The depth is even worse  
WillVAB : 6:56 am : link
Gonna just have to ride it out with Neal this year and draft a RT early next year. Hopefully he can be salvaged at RG.
He has  
mittenedman : 6:59 am : link
zero power or toughness about him, that’s the biggest surprise.

A gentle Giant.
I have been ripping Neal  
DefenseWins : 7:06 am : link
in the other threads...

However, how does he look on running plays? Seriously

If he performing well there, then they will continue to work on his pass protection. I have no confidence that he will improve enough there.
RE: Beware the falling knife  
islander1 : 7:07 am : link
In comment 16199846 shyster said:
Quote:
is a stock market saying.

On the eve of the combine in early March 2022, seven weeks before the draft, Neal was a solid favorite to go number one overall. Not overwhelming, but solid (-135 odds, with Hutchinson #2 at +270).

Then Neal refused to do drills at the combine. Then he refused to do drills at 'Bama's pro day. And he didn't even try to pretend he had an injury issue.

Height, weight and arm length. That's the only data he wanted out there. He knew the drills would show he wasn't an athlete.

A number of teams drew the right conclusion and passed. The Giants caught the knife.
yahoo - ( New Window )


I always worried about this in the back of my mind.
WOW!!! What happened to this board?!?!?  
anon837 : 7:16 am : link
All off-season this board was filled with optimism for Neal. "He's been working in the off-season", "He looks great", "He's going to be better in his second year, look at Thomas", "Our bookends are set for the next decade". What a difference a game makes. I originally thought he was a massive reach. There were other tackles further down the first and in to the 3rd round they could have drafted. People are now waving the white flag and saying hope he can move to guard. Not a good look for Schoen and the front office scouts. That's a top 10 pick, number 7 to be exact. They say you shouldn't go to the store hungry. He went famished, paid for prime rib, and got scrapple.
We should start looking at Sumo Wrestlers...  
DefenseWins : 7:17 am : link
they are more agile than Neal.
Why single out Neal ??  
HBart : 7:24 am : link
He was terrible. Awful. Disgusting to watch.

Who wasn't? Banks name wasn't called too much, always a good sign for a CB. Anyone? Jnnes gets a pass.

Perversely, that's my hope today with Neal. The Giants were so outclassed, so fragile, so unable to deliver even 60% of the Cowboys intensity, comically sloppy, and ended up in a hole so deep so fast they were in in the one place you can't be against a great defense: one dimensional in the rain playing from 3 scores behind.

Neal was like the smelliest shit of a few dozen shit piles. He contributed a bit more than most to stench.

I put this loss on Daboll. Maybe his light camp and even keel will serve us well later, but such an astonishing underperformance on both sides of the ball points directly to the coaching.
I am  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:30 am : link
going to give it a couple more weeks. He missed part of camp and I thought he should have played more.

He certainly was a big concern of mine this offseason.

I do think at this point it is fair to consider if the Giants need a better OL coach.
I am not making excuses for Neal  
nygiants16 : 7:35 am : link
because there were a few times guys best him around the edge BUT Glowinski multiple times messed up stunts and ran into Neal leaving clear paths to Jones..

I wonder if moving Bredeson to Right guard, would help Neal a little bit, having a better guard helping him..
RE: Why single out Neal ??  
Gatorade Dunk : 7:39 am : link
In comment 16199955 HBart said:
Quote:
He was terrible. Awful. Disgusting to watch.

Who wasn't? Banks name wasn't called too much, always a good sign for a CB. Anyone? Jnnes gets a pass.

Jones gets a pass? Clearly we're back in 2021, so I guess we can trot out all the old takes.

Jones doesn't deserve to be scapegoated for last night as no QB could survive behind that abysmal OL, but he had some glaring mistakes. He was not remotely close to being the reason why last night went the way it did, but he did contribute to it.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 7:47 am : link
Turns out that preseason oline rotation was a pretty glaring red flag.

Hope im wrong - but Brederson couldn't keep Gates on the bench last season, and you're going to go into the season with him slotted somewhere?

I'm thinking they bet too hard on Ezeudu.
Not yet  
RicFlair : 7:51 am : link
.
I think Glowinski deserves way more blame than Nea  
CMicks3110 : 7:52 am : link
And an extension that is on the coaches. They were running the same twists and stuns all game. Rush nea from both sides and then loop around to make it impossible for a Jones to scramble. Good game plan by Dallas but our inability to adjust is very concerning
And  
RicFlair : 7:53 am : link
How often did Daboll give Neal help over there?
If Neal has to be moved to guard then the season  
Metnut : 7:53 am : link
Is over since we have no other tackles. Might as well make 100% sure whether he can play tackle and move him to guard in the off-season if needed.

Bad job by Schoen to neglect the line so badly. Same story for the last decade.
Neal  
Cheech d : 8:21 am : link
I’m convinced he’s a guard in the NFL. He’s big and powerful but can’t maneuver in space. I would look for a Veteran RT and move Neal to RG.
It will likely take a trade to bring in a suitable RT.
More than likely he's a bust  
arniefez : 8:23 am : link
it happens at OT a lot. Another Giants wasted top 10 pick.
RE: Sorry boys and girls,  
bw in dc : 8:25 am : link
In comment 16199830 section125 said:
Quote:
but Glowinski is the bigger problem. Schoen has not made many mistakes, but Glowinski is probably the biggest.

Last night was a total line failure. The one quarter+ I watched it looked like Bredesen was the "best" of the 5.


Spot on. Neal has issues, which should be discussed, but Glowinski was so incompetent that he should be cut today. He couldn't block Christopher Reeve last night.
RE: I am  
M.S. : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16199965 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
going to give it a couple more weeks. He missed part of camp and I thought he should have played more.

He certainly was a big concern of mine this offseason.

I do think at this point it is fair to consider if the Giants need a better OL coach.

You bring up good points about Evan Neal missing training camp and the O-line coaching situation. I just wish that your post would somehow outweigh the image I have of Evan Neal's entire rookie season in which he earned something like 6 Dud Awards from Sy'56.
Schoen used a very high pick on Neal  
US1 Giants : 8:31 am : link
if Neal does not develop into a good RT at minimum, then it was a terrible pick by Schoen.

I'm not sure that Thibodeaux is living up to where he was drafted either.
RE: I am  
Beezer : 8:38 am : link
In comment 16199965 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
going to give it a couple more weeks. He missed part of camp and I thought he should have played more.

He certainly was a big concern of mine this offseason.

I do think at this point it is fair to consider if the Giants need a better OL coach.


This is where I am.

See how he looks at Arizona. While also paying close attention to what close attention the O-line guys pay to this week's Neal prep and improvements.
...  
ryanmkeane : 8:38 am : link
He's played 14 NFL games. The time to panic will be if he shows no improvement from last year to this year. You can't judge it after 1 really bad game.

I know everyone really is enjoying the pile on, but nothing we can do except see how the kid responds.
RE: Schoen used a very high pick on Neal  
beatrixkiddo : 8:39 am : link
In comment 16200054 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
if Neal does not develop into a good RT at minimum, then it was a terrible pick by Schoen.

I'm not sure that Thibodeaux is living up to where he was drafted either.


To whiff on two top 10 picks is a fireabke offense. Unless
Of course he pulls a rabbit out of a hat and proves that all these late round picks end up being real quality NFL players (Hawkins, Riley, Owens, Etc.)
...  
ryanmkeane : 8:39 am : link
Different player, different position. But I do recall you guys saying that Thomas was a bust after he had a few really rough games early on in his career. Mainly the Eagles one where he gave up a bunch of sacks.
RE: Neal  
mittenedman : 8:40 am : link
In comment 16200035 Cheech d said:
Quote:
I’m convinced he’s a guard in the NFL. He’s big and powerful but can’t maneuver in space. I would look for a Veteran RT and move Neal to RG.
It will likely take a trade to bring in a suitable RT.



The problem is - he doesn't have a power presence right now. He dropped weight trying to get quicker and now he's got no redeeming qualities whatsoever.

Interestingly, like Ereck Flowers, Neal appeared OK his first couple of games and then quickly went downhill.

It's the same trajectory Daboll seems to be on.

There's an old saying "the only thing harder than success, is sustained success". Right now, the regression talk that seemed so odd is actually spot on. The gap appears to have widened with the Cowboys. (Not shrunk.) As an organization, they figured out what the Giants were doing and completely dismantled it. That's a regression, and the signal of a bad coaching staff.

Dabes won CoY, Kafka was considered an up and comer, but the reality is, neither of these guys has ever had any demonstrated long term success at their current position. It's possible they're in over their heads, as the last 3 head coaches were. Daboll can be everyone's buddy, create a fun atmosphere at practice, ping pong etc., but the bottom line is creating a team of savages that will win on Sunday and that's not looking good right now.
RE: ...  
M.S. : 8:43 am : link
In comment 16200069 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
He's played 14 NFL games. The time to panic will be if he shows no improvement from last year to this year. You can't judge it after 1 really bad game.

I know everyone really is enjoying the pile on, but nothing we can do except see how the kid responds.

You make a fair point and he does seem to be OK in the run game, but it is really frustrating to see zero progress in his pass protection. Really.
...  
christian : 8:49 am : link
I think when he's graded snap-for-snap there are more OK stretches in there than last year.

The problem with Neal is when he's off, the play gets obliterated. Same with Glowinksi.

In their current state, both players are game wreckers.
RE: Would it make a difference?  
Matt M. : 8:51 am : link
In comment 16199798 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Peart’s awful, but honestly what could he do that would represent a downgrade on what we saw last night from Neal?
Agreed. Obviously, he can't just slide to RG, but if he can play there at a good level, it upgrades that position, which is also a huge hole. At least this off season, with Neal's age and draft position, optimism he would improve was understandable. Glowinski, to me, is baffling. I thought he was terrible last year, but a lot were high on him. Those 2 looked like they were trying to out stink each other.
I keep thinking of Eric Moore.  
Matt M. : 8:53 am : link
Drafted to be a LT, moved to RT and stunk at both. Ultimately, he proved to be a decent RG for them. But, the time is now.
RE: I keep thinking of Eric Moore.  
Greg from LI : 8:55 am : link
In comment 16200136 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Drafted to be a LT, moved to RT and stunk at both. Ultimately, he proved to be a decent RG for them. But, the time is now.


William Roberts as well. Lousy tackle, good guard.
Evan Neal  
bronxboy : 8:58 am : link
can't pass protect but he sure can box jump.
RE: WOW!!! What happened to this board?!?!?  
Dave in PA : 9:00 am : link
In comment 16199938 anon837 said:
Quote:
All off-season this board was filled with optimism for Neal. "He's been working in the off-season", "He looks great", "He's going to be better in his second year, look at Thomas", "Our bookends are set for the next decade". What a difference a game makes. I originally thought he was a massive reach. There were other tackles further down the first and in to the 3rd round they could have drafted. People are now waving the white flag and saying hope he can move to guard. Not a good look for Schoen and the front office scouts. That's a top 10 pick, number 7 to be exact. They say you shouldn't go to the store hungry. He went famished, paid for prime rib, and got scrapple.
yup. I think what a lot of people don’t want to admit right now is that we shouldn’t just have a highly raised eyebrow at Neal, but also the GM and cocking staff that brought him in and have had more than enough time to work with him. I also don’t think it’s too early to freak out about Neal, we Giants fans have a lot of experience in identifying horrible players.
Maybe Ezeudu  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:00 am : link
Can play RT. He played LT at UNC, and has shown to be a good run blocker.
RE: RE: I keep thinking of Eric Moore.  
Matt M. : 9:01 am : link
In comment 16200139 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16200136 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Drafted to be a LT, moved to RT and stunk at both. Ultimately, he proved to be a decent RG for them. But, the time is now.



William Roberts as well. Lousy tackle, good guard.
Yes. Was just about to add him. Both those guys were expected to be the bookend OTs when drafted. That failed 2x, but they ended up being pretty good OGs, with Roberts being better. But, still, they helped anchor a strong OL after moving inside.
Glowinski was awful  
Csonka : 9:03 am : link
and Neal can't pass protect. Move Neal to RG. If Peart can't be serviceable at RT, then he shouldn't be on the team.
RE: RE: Neal  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:04 am : link
In comment 16200075 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 16200035 Cheech d said:


Quote:


I’m convinced he’s a guard in the NFL. He’s big and powerful but can’t maneuver in space. I would look for a Veteran RT and move Neal to RG.
It will likely take a trade to bring in a suitable RT.




The problem is - he doesn't have a power presence right now. He dropped weight trying to get quicker and now he's got no redeeming qualities whatsoever.

Interestingly, like Ereck Flowers, Neal appeared OK his first couple of games and then quickly went downhill.

It's the same trajectory Daboll seems to be on.

There's an old saying "the only thing harder than success, is sustained success". Right now, the regression talk that seemed so odd is actually spot on. The gap appears to have widened with the Cowboys. (Not shrunk.) As an organization, they figured out what the Giants were doing and completely dismantled it. That's a regression, and the signal of a bad coaching staff.

Dabes won CoY, Kafka was considered an up and comer, but the reality is, neither of these guys has ever had any demonstrated long term success at their current position. It's possible they're in over their heads, as the last 3 head coaches were. Daboll can be everyone's buddy, create a fun atmosphere at practice, ping pong etc., but the bottom line is creating a team of savages that will win on Sunday and that's not looking good right now.


WTF are you talking about?

Reporter after reporter tweeted out all summer how Daboll was screaming at his players. They were quite taken aback by it. Pay attention.
Pay attention to what?  
mittenedman : 9:07 am : link
Daboll "screamed" a couple times?

The overall impression of his camp is a country club. That's been reported by pretty much every beat reporter who's been around the team.
He's fucking awful.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:12 am : link
.
RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:12 am : link
In comment 16200069 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
He's played 14 NFL games. The time to panic will be if he shows no improvement from last year to this year. You can't judge it after 1 really bad game.

I know everyone really is enjoying the pile on, but nothing we can do except see how the kid responds.

Based on your preseason posts, there wasn't all that much for Neal to improve on from last year. He was supposed to be the least of our worries, isn't that right?

And you have the nerve to question anyone's supposed credibility.
RE: Pay attention to what?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:12 am : link
In comment 16200192 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Daboll "screamed" a couple times?

The overall impression of his camp is a country club. That's been reported by pretty much every beat reporter who's been around the team.


Absolutely false. Show me ONE blurb from anyone about a "country club" atmosphere. Just one.

And Daboll isn't trying to be buddy, buddy with anyone.

You're spewing shit at this point.
Spewing shit?  
mittenedman : 9:17 am : link
Bisignano's reported it on Giants Insider a few times, he's literally used the term country club numerous times during the podcast.

You know better though. Good stuff.
RE: Spewing shit?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:21 am : link
In comment 16200237 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Bisignano's reported it on Giants Insider a few times, he's literally used the term country club numerous times during the podcast.

You know better though. Good stuff.


Then go find the quote and post it here. I'm waiting.
I'm with Eric on this one  
Matt M. : 9:24 am : link
I didn't read one camp report or hear one sound bite that indicated "country club", whether explicitly or hinting at it. That includes player interviews.
RE: RE: Why single out Neal ??  
HBart : 9:25 am : link
In comment 16199973 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16199955 HBart said:


Quote:


He was terrible. Awful. Disgusting to watch.

Who wasn't? Banks name wasn't called too much, always a good sign for a CB. Anyone? Jnnes gets a pass.


Jones gets a pass? Clearly we're back in 2021, so I guess we can trot out all the old takes.

Jones doesn't deserve to be scapegoated for last night as no QB could survive behind that abysmal OL, but he had some glaring mistakes. He was not remotely close to being the reason why last night went the way it did, but he did contribute to it.


Agreed. He had an awful game. I give him a pass because he had no real chance and once the momentum snowballed the team gave up.

He was horrid yet the least awful Giant out there.
It's a fucking podcast dude.  
mittenedman : 9:25 am : link
What do you want me to do?

You guys didn't hear it. Fine by me. But I personally know who I'm going to believe - the guy that's actually around the team, at practice every day.
RE: I think Glowinski deserves way more blame than Nea  
HBart : 9:26 am : link
In comment 16199989 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
And an extension that is on the coaches. They were running the same twists and stuns all game. Rush nea from both sides and then loop around to make it impossible for a Jones to scramble. Good game plan by Dallas but our inability to adjust is very concerning

^^^ Yup
RE: It's a fucking podcast dude.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:29 am : link
In comment 16200265 mittenedman said:
Quote:
What do you want me to do?

You guys didn't hear it. Fine by me. But I personally know who I'm going to believe - the guy that's actually around the team, at practice every day.


I think he has an account here. Perhaps he can weigh in and confirm your allegation.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am : link
Bisignano has been as rah-rah about the coaching staff and the Giants as anyone.

So it would be an exceptionally weird take for him to then turn around and say Daboll is running a "country club" in the locker room. That has NEVER been a positive phrase when describing a coach.
RE: Finding a RG and RT  
Rolyrock : 9:39 am : link
In comment 16199819 HarryCarson53 said:
Quote:
Should be the easiest thing to do in building a team. The Giants can't find either.
Good point . Unbelievable!
Ranaan said on his podcast that the Giants run a lighter camp as well.  
aimrocky : 9:45 am : link
I think the semantics are that it's not that the atmosphere is light, is that Daboll leans on a work smarter not harder type of camp. He relies on sports science so rest days are prevelent, which we knew. I don't think he meant that Daboll runs a Country Club and nobody is held accountable. That's two different things.
