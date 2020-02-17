for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Is this all we're gonna get from Thibodeaux?

Greg from LI : 9:35 am
To this point, he really isn't showing any more than Lorenzo Carter did. An occasional great play every so often punctuating long periods of invisibility. Where is the explosive playmaker he was supposed to be?
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Strahan only had half a sack more  
RicFlair : 10:30 am : link
in his first year starting full time.

RE: the weird  
Victor in CT : 10:31 am : link
In comment 16200328 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
thing is he played very well against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. He had 9 pressures in that game against the same opponent.

Giants got very little out of Lawrence, Williams, Ojulari, KT and company.

And Dallas was missing their LG.


as I said on the other thread, when does Wink start getting some shit here and elsewhere? They've given him everything he asked for and more, trading up for Banks, trading for Simmons when they would have been better off trading for OG help. Yet his mad scientist, dial up pressure rep is not being vindicated here.
RE: Strahan only had half a sack more  
Greg from LI : 10:33 am : link
In comment 16200508 RicFlair said:
Quote:
in his first year starting full time.


Strahan was a second round pick from Texas Southern who played his high school ball in Germany. He was always supposed to be a project.
RE: RE: RE: He’s played less than 20 games  
Angel Eyes : 10:37 am : link
In comment 16200502 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16200482 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 16200473 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It’s way too early for this. It will always be fascinating how some guys don’t get the same energy.



When is it not too early? Dude was the seventh overall pick - have you seen much of anything from him that gives you much hope that he was be elite at his position?



We saw flashes of potential elite play last year. Baltimore, Washington, the Dallas game where he had 9 pressures. Lawrence didn’t look elite at the beginning of his career.

Didn't the Giants play him out of position until last year?
RE: 5th overall edge rusher and 20 games is too soon?  
Angel Eyes : 10:37 am : link
In comment 16200494 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
I get preaching patience, but we're not talking about a QB who needs the game to slow down. KT should be flashing more by now.

There's some on this board who would be fine with Thibodeaux not being productive.
Except for the generational talents like the PSU guy  
Bob in Newburgh : 10:40 am : link
Edge rushers are largely feast or famine. It usually is not lineal. Last night was famine.
RE: RE: Strahan only had half a sack more  
RicFlair : 10:42 am : link
In comment 16200518 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16200508 RicFlair said:


Quote:


in his first year starting full time.




Strahan was a second round pick from Texas Southern who played his high school ball in Germany. He was always supposed to be a project.



And he’s a hall of famer. Point is, not playing lights out in year one and one game into year 2, while disappointing, doesn’t mean he won’t get any better.
 
christian : 10:46 am : link
It seems like the 2 IDL, 2 edge rusher look we saw last year is the real base and not a product of the roster. And I was especially surprised to see how often both edge guys had their hands in the dirt.
The cowboys  
nochance : 10:56 am : link
Didn't do shit on offense. They gained 265 yds total offense.
It was all the offense and special teams that was their undoing
RE: KT ain’t no  
PepperJ52 : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16200341 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
LT. Those two top picks, Neal and Thibs are just aint’s, not giants.

I seriously like what you did there!
I feel like the young guys began to believe their good reviews.  
81_Great_Dane : 10:57 am : link
They weren't ready for last night. Dallas is pretty much a veteran team; they were ready. I'm not surprised the rookies were a bit overwhelmed. They'd never played a real NFL game, never mind SNF. But the veterans should have been better. I said in the game thread that Dex had been quiet. Dex, Williams, Ojulari, Okereke, Jackson... Those guys aren't kids. They should have set a tone.

KT and Neal looked the same as last year. That's gonna be a problem unless they improve quickly.

I don't believe in "coming out flat." You always look "flat" when you're getting your ass kicked. But they folded pretty easily last night. Alarming.
RE: I've seen a one dimensional talent...  
HBart : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16200391 bw in dc said:
Quote:
since Oregon. A pretty good dimension, but nothing elite. Just seems too stiff. So, I never liked spending a high pick on KT.

But everyone was horrible last night. The bad play spread through the team like Covid. Hard to just single out KT.

I believe the Cards are the worst team in the NFL. So, the entire team is going to get a chance right away to exorcise some of last night's demons.

My biggest surprise and disappointment was our ability to pressure Dak. I thought we'd look like they did on D.
RE: The cowboys  
Greg from LI : 11:01 am : link
In comment 16200575 nochance said:
Quote:
Didn't do shit on offense. They gained 265 yds total offense.
It was all the offense and special teams that was their undoing


The Cowboys only punted three times.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:02 am : link
Right now, the ‘22 draft…🙄🙄🙄.
one caveat  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:04 am : link
is Dak "only" completed 13 passes for 143 yards. And 49 yards of that came on that BS pick play.
It's literally the entire team  
JonC : 11:05 am : link
in last night's performance. They stunk across the board.
RE: RE: He’s played less than 20 games  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:08 am : link
In comment 16200482 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16200473 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It’s way too early for this. It will always be fascinating how some guys don’t get the same energy.



When is it not too early? Dude was the seventh overall pick - have you seen much of anything from him that gives you much hope that he was be elite at his position?


No, except against the Jeff Saturday coached Colts and the corpse formerly known as Nick Foles.
We shouldn't be  
Biteymax22 : 11:25 am : link
singling out players after last night's game. I can pick out like 2 guys that played well and that's it. The team crapped the bed, period.

This isn't what we're going to look like next week, I'm very sure of that.
Its not just him  
Dankbeerman : 11:28 am : link
I will give him a pass when our already proven should be stars on D no showed the game. Williams, Lawrence, Okereke and Adoree all looked mediocre.

We will see if it changes but it doesn't look like spending big on Leo and Adoree will be in the cards for next year
the dallas offense  
46and2Blue : 11:29 am : link
looked entirely beatable. The two freak turnovers really changed how the game went. The defense wasn't terrible, but you can't ignore that there was zero pass rush from the giants.
RE: We shouldn't be  
Greg from LI : 11:33 am : link
In comment 16200677 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
singling out players after last night's game. I can pick out like 2 guys that played well and that's it. The team crapped the bed, period.

This isn't what we're going to look like next week, I'm very sure of that.


Again, this is not solely about last night.
Say what you will about  
Dnew15 : 11:34 am : link
whatever excuses you'd like to make for the defense - but all you needed to do was watch the game.

The big talk all offseason was "did the Giants close the gap"...all you needed to do was watch the two defenses play and the answer was clearly "no".

It was especially true of the front 7. The Giants just aren't in the same class as the Cowboys. My fear is that the same will be true of the Eagles.

I honestly  
Giantsbigblue : 11:36 am : link
think they all looked gassed early on. I'm hoping after not playing any pre season games they just need to play themselves into game shape.
RE: 5th overall edge rusher and 20 games is too soon?  
GoDeep13 : 11:57 am : link
In comment 16200494 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
I get preaching patience, but we're not talking about a QB who needs the game to slow down. KT should be flashing more by now.
Exactly. You knew a couple weeks into his rookie year that Sauce Gardner was a stud and CB is arguably the hardest position to play in the NFL. I don’t think our 6th round rookie CB struggled as bad as Neal has. Out Late round DT showed more positives than Neal has!
Last year we were in games because  
larryflower37 : 12:38 pm : link
We didn't make mistakes and we made a ton yesterday.
This team is young and not good enough to gove Dallas a 13 point lead.
The D did what it did all last year bend don't break. FG not TDs. Which would have been enough especially in the weather. If the offense and special teams don't keep handing Dallas points and field position.
No one on Dallas offense stood out last night, no one killed us..
Dallas defense and poor execution on offense and special teams beat us.
RE: RE: We shouldn't be  
Matt M. : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16200714 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16200677 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


singling out players after last night's game. I can pick out like 2 guys that played well and that's it. The team crapped the bed, period.

This isn't what we're going to look like next week, I'm very sure of that.



Again, this is not solely about last night.
Exactly. For half the year last year, or more, we were told, he's a rookie, he was hurt, he gets pressures, etc. For that long we could buy it. Then he had one monster game and another good game, and you think he turned the corner. But, for almost an entire season, he was not a special player. I don't think he sucked. But, he was not a difference maker. Last night, year 2 with injuries on the OL, I was expecting a difference maker.

Again, does he suck? No. But, a #5 pick at a position where guys tend to have an easier time making an impact early on, he has been mostly impactless.
RE: RE: RE: He’s played less than 20 games  
Thunderstruck27 : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16200502 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16200482 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 16200473 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It’s way too early for this. It will always be fascinating how some guys don’t get the same energy.



When is it not too early? Dude was the seventh overall pick - have you seen much of anything from him that gives you much hope that he was be elite at his position?



We saw flashes of potential elite play last year. Baltimore, Washington, the Dallas game where he had 9 pressures. Lawrence didn’t look elite at the beginning of his career.


Look at the effect that Hutchinson has on an opposing Oline vs what we got in Thibs. Hutch was held on every play, had the OT lining up in the backfield on pass plays, and the OT was jumping early every other snap.
With Thibs we get excuses. What a difference 3 spots in the draft make
Progression isn’t the same for every player  
ajr2456 : 1:36 pm : link
If it’s the same at the end of the year then there is a cause for concern.
Thunderstruck27...  
bw in dc : 1:38 pm : link
That's an interesting point about Hutch. He is the centerpiece of that Lions D. He's always coming and an offense needs to know exactly where he is pre-snap.

KT, right now, is a complimentary player at best...

I was never a fan of Thibs at Oregon on predraft discussions last year  
Rick in Dallas : 1:40 pm : link
I thought he disappeared for significant periods during games
I actually thought he might be a tad lazy during last years predraft discussions on BBI
Then when he did play for us last year I thought he only had 1 pass rush move on the outside .
I hope I am wrong.
RE: sorry, fifth pick  
Jaenyg : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 16200486 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


Don’t be sorry…the 7th pick ain’t any better 😂
RE: Progression isn’t the same for every player  
Thunderstruck27 : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 16201024 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
If it’s the same at the end of the year then there is a cause for concern.


I agree with this 100%. It's the comparisons to AT that Neal and Thibs get that kind of irk me. Most first round busts suck early on...AT is an outlier, not an example.
Missing on picks 5 and 7  
moespree : 1:44 pm : link
Is brutal and not good.

It's bad enough to miss on one top 10 pick missing on two is a complete disaster.
The story goes  
ghost718 : 1:55 pm : link
that up until a certain point,this guy wasn't even on their radar in the draft.Than all of a sudden that changed at the last second.

Seems like the Giants can't even be saved from themselves
RE: He’s played less than 20 games  
ColHowPepper : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16201004 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
....Look at the effect that Hutchinson has on an opposing Oline vs what we got in Thibs. Hutch was held on every play, had the OT lining up in the backfield on pass plays, and the OT was jumping early every other snap.
With Thibs we get excuses. What a difference 3 spots in the draft make

Yep, made this point about Hutch in my Kayvon thread over the weekend: it's about power + athleticism yields a bigger range of pass rush moves; KT may be lacking some in the former.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:58 pm : link
Dude was drafted 5th overall. Time for him to live up to his draft position.
here are Sy56 comments from the 2022 draft preview. Likes him a lot  
Victor in CT : 2:06 pm : link
BUT:

"*I am going to try and not make this too long because the Thibodeaux fans get really offended, really easily. First off: I have 800+ grades on my master sheet along with another 400+ “training camp body” labels. Thibdodeaux is in the top 15. So yes, I do like him, and I do project him to be a very good football player in the NFL. A starter with high, sky-high, upside. There is some Harold Landry in his game. That said, I do not see him being the All-Pro or even perennial Pro Bowl type. When it comes to the “effort” shortcomings, this is NOT a guy that walks up and down the field. He does NOT play with the “I don’t care” label. There is more to effort than sheer hustle, however.

My issues with Thibodeaux revolve around what he did against his best competition. If he lost initially, if he got locked on to, I did not see the secondary moves. I didn’t see the secondary wiggle to try and re-gain a position. The contrast between him and the other top 5 edge guys in the class in that department is obvious. He also had too many dumb penalties. When it isn’t easy for him (he matched up against some awful OTs), he got frustrated and immature. He didn’t pin his ears back and elevate his game. To me, that is effort and mental toughness that just isn’t there. It is a crucial, borderline vital trait to playing the edge."
RE: here are Sy56 comments from the 2022 draft preview. Likes him a lot  
OBJ_AllDay : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16201092 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
BUT:

"*I am going to try and not make this too long because the Thibodeaux fans get really offended, really easily. First off: I have 800+ grades on my master sheet along with another 400+ “training camp body” labels. Thibdodeaux is in the top 15. So yes, I do like him, and I do project him to be a very good football player in the NFL. A starter with high, sky-high, upside. There is some Harold Landry in his game. That said, I do not see him being the All-Pro or even perennial Pro Bowl type. When it comes to the “effort” shortcomings, this is NOT a guy that walks up and down the field. He does NOT play with the “I don’t care” label. There is more to effort than sheer hustle, however.

My issues with Thibodeaux revolve around what he did against his best competition. If he lost initially, if he got locked on to, I did not see the secondary moves. I didn’t see the secondary wiggle to try and re-gain a position. The contrast between him and the other top 5 edge guys in the class in that department is obvious. He also had too many dumb penalties. When it isn’t easy for him (he matched up against some awful OTs), he got frustrated and immature. He didn’t pin his ears back and elevate his game. To me, that is effort and mental toughness that just isn’t there. It is a crucial, borderline vital trait to playing the edge."


He was pretty invisible against Utah twice and I didn't love the pick at the time. If we are getting a Mathias Kiwanuka with him that's simply not good enough for where he was selected.
RE: Strahan only had half a sack more  
Rjanyg : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16200508 RicFlair said:
Quote:
in his first year starting full time.


Strahan had an injury and barely played in his rookie year. He didn't start until 1994 where I believe he had around 7 sacks.
RE: RE: here are Sy56 comments from the 2022 draft preview. Likes him a lot  
Victor in CT : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16201114 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 16201092 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


BUT:

"*I am going to try and not make this too long because the Thibodeaux fans get really offended, really easily. First off: I have 800+ grades on my master sheet along with another 400+ “training camp body” labels. Thibdodeaux is in the top 15. So yes, I do like him, and I do project him to be a very good football player in the NFL. A starter with high, sky-high, upside. There is some Harold Landry in his game. That said, I do not see him being the All-Pro or even perennial Pro Bowl type. When it comes to the “effort” shortcomings, this is NOT a guy that walks up and down the field. He does NOT play with the “I don’t care” label. There is more to effort than sheer hustle, however.

My issues with Thibodeaux revolve around what he did against his best competition. If he lost initially, if he got locked on to, I did not see the secondary moves. I didn’t see the secondary wiggle to try and re-gain a position. The contrast between him and the other top 5 edge guys in the class in that department is obvious. He also had too many dumb penalties. When it isn’t easy for him (he matched up against some awful OTs), he got frustrated and immature. He didn’t pin his ears back and elevate his game. To me, that is effort and mental toughness that just isn’t there. It is a crucial, borderline vital trait to playing the edge."



He was pretty invisible against Utah twice and I didn't love the pick at the time. If we are getting a Mathias Kiwanuka with him that's simply not good enough for where he was selected.


I'll get back to Wink and the Defensive coaching staff. If the guy is an obvious talent then it's up to them to bring it out of him.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2:20 pm : link
Again, you guys need to calm down. If he has 2 sacks against Arizona next Sunday, are you going to say that it was just luck because Arizona is a bad team?

RE: Missing on picks 5 and 7  
uther99 : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16201044 moespree said:
Quote:
Is brutal and not good.

It's bad enough to miss on one top 10 pick missing on two is a complete disaster.


It appears they did
RE: ...  
Matt M. : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16201137 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Again, you guys need to calm down. If he has 2 sacks against Arizona next Sunday, are you going to say that it was just luck because Arizona is a bad team?
Luck? No. But, also not representative of what we've seen of him previously.
RE: RE: Strahan only had half a sack more  
RicFlair : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16201126 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16200508 RicFlair said:


Quote:


in his first year starting full time.




Strahan had an injury and barely played in his rookie year. He didn't start until 1994 where I believe he had around 7 sacks.


His second season is when he had the 4.5 sacks that I mentioned. It was his first season starting.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16201137 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Again, you guys need to calm down. If he has 2 sacks against Arizona next Sunday, are you going to say that it was just luck because Arizona is a bad team?


So, it is your position that last year was more of an aberration and just move on?
RE: ...  
Greg from LI : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16201137 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Again, you guys need to calm down. If he has 2 sacks against Arizona next Sunday, are you going to say that it was just luck because Arizona is a bad team?


Arguing with hypotheticals now? Always the hallmark of a strong case.
RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16201215 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16201137 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Again, you guys need to calm down. If he has 2 sacks against Arizona next Sunday, are you going to say that it was just luck because Arizona is a bad team?




So, it is your position that last year was more of an aberration and just move on?


Should read "last night"...
RE: ...  
ThomasG : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16201137 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Again, you guys need to calm down. If he has 2 sacks against Arizona next Sunday, are you going to say that it was just luck because Arizona is a bad team?


It's not just about getting 10 sacks by the end of the year and saying everything is okay (although it's a step in the right direction). It's about being a disruptive edge rusher, getting pressures, getting hits, forcing holds and false starts, and blowing up plays/drives.

That is what you hope you signed at #5 overall.
RE: RE: ...  
Matt M. : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16201248 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16201137 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Again, you guys need to calm down. If he has 2 sacks against Arizona next Sunday, are you going to say that it was just luck because Arizona is a bad team?




It's not just about getting 10 sacks by the end of the year and saying everything is okay (although it's a step in the right direction). It's about being a disruptive edge rusher, getting pressures, getting hits, forcing holds and false starts, and blowing up plays/drives.

That is what you hope you signed at #5 overall.
Yes, and we really only saw that in 1 game thus far.
only 1 game  
bc4life : 3:10 pm : link
and he assignments so its' how he's being used.

Parsons is being used effectively against the pass. He does not have as many tackles as many LBs in the league. last year he was well below the curve
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 