Carl Banks, brutally honest, about Giants loss joeinpa : 7:36 am

On their podcast, “Bleav In Giants”, my apologies I do not know how to link it.



Banks, who has sometimes been dismissed here as a mouth piece for the team, was anything but during this review. Some of his takes:



- Daniel Jones showed a lack of mental toughness

- The offensive line sent out an invitation to the rest of the league “to come

after us”

- Ojulari got blocked by a wide receiver during one of the touchdown runs!

Banks commented that wide receiver would be missing the next game if that

happened to him

- Jones should not have been in the game at the end, Papa agreed

- Jets with that defense can win a bunch of games



I ve always valued Banks opinions on the team, this is an example of why.



Again my apologies for not knowing how to link the cast.