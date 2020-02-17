Neal has till end of year- prove he is successful draft pick amindan54 : 9:20 am

once he gets moved to G, thats it - its over.

he has 16 games.



as a G i dont think he will ever get the 5th year option exercised.



its 15 million dollars for a 5th year option OL.



even if he is a successful G, he wont get a 5th year option.

i guess if he gets to zack martin type G maybe he can get the option but thats very low chance.



we have to decide on 5th year option in roughly 16 months.