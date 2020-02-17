Neal has till end of year- prove he is successful draft pick

once he gets moved to G, thats it - its over.
he has 16 games.
as a G i dont think he will ever get the 5th year option exercised.
its 15 million dollars for a 5th year option OL.
even if he is a successful G, he wont get a 5th year option.
i guess if he gets to zack martin type G maybe he can get the option but thats very low chance.
we have to decide on 5th year option in roughly 16 months.
The good news is, the Giants need a good G very badly. So it certainly wouldn't be the end of the world.
What they absolutely can't have happen is to get zero ROI on a top 10 pick. Can't have it.
Thomas just got paid no?
Quote:
Badly heading into the 22 draft, but drafting a RT was a poor use of resources. The Giants already have a top flight OT in Andrew Thomas. We cant use over $8 million of cap space each on two tackles. Especially when you know Thomas is due for a big raise. In hindsight we should of drafted Garrett Wilson, and gotten a second or third round tackle to play RT.
Sure they will. That's the difference between guards and tackles.
His flaws are less exploitable at guard.
I'm not an expert by any means, but I thought it's been said it is far easier to mask deficiencies at guard.
Until Neal stops getting pushed around like he's on skates whenever he gets bullrushed, it won't matter if you keep him out of space (which is also currently a liability, to be fair).
If it was just that Neal wasn't getting to his spot to hold the point on the edge, then a move to OG would seem to be promising. But he's getting overpowered by edge rushers also. What do you think happens when he goes inside against guys that are 50-100 pounds heavier than the edge defenders that are pushing him around?
I'm hoping we get to see some brute toughness from him soon. Then at least there's some promise for the kid somewhere on the OL. Right now I think he'd be a weakness at any of the five spots on the line.
Really not a well thought out post.
Right Tackle is not just an afterthought any longer based on how edge rushers move to both sides. It is a premium position as well. And Thomas was not thought of as a top flight OT yet when the draft came around in 2022.
It is also bad use of hindsight to think that Schoen and his guys can scout & find more successful Tackles in Rd 2 or Rd 3 versus the top of the draft. Wilson would have been a good pick but probably would have had a tough night on Sunday when Dallas was punishing the "hypothetical" RT you say Schoen should have grabbed in Rd 3.
Quote:
The league missed the big red flag that he didn’t do drills at the combine or pro day.
Exactly.
It would suck given his draft position and renewed need to find a RT, but were he to end up a quality guard he'd be far from a bust.
Quote:
I would not dismiss this argument.
Your argument is basically the same that was used against me before the 2022 NFL Draft. I publicly asked if spending a top 7 pick on a RT was wise. The response was identical to the two points you just made.
However, I'd rather have Wilson than Neal right now.
Quote:
Thomas became a stud tackle in year 2, everyone in football knew he was an ascending talent. He showed improvement at the end his rookie season, showed his talent year 2, and became an All Pro year 3.
Finding a RT in round 2 or 3 is not impossible either. The Seahawks drafted Abraham Lucas, in the top of the third round and he’s been a better player than Neal.
I did say in the offseason that the Giants needed to make a honest AND accurate evaluation of Neal. If he continues to play like the other night then the FO/CS needs to be held accountable for not being better prepared imv.
I am still hoping he turns it around. Quickly.
Heard it all before.
Quote:
Drafting the wrist table
Drafting the worst tackle in the league @ #7 is obviously a waste of resources. If he ended up as a pro bowl caliber player then that’s ok. Having a great oline absolutely would change our offense and allow us to save cap space on skill position players since quality players (not top of the market players) are all that’s needed to produce.
Nope, ended up being the best and an elite player.
1 game against a good (by no means invincible team) should cause concern, but anything more is an over-reaction.
Just because he is tall and plays OT does not equate to him being the same as the "U" guy we drafted.
Thomas then went on to become an All-Pro, one of the best tackles in the game.
Neal also missed a ton of time this off-season. He looked atrocious Sunday night, one of the worst performances we've seen from a tackle. But we need to be a little more patient.
Quote:
In comment 16204222 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I would not dismiss this argument.
Your argument is basically the same that was used against me before the 2022 NFL Draft. I publicly asked if spending a top 7 pick on a RT was wise. The response was identical to the two points you just made.
However, I'd rather have Wilson than Neal right now.
Yes, it's not too difficult to go thru each draft 18 months later and say this was the better pick. The Giants still would still need a Right Tackle though but I am sure you can find one using that approach very easily.
Thomas was an ascending talent that was still having injuries/surgeries in year 2. Not a compelling point anyway as you need two quality tackles.
And finding a WR in Rd 2 or Rd 3 is not impossible either. Right?
1 game against a good (by no means invincible team) should cause concern, but anything more is an over-reaction.
Just because he is tall and plays OT does not equate to him being the same as the "U" guy we drafted.
Agreed Bob.
It might be a good idea to go back and look at 'Sy's scouting notes on Neal prior to the '22 draft:
"*Prior to the start of the year, I had nearly no-doubt Neal was going to finish in the 90+ tier. But this is where you have to toss pre-conceived notions out the window when watching the tape. The truth is, Neal did not take a step forward. There are shortcomings within his skill set that arose weekly. The positive? These are all very correctable issues, and we see them corrected all the time. He has some of the same issues that Tristan Wirfs did coming out of Iowa in 2020. Wirfs was my OT1 in that class with a similar grade and is now an All-Pro. Neal can get on that path just as quickly, but I think he needs to settle into a position and remain there for a couple years. That hasn’t been the case since he was a high schooler. NYG would be an ideal destination for him. Insert him into the RT spot week 1 and they could have a top tier OT pair within a year or two. I would be excited to get this kid in blue."
".....remain there for a couple of years....within a year or two."
I'm just as alarmed at his lack of progress as anyone else, but has he even played in 17 games yet? Can we keep working with the kid to get improvement by year's end before throwing our hands up and declaring him a bust?
So, yeah, hindsight obviously. But yeah.
Quote:
Thomas was an ascending talent that was still having injuries/surgeries in year 2. Not a compelling point anyway as you need two quality tackles.
And finding a WR in Rd 2 or Rd 3 is not impossible either. Right?
My argument is that it not a good use of resources. You already have a top flight LT. With the 7th pick in the draft you can take a true No. 1 receiver, and allocate money to different positions.
If Neal were a stud and deserved a second contract, then you are paying two tackles over $20 mill a season. That limits you at other positions.
So, yeah, hindsight obviously. But yeah.
Taking a WR at the top of round 1 when the team needed to get the Oline and Defense in shape would not have been a good use of resources. Yes, Wilson is a great player, but the Giants were at day 0 of what is likely a 3 year re-build. Is taking a WR the move to make there?
QB, OL, & DLine/Edge, CB are always going to be the building blocks to longer term success. Obviously you don't draft a player with a Round 2 grade in the 1st based on position, but if they had a 1st round grade on Neal (which 'Sy did) then you build the Oline first.
What do people suggest?
Start with what is our best option at right guard?
I think Bredesen is our best answer at right guard. He gets good movement on the run game and is a better pass blocker.
EZ or SL play left guard. Both are better then Bredesen run blocking in space. They are more mobile. You hope they improve in pass blocking. Glow is not improving as pass blocking time to move on.
Neal stays at tackle a few more games. If no improvement EZ moves to right tackle and SL is the left guard. Or Neal goes to right guard and one of the others mans left guard.
Neal may be overpowered at tackle but ends get a running start. At guard its close in fighting. So he may be a good guard but not a good tackle. It happens.
You cannot maintain the status quo if there is not significant improvement. You will lose the locker room. Players expect that players not producing are going to find there way to the bench especially high priced FA and high draft picks, they need to produce. If you make changes and there is no improvement at least you tried. Players will understand that.
As someone said, he did not do any drills at the combine or at Alabama's pro day. The fact that he has only played 14 games is also not an excuse. As someone else said, Abraham Lucas was drafted in the third round, and is a much better player than Neal. There are also many bad plays by Neal that were not in any way caused by him playing next to Glowinski. He is repeatedly beaten around the edge by speed rushers for example.
The problem is that he is all we have at RT this year. Any transition to guard will have to happen in the offseason.
Aside from Thomas and maybe Schmitz, all of our OL appear to have slow feet and poor lateral agility and mobility.
I try to be patient with young guys but I've personally seen enough.
He'll be better at guard. I just learned the drill info the last few days, definite red flag.
You also wanted to give a bit of time to the following players:
Nate Solder
Alec Ogletree
Kenny Golladay
Kyle Rudolph
Ereck Flowers
Should I continue?
That would be a good problem to have.
As I mentioned at least with Flowers he lunges and flops around and tries to block, I have no clue what the hell I am seeing with Neal.
Quote:
My argument is that it not a good use of resources. You already have a top flight LT. With the 7th pick in the draft you can take a true No. 1 receiver, and allocate money to different positions.
If Neal were a stud and deserved a second contract, then you are paying two tackles over $20 mill a season. That limits you at other positions.
Understood but do not agree. The idea was Neal was to be a stud and OTs are excellent use of resources. Especially ones that have played both sides which puts less pressure on having a credible Swing Tackle which is a necessity these days.
Money isn't a limiting factor when you find core players. And if you can find core players in your two OTs it is a windfall. Not saying WR isn't a prime position but Schoen obviously went to building up the lines before going to playmakers as his strategy. One that I happen to agree with since the volume of strong WRs coming out of college is only increasing.
This. He was drafted 7th overall for a reason, at least give him a full season worth of games before you give up on him as a tackle.
Aside from about 4 players, the entire team looked off and a step slow Sunday night, I don't think that's who we are or who Evan is.
Chase is a great player, no doubt. I have noticed, however, that the Bengals do not have a championship yet since his selection. In fact, I believe they lost the SB because the could not protect Joe Burrow.
Taking WRs top 10 when the infrastructure (Oline/Defense) is not built is like eating as Snickers bar for dinner instead of a healthy meal. It tastes great, and you might even feel full for a short period of time, but not a great long term strategy. Let's see if Cin can get back to the AFC Championship this year or if they have peaked already.
Everyone has bad days (some more than others)
You need a lot of repetition for new technique to become muscle memory
Practice and preseason are limited now - now it’s “fuck it, we’ll do it live” on game day
The time to move him to guard was this off-season.
The coaching staff failed the entire team on Sunday and the Oline was the most glaring issue so everyone is in panic mode. 90% of this board were saying the same shit about AT in the beginning of his second year. Relax
The coaching staff failed the entire team on Sunday and the Oline was the most glaring issue so everyone is in panic mode. 90% of this board were saying the same shit about AT in the beginning of his second year. Relax
Relax? This kid could get our $40 Million QB killed. I don't what has to be done buy relaxing is not it.
Quote:
Evan Neal doesn't turn 23 until next week. He has a ton to work on but there is talent and size to work with.
The coaching staff failed the entire team on Sunday and the Oline was the most glaring issue so everyone is in panic mode. 90% of this board were saying the same shit about AT in the beginning of his second year. Relax
Relax? This kid could get our $40 Million QB killed. I don't what has to be done buy relaxing is not it.
Good thing Jones bulked up. Would be brutal and unwatchable if he was Hurt's size.
Quote:
Evan Neal doesn't turn 23 until next week. He has a ton to work on but there is talent and size to work with.
The coaching staff failed the entire team on Sunday and the Oline was the most glaring issue so everyone is in panic mode. 90% of this board were saying the same shit about AT in the beginning of his second year. Relax
Relax? This kid could get our $40 Million QB killed. I don't what has to be done buy relaxing is not it.
The game plan and blocking scheme almost got him killed. Did they have a TE over there at all? I didn't see it. Parsons and the Dallas DL may be the best in football and the coaching staff did nothing to help. They just left him on an island playing next to worst guard in the NFL.
Nope, ended up being the best and an elite player.
Neal was rated as the worst tackle in the entire nfl last year and played just as bad last week. He’s made it really hard to imagine he will be able to turn it around.
I wanted AT in that draft and was an Icky/Cross guy last year so I’ll admit some bias in trusting that AT would improve but not Neal
Quote:
The case for Garrett Wilson was that he's obviously a special type of player. Talent that only exists with maybe 3 or 4 other receivers in the league. It's like having Beckham in his prime without any of the baggage. The guy had 1,100 yards with Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco as his QB.
So, yeah, hindsight obviously. But yeah.
Taking a WR at the top of round 1 when the team needed to get the Oline and Defense in shape would not have been a good use of resources.
The Gettleman haters would certainly be having a meltdown if DG did that.
I would say any GM is going to miss even a high pick every now and then, but so far it seems we missed on two (or 1 and half?)
Quote:
Relax? This kid could get our $40 Million QB killed. I don't what has to be done buy relaxing is not it.
The game plan and blocking scheme almost got him killed. Did they have a TE over there at all? I didn't see it. Parsons and the Dallas DL may be the best in football and the coaching staff did nothing to help. They just left him on an island playing next to worst guard in the NFL.
Fair point. However, Neal was playing against 2nd and 3rd string guys a good chunk of the game that just lit him up. The game plan can't be Neal can't block anyone so lets get 2 other guys to help him.
Skinner pointed out a rep vs wide 9 alignment where he didn't vertical set - that is a very basic error that I wouldn't expect.
Thomas jumped in Y2 because there was little to correct, Neal has a lot of work to do - I sincerely hope Evan can turn it around because he comes across as someone who works hard at his craft.
Neal has not shown the same growth at any point. He’s had bad games to flat out terrible performances mostly every week last season. Sunday, he was flat out horrible. The comparisons between the two players need to stop.
Quote:
Taking a WR at the top of round 1 when the team needed to get the Oline and Defense in shape would not have been a good use of resources.
That's the issue right there. OT can be had in to day 3. OL is a unit, not just one player. One stud on the line doesn't elevate the rest of the squad. One dominant Edge/LB or DT can change the fortune of your QB rush. One WR1 can change the dynamic of your receiving room. And those guys are rare after the 1st, let alone the 2nd rd. You want the All-Pro OT, I get it. But they are not needed. You need a high-caliber, high-functioning OT that can gel with the rest of the line. And you can find more of those OTs than game-changing WR1 or nightmarish edge rushers. I hope Neal proves me massively wrong that he was desperation reach. Because if he succeeds, that's one less position the team has to worry about.
Of course you can find any position in round 3 or later, it’s just highly unlikely that they are quality nfl-starter level. Hill, St. Brown, Kupp, Diggs, McLaurin are all exceptional wrs who were late picks. All things being equal, I’d rather gamble on wrs late, and work on the lines earlier in the draft.
There’s simply not enough depth in the league to survive missing on a lineman that you were expecting to start.
In regards to Thomas, he didn't look good early in year 2 either, saying he did is revisionist history. Neal stays at RT for the near term, period. He his play doesn't improve after 8-10 games, than maybe a chance is in order.
In regards to Thomas, he didn't look good early in year 2 either, saying he did is revisionist history. Neal stays at RT for the near term, period. He his play doesn't improve after 8-10 games, than maybe a chance is in order.
Thomas allowed 2 sacks in 800 snaps in his second seasons according to PFF. He was an above average tackle in 2021. To say he didn’t look good, it very FALSE.
Quote:
That's the issue right there. OT can be had in to day 3. OL is a unit, not just one player. One stud on the line doesn't elevate the rest of the squad. One dominant Edge/LB or DT can change the fortune of your QB rush. One WR1 can change the dynamic of your receiving room. And those guys are rare after the 1st, let alone the 2nd rd. You want the All-Pro OT, I get it. But they are not needed. You need a high-caliber, high-functioning OT that can gel with the rest of the line. And you can find more of those OTs than game-changing WR1 or nightmarish edge rushers. I hope Neal proves me massively wrong that he was desperation reach. Because if he succeeds, that's one less position the team has to worry about.
A great skill player can mask bad blocking to some degree, but a great oline opens up an offense for even sub-par players. A bad one sinks the entire offense.
Of course you can find any position in round 3 or later, it’s just highly unlikely that they are quality nfl-starter level. Hill, St. Brown, Kupp, Diggs, McLaurin are all exceptional wrs who were late picks. All things being equal, I’d rather gamble on wrs late, and work on the lines earlier in the draft.
There’s simply not enough depth in the league to survive missing on a lineman that you were expecting to start.