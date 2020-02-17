“Psycho” was the word Rico : 2:09 pm

That our scouting department applied to Micah Parsons. That’s why we didn’t draft him. (I refrained from using the word at the time and called it “Character concerns” instead).



The coaches and management had multiple connections to Penn State. Parsons had been involved in a hazing incident with graphic sexual details that I’m not getting into. The feeling was he would be out of football soon because he would be in jail.



We were fresh off of the Deandre Baker disaster, and we couldn’t afford another situation like that. We took Parsons off our board. There was no way we were drafting him.



As for Toney, the trade back caught us by surprise. We hadn’t scouted the late first round picks nearly as carefully, but Getty was committed to drafting a WR in round one once AVT was off the board. The Toney pick was a roll of the dice by a GM who usually had bad luck.