“Psycho” was the word

That our scouting department applied to Micah Parsons. That’s why we didn’t draft him. (I refrained from using the word at the time and called it “Character concerns” instead).
The coaches and management had multiple connections to Penn State. Parsons had been involved in a hazing incident with graphic sexual details that I’m not getting into. The feeling was he would be out of football soon because he would be in jail.
We were fresh off of the Deandre Baker disaster, and we couldn’t afford another situation like that. We took Parsons off our board. There was no way we were drafting him.
As for Toney, the trade back caught us by surprise. We hadn’t scouted the late first round picks nearly as carefully, but Getty was committed to drafting a WR in round one once AVT was off the board. The Toney pick was a roll of the dice by a GM who usually had bad luck.
Hindsight is always 20/20
The pick was obvious, yet the Giants traded back to no man’s land and it netted them Kadarius Toney and Thibodeaux, essentially. Drafting MP prob would’ve saved DG’s job for at least another year, so maybe it’s not the worst thing in the world.
It hurts that the Giants had a chance to draft Parsons and Garrett Wilson in back to back drafts, and ended up with Toney & Neal.
I will remind people that my favorite player and yours, Lawrence Taylor, was never a model citizen.
Parsons will be now assaulting our backfield for years.
I remember reading that Toney was a Judge pick, but that could be revisionism by someone in the scouting dept. Either way, you pass on Parsons due to character concerns, but you draft Toney?
Especially when picking that high?
That in itself is enough evidence of incompetency.
You game-plan for ANY scenario.
(And we're talking about a franchise that advertised on its sleeve who they wanted each year under Gettlelman... so why would they not gameplan for someone taking the guy everyone knew they loved).
Sheer fucking incompetence.
I don't understand not scouting "late first round picks." How many times do "late first round picks" become second round picks?
This. Gettleman sucks.
"We absolutely love (player x). That's our guy."
ANY PERSON in the meeting room:
"OK, what if he's not there?"
Not because they are the best.
We've pretty much known this since the draft and it's been a goddamn splinter in my brain ever since.
Ummmm... no. He's the real deal.
This has been said about a lot of guys,we'll see how his career plays out
It's also hard to take the franchise seriously here considering they re-signed Josh Brown and trot out LT every chance they get.
You keep that torch burning and hope for the best.
Not because they are the best.
Very true. I knew a former head southern scout for an NFL team. You'd think they would have top scouts covering the south, since that is where a lot of the best players are. Nope. He went to college with the daughter of their special teams coach, and was friends with her.
So I was very disappointed that we did not take him when he was there. But I could also understand the merits of making the trade since that team, as it continues today, was not one player away from competing for a championship. But using the pick to select Toney, one of the great character nightmares ever to enter the league, was as bad a decision as I can recall. Especially after selecting OBJ over Donald, Ereck Flowers over Todd Gurley, Eli Apple over Laramy Tunsil and trading up for Deandre Baker.
Character assessment must always be a distant second to talent assessment. There is no "culture" without "winning" and there is no "winning" without "talent". And the Giants have demonstrated that they really don't know what they are doing when it comes to character assessment. Having a bunch of nice guys in the locker room is utterly pointless given the economics and hyper-speed performance expectations in today's NFL.
This year's draft appears to be the first time in recent memory that they put talent first. Let's hope it has finally become a trend around here.
As for Toney, how do you trade down without a plan??? I mean, passing on Parsons and having a reason is one thing, but don't trade down if you haven't scouted anyone at that range. "Let's trade down to 20 and hope we get lucky", no, that isn't how you run a football team, specifically since he was a WR which Gettleman was hell bent on drafting. You should have known everything about everyone of these guys.
What if Toney slipped to RD2 and they still wanted a WR, you need to be prepared for that.
This has always been my impression based on DG's own words in the post-draft PC. Paraphrasing: "When you draft a QB, first you get him protection (Andrew Thomas), then you get him weapons."
None of the assertions/rumors/"I heards" about DG not wanting Toney and wanting someone/something else, particularly another OL, have ever been based on reliable reporting.
And the "Gettleman looked annoyed" speculation was really reaching.
Parsons was/is a psycho on the football field. Calling him a psycho as a human being clearly shows Jints Central did a horrible job on the Parson's background.
Gettleman was a total moron.
Total clown show.
Not saying build a team with the criminal cast of Con Air, but sometimes you need an edge to compete and some level of "badness" isn't always bad.
See Taylor, Lawrence
not saying he is a perfect analogy, but hopefully the point is clear.
So you think he's going to the Hall of Fame? There's been nobody who has burst on the scene like this and not gone to the Hall Of Fame.
Jevon Kearse is an easy one,along with many more
Cedric Jones. Some things never change.
On the flip side, we now know Gettleman wouldn't even pick up the phone in the Barkley draft.
How can you possibly defend that?
We also passed on Rashawn Slater, who is a great LT (All Pro 2021) and would have been a great addition to the OL in 2021.
So ridiculous it seemed bullshit on its face, yet the usual clowns kept repeating it.
Putting two and two together,"Psycho",and the fact that it was the Cowboys that drafted him,is enough to make me hold off on any Hall of Fame reservations.
We also passed on Rashawn Slater, who is a great LT (All Pro 2021) and would have been a great addition to the OL in 2021.
Slater was my guy too...
Taylor became notorious for off-field conduct during his professional career, but Giants head coach Ray Perkins called him “the cleanest player in the draft” with “no rap on him.”
Brandt: He didn’t have any issues at all at North Carolina. He was a perfect guy.
Walsh: There were no red flags on him coming out of college.
Perhaps he was just trying to sell books, but I seem to remember him bragging about his collegiate, off-the-field shenanigans in his autobiography.
Makes sense.
AVT would have actually been an outstanding pick. He is exactly what the NYG line needs right now. A Pro Bowl caliber OG that can play a solid OT if needed.
You can call me petty, but his stupid "a hot dog, a pretzel, and a bag of donuts" wisecrack let me know that he was a goddamned idiot who was going to be an awful GM.
Scared money never wins.
Was going to post almost exactly this. How the hell are you not prepared for ALL possibilities going in to round 1?!?! That alone is, well I don’t know what it is, I’d say criminal but that won’t fit. But sure as hell feels like a crime. As in our entire front office was stealing from the organization by not doing their fucking job. Unreal
(1) AVT was a fast riser and the consensus was he'd be gone by the mid teens, which is what happened. The likelihood of him making it to #20 was very small. So how could the Giants have been surprised when he didn't?
(2) How could the Giants have passed on Parsons for character reasons but then drafted Toney, who also had a lot of character concerns?
(3) Are you saying that Toney was a Gettleman pick? I thought Toney was a Judge pick and that Gettleman wanted to draft Darrisaw after trading down to #20.
(4) Why was anyone in the FO surprised by the trade down? Gettleman specifically said in his press conference that he spoke with Ryan Pace, the then GM of the Bears, several times in the days leading up to the draft. Did Gettleman keep those conversations secret from everyone else in the FO?
Parsons is the "real deal," but exchanging him for Darrisaw, Cross, and G. Wilson would have been fine. The problem wasn't passing on Parsons so much as it was that we didn't get enough value out of the picks we got from the trade down.
This is what Sy said in his draft preview:
*There are some teams that have Toney in the top 5 according to one of the very few media resources I trust and speak with. That really surprises me. I won’t give details here but there are a few serious red flags with character, and I just don’t see Toney having a high ceiling.
what I don't get is how no red flags popped up about Toney
They did. They popped up all over Sy's analysis on him prior to the draft. If I remember correctly he even said something along the line of there was stuff he didn't even want to get into. That's when I knew this guy is a serious problem.
I know that. I was referencing with the Giants front office who actually drafted Toney
do you get surprised by anything in the draft?
I don't understand not scouting "late first round picks." How many times do "late first round picks" become second round picks?
This is a good point. And on top of that, DG had already shown a willingness to trade up from the 2nd into the back end of the 1st round previously. You'd think that if the Baker pick was enough to get them to take Parsons off the board, it should also have been enough to get them to scout the guys who would be there later in the 1st round.
Even when DG tried to learn from his mistakes (the Baker pick), he still couldn't even figure out the right lesson to learn (the lesson should have been, "be prepared for anything" instead of "remove any hint of known character concerns from the board").
Again, I have no idea why he thought AVT would be available at #20 when the pre-draft consensus seemed to be that he would be taken in the mid teens.
Gettleman also said in his press conference that getting an extra one the following year was particularly important because many players took advantage of the extra year of eligibility they got because of COVID-19 to stay in college. The next year's draft would therefore have more talented players. He may have also thought that the Bears would have a bad season, so their pick would be in or near the top 10.
We took the trade back because it was too good to pass up and our primary targets, the 3 WR's and Pitts we're gone. We wanted AVT and hoped he would fall back to our pick. When AVT got drafted, my source said there was not a clear plan and we were "flying by the seat of our pants". We hadn't spent a lot of time thinking about who was worthy of a late 1st round pick. Getty wanted offense to bolster his gamble on Jones, so we went with our next highest WR.
Makes sense.
AVT would have actually been an outstanding pick. He is exactly what the NYG line needs right now. A Pro Bowl caliber OG that can play a solid OT if needed.
Why not add Slater? He played LT, RT and, I believe, some interior, at Northwestern. And he's been a stud in the NFL.
On the flip side, we now know Gettleman wouldn't even pick up the phone in the Barkley draft.
How can you possibly defend that?
You don't actually have any credible posters that defended this GM during his reign, did you?
Because this entire organization is rudderless. Unless we shit stomp Arizona with purpose then we will remain shel shocked this whole season is my guess. And if we lose to them, and take a Dallas/Philly style beating from SF, see ya later 2023 Giants. A thorough as kicking of Arizona will be just what the doctor ordered. A win by the skin of our teeth, and especially a loss is going to set this franchise further back then we thought we could even get. Rock bottom will have been replace by the earths core.
There were 3 excellent WR's in that draft and it was very foreseeable that they would all go prior to the Giants.
There is a difference between being a borderline criminal, as many thought Parsons was, and being a selfish, self-centered prick like Toney.
Anyone who watched the pre-draft segment about Parsons where they followed him around his town should have realized he didn’t fit in either of those categories.
Yikes! Wow. "So we went with our next highest WR." A 12 year old playing Madden would make more of a sound decision.
Whatever happened to Gettleman preaching how you can never reach on a pick?
could we not have scouted late first round picks?
Because this entire organization is rudderless.
You do realize they won a road playoff game last season against a team that was 13-4 right?
compare this with Schoen. You may like or not like who Schoen selected, but they game-planned for every scenario, including having trade up and trade down partners already lined up.
What's your definition of "credible"?
how does Sy'56 know about Toney's character issues before the draft but the Giants don't?
You don't think the obvious conclusion is that this "inside info" is what is actually bullshit?
Mort, they drafted Toney.
The guy was a whack job from the start.
"Flying by the seat of our pants" - what a way to go through the first round of your draft.
Holy moly.
They met with him at the senior bowl but I think it was a 30 minute meeting with some covid restrictions in place. Judge didn't shut up about his "energy" during the meeting.
This is the key point.
"Just wait, we haven't seen the real Parsons yet!"
WTF? We already traded our #1 pick out of town because of character concerns.
The other guy? He's arguably the best defensive player in football and just went on record defending Daniel Jones to every fan base.
Not saying build a team with the criminal cast of Con Air, but sometimes you need an edge to compete and some level of "badness" isn't always bad.
See Taylor, Lawrence
not saying he is a perfect analogy, but hopefully the point is clear.
Taylor wasn't a choir boy, but he wasn't a thug either. His crimes were mostly victimless, except of course himself.
compare this with Schoen. You may like or not like who Schoen selected, but they game-planned for every scenario, including having trade up and trade down partners already lined up.
What's your definition of "credible"?
Your call, decent leeway.
You do realize they won a road playoff game last season against a team that was 13-4 right?
Yea and I also realize there was a lot of “puck luck” in their season. As well as in Minnesotas season. I also know they got their doors blown off in embarrassing fashion by two teams in a row. The second being after a 7 month hiatus where they pooled their resources to reinforce the team and make it stronger. Yet the result appears to be that it had the exact opposite affect.
You do realize all those things happened right? And I’ll say this for the 10000 time, I’ll happily eat crow if these guys turn it around. Because at the end of the day all I want is to be able to sit down on a Sunday or Monday day or night, and watch a game where this team isn’t most likely going to shit the bed. And while last season was a pleasant surprise, let’s not act like they went all season just stomping teams out. Their wins took a ton of luck and guts. Two things that were missing Sunday night. And without those two things, it showed we are a rudderless disaster.
I’ll happily admit I’m an overreacting fool if they turn it around. But I have major doubts that’s gonna happen.
Mort, they drafted Toney.
The guy was a whack job from the start.
What we don't know: pretty much anything else. The fact pattern given by Rico, the assertion of the word psycho in the scouting report...and everything else is an anonymous poster on an internet board saying something that is now considered writ. And it is. You can say it isn't but read the thread. And in the future, it will be considered settled fact.
What is more likely? That an anonymous guy can have access to very minute details (some of which don't make any sense in context) and post them here or that this is...bullshit?