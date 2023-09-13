Why are so many people acting like the season is doomed? eric2425ny : 9/13/2023 11:17 pm

I watched the shitshow Sunday night. I was pissed as well. But I truly believe the new CBA has turned the first 2-3 games of the season into a clown show. The reduction of a preseason game, the practices where you can’t breathe on anyone, etc.



This week will be the litmus test on where this season is headed against a very beatable team. I just read a post a minute ago about Thibs smoking habits lol. What is he, the Marlboro man?