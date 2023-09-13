Why are so many people acting like the season is doomed?  

I watched the shitshow Sunday night. I was pissed as well. But I truly believe the new CBA has turned the first 2-3 games of the season into a clown show. The reduction of a preseason game, the practices where you can’t breathe on anyone, etc.
This week will be the litmus test on where this season is headed against a very beatable team. I just read a post a minute ago about Thibs smoking habits lol. What is he, the Marlboro man?
It was an effort that would not beat any NFL team. I get team have bad games, but this had the feel, offensive line, of a unit overmatched lacking the physical talent to play in this league
I as a norm do not overreact to any one game. But until further notice, that loss has rattled my confidence in this team to win any game.
If we lose to the Cardinals, even though it won’t be officially over, we as fans will know it’s over. And it won’t be October. Then just like 2017, if we lose that Thursday we will have 3 losses before any other team in the league.
I think they did add more talent, but no team can overcome incompetent O line play, let s hope that unit is better than that performance
Yeah, that should renew optimism across the board.
Giants win in AZ.
They came back and beat the same GB team in the NFC Championship game.
Yes, we sucked Sunday. None of us have any idea what it will mean in 12 weeks...
I’m as optimistic as anyone but championship year? This was never about being a championship year. We have the youngest starters in the league. Rookies and 2nd year players in key positions all over the team. This was about taking the next step. Now, whether we do that is a question but we were never SB contenders.
It has been this way on BBI for the last decade or two.
If we win on Sunday, the talk Monday will be how we have a chance not only with the 49ers, but also well into post season.
The hopes for the season should have been for a solid Giants team, which, with some magic dust sprinkled in, might have a shot at going far into the postseason. Those hopes are not derailed yet.
Let’s see how the boys respond to the pounding they took. Hopefully better than most of the fans here. Sure, lots of cause for concern but I still think we’re around 9 wins at the end of the year. Hold off on all the despair until after the Zona game.
I do think the season is over if we lose Sunday.
I agree with all of this. I as a norm am not part of the yo-yo, but as stated above that game rattled my confidence in this team. I ve seen this movie before. Giants being a favorite against a supposedly inferior opponent incapable of exploiting that team’s weaknesses, keeping them n the game, finding a way to lose.
Really hoping not to see this Sunday, but would not be surprised if we do
That went out the window Sunday night. Dallas is a MUCH better team than the Giants, and Philly may be better than Dallas. Even the most optimistic fan can't find reason to believe the Giants are built to compete with the team that just beat them 40-0. Varsity vs JV.
We were shown that this team has a 3rd place ceiling. That isn't DOOM persay, but it's not what we want as fans.
This exactly.
Last year showed the Giants couldn't even compete with the Eagles and the Cowboys were well above them.
This game pretty much demonstrated that the Giants ceiling is probably last year. Cowboys and Eagles are likely still miles ahead of the Giants based upon the play on the line of scrimmage. Add in the 49ers and the Giants ceiling is very limited. The strength of those 3 teams plays exactly into the Giants weakness.
I'd be careful in making any definitive statements after a week 1 game which clearly got out of hand early.
There is no way the Giant coaches and players can get things together that quickly to improve their pass blocking so they damn well better start rushing the ball effectively.
Have to make Arizona at least respect the run, meaning the actual run with Saquon. If we start seeing them just blow past the RBs on the way to Jones or waiting for the bootlegs then this could unravel again quickly.
We need to win all the “easier” matchups this year if we stand a chance. That’s starts Sunday with Arizona.
I'm going to resist ever being optimistic again! Haha. Not gonna to go to other extreme, but going to try to be more neutral.
I do think it's possible we're a much better team at some point this season (than the dookie we appeared to be Sunday) and still win 9 or 10, depending on improvement of OL.
They had a lot of good fortune last year in winning 9 games, and a dream playoff matchup vs the Vikings - a team, by the way, staring at an 0-2 start of their own and due for a major regression after a historically lucky season.
They've improved in some areas, but it's not unreasonable to believe that improvement may not correlate with a better record given a variety of factors. They showed nothing on Sunday night to indicate otherwise.
Precisely. As enjoyable as last season was, some people really didn't get what it really was.
Shit show or not, there has to be pride on a team, if it is non-existent, then they deserve what they get. That said, I still believe pride will not be absent on that team and they shall rebound. Perhaps not to the playoffs due to a very stiff schedule, but to a level that reaches their equilibrium. That level may not be what we fans expected however.
Sunday was atrocious, to the point where my pals walked out of the stadium at half, same time I went to bed with my wife yelling at me that I am not a fan, you don't support your team, etc. Next day, you were right...
At this point no one can say the season is doomed. Too early in spite of the beating
Could we turn it around Sunday and be the team we all thought we would be? Definitely.
Could we lose Sunday and Thursday and turn it around during a stretch of tough but winnable games in October? Sure.
But McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge have conditioned us to have little faith. It's emotional preservation at this point.
The number one fear I have is that we realize down the line that Schoen/Daboll also didn't get what it really was. I have hope that this game was an aberration, but it turns out that this team is way behind the pace, their timeline becomes pretty difficult.
early in the season is optimism. We were optimistic that the Giants closed the talent gap, and that maybe...just maybe they could compete in the NFCE.
I think this game was more about floor than ceiling
This is even more concerning than it normally would be... reason being it was the polar opposite of what we saw last year. There were so many games in 2022-23 where the Giants trailed by double digits, stayed poised, and battled back. Tennessee, Baltimore, Green Bay, even Minnesota in the regular season they battled back and ultimately lost on a mammoth field goal. And then they trailed Minnesota early in the playoff game and won.
I got used to the idea that the game wasn't over after a rough 1st quarter. Last Sunday it was more over than even pre-Daboll teams would've showcased. Not a good sign.
Lol, that was my bad. I don't like talking rumors even tho its a widely spread rumor. So, I deleted it on second thought haha
They would have LIKED for Neal to take a BIG step up in year 2 to stabilize the outside right of the line.
They would have LIKED for Josh Ezeudu to grab hold of the LG spot and develop. He has not done that, so and "avg" guard in Brederson was not able to replace a below average one in Glowinski.
They would have like JMS to come out smokin, but he was at best, average on Sunday.
This all adds up to a very BELOW average unit- again.
That being said, the core we have now can get us to the playoffs.
The Dallas game was amazing because it was a total team failure in one game. So, and this is coming from me, you can usually look at those as more the exception than the rule. I'm tossing the performance for now...
The Arizona game is enormous, especially with the 9ers looming.
Exactly. Couldn’t have been said better.
Because we have been outscored in the last two games 78-7. That's why!
BUT...it doesn't have any effect on all the winners in week 1 every year. So it's not really an excuse.
Than STFU
Hyatt already has a reputation....which will see some exciting plays.
But no matter how far they will go.....they will be knocked out before the goal
Super Bowl? How about our division?
We can't count on new players being better than former players and we should not assume young players will just get better because they have experience. That being said it is a long season and there are 16 more games where the team can improve.
From my POV the Giants coaching staff needs to be realistic about what this team is and not what they want it to be. This team is not Buffalo, KC or Baltimore, yet. Daboll, Kafka and Wink need to adjust their schemes to fit the talent and figure out how to win games this year with what they have on the roster. I think they have showed they can do that last year but we should expect other teams are going to figure it out and try to disrupt it. Adapt or die.
This sounds like the same excuse after we got destroyed by the Eagles in the playoffs. Didn't we improve in the off season? Do you really think we righted the ship if we are able to get a victory over the Cards?
Sorry, but unless the OL plays better there may not be too many deep balls. The OL will determine how well the offense performs year.
Suprised at your optimism.
The Giants lost 42-0.
So take heart. Only eight years later we made the playoffs - for the first time in 17 years.