Why are so many people acting like the season is doomed?

eric2425ny : 9/13/2023 11:17 pm
I watched the shitshow Sunday night. I was pissed as well. But I truly believe the new CBA has turned the first 2-3 games of the season into a clown show. The reduction of a preseason game, the practices where you can’t breathe on anyone, etc.

This week will be the litmus test on where this season is headed against a very beatable team. I just read a post a minute ago about Thibs smoking habits lol. What is he, the Marlboro man?
That performance  
joeinpa : 6:47 am : link
Especially the offensive line was an alarming performance.

It was an effort that would not beat any NFL team. I get team have bad games, but this had the feel, offensive line, of a unit overmatched lacking the physical talent to play in this league

I as a norm do not overreact to any one game. But until further notice, that loss has rattled my confidence in this team to win any game.
Because we are once again  
bradshaw44 : 6:48 am : link
Staring at a possible season being over before October. After we thought we had added talent to a playoff team from a year ago. Only to find out we may have taken a Giant (no pun intended) step back. It’s a product of the results of 8 of the last 10 years. That’s why.

If we lose to the Cardinals, even though it won’t be officially over, we as fans will know it’s over. And it won’t be October. Then just like 2017, if we lose that Thursday we will have 3 losses before any other team in the league.
RE: Because we are once again  
joeinpa : 7:06 am : link
In comment 16205313 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Staring at a possible season being over before October. After we thought we had added talent to a playoff team from a year ago. Only to find out we may have taken a Giant (no pun intended) step back. It’s a product of the results of 8 of the last 10 years. That’s why.

If we lose to the Cardinals, even though it won’t be officially over, we as fans will know it’s over. And it won’t be October. Then just like 2017, if we lose that Thursday we will have 3 losses before any other team in the league.


I think they did add more talent, but no team can overcome incompetent O line play, let s hope that unit is better than that performance
Didn't the  
Gman11 : 7:28 am : link
Steelers get crushed, something like 50-3, in a season where they won the Super Bowl or am I misremembering?
RE: Didn't the  
nygiantfan : 7:40 am : link
In comment 16205323 Gman11 said:
Quote:
Steelers get crushed, something like 50-3, in a season where they won the Super Bowl or am I misremembering?


Yeah, that should renew optimism across the board.
Agreed...  
Brown_Hornet : 8:05 am : link
...move on.

Giants win in AZ.
LOL  
4xchamps : 8:15 am : link
the Giants lost to the Packers in 2007 35 to 13. And the score was closer than the actual game.

They came back and beat the same GB team in the NFC Championship game.

Yes, we sucked Sunday. None of us have any idea what it will mean in 12 weeks...
RE: Every fan now realizes...  
BillT : 8:25 am : link
In comment 16205306 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
we have no shot at a championship this year and the season is nothing more than an extended pre-season. Practice for next year.

I’m as optimistic as anyone but championship year? This was never about being a championship year. We have the youngest starters in the league. Rookies and 2nd year players in key positions all over the team. This was about taking the next step. Now, whether we do that is a question but we were never SB contenders.
I agree that it's not, by any stretch  
bigbluehoya : 8:26 am : link
but it isn't hard to understand how one could be all doom and gloom. That was really, really, really ugly.
Just a thought  
Tony in Tampa : 8:39 am : link
These threads are the ones we love to read on other teams boards. When the Giants have beaten their team and they are crying and crying. We are making Cowboy fans and Eagle fans, probably even Commanders fans day reading this.
Folks who thought our offseason  
fkap : 8:40 am : link
was so stellar that we were ready to run with the big dogs were delusional. These folks are now yo-yoing to the opposite end of the spectrum. Anyone thinking we are as bad as that drubbing on Sunday are just as delusional as those who were dreaming of a SB.

It has been this way on BBI for the last decade or two.

If we win on Sunday, the talk Monday will be how we have a chance not only with the 49ers, but also well into post season.

The hopes for the season should have been for a solid Giants team, which, with some magic dust sprinkled in, might have a shot at going far into the postseason. Those hopes are not derailed yet.
Anyone who has ever competed  
gary_from_chester : 8:48 am : link
In a sport understands a beatdown doesn’t necessarily mean you suck. It’s how you respond to a beatdown that reveals who you are. Objectively, the Giants are a middle of the pack team talent-wise. Most of us believed good coaching and a winning ‘culture’ are propelling us to be a playoff caliber team.


Let’s see how the boys respond to the pounding they took. Hopefully better than most of the fans here. Sure, lots of cause for concern but I still think we’re around 9 wins at the end of the year. Hold off on all the despair until after the Zona game.
......  
BrettNYG10 : 8:50 am : link
I actually think fewer people are acting this way than expected.

I do think the season is over if we lose Sunday.
RE: Folks who thought our offseason  
joeinpa : 9:03 am : link
In comment 16205349 fkap said:
Quote:
was so stellar that we were ready to run with the big dogs were delusional. These folks are now yo-yoing to the opposite end of the spectrum. Anyone thinking we are as bad as that drubbing on Sunday are just as delusional as those who were dreaming of a SB.

It has been this way on BBI for the last decade or two.

If we win on Sunday, the talk Monday will be how we have a chance not only with the 49ers, but also well into post season.

The hopes for the season should have been for a solid Giants team, which, with some magic dust sprinkled in, might have a shot at going far into the postseason. Those hopes are not derailed yet.


I agree with all of this. I as a norm am not part of the yo-yo, but as stated above that game rattled my confidence in this team. I ve seen this movie before. Giants being a favorite against a supposedly inferior opponent incapable of exploiting that team’s weaknesses, keeping them n the game, finding a way to lose.

Really hoping not to see this Sunday, but would not be surprised if we do
It's pretty easy to understand  
Paulie Walnuts : 9:07 am : link
We were excited coming off of last year, we upgraded the roster, and we were expecting a better performance. We completely sucked, and it's possnow again to be out of playoff contention before Halloween. We as a fan base are so shell-shocked from the last 10 years, it's very easy to say, oh here is McAdoo 2.0 it's gonna take time and our Oline is shakey. We have all seen this move before.
RE: The beauty of being a fan  
KDavies : 9:09 am : link
In comment 16205298 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
early in the season is optimism. We were optimistic that the Giants closed the talent gap, and that maybe...just maybe they could compete in the NFCE.

That went out the window Sunday night. Dallas is a MUCH better team than the Giants, and Philly may be better than Dallas. Even the most optimistic fan can't find reason to believe the Giants are built to compete with the team that just beat them 40-0. Varsity vs JV.

We were shown that this team has a 3rd place ceiling. That isn't DOOM persay, but it's not what we want as fans.


This exactly.

Last year showed the Giants couldn't even compete with the Eagles and the Cowboys were well above them.

This game pretty much demonstrated that the Giants ceiling is probably last year. Cowboys and Eagles are likely still miles ahead of the Giants based upon the play on the line of scrimmage. Add in the 49ers and the Giants ceiling is very limited. The strength of those 3 teams plays exactly into the Giants weakness.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:14 am : link
Right the ship Sunday and then regroup.
RE: The beauty of being a fan  
ryanmkeane : 9:17 am : link
In comment 16205298 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
early in the season is optimism. We were optimistic that the Giants closed the talent gap, and that maybe...just maybe they could compete in the NFCE.

That went out the window Sunday night. Dallas is a MUCH better team than the Giants, and Philly may be better than Dallas. Even the most optimistic fan can't find reason to believe the Giants are built to compete with the team that just beat them 40-0. Varsity vs JV.

We were shown that this team has a 3rd place ceiling. That isn't DOOM persay, but it's not what we want as fans.

I'd be careful in making any definitive statements after a week 1 game which clearly got out of hand early.
Will be interesting to see how the Arizona Defense plays  
nygiantfan : 9:18 am : link
the Giants early. Dallas got plenty of pressure showing a lot of guys on the LoS but only rushing 4. And then when they brought an extra guy it was basically always a negative play or a frantic DJ scramble.

There is no way the Giant coaches and players can get things together that quickly to improve their pass blocking so they damn well better start rushing the ball effectively.

Have to make Arizona at least respect the run, meaning the actual run with Saquon. If we start seeing them just blow past the RBs on the way to Jones or waiting for the bootlegs then this could unravel again quickly.
It wasn’t just about this loss  
leatherneck570 : 9:21 am : link
It’s also looking ahead. We play some very tough defenses this year. And if we fold like we did on Sunday, the season is doomed.

We need to win all the “easier” matchups this year if we stand a chance. That’s starts Sunday with Arizona.
I'm usually an optimist  
Dr. D : 9:31 am : link
Was pretty optimistic going into Sunday.

I'm going to resist ever being optimistic again! Haha. Not gonna to go to other extreme, but going to try to be more neutral.

I do think it's possible we're a much better team at some point this season (than the dookie we appeared to be Sunday) and still win 9 or 10, depending on improvement of OL.
Because the things we struggled with  
GoDeep13 : 9:39 am : link
Don’t usually get better after a week. They usually exist for atleast half the season.
I told my wife  
Dr. D : 9:40 am : link
I'm glad I'm not a gambler. I would've lost $$ Sunday night.
"Doomed" is probably a bit much  
rsjem1979 : 9:53 am : link
I don't think the Giants are as bad as 40-0 vs. the Cowboys might suggest, but if you happen to be one of those people who believed that this Giants team was no better than 7-9 wins in the first place, the opener was some pretty compelling evidence that they aren't on the level of the true contenders in the NFC.

They had a lot of good fortune last year in winning 9 games, and a dream playoff matchup vs the Vikings - a team, by the way, staring at an 0-2 start of their own and due for a major regression after a historically lucky season.

They've improved in some areas, but it's not unreasonable to believe that improvement may not correlate with a better record given a variety of factors. They showed nothing on Sunday night to indicate otherwise.
Way too early for doomed  
JonC : 10:04 am : link
But, the schedule appears to be lining up as difficult, especially the first half, and there's a ton to clean up and this young team figures to get knocked around while at it.
RE:  
Greg from LI : 10:06 am : link
In comment 16205406 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
They had a lot of good fortune last year in winning 9 games, and a dream playoff matchup vs the Vikings - a team, by the way, staring at an 0-2 start of their own and due for a major regression after a historically lucky season.

They've improved in some areas, but it's not unreasonable to believe that improvement may not correlate with a better record given a variety of factors. They showed nothing on Sunday night to indicate otherwise.


Precisely. As enjoyable as last season was, some people really didn't get what it really was.
"Nothing is over  
Sec 103 : 10:10 am : link
till we say it's over".

Shit show or not, there has to be pride on a team, if it is non-existent, then they deserve what they get. That said, I still believe pride will not be absent on that team and they shall rebound. Perhaps not to the playoffs due to a very stiff schedule, but to a level that reaches their equilibrium. That level may not be what we fans expected however.

Sunday was atrocious, to the point where my pals walked out of the stadium at half, same time I went to bed with my wife yelling at me that I am not a fan, you don't support your team, etc. Next day, you were right...

At this point no one can say the season is doomed. Too early in spite of the beating




It's 25% justified response to what we saw  
AJ23 : 10:20 am : link
and 75% conditioned response based on a decade of bullshit.

Could we turn it around Sunday and be the team we all thought we would be? Definitely.

Could we lose Sunday and Thursday and turn it around during a stretch of tough but winnable games in October? Sure.

But McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge have conditioned us to have little faith. It's emotional preservation at this point.
Why are so many people acting like the season is doomed?  
Spider43 : 10:46 am : link
Because most cats here tend towards the dramatic side. I wasn't expecting playoffs this season, so a loss to a better team doesn't bunch up my undies.
RE: RE:  
Lambuth_Special : 11:00 am : link
In comment 16205415 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16205406 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


They had a lot of good fortune last year in winning 9 games, and a dream playoff matchup vs the Vikings - a team, by the way, staring at an 0-2 start of their own and due for a major regression after a historically lucky season.

They've improved in some areas, but it's not unreasonable to believe that improvement may not correlate with a better record given a variety of factors. They showed nothing on Sunday night to indicate otherwise.



Precisely. As enjoyable as last season was, some people really didn't get what it really was.


The number one fear I have is that we realize down the line that Schoen/Daboll also didn't get what it really was. I have hope that this game was an aberration, but it turns out that this team is way behind the pace, their timeline becomes pretty difficult.
Giants  
TyreeHelmet : 11:13 am : link
It was one of the worst losses in nfl history. It’s one week but how can you not be worried?
RE: RE: The beauty of being a fan  
joeinpa : 11:28 am : link
In comment 16205376 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16205298 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


early in the season is optimism. We were optimistic that the Giants closed the talent gap, and that maybe...just maybe they could compete in the NFCE.

I think this game was more about floor than ceiling

That went out the window Sunday night. Dallas is a MUCH better team than the Giants, and Philly may be better than Dallas. Even the most optimistic fan can't find reason to believe the Giants are built to compete with the team that just beat them 40-0. Varsity vs JV.

We were shown that this team has a 3rd place ceiling. That isn't DOOM persay, but it's not what we want as fans.



This exactly.

Last year showed the Giants couldn't even compete with the Eagles and the Cowboys were well above them.

This game pretty much demonstrated that the Giants ceiling is probably last year. Cowboys and Eagles are likely still miles ahead of the Giants based upon the play on the line of scrimmage. Add in the 49ers and the Giants ceiling is very limited. The strength of those 3 teams plays exactly into the Giants weakness.
I think your point on the limited preseason reps is a good one.  
Mike in Long Beach : 11:39 am : link
But my bigger concern is the way they responded to adversity. They moved the ball--dare I say--with ease on the first drive. Then a couple things went bad and the team quite in every phase of the game.

This is even more concerning than it normally would be... reason being it was the polar opposite of what we saw last year. There were so many games in 2022-23 where the Giants trailed by double digits, stayed poised, and battled back. Tennessee, Baltimore, Green Bay, even Minnesota in the regular season they battled back and ultimately lost on a mammoth field goal. And then they trailed Minnesota early in the playoff game and won.

I got used to the idea that the game wasn't over after a rough 1st quarter. Last Sunday it was more over than even pre-Daboll teams would've showcased. Not a good sign.
RE: Really happy I caught the Thibs smoking thread  
NorcalNYG : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16205293 OdellBeckhamJr said:
Quote:
mods should put it back up, it was a beauty.


Lol, that was my bad. I don't like talking rumors even tho its a widely spread rumor. So, I deleted it on second thought haha
People waited all of season for that.  
CV36 : 11:48 am : link
After a playoff win and what seemed like upgrades to the team everyone expected a better team than last season. It was an embarrassment. Curious how many teams opened like that and went to the playoffs or finished with a winning record.

They added talent across the board  
Dave on the UWS : 12:15 pm : link
BUT, plans for the OL have NOT gone the way I'm sure Schoen and Daboll would have liked.
They would have LIKED for Neal to take a BIG step up in year 2 to stabilize the outside right of the line.

They would have LIKED for Josh Ezeudu to grab hold of the LG spot and develop. He has not done that, so and "avg" guard in Brederson was not able to replace a below average one in Glowinski.

They would have like JMS to come out smokin, but he was at best, average on Sunday.

This all adds up to a very BELOW average unit- again.
..  
ryanmkeane : 12:20 pm : link
Schoen has had 2 drafts, one of which hasn't even really played yet. Have to give him 3-4 drafts to really bring in and build the team he wants. We've got some great parts but still need an infusion of OL, DL, and LB to be a much better team.

That being said, the core we have now can get us to the playoffs.
I predicted 12-5 for the season...  
bw in dc : 12:26 pm : link
I've adjusted that to 11-6. ;)

The Dallas game was amazing because it was a total team failure in one game. So, and this is coming from me, you can usually look at those as more the exception than the rule. I'm tossing the performance for now...

The Arizona game is enormous, especially with the 9ers looming.
Why?  
Carl in CT : 1:48 pm : link
I guess you didn’t watch the game
If they get beat by Arizona, then I'd say the season is doomed  
GFAN52 : 1:53 pm : link
.
RE: Worst defeat in 50 years & no ability to block pass rushers  
prdave73 : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16205290 TrueBlue'02 said:
Quote:
That's why.


Exactly. Couldn’t have been said better.
RE: Worst defeat in 50 years & no ability to block pass rushers  
Mayo2JZ : 3:20 pm : link
In comment 16205290 TrueBlue'02 said:
Quote:
That's why.


Because we have been outscored in the last two games 78-7. That's why!
RE: There may be some truth  
Mayo2JZ : 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16205299 moespree said:
Quote:
That the CBA limiting preseason practices results in some team taking longer to get going.

BUT...it doesn't have any effect on all the winners in week 1 every year. So it's not really an excuse.


Than STFU
RE: Not Doomed.....but still far from winning the Super Bowl  
Mayo2JZ : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16205302 George from PA said:
Quote:
Defense will be fun to watch....

Hyatt already has a reputation....which will see some exciting plays.

But no matter how far they will go.....they will be knocked out before the goal


Super Bowl? How about our division?
RE: We see this every August  
Mayo2JZ : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16205305 kdog77 said:
Quote:
Fan optimism rides high until real games start in September and then the pendulum swings the other direction towards pessimism. The talent gap between the Giants v. Eagles/Cowboys/Niners should have been obvious to anyone that follows football in general and not just as a Giants fan.

We can't count on new players being better than former players and we should not assume young players will just get better because they have experience. That being said it is a long season and there are 16 more games where the team can improve.

From my POV the Giants coaching staff needs to be realistic about what this team is and not what they want it to be. This team is not Buffalo, KC or Baltimore, yet. Daboll, Kafka and Wink need to adjust their schemes to fit the talent and figure out how to win games this year with what they have on the roster. I think they have showed they can do that last year but we should expect other teams are going to figure it out and try to disrupt it. Adapt or die.


This sounds like the same excuse after we got destroyed by the Eagles in the playoffs. Didn't we improve in the off season? Do you really think we righted the ship if we are able to get a victory over the Cards?
RE: Not Doomed.....but still far from winning the Super Bowl  
joe48 : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16205302 George from PA said:
Quote:
Defense will be fun to watch....

Hyatt already has a reputation....which will see some exciting plays.

But no matter how far they will go.....they will be knocked out before the goal

Sorry, but unless the OL plays better there may not be too many deep balls. The OL will determine how well the offense performs year.
RE: I predicted 12-5 for the season...  
joe48 : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16205555 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I've adjusted that to 11-6. ;)

The Dallas game was amazing because it was a total team failure in one game. So, and this is coming from me, you can usually look at those as more the exception than the rule. I'm tossing the performance for now...

The Arizona game is enormous, especially with the 9ers looming.

Suprised at your optimism.
The worst Giant game was 50 years ago - in 1973  
Reese's Pieces : 5:30 pm : link
It was my first year of grad school and I had the only (12 inch Panasonic color) TV. A bunch of guys collected in my room to watch the Giants play the Raiders of Madden in a late Sunday time slot.

The Giants lost 42-0.

So take heart. Only eight years later we made the playoffs - for the first time in 17 years.
Have you considered that we’re experts  
Dave in PA : 5:39 pm : link
In identifying crappy football teams by now? We are well versed. Lots of practice
Missing out on Devonta Smith and Micah Parsons  
NorcalNYG : 8:21 pm : link
With both of them going to division rivals was and is a real nightmare 😫
