Josh Ezeudu's 14 snaps at left tackle

I don’t recall why William Roberts didn’t pan out / was moved from tackle (was a late first rounder in the 1984 draft) to guard, but maybe with Neal’s apparent slow kick / first step, playing guard may be in his future.
Second overall pick Robert Gallery also didn’t pan out at tackle, but was at least moderately successful as a guard.
He'll do one thing and not do the rest. It's like he has no instincts and can't remember what he's supposed to do. When you watch Thomas, everything flows and looks natural, feet, hand placement. Neal looks like he's playing wacamole while Thomas looks like he's a chess master.
Neal needs to start playing the right game and stop thinking about what he's doing
I don't think he's a bad kid, but Neal seemed-to me @ least-WAY too nonchalant in his postgame presser after the opener. He seemed to give off the attitude of, 'Oh well. It sucks. But whatever.' AT, on the other hand, sounded much more pissed off & he was lightyears ahead of Neal in terms of performance.
I thought. Didn't understand why he didn't get reps there this preseason, especially with our dearth of talent there. He played there in college. I'd feel much better with him at either OT spot than Peart, at this point.
was OK, but that tape got worse as it went along. There was a blatant hold as someone said, and he was walked back into Jones on at least two occasions. His snaps were also at the end of the game, long after Dallas stopped caring. But Neal was awful. Ezeudu might be a competent replacement at RT if Neal has to be benched.
For all our sakes we better hope he is better than what he showed on Sunday
You think his missed time this summer caused last Sunday? If that is the case then the coaches made a mistake playing him.
Maybe if we had good edge rushers like Dallas then the coaches would know he needed a lot more work during practice/preseason.
Neal needs to get it together. He wasn’t a finished product in college but he was still an all-American tackle. He has to get his lateral movement going at high speed and show some urgency. Otherwise he will turn into a coach-killer like Flowers was.
That will give the Giants an excuse to make a change. Ezeudu might be that option but I hope they have someone better by the break.
If Neal continues to play bad, he may be inactive with a phantom injury for a week and emerge as a backup at guard and RT. He did play RG at Alabama as a sophomore, I believe, but that isn’t the same as pro level experience.
I can’t believe they haven’t had Peart practicing some at Guard.
Honestly, my memory may be failing me, but at no point in his Giants career was Flowers ever as bad as Neal still is in his second year. In that video, I'm not sure if Neal managed to hold a block for even one second during all 14 plays.
I honestly have ever seen anything like last week on a football field. The Dallas pass rushers were practically getting to Jones before JMS's dead ball snaps got back to him!
Maybe our best (least bad) when healthy for the future (likely can’t juggle the line this much in the short term) is:
Thomas-Bredson-Schmidtz-Neal-Ezeudu
Now you had to go and ruin it for the rest of us
Sure but look at Neal during the same plays where he’s 1 on 1 for comparison. Don’t expect Ezeudu to be an all pro but to start at LT in a pinch and maybe be an option for us at RT would be a big win.
Would you prefer the 12 snaps to have looked different?
I'd like to see how he reacts to stunts.
Sure but look at Neal during the same plays where he’s 1 on 1 for comparison. Don’t expect Ezeudu to be an all pro but to start at LT in a pinch and maybe be an option for us at RT would be a big win.
Point taken. Neal bulled his man into the secondary on run plays, but struggled to keep square on passes.
Watching Neal in those clips is painful. As bad as it gets at RT.
My immediate reaction as well.
Isn’t Peart injured too?
Why not?! It’s worth a try at this point.
Thought Ezeudu looked ok if he has to go in.
I thought Daboll said he was fine in his media session.
I just hope that the Gates of Evan gets closed from here on out.
Neal is slow and sluggish.
Put Neal at right guard and Ezeudu at right tackle.
When talking about Neal - Stop thinking about your damn technique and just punch the crap out of people !
When you see "Easy" Ezeudu (who is nowhere the athlete that Neal is), stopping rushers in their tracks with punches to the chest, I'm thinking - "just watch this man, Evan, do what he does"
His pass protection at guard was his problem this preseason.
He seemed to benefit from the space to drop step on the edge, although his anchor still needs work he at least gets into his set better.
Maybe if he gets the start form Thomas we can have a true evaluation.
watching Neal in that clip is really depressing.
it's like Flowers 2.0 yikes
