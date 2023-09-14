for display only
Josh Ezeudu's 14 snaps at left tackle

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2023 4:37 pm
Not bad... limited sample size.
https://twitter.com/nickfalato/status/1702281286415770010 - ( New Window )
That’s actually fairly encouraging  
UConn4523 : 9/14/2023 4:42 pm : link
.
If AT can't go Sunday  
DaveInTampa : 9/14/2023 4:44 pm : link
I hope they start Ezeudu at LT. We have already seen that Peart isn't the answer, so may as well see how Ezeudu holds up.
Assuming Thomas Can Play  
Trainmaster : 9/14/2023 4:46 pm : link
Ezeudu should get some snaps at right tackle.

Maybe our best (least bad) when healthy for the future (likely can’t juggle the line this much in the short term) is:

Thomas-Bredson-Schmidtz-Neal-Ezeudu
Ezeudu does have quick feet and decent balance  
Larry in Pencilvania : 9/14/2023 4:48 pm : link
If Thomas is a no go I hope he starts in his place
He seems to do the same thing  
Now Mike in MD : 9/14/2023 4:49 pm : link
Neal does quite often which is after his second step, he drops his back foot and gives the rusher the angle to the passer. Although he did not do this as frequently
Those were all straight one on one match-ups.  
Lurts : 9/14/2023 4:50 pm : link
I'd like to see how he reacts to stunts.
RE: Those were all straight one on one match-ups.  
Larry in Pencilvania : 9/14/2023 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16205826 Lurts said:
Quote:
I'd like to see how he reacts to stunts.


Now you had to go and ruin it for the rest of us
Feel moving Neal to G now would be reactionary  
j_rud : 9/14/2023 4:53 pm : link
But if the struggles continue it certainly seems like they may have an option at RT.
That being said  
Now Mike in MD : 9/14/2023 4:54 pm : link
he looks significantly faster than Neal out of his stance and with his feet
This is  
Silver Spoon : 9/14/2023 4:56 pm : link
encouraging?
RE: Those were all straight one on one match-ups.  
UConn4523 : 9/14/2023 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16205826 Lurts said:
Quote:
I'd like to see how he reacts to stunts.


Sure but look at Neal during the same plays where he’s 1 on 1 for comparison. Don’t expect Ezeudu to be an all pro but to start at LT in a pinch and maybe be an option for us at RT would be a big win.
RE: This is  
UConn4523 : 9/14/2023 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16205836 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
encouraging?


Would you prefer the 12 snaps to have looked different?
RE: RE: Those were all straight one on one match-ups.  
Lurts : 9/14/2023 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16205837 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16205826 Lurts said:


Quote:


I'd like to see how he reacts to stunts.



Sure but look at Neal during the same plays where he’s 1 on 1 for comparison. Don’t expect Ezeudu to be an all pro but to start at LT in a pinch and maybe be an option for us at RT would be a big win.


Point taken. Neal bulled his man into the secondary on run plays, but struggled to keep square on passes.
So is Peart not the backup Tackle?  
ThomasG : 9/14/2023 5:07 pm : link
Thought Ezeudu looked ok if he has to go in.

Watching Neal in those clips is painful. As bad as it gets at RT.
Omg  
Ceez2.0 : 9/14/2023 5:07 pm : link
watching Neal in that clip is really depressing.
He aggressively goes to meet the attacker  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9/14/2023 5:20 pm : link
Neil doesn't as much. Ezeudu looks like he wants to smack the offensive player. I like that.
Neal looks like  
thrunthrublue : 9/14/2023 5:29 pm : link
He is playing dodge ball with the dallas D line jumping out of their way…with all the blocking power of a helium filled balloon.
RE: Omg  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/14/2023 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16205844 Ceez2.0 said:
Quote:
watching Neal in that clip is really depressing.
it's like Flowers 2.0 yikes
I’m Really Coming To A Conclusion That Neal Isn’t An NFL Tackle  
Trainmaster : 9/14/2023 5:32 pm : link
I don’t recall why William Roberts didn’t pan out / was moved from tackle (was a late first rounder in the 1984 draft) to guard, but maybe with Neal’s apparent slow kick / first step, playing guard may be in his future.

Second overall pick Robert Gallery also didn’t pan out at tackle, but was at least moderately successful as a guard.

RE: So is Peart not the backup Tackle?  
christian : 9/14/2023 5:33 pm : link
In comment 16205843 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Thought Ezeudu looked ok if he has to go in.

Watching Neal in those clips is painful. As bad as it gets at RT.


My immediate reaction as well.
Neal was absolutely horrible. They can put any lipstick on his  
Blue21 : 9/14/2023 5:38 pm : link
Potential play that they want. But he looked disastrous against Dallas.
Ezaudu...  
bw in dc : 9/14/2023 5:38 pm : link
has a good punch technique. He looks like a yoga instructor with his movement compared to Neal.
RE: So is Peart not the backup Tackle?  
Joe Beckwith : 9/14/2023 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16205843 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Thought Ezeudu looked ok if he has to go in.

Watching Neal in those clips is painful. As bad as it gets at RT.


Isn’t Peart injured too?
Watching Neal it's like he's thinking about what he is supposed to do  
Larry in Pencilvania : 9/14/2023 6:42 pm : link
He'll do one thing and not do the rest. It's like he has no instincts and can't remember what he's supposed to do. When you watch Thomas, everything flows and looks natural, feet, hand placement. Neal looks like he's playing wacamole while Thomas looks like he's a chess master.

Neal needs to start playing the right game and stop thinking about what he's doing
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/14/2023 6:51 pm : link
I don't think he's a bad kid, but Neal seemed-to me @ least-WAY too nonchalant in his postgame presser after the opener. He seemed to give off the attitude of, 'Oh well. It sucks. But whatever.' AT, on the other hand, sounded much more pissed off & he was lightyears ahead of Neal in terms of performance.
Ezuedu played well there last preseason as well,  
BigBlueNH : 9/14/2023 7:10 pm : link
I thought. Didn't understand why he didn't get reps there this preseason, especially with our dearth of talent there. He played there in college. I'd feel much better with him at either OT spot than Peart, at this point.
Trainmaster,  
BigBlueNH : 9/14/2023 7:12 pm : link
I agree that is our potential best lineup. Ezuedu could play RT right away, but doubt Neal could play RT now.
Honestly  
Biteymax22 : 9/14/2023 7:12 pm : link
If Thomas doesn’t play I may rather see him at LT than Peart. I know what Peart is and I don’t think its going to get any better. Ezeudu has a chance to be better than that.
Ezeudu  
AcidTest : 9/14/2023 7:12 pm : link
was OK, but that tape got worse as it went along. There was a blatant hold as someone said, and he was walked back into Jones on at least two occasions. His snaps were also at the end of the game, long after Dallas stopped caring. But Neal was awful. Ezeudu might be a competent replacement at RT if Neal has to be benched.
Meant  
BigBlueNH : 9/14/2023 7:12 pm : link
RG
You guys slamming Neal realize he missed a shit ton of camp right?  
BlueHurricane : 9/14/2023 7:17 pm : link
For all our sakes we better hope he is better than what he showed on Sunday
RE: Assuming Thomas Can Play  
prdave73 : 9/14/2023 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16205817 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Ezeudu should get some snaps at right tackle.

Maybe our best (least bad) when healthy for the future (likely can’t juggle the line this much in the short term) is:

Thomas-Bredson-Schmidtz-Neal-Ezeudu


Why not?! It’s worth a try at this point.
RE: You guys slamming Neal realize he missed a shit ton of camp right?  
ThomasG : 9/14/2023 7:47 pm : link
In comment 16205923 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
For all our sakes we better hope he is better than what he showed on Sunday


You think his missed time this summer caused last Sunday? If that is the case then the coaches made a mistake playing him.

Maybe if we had good edge rushers like Dallas then the coaches would know he needed a lot more work during practice/preseason.

Neal needs to get it together. He wasn’t a finished product in college but he was still an all-American tackle. He has to get his lateral movement going at high speed and show some urgency. Otherwise he will turn into a coach-killer like Flowers was.
RE: RE: So is Peart not the backup Tackle?  
ThomasG : 9/14/2023 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16205890 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
In comment 16205843 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Thought Ezeudu looked ok if he has to go in.

Watching Neal in those clips is painful. As bad as it gets at RT.



Isn’t Peart injured too?


I thought Daboll said he was fine in his media session.
RE: You guys slamming Neal realize he missed a shit ton of camp right?  
Adirondack GMen : 9/14/2023 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16205923 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
For all our sakes we better hope he is better than what he showed on Sunday

I just hope that the Gates of Evan gets closed from here on out.
Ezeudu is the better tackle right now  
kelly : 9/14/2023 8:11 pm : link
and he hasn't played there nearly as much as Neal. He has much better feet and overall agility.

Neal is slow and sluggish.

Put Neal at right guard and Ezeudu at right tackle.
There will be no change at RT until the break unless Neal gets injured  
Ivan15 : 9/14/2023 8:24 pm : link
That will give the Giants an excuse to make a change. Ezeudu might be that option but I hope they have someone better by the break.

If Neal continues to play bad, he may be inactive with a phantom injury for a week and emerge as a backup at guard and RT. He did play RG at Alabama as a sophomore, I believe, but that isn’t the same as pro level experience.

I can’t believe they haven’t had Peart practicing some at Guard.
I feel like the Aflac dock ...  
Manny in CA : 9/15/2023 12:53 am : link

When talking about Neal - Stop thinking about your damn technique and just punch the crap out of people !

When you see "Easy" Ezeudu (who is nowhere the athlete that Neal is), stopping rushers in their tracks with punches to the chest, I'm thinking - "just watch this man, Evan, do what he does"
Hmmm  
mdthedream : 9/15/2023 7:54 am : link
watching this tells you the Giants oline needed to work together more during preseason games. They did not handle stunts well at all.
Seeing Ezeudu look  
Ron Johnson : 9/15/2023 8:57 am : link
physically passable at LT, and knowing that he isn't playing LG because he can't be trusted in pass pro, am I wrong in thinking that maybe we aren't coaching him up well enough?
Biggest take away is  
Dankbeerman : 9/15/2023 9:03 am : link
Did he do better Pass protecting at T then he has at G?

His pass protection at guard was his problem this preseason.

He seemed to benefit from the space to drop step on the edge, although his anchor still needs work he at least gets into his set better.

Maybe if he gets the start form Thomas we can have a true evaluation.
RE: RE: Omg  
NYDCBlue : 9/15/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16205861 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16205844 Ceez2.0 said:


Quote:


watching Neal in that clip is really depressing.

it's like Flowers 2.0 yikes



Honestly, my memory may be failing me, but at no point in his Giants career was Flowers ever as bad as Neal still is in his second year. In that video, I'm not sure if Neal managed to hold a block for even one second during all 14 plays.

I honestly have ever seen anything like last week on a football field. The Dallas pass rushers were practically getting to Jones before JMS's dead ball snaps got back to him!
