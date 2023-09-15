What year was your first post on BBI? Ralph.C : 9/15/2023 7:35 am

I didn’t make this an NFT because my topic is related to this great Giants discussion forum. I bought my first PC - a Packard Bell - in late 1996 and once the incredibly slow dial up modem put me on the web for the first time? The first browser search I did on the now long defunct “Netscape” was “New York Giants” and BBI “Letters to the Editor” popped up. Back then, Eric used to field questions from BBI contributors and answer them. The hot topic then was Dave Brown and the lack of speed at receiver. I remember being shocked when Eric answered my question. That was 27-28 years ago. I can’t believe how time has flown by.



There are a few guys I still see here from back then. To all of you “newbies” (last 10 years or so) BBI was a whole other world back then. Not saying it was better or worse. Just way different. The group of posters was way smaller and we kind of knew each other better. We’d meet up in person sometimes. Also, many of these people have died. There were fewer restrictions on conversation topics back then and for a while politics became a point of contention that overtook football talk. BBI was an obsession to the core contributors and a contentious forum of discussion about everything going on in the world. Many contributors, including mysellf came to BBI first when 9-11 was happening and truthfully? The contributors at the time gave the most compelling descriptions of what was going on.



Anyway - BBI is still great now even though it’s “Wild West” days are long gone.



So my first post was 1996.



What was yours? And how did you discover the site?

