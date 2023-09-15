for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What year was your first post on BBI?

Ralph.C : 9/15/2023 7:35 am
I didn’t make this an NFT because my topic is related to this great Giants discussion forum. I bought my first PC - a Packard Bell - in late 1996 and once the incredibly slow dial up modem put me on the web for the first time? The first browser search I did on the now long defunct “Netscape” was “New York Giants” and BBI “Letters to the Editor” popped up. Back then, Eric used to field questions from BBI contributors and answer them. The hot topic then was Dave Brown and the lack of speed at receiver. I remember being shocked when Eric answered my question. That was 27-28 years ago. I can’t believe how time has flown by.

There are a few guys I still see here from back then. To all of you “newbies” (last 10 years or so) BBI was a whole other world back then. Not saying it was better or worse. Just way different. The group of posters was way smaller and we kind of knew each other better. We’d meet up in person sometimes. Also, many of these people have died. There were fewer restrictions on conversation topics back then and for a while politics became a point of contention that overtook football talk. BBI was an obsession to the core contributors and a contentious forum of discussion about everything going on in the world. Many contributors, including mysellf came to BBI first when 9-11 was happening and truthfully? The contributors at the time gave the most compelling descriptions of what was going on.

Anyway - BBI is still great now even though it’s “Wild West” days are long gone.

So my first post was 1996.

What was yours? And how did you discover the site?
I first found BBI late in the 1996 season  
truebluelarry : 9/15/2023 7:37 am : link
I was just a lurker for the first couple of years, I don't think I started posting until 1999.
windows 95  
Chip : 9/15/2023 7:40 am : link
so the 90's. I also remember something called big blue wrecking crew.
I was talking to my brother about this  
Dnew15 : 9/15/2023 7:49 am : link
Sunday night - since the game was not worth discussing for long.
One of our biggest regrets was NOT going to Albany with the BBi crew back in the day. We totally should have done that.

What year did the site crash and everybody had to re-register?
Still recall  
Danny L : 9/15/2023 8:01 am : link
the voting on the new name and leters to the editior
dont remember if there was a forum when it started...
so I guess it was 94 when I arrived on BBHP....
~ 1995??  
HBart : 9/15/2023 8:02 am : link
Can't recall if Reeves was still HC or year 1 of Fassel.

In the days of frequent BBI gathering at CCSP.
I found out about BBI  
Sean : 9/15/2023 8:02 am : link
During the Plaxico Burress free agency drama in March 2005. However, I didn't formally join until November 2005 where I began posting. So, I'm not one of the infamous 03/05'ers.
RE: I was talking to my brother about this  
HBart : 9/15/2023 8:05 am : link
In comment 16206267 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Sunday night - since the game was not worth discussing for long.
One of our biggest regrets was NOT going to Albany with the BBi crew back in the day. We totally should have done that.

What year did the site crash and everybody had to re-register?

Albany was such a great training camp environment. For the fans it was incredible, and I bet it was better for the team too. Literally being at camp.
 
christian : 9/15/2023 8:05 am : link
I browsed BBI before, but my first post was freshman year of college in 2000.
2007  
UConn4523 : 9/15/2023 8:05 am : link
.
Lurked  
pjcas18 : 9/15/2023 8:11 am : link
for a while, my brother was an occasional contributor, and kept harassing me to join.

first post was 2007 pre-season.
I followed BBI for a few years  
RobCrossRiver56 : 9/15/2023 8:12 am : link
but I didn't sign up and post until 2007. My first post was about Shockey and I got lit up...lol fun times..
Letters to Editor was great.....meeting everyone at Albany  
George from PA : 9/15/2023 8:14 am : link
And the Hope award!

All good fun history...
I believe it was 2003 for me - I found BBI through Big Blue Blogger  
gidiefor : Mod : 9/15/2023 8:17 am : link
For years he was our local online Giants Blogger when I lived in Staten Island. Blogs has a column online (I believe one of his outlets was on SILive.com) where he would do an almost daily wrap-up compilation and analysis of all the news in Giants world with links to the sources. One day he linked and cited a post on BBI. When I followed the link I was enraptured. I lurked for about a year before I joined. And thank god for BBI because Blogs, who was my original link to everything Giants, stopped doing his thing not long afterwards.
2004 I think  
mfsd : 9/15/2023 8:20 am : link
Found the site in about 2000 or 2001 soon after I moved to SoCal and was looking online for a source for Giants and NY sports related news and chatter, lurked for a few years before posting

Man it’s been a while, I’m getting older
I am guessing..... it was Kerry Collins time.. 1998?  
Chef : 9/15/2023 8:30 am : link
...
2001  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9/15/2023 8:32 am : link
But then made a new handle in 2002. I can remember posting about the atrocious loss in San Francisco. So its been 22 years for me.
2002 - Looking for info on the Giants from DC  
rnargi : 9/15/2023 8:42 am : link
No local coverage here. It was like finding gold.
2006  
Anakim : 9/15/2023 8:45 am : link
.
2012 and spent the first month being accused of being a troll.  
Victor in CT : 9/15/2023 8:45 am : link
Fats and few others welcomed me.

heard about the site in 2005 and always read the home page articles, Eric suggested I join the forum when I sent in a question/opinion to him via email.
RE: I found out about BBI  
Mike in ramapo college : 9/15/2023 8:53 am : link
In comment 16206272 Sean said:
Quote:
During the Plaxico Burress free agency drama in March 2005. However, I didn't formally join until November 2005 where I began posting. So, I'm not one of the infamous 03/05'ers.


03/05'er here. I was on the Giants message board before that. There was no going back once I discovered BBI.
mine was probably 1995, which was a couple of user names  
markky : 9/15/2023 9:03 am : link
ago. i was working over in England and it was tough to get NFL news. An abridged version of the USA Today came out twice a week or if you went into London you could get a NY Times. when I found Pete's Corner it was a godsend. I think I found this site as soon as it was launched.
I’m guessing late 90s early 2000s  
kevken60 : 9/15/2023 9:06 am : link
I know I had the old “blue screen of death” on my computer one year, so I believe I re-registered 00-01.
I too remember the Letters to the Editor
And discussions with Eric on colicky kids lol
My sign up date is May 2007 so probably around there  
BrianLeonard23 : 9/15/2023 9:22 am : link
Was in college at that time. I’m pretty sure I was linked here on a recommendation from somebody on a Yankee forum, where they had a football thread but it couldn’t compare to a powerhouse like this place.
First Post Around 2007 Or 2008 (Whenever I Registered)  
Trainmaster : 9/15/2023 9:24 am : link
I was a lurker for a long time before that, starting sometime in the late 1990s.
2005  
Jay on the Island : 9/15/2023 9:35 am : link
I was a member of the infamous 3/05 class. I lurked for a few months before joining.
April 1995  
JonC : 9/15/2023 9:35 am : link
I was interning in Raleigh, NC, and trying to find real-time info on the Giants ahead of the NFL Draft.
2001  
PepperJ52 : 9/15/2023 9:54 am : link
Using a $99 I-Opener I saw advertised in Parade Magazine the year before. My first experience going online from home. Found BBI between seasons and went to camp in Albany that year, meeting some of you. Got Harry Carson’s autograph.
2002  
CV36 : 9/15/2023 9:59 am : link
I believe
wrote a letter to the editor in 1995  
Greg from LI : 9/15/2023 10:01 am : link
The infamous Tommy Maddox game spurred me to vent.
Late 1995  
Rick in Dallas : 9/15/2023 10:03 am : link
Living in Dallas it was so hard to find information on the Giants.
I stumbled onto Letters to the Editor and Pete’s Corner doing internet search on NY Giants.
I use to send Eric letters back in the day and he would always respond to them.
I would be lost without BBI.
I was more of an optimist back in the realists/ optimists discussions on Pete Corner
March 2007  
bradshaw44 : 9/15/2023 10:03 am : link
Joined just prior to the start of the craziest most epic season in Giants history. It was fate.
Next month  
Bill in UT : 9/15/2023 10:06 am : link
will be my 10 year anniversary. I'm just a baby here
1999 just before Luke Petitgout was drafted. I was one of those saying  
Ira : 9/15/2023 10:09 am : link
'Luke who'?
2006 free agency  
bLiTz 2k : 9/15/2023 10:10 am : link
When we signed Lavar.
RE: Lurked  
pjcas18 : 9/15/2023 10:12 am : link
In comment 16206282 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
for a while, my brother was an occasional contributor, and kept harassing me to join.

first post was 2007 pre-season.


Actually my first post was in March 2007 before the draft and it was "why don't the Giants draft linebackers?" or something like that.
I was 17 years old  
shocktheworld : 9/15/2023 10:13 am : link
So that’s 33 years ago…. Honestly it’s hard wired into my brain to check BBI daily. If this site shut down, it would literally form a void haha
Math is not my strong part…  
shocktheworld : 9/15/2023 10:15 am : link
45-17= 28 years haha
RE: I believe it was 2003 for me - I found BBI through Big Blue Blogger  
Johnny5 : 9/15/2023 10:16 am : link
In comment 16206285 gidiefor said:
Quote:
For years he was our local online Giants Blogger when I lived in Staten Island. Blogs has a column online (I believe one of his outlets was on SILive.com) where he would do an almost daily wrap-up compilation and analysis of all the news in Giants world with links to the sources. One day he linked and cited a post on BBI. When I followed the link I was enraptured. I lurked for about a year before I joined. And thank god for BBI because Blogs, who was my original link to everything Giants, stopped doing his thing not long afterwards.

Me too Gidie, I was posting mostly on the Giants.com website if I remember correctly, and somehow started following Blogger (Who really had an amazing Blog) and that was how I learned about BBI. I lurked for a bit but I can't remember if I signed up to post in 2003 first? I can't recall exactly but I remember having fierce discussions around Kerry Collins (Much like another current QB) with GoTerps... lol.

Also a big shout out to Gidie for welcoming me and my daughters and a fresh air kid we were hosting to his organic farm for a tour. I still think about those shallots you gave me (awesome) and if I remember correctly my kids snuck back to the chicken coop after we told them not too and left the door open? Some more apologies for that!!
I think my first post was either 1997 or 98  
MadPlaid : 9/15/2023 10:16 am : link
It was on the old version of the Corner Forum. I made a comment on a draft thread about how it felt like everytime the Giants' pick came up, our preferred draft choice was always selected right before the team's turn. For an example, I used the draft where they picked one-eyed Jones to support my theory. Eric actually replied to me and indicated how the draft sometimes did feel like that. That did it. I was hooked to BBI.
1996  
CRinCA : 9/15/2023 10:26 am : link
I had just gotten a computer (at work) and was taking up company time looking for an alternative to Dave Klein’s crappy Giants “magazine” which never reached me here in CA until about 2 weeks after the then-most recent game.

Stumbled upon “Pete’s Corner” on BBI on the rest is history.
First post was around 1998 or 1990  
M.S. : 9/15/2023 10:36 am : link

handle was JonS
I'm part of the 1995 Letters to the Editor crew...  
Milton : 9/15/2023 10:45 am : link
It no longer feels like just yesterday, but hard to believe it was nearly 30 years ago!
I think my first post was some time in the 2001 season  
BestFeature : 9/15/2023 10:45 am : link
Not sure if I was here yet for 9/11. But it's crazy that 96 sounded like so long ago but it was only 5 years later. But that's also because of my age 15 vs 10 seems like more than 5 years.
Early 1995  
Adam G in MD : 9/15/2023 10:48 am : link
When I started my first job. Introduced to the site by a co-worker. I don't recall the specifics of what was discussed at the time, but this predated the Corner Forum. Most of the content was "letters to the editor". I actually miss those responses. Eric, stop slacking!! (I kid)
RE: I'm part of the 1995 Letters to the Editor crew...  
Adam G in MD : 9/15/2023 10:50 am : link
In comment 16206469 Milton said:
Quote:
It no longer feels like just yesterday, but hard to believe it was nearly 30 years ago!

I didn't realize that there was a crew. Thought it was just Eric (though that was over 30 years ago, so its a bit hazy). How many were part of the "crew"?
June 2002 for me -  
Del Shofner : 9/15/2023 10:53 am : link
I was searching online for Giants news during what I guess was a spring training camp, and came across BBI.

What was funny is that Charlie at Columbia (one of our sons, who used to hang out on BBI too) discovered BBI at around the same time. I remember us being glad to have a source of Giants news, but also him saying about BBI something like "... and there are all these ... people...." That was back in the wild and wooly days of BBI! There were a lot of characters posting.

I met a lot of BBIers in person in those early years. Things are different today for a variety of reasons, including that I'm not in NYC much anymore. But, can't believe it's been 21 years - that's a pretty long time.
2005  
PHX Giants Fan : 9/15/2023 10:54 am : link
When I lived in Santa Monica and used the handle 'LA Giants Fan.'

I found BBI in 2003... Holy shit, 20 years!
Dec 1997 or Jan 1998  
George : 9/15/2023 11:01 am : link
Right after the Yikes! playoff loss to Minnesota.
‘05…  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/15/2023 11:02 am : link
Though I lurked for awhile before registering.
1998 for a Letter to the Editor as MikeinAusTex  
Mike in Prescott : 9/15/2023 11:14 am : link
I think maybe a first post in “Pete’s Corner” the following year. I found the site through BigBlueWreckingCrew (I think). Eric was doing game reviews there (or was it previews? It was a looong time ago). Eventually I noticed that BBI was mentioned there. I checked it out and have been here ever since. Mostly as a lurker. I changed my handle when I moved around a bit. So I’ve been MikeinAusTex, MikeinFatlanta, and my current handle.
1996  
Jints in Carolina : 9/15/2023 11:18 am : link
I was living in Dc so I was Jints in DC....I remember going to CCSP for some pre-season games and then we all went to Ravens-Giants pre-season game in 2000. The year they played in the Super bowl.
3/05'er here.  
GiantAce : 9/15/2023 11:19 am : link
My class wasn't the brightest so I refrained from posting for a while.
RE: 3/05'er here.  
Johnny5 : 9/15/2023 11:23 am : link
In comment 16206515 GiantAce said:
Quote:
My class wasn't the brightest so I refrained from posting for a while.

Ha! Who can forget the "3/05'er" moniker?
A long time ago  
US1 Giants : 9/15/2023 11:25 am : link
back in a time with no website login and Pete's Corner instead of the Corner Forum.

not sure  
Thegratefulhead : 9/15/2023 11:29 am : link
2007? I know I read for years before posting then wrote a letter or 2 to the editor per year for a few years.
1998 or So  
TinVA : 9/15/2023 11:30 am : link
One of my memories is reading posts on this site on the morning of 9/11 when someone posted one of the first pictures, I didn't think it was real until I turned on the TV.
2002, maybe 2003. Original handle was jet_black. Lost the login  
j_rud : 9/15/2023 11:31 am : link
So technically I'm a dupe.
1997 maybe? Earlier perhaps.  
mort christenson : 9/15/2023 11:31 am : link
Posted as Matt in Syracuse.
1996  
TDMaker85 : 9/15/2023 11:33 am : link
Kent Graham era. Graduate school in RI. That's a long time ago! Thanks for keeping this place constant, Eric!
1995  
Larry in Pencilvania : 9/15/2023 11:35 am : link
I was away at school and first found the links page so I could get Giants' news in northwest Florida. The corner was like the wild west and I'd sit and read it during some computer class.

Good times
RE: I'm part of the 1995 Letters to the Editor crew...  
JonC : 9/15/2023 11:36 am : link
In comment 16206469 Milton said:
Quote:
It no longer feels like just yesterday, but hard to believe it was nearly 30 years ago!


Same, it's insane!
I want to say 1997...  
bw in dc : 9/15/2023 11:41 am : link
Those early days were awesome - BBI unplugged. Very Darwninistic...

Late 1990s  
Bluenatic : 9/15/2023 11:46 am : link
Came here through the old Big Blue Wrecking Crew forums.
RE: Late 1990s  
US1 Giants : 9/15/2023 11:49 am : link
In comment 16206570 Bluenatic said:
Quote:
Came here through the old Big Blue Wrecking Crew forums.


Me too. Forgot about that website.
RE: I want to say 1997...  
TDMaker85 : 9/15/2023 11:55 am : link
In comment 16206561 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Those early days were awesome - BBI unplugged. Very Darwninistic...


I think you mean Darwinian ;-)
I'm gonna guess '98 or '99  
GiantsLaw : 9/15/2023 11:56 am : link
.
Started Lurking in 1999.  
IchabodGiant : 9/15/2023 11:57 am : link
Read "Letters to the Editor" everyday. Checked out the front page and Pete's Forum.

I'm pretty sure I have checked BBI at least once per day ever since. Didn't decide to post until years later. Still prefer to lurk.

Website is a huge part of my life.
RE: Late 1990s  
Johnny5 : 9/15/2023 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16206570 Bluenatic said:
Quote:
Came here through the old Big Blue Wrecking Crew forums.

Ah right... I think that's one of the sites where I was doing a lot of posting back in the day. Forgot about that one.
Probably 95 or 96  
Ron from Ninerland : 9/15/2023 12:04 pm : link
It was during the Dave Brown era. I generally defended him. I adapted my handle because Dave Brown's most vocal advocate was "Tony from Ninerland" and I thought at the time that we were the only Californians on the board
5/05  
Nitro : 9/15/2023 12:08 pm : link
Wew.
I’m part of the original BBI  
Steve L : 9/15/2023 12:10 pm : link
Had various handles but been here since 1990 or so. Or whenever it started.

I think the forum was called Pete’s Corner back then.
RE: Late 1990s  
GiantsLaw : 9/15/2023 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16206570 Bluenatic said:
Quote:
Came here through the old Big Blue Wrecking Crew forums.

I also got my "start" at BBWC...
1st year original  
JerseyCityJoe : 9/15/2023 12:29 pm : link
BBI was a bulletin board when I first posted.
RE: ~ 1995??  
The Turk : 9/15/2023 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16206271 HBart said:
Quote:
Can't recall if Reeves was still HC or year 1 of Fassel.

In the days of frequent BBI gathering at CCSP.


Same for me and definitely Reeves was coaching. Watching games in the basement of the CCSP and then some you (not naming names) would go across to the Crystal City Restaurant for post-game entertainment.
2001...  
Brown_Hornet : 9/15/2023 12:36 pm : link
...?
2006, shortly after the draft.  
bceagle05 : 9/15/2023 12:39 pm : link
Giants selected Kiwanuka that year, and BBI was none too pleased. I had been a lurker for some time, I decided to defend Kiwi a bit on some of the threads. Probably why I chose my handle, too. Seems silly now. Kiwi wasn’t as impactful as I expected him to be, but he was a solid player and respected team leader, and left with two rings.
RE: RE: I want to say 1997...  
bw in dc : 9/15/2023 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16206582 TDMaker85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16206561 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Those early days were awesome - BBI unplugged. Very Darwninistic...




I think you mean Darwinian ;-)


Ah...that does sound better.
Found this site in the first or 2nd year of its development  
OBJ_AllDay : 9/15/2023 12:43 pm : link
When I was in grade school. Was on it religiously since but lurked until the last 5 years or so.
RE: 1st year original  
Steve L : 9/15/2023 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16206643 JerseyCityJoe said:
Quote:
BBI was a bulletin board when I first posted.


Ha. That’s right!
RE: Probably 95 or 96  
TDMaker85 : 9/15/2023 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16206602 Ron from Ninerland said:
Quote:
It was during the Dave Brown era. I generally defended him. I adapted my handle because Dave Brown's most vocal advocate was "Tony from Ninerland" and I thought at the time that we were the only Californians on the board


Anybody know what happened to Tony from Ninerland? He was a good poster.
RE: ~ 1995??  
bw in dc : 9/15/2023 12:51 pm : link
In comment 16206271 HBart said:
Quote:
Can't recall if Reeves was still HC or year 1 of Fassel.

In the days of frequent BBI gathering at CCSP.


I used to go to CCSP. Did we ever meet??

I remember Eric, ray, Dave in MD, old timer, etc.
No idea.  
Rick5 : 9/15/2023 1:04 pm : link
Sometime during the 90s, I think. It's too long ago for me to remember the specifics.
RE: RE: Late 1990s  
Rick5 : 9/15/2023 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16206599 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16206570 Bluenatic said:


Quote:


Came here through the old Big Blue Wrecking Crew forums.


Ah right... I think that's one of the sites where I was doing a lot of posting back in the day. Forgot about that one.

Oh, yeah. I used to post on bbwc. Wow, that was a really long time ago.
2010  
nygiants16 : 9/15/2023 1:07 pm : link
started posting during Lebrons free agency
Been around here a long time  
Crazed Dogs : 9/15/2023 1:21 pm : link
I do not know the precise year but I was around when there was "Pete's Corner" and Letters to the Editor.... luker for many years and have had a few different handles because I lost the id and passwords.. Eric does a great job of keeping Giant fans informed.
Summer of 97 my brother read me posts from BBI  
JALAPEN0 : 9/15/2023 1:50 pm : link
He was always laughing so I had to ask.
I was 13 and he was 20.

Later I would sneak into the computer lab at school for bullshit reasons jut to create stupid handles (I believe it was still a daily handle thing then?) with my friend Justin and just wreak havoc on here.
I took a short hiatus in high school and the Marines but when I got home and settled back into BBI I found a lot of the same characters then and that are here still today.

My handle changed a few times (none you'd remember, I was as useless as posting then as I am now) but not due to bans, just passwords and emails lost over time and new devices.



For me, the most consistent thing about the internet  
JALAPEN0 : 9/15/2023 1:54 pm : link
Is BBI.

All around.
Believe I started lurking around 2004  
bigblue5611 : 9/15/2023 3:28 pm : link
Joined as part of the infamous 03/05'er club, though there was that issue with the passwords and I didn't have access to my old college email, so I lost the initial handle, had to change but then was able to change back to original handle. Not sure when my first post was, but at some point that year.
around 1995-96 ....  
BCD : 9/15/2023 3:28 pm : link
me and Joey from Va use to go at it....now I love the guy.
May 2004 is my registration date  
section125 : 9/15/2023 4:01 pm : link
so some where around there. I think I came from the Giants Forum....think I was lurking for about a year???
1997  
SomeFan : 9/15/2023 4:19 pm : link
about the beginning of the season
RE: RE: Late 1990s  
SomeFan : 9/15/2023 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16206632 GiantsLaw said:
Quote:
In comment 16206570 Bluenatic said:


Quote:


Came here through the old Big Blue Wrecking Crew forums.


I also got my "start" at BBWC...
I took the same path to BBI
RE: around 1995-96 ....  
bw in dc : 9/15/2023 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16206851 BCD said:
Quote:
me and Joey from Va use to go at it....now I love the guy.


Those were the Joey vs The World days.

He was spectacular.
Oct 2000 - 1st post was that Tiki Barber was gaining over a yard more  
RGhost : 9/15/2023 4:32 pm : link
per rush than Ron Dayne behind the same O-Line, and should be getting more carries per game. It was the "Thunder & Lightning" days.

Discovered BBI in April 1998, the Shaun Williams draft.

Met a bunch of BBIers in DC in the early 2000s at a big bar that used to be a car dealership?, I think.

25 years, still come here every day I'm not out in the field.
RE: RE: around 1995-96 ....  
rnargi : 9/15/2023 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16206914 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16206851 BCD said:


Quote:


me and Joey from Va use to go at it....now I love the guy.



Those were the Joey vs The World days.

He was spectacular.


I almost said on my post earlier in the thread, I legit thought Joey in VA was going to come to Fredericksburg and kill me when I first started posting, lol. Turned out to be one om my favorite BBIers, despite us not agreeing on much.
very similar to Ralph C  
TJ : 9/15/2023 5:16 pm : link
Roughly '96 and it was one of the first websites I visited regularly. Maybe Refdesk is the only other site I can remember from back then. Eric did an amazing job with letters and Pete's Corner was wild and woolly. You could post using any name that struck you in the moment and on any topic. Hilarity ensued. Lots of great posters but plenty of asshole trolls too. It was a mess and I loved it. Clearly it's different now but I still love it and realize it never could have lasted this long without the changes. I still visit almost every day.

My first post? No idea but I'm sure it was full of brilliant football insights.
1995. I think  
NNJ Tom : 9/15/2023 5:54 pm : link
Use to kill time at a very boring, under paid job.
Nov.-Dec. 1995 for me. It has been  
carpoon : 9/15/2023 6:05 pm : link
quite a ride.
June 1999  
Matt M. : 9/15/2023 6:15 pm : link
Not sure of the exact date (either 6/6, 6/7, or 6/8). How do I know? I was at MSG and just witnessed the 4 point play on 6/5/99. After the game I met my wife (then girlfriend) at the now closed Park Avenue Country Club. While I was waiting for her to get out of the bathroom, there is a drunk Tiki with his first wife. I started talking to him and he spent about 20 minutes with me. I had to ask about the impending QB battle between Collins and Graham and Tiki surprisingly answered.

I told my buddy (now BBIer DavidinBMNY) asked me if I shared it on BBI? I had never heard of it, which shocked him. Once I posted the recount of that evening, I haven't looked back. Been here ever since.
It was mid 1990s for me  
ScottinMA : 9/15/2023 6:35 pm : link
I even had one of t shirt from BBI that are “not to be mentioned”. Just kidding.
rnargi...  
bw in dc : 9/15/2023 6:43 pm : link
Joey and I were bitter rivals at first.

But we found some common ground at some point and it was good sailing from that point on...
August 2002  
Pete in MD : 9/15/2023 6:52 pm : link
according to my profile, but I remember reading it in my college computer lab which would have been earlier.
I would say 97, 98ish  
.McL. : 9/15/2023 8:15 pm : link
I found the site in 95, lurked for a while.

I used to print out threads and read them on my commute home.
I recall sitting in my cube at the time copying and pasting the threads into a Word doc so I could make one giant printout of them.

I recall posting about our OL, or lack thereof... Some things never change.

in 1999 and 2000 I used to track every offensive play and post a play by play grade of each player on the OL including the TE. The grades I gave out were --, -, 0, +, ++. Then I added it all up for a final grade for the game. I actually had access to the All 22s through a friend at the time.

I managed to avoid 9/11 because my Mom had surgery that day so I didn't go into my office across the street from WTC. However, I dis post about the fact that I used to work at Cantor Fitzgerald, so I knew a lot of people who did not make it that day. Took me years after the memorial was built to get past it enough to visit.

I posted a ton about the crash in '08... I was even posting that it was coming about 8 months before. I was working on bond models and realized they didn't account for a potential systemic failure in mortgage backs with a recession and a rise in defaults of questionable loans. I was sounding alarm bells, but the business people were giddy with the euphoria of all the money rolling in... Until they weren't.

Then a few years later, my son was born and a long hiatus, before returning in 2017 using .McL. instead of just McL

RE: RE: ~ 1995??  
HBart : 9/15/2023 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16206644 The Turk said:
Quote:
In comment 16206271 HBart said:


Quote:


Can't recall if Reeves was still HC or year 1 of Fassel.

In the days of frequent BBI gathering at CCSP.



Same for me and definitely Reeves was coaching. Watching games in the basement of the CCSP and then some you (not naming names) would go across to the Crystal City Restaurant for post-game entertainment.

I may have joined you at CCR.......because they had great burgers.
My first Internet search was also for the Giants...  
Dan in the Springs : 9/15/2023 9:38 pm : link
Same time period, early '96. I found the Big Blue Wrecking Crew website though. It took about a year for me to find this site, and it was the camp reports that made me stay and read every day.

I just lurked for a while, then finally decided to make my first post. My timing was terrible, it was after a very disappointing loss and moments before the world would change forever on 9/11 2001.

I'll never forget it and BBI is part of that memory for me.
March 2003 for me.  
compton : 9/15/2023 10:39 pm : link
I found out about this site from BBWC in late 2002. So I was lurking on this site in late 2002 until 2003.
RE: RE: I'm part of the 1995 Letters to the Editor crew...  
Joey in VA : 9/15/2023 11:07 pm : link
In comment 16206552 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16206469 Milton said:


Quote:


It no longer feels like just yesterday, but hard to believe it was nearly 30 years ago!



Same, it's insane!
Me too, I found it in 1995
'97 or '98...  
Bill E : 9/15/2023 11:09 pm : link
..I remember reading letters to the editor, but I didn't post until Pete's Corner came into existence.
RE: around 1995-96 ....  
Joey in VA : 9/15/2023 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16206851 BCD said:
Quote:
me and Joey from Va use to go at it....now I love the guy.
Haha we did, I was an asshole. I'm happy now life wise, so I'm much nicer
pete's corner  
JesseS : 12:14 am : link
era. Late 90s? I still have a BBI t-shirt that I got in high school from my friend (another BBI fan).
I don't remember my first post,  
darren in pdx : 12:50 am : link
I maybe posted a handful of times but mostly lurked for years. But I remember my first time finding out about it. On another NFL forum someone was relaying that an insider was telling exactly how the Eli trade would go down before it happened on draft day 2004. I had to see for myself, the trade happened as they said and have been visiting the site almost daily since then.
Jan 2003  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 1:07 am : link
After the loss to SF in the playoffs. I needed people to commiserate with.

There was a hilariously mean poster back then—Fan of Simms (“Thank you Lord for making me a Giants fan”). He’d always fight with some Eagles fan on here. Always gave me a laugh.
It had to be 2005  
dune69 : 5:53 am : link
I followed BBI before that but joined in 2005. The entertainment for me was never in posting but in reading other's posts, paricularly in the early days. Some real good posters but even more so, characters and threads that are still talked about today.
First half of the 90s  
tony stg : 7:32 am : link
Dan Reeves was still the coach. First “posts” were in the Letters to the Editor days when you were limited to only two a day. Man, that was almost half my life ago.
Sometime in the 90’s  
gary_from_chester : 9:46 am : link
Think my handle was different but don’t remember it. Gary something or other.

Matt in Syracuse was the first nutjob I remember, there’s a long line of contenders since. Mostly read (and sometimes shake my head) but post on occasion, think my first one was in the 90’s.

Great site and fun to gather here to enjoy the good years and commiserate during the down years. Thanks Eric for running a great site.
Not sure  
JohnG in Albany : 10:01 am : link
It was definitely during the "Letters to the Editor" days.

And there were still dinosaurs roaming around.
03/05er and proud of it  
The Jake : 10:18 am : link
my grandfather recommended the site to me. his handle was “jake,” and though he didn’t post much, he loved this site dearly. he spent the last 20 years of his life with two windows open on his computer - one for day trading and one for BBI. this is the only site he ever trusted for Giants news/info.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 10:22 am : link
2000 in the library at ualbany.
Lurked for a long time joined  
oghwga : 3:37 pm : link
Before my first giants camp with the boys in 07 I think. Margi was very helpful and welcoming so I was able to find the group.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 