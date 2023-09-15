Giants Cards predictions?

Gannon has been part of the dismantling problem for the Giants last year. The Giants will have to assert the running game in this contest and play a very physical brand of football to win. Arizona has a very hard hitting and fast defense with several star players. They gave Washington everything they could handle last week. On the other hand their offense is not great. I see a low scoring game and back and forth slug fest in this game.
It's very important for the Giants to win this game. If the Giants can't beat Arizona it will be a looong disappointing season as this is seen as one of the easier games on their schedule, and under Gannon's first year, Arizona is certainly not a complete team yet.
I have no idea. Based on how Az looked against Washington on defense? I wouldn't at all be surprised for us to lose this game. I have no trust in our OL at all. And I hope they sit Thomas, because we can't afford to lose him for the year.
Any confidence I had in this team was completely obliterated last week, even though I did not think we would win that game. Until this organization fixes this OL we will not be able to compete with the better teams in this league (especially the ones with an even just halfway decent DL).
He not only ended our 2022 season in January, but he also established an effective blue print on how to stop our offense in its tracks, arguably the precise plan utilized by Quinn this past Sunday.
My guess is Gannon hasn't forgotten what he achieved against us. And his defense had a stellar game against Washington last Sunday. So unless Big Blue and its vaunted coaching staff gets their collective heads out of their asses, we will not win this game.
My guess is an offensive snooze-fest on both sides, with our defense scoring the only touchdown of the game: Giants win 13-12.
I was riding the good waves of confidence into week 1
If AT plays lots of run pounding and put Matt Peart in as a 6th lineman on Neal’s side for max protect and try some go routes with Hyatt on one side, Slayton the other and Waller in the seam to open up things for Saquon.
Giants 20 Cards 17
Giants 24 Cardinals 23
24-16
Giants 17 Arizona 14
Giants 6
With that said, I think the injuries are going to make this game harder for the Giants than it would've been otherwise.
Giants 20
Cards 13
Sounds reasonable
This much I will predict, if they lose this game start the season at 0-3. If that happens...
Cardinals 2
And it's a brand new season!!
If Thomas plays:
31-9 Giants
If Thomas is out:
21-9 Giants
The Force is strong in this one.
Watch Gano start getting the yips.
I'd like to think we can score more than the Commanders. But who the hell knows...
We should have an advantage with our front seven over the Zona OL. So, I think we might get a defensive TD courtesy of Dobbs.
NYG 19
AZ 13
Quote:
15-6 somebody.
The Force is strong in this one.
Watch Gano start getting the yips.
THREAD WINNER !!!!!
Tie.
I really thought if we did not win, we'd lose on a last second drive by Dallas.
Everyone on the prediction thread - huge majority - thought we'd win too.
Our schedule is tougher than last year and if Sunday was any indication we are going to struggle to 5-6 wins.
Maybe they'll put it together and right the ship but I'm already resigned to following the team, but not getting emotionally invested any more.
They've got to earn it.
We lose to Zona, fans and media cave on the team then they beat the niners and go on a winning streak.
We dog walk the Cardinals.
Those predicting the tanking Cardinals to beat us, can go walk their dogs in traffic. FOH.