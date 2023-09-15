for display only
Stupid football terms you hear

DC Gmen Fan : 9/15/2023 1:49 pm
I'll start:

1) Establish the run
2) Lunch pail/blue collar players
3) Smash mouth football
4)..?
"Now here's a guy"  
JALAPEN0 : 9/15/2023 1:52 pm : link
.
Matriculate  
PEEJ : 9/15/2023 1:53 pm : link
the ball down the field
Touched by the hand of God  
ThomasG : 9/15/2023 1:55 pm : link
Generational player
The (insert position group) room.  
robbieballs2003 : 9/15/2023 1:56 pm : link
Technique for how players line up like 3 tech.

Don't leave your feet.

There's a ton but I'm drawing a blank now.
Terms by Parcells and Bellichek  
Chip : 9/15/2023 1:57 pm : link
The lunch pail guy was Jim Burt. Running game by Lombardi, Shula Parcells Bellichek Noll to name a few and they won quite a few Super Bowls. Also tom Landry and many others.
None  
UConn4523 : 9/15/2023 1:59 pm : link
I kind of enjoy the ones the irk people if I’m being honest.
"complimentary football" is my new favorite  
Essex : 9/15/2023 1:59 pm : link
...
draft capital  
pjcas18 : 9/15/2023 1:59 pm : link
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.

"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.

one person says it now all the parrots say it.

RE:  
DC Gmen Fan : 9/15/2023 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16206740 Essex said:
Quote:
...



ooh good one
shocked nobody said  
KDavies : 9/15/2023 2:01 pm : link
hog mollies
RE: draft capital  
DC Gmen Fan : 9/15/2023 2:01 pm : link
In comment 16206741 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.

"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.

one person says it now all the parrots say it.

That's another great one.

"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.

one person says it now all the parrots say it.



That's another great one.
Anything  
Everyone Relax : 9/15/2023 2:06 pm : link
Dave Gettleman ever said
Coaches, players  
Someguy1978 : 9/15/2023 2:07 pm : link
saying they have to go back and watch the tape. It's even worse when fans say the same thing.
Pocket Awareness  
Drewcon40 : 9/15/2023 2:10 pm : link
This is probably because during one game where Mahomes was playing, a group of us were having a discussion about him. And someone, who (one of the Jets fans who trigger my ire), blurts out “he has such pocket awareness”. He probably picked up the term from an ESPN talking head.

“Deep Threat” is another term that annoys me.
RE: draft capital  
Wiggy : 9/15/2023 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16206741 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.

"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.

one person says it now all the parrots say it.
this. I hate this one.

"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.

one person says it now all the parrots say it.
this. I hate this one.
General Manager  
Biteymax22 : 9/15/2023 2:11 pm : link
Dave Gettleman
When talking about injuries  
Wiggy : 9/15/2023 2:12 pm : link
“He has a knee”.

that one bothers me
“He Does A Good Job …”  
Trainmaster : 9/15/2023 2:13 pm : link
At least half of Aikman’s comments.
RPO  
Mark from Jersey : 9/15/2023 2:13 pm : link
Rubs me the wrong way.
Gold Jacket Guy  
Arcade_Games : 9/15/2023 2:15 pm : link
But are they stupid?
Most of the Gen Z football terms I hear by people like Dan Schchnier  
SicilianGMEN : 9/15/2023 2:16 pm : link
ARM TALENT
OFF PLATFORM
SLOT ANGLE

No one said these dumb terms even 5 years ago
This isn't just football  
ghost718 : 9/15/2023 2:17 pm : link
but it seems like everyone has a vision these days

Most of them shouldn't give up on visiting the eye doctor
What's  
Pete in MD : 9/15/2023 2:19 pm : link
that one when a QB has improvise? Off-script or off-cycle?
"He's got a knee"  
Blue21 : 9/15/2023 2:21 pm : link
.
Here's a few:  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/15/2023 2:23 pm : link
- Hawg Mawllies
- Rome wasn't built in a day, dahlin.
- Jonathan Stewart is in his 10th year and he’s hardly lost anything.
- You can win while you build a roster. We do have a plan, and this is a part of it.
- We are committed to being forward thinking. We are committed to being the best in every area. We are making a determined effort to move that way. We are in the process of that process.
- Don't sleep on Pio.
- You've been married a long time, did you wait for your wife to come to you?
- The devaluation of the running back is a myth.
- My plan is to come in here every day and kick ass. I’m gonna keep doing it until they either take my key card or the Lord calls me home.
- It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do.
- We didn’t get stupid overnight.
Heavy handed men of integrity  
bradshaw44 : 9/15/2023 2:24 pm : link
Protect the duke
RE: Most of the Gen Z football terms I hear by people like Dan Schchnier  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/15/2023 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16206764 SicilianGMEN said:
Quote:
ARM TALENT
OFF PLATFORM
SLOT ANGLE

No one said these dumb terms even 5 years ago

a) Yes they did.
b) The oldest members of Gen Z are in their mid 20s. Schneier is 10 years older than that.
See just about anything Macadont said  
Dinger : 9/15/2023 2:29 pm : link
Heavy handed, complimentary football, Protect the duke, anything out of Cris Collinsworths mouth, I've turned the page on that.....
I kinda like Matriculate the football, but thats me.
"The [Player's name]s of the world"  
regulator : 9/15/2023 2:29 pm : link
"game manager"
"possession receiver"

As it relates to the Giants, I also can't stand when people call Mike Kafka "Mike COFF-ka". He calls himself KAF-ka, why is it so hard to say it properly? Nobody calls Brian Daboll "Brian Da-Ball"...
RE: Matriculate  
ThomasG : 9/15/2023 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16206731 PEEJ said:
Quote:
the ball down the field


Not a chance. This is a classic.
High point the football.  
bceagle05 : 9/15/2023 2:35 pm : link
.
The QB  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/15/2023 2:39 pm : link
didn't "elevate" the team. I find this one way overused and a lot of the time does not factor all the variables around a QB that played out on game day.
RE: RE: Matriculate  
bradshaw44 : 9/15/2023 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16206784 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16206731 PEEJ said:


Quote:


the ball down the field



Not a chance. This is a classic.


Agreed. That’s a Hank Stram CLASSIC
The Great Destruction of the line of scrimmage  
ThomasG : 9/15/2023 2:50 pm : link
.
That running back has a special brand of "trickeration"  
GiantBlue : 9/15/2023 2:50 pm : link
That was my favorite.....Trickeration!

My second favorite is "Matriculate down the field" that you mentioned above...I think Hank Stram is credited with that one, but I could be wrong.

Love these.
The “IT” factor  
Gforce11 : 9/15/2023 2:55 pm : link
Can’t even count how many times the trolls on TV talk about some guy having the “IT”. It changes week to week, lol. I believe Barnwell did a piece on…the “IT” factor.
Breaking contain  
RicFlair : 9/15/2023 2:58 pm : link
Everyone used to say containment but at some point switched to contain. Which is a verb.
RE: The Great Destruction of the line of scrimmage  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/15/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16206806 ThomasG said:
Quote:
.


Yes, it ruined the back end of Eli's career. Good to see you again Googs. Hit those 30 carries with a high YPC and good things happen.....more times than not.
"He's as good as anyone in the league at..."  
Blueworm : 9/15/2023 3:01 pm : link
So he's... average?
The “IT” factor  
Gforce11 : 9/15/2023 3:03 pm : link
From 2014 article:
https://grantland.com/features/it-factor-nfl-quarterback-intangibles/
IT factor - ( New Window )
The Rock  
Chef : 9/15/2023 3:05 pm : link
.
RE: draft capital  
Pepe LePugh : 9/15/2023 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16206741 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.

"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.

one person says it now all the parrots say it.

I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
Pin their ears back  
DaveW2 : 9/15/2023 3:13 pm : link
.
The...  
JohnG in Albany : 9/15/2023 3:26 pm : link
line to gain.
Working on his  
eric2425ny : 9/15/2023 3:28 pm : link
craft
When Troy Aikman  
dlauster : 9/15/2023 3:30 pm : link
Says “great play by him”. Repeatedly.
Pound it in the hole  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/15/2023 3:34 pm : link
Penetration, two-way player, tight end, illegal touching
RE: RE: draft capital  
pjcas18 : 9/15/2023 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16206828 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16206741 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.

"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.

one person says it now all the parrots say it.



I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).


If no one ever invented the phrase draft capital would you be at a loss to understand that draft picks had more value the higher they were?

Replace the phrase in any sentence that uses draft capital with draft picks and tell me you don't understand the sentiment.
Draft capital makes sense to me  
UConn4523 : 9/15/2023 3:41 pm : link
picks is just a quantity, where you are picking is the value, packaged together it’s “capital”. Don’t see what the big deal is.
Hogmolly  
TXRabbit : 9/15/2023 3:41 pm : link
seriously. What exactly is that and has it EVER been said outside of football?
 
christian : 9/15/2023 3:43 pm : link
"It starts at the line of scrimmage."

Yes, yes it does.
Physicality  
FranknWeezer : 9/15/2023 3:44 pm : link
I don't think it means what they think it means...if it means anything at all.
“He can stick his foot in the ground”  
mfsd : 9/15/2023 3:48 pm : link
I get what the phrase intends to convey, but it’s thrown out there as if making a cut while running a route is a mystical ability only a rare few possess, whereas the rest of the team can only run in a straight line
A term like...  
bw in dc : 9/15/2023 3:51 pm : link
Balance has always been a bit irritating. And probably because it's so Captain Obvious.

lol  
4xchamps : 9/15/2023 4:01 pm : link
"He has excellent length" (used to be called "height")

"He left his feet to make the grab" (Really? where di he leave them?)

"He high-pointed the ball" (always said after the ball drops out of the sky 25 feet into the receiver's hands)

"At the point of attack" (used to be called the "line of scrimmage")
RE: RE: RE: draft capital  
Pepe LePugh : 9/15/2023 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16206862 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16206828 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16206741 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.


I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).



If no one ever invented the phrase draft capital would you be at a loss to understand that draft picks had more value the higher they were?

Replace the phrase in any sentence that uses draft capital with draft picks and tell me you don't understand the sentiment.


Sure, but I find capital more descriptive because it describes bundled value as opposed to a single pick. If someone uses the term to refer to a single pick, I’m with you. If it refers to the collective value of a team’s draft picks, I find the term appropriate.
Blitz  
Red Dog : 9/15/2023 4:12 pm : link
A term invented by an announcer who didn't know the proper word was dog.
some sports columnists like NY Post Serby...  
jnoble : 9/15/2023 4:14 pm : link
...have a love affair with the lame term "QB Whisperer" which stopped being cute or clever years ago
A bunch come to mind but two anymore that annoy me  
Sammo85 : 9/15/2023 4:19 pm : link
“Ball Skills” and “Happy Feet” - hear analysts and draftniks say it all the time and most of the time they’re just spewing gibberish.



GOAT  
averagejoe : 9/15/2023 4:26 pm : link
everybody is the greatest thing evah
RE: RE: RE: RE: draft capital  
pjcas18 : 9/15/2023 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16206890 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16206862 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


In comment 16206828 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16206741 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.


I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).



If no one ever invented the phrase draft capital would you be at a loss to understand that draft picks had more value the higher they were?

Replace the phrase in any sentence that uses draft capital with draft picks and tell me you don't understand the sentiment.



Sure, but I find capital more descriptive because it describes bundled value as opposed to a single pick. If someone uses the term to refer to a single pick, I’m with you. If it refers to the collective value of a team’s draft picks, I find the term appropriate.


Please provide an example. Here is mine.

"I don't think the Giants have the draft capital to pull that trade off"

"I don't think the Giants have the draft picks to pull that trade off"

You don't think those two things say the same exact thing?

Is there an example you can use where draft capital conveys a sentiment that by merely substituting draft picks would mean the same thing or without using "capital" leaves the reader confused or unclear?

the phrase was created in the past decade, but somehow the football world was able to communicate about draft picks in general and related to trades without the phrase and no one seemed confused to me.
Another one that some coaches use  
mfsd : 9/15/2023 4:47 pm : link
and some in the media are starting to parrot to sound smart is “put a player in conflict”
Leader of Men  
Daniel in MI : 9/15/2023 4:47 pm : link
It sounds so stupid. As opposed to what? Kittens? Girl Scouts?
RE: RE: draft capital  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/15/2023 4:49 pm : link
In comment 16206828 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16206741 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.

"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.

one person says it now all the parrots say it.



I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).

Exactly. But it's been stuck in PJ's craw for years.

Everyone has that one thing that just annoys them. Draft capital is that thing for PJ.
RE: Leader of Men  
bw in dc : 9/15/2023 4:52 pm : link
In comment 16206942 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
It sounds so stupid. As opposed to what? Kittens? Girl Scouts?


In these hyper-sensitive times, I think the safest play is Leader of People... ;)
RE: Most of the Gen Z football terms I hear by people like Dan Schchnier  
JoeSchoens11 : 9/15/2023 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16206764 SicilianGMEN said:
Quote:
ARM TALENT
OFF PLATFORM
SLOT ANGLE

No one said these dumb terms even 5 years ago
I think ’arm talent’ is ok as it’s pretty descriptive. You don’t have to be a great qb to have that and is more encompassing than just arm strength.

‘Off platform’ not so much. Your never hear about someone being good ‘on platform’ for good reason.

‘Slot angle’ is also really bad. Just say ‘arm angle’ and be done with it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: draft capital  
nygiantfan : 9/15/2023 5:18 pm : link
In comment 16206920 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16206890 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16206862 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


In comment 16206828 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16206741 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.


I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).



If no one ever invented the phrase draft capital would you be at a loss to understand that draft picks had more value the higher they were?

Replace the phrase in any sentence that uses draft capital with draft picks and tell me you don't understand the sentiment.



Sure, but I find capital more descriptive because it describes bundled value as opposed to a single pick. If someone uses the term to refer to a single pick, I’m with you. If it refers to the collective value of a team’s draft picks, I find the term appropriate.



Please provide an example. Here is mine.

"I don't think the Giants have the draft capital to pull that trade off"

"I don't think the Giants have the draft picks to pull that trade off"

You don't think those two things say the same exact thing?

Is there an example you can use where draft capital conveys a sentiment that by merely substituting draft picks would mean the same thing or without using "capital" leaves the reader confused or unclear?

the phrase was created in the past decade, but somehow the football world was able to communicate about draft picks in general and related to trades without the phrase and no one seemed confused to me.


Nothing wrong with using draft capital in commentary. As noted above, I also think of it being used when describing marketable or exchangeable value as in trading those picks for players or picks for future picks, etc.

Draft picks, in and of itself, suggest a more static approach of just utilizing the asset.
I don't like it when people say a team came out flat...  
Milton : 9/15/2023 5:27 pm : link
The whole team? Maybe they were just outplayed. Maybe it was just one guy who came out flat (whatever that means, I assume it's just another way to say lacking effort).
Announcers saying “the football” over and over instead of “the ball”  
BrianLeonard23 : 9/15/2023 5:32 pm : link
Similarly “National Football League” instead of just saying NFL.
The Cowboys  
Joe Beckwith : 9/15/2023 5:36 pm : link
are Americas Team.
Pick Six  
Servo 2.0 : 9/15/2023 5:36 pm : link
At some point, am I interception returned for a touchdown became a “pick six”. I bothers me to a degree that is probable irrational, but it just feels like a lazy, silly phrase.
The Cowboys  
Joe Beckwith : 9/15/2023 5:36 pm : link
are Americas Team.
Blue  
bronxboy : 9/15/2023 5:47 pm : link
goose.
RE: some sports columnists like NY Post Serby...  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/15/2023 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16206906 jnoble said:
Quote:
...have a love affair with the lame term "QB Whisperer" which stopped being cute or clever years ago

Hearing anything whisperer makes my blood boil.


Hearing anything whisperer makes my blood boil.
Must convert 3rd downs  
fanoftheteam : 9/15/2023 6:04 pm : link
To win the game
"Gel"  
DefenseWins : 9/15/2023 6:15 pm : link
when referring to the offensive line.
Off-schedule.  
Pete in MD : 9/15/2023 6:36 pm : link
Went from never said to heard constantly.
Good stuff…  
dancing blue bear : 9/15/2023 6:51 pm : link
Processing speed
Blue goose
Burp the baby

I co-sign on the stupidity of draft capital. 2 extra syllables for the sake of pretentiousness

“Hole shot” makes me giggle
Good stuff…  
dancing blue bear : 9/15/2023 6:52 pm : link
Processing speed
Blue goose
Burp the baby

I co-sign on the stupidity of draft capital. 2 extra syllables for the sake of pretentiousness
I’m
“Hole shot” makes me giggle
Vechrin Guy  
CheddarPlax : 9/15/2023 8:02 pm : link
(Veteran guy)

I think of George Carlin when I hear that. “Extra word: Guy. Veteran is enough. He’s a veteran. We KNOW he’s a guy.”
keep their foot on the gas  
mpinmaine : 9/15/2023 8:59 pm : link
great vision
I really hate when anyone says  
SomeFan : 9/15/2023 10:17 pm : link
“He’s fun to watch”. Seems very chick-like statement too.
Smshmth is one  
Bill in UT : 9/15/2023 10:53 pm : link
of my favorite terms
the running back hasn't gotten untracked yet  
markky : 7:02 am : link
i remember the first time Madden said it on a broadcast with Summerall, he clearly meant to say "on track", but for the next 25 years we have to hear announcers saying "untracked".

it's even been added to dictionary.com as an informal definition to mean a team has improved their performance after a slow start.

it's purely sports definition is in the Urban Dictionary as "annoying and meaningless" sports term.
RE: draft capital  
RHPeel : 7:38 am : link
In comment 16206741 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.

"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.

one person says it now all the parrots say it.


The "room" is my least favorite. Absolutely one of those "this is how sports media talks now" things that is just deeply annoying.
I hate  
Kevin in Annapolis : 8:02 am : link
When people refer to players as a JAG. I get tht this was an old Bill term, but there is a team called the Jags, and has been for 30 years now. Surely there is a less confusing term you could use.
RE: I hate  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:45 am : link
In comment 16207205 Kevin in Annapolis said:
Quote:
When people refer to players as a JAG. I get tht this was an old Bill term, but there is a team called the Jags, and has been for 30 years now. Surely there is a less confusing term you could use.

For most of those 30 years, the Jags have primarily been JAGs.

For most of those 30 years, the Jags have primarily been JAGs.
RE: the running back hasn't gotten untracked yet  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:50 am : link
In comment 16207191 markky said:
Quote:
i remember the first time Madden said it on a broadcast with Summerall, he clearly meant to say "on track", but for the next 25 years we have to hear announcers saying "untracked".

it's even been added to dictionary.com as an informal definition to mean a team has improved their performance after a slow start.

it's purely sports definition is in the Urban Dictionary as "annoying and meaningless" sports term.

"Untracked" was a horse-racing term meant to describe a horse getting out of the mud or a rut in the track and then speeding up after getting "untracked."

Its use predates the origin of football, the invention of television, and the birth of John Madden.

If you decide to trust Urban Dictionary as a source, you get what you get.
He's holding the ball like a loaf of bread  
Spiciest Memelord : 12:13 pm : link
When I've never seen a person carry a loaf of bread like that.
Can we expand it to real life too?  
Arcade_Games : 2:41 pm : link
I went to get cofee today and had to get it from Starbucks. I didn't get milk in it like I thought I had ordered.

They said "you didn't add content to your order."

What the heck is wrong with "regular" or "cream and sugar"

Also - when going somewhere or doing something like "we're going to do Italy". Like WTF is it a ride a great adventure or something.

To be honest I have no problem with some of the football terms.

WR Room or QB room is usually used as reference to a player like a back-up QB who often while not a good player is more of a coach.

So arm talent evolved from "has a good arm" ? I do not remember ...
