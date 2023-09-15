Stupid football terms you hear

even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
This is probably because during one game where Mahomes was playing, a group of us were having a discussion about him. And someone, who (one of the Jets fans who trigger my ire), blurts out “he has such pocket awareness”. He probably picked up the term from an ESPN talking head.
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
- Hawg Mawllies
- Rome wasn't built in a day, dahlin.
- Jonathan Stewart is in his 10th year and he’s hardly lost anything.
- You can win while you build a roster. We do have a plan, and this is a part of it.
- We are committed to being forward thinking. We are committed to being the best in every area. We are making a determined effort to move that way. We are in the process of that process.
- Don't sleep on Pio.
- You've been married a long time, did you wait for your wife to come to you?
- The devaluation of the running back is a myth.
- My plan is to come in here every day and kick ass. I’m gonna keep doing it until they either take my key card or the Lord calls me home.
- It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do.
- We didn’t get stupid overnight.
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.
one person says it now all the parrots say it.
I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.
one person says it now all the parrots say it.
I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
If no one ever invented the phrase draft capital would you be at a loss to understand that draft picks had more value the higher they were?
Replace the phrase in any sentence that uses draft capital with draft picks and tell me you don't understand the sentiment.
I get what the phrase intends to convey, but it’s thrown out there as if making a cut while running a route is a mystical ability only a rare few possess, whereas the rest of the team can only run in a straight line
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
If no one ever invented the phrase draft capital would you be at a loss to understand that draft picks had more value the higher they were?
Replace the phrase in any sentence that uses draft capital with draft picks and tell me you don't understand the sentiment.
Sure, but I find capital more descriptive because it describes bundled value as opposed to a single pick. If someone uses the term to refer to a single pick, I’m with you. If it refers to the collective value of a team’s draft picks, I find the term appropriate.
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
If no one ever invented the phrase draft capital would you be at a loss to understand that draft picks had more value the higher they were?
Replace the phrase in any sentence that uses draft capital with draft picks and tell me you don't understand the sentiment.
Sure, but I find capital more descriptive because it describes bundled value as opposed to a single pick. If someone uses the term to refer to a single pick, I’m with you. If it refers to the collective value of a team’s draft picks, I find the term appropriate.
Please provide an example. Here is mine.
"I don't think the Giants have the draft capital to pull that trade off"
"I don't think the Giants have the draft picks to pull that trade off"
You don't think those two things say the same exact thing?
Is there an example you can use where draft capital conveys a sentiment that by merely substituting draft picks would mean the same thing or without using "capital" leaves the reader confused or unclear?
the phrase was created in the past decade, but somehow the football world was able to communicate about draft picks in general and related to trades without the phrase and no one seemed confused to me.
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.
one person says it now all the parrots say it.
I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
Exactly. But it's been stuck in PJ's craw for years.
Everyone has that one thing that just annoys them. Draft capital is that thing for PJ.
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
If no one ever invented the phrase draft capital would you be at a loss to understand that draft picks had more value the higher they were?
Replace the phrase in any sentence that uses draft capital with draft picks and tell me you don't understand the sentiment.
Sure, but I find capital more descriptive because it describes bundled value as opposed to a single pick. If someone uses the term to refer to a single pick, I’m with you. If it refers to the collective value of a team’s draft picks, I find the term appropriate.
Please provide an example. Here is mine.
"I don't think the Giants have the draft capital to pull that trade off"
"I don't think the Giants have the draft picks to pull that trade off"
You don't think those two things say the same exact thing?
Is there an example you can use where draft capital conveys a sentiment that by merely substituting draft picks would mean the same thing or without using "capital" leaves the reader confused or unclear?
the phrase was created in the past decade, but somehow the football world was able to communicate about draft picks in general and related to trades without the phrase and no one seemed confused to me.
Nothing wrong with using draft capital in commentary. As noted above, I also think of it being used when describing marketable or exchangeable value as in trading those picks for players or picks for future picks, etc.
Draft picks, in and of itself, suggest a more static approach of just utilizing the asset.
I don't like it when people say a team came out flat...
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.
one person says it now all the parrots say it.
The "room" is my least favorite. Absolutely one of those "this is how sports media talks now" things that is just deeply annoying.
I went to get cofee today and had to get it from Starbucks. I didn't get milk in it like I thought I had ordered.
They said "you didn't add content to your order."
What the heck is wrong with "regular" or "cream and sugar"
Also - when going somewhere or doing something like "we're going to do Italy". Like WTF is it a ride a great adventure or something.
To be honest I have no problem with some of the football terms.
WR Room or QB room is usually used as reference to a player like a back-up QB who often while not a good player is more of a coach.
So arm talent evolved from "has a good arm" ? I do not remember ...
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Don't leave your feet.
There's a ton but I'm drawing a blank now.
"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.
one person says it now all the parrots say it.
ooh good one
"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.
one person says it now all the parrots say it.
That's another great one.
“Deep Threat” is another term that annoys me.
"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.
one person says it now all the parrots say it.
that one bothers me
OFF PLATFORM
SLOT ANGLE
No one said these dumb terms even 5 years ago
Most of them shouldn't give up on visiting the eye doctor
- Rome wasn't built in a day, dahlin.
- Jonathan Stewart is in his 10th year and he’s hardly lost anything.
- You can win while you build a roster. We do have a plan, and this is a part of it.
- We are committed to being forward thinking. We are committed to being the best in every area. We are making a determined effort to move that way. We are in the process of that process.
- Don't sleep on Pio.
- You've been married a long time, did you wait for your wife to come to you?
- The devaluation of the running back is a myth.
- My plan is to come in here every day and kick ass. I’m gonna keep doing it until they either take my key card or the Lord calls me home.
- It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do.
- We didn’t get stupid overnight.
OFF PLATFORM
SLOT ANGLE
No one said these dumb terms even 5 years ago
a) Yes they did.
b) The oldest members of Gen Z are in their mid 20s. Schneier is 10 years older than that.
I kinda like Matriculate the football, but thats me.
"possession receiver"
As it relates to the Giants, I also can't stand when people call Mike Kafka "Mike COFF-ka". He calls himself KAF-ka, why is it so hard to say it properly? Nobody calls Brian Daboll "Brian Da-Ball"...
Not a chance. This is a classic.
Quote:
the ball down the field
Not a chance. This is a classic.
Agreed. That’s a Hank Stram CLASSIC
My second favorite is "Matriculate down the field" that you mentioned above...I think Hank Stram is credited with that one, but I could be wrong.
Love these.
Yes, it ruined the back end of Eli's career. Good to see you again Googs. Hit those 30 carries with a high YPC and good things happen.....more times than not.
https://grantland.com/features/it-factor-nfl-quarterback-intangibles/
IT factor - ( New Window )
"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.
one person says it now all the parrots say it.
I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
Quote:
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.
one person says it now all the parrots say it.
I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
If no one ever invented the phrase draft capital would you be at a loss to understand that draft picks had more value the higher they were?
Replace the phrase in any sentence that uses draft capital with draft picks and tell me you don't understand the sentiment.
Yes, yes it does.
"He left his feet to make the grab" (Really? where di he leave them?)
"He high-pointed the ball" (always said after the ball drops out of the sky 25 feet into the receiver's hands)
"At the point of attack" (used to be called the "line of scrimmage")
Quote:
In comment 16206741 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
If no one ever invented the phrase draft capital would you be at a loss to understand that draft picks had more value the higher they were?
Replace the phrase in any sentence that uses draft capital with draft picks and tell me you don't understand the sentiment.
Sure, but I find capital more descriptive because it describes bundled value as opposed to a single pick. If someone uses the term to refer to a single pick, I’m with you. If it refers to the collective value of a team’s draft picks, I find the term appropriate.
Quote:
In comment 16206828 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16206741 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
If no one ever invented the phrase draft capital would you be at a loss to understand that draft picks had more value the higher they were?
Replace the phrase in any sentence that uses draft capital with draft picks and tell me you don't understand the sentiment.
Sure, but I find capital more descriptive because it describes bundled value as opposed to a single pick. If someone uses the term to refer to a single pick, I’m with you. If it refers to the collective value of a team’s draft picks, I find the term appropriate.
Please provide an example. Here is mine.
"I don't think the Giants have the draft capital to pull that trade off"
"I don't think the Giants have the draft picks to pull that trade off"
You don't think those two things say the same exact thing?
Is there an example you can use where draft capital conveys a sentiment that by merely substituting draft picks would mean the same thing or without using "capital" leaves the reader confused or unclear?
the phrase was created in the past decade, but somehow the football world was able to communicate about draft picks in general and related to trades without the phrase and no one seemed confused to me.
Quote:
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.
one person says it now all the parrots say it.
I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
Exactly. But it's been stuck in PJ's craw for years.
Everyone has that one thing that just annoys them. Draft capital is that thing for PJ.
In these hyper-sensitive times, I think the safest play is Leader of People... ;)
OFF PLATFORM
SLOT ANGLE
No one said these dumb terms even 5 years ago
‘Off platform’ not so much. Your never hear about someone being good ‘on platform’ for good reason.
‘Slot angle’ is also really bad. Just say ‘arm angle’ and be done with it.
Quote:
In comment 16206862 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16206828 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16206741 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
even if you acknowledge higher draft picks have more value (which is a concept everyone with a brain already understands and knows), it is simply used unnecessarily now interchangeably with draft picks. there is no other form of capital there is nothing except draft picks.
I actually think “draft capital” is a descriptive and concise term. It combines the number of picks with the relative value of each pick (as in trade value chart).
If no one ever invented the phrase draft capital would you be at a loss to understand that draft picks had more value the higher they were?
Replace the phrase in any sentence that uses draft capital with draft picks and tell me you don't understand the sentiment.
Sure, but I find capital more descriptive because it describes bundled value as opposed to a single pick. If someone uses the term to refer to a single pick, I’m with you. If it refers to the collective value of a team’s draft picks, I find the term appropriate.
Please provide an example. Here is mine.
"I don't think the Giants have the draft capital to pull that trade off"
"I don't think the Giants have the draft picks to pull that trade off"
You don't think those two things say the same exact thing?
Is there an example you can use where draft capital conveys a sentiment that by merely substituting draft picks would mean the same thing or without using "capital" leaves the reader confused or unclear?
the phrase was created in the past decade, but somehow the football world was able to communicate about draft picks in general and related to trades without the phrase and no one seemed confused to me.
Nothing wrong with using draft capital in commentary. As noted above, I also think of it being used when describing marketable or exchangeable value as in trading those picks for players or picks for future picks, etc.
Draft picks, in and of itself, suggest a more static approach of just utilizing the asset.
Hearing anything whisperer makes my blood boil.
Blue goose
Burp the baby
I co-sign on the stupidity of draft capital. 2 extra syllables for the sake of pretentiousness
“Hole shot” makes me giggle
Blue goose
Burp the baby
I co-sign on the stupidity of draft capital. 2 extra syllables for the sake of pretentiousness
I’m
“Hole shot” makes me giggle
I think of George Carlin when I hear that. “Extra word: Guy. Veteran is enough. He’s a veteran. We KNOW he’s a guy.”
it's even been added to dictionary.com as an informal definition to mean a team has improved their performance after a slow start.
it's purely sports definition is in the Urban Dictionary as "annoying and meaningless" sports term.
"the n room" the QB room the WR room, etc.
one person says it now all the parrots say it.
The "room" is my least favorite. Absolutely one of those "this is how sports media talks now" things that is just deeply annoying.
For most of those 30 years, the Jags have primarily been JAGs.
it's even been added to dictionary.com as an informal definition to mean a team has improved their performance after a slow start.
it's purely sports definition is in the Urban Dictionary as "annoying and meaningless" sports term.
"Untracked" was a horse-racing term meant to describe a horse getting out of the mud or a rut in the track and then speeding up after getting "untracked."
Its use predates the origin of football, the invention of television, and the birth of John Madden.
If you decide to trust Urban Dictionary as a source, you get what you get.
They said "you didn't add content to your order."
What the heck is wrong with "regular" or "cream and sugar"
Also - when going somewhere or doing something like "we're going to do Italy". Like WTF is it a ride a great adventure or something.
To be honest I have no problem with some of the football terms.
WR Room or QB room is usually used as reference to a player like a back-up QB who often while not a good player is more of a coach.
So arm talent evolved from "has a good arm" ? I do not remember ...