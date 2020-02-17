New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals Game Discussion

Jones plays 6 Q's like a joke of a player and 2 where he earns his contract and I'm a troll for pointing that out.
Should I be convinced by 2/8 quarters?
Your post is a bit of a joke. You do go a bit lunatic with Jones. Football games are 4 quarters. Not 2 - not 6. This game yes he was pathetic 2 quarters but overall his game was very good. He put up 31 points. What next? - > You going to start to evaluate his play by the second????
Your over-evaualtion is just a lot of noise. You arent a pro coach.
Jones plays 6 Q's like a joke of a player and 2 where he earns his contract and I'm a troll for pointing that out.
Should I be convinced by 2/8 quarters?
Your post is a bit of a joke. You do go a bit lunatic with Jones. Football games are 4 quarters. Not 2 - not 6. This game yes he was pathetic 2 quarters but overall his game was very good. He put up 31 points. What next? - > You going to start to evaluate his play by the second????
Your over-evaualtion is just a lot of noise. You arent a pro coach.
I gave him credit and was called a troll. He played like garbage in the first half.
And given the 2nd half it proves even more than the only thing ever wrong with him is what is going on between his ears. This isn't all that complicated
RE: I think Arizona remember they were tanking for 1st pick
No idea how to feel about Thursday yet.
Feel like the spread is going to be +563.
But they won today so fuck it.
They’re gonna loose Thursday bud. We barely beat AZ. Glad we got the first win outta the way though so at least that’s something.
Or Daboll calling the plays. Haha, either or
Was tremendous
Biggest Giants comeback since 1950 (21 points)
Feel sorry you, unable to enjoy such a win
What a loser. Miserable take.
He probably did it to give the defense additional rest...
Daniel Jones
tale of two halves. Not great all the way through at all.
Boo hoo - sorry he didn’t 100% suck for you.
Niners secondary is also not that great.
Giants have talent. Leadership and coaching needs to clean the crap up.
We aren’t the worst!!!!
What a loser. Miserable take.
O it'll be soggy around here
let's see what they can do next week
you ate not a fan.
You still don't get it and this is just my point. He totally deserved to be panned in the first half and praised for the second. Only some people want to only pay attention to the data that is good...
Preach ...
I thought the Giants were tanking for the first pick.