New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:46 pm
...
Holeeee crap  
Mad Mike : 7:16 pm : link
My hour-ago self can't believe it.
what a win  
CasualFan : 7:16 pm : link
pretty amazing turnaround
VICTORY!!!!!!  
Anakim : 7:16 pm : link
VICTORY!!!
I'm surprised Daboll didn't know about that back-to-back timeouts rule  
Optimus-NY : 7:16 pm : link
.
Thank god  
Sammo85 : 7:16 pm : link
But they still have a lot to clean up.
.  
Banks : 7:16 pm : link
Great comeback. Fucking sucks about Barkley though
LOL!!!  
markky : 7:16 pm : link
Wow!
How the fuck do you call two time outs in a row?  
bwitz : 7:16 pm : link
Jesus.
RE: RE: Jekyll and Hyde team  
Gforce11 : 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16209911 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16209905 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


No idea how to feel about Thursday yet.



Feel like the spread is going to be +563.

But they won today so fuck it.


They’re gonna loose Thursday bud. We barely beat AZ. Glad we got the first win outta the way though so at least that’s something.
Star of the game  
blink667 : 7:17 pm : link
Daniel Jones
Great win, but I'm worried about Saquon  
Optimus-NY : 7:17 pm : link
Hope he's ok.
RE: I'm surprised Daboll didn't know about that back-to-back timeouts rule  
IchabodGiant : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16209933 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
.


He probably did, but thought maybe the penalty allowed the second.
RE: Star of the game  
CooperDash : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16209940 blink667 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones


+1,000
RE: Star of the game  
Anakim : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16209940 blink667 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones


Or Daboll calling the plays. Haha, either or
RE: Star of the game  
jeff57 : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16209940 blink667 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones


Was tremendous
Excing game  
US1 Giants : 7:17 pm : link
will mask the problems.
Holy shit  
NJ_GIANTS : 7:17 pm : link
We aren’t the worst!!!!
Season saving win  
Sean : 7:18 pm : link
You have to be a complete wet blanket not to enjoy that.
Fuckin’ A!!!  
Vinny from Danbury : 7:18 pm : link
.
RE: ...  
dpinzow : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16209915 christian said:
Quote:
That's one of the true great come backs in franchise history. Season literally saved.


Biggest Giants comeback since 1950 (21 points)
RE: Star of the game  
SomeFan : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16209940 blink667 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones
tale of two halves. Not great all the way through at all.
I guess  
McNally's_Nuts : 7:18 pm : link
Greg from LI can always hang his hat that Juan “fucking Thornhill” once intercepted Daniel Jones in 2018

:-)
RE: Excing game  
joeinpa : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16209946 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
will mask the problems.


Feel sorry you, unable to enjoy such a win
this game thread  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:18 pm : link
should be archived for 100 years
I think Arizona remember they were tanking for 1st pick  
NJ_GIANTS : 7:19 pm : link
Otherwise how?
Jones put the team on his back  
Ira : 7:19 pm : link
.
RE: Holy shit  
IchabodGiant : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16209947 NJ_GIANTS said:
Quote:
We aren’t the worst!!!!


What a loser. Miserable take.
RE: RE: I'm surprised Daboll didn't know about that back-to-back timeouts rule  
section125 : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16209942 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16209933 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


.



He probably did, but thought maybe the penalty allowed the second.


He probably did it to give the defense additional rest...
RE: Good some life in Jones and the team  
Thegratefulhead : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16209927 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
let's see what they can do next week
you ate not a fan.


Troll
RE: RE: Star of the game  
CooperDash : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16209958 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16209940 blink667 said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones

tale of two halves. Not great all the way through at all.


Boo hoo - sorry he didn’t 100% suck for you.
Niners  
Sammo85 : 7:20 pm : link
have a talented roster but Brock Purdy is insanely overrated. Wink needs to bring his A game on Thursday.

Niners secondary is also not that great.

Giants have talent. Leadership and coaching needs to clean the crap up.
RE: RE: Holy shit  
IchabodGiant : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16209977 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16209947 NJ_GIANTS said:


Quote:


We aren’t the worst!!!!



What a loser. Miserable take.


Sorry, that was meant for US1 Giants post.
RE: Season saving win  
GiantGrit : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16209949 Sean said:
Quote:
You have to be a complete wet blanket not to enjoy that.


O it'll be soggy around here
I'm looking forward to Sy's review - particularly on the offensive  
Ira : 7:21 pm : link
line and this year's rookie class.
3 hours and 1Ominutes of football  
Joe Beckwith : 7:21 pm : link
And I’m 5 years older!

RE: RE: Good some life in Jones and the team  
NoGainDayne : 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16209984 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16209927 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


let's see what they can do next week

you ate not a fan.


Troll


Jones plays 6 Q's like a joke of a player and 2 where he earns his contract and I'm a troll for pointing that out.

Should I be convinced by 2/8 quarters?
 
ryanmkeane : 7:22 pm : link
Still pretty bad that we had to do that to beat Arizona. But a wins a win!
RE: RE: RE: Good some life in Jones and the team  
JT039 : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16210014 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 16209984 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16209927 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


let's see what they can do next week

you ate not a fan.


Troll



Jones plays 6 Q's like a joke of a player and 2 where he earns his contract and I'm a troll for pointing that out.

Should I be convinced by 2/8 quarters?


Go away. Your earlier post showed your true colors. Didn’t even know what happened on the play where you started bitching.
RE: RE: RE: Good some life in Jones and the team  
IchabodGiant : 7:23 pm : link
In comment 16210014 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 16209984 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16209927 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


let's see what they can do next week

you ate not a fan.


Troll



Jones plays 6 Q's like a joke of a player and 2 where he earns his contract and I'm a troll for pointing that out.

Should I be convinced by 2/8 quarters?


Just go away for a bit and let the fans enjoy for a bit first? Thanks!
Opossum strategy  
upnyg : 7:23 pm : link
Giants coaching...genious. Totally lull the opposition into a coma state the second half and then turn it on for the win. We should never have doubted this staff!
RE: RE: RE: Jones has to get the ball out faster on that 3rd and 4  
JT039 : 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16208393 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 16208368 CooperDash said:


Quote:


In comment 16208355 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


perfect example of him waiting too long and then getting sacked.

Needing 4 yards he had PLENTY of time to get the ball out.



Sorta helps to have open receivers, yes?



It's always something. Did you see the whole field?

Possible to move up before the guy is behind him too.

He had more than two receivers right? He had a clean pocket to step up, step into a throw and put it in a place where his receiver can make a play or it is incomplete.

You all are exhausting with the constant Jones defense. This team plays poorly and it is everyone else's fault.


This post aged well too!
RE: I'm surprised Daboll didn't know about that back-to-back timeouts rule  
Eman11 : 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16209933 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
.


I’m sure he did but didn’t give a shit. Being set was more important than the five yds at that point.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones has to get the ball out faster on that 3rd and 4  
CooperDash : 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16210044 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16208393 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 16208368 CooperDash said:


Quote:


In comment 16208355 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


perfect example of him waiting too long and then getting sacked.

Needing 4 yards he had PLENTY of time to get the ball out.



Sorta helps to have open receivers, yes?



It's always something. Did you see the whole field?

Possible to move up before the guy is behind him too.

He had more than two receivers right? He had a clean pocket to step up, step into a throw and put it in a place where his receiver can make a play or it is incomplete.

You all are exhausting with the constant Jones defense. This team plays poorly and it is everyone else's fault.



This post aged well too!


Lol, right?

God forbid I defend the QB who literally put the team on his back to win the game (something you haters have been complaining that he can’t do).

It was fun watching him make you all look silly.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones has to get the ball out faster on that 3rd and 4  
NoGainDayne : 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16210044 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16208393 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 16208368 CooperDash said:


Quote:


In comment 16208355 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


perfect example of him waiting too long and then getting sacked.

Needing 4 yards he had PLENTY of time to get the ball out.



Sorta helps to have open receivers, yes?



It's always something. Did you see the whole field?

Possible to move up before the guy is behind him too.

He had more than two receivers right? He had a clean pocket to step up, step into a throw and put it in a place where his receiver can make a play or it is incomplete.

You all are exhausting with the constant Jones defense. This team plays poorly and it is everyone else's fault.



This post aged well too!


You still don't get it and this is just my point. He totally deserved to be panned in the first half and praised for the second. Only some people want to only pay attention to the data that is good...
RE: 3 hours and 1Ominutes of football  
MotownGIANTS : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16210011 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
And I’m 5 years older!


Preach ...
RE: RE: RE: Jekyll and Hyde (Hyatt)team!,!  
Adirondack GMen : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16209939 Gforce11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16209911 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 16209905 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


No idea how to feel about Thursday yet.



Feel like the spread is going to be +563.

But they won today so fuck it.



They’re gonna loose Thursday bud. We barely beat AZ. Glad we got the first win outta the way though so at least that’s something.


That title is more like it..
RE: RE: RE: Good some life in Jones and the team  
giantstock : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16210014 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 16209984 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16209927 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


let's see what they can do next week

you ate not a fan.


Troll



Jones plays 6 Q's like a joke of a player and 2 where he earns his contract and I'm a troll for pointing that out.

Should I be convinced by 2/8 quarters?


Your post is a bit of a joke. You do go a bit lunatic with Jones. Football games are 4 quarters. Not 2 - not 6. This game yes he was pathetic 2 quarters but overall his game was very good. He put up 31 points. What next? - > You going to start to evaluate his play by the second????

Your over-evaualtion is just a lot of noise. You arent a pro coach.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones has to get the ball out faster on that 3rd and 4  
JT039 : 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16210128 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 16210044 JT039 said:



You still don't get it and this is just my point. He totally deserved to be panned in the first half and praised for the second. Only some people want to only pay attention to the data that is good...


No I get the point. You’re a poster who blames Jones for everything when it goes wrong (even when he isn’t to blame) and nowhere to be found when he carries the team.

And even a win - you still need to shit on him for only playing well for a half.

How close am I? I betcha really damn close.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Good some life in Jones and the team  
NoGainDayne : 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16210165 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16210014 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 16209984 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16209927 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


let's see what they can do next week

you ate not a fan.


Troll



Jones plays 6 Q's like a joke of a player and 2 where he earns his contract and I'm a troll for pointing that out.

Should I be convinced by 2/8 quarters?



Your post is a bit of a joke. You do go a bit lunatic with Jones. Football games are 4 quarters. Not 2 - not 6. This game yes he was pathetic 2 quarters but overall his game was very good. He put up 31 points. What next? - > You going to start to evaluate his play by the second????

Your over-evaualtion is just a lot of noise. You arent a pro coach.


I gave him credit and was called a troll. He played like garbage in the first half.

And given the 2nd half it proves even more than the only thing ever wrong with him is what is going on between his ears. This isn't all that complicated
RE: I think Arizona remember they were tanking for 1st pick  
GeofromNJ : 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16209973 NJ_GIANTS said:
Quote:
Otherwise how?

I thought the Giants were tanking for the first pick.
