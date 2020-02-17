New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals Post-Game Discussion

“By video, appeared to suffer a right high ankle injury when he was rolled up on in a pile - unlikely to play on Thursday in W3 - missed time two seasons ago with right ankle issues - he will get X-rays, which we expect to be negative - 2020 ACL tear was on left side.”
“By video, appeared to suffer a right high ankle injury when he was rolled up on in a pile - unlikely to play on Thursday in W3 - missed time two seasons ago with right ankle issues - he will get X-rays, which we expect to be negative - 2020 ACL tear was on left side.”
I wonder what adjustments they made at half past
Quite certain he took over playcalling
Saw that, and I said the same exact thing
@Dan_Salomone
3m
What did Brian Daboll tell the team at halftime? "Not a bunch. ... Keep that in-house."
Great to see the coaching staff we remember from last year.
In comment 16210066 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210005 SomeFan said:
Quote:
changed the game with that one play that should have been a TD
His other catch was AMAZING.
He needs to play more. Stop with this spread the snaps shit at receiver.
Hyatt changed the game. He forced the Cardinals to back off and it opened up a lot of space for Waller in the intermediate passing game
Agree, thought the same thing
When you have a deep threat defenses have to bring a safety over the top so that is one less defender in the intermediate zone to defend the passing game
Don't even try to reason with them.
Glowinski.
Glowinski. Who immediately blew up a drive on a Barkley run. Fared better the rest of the way tho.
Damn...well good thing they moved him around pre-season.
Agreed.
4 games at least. Time to get inventive.
@Dan_Salomone
3m
What did Brian Daboll tell the team at halftime? "Not a bunch. ... Keep that in-house."
He’s a good liar. He lit them up something good at halftime.
Looked like he mouthed "not again ..." so whatever it is seems like he is initially worried about it taking some time based off his past experience.
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
2m
Daboll says Kafka did a great job.
Dabs didn't say he called plays so it was Kafka.
There's also no benefit to him to admit that he took over playcalling. We will never know the truth.
Yup I suspect he may also be saying that to avoid a week’s worth of questions about it
In comment 16210005 SomeFan said:
Quote:
changed the game with that one play that should have been a TD
His other catch was AMAZING.
He needs to play more. Stop with this spread the snaps shit at receiver.
Hyatt changed the game. He forced the Cardinals to back off and it opened up a lot of space for Waller in the intermediate passing game
Hyatt is so sneaky-fast, he just glides, it doesn't even look like he is burning... next thing you know he has 3+ yards on his man
That was clear as day pass interference on the 2 point try too and they didn't call it!
It's not only you.
Denver just scored on a Hail Mary on the last play of the game, but they don't get the two point conversion to tie.
That was clear as day pass interference on the 2 point try too and they didn't call it!
Pulled on the left shoulder...poor job there.
The Giants seemingly have entered the 21st century on offense.
Thank you.. I was thinking that this guy for some reason has to do some stupid thing after each simple catch.
Waller... please act like you have been there before.
And I'd be all for it. That 31 point, second half offense is what I'm here to see.
Leave McKethan alone next to Neal.
The Giants seemingly have entered the 21st century on offense.
Better OL protection is the keystone to all of that. The modern offensive playcalling is there but is still useless without a good OL and the OL played well in the 2nd half
And I'd be all for it. That 31 point, second half offense is what I'm here to see.
Nah. I highly doubt it. Not this soon on a season
This - it all depends on the OL.
The Giants seemingly have entered the 21st century on offense.
You mnissed the game vs Minny in playoffs last year?
I still think this thing is going to be an uphill battle all year due to the schedule and our team just not being there yet, but we'll see how the team jells.
Very disappointed in the overall start despite the great comeback win today.
@PLeonardNYDN
10s
Would characterize Saquon Barkley’s demeanor as down or despondent. Not clear what exactly the X-rays showed, but his face told the story that it’s not good #giants
We will see how that goes. They have the short week too and really won't benefit from any travel by us since we are staying out there. Plus, they had to play hard until the end.
I think we could keep it close, we'll see. Every game is different.
@PLeonardNYDN
10s
Would characterize Saquon Barkley’s demeanor as down or despondent. Not clear what exactly the X-rays showed, but his face told the story that it’s not good #giants
The ice machine will be worn out...
Fantastic combination of deep shots and YAC in the passing game.
The Giants seemingly have entered the 21st century on offense.
Better OL protection is the keystone to all of that. The modern offensive playcalling is there but is still useless without a good OL and the OL played well in the 2nd half
Of course, I couldn't agree more.
Although, Jones made a number of nice plays leaving the pocket and buying himself time.
2) That comeback, even in week 2, salvaged the season...at least for now.
3) Speculation that the 1st half they were trying to hard to protect the young OL. Let it fly in the 2nd half
4) Hyatt needs to be on the field A LOT MORE
Today?
Who let you in on the secret?
Glad the defense stepped up near the end, but they're the unit I'm most concerned about right now. A similar performance vs the 49ers/Dolphins/Bills gives us zero margin for error.
Jones was tremendous in the second half.
5 drives
42 plays
350 yards
4 TDs/ 1 FG