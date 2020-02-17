for display only
New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:17 pm
...
Per David Chao  
regischarlotte : 7:37 pm : link
FWIW:

“By video, appeared to suffer a right high ankle injury when he was rolled up on in a pile - unlikely to play on Thursday in W3 - missed time two seasons ago with right ankle issues - he will get X-rays, which we expect to be negative - 2020 ACL tear was on left side.”
RE: RE: Giants never make it easy  
Rory : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16210097 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16210084 46and2Blue said:


Quote:


I wonder what adjustments they made at half past



Quite certain he took over playcalling


Saw that, and I said the same exact thing
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:37 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
3m
What did Brian Daboll tell the team at halftime? "Not a bunch. ... Keep that in-house."
RE: RE: RE: If Thomas plays on Thursday  
section125 : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16210100 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16210094 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210077 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Does Ezeudu start at OG?



If McKethan played well, he would start at RG. Bredesen is not coming out.



I’m assuming Bredeson is out on Thursday b/c he’s still be in concussion protocol


Ok - I was able to see the 2nd half. Who took over for him at LG?
Giants: Here bro, take this game  
j_rud : 7:38 pm : link
Cards: Screw you man, I don't want this

Great to see the coaching staff we remember from last year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Thomas plays on Thursday  
section125 : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16210139 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210100 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


In comment 16210094 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210077 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Does Ezeudu start at OG?



If McKethan played well, he would start at RG. Bredesen is not coming out.



I’m assuming Bredeson is out on Thursday b/c he’s still be in concussion protocol



Ok - I was able to see the 2nd half. Who took over for him at LG?


unable....
RE: RE: RE: RE: I do think Hyatt  
dpinzow : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16210129 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16210078 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 16210066 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210005 SomeFan said:


Quote:


changed the game with that one play that should have been a TD



His other catch was AMAZING.

He needs to play more. Stop with this spread the snaps shit at receiver.



Hyatt changed the game. He forced the Cardinals to back off and it opened up a lot of space for Waller in the intermediate passing game

Agree, thought the same thing


When you have a deep threat defenses have to bring a safety over the top so that is one less defender in the intermediate zone to defend the passing game
RE: How'd the GAME MANAGER do  
j_rud : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16209974 rnargi said:
Quote:
Down 20-0 then 28-7?


Don't even try to reason with them.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Thomas plays on Thursday  
AcidTest : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16210139 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210100 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


In comment 16210094 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210077 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Does Ezeudu start at OG?



If McKethan played well, he would start at RG. Bredesen is not coming out.



I’m assuming Bredeson is out on Thursday b/c he’s still be in concussion protocol



Ok - I was able to see the 2nd half. Who took over for him at LG?


Glowinski.
Hyatt changes the game  
ajr2456 : 7:39 pm : link
He’s not Odell but it’s a threat we haven’t had since. He’s got speed, good wr instincts, and hands.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Thomas plays on Thursday  
j_rud : 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16210143 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210139 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210100 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


In comment 16210094 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210077 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Does Ezeudu start at OG?



If McKethan played well, he would start at RG. Bredesen is not coming out.



I’m assuming Bredeson is out on Thursday b/c he’s still be in concussion protocol



Ok - I was able to see the 2nd half. Who took over for him at LG?



unable....


Glowinski. Who immediately blew up a drive on a Barkley run. Fared better the rest of the way tho.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Thomas plays on Thursday  
section125 : 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16210147 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16210139 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210100 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


In comment 16210094 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210077 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Does Ezeudu start at OG?



If McKethan played well, he would start at RG. Bredesen is not coming out.



I’m assuming Bredeson is out on Thursday b/c he’s still be in concussion protocol



Ok - I was able to see the 2nd half. Who took over for him at LG?



Glowinski.


Damn...well good thing they moved him around pre-season.
Waller has to stop doing the mic drop with the ball...  
jnoble : 7:41 pm : link
After he makes a play. I keep expecting a flag for taunting every time
RE: Waller has to stop doing the mic drop with the ball...  
AcidTest : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16210160 jnoble said:
Quote:
After he makes a play. I keep expecting a flag for taunting every time


Agreed.
Tough game in SF but  
EdS56 : 7:42 pm : link
winnable. Looks like high ankle for Barkley so
4 games at least. Time to get inventive.
RE: ...  
RCPhoenix : 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16210138 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
3m
What did Brian Daboll tell the team at halftime? "Not a bunch. ... Keep that in-house."


He’s a good liar. He lit them up something good at halftime.
RE: Barkley  
MotownGIANTS : 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16210076 AcidTest said:
Quote:
had a wrap around his ankle, so hopefully it's not a torn ACL. But a high ankle sprain could cause him to miss a lot of time. My guess is that neither he, Bredeson, or Thomas play Thursday.



Looked like he mouthed "not again ..." so whatever it is seems like he is initially worried about it taking some time based off his past experience.
RE: RE: ...  
mfsd : 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16210134 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16210130 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
2m
Daboll says Kafka did a great job.

Dabs didn't say he called plays so it was Kafka.



There's also no benefit to him to admit that he took over playcalling. We will never know the truth.


Yup I suspect he may also be saying that to avoid a week’s worth of questions about it
HOLY SHIT  
GruningsOnTheHill : 7:44 pm : link
is anyone watching the Broncos/WAS?
Kudos  
Simms : 7:45 pm : link
Have to give them their due mental toughness I didn't expect.
WOW.  
AcidTest : 7:45 pm : link
Denver just scored on a Hail Mary on the last play of the game, but they don't get the two point conversion to tie.
RE: RE: RE: I do think Hyatt  
sb from NYT Forum : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16210078 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16210066 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210005 SomeFan said:


Quote:


changed the game with that one play that should have been a TD



His other catch was AMAZING.

He needs to play more. Stop with this spread the snaps shit at receiver.



Hyatt changed the game. He forced the Cardinals to back off and it opened up a lot of space for Waller in the intermediate passing game


Hyatt is so sneaky-fast, he just glides, it doesn't even look like he is burning... next thing you know he has 3+ yards on his man
RE: WOW.  
dpinzow : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16210176 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Denver just scored on a Hail Mary on the last play of the game, but they don't get the two point conversion to tie.


That was clear as day pass interference on the 2 point try too and they didn't call it!
RE: This team  
Ira : 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16210109 David B. said:
Quote:
is trying to kill me.


It's not only you.
RE: RE: WOW.  
section125 : 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16210183 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16210176 AcidTest said:


Quote:


Denver just scored on a Hail Mary on the last play of the game, but they don't get the two point conversion to tie.



That was clear as day pass interference on the 2 point try too and they didn't call it!


Pulled on the left shoulder...poor job there.
Looked  
AcidTest : 7:46 pm : link
like PI by the Commanders defender on the two point conversion, but Holmes wasn't called for even more obvious PI against Washington in the end zone last season.
Only 2 weeks in  
Danny Kanell : 7:47 pm : link
And I’m already worn out!
...  
christian : 7:50 pm : link
Fantastic combination of deep shots and YAC in the passing game.

The Giants seemingly have entered the 21st century on offense.
RE: Waller has to stop doing the mic drop with the ball...  
DefenseWins : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16210160 jnoble said:
Quote:
After he makes a play. I keep expecting a flag for taunting every time


Thank you.. I was thinking that this guy for some reason has to do some stupid thing after each simple catch.

Waller... please act like you have been there before.
Kafka might have lost play calling duties  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 7:52 pm : link

And I'd be all for it. That 31 point, second half offense is what I'm here to see.
What to do with Ezeudu?  
Chris684 : 7:54 pm : link
Has he earned the swing Tackle job? Or do we feel this gives him a chance at the LG spot?

Leave McKethan alone next to Neal.
..  
ryanmkeane : 7:54 pm : link
If the OL can fucking block, the intermediate to Waller and deep stuff to Hyatt and Slayton will be there every week
RE: ...  
dpinzow : 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16210203 christian said:
Quote:
Fantastic combination of deep shots and YAC in the passing game.

The Giants seemingly have entered the 21st century on offense.


Better OL protection is the keystone to all of that. The modern offensive playcalling is there but is still useless without a good OL and the OL played well in the 2nd half
RE: Kafka might have lost play calling duties  
jnoble : 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16210211 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

And I'd be all for it. That 31 point, second half offense is what I'm here to see.


Nah. I highly doubt it. Not this soon on a season
RE: ..  
RCPhoenix : 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16210217 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
If the OL can fucking block, the intermediate to Waller and deep stuff to Hyatt and Slayton will be there every week


This - it all depends on the OL.
RE: ...  
giantstock : 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16210203 christian said:
Quote:
Fantastic combination of deep shots and YAC in the passing game.

The Giants seemingly have entered the 21st century on offense.


You mnissed the game vs Minny in playoffs last year?
I am kinda hoping that the OL injuries...  
BillKo : 7:57 pm : link
.....are showing Daboll that guys he has as originally as backups can actually be better and can give us more than the originally pegged starters.

I still think this thing is going to be an uphill battle all year due to the schedule and our team just not being there yet, but we'll see how the team jells.

Very disappointed in the overall start despite the great comeback win today.


FYI, the 49ers  
section125 : 7:57 pm : link
beat the Rams by 1 td - 30-23....
Why isn’t  
HoodieGelo : 7:58 pm : link
Hyatt a starter? Get that dude playing time please
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:59 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
10s
Would characterize Saquon Barkley’s demeanor as down or despondent. Not clear what exactly the X-rays showed, but his face told the story that it’s not good #giants
RE: FYI, the 49ers  
BillKo : 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16210229 section125 said:
Quote:
beat the Rams by 1 td - 30-23....


We will see how that goes. They have the short week too and really won't benefit from any travel by us since we are staying out there. Plus, they had to play hard until the end.

I think we could keep it close, we'll see. Every game is different.
RE: ...  
section125 : 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16210237 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
10s
Would characterize Saquon Barkley’s demeanor as down or despondent. Not clear what exactly the X-rays showed, but his face told the story that it’s not good #giants


The ice machine will be worn out...
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16210222 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16210203 christian said:


Quote:


Fantastic combination of deep shots and YAC in the passing game.

The Giants seemingly have entered the 21st century on offense.



Better OL protection is the keystone to all of that. The modern offensive playcalling is there but is still useless without a good OL and the OL played well in the 2nd half


Of course, I couldn't agree more.

Although, Jones made a number of nice plays leaving the pocket and buying himself time.
A few thoughts  
Matt M. : 8:01 pm : link
1) That team in the 2nd half is the team I expected the first 6 quarters.

2) That comeback, even in week 2, salvaged the season...at least for now.

3) Speculation that the 1st half they were trying to hard to protect the young OL. Let it fly in the 2nd half

4) Hyatt needs to be on the field A LOT MORE
Did anyone see Leonard Williams  
M.S. : 8:02 pm : link

Today?
RE: What the hell did I just watch?  
M.S. : 8:03 pm : link
In comment 16209965 Gary from The East End said:
Quote:
Did Daboll make a deal with the Devil during halftime or something?

Who let you in on the secret?
Ez, McK, Neal, and JMS  
Joe Beckwith : 8:03 pm : link
will be tested Thursday night….and that’s a good thing because I expect we go with 3 of those young guys and AT the old man ,when he comes back, the rest of the season.
The 2nd half  
DieHard : 8:03 pm : link
was a very Bills-esque showing by the offense, (no surprise given Daboll taking playcalling reins). Losing Barkley hurts, but if the rejiggered OL can hold up, we can do some damage.

Glad the defense stepped up near the end, but they're the unit I'm most concerned about right now. A similar performance vs the 49ers/Dolphins/Bills gives us zero margin for error.
Just got back from the bar...  
bw in dc : 8:03 pm : link
Today was a perfect example why you want a dual threat QB.

Jones was tremendous in the second half.
Offense  
stretch234 : 8:04 pm : link
2nd half

5 drives
42 plays
350 yards
4 TDs/ 1 FG
