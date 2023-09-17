Daniel Jones Second Half Saved Season!

That was a performance. He was so incredibly good and accurate. He deserved all the criticism he got in first half as he was awful and not seeing the field well at all. But a franchise QB has that second half and saves the season. He willed us to victory.
Two of Jones INTs this year are off Barkley's hands.
In comment 16210276 widmerseyebrow said:
But if you want Josh Allen or other wizardry that's not going to happen - he's got limitations.
I think the bothers me most is when he's not getting any help and he missed a couple throws it's quickly pointed out.
This is not Madden.
Case in point: the long throw to Slayton today IMO should have been caught despite a tad underthrown because Slayton waited for the ball to land in his arms rather than be aggressive and high point the ball.
But if you want Josh Allen or other wizardry that's not going to happen - he's got limitations.
I think the bothers me most is when he's not getting any help and he missed a couple throws it's quickly pointed out.
This is not Madden.
Case in point: the long throw to Slayton today IMO should have been caught despite a tad underthrown because Slayton waited for the ball to land in his arms rather than be aggressive and high point the ball.
Slayton was running down the field with 3 steps on the guy, what is he supposed to do different? Jones had a great second half, but that play wasn’t on Slayton.
Time for Gray to step up...
Dr Doom, everybody
Quote:
and at a pretty high level.
But if you want Josh Allen or other wizardry that's not going to happen - he's got limitations.
I think the bothers me most is when he's not getting any help and he missed a couple throws it's quickly pointed out.
This is not Madden.
Case in point: the long throw to Slayton today IMO should have been caught despite a tad underthrown because Slayton waited for the ball to land in his arms rather than be aggressive and high point the ball.
Slayton was running down the field with 3 steps on the guy, what is he supposed to do different? Jones had a great second half, but that play wasn’t on Slayton.
not on slayton but a lot of wr's make that catch.
No, they are not
But if you want Josh Allen or other wizardry that's not going to happen - he's got limitations.
I think the bothers me most is when he's not getting any help and he missed a couple throws it's quickly pointed out.
This is not Madden.
Case in point: the long throw to Slayton today IMO should have been caught despite a tad underthrown because Slayton waited for the ball to land in his arms rather than be aggressive and high point the ball.
A better WR can also draw a pass interference call on a underthrow like that by not putting his hands up till the last 2nd and trick the DB into crashing into him with his head pointed down the field
Quote:
In comment 16210290 BillKo said:
Quote:
and at a pretty high level.
But if you want Josh Allen or other wizardry that's not going to happen - he's got limitations.
I think the bothers me most is when he's not getting any help and he missed a couple throws it's quickly pointed out.
This is not Madden.
Case in point: the long throw to Slayton today IMO should have been caught despite a tad underthrown because Slayton waited for the ball to land in his arms rather than be aggressive and high point the ball.
Slayton was running down the field with 3 steps on the guy, what is he supposed to do different? Jones had a great second half, but that play wasn’t on Slayton.
not on slayton but a lot of wr's make that catch.
Immediately thought of Reuben Randle who NEVER went up to fight for a ball except on slants.
It's not on Slayton...but when he feels the ball underthrown and he knows there's going to be a contested ball - fight for it.
Quote:
Then they're done.
Dr Doom, everybody
Huh??
Is he significanly hurt?
Seccondly, I was expection 7/8 wins and nottice all nut jobs on here crticizing Dabol and the coachign staff overall.
Thanks for the good laugh.
Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon
Lawrence was terrible in the red zone. Jax should have won that game.
I wonder what his critics have to say about the wonder boys (Fields, Herbert and Burrows) who are all 0-2.
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.
Lawrence was terrible in the red zone. Jax should have won that game.
Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.
Why? The key to the season and the future isn't Barkley. It's Jones.
We can overcome Barkley. If Jones goes down, then the season is really over.
In other words, the QB is exceedingly more crucial than the RB.
Quote:
Then they're done.
Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon
???
Quote:
Then they're done.
Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon
The Knicks got worse without Ewing?
Quote:
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:
Quote:
Then they're done.
Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon
???
The Patrick Ewing Theory: When Patrick Ewing got hurt, the Knicks played better without him in many instances (1999 Knicks made the NBA Finals after Ewing got hurt)
Sounds like you did not watch the Jacksonville game.
Quote:
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:
Quote:
Then they're done.
Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon
The Knicks got worse without Ewing?
Never, but we won a Super Bowl the year after our best RB retired basically prime
Slayton was running down the field with 3 steps on the guy, what is he supposed to do different? Jones had a great second half, but that play wasn’t on Slayton.
It was underthrown. However, a smart WR easily draws the PI on that play. The CB had his back to the ball. All Slayton needed to do was stop and raise his hands. The CB would have plowed into him and the chains would have moved.
Quote:
In comment 16210343 BillT said:
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.
Lawrence was terrible in the red zone. Jax should have won that game.
Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.
You realize he failed 4 times in the RZ. He was terrible.
The Patrick Ewing Theory: When Patrick Ewing got hurt, the Knicks played better without him in many instances (1999 Knicks made the NBA Finals after Ewing got hurt)
It is true about Ewing. He also would celebrate a "monster game" even when the team lost.
Quote:
Slayton was running down the field with 3 steps on the guy, what is he supposed to do different? Jones had a great second half, but that play wasn’t on Slayton.
It was underthrown. However, a smart WR easily draws the PI on that play. The CB had his back to the ball. All Slayton needed to do was stop and raise his hands. The CB would have plowed into him and the chains would have moved.
This isn’t madden.
Slayton turned toward the ball and the receiver was turning back toward the QB when the ball was on its way down.
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.
Sounds like you did not watch the Jacksonville game.
I did watch. It was not a good game for Lawrence. He missed several throws, especially when they they had 1st goal (I think it was the first half, but not certain).
It's never a good day for a QB when your offense scores 9 points...
Quote:
In comment 16210350 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:
Quote:
Then they're done.
Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon
The Knicks got worse without Ewing?
Never, but we won a Super Bowl the year after our best RB retired basically prime
Shockey also got hurt late in the 2007 season and IIRC never played another game for us
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.
Sounds like you did not watch the Jacksonville game.
Didn’t watch him go 0-4 in the red zone. Yeah. I watched that.
They need Barkley back asap.
Quote:
In comment 16210309 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Slayton was running down the field with 3 steps on the guy, what is he supposed to do different? Jones had a great second half, but that play wasn’t on Slayton.
It was underthrown. However, a smart WR easily draws the PI on that play. The CB had his back to the ball. All Slayton needed to do was stop and raise his hands. The CB would have plowed into him and the chains would have moved.
This isn’t madden.
Slayton turned toward the ball and the receiver was turning back toward the QB when the ball was on its way down.
Slayton..like always...turned his head super early while tracking the ball.
Regardless, I do think Slayton made an amazing catch on the play he was ruled out of bounds...I think he got his shin down. Might be the best catch he's ever made.
Quote:
Then they're done.
Why? The key to the season and the future isn't Barkley. It's Jones.
We can overcome Barkley. If Jones goes down, then the season is really over.
In other words, the QB is exceedingly more crucial than the RB.
You're confusing "future" vs winning in 2023. Noo-- we can't "overcome Barkley" in 2023.
And as a result, posters such as you who have very little respect for the running game will then crush Jones.
All that play action will be done if SB is hurt. Case in point late in 2nd half the beaty play the faked handoff to SB going left and Dj went immediately right to Waller. The announcer responded "hwo do you defend that?"
Then later SB's hug run when the line id stuffed he spins and goes for something liek 12 yards. All those threats would be done - done done. And the Defense is going to paly for Jones to run.
What we have to realize is that lats year was a lot of fun even though the had no chance to win it all. A mostly run team could still be fun even if they aren't; going to win a tile. Vs a team that tries to be a pass team and juts doesn't have the OL, the Receivers, the RB - the Defense - to be that good. Joens is not Mahomes. The Giants NEED some running. And Matt Breida is not an "answer." He's a "weakness" vs quality teams.
Quote:
In comment 16210343 BillT said:
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.
Sounds like you did not watch the Jacksonville game.
Didn’t watch him go 0-4 in the red zone. Yeah. I watched that.
3 of those were on the money throws that the receiver couldn’t get down on, that Hyatt or Slayton would have came down with today. But not going to argue something like this when there’s a victory to dissect
Slayton..like always...turned his head super early while tracking the ball.
Regardless, I do think Slayton made an amazing catch on the play he was ruled out of bounds...I think he got his shin down. Might be the best catch he's ever made.
He had three steps on the corner, he didn’t turn his head too early. But not worth nitpicking
Quote:
In comment 16210352 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210343 BillT said:
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.
Lawrence was terrible in the red zone. Jax should have won that game.
Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.
You realize he failed 4 times in the RZ. He was terrible.
Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.
They need Barkley back asap.
Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0. The goal/hope is for Jones to produce without SB. Otherwise, Schoen made a mistake.
I just wish the first part of this test wasn't against San Fran.
DJ can easily throw a bomb down the field accurately.
So why are we trying to thread the needle when our wide receivers are four steps ahead of the cornerbacks by the first 20 yards?
So once we figured that out basically DJ could get a ton of yardage and Barkley had to be released cuz he was double teamed in a few cases until Hyatt and Slayton started burning the deep field
Quote:
Slayton..like always...turned his head super early while tracking the ball.
Regardless, I do think Slayton made an amazing catch on the play he was ruled out of bounds...I think he got his shin down. Might be the best catch he's ever made.
He had three steps on the corner, he didn’t turn his head too early. But not worth nitpicking
Fair enough...but underthrown balls like that are caught all the time. Santana Moss made a career out of it.
DJ can easily throw a bomb down the field accurately.
So why are we trying to thread the needle when our wide receivers are four steps ahead of the cornerbacks by the first 20 yards?
So once we figured that out basically DJ could get a ton of yardage and Barkley had to be released cuz he was double teamed in a few cases until Hyatt and Slayton started burning the deep field
Because it isn’t madden and you can’t just run four 9 routes every play?
DJ can easily throw a bomb down the field accurately.
So why are we trying to thread the needle when our wide receivers are four steps ahead of the cornerbacks by the first 20 yards?
So once we figured that out basically DJ could get a ton of yardage and Barkley had to be released cuz he was double teamed in a few cases until Hyatt and Slayton started burning the deep field
Offensive line must hold their blocks to let the intermediate and deep plays develop. That happened in the 2nd half today and is just as important as Jones finding the receivers
Campbell, Hyatt and Waller in the middle, with Hyatt and Slayton over the top. Can be a lethal combo when actually done right. Obviously Barkley but now he’s hurt.
We get Robinson back soon too.
Quote:
In comment 16210358 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16210352 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210343 BillT said:
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.
Lawrence was terrible in the red zone. Jax should have won that game.
Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.
You realize he failed 4 times in the RZ. He was terrible.
Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.
It was 4 drives - but you clearly saw a different game. Lawrence threw the ball out the back of the EZ several times. One drive he could have ran in...but yeah it was the WRs fault.
Quote:
In comment 16210350 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:
Quote:
Then they're done.
Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon
???
The Patrick Ewing Theory: When Patrick Ewing got hurt, the Knicks played better without him in many instances (1999 Knicks made the NBA Finals after Ewing got hurt)
After Ewing was over-the-hill. That is the season when the Knicks got better. Barkley is not over-teh-hill.
Quote:
In comment 16210378 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210343 BillT said:
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.
Sounds like you did not watch the Jacksonville game.
Didn’t watch him go 0-4 in the red zone. Yeah. I watched that.
3 of those were on the money throws that the receiver couldn’t get down on, that Hyatt or Slayton would have came down with today. But not going to argue something like this when there’s a victory to dissect
Oh c'mon now - Lawrence was pretty mediocre in the game. He missed a ton of throws. There were at least three time where he tapped himself on the chest (ie, "my bad"). What the fuck game were you watching??
Again - they scored NINE fucking points. Against a defense that is not that good.
Quote:
In comment 16210385 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210358 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16210352 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210343 BillT said:
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.
Lawrence was terrible in the red zone. Jax should have won that game.
Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.
You realize he failed 4 times in the RZ. He was terrible.
Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.
It was 4 drives - but you clearly saw a different game. Lawrence threw the ball out the back of the EZ several times. One drive he could have ran in...but yeah it was the WRs fault.
Apparently Englsih isn't one of your top subjects.
You said 0-4. I identified in 1 instance I reference 1 WR. I'll repeat I reference`ONE WR and ONE play in end zone that would have been caught by someone better.
Then you stil hold onto 0-4 and you say WR's while I reference ONE WR and reference ONE TD that should have been caught.
English comprehension is what? Your 3rd or 4th langauge?
Quote:
In comment 16210417 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16210378 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210343 BillT said:
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.
Sounds like you did not watch the Jacksonville game.
Didn’t watch him go 0-4 in the red zone. Yeah. I watched that.
3 of those were on the money throws that the receiver couldn’t get down on, that Hyatt or Slayton would have came down with today. But not going to argue something like this when there’s a victory to dissect
Oh c'mon now - Lawrence was pretty mediocre in the game. He missed a ton of throws. There were at least three time where he tapped himself on the chest (ie, "my bad"). What the fuck game were you watching??
Again - they scored NINE fucking points. Against a defense that is not that good.
They cored 9 poins against the DEFENDING CHAMP. They also had at least one WR that should have had a tD pass.
And yes sometimes QB's don't make perfect passes. LAwrence is NOT Mahomes. But he is certainly better than Jones. That's the crux.
put the best 3 receivers on the field and let him build chemistry, just like down the stretch last year.
i think those 3 best are hodgins and slayton, with hyatt instead of james. and with waller also on the field, that is a tough unit to defend if they can get in sync like they were in the 2nd half. they will put up numbers as long as the protection holds up.
Quote:
But there isn’t a benefit to him being out. Teams are going to play the option with Jones differently with Gary Brightwell. If teams aren’t worried about the running back part of the option, it’s going to be tough for the offense to repeat what it did today.
They need Barkley back asap.
Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0. The goal/hope is for Jones to produce without SB. Otherwise, Schoen made a mistake.
I just wish the first part of this test wasn't against San Fran.
absurd take. Outrageous. It's also possible Tannehhill was better. But the circunstances are entirely different. To compare the 2 is silly.
You mean you can't tell the difference between for example the OL's and the Defenses of the 2 when Tannehhil did well vs what Jones has?
Unless you are laughably thinking this past game vs "The "Mighty Cardinals" is indicative of the many other opponents the Giants will be playing this year?
put the best 3 receivers on the field and let him build chemistry, just like down the stretch last year.
i think those 3 best are hodgins and slayton, with hyatt instead of james. and with waller also on the field, that is a tough unit to defend if they can get in sync like they were in the 2nd half. they will put up numbers as long as the protection holds up.
Let's be honest here. The Giants aren't as bad as the 1st 6 quarters.
And they are not as great as the last 2 quarters.
We have to realize that the Cards are a bad team. The Giants WR crew along with a subpar OL and possibly a hurt Barkley- those WR';s aren't that good to make this team any good.
+1. Rifdley should have had one. And prior Jones or soemone better could have had.
Quote:
both good and bad. he doesn't have allen's arm but he's also not as reckless with the ball.
put the best 3 receivers on the field and let him build chemistry, just like down the stretch last year.
i think those 3 best are hodgins and slayton, with hyatt instead of james. and with waller also on the field, that is a tough unit to defend if they can get in sync like they were in the 2nd half. they will put up numbers as long as the protection holds up.
Let's be honest here. The Giants aren't as bad as the 1st 6 quarters.
And they are not as great as the last 2 quarters.
We have to realize that the Cards are a bad team. The Giants WR crew along with a subpar OL and possibly a hurt Barkley- those WR';s aren't that good to make this team any good.
Now if Sb is healthy. Maybe miss SF then come back?
Then yes Giants can be good.
You are the epitome of jints central...Over 60, typing furiously with one finger on your keyboard, with your dial up internet.
"Eh we'll never win without our running back, you young whippersnappers. Why, I remember when we won the championship in 1956 running the Wing T! This forward pass is ruining the game.."
Just do us all a favor and don't log onto the internet ever again. Take your pills and stare out the window, fuckface
And people are allowed to be concerned about what they saw in the fourth quarter, and temper their expectations because it was the Cardinals.
Neither take is worthy of personal insults .
Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0. The goal/hope is for Jones to produce without SB. Otherwise, Schoen made a mistake.
I just wish the first part of this test wasn't against San Fran.
absurd take. Outrageous. It's also possible Tannehhill was better. But the circunstances are entirely different. To compare the 2 is silly.
You mean you can't tell the difference between for example the OL's and the Defenses of the 2 when Tannehhil did well vs what Jones has?
Unless you are laughably thinking this past game vs "The "Mighty Cardinals" is indicative of the many other opponents the Giants will be playing this year?
The point is - which I thought was obvious - is that we don't want Jones to be the type of QB who needs a big time RB to optimize winning. Which is Tannehill because the Titans are built around Henry.
We want Jones to be the centerpiece and prove he doesn't need the bell cow RB.
Quote:
Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0. The goal/hope is for Jones to produce without SB. Otherwise, Schoen made a mistake.
I just wish the first part of this test wasn't against San Fran.
absurd take. Outrageous. It's also possible Tannehhill was better. But the circunstances are entirely different. To compare the 2 is silly.
You mean you can't tell the difference between for example the OL's and the Defenses of the 2 when Tannehhil did well vs what Jones has?
Unless you are laughably thinking this past game vs "The "Mighty Cardinals" is indicative of the many other opponents the Giants will be playing this year?
The point is - which I thought was obvious - is that we don't want Jones to be the type of QB who needs a big time RB to optimize winning. Which is Tannehill because the Titans are built around Henry.
We want Jones to be the centerpiece and prove he doesn't need the bell cow RB.
barkley had 63 yards on 3.7 ypc today.
where he made a difference was passing game, especially the td. he was 6/7 for 29 yards rec and the td. long of 10. doesnt have a 20 yard play yet this year.
since the houston game last year theyve won w/o barkley being a bellcow rb today included. against minny he ran 9 times for 53 yards while catching 5/6 for 59.
without a #1 wr thats barkleys best usage imo. the bellcow type gameplans that deflate the ball take everyone else somewhat out of rhythym. it makes things easier on defenses as opposed to the up tempo spread attack.
Quote:
In comment 16210576 giantstock said:
Quote:
Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0. The goal/hope is for Jones to produce without SB. Otherwise, Schoen made a mistake.
I just wish the first part of this test wasn't against San Fran.
absurd take. Outrageous. It's also possible Tannehhill was better. But the circunstances are entirely different. To compare the 2 is silly.
You mean you can't tell the difference between for example the OL's and the Defenses of the 2 when Tannehhil did well vs what Jones has?
Unless you are laughably thinking this past game vs "The "Mighty Cardinals" is indicative of the many other opponents the Giants will be playing this year?
The point is - which I thought was obvious - is that we don't want Jones to be the type of QB who needs a big time RB to optimize winning. Which is Tannehill because the Titans are built around Henry.
We want Jones to be the centerpiece and prove he doesn't need the bell cow RB.
barkley had 63 yards on 3.7 ypc today.
where he made a difference was passing game, especially the td. he was 6/7 for 29 yards rec and the td. long of 10. doesnt have a 20 yard play yet this year.
since the houston game last year theyve won w/o barkley being a bellcow rb today included. against minny he ran 9 times for 53 yards while catching 5/6 for 59.
without a #1 wr thats barkleys best usage imo. the bellcow type gameplans that deflate the ball take everyone else somewhat out of rhythym. it makes things easier on defenses as opposed to the up tempo spread attack.
But the thing is the defenses key on Barkley. A lot of our offense starts with a fake to Barkley which freezes the LBs because they are told to make sure they stop him. The announcers even pointed this out, specifically opening up space for Waller
the 2nd half today looked a lot like the version of the offense we were all hoping to see, which was basically the wild card game spread tempo but adding waller and hyatt in place of the less explosive players from last year.
since the houston game last year theyve won w/o barkley being a bellcow rb today included. against minny he ran 9 times for 53 yards while catching 5/6 for 59.
without a #1 wr thats barkleys best usage imo. the bellcow type gameplans that deflate the ball take everyone else somewhat out of rhythym. it makes things easier on defenses as opposed to the up tempo spread attack.
To be fair, they’re 4-6-1 since the Houston game, none of those against the defenses they’ll need to beat to be a serious contender. The current version of the Giants needs a healthy Barkley.
That's a new dimension from last year.
Quote:
since the houston game last year theyve won w/o barkley being a bellcow rb today included. against minny he ran 9 times for 53 yards while catching 5/6 for 59.
without a #1 wr thats barkleys best usage imo. the bellcow type gameplans that deflate the ball take everyone else somewhat out of rhythym. it makes things easier on defenses as opposed to the up tempo spread attack.
To be fair, they’re 4-6-1 since the Houston game, none of those against the defenses they’ll need to beat to be a serious contender. The current version of the Giants needs a healthy Barkley.
5 of those losses are to philly/dallas though right? im not excusing them, that's clearly a level they arent on yet - but almost all of those games have been defined by the OL being unable to hold up and in the philly games also getting gashed for 200+ yards on the ground.
barkley is their most talented player, so yes they need him, like any team needs their most talented players. my point isn't that barkley is insignificant it's that it is mistating things to act like the offense runs through it's "bellcow" rb when he hasn't even hit 20 carries in 11 games and counting.
Quote:
But there isn’t a benefit to him being out. Teams are going to play the option with Jones differently with Gary Brightwell. If teams aren’t worried about the running back part of the option, it’s going to be tough for the offense to repeat what it did today.
They need Barkley back asap.
Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0.
As usual, you spout complete bullshit.
If he can’t “get it done” without SB, he’s not “tannehill 2.0”. Tannehill can’t get it done WITH Henry!
Then again, how do you figure your boy Herbert, who is 0-2 WITH eckler, Williams and Keenan?
🤷♂️
Quote:
In comment 16210418 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But there isn’t a benefit to him being out. Teams are going to play the option with Jones differently with Gary Brightwell. If teams aren’t worried about the running back part of the option, it’s going to be tough for the offense to repeat what it did today.
They need Barkley back asap.
Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0.
As usual, you spout complete bullshit.
If he can’t “get it done” without SB, he’s not “tannehill 2.0”. Tannehill can’t get it done WITH Henry!
Then again, how do you figure your boy Herbert, who is 0-2 WITH eckler, Williams and Keenan?
🤷♂️
Or are you giving Herbert the usual excuse of a poor OL and Defense?
Because it’s not like Jones has those same excuses. Oh, wait…
Quote:
In comment 16210418 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But there isn’t a benefit to him being out. Teams are going to play the option with Jones differently with Gary Brightwell. If teams aren’t worried about the running back part of the option, it’s going to be tough for the offense to repeat what it did today.
They need Barkley back asap.
Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0.
As usual, you spout complete bullshit.
If he can’t “get it done” without SB, he’s not “tannehill 2.0”. Tannehill can’t get it done WITH Henry!
Then again, how do you figure your boy Herbert, who is 0-2 WITH eckler, Williams and Keenan?
🤷♂️
I’ve got an idea - let’s give Hebert the same “test”; he should have the giants OL, defense and no SB (and no Williams and Allen, of course). How would he do?
We know how this will go - You’ll trip all over yourself giving him the excuses that Jones never gets because you’re narrative gets in the way…