for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Daniel Jones Second Half Saved Season!

Essex : 9/17/2023 8:02 pm
That was a performance. He was so incredibly good and accurate. He deserved all the criticism he got in first half as he was awful and not seeing the field well at all. But a franchise QB has that second half and saves the season. He willed us to victory.
The most impressive part was...  
DefenseWins : 9/17/2023 8:05 pm : link
after he scored the TD with his legs and it was called back due to an Evan Neal holding penalty. He was facing 2nd down on the 17 yard line and still found a way to get the ball into the end zone.
How about the five or six drops  
section125 : 9/17/2023 8:06 pm : link
in the 1st half? Do they make a difference in his 1st half play. I think Waller had 2, Campbell 3 and Barkley with another devastating one......

Two of Jones INTs this year are off Barkley's hands.
Play calling  
widmerseyebrow : 9/17/2023 8:07 pm : link
Stopped the nonsense short yardage game from the pocket and started looking deep with an option to take off if it's not there. Got defense to pick their poison between Barkley run/short pass and Waller in the middle.
The Eli comparisons are a cliche at this point but my goodness  
j_rud : 9/17/2023 8:07 pm : link
When he's on hes on. When he's not he's not. And to look at him you'll never fucking know.
Once Daboll changed game plan it helped  
MeanBunny : 9/17/2023 8:07 pm : link
It's not my favorite kind of football but the air power show seems to be the correct adjustment to make after all this little cat and mouse stuff and trying to make Saquon the focus. It ended up working in his favor until his injury anyway but having all those high-powered receivers burning everybody sets up Daniel Jones for some good long ones. With Saquon out Kafka will need to ,gulp, call more 0-60 WR plays and hopefully TEs get majorally involved
RE: Play calling  
MeanBunny : 9/17/2023 8:09 pm : link
Exactly you have all these fast as hell receivers and you're trying to run Joe Montana's old playbook. Boring. If you have Hyatt and Slayton in there running 40m dash those are some good open targets at some point as we saw
In comment 16210276 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Stopped the nonsense short yardage game from the pocket and started looking deep with an option to take off if it's not there. Got defense to pick their poison between Barkley run/short pass and Waller in the middle.
Imagine if he were more than just a mere  
rnargi : 9/17/2023 8:10 pm : link
GAME MANAGER?!
the guy can play QB in the league....  
BillKo : 9/17/2023 8:10 pm : link
and at a pretty high level.

But if you want Josh Allen or other wizardry that's not going to happen - he's got limitations.

I think the bothers me most is when he's not getting any help and he missed a couple throws it's quickly pointed out.

This is not Madden.

Case in point: the long throw to Slayton today IMO should have been caught despite a tad underthrown because Slayton waited for the ball to land in his arms rather than be aggressive and high point the ball.
Tale of two halves  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:11 pm : link
They were able to exploit a cardinals defense weak in the back with guys out. Why that wasn’t the game plan earlier, I don’t know. Besides the underthrow to Slayton did they even attempt anything else down the field?
He's a great athlete  
Costy16 : 9/17/2023 8:11 pm : link
His agility is fantastic, and he can out run linebackers. He made a couple of big first downs with his legs.
If Barkley is significantly hurt  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 8:11 pm : link
Then they're done.
RE: the guy can play QB in the league....  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:12 pm : link
In comment 16210290 BillKo said:
Quote:
and at a pretty high level.

But if you want Josh Allen or other wizardry that's not going to happen - he's got limitations.

I think the bothers me most is when he's not getting any help and he missed a couple throws it's quickly pointed out.

This is not Madden.

Case in point: the long throw to Slayton today IMO should have been caught despite a tad underthrown because Slayton waited for the ball to land in his arms rather than be aggressive and high point the ball.


Slayton was running down the field with 3 steps on the guy, what is he supposed to do different? Jones had a great second half, but that play wasn’t on Slayton.
RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
section125 : 9/17/2023 8:12 pm : link
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:
Quote:
Then they're done.


Time for Gray to step up...
RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
jnoble : 9/17/2023 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:
Quote:
Then they're done.


Dr Doom, everybody
RE: RE: the guy can play QB in the league....  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/17/2023 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16210309 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210290 BillKo said:


Quote:


and at a pretty high level.

But if you want Josh Allen or other wizardry that's not going to happen - he's got limitations.

I think the bothers me most is when he's not getting any help and he missed a couple throws it's quickly pointed out.

This is not Madden.

Case in point: the long throw to Slayton today IMO should have been caught despite a tad underthrown because Slayton waited for the ball to land in his arms rather than be aggressive and high point the ball.



Slayton was running down the field with 3 steps on the guy, what is he supposed to do different? Jones had a great second half, but that play wasn’t on Slayton.


not on slayton but a lot of wr's make that catch.
That’s a catch maybe 50% of the time  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:15 pm : link
The way it played out
RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
Essex : 9/17/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:
Quote:
Then they're done.


No, they are not
RE: the guy can play QB in the league....  
Giantsbigblue : 9/17/2023 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16210290 BillKo said:
Quote:
and at a pretty high level.

But if you want Josh Allen or other wizardry that's not going to happen - he's got limitations.

I think the bothers me most is when he's not getting any help and he missed a couple throws it's quickly pointed out.

This is not Madden.

Case in point: the long throw to Slayton today IMO should have been caught despite a tad underthrown because Slayton waited for the ball to land in his arms rather than be aggressive and high point the ball.


A better WR can also draw a pass interference call on a underthrow like that by not putting his hands up till the last 2nd and trick the DB into crashing into him with his head pointed down the field
RE: RE: RE: the guy can play QB in the league....  
BillKo : 9/17/2023 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16210322 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210309 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210290 BillKo said:


Quote:


and at a pretty high level.

But if you want Josh Allen or other wizardry that's not going to happen - he's got limitations.

I think the bothers me most is when he's not getting any help and he missed a couple throws it's quickly pointed out.

This is not Madden.

Case in point: the long throw to Slayton today IMO should have been caught despite a tad underthrown because Slayton waited for the ball to land in his arms rather than be aggressive and high point the ball.



Slayton was running down the field with 3 steps on the guy, what is he supposed to do different? Jones had a great second half, but that play wasn’t on Slayton.



not on slayton but a lot of wr's make that catch.


Immediately thought of Reuben Randle who NEVER went up to fight for a ball except on slants.

It's not on Slayton...but when he feels the ball underthrown and he knows there's going to be a contested ball - fight for it.
Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
BillT : 9/17/2023 8:17 pm : link
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.
RE: RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16210320 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:


Quote:


Then they're done.



Dr Doom, everybody


Huh??

Is he significanly hurt?

Seccondly, I was expection 7/8 wins and nottice all nut jobs on here crticizing Dabol and the coachign staff overall.

RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16210343 BillT said:
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.


Thanks for the good laugh.
RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
dpinzow : 9/17/2023 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:
Quote:
Then they're done.


Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon
RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
section125 : 9/17/2023 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16210343 BillT said:
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.


Lawrence was terrible in the red zone. Jax should have won that game.
I’m a DJ fan and he played great in the 2H. My only criticism is that  
Spider56 : 9/17/2023 8:20 pm : link
a few deep balls were slightly under thrown and he had the near miss to Slayton. You judge a QB by what he contributes to winning a game and DJ came through. He carried the team today as he did several times last year. And he actually showed emotion when they took the lead. 😎

I wonder what his critics have to say about the wonder boys (Fields, Herbert and Burrows) who are all 0-2.
RE: RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16210352 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210343 BillT said:


Quote:


Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.



Lawrence was terrible in the red zone. Jax should have won that game.


Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.
RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
bw in dc : 9/17/2023 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:
Quote:
Then they're done.


Why? The key to the season and the future isn't Barkley. It's Jones.

We can overcome Barkley. If Jones goes down, then the season is really over.

In other words, the QB is exceedingly more crucial than the RB.
RE: RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 8:23 pm : link
In comment 16210350 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:


Quote:


Then they're done.



Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon


???
RE: RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16210350 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:


Quote:


Then they're done.



Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon


The Knicks got worse without Ewing?
RE: RE: RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
dpinzow : 9/17/2023 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16210367 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16210350 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 16210304 giantstock said:


Quote:


Then they're done.



Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon



???


The Patrick Ewing Theory: When Patrick Ewing got hurt, the Knicks played better without him in many instances (1999 Knicks made the NBA Finals after Ewing got hurt)
RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16210343 BillT said:
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.


Sounds like you did not watch the Jacksonville game.
RE: RE: RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
Essex : 9/17/2023 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16210372 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210350 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 16210304 giantstock said:


Quote:


Then they're done.



Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon



The Knicks got worse without Ewing?

Never, but we won a Super Bowl the year after our best RB retired basically prime
RE: RE: the guy can play QB in the league....  
DefenseWins : 9/17/2023 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16210309 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

Slayton was running down the field with 3 steps on the guy, what is he supposed to do different? Jones had a great second half, but that play wasn’t on Slayton.


It was underthrown. However, a smart WR easily draws the PI on that play. The CB had his back to the ball. All Slayton needed to do was stop and raise his hands. The CB would have plowed into him and the chains would have moved.
Jones was fantastic in the 2nd half  
Sean : 9/17/2023 8:26 pm : link
He should not have been excused for the first 6 quarters, but I'm glad we saw that level of play in the 2nd half. Incredible.
That Knicks team wasn’t good.  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:26 pm : link
They got obliterated in the finals. They almost won one with Ewing
RE: RE: RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
section125 : 9/17/2023 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16210358 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16210352 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210343 BillT said:


Quote:


Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.



Lawrence was terrible in the red zone. Jax should have won that game.



Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.


You realize he failed 4 times in the RZ. He was terrible.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
DefenseWins : 9/17/2023 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16210374 dpinzow said:
Quote:

The Patrick Ewing Theory: When Patrick Ewing got hurt, the Knicks played better without him in many instances (1999 Knicks made the NBA Finals after Ewing got hurt)


It is true about Ewing. He also would celebrate a "monster game" even when the team lost.
RE: RE: RE: the guy can play QB in the league....  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16210382 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16210309 ajr2456 said:


Quote:



Slayton was running down the field with 3 steps on the guy, what is he supposed to do different? Jones had a great second half, but that play wasn’t on Slayton.



It was underthrown. However, a smart WR easily draws the PI on that play. The CB had his back to the ball. All Slayton needed to do was stop and raise his hands. The CB would have plowed into him and the chains would have moved.


This isn’t madden.

Slayton turned toward the ball and the receiver was turning back toward the QB when the ball was on its way down.
RE: RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
speedywheels : 9/17/2023 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16210378 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210343 BillT said:


Quote:


Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.



Sounds like you did not watch the Jacksonville game.


I did watch. It was not a good game for Lawrence. He missed several throws, especially when they they had 1st goal (I think it was the first half, but not certain).

It's never a good day for a QB when your offense scores 9 points...
Jones in the 2nd half was as good as any QB in football  
PatersonPlank : 9/17/2023 8:30 pm : link
and he also won the game. Seriously, Mahomes/Allen/Burrow last year, they wouldn't have done better
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
dpinzow : 9/17/2023 8:31 pm : link
In comment 16210380 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16210372 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210350 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 16210304 giantstock said:


Quote:


Then they're done.



Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon



The Knicks got worse without Ewing?


Never, but we won a Super Bowl the year after our best RB retired basically prime


Shockey also got hurt late in the 2007 season and IIRC never played another game for us
The man sacked up!  
Eman11 : 9/17/2023 8:31 pm : link
Nuff said. Anything else? Fuck off!
RE: RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
BillT : 9/17/2023 8:34 pm : link
In comment 16210378 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210343 BillT said:


Quote:


Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.



Sounds like you did not watch the Jacksonville game.

Didn’t watch him go 0-4 in the red zone. Yeah. I watched that.
The Giants season doesn’t depend on Barkley  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:34 pm : link
But there isn’t a benefit to him being out. Teams are going to play the option with Jones differently with Gary Brightwell. If teams aren’t worried about the running back part of the option, it’s going to be tough for the offense to repeat what it did today.

They need Barkley back asap.
RE: RE: RE: RE: the guy can play QB in the league....  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/17/2023 8:34 pm : link
In comment 16210397 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210382 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16210309 ajr2456 said:


Quote:



Slayton was running down the field with 3 steps on the guy, what is he supposed to do different? Jones had a great second half, but that play wasn’t on Slayton.



It was underthrown. However, a smart WR easily draws the PI on that play. The CB had his back to the ball. All Slayton needed to do was stop and raise his hands. The CB would have plowed into him and the chains would have moved.



This isn’t madden.

Slayton turned toward the ball and the receiver was turning back toward the QB when the ball was on its way down.


Slayton..like always...turned his head super early while tracking the ball.

Regardless, I do think Slayton made an amazing catch on the play he was ruled out of bounds...I think he got his shin down. Might be the best catch he's ever made.
RE: RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16210361 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16210304 giantstock said:


Quote:


Then they're done.



Why? The key to the season and the future isn't Barkley. It's Jones.

We can overcome Barkley. If Jones goes down, then the season is really over.

In other words, the QB is exceedingly more crucial than the RB.


You're confusing "future" vs winning in 2023. Noo-- we can't "overcome Barkley" in 2023.

And as a result, posters such as you who have very little respect for the running game will then crush Jones.

All that play action will be done if SB is hurt. Case in point late in 2nd half the beaty play the faked handoff to SB going left and Dj went immediately right to Waller. The announcer responded "hwo do you defend that?"

Then later SB's hug run when the line id stuffed he spins and goes for something liek 12 yards. All those threats would be done - done done. And the Defense is going to paly for Jones to run.

What we have to realize is that lats year was a lot of fun even though the had no chance to win it all. A mostly run team could still be fun even if they aren't; going to win a tile. Vs a team that tries to be a pass team and juts doesn't have the OL, the Receivers, the RB - the Defense - to be that good. Joens is not Mahomes. The Giants NEED some running. And Matt Breida is not an "answer." He's a "weakness" vs quality teams.
RE: RE: RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16210417 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16210378 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210343 BillT said:


Quote:


Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.



Sounds like you did not watch the Jacksonville game.


Didn’t watch him go 0-4 in the red zone. Yeah. I watched that.


3 of those were on the money throws that the receiver couldn’t get down on, that Hyatt or Slayton would have came down with today. But not going to argue something like this when there’s a victory to dissect
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the guy can play QB in the league....  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:37 pm : link
In comment 16210421 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:


Slayton..like always...turned his head super early while tracking the ball.

Regardless, I do think Slayton made an amazing catch on the play he was ruled out of bounds...I think he got his shin down. Might be the best catch he's ever made.


He had three steps on the corner, he didn’t turn his head too early. But not worth nitpicking
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 8:37 pm : link
In comment 16210385 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210358 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 16210352 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210343 BillT said:


Quote:


Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.



Lawrence was terrible in the red zone. Jax should have won that game.



Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.



You realize he failed 4 times in the RZ. He was terrible.


Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.

RE: The Giants season doesn’t depend on Barkley  
bw in dc : 9/17/2023 8:38 pm : link
In comment 16210418 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But there isn’t a benefit to him being out. Teams are going to play the option with Jones differently with Gary Brightwell. If teams aren’t worried about the running back part of the option, it’s going to be tough for the offense to repeat what it did today.

They need Barkley back asap.


Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0. The goal/hope is for Jones to produce without SB. Otherwise, Schoen made a mistake.

I just wish the first part of this test wasn't against San Fran.
Too much last year paranoia and West Coast lasers first half  
MeanBunny : 9/17/2023 8:38 pm : link
Our wide receiving team is like the fastest in the league.
DJ can easily throw a bomb down the field accurately.
So why are we trying to thread the needle when our wide receivers are four steps ahead of the cornerbacks by the first 20 yards?
So once we figured that out basically DJ could get a ton of yardage and Barkley had to be released cuz he was double teamed in a few cases until Hyatt and Slayton started burning the deep field
Agreed  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:39 pm : link
But it’s also much tougher to do on the fly with a game in 4 days, but blame the NFLPA on that one
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the guy can play QB in the league....  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/17/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16210433 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210421 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:




Slayton..like always...turned his head super early while tracking the ball.

Regardless, I do think Slayton made an amazing catch on the play he was ruled out of bounds...I think he got his shin down. Might be the best catch he's ever made.



He had three steps on the corner, he didn’t turn his head too early. But not worth nitpicking


Fair enough...but underthrown balls like that are caught all the time. Santana Moss made a career out of it.
I had No criticism of Jones in the first half. Barkley  
Blue21 : 9/17/2023 8:40 pm : link
was tap dancing and there too many drops. But worse than that was the defense couldn't stop the run or pass.
RE: Too much last year paranoia and West Coast lasers first half  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16210441 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
Our wide receiving team is like the fastest in the league.
DJ can easily throw a bomb down the field accurately.
So why are we trying to thread the needle when our wide receivers are four steps ahead of the cornerbacks by the first 20 yards?
So once we figured that out basically DJ could get a ton of yardage and Barkley had to be released cuz he was double teamed in a few cases until Hyatt and Slayton started burning the deep field


Because it isn’t madden and you can’t just run four 9 routes every play?
RE: Too much last year paranoia and West Coast lasers first half  
dpinzow : 9/17/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16210441 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
Our wide receiving team is like the fastest in the league.
DJ can easily throw a bomb down the field accurately.
So why are we trying to thread the needle when our wide receivers are four steps ahead of the cornerbacks by the first 20 yards?
So once we figured that out basically DJ could get a ton of yardage and Barkley had to be released cuz he was double teamed in a few cases until Hyatt and Slayton started burning the deep field


Offensive line must hold their blocks to let the intermediate and deep plays develop. That happened in the 2nd half today and is just as important as Jones finding the receivers
 
ryanmkeane : 9/17/2023 8:41 pm : link
Yes Arizonas DL was super gassed and tired, but Second half is what we all thought offense could be if the OL can give Jones time.

Campbell, Hyatt and Waller in the middle, with Hyatt and Slayton over the top. Can be a lethal combo when actually done right. Obviously Barkley but now he’s hurt.

We get Robinson back soon too.
He is not the big play threat that Barkley is...  
Milton : 9/17/2023 8:42 pm : link
But we may find there are things that Gray does better than Barkley. And if he hasn't lost a step since his days with the Niners, we may find that Breida is every bit the big play threat that Barkley is.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
section125 : 9/17/2023 8:43 pm : link
In comment 16210434 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16210385 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210358 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 16210352 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210343 BillT said:


Quote:


Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.



Lawrence was terrible in the red zone. Jax should have won that game.



Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.



You realize he failed 4 times in the RZ. He was terrible.



Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.


It was 4 drives - but you clearly saw a different game. Lawrence threw the ball out the back of the EZ several times. One drive he could have ran in...but yeah it was the WRs fault.
We experienced  
AcesUp : 9/17/2023 8:44 pm : link
The Daniel Jones floor game in the first half and the ceiling game in the second half. As dreadful as he was in the first half, it wasn’t all the OL he was terrible, he was superb in the 2nd. Legitimately among his worst and best halves of his career in the same game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Barkley is significantly hurt  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 8:46 pm : link
In comment 16210374 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16210367 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 16210350 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 16210304 giantstock said:


Quote:


Then they're done.



Maybe the Patrick Ewing Theory is a possibility with Saquon



???



The Patrick Ewing Theory: When Patrick Ewing got hurt, the Knicks played better without him in many instances (1999 Knicks made the NBA Finals after Ewing got hurt)


After Ewing was over-the-hill. That is the season when the Knicks got better. Barkley is not over-teh-hill.
RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
SomeFan : 9/17/2023 8:47 pm : link
In comment 16210343 BillT said:
Quote:
Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.
Stop smoking crack
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
speedywheels : 9/17/2023 8:47 pm : link
In comment 16210429 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210417 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 16210378 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210343 BillT said:


Quote:


Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.



Sounds like you did not watch the Jacksonville game.


Didn’t watch him go 0-4 in the red zone. Yeah. I watched that.



3 of those were on the money throws that the receiver couldn’t get down on, that Hyatt or Slayton would have came down with today. But not going to argue something like this when there’s a victory to dissect


Oh c'mon now - Lawrence was pretty mediocre in the game. He missed a ton of throws. There were at least three time where he tapped himself on the chest (ie, "my bad"). What the fuck game were you watching??

Again - they scored NINE fucking points. Against a defense that is not that good.
Jones was superb in the second half.  
BrettNYG10 : 9/17/2023 8:48 pm : link
One of the more exciting games over the past decade.
 
ryanmkeane : 9/17/2023 8:50 pm : link
Lawrence makes some incredible throws and is obviously super talented. But every time I’ve watched him (including Giants game last year) he just doesn’t seem to put everything together. He’s still developing though much like all young QBs. He can be great. Haven’t seen it yet though.
 
ryanmkeane : 9/17/2023 8:51 pm : link
I’d rather have DJ with the game on the line than Lawrence, but would likely take Lawrence if you’re starting a franchise. If that makes sense.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16210473 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210434 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 16210385 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210358 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 16210352 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210343 BillT said:


Quote:


Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.



Lawrence was terrible in the red zone. Jax should have won that game.



Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.



You realize he failed 4 times in the RZ. He was terrible.



Someone beter than Zay Jones makeas that catch.




It was 4 drives - but you clearly saw a different game. Lawrence threw the ball out the back of the EZ several times. One drive he could have ran in...but yeah it was the WRs fault.


Apparently Englsih isn't one of your top subjects.

You said 0-4. I identified in 1 instance I reference 1 WR. I'll repeat I reference`ONE WR and ONE play in end zone that would have been caught by someone better.

Then you stil hold onto 0-4 and you say WR's while I reference ONE WR and reference ONE TD that should have been caught.

English comprehension is what? Your 3rd or 4th langauge?
Lawrence may have missed some throws  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 8:52 pm : link
But not all those red zone throws were on him. At least two of them were touchdowns, the WRs could have easily gotten their feet down.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Yeah let’s here it for the real reason they won  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16210491 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16210429 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210417 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 16210378 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16210343 BillT said:


Quote:


Incredible game by him. He’s a very high level passer and can run. I watched the Jacksonville game and yeah they were playing the Chiefs and you can kill me for this if you like but he’s better than Lawrence. Lawrence missed like four passes to the end zone at close range. Didn’t lead then to a single TD. I know one game but today it wasn’t close.



Sounds like you did not watch the Jacksonville game.


Didn’t watch him go 0-4 in the red zone. Yeah. I watched that.



3 of those were on the money throws that the receiver couldn’t get down on, that Hyatt or Slayton would have came down with today. But not going to argue something like this when there’s a victory to dissect



Oh c'mon now - Lawrence was pretty mediocre in the game. He missed a ton of throws. There were at least three time where he tapped himself on the chest (ie, "my bad"). What the fuck game were you watching??

Again - they scored NINE fucking points. Against a defense that is not that good.


They cored 9 poins against the DEFENDING CHAMP. They also had at least one WR that should have had a tD pass.

And yes sometimes QB's don't make perfect passes. LAwrence is NOT Mahomes. But he is certainly better than Jones. That's the crux.
.  
Banks : 9/17/2023 8:58 pm : link
He was rough in the first half. He missed an open hyatt, underthrew Slayton badly, and seemed to have happy feet. The second half he played as perfect as one could
in his last 10-15 games or so he's been very josh allen-y  
Eric on Li : 9/17/2023 9:02 pm : link
both good and bad. he doesn't have allen's arm but he's also not as reckless with the ball.

put the best 3 receivers on the field and let him build chemistry, just like down the stretch last year.

i think those 3 best are hodgins and slayton, with hyatt instead of james. and with waller also on the field, that is a tough unit to defend if they can get in sync like they were in the 2nd half. they will put up numbers as long as the protection holds up.
I think regardless of the results  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 9:04 pm : link
Hyatt, Slayton, Hodgins have to get the bulk of the WR work. They’re your best options, and Hyatt may bring some growing pains but playing him a lot now makes the 2024 Giants better.
RE: RE: The Giants season doesn’t depend on Barkley  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16210438 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16210418 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But there isn’t a benefit to him being out. Teams are going to play the option with Jones differently with Gary Brightwell. If teams aren’t worried about the running back part of the option, it’s going to be tough for the offense to repeat what it did today.

They need Barkley back asap.



Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0. The goal/hope is for Jones to produce without SB. Otherwise, Schoen made a mistake.

I just wish the first part of this test wasn't against San Fran.


absurd take. Outrageous. It's also possible Tannehhill was better. But the circunstances are entirely different. To compare the 2 is silly.

You mean you can't tell the difference between for example the OL's and the Defenses of the 2 when Tannehhil did well vs what Jones has?

Unless you are laughably thinking this past game vs "The "Mighty Cardinals" is indicative of the many other opponents the Giants will be playing this year?
RE: in his last 10-15 games or so he's been very josh allen-y  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 9:10 pm : link
In comment 16210563 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
both good and bad. he doesn't have allen's arm but he's also not as reckless with the ball.

put the best 3 receivers on the field and let him build chemistry, just like down the stretch last year.

i think those 3 best are hodgins and slayton, with hyatt instead of james. and with waller also on the field, that is a tough unit to defend if they can get in sync like they were in the 2nd half. they will put up numbers as long as the protection holds up.


Let's be honest here. The Giants aren't as bad as the 1st 6 quarters.

And they are not as great as the last 2 quarters.

We have to realize that the Cards are a bad team. The Giants WR crew along with a subpar OL and possibly a hurt Barkley- those WR';s aren't that good to make this team any good.
RE: Lawrence may have missed some throws  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 9:11 pm : link
In comment 16210515 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But not all those red zone throws were on him. At least two of them were touchdowns, the WRs could have easily gotten their feet down.


+1. Rifdley should have had one. And prior Jones or soemone better could have had.
RE: RE: in his last 10-15 games or so he's been very josh allen-y  
giantstock : 9/17/2023 9:13 pm : link
In comment 16210586 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16210563 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


both good and bad. he doesn't have allen's arm but he's also not as reckless with the ball.

put the best 3 receivers on the field and let him build chemistry, just like down the stretch last year.

i think those 3 best are hodgins and slayton, with hyatt instead of james. and with waller also on the field, that is a tough unit to defend if they can get in sync like they were in the 2nd half. they will put up numbers as long as the protection holds up.



Let's be honest here. The Giants aren't as bad as the 1st 6 quarters.

And they are not as great as the last 2 quarters.

We have to realize that the Cards are a bad team. The Giants WR crew along with a subpar OL and possibly a hurt Barkley- those WR';s aren't that good to make this team any good.


Now if Sb is healthy. Maybe miss SF then come back?

Then yes Giants can be good.
Giantstock is the biggest moron on this board  
Nephilim : 9/17/2023 9:13 pm : link
you somehow criticized somone above for "English comprehension" yet all of your posts are riddles with typos.

You are the epitome of jints central...Over 60, typing furiously with one finger on your keyboard, with your dial up internet.

"Eh we'll never win without our running back, you young whippersnappers. Why, I remember when we won the championship in 1956 running the Wing T! This forward pass is ruining the game.."

Just do us all a favor and don't log onto the internet ever again. Take your pills and stare out the window, fuckface
There’s a few people on multiple threads  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 9:17 pm : link
Throwing insults around and pretty normal comments. The Giants need Barkley to do anything this year, I don’t think that’s worthy of any fierce debate. It doesn’t mean people want to build around Barkley, the Giants backups just don’t equal even 60% of Saqoun when he’s on.

And people are allowed to be concerned about what they saw in the fourth quarter, and temper their expectations because it was the Cardinals.

Neither take is worthy of personal insults .
RE: RE: RE: The Giants season doesn’t depend on Barkley  
bw in dc : 9/17/2023 9:22 pm : link
In comment 16210576 giantstock said:
Quote:


Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0. The goal/hope is for Jones to produce without SB. Otherwise, Schoen made a mistake.

I just wish the first part of this test wasn't against San Fran.



absurd take. Outrageous. It's also possible Tannehhill was better. But the circunstances are entirely different. To compare the 2 is silly.

You mean you can't tell the difference between for example the OL's and the Defenses of the 2 when Tannehhil did well vs what Jones has?

Unless you are laughably thinking this past game vs "The "Mighty Cardinals" is indicative of the many other opponents the Giants will be playing this year?


The point is - which I thought was obvious - is that we don't want Jones to be the type of QB who needs a big time RB to optimize winning. Which is Tannehill because the Titans are built around Henry.

We want Jones to be the centerpiece and prove he doesn't need the bell cow RB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants season doesn’t depend on Barkley  
Eric on Li : 9/17/2023 10:07 pm : link
In comment 16210627 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16210576 giantstock said:


Quote:




Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0. The goal/hope is for Jones to produce without SB. Otherwise, Schoen made a mistake.

I just wish the first part of this test wasn't against San Fran.



absurd take. Outrageous. It's also possible Tannehhill was better. But the circunstances are entirely different. To compare the 2 is silly.

You mean you can't tell the difference between for example the OL's and the Defenses of the 2 when Tannehhil did well vs what Jones has?

Unless you are laughably thinking this past game vs "The "Mighty Cardinals" is indicative of the many other opponents the Giants will be playing this year?



The point is - which I thought was obvious - is that we don't want Jones to be the type of QB who needs a big time RB to optimize winning. Which is Tannehill because the Titans are built around Henry.

We want Jones to be the centerpiece and prove he doesn't need the bell cow RB.


barkley had 63 yards on 3.7 ypc today.

where he made a difference was passing game, especially the td. he was 6/7 for 29 yards rec and the td. long of 10. doesnt have a 20 yard play yet this year.

since the houston game last year theyve won w/o barkley being a bellcow rb today included. against minny he ran 9 times for 53 yards while catching 5/6 for 59.

without a #1 wr thats barkleys best usage imo. the bellcow type gameplans that deflate the ball take everyone else somewhat out of rhythym. it makes things easier on defenses as opposed to the up tempo spread attack.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants season doesn’t depend on Barkley  
PatersonPlank : 9/17/2023 10:14 pm : link
In comment 16210763 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16210627 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16210576 giantstock said:


Quote:




Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0. The goal/hope is for Jones to produce without SB. Otherwise, Schoen made a mistake.

I just wish the first part of this test wasn't against San Fran.



absurd take. Outrageous. It's also possible Tannehhill was better. But the circunstances are entirely different. To compare the 2 is silly.

You mean you can't tell the difference between for example the OL's and the Defenses of the 2 when Tannehhil did well vs what Jones has?

Unless you are laughably thinking this past game vs "The "Mighty Cardinals" is indicative of the many other opponents the Giants will be playing this year?



The point is - which I thought was obvious - is that we don't want Jones to be the type of QB who needs a big time RB to optimize winning. Which is Tannehill because the Titans are built around Henry.

We want Jones to be the centerpiece and prove he doesn't need the bell cow RB.



barkley had 63 yards on 3.7 ypc today.

where he made a difference was passing game, especially the td. he was 6/7 for 29 yards rec and the td. long of 10. doesnt have a 20 yard play yet this year.

since the houston game last year theyve won w/o barkley being a bellcow rb today included. against minny he ran 9 times for 53 yards while catching 5/6 for 59.

without a #1 wr thats barkleys best usage imo. the bellcow type gameplans that deflate the ball take everyone else somewhat out of rhythym. it makes things easier on defenses as opposed to the up tempo spread attack.


But the thing is the defenses key on Barkley. A lot of our offense starts with a fake to Barkley which freezes the LBs because they are told to make sure they stop him. The announcers even pointed this out, specifically opening up space for Waller
what QB ever won anything without a player defenses key on?  
Eric on Li : 9/17/2023 10:19 pm : link
the specific argument was comparing jones/barkley to tannehill/henry. that fit for the first half last year but anyone paying attention knows the offense evolved in a different direction post-houston.

the 2nd half today looked a lot like the version of the offense we were all hoping to see, which was basically the wild card game spread tempo but adding waller and hyatt in place of the less explosive players from last year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants season doesn’t depend on Barkley  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2023 10:26 pm : link
In comment 16210763 Eric on Li said:
Quote:

since the houston game last year theyve won w/o barkley being a bellcow rb today included. against minny he ran 9 times for 53 yards while catching 5/6 for 59.

without a #1 wr thats barkleys best usage imo. the bellcow type gameplans that deflate the ball take everyone else somewhat out of rhythym. it makes things easier on defenses as opposed to the up tempo spread attack.


To be fair, they’re 4-6-1 since the Houston game, none of those against the defenses they’ll need to beat to be a serious contender. The current version of the Giants needs a healthy Barkley.
 
christian : 9/17/2023 10:35 pm : link
In the playoff game the air to YAC yards were like 1:1.5. It won't be surprised if Jones did more damage in the air himself tonight.

That's a new dimension from last year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants season doesn’t depend on Barkley  
Eric on Li : 9/17/2023 10:52 pm : link
In comment 16210797 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16210763 Eric on Li said:


Quote:



since the houston game last year theyve won w/o barkley being a bellcow rb today included. against minny he ran 9 times for 53 yards while catching 5/6 for 59.

without a #1 wr thats barkleys best usage imo. the bellcow type gameplans that deflate the ball take everyone else somewhat out of rhythym. it makes things easier on defenses as opposed to the up tempo spread attack.



To be fair, they’re 4-6-1 since the Houston game, none of those against the defenses they’ll need to beat to be a serious contender. The current version of the Giants needs a healthy Barkley.


5 of those losses are to philly/dallas though right? im not excusing them, that's clearly a level they arent on yet - but almost all of those games have been defined by the OL being unable to hold up and in the philly games also getting gashed for 200+ yards on the ground.

barkley is their most talented player, so yes they need him, like any team needs their most talented players. my point isn't that barkley is insignificant it's that it is mistating things to act like the offense runs through it's "bellcow" rb when he hasn't even hit 20 carries in 11 games and counting.
RE: RE: The Giants season doesn’t depend on Barkley  
speedywheels : 9/17/2023 11:54 pm : link
In comment 16210438 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16210418 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But there isn’t a benefit to him being out. Teams are going to play the option with Jones differently with Gary Brightwell. If teams aren’t worried about the running back part of the option, it’s going to be tough for the offense to repeat what it did today.

They need Barkley back asap.



Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0.


As usual, you spout complete bullshit.

If he can’t “get it done” without SB, he’s not “tannehill 2.0”. Tannehill can’t get it done WITH Henry!

Then again, how do you figure your boy Herbert, who is 0-2 WITH eckler, Williams and Keenan?

🤷‍♂️

RE: RE: RE: The Giants season doesn’t depend on Barkley  
speedywheels : 9/17/2023 11:57 pm : link
In comment 16210901 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16210438 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16210418 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But there isn’t a benefit to him being out. Teams are going to play the option with Jones differently with Gary Brightwell. If teams aren’t worried about the running back part of the option, it’s going to be tough for the offense to repeat what it did today.

They need Barkley back asap.



Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0.



As usual, you spout complete bullshit.

If he can’t “get it done” without SB, he’s not “tannehill 2.0”. Tannehill can’t get it done WITH Henry!

Then again, how do you figure your boy Herbert, who is 0-2 WITH eckler, Williams and Keenan?

🤷‍♂️


Or are you giving Herbert the usual excuse of a poor OL and Defense?

Because it’s not like Jones has those same excuses. Oh, wait…
RE: RE: RE: The Giants season doesn’t depend on Barkley  
speedywheels : 12:01 am : link
In comment 16210901 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16210438 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16210418 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But there isn’t a benefit to him being out. Teams are going to play the option with Jones differently with Gary Brightwell. If teams aren’t worried about the running back part of the option, it’s going to be tough for the offense to repeat what it did today.

They need Barkley back asap.



Well, this is the test. If Jones can't get it done without SB, he's Tannehill, 2.0.



As usual, you spout complete bullshit.

If he can’t “get it done” without SB, he’s not “tannehill 2.0”. Tannehill can’t get it done WITH Henry!

Then again, how do you figure your boy Herbert, who is 0-2 WITH eckler, Williams and Keenan?

🤷‍♂️


I’ve got an idea - let’s give Hebert the same “test”; he should have the giants OL, defense and no SB (and no Williams and Allen, of course). How would he do?

We know how this will go - You’ll trip all over yourself giving him the excuses that Jones never gets because you’re narrative gets in the way…
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 