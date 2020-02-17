for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Any Concern with Leonard Williams?

christian : 10:39 am
In real time he looked like a non-factor and easily handled by Will Hernandez at times. While taking a big cut in snaps YoY.
Yes  
HBart : 10:42 am : link
I don't recall him making a single play.
It's one of many concerns on the defensive side  
UberAlias : 10:42 am : link
We'll have to see as season goes.
Why?  
Gman11 : 10:43 am : link
Did he play?
All signs point to 'yikes'  
DieHard : 10:43 am : link
Especially given the level of OL he's been up against these first two weeks. I think his days here are numbered. Good thing Schoen didn't decide to restructure his deal, as painful as it is right now.
I'm concerned with everyone on D not named Dexter Lawrence  
Greg from LI : 10:44 am : link
.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:44 am : link
More concerned with Thibs, who is making no impact.
I have a longer term view - meaning next season and beyond  
gersh : 10:45 am : link
I want to make sure that there are easy answers as to what to do with players moving forward.

Three of those players are Leonard Williams, Adoree, Jackson, and Xavier McKinney.

Two games in I don’t see a reason to offer any of them significant money.
Did Schoen see Williams decline before most fans are now seeing or  
Ivan15 : 10:46 am : link
did Williams realize that this is his last year with the Giants and is extending an appropriate level of (lack of) effort?
SF  
AROCK1000 : 10:47 am : link
In comment 16211345 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
More concerned with Thibs, who is making no impact.

Agreed...but Thibs aint making $20MM++
BTW I deleted that game meet up yesterday because my plans changed...do you live in NYC?
I do want to meet at a bar with some BBIers...itd be fun
RE: Did Schoen see Williams decline before most fans are now seeing or  
Lambuth_Special : 10:49 am : link
In comment 16211354 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
did Williams realize that this is his last year with the Giants and is extending an appropriate level of (lack of) effort?


Tough for him then since it will be his last year in the NFL at the level he's playing at the moment.
RE: I'm concerned with everyone on D not named Dexter Lawrence  
ajr2456 : 10:52 am : link
In comment 16211342 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


And Pinnock
A gazillion dollars tied up at the DT position  
Lambuth_Special : 10:52 am : link
For zero sacks and a non-existent run defense thus far

This is no shade on Schoen for the Lawrence contract, however, but an example of why you can't have two huge contracts on one position, and why it's good that Schoen didn't restructure him.
RE: SF  
ajr2456 : 10:53 am : link
In comment 16211355 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16211345 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


More concerned with Thibs, who is making no impact.


Agreed...but Thibs aint making $20MM++
BTW I deleted that game meet up yesterday because my plans changed...do you live in NYC?
I do want to meet at a bar with some BBIers...itd be fun


Would possibly be down for this
Don't  
bronxboy : 10:53 am : link
sleep on Will Hernandez.
Thank God they didn’t extend him for cap flexibility.  
bceagle05 : 10:54 am : link
Would’ve been a shortsighted move. Get what you can from him this season and make better use of all that money this off-season.
gersh  
JonC : 10:54 am : link
Yep, this is also what the Giants wanted to see from those three players on gamedays. McKinney might get a little longer leash, but I'm expecting the other two to be elsewhere in '24, and the Giants to reallocate the cap savings.
I think Banks has looked pretty good too.  
bceagle05 : 10:55 am : link
.
RE: A gazillion dollars tied up at the DT position  
bw in dc : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16211369 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
For zero sacks and a non-existent run defense thus far

This is no shade on Schoen for the Lawrence contract, however, but an example of why you can't have two huge contracts on one position, and why it's good that Schoen didn't restructure him.


Excellent point. I've said the same. Way too much money for the DT spot. Schoen should take a lot of criticism for this situation if LW continues to be a ghost.
Schoen inherited that terrible Williams contract.  
bceagle05 : 11:02 am : link
.
Williams  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:04 am : link
Has been a complete no show so far this season. Hopefully he picks it up because we need him. I’m just glad the Giants didn’t extend him like many on here wanted. He won’t be on the team next year.
LW  
stretch234 : 11:04 am : link
Quite the overstatement that he was blocked by Hernandez. He is double teamed almost every play he is out there. Rewatch it.

The issue is their 2 best players on the DL get doubled almost all the time and no one else gets any pressure or can beat 1 on 1

KT was getting blocked by TE/RB tandems
Leo should be moved at the trade deadline. Zero impact.  
ThomasG : 11:04 am : link
A bigger concern is why no one on this team can bring any pressure from the edge.

Thibs is the most easily blocked edge rusher in the league. Someone should tell him try and avoid being engaged by the Tackle instead of running right at him. And by the way, his football speed doesn't look all that fast.
RE: I have a longer term view - meaning next season and beyond  
gary_from_chester : 11:06 am : link
In comment 16211349 gersh said:
Quote:
I want to make sure that there are easy answers as to what to do with players moving forward.

Three of those players are Leonard Williams, Adoree, Jackson, and Xavier McKinney.

Two games in I don’t see a reason to offer any of them significant money.


I think all three are gone next year.
Showing why  
PEEJ : 11:06 am : link
the Giants never looked at Williams' contract for cap relief.

He's gone next year
RE: RE: A gazillion dollars tied up at the DT position  
Lambuth_Special : 11:06 am : link
In comment 16211389 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16211369 Lambuth_Special said:


Quote:


For zero sacks and a non-existent run defense thus far

This is no shade on Schoen for the Lawrence contract, however, but an example of why you can't have two huge contracts on one position, and why it's good that Schoen didn't restructure him.



Excellent point. I've said the same. Way too much money for the DT spot. Schoen should take a lot of criticism for this situation if LW continues to be a ghost.


Well, at least he didn't extend LW and he'll be gone at this rate, hopefully along with the other DG "core guy" McKinney who is pioneering the concept of the non-playmaking playmaking safety.
RE: RE: RE: A gazillion dollars tied up at the DT position  
DavidinBMNY : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16211403 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16211389 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16211369 Lambuth_Special said:


Quote:


For zero sacks and a non-existent run defense thus far

This is no shade on Schoen for the Lawrence contract, however, but an example of why you can't have two huge contracts on one position, and why it's good that Schoen didn't restructure him.



Excellent point. I've said the same. Way too much money for the DT spot. Schoen should take a lot of criticism for this situation if LW continues to be a ghost.



Well, at least he didn't extend LW and he'll be gone at this rate, hopefully along with the other DG "core guy" McKinney who is pioneering the concept of the non-playmaking playmaking safety.
Bingo. Safeties who can't tackle and DL who can't make plays can go.
LW  
Joe Beckwith : 11:08 am : link
may have had that sudden ‘Lost It ‘that happens to RBs and WRs rather than diminishing talent year to year.
Unless it’s an injury, we’ll know by week 5.
How much Better Would OurPass Rush be With Parsons There?  
LTIsTheGreatest : 11:09 am : link
Still makes me sick that they passed on Michah Parsons for Kadarius Toney. He would have been our modern day Lawrence Taylor. Its the Randy White mistake Part II
he's one of the guys at the top of the list of concerns  
Dr. D : 11:09 am : link
but he's got quite a lot of company on the list.

The front 6-7 is way underperforming. I think the D did tighten up for the last 20 min or so, which is encouraging, but we also benefitted big time from 4 drive killing penalties by the cards in that time. Hooray for drive killing penalties for the other guys!
^^ I should add  
Dr. D : 11:12 am : link
that the Giants fans there deserve a lot of credit for the 3 false starts in the 4th Q.

Great job you guys!
RE: LW  
AcidTest : 11:14 am : link
In comment 16211398 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Quite the overstatement that he was blocked by Hernandez. He is double teamed almost every play he is out there. Rewatch it.

The issue is their 2 best players on the DL get doubled almost all the time and no one else gets any pressure or can beat 1 on 1

KT was getting blocked by TE/RB tandems


^This, although Williams has gotten pressure in the past when being double teamed. But I agree that the bigger problem is the total lack of edge pressure. KT was invisible, and was easily blocked by TEs and RBs on many plays. Ximines and Basham also did nothing. Dobbs had a ton of time to throw. We needed to blitz to get any pressure.

I do agree that this is likely the last year for Williams, Jackson, and maybe McKinney.
I would like to see more of Rileyy  
kelly : 11:16 am : link
He seems to be a player with upside.

LW wont be here next year.
He and Kayvon should be well rested for Thurs  
logman : 11:20 am : link
because they sure AF didn't play on Sun
May be Meaningless, May Not  
mittenedman : 11:22 am : link
but Leonard Williams didn't start the game. The Giants opened in a 34 with Dexter at NT and Nacho & A'Shawn at DE.

LW came in during the 1st drive when they crossed midfield, and then played in the 34 alignments after that. He actually played OK, better than I thought watching live. FWIW.
He's going to be 30  
bc4life : 11:30 am : link
Just came off a neck injury where surgery was a possibility.

I don't think the Giants could contemplate keeping him & Dex. Too much money at that position and LW is not playing at that level.

RE: Jackson - think the young lions are the future. McKinney will be fine.
RE: RE: A gazillion dollars tied up at the DT position  
HBart : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16211389 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16211369 Lambuth_Special said:


Quote:


For zero sacks and a non-existent run defense thus far

This is no shade on Schoen for the Lawrence contract, however, but an example of why you can't have two huge contracts on one position, and why it's good that Schoen didn't restructure him.



Excellent point. I've said the same. Way too much money for the DT spot. Schoen should take a lot of criticism for this situation if LW continues to be a ghost.

Why? He didn't pay Williams. He paid FMV for Robinson & Nacho. He locked up our best D player at FMV or better.
Didn't make the stat sheet  
jeff57 : 11:52 am : link
Apparently
RE: RE: RE: A gazillion dollars tied up at the DT position  
bw in dc : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16211472 HBart said:
Quote:

Excellent point. I've said the same. Way too much money for the DT spot. Schoen should take a lot of criticism for this situation if LW continues to be a ghost.


Why? He didn't pay Williams. He paid FMV for Robinson & Nacho. He locked up our best D player at FMV or better.


I endorsed re-upping with Sexy and the other FA acquisitions. But I would have moved LW in this past offseason.

His output just doesn't match his cost.
RE: RE: RE: RE: A gazillion dollars tied up at the DT position  
HBart : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16211508 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16211472 HBart said:


Quote:



Excellent point. I've said the same. Way too much money for the DT spot. Schoen should take a lot of criticism for this situation if LW continues to be a ghost.


Why? He didn't pay Williams. He paid FMV for Robinson & Nacho. He locked up our best D player at FMV or better.



I endorsed re-upping with Sexy and the other FA acquisitions. But I would have moved LW in this past offseason.

His output just doesn't match his cost.

I agree, vehemently. I think Schoen does exactly that if we had a lesser 2022 season.
Riley. Dexter. Ashawn  
Earl the goat : 12:45 pm : link
Shoukd be the starting 3 on the front

Okereke as the MLB

KT and AO as the edge slash coverage of RBs and TE

5 DBs
Also the Kenny Golladay dead cap money (15 Mil?) is off the sheet  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 12:48 pm : link
after this year so the Giants should have excellent cap space next year.
RE: How much Better Would OurPass Rush be With Parsons There?  
Kanavis : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16211410 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
Still makes me sick that they passed on Michah Parsons for Kadarius Toney. He would have been our modern day Lawrence Taylor. Its the Randy White mistake Part II


I think every team is regretting passing on him. No one knew he would be this good. The way he moves is inhuman. Not even Taylor (who is the best of all time) moved that quickly.

But this is all hindsight. I see a lot of handwringing threads throughout the forum. It's constant. Every year, someone misses the best players. It happens. Many DEs were taken in front of Strahan. The truth of it is that in addition to whatever (and probably overstated) off-the-field issues, he did not play his senior year. Further, if we did draft him, we would have him - great. But he might also be playing for a coach named Judge and a GM named Gettleman. Drafting him would have been enough perhaps for both of them to keep their jobs.

Whether Thibs and Neal were worth their picks is a separate issue and still TBD. Both need to look better. But I wouldn't take Parsons if it meant the old regime is still in place.

There  
louied7535 : 1:00 pm : link
Should be major concern. I believe 30 Mil cap hit for virtually no production
RE: RE: I'm concerned with everyone on D not named Dexter Lawrence  
Giantsince80 : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16211368 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16211342 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


.



And Pinnock



McFadden was all over the place.

I'm hoping Williams is getting the attention and Sexy Dexy is the beneficiary.
RE: RE: RE: I'm concerned with everyone on D not named Dexter Lawrence  
bradshaw44 : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16211814 Giantsince80 said:
Quote:
In comment 16211368 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16211342 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


.



And Pinnock




McFadden was all over the place.

I'm hoping Williams is getting the attention and Sexy Dexy is the beneficiary.


According to the game thread McFadden was beyond terrible. I didn’t watch so I don’t know. But he was getting shredded by most posters.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 