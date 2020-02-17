Daniel Jones: For those still feeling a little uncomfortable M.S. : 10:51 am



about his big new contract, about the strength of his arm, about his pocket presence, about his vision downfield... or about anything else, I just wanted to remind you that last season, Sy'56 awarded this guy 7 STUD awards, and he will get another one after his performance yesterday. He put the team on his back ending up with over 300 yards passing (70% completion rate) and picked up an additional 60 yards with his legs running for crucial 1st downs (and not to mention a probable pick-6 off of Saquon Barkley's hands if not for Daniel Jones' hustle.)



He's never going to be Aaron Rodgers nor Patrick Mahomes nor Joe Burrow nor any other great QB you want to name. But Daniel Jones in only his second season under Brian Daboll has become THE ONE indispensable player on the New York Giants. Without him, the Giants do not get a sniff at the playoffs last season and they would be sitting at 0-2 as I post this thread.