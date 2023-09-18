How are ya feeling about Thursday in Santa Clara?

against the 9ers. McVay always is always good against them. But the 9ers ultimately had too many answers and pulled away comfortably. So, they might be fresher.
They are so damn physical as an overall team. It jumps off the screen. I'm not sure I have ever seen walk in Pittsburgh, like the 9ers did opening day, and make the Steelers look soft. It's impressive.
Their OL and front seven on D is head and shoulders above any other team in the NFL. We are going to be seriously tested.
I don't like Brock Purdy and keep waiting for his magic carpet to hit the ground. He's going to have to have a bad game for us to have any chance.
Nothing says this game will be competitive -- major injuries, Giants usually suck in primetime, 49ers a juggernaut. But I think we'll see a competitive game. Not predicting a win, but I can see some juice carrying over from yesterday.
Living here in NorCal, 49ers fans are hard to take. That being said, it'd hard to hate this current iteration of the 49ers. They are everything we want to be. A solid, almost blue collar team. I hope we can keep it close.
this will be one of those games where every bounce and every call
we win. our players will be on the sideline with 2 minutes left laughing and joking with each other.
we'll be the toast of the league on Friday morning, having reached incredible highs so quickly after a dismal start. It's a good thing we don't have a game Sunday since Daboll will be making the rounds of the morning shows on Friday morning.
seriously, i have a pretty good feeling about this one. let's see.
The only path to changing the expected outcome of this game, IMO, is to create turnovers and playing Hyatt and hitting some deep shots with him.
This is the time to unleash Hyatt. You're not going to matriculate the ball down the field enough with 11 and 12 play drives on this defense.
The Niners are really loaded. Not expecting to be happy Friday morning.
Also, and I know everyone is really happy with DJ today (myself included), but I was expecting him to play well. We already knew DJ was capable of playing this way against bad teams/defenses.
This 49ers team is another opportunity for him to show he can get it done against a strong defense.
I'm rooting for him to ball out, I'm rooting for the opportunity for BBI to give me hell on Friday morning for ever doubting his ability against a top unit. This is the next step myself and others need to see to have confidence he can take this team to be a true playoff contender.
I’ll be happy. Need to show game one was a fluke. If it comes down to a FG and we lose so be it. But if we compete it shows we can stand with the best in the league. If it’s another shalacking then yesterday will be like it never happened.
Need turnovers, need sacks, and need the offense to show up at the start of the game. Do those things and keep it close and I’ll be satisfied.
They secretly suck. Brock Purdy is a pumpkin waiting to happen. Giants are going to go over the top of that defense like Geno Smith did in the playoff game.
If we get killed I never said any of this.
Ridiculous. McCaffrey, Aiyuk, Deebo, Kittle, all great players, and most importantly, a superstar head coach that is one, if not the best, offensive minds in the NFL. And they are really good on defense. The addition of Javon Hargrave to their defensive front is not talked about enough.
They have Bosa, Arik Armstead, Hargrave, and Drake Jackson up front. And I didn't even know who this Jackson guy is, but he's a 2nd year player who has already matched his rookie year in sacks with three in two games. They have one of the best linebackers in football in Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw is no slouch.
The added Tashaun Gipson to that secondary, who had 5 INTs last year. They are as complete a team as there is in football.
But this was likely always going to be a loss. More concerning are the games against the Seahawks and Dolphins which I thought would be toss-ups before the season. Now, the Giants will most likely be underdogs in every game moving forward except for maybe the Washington game. Not where I thought they would be. I hope they prove me wrong because I do not want to be right.
At this point, I'd just like to see a competitive game where the Giants hang with them and make some plays. I'd like to see a couple of takeaways from the defense; a pass rush and some sacks (finally!); Jones with the chance to make plays with both his arm and his legs; some holes for the RBs; WRs getting some separation and Waller getting his way in some mismatches. If those things happen, the game should at least be worth watching.
But if: The 49ers are winning the turnover battle and the line can't block them; the Giants don't get a pass rush and can't get off the field; the RBs can't make some plays and Jones is smothered, it's gonna be a short night, because we might as well go to bed in the 3rd quarter.
Dynamic playmakers uniquely equipped to attack our deficiencies on defense and another top 3 pass rush for our struggling OL. Tack on the Barkley injury as well.
I will say, if you’re going to have to play over your head on a short week in back to back west coast road games - coming off one of the biggest 2nd half comebacks in franchise history is the time to do it. Hopefully the quick turnaround and extended road trip helps them maintain some of that momentum. Gonna need it to make up for the talent to steal a win.
I expected to be 1-1 today, and 1-2 on Friday morning
Who knows, maybe they will just say fuck it and use the Arizona last 30 minutes as an extension of this game and just go up tempo/let it fly. If they try to do a ball control thing and play conservative, it is bound to backfire.
but it's a short week for both of us, and because we sucked so bad for 6 quarters, we are sort of a wild card for them preparation wise. I could see the defense finally waking up and keeping it close. The only way we win is if the d forces a few turnovers and special teams makes a play or two.
that the game is at least competitive and not a blow-out, but I'm expecting a blow-out. Thursday games are brutal enough, but the Giants can not match up with the NFL's elite teams yet.
This will be my pick as well and is a solid strategy, bc if I am wrong, I will be thrilled.
Hyatt please.
Would take a lot for this to be a close game let alone a victory.
They might give the 9ers a run for their money.
I also hope Jones doesn't get killed.
https://twitter.com/BaldyNFL/status/1703821688134074434 - ( New Window )
I can't think of a worse team for the Giants to play right now, and that includes the Eagles.
I agree on all counts. I fully 100% expect SF is going to blow the doors off this team, but I am more worried about winning the Seattle game as far as keeping us in the race.
So not very good. Let's hope they escape with no injuries and are primed and ready for Seattle in two weeks.
Let it all hang out.
But I expected neither of the first 2 games either, who knows?
OK scratch that. We're going to get our asses kicked.
I think Giants play a good game, have a chance to win.
Giants offensive line with major changes, held up, expect more of the same
I
I DID NOT expect the total beatdown by the Cowboys, and the big comeback to edge out the Cards, but we ended up in the same place record wise.
I thought we'd be 4-3 four weeks from now, but it's gonna be tough with the Barkley injury on top of AT already being out.
Who's our big toe?
And they held their own pretty well.
If the 2nd half Giants show up? Who knows. But I'm expecting an ugly out.