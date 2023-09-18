for display only
How are ya feeling about Thursday in Santa Clara?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/18/2023 12:55 pm
The line is SF -10.5.

I am not expecting a win, but who knows? Crazy things happen in the NFL on a weekly basis.
ryanmkeane : 9/18/2023 12:56 pm : link
The good news is we will get our TNF game out of the way. The bad news is, its likely to be ugly.
I'm thinking San Fran for my survivor pick  
ZogZerg : 9/18/2023 12:56 pm : link
26.2 : 9/18/2023 12:57 pm : link
The 49ers would have to lay a major stink egg to lose. I'm all for it, but I'm looking ahead to the seattle game.
RE: I'm thinking San Fran for my survivor pick  
Capt. Don : 9/18/2023 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16211685 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
..


This will be my pick as well and is a solid strategy, bc if I am wrong, I will be thrilled.
No Barkley, no Thomas; 2 of our top 4 plyers out  
PatersonPlank : 9/18/2023 12:59 pm : link
and on 3 days rest on the road. Not good
we're going to get clobbered  
islander1 : 9/18/2023 12:59 pm : link
especially without Saquon.
Its going to be tough  
OBJ_AllDay : 9/18/2023 1:00 pm : link
But I think everyone on here last year thought Baltimore and GB were going to blow the doors off the Giants. Ya never know...
The only hope, in my opinion  
TrueBlue'02 : 9/18/2023 1:00 pm : link
is that our WR's have big games, IF the OL will give DJ time to throw. SF's secondary hasn't been that good thus far.

Hyatt please.
Heisenberg : 9/18/2023 1:01 pm : link
Our D worries me the most.  
penkap75 : 9/18/2023 1:02 pm : link
O is bipolar, as witnessed yesterday. But we only go as far as our D goes.
This is a tough game  
lax counsel : 9/18/2023 1:03 pm : link
For many reasons. Even if the Giants downright putrid for the first 6 quarters, the 49ers are a very good team without many holes. Missing some key players. Short week of rest.

Would take a lot for this to be a close game let alone a victory.
Same as I did before the season  
eli4life : 9/18/2023 1:03 pm : link
Expected this to be a loss possibly ugly
Rams played pretty well yesterday...  
bw in dc : 9/18/2023 1:04 pm : link
against the 9ers. McVay always is always good against them. But the 9ers ultimately had too many answers and pulled away comfortably. So, they might be fresher.

They are so damn physical as an overall team. It jumps off the screen. I'm not sure I have ever seen walk in Pittsburgh, like the 9ers did opening day, and make the Steelers look soft. It's impressive.

Their OL and front seven on D is head and shoulders above any other team in the NFL. We are going to be seriously tested.

I don't like Brock Purdy and keep waiting for his magic carpet to hit the ground. He's going to have to have a bad game for us to have any chance.
Idk...  
Dnew15 : 9/18/2023 1:07 pm : link
Dallas' front seven is a really good group too....

They might give the 9ers a run for their money.
I think it will be competitive  
HBart : 9/18/2023 1:08 pm : link
We have a good combination now of belief and the taste of national humiliation
Just hoping  
Br00klyn : 9/18/2023 1:09 pm : link
They can keep it competitive. We don’t need another embarrassing blowout on a nationally televised game. Defense has to figure out a way to get some pressure on the qb and get some stops
They’ll lose  
ajr2456 : 9/18/2023 1:09 pm : link
Probably badly, but the Seattle game is more important imo
I've got no reasoning for my belief  
DieHard : 9/18/2023 1:09 pm : link
Nothing says this game will be competitive -- major injuries, Giants usually suck in primetime, 49ers a juggernaut. But I think we'll see a competitive game. Not predicting a win, but I can see some juice carrying over from yesterday.
I am not saying rest the injured guys but  
AROCK1000 : 9/18/2023 1:10 pm : link
Depends on which team shows up/  
j_rud : 9/18/2023 1:12 pm : link
Will we see the confused kids we got the first 6 quarters or the Jones Brigade? If its the latter there may be a chance. If they find the D on their way to California.
I want to see the Giants  
Dnew15 : 9/18/2023 1:12 pm : link
put Robinson/Dex/LW/Nacho on the field at the same time see what happens against the run game....

I didn't thnk  
Carson53 : 9/18/2023 1:13 pm : link
much of the TNF game as soon as I saw the schedule. I said that game will not be pretty, most likely.
I'm glad I have Friday off  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/18/2023 1:14 pm : link
Living here in NorCal, 49ers fans are hard to take. That being said, it'd hard to hate this current iteration of the 49ers. They are everything we want to be. A solid, almost blue collar team. I hope we can keep it close.
this will be one of those games where every bounce and every call  
markky : 9/18/2023 1:14 pm : link
go the way of the underdog - the NY Giants.

we win. our players will be on the sideline with 2 minutes left laughing and joking with each other.

we'll be the toast of the league on Friday morning, having reached incredible highs so quickly after a dismal start. It's a good thing we don't have a game Sunday since Daboll will be making the rounds of the morning shows on Friday morning.

seriously, i have a pretty good feeling about this one. let's see.
Banks : 9/18/2023 1:15 pm : link
i think we lose by 17. both sides of the lines lose consistently. Until that improves I don't see us competing with stout teams like dallas and san fran. I'll gladly eat crow if i'm wrong
F%ck Them  
Lambuth_Special : 9/18/2023 1:16 pm : link
They secretly suck. Brock Purdy is a pumpkin waiting to happen. Giants are going to go over the top of that defense like Geno Smith did in the playoff game.

If we get killed I never said any of this.
It's going to be a tough game  
allstarjim : 9/18/2023 1:18 pm : link
The only path to changing the expected outcome of this game, IMO, is to create turnovers and playing Hyatt and hitting some deep shots with him.

This is the time to unleash Hyatt. You're not going to matriculate the ball down the field enough with 11 and 12 play drives on this defense.

The Niners are really loaded. Not expecting to be happy Friday morning.

Also, and I know everyone is really happy with DJ today (myself included), but I was expecting him to play well. We already knew DJ was capable of playing this way against bad teams/defenses.

This 49ers team is another opportunity for him to show he can get it done against a strong defense.

I'm rooting for him to ball out, I'm rooting for the opportunity for BBI to give me hell on Friday morning for ever doubting his ability against a top unit. This is the next step myself and others need to see to have confidence he can take this team to be a true playoff contender.
I think we have a fighting chance  
Gap92 : 9/18/2023 1:18 pm : link
Anyone who's watched TNF knows that those games are crazy and the team that's supposed to win often doesn't.
If they fight and keep it close  
bradshaw44 : 9/18/2023 1:20 pm : link
I’ll be happy. Need to show game one was a fluke. If it comes down to a FG and we lose so be it. But if we compete it shows we can stand with the best in the league. If it’s another shalacking then yesterday will be like it never happened.

Need turnovers, need sacks, and need the offense to show up at the start of the game. Do those things and keep it close and I’ll be satisfied.
Expecting a blowout loss  
bceagle05 : 9/18/2023 1:21 pm : link
but nothing surprises me in the NFL anymore. We’ve had some good moments in San Fran over the years.
Thinking the Giants will get smoked  
David B. : 9/18/2023 1:25 pm : link
I just hope they will be more competitive than they were in the first 6 quarters of football this year.

I also hope Jones doesn't get killed.
RE: F%ck Them  
allstarjim : 9/18/2023 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16211761 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
They secretly suck. Brock Purdy is a pumpkin waiting to happen. Giants are going to go over the top of that defense like Geno Smith did in the playoff game.

If we get killed I never said any of this.


Ridiculous. McCaffrey, Aiyuk, Deebo, Kittle, all great players, and most importantly, a superstar head coach that is one, if not the best, offensive minds in the NFL. And they are really good on defense. The addition of Javon Hargrave to their defensive front is not talked about enough.

They have Bosa, Arik Armstead, Hargrave, and Drake Jackson up front. And I didn't even know who this Jackson guy is, but he's a 2nd year player who has already matched his rookie year in sacks with three in two games. They have one of the best linebackers in football in Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw is no slouch.

The added Tashaun Gipson to that secondary, who had 5 INTs last year. They are as complete a team as there is in football.
Next two games are looking tough  
JonC : 9/18/2023 1:33 pm : link
Seahawks are back.
we're  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/18/2023 1:33 pm : link
going to get bitch-slapped
https://twitter.com/BaldyNFL/status/1703821688134074434 - ( New Window )
It's an awful matchup  
Sean : 9/18/2023 1:41 pm : link
SF is probably the most talented roster in the NFL. I don't think they'll lose 40-0, but I expect the Giants to be beaten soundly. That's why yesterday was so crucial.
Shocked that San Fran hasn’t won a Super Bowl with this core.  
bceagle05 : 9/18/2023 1:43 pm : link
Felt the same way about the Harbaugh era core of Willis/Bowman/Smith/etc. - feels like they’ve had the deepest roster in the league for most of the past 10 years. Maybe this is their year.
SF has consistently been bitten by  
JonC : 9/18/2023 1:45 pm : link
curious coaching at crucial times, and QBs who just weren't good enough to finish playoff games (and one SB).
Giants took one from them in 2012  
JonC : 9/18/2023 1:45 pm : link
and the Chiefs in 2019, SF was probably the best team in both playoffs.
RE: It's an awful matchup  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/18/2023 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16211826 Sean said:
Quote:
SF is probably the most talented roster in the NFL. I don't think they'll lose 40-0, but I expect the Giants to be beaten soundly. That's why yesterday was so crucial.


I can't think of a worse team for the Giants to play right now, and that includes the Eagles.
It's going to be another national embarasement  
Hammer : 9/18/2023 1:52 pm : link
Rest assured that next year the Giants will not be seeing prime time all that much.
they're just  
46and2Blue : 9/18/2023 1:55 pm : link
not ready. Maybe not a shut out but it will be ugly early.
RE: They’ll lose  
Johnny5 : 9/18/2023 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16211735 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Probably badly, but the Seattle game is more important imo

I agree on all counts. I fully 100% expect SF is going to blow the doors off this team, but I am more worried about winning the Seattle game as far as keeping us in the race.
Gmen win it  
Gman11 : 9/18/2023 1:59 pm : link
You heard me. Book it.
With the way our defense is playing I can't feel good at all  
Blue21 : 9/18/2023 2:00 pm : link
About this one. I wish they were playing to at least last years level. I expected them to be better than last year but they are not even close. Could be ugly.
I felt like the second half of yesterday's game  
The Mike : 9/18/2023 2:01 pm : link
was akin to graduation day in the movie "Stripes". Only instead of completing their training without Sgt Hulka, they completed the game without Sgt Kafka...

So not very good. Let's hope they escape with no injuries and are primed and ready for Seattle in two weeks.
10.5 point dogs.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9/18/2023 2:07 pm : link
Nothing to lose. Play fast and loose.

Let it all hang out.
Feels like about a 42-23 loss ...  
x meadowlander : 9/18/2023 2:19 pm : link
Prime time, no rest, West coast, shaky defense...

But I expected neither of the first 2 games either, who knows?

Based On How Poorly The Giants Coverage Was On TEs Yesterday  
Trainmaster : 9/18/2023 2:27 pm : link
Kittle will have 250 yards and 3 TDs by himself.

I’m  
mitch300 : 9/18/2023 2:34 pm : link
Expecting us to get our asses kicked. If we somehow make it competitive,all the better.
Maybe 49ers will get caught looking ahead to their next game  
kinard : 9/18/2023 2:48 pm : link
10/1 - Cardinals at home.

OK scratch that. We're going to get our asses kicked.
49 ers aren’t  
joeinpa : 9/18/2023 3:07 pm : link
The Cowboys in the sense that they have the Giants number

I think Giants play a good game, have a chance to win.

Giants offensive line with major changes, held up, expect more of the same

I

We're gonna get smoked..  
BigBlue89 : 9/18/2023 3:09 pm : link
But prove me wrong Giants, prove me wrong.
It’s Going To Be Ugly  
Bernie : 9/18/2023 3:23 pm : link
But this was likely always going to be a loss. More concerning are the games against the Seahawks and Dolphins which I thought would be toss-ups before the season. Now, the Giants will most likely be underdogs in every game moving forward except for maybe the Washington game. Not where I thought they would be. I hope they prove me wrong because I do not want to be right.
A win would be a minor miracle.  
81_Great_Dane : 9/18/2023 3:25 pm : link
At this point, I'd just like to see a competitive game where the Giants hang with them and make some plays. I'd like to see a couple of takeaways from the defense; a pass rush and some sacks (finally!); Jones with the chance to make plays with both his arm and his legs; some holes for the RBs; WRs getting some separation and Waller getting his way in some mismatches. If those things happen, the game should at least be worth watching.

But if: The 49ers are winning the turnover battle and the line can't block them; the Giants don't get a pass rush and can't get off the field; the RBs can't make some plays and Jones is smothered, it's gonna be a short night, because we might as well go to bed in the 3rd quarter.
On paper it’s brutal  
AcesUp : 9/18/2023 3:36 pm : link
Dynamic playmakers uniquely equipped to attack our deficiencies on defense and another top 3 pass rush for our struggling OL. Tack on the Barkley injury as well.

I will say, if you’re going to have to play over your head on a short week in back to back west coast road games - coming off one of the biggest 2nd half comebacks in franchise history is the time to do it. Hopefully the quick turnaround and extended road trip helps them maintain some of that momentum. Gonna need it to make up for the talent to steal a win.
I expected to be 1-1 today, and 1-2 on Friday morning  
RGhost : 9/18/2023 3:41 pm : link
when the schedule came out.

I DID NOT expect the total beatdown by the Cowboys, and the big comeback to edge out the Cards, but we ended up in the same place record wise.

I thought we'd be 4-3 four weeks from now, but it's gonna be tough with the Barkley injury on top of AT already being out.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9/18/2023 3:55 pm : link
Who knows, maybe they will just say fuck it and use the Arizona last 30 minutes as an extension of this game and just go up tempo/let it fly. If they try to do a ball control thing and play conservative, it is bound to backfire.
I hope they win  
Dave in PA : 9/18/2023 4:03 pm : link
reality is they are very long shots and that -10.5 looks like a very solid bet on SF. I'd be shocked if the Giants scored more than 10 offensive points
RE: I felt like the second half of yesterday's game  
HBart : 9/18/2023 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16211875 The Mike said:
Quote:
was akin to graduation day in the movie "Stripes". Only instead of completing their training without Sgt Hulka, they completed the game without Sgt Kafka...

So not very good. Let's hope they escape with no injuries and are primed and ready for Seattle in two weeks.

Who's our big toe?
Not good  
UberAlias : 9/18/2023 4:20 pm : link
I'll settle for being competitive and not embarrassing ourselves.
it's going to be tough  
Fat Wally : 9/18/2023 4:31 pm : link
but it's a short week for both of us, and because we sucked so bad for 6 quarters, we are sort of a wild card for them preparation wise. I could see the defense finally waking up and keeping it close. The only way we win is if the d forces a few turnovers and special teams makes a play or two.
We have more talent than the Rams do on offense  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/18/2023 5:05 pm : link

And they held their own pretty well.

If the 2nd half Giants show up? Who knows. But I'm expecting an ugly out.
No chance of winning this game  
JerrysKids : 9/18/2023 5:37 pm : link
Would be very happy with a close game and injury free best case scenario. Our defense is terrible and the offensive line is a disaster.
I hope  
darren in pdx : 9/18/2023 6:09 pm : link
that the game is at least competitive and not a blow-out, but I'm expecting a blow-out. Thursday games are brutal enough, but the Giants can not match up with the NFL's elite teams yet.
